Program Guide 03-11-2017
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell
00:02:00 00:04:30 William Bolcom Graceful Ghost Rag Spencer Myer, piano Steinway 30041
00:06:00 00:03:49 William Bolcom Poltergeist Spencer Myer, piano Steinway 30041
00:10:00 00:06:24 William Bolcom Dream Shadows Spencer Myer, piano Steinway 30041
00:22:00 00:55:42 Peter Tchaikovsky Manfred Symphony Op 58 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75
01:21:00 00:48:02 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 2 in B flat major Op 4 Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8589
02:12:00 00:24:14 Xavier Montsalvatge Concierto breve Royal Philharmonic Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alicia de Larrocha, piano Decca 4785437
02:38:00 00:17:38 Ottorino Respighi The Fountains of Rome Daniele Gatti St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Conifer 51292
02:59:00 00:36:35 Johannes Brahms String Quartet No. 2 in A minor Op 51 Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289
03:40:00 00:36:38 Aram Khachaturian Violin Concerto in D minor Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 59
04:19:00 00:30:10 Isaac Albéniz Iberia Suite Enrique Bátiz State of Mexico Symphony ASV 888
04:54:00 00:38:22 Sir Edward Elgar Piano Quintet in A minor Op 84 Kenneth Woods English Symphony Orchestra Avie 2362
05:35:00 00:10:00 Frédéric Chopin Scherzo No. 2 in B flat minor Op 31 Yundi, piano DeutGram 3887
05:48:00 00:04:02 William Grant Still Bayou Home Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192
05:54:00 00:05:11 Johannes Brahms FAE Sonata: Scherzo in C minor Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano Telarc 32664
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
06:00:45 René Touzet: Zapateo Cubano Elena Casanova, piano MSR Classics 1136
06:03:22 René Touzet: Dancita Nos. 1-3 Elena Casanova, piano MSR Classics 1136
06:08:35 Giuseppe Verdi: Act III, scene and aria from "La forza del destino" Plácido Domingo, baritone (Carlo); Gianluca Buratto, bass (chirugo) Valencia Community Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Sony 373312
06:17:40 Joaquin Malats: Serenata española David Russell, guitar Telarc 80576
06:22:00 Isaac Albéniz: Malagueña, Op. 165, No. 3 David Russell, guitar Telarc 80672
06:27:57 Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs (Suite sobre cantos gallegos) (1899) Barcelona Symphony Orchestra Pablo Gonzalez Naxos 8573263
07:00:46 Antonio Vivaldi: "Winter" Violin Concerto from "The Four Seasons" Lara St. John, violin Símon Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Marturet Ancalagon 134
07:10:34 Francisco Mignone: Minuet from the opera "O Contratador de Diamantes" (1924) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 92147
07:12:53 Francisco Mignone: Three Spanish Songs (1932) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 92147
07:19:49 Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 in G, Op. 88 Houston Symphony Andrés Orozco-Estrada Pentatone 5186578
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet in G major, K. 285a, Andante-- Lisa Beznosiuk, flute; Pavlo Beznosiuk, violin; Tom Dunn, viola; Richard Tunnicliffe, cello Album: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quartet in G major K285a Avie 2108 Music: 4:29
Michael Nyman: Michael Nyman Suite--Donald Sinta Saxophone Quartet Rockport Music Festival, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 5:36
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestants are Nancy Parton and Ron Morebello from San Diego, CA Music: 10:46
Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 6 in E minor, BWV 830: Movement 3-- András Schiff, piano Album: Bach: Six Partitas ECM 2001 Music: 4:47
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C Major, K. 551, "Jupiter": Movements 2-4-- Artosphere Festival Orchestra; Corrado Rovaris, conductor Walton Arts Center, The Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, AR Music: 22:15
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Franz Schubert: Overture for Strings in C minor, D. 8-- Korean Chamber Orchestra Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Warsaw, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 9:08
Claude Debussy: Cello Sonata in D minor--Sophie Shao, cello; Pei-Shan Lee, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 11:07
Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G Major-- Inon Barnatan, piano; New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center for Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 22:01
09:56:00 00:02:41 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 20 in D flat major Op 30 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
10:00:00 00:03:02 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 4795023
10:04:00 00:12:59 Claude Debussy Petite Suite Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583
10:18:00 00:03:12 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Gavottes Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips 426714
10:24:00 00:08:29 Maurice Jarre Ryan's Daughter: Suite Maurice Jarre Royal Philharmonic Milan 10131
10:35:00 00:07:37 Emile Waldteufel Waltz 'The Skaters' Op 183 Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66998
10:35:00 00:05:26 Gabriel Fauré Pavane Op 50 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony Chorale SeattleSM 1004
10:52:00 00:05:04 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634
11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 16, 2015 - From Naples Florida, this week’s program features a highly emotional performance of Rachmaninoff’s Piano Trio No. 1 in G minor by three teenagers from the Chicago area; a young oboist shares a funny story about how sibling rivalry has fueled his drive for excellence; and the local 14-year-old pianist describes how he raised over twenty-thousand dollars for a nearby children’s hospital
14-year-old pianist Noah Waddell from Fort Myers, Florida, performs Prelude Op. 23, No. 2 in B-flat major, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943).
