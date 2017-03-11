Program Guide 03-11-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:04:30 William Bolcom Graceful Ghost Rag Spencer Myer, piano Steinway 30041

00:06:00 00:03:49 William Bolcom Poltergeist Spencer Myer, piano Steinway 30041

00:10:00 00:06:24 William Bolcom Dream Shadows Spencer Myer, piano Steinway 30041

00:22:00 00:55:42 Peter Tchaikovsky Manfred Symphony Op 58 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

01:21:00 00:48:02 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 2 in B flat major Op 4 Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8589

02:12:00 00:24:14 Xavier Montsalvatge Concierto breve Royal Philharmonic Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alicia de Larrocha, piano Decca 4785437

02:38:00 00:17:38 Ottorino Respighi The Fountains of Rome Daniele Gatti St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Conifer 51292

02:59:00 00:36:35 Johannes Brahms String Quartet No. 2 in A minor Op 51 Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289

03:40:00 00:36:38 Aram Khachaturian Violin Concerto in D minor Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 59

04:19:00 00:30:10 Isaac Albéniz Iberia Suite Enrique Bátiz State of Mexico Symphony ASV 888

04:54:00 00:38:22 Sir Edward Elgar Piano Quintet in A minor Op 84 Kenneth Woods English Symphony Orchestra Avie 2362

05:35:00 00:10:00 Frédéric Chopin Scherzo No. 2 in B flat minor Op 31 Yundi, piano DeutGram 3887

05:48:00 00:04:02 William Grant Still Bayou Home Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192

05:54:00 00:05:11 Johannes Brahms FAE Sonata: Scherzo in C minor Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano Telarc 32664

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 René Touzet: Zapateo Cubano Elena Casanova, piano MSR Classics 1136

06:03:22 René Touzet: Dancita Nos. 1-3 Elena Casanova, piano MSR Classics 1136

06:08:35 Giuseppe Verdi: Act III, scene and aria from "La forza del destino" Plácido Domingo, baritone (Carlo); Gianluca Buratto, bass (chirugo) Valencia Community Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Sony 373312

06:17:40 Joaquin Malats: Serenata española David Russell, guitar Telarc 80576

06:22:00 Isaac Albéniz: Malagueña, Op. 165, No. 3 David Russell, guitar Telarc 80672

06:27:57 Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs (Suite sobre cantos gallegos) (1899) Barcelona Symphony Orchestra Pablo Gonzalez Naxos 8573263

07:00:46 Antonio Vivaldi: "Winter" Violin Concerto from "The Four Seasons" Lara St. John, violin Símon Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Marturet Ancalagon 134

07:10:34 Francisco Mignone: Minuet from the opera "O Contratador de Diamantes" (1924) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 92147

07:12:53 Francisco Mignone: Three Spanish Songs (1932) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 92147

07:19:49 Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 in G, Op. 88 Houston Symphony Andrés Orozco-Estrada Pentatone 5186578

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet in G major, K. 285a, Andante-- Lisa Beznosiuk, flute; Pavlo Beznosiuk, violin; Tom Dunn, viola; Richard Tunnicliffe, cello Album: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quartet in G major K285a Avie 2108 Music: 4:29

Michael Nyman: Michael Nyman Suite--Donald Sinta Saxophone Quartet Rockport Music Festival, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 5:36

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestants are Nancy Parton and Ron Morebello from San Diego, CA Music: 10:46

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 6 in E minor, BWV 830: Movement 3-- András Schiff, piano Album: Bach: Six Partitas ECM 2001 Music: 4:47

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C Major, K. 551, "Jupiter": Movements 2-4-- Artosphere Festival Orchestra; Corrado Rovaris, conductor Walton Arts Center, The Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, AR Music: 22:15

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Franz Schubert: Overture for Strings in C minor, D. 8-- Korean Chamber Orchestra Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Warsaw, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 9:08

Claude Debussy: Cello Sonata in D minor--Sophie Shao, cello; Pei-Shan Lee, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 11:07

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G Major-- Inon Barnatan, piano; New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center for Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 22:01

09:56:00 00:02:41 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 20 in D flat major Op 30 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:03:02 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 4795023

10:04:00 00:12:59 Claude Debussy Petite Suite Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583

10:18:00 00:03:12 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Gavottes Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips 426714

10:24:00 00:08:29 Maurice Jarre Ryan's Daughter: Suite Maurice Jarre Royal Philharmonic Milan 10131

10:35:00 00:07:37 Emile Waldteufel Waltz 'The Skaters' Op 183 Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66998

10:35:00 00:05:26 Gabriel Fauré Pavane Op 50 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony Chorale SeattleSM 1004

10:52:00 00:05:04 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 16, 2015 - From Naples Florida, this week’s program features a highly emotional performance of Rachmaninoff’s Piano Trio No. 1 in G minor by three teenagers from the Chicago area; a young oboist shares a funny story about how sibling rivalry has fueled his drive for excellence; and the local 14-year-old pianist describes how he raised over twenty-thousand dollars for a nearby children’s hospital

14-year-old pianist Noah Waddell from Fort Myers, Florida, performs Prelude Op