18-year-old cellist Oliver Herbert from San Francisco, California, performs the first movement, Allegro – Tempo di Marcia, from Sonata for Cello and Piano, by Francis Poulenc (1899-1963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.
Piano Trio Royale from the Midwest Young Artists in Chicago performs Trio élégiaque No.1 in G minor, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943) [14-year-old violinist Masha Lakisova from Vernon Hills, Illinois; 16-year-old cellist Haddon Kay from Lincolnshire, Illinois; 16-year-old pianist Derek Chung from Long Grove, Illinois]
17-year-old oboist David Norville from Fort Myers, Florida, performs the first movement, Munter, from the Sonata for Oboe and Piano, by Paul Hindemith (1895-1963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.
15-year-old violinist Hannah Song from Irvine, California, performs the third movement, Mélodie, and the second movement, Scherzo, from “Souvenir d’un lieu cher”, Op. 42 by Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
Cellist Oliver Herbert performs the second movement, Langsam, from Fünf Stücke im Volkston Op. 102 (Five Pieces in Folk Style), by Robert Schumann (1810-1856), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Ruggles and Cowell Anniversaries; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Sons of Johann Sebastian Bach
12:09:00 00:08:28 Joh. Christoph Friedrich Bach Symphony No. 4 in E Dennis Russell Davies Orchestra of St Luke's MusicMast 7062
12:21:00 00:06:17 Astor Piazzolla Milonga from Concerto for Bandoneón European Union Chamber Orch Hans-Peter Hofmann Julian Lloyd Webber, cello; Jiaxin Lloyd Webber, cello Naxos 573374
12:31:00 00:09:26 William Lloyd Webber Aurora Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9595
12:42:00 00:16:39 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in D major Anton Steck Concerto Cologne Archiv 4775800
16:01:00 00:03:19 Giuseppe Verdi Rigoletto: Possente amor mi chiama Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Vittorio Grigolo, tenor; Chorus of Teatro Regio Sony 775257
13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK
Giuseppe Verdi: La Traviata
Conductor: Nicola Luisotti
Production: Willy Decker
Violetta Valéry: Sonya Yoncheva
Alfredo Germont: Michael Fabiano
Giorgio Germont: Thomas Hampson
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
16:09:00 00:09:56 William Lloyd Webber Serenade for Strings Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9595
16:21:00 00:15:57 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Decca 417326
16:41:00 00:04:00 Antonio Vivaldi Andante from Concerto for 2 Mandolins in D minor Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Bobby McFerrin, voice Sony 48177
16:45:00 00:13:44 Johann Christian Bach Symphony for Double Orchestra in E flat major Op 18 Simon Standage Academy of Ancient Music Chandos 540
17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Morricone's Italian Movies- The Maestro began with movies made in his own country and still composes for them. We'll hear music from the spaghetti westerns to Cinema Paradiso and more
20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
First Youth from Cinema Paradiso, 1988 Hollywood Records/Intrada MH-62018-2 Miramax Films Greatest Hits Ennio Morricone original soundtrack recording/Ennio Morricone, cond.
Belinda May from L'Alibi (The Alibi), 1968 DRG Records 32913 Ennio Morricone with Love Ennio Morricone original soundtrack recording/Ennio Morricone, cond.
Cristina's Theme from The Dirty Heroes, 1968 DRG Records 32933 Ennio Morricone with Love Volume Two Ennio Morricone original soundtrack recording/Ennio Morricone, cond.
Chi Mai from Maddelena, 1971 and Le Professional, 1980 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1516 The Essential Ennio Morricone Film Music Collection Ennio Morricone The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.
Overture and A Fistful of Dollars from A Fistful of Dollars, 1964 RCA 9974-2-R Ennio Morricone The Legendary Westerns The Film Composers Series Volume II Ennio Morricone original soundtrack recording/Alessandro Alessandroni, cond.
Sixty Seconds to What?, The Musical Pocket Watch and For A Few Dollars More from For A Few Dollars More, 1965 RCA 9974-2-R Ennio Morricone The Legendary Westerns The Film Composers Series Volume II Ennio Morricone Alessandro Canti Moderni/Alessandro Alessandroni, cond.
The Good, The Bad and The Ugly (Main Title), The Ecstasy of Gold, and The Trio (Main Title) from The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, 1966 Capitol Records 2435-98621-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Ennio Morricone - original soundtrack recording/Ennio Morricone, cond.
Duck, You Sucker from A Fistful of Dynamite, 1971 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1516 The Essential Ennio Morricone Film Music Collection Ennio Morricone The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.
Malena from Malena, 2001 Virgin Records America 7243 850889 2 6 Malena Music From The Miramax Motion Picture Ennio Morricone original soundtrack recording/Ennio Morricone, cond.
La Califfa from The Lady Caliph, 1970 Decca B0025323-02 Ennio Morricone 60 Years of Music Ennio Morricone The Czech National Symphony Orchestra/Ennio Morricone, cond.
Romanza from 1900, 1976 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1207 The European Film Music Collection Ennio Morricone The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.
Main Titles from Questa Specie D'Amore (This Kind of Love), 1972 DRG Records 32913 Ennio Morricone with Love Ennio Morricone original soundtrack recording/Ennio Morricone, cond.
Main Titles from D'Amore Si Muore (One Can Die of Love), 1973 DRG Records 32913 Ennio Morricone with Love Ennio Morricone original soundtrack recording/Ennio Morricone, cond.
Baaria from Baaria, 2009 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1322 Ennio Morricone Baaria Ennio Morricone original soundtrack recording/Ennio Morricone, cond.
Nuovo Cinema Paradiso and Love Theme from Cinema Paradiso, 1988 Decca B0025323-02 Ennio Morricone 60 Years of Music Ennio Morricone The Czech National Symphony Orchestra/Ennio Morricone, cond.
Nostalgia from Cinema Paradiso, 1988 Sony Classical 02668 Yo-Yo Ma Appassionato Ennio Morricone Yo-Yo Ma, cello/Rome Sinfonietta/Ennio Morricone, cond.
Main Title from Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977 Sony Classical S2K 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on ‘Paint Your Wagon’ - Lerner & Loewe’s underappreciated musical as produced by New York City Center Encores in 2015. Our guests are artistic director Jack Viertel and Emily Altman, president of the Frederick Loewe Foundation
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:05:12 00:01:37 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe I'm on My Way Company Paint Your Wagon -- 2015 Encores! production Masterworks B'way 8898533-4092
18:09:35 00:00:56 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe Rumson Town Keith Carradine Paint Your Wagon -- 2015 Encores! production Masterworks B'way 8898533-4092
18:11:35 00:01:43 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe What's Goin' on Here? Alexandra Socha Paint Your Wagon -- 2015 Encores! production Masterworks B'way 8898533-4092
18:17:36 00:03:15 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe I Talk to the Trees Justin Guarini, Alexandra Socha Paint Your Wagon -- 2015 Encores! production Masterworks B'way 8898533-4092
18:23:31 00:03:14 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe They Call the Wind Maria Nathaniel Hackman Paint Your Wagon -- 2015 Encores! production Masterworks B'way 8898533-4092
18:28:21 00:01:41 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe I Still See Elisa Keith Carradine Paint Your Wagon -- 2015 Encores! production Masterworks B'way 8898533-4092
18:30:42 00:04:05 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe How Can I Wait? Alexandra Socha Paint Your Wagon -- 2015 Encores! production Masterworks B'way 8898533-4092
18:35:38 00:03:05 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe Carino Mio Justin Guarini Paint Your Wagon -- 2015 Encores! production Masterworks B'way 8898533-4092
18:40:57 00:05:03 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe Another Autumn Justin Guarini Paint Your Wagon -- 2015 Encores! production Masterworks B'way 8898533-4092
18:47:14 00:02:17 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe Wand'rin' Star Keith Carradine Paint Your Wagon -- 2015 Encores! production Masterworks B'way 8898533-4092
18:51:07 00:00:52 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe Finale from "Paint Your Wagon" Company Paint Your Wagon -- 2015 Encores! production Masterworks B'way 8898533-4092
18:52:12 00:00:48 Frederick Loewe Fandangos' Dance Orchestra Paint Your Wagon -- 2015 Encores! production Masterworks B'way 8898533-4092
18:53:04 00:03:54 Frederick Loewe Filler: Entr'acte from "Paint Your Wagon" Orchestra Paint Your Wagon -- 2015 Encores! production Masterworks B'way 8898533-4092
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:03:00 00:17:38 Ottorino Respighi The Fountains of Rome Daniele Gatti St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Conifer 51292
19:23:00 00:31:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 25 in C major Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9328
19:56:00 00:02:35 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Schumann's Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2020
20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, LIVE from Severance Hall - Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Maximilian Schmitt, tenor (Evangelist); Andrew Foster-Williams, bass-baritone (Christus); Lauren Snouffer, soprano; Iestyn Davies countertenor; Nicholas Phan, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus
Johann Sebastian Bach: St. John Passion BWV 245 (1724)
22:20 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - An orgy of “Ghost Riders in the Sky” including The Corrie’s Scottish version and Woody Allen does some of his nightclub routines... Mark Levy tells about “Laughing and Applauding”… This Week in the Media
QUIET HOUR
23:20:00 00:06:05 Johann Sebastian Bach St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30033
23:27:00 00:09:18 Henry Cowell Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl 7282
23:32:00 00:06:06 Vilém Blodek In the Well: Intermezzo Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orfeo 180891
23:39:00 00:04:00 Robert Helps Mendelssohn's 'Schilflied' Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330
23:43:00 00:05:05 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: Voiles Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437
23:48:00 00:07:05 Miguel Llobet Catalan Folksongs Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 49404
23:56:00 00:04:02 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 25 in C sharp minor Op 45 Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4796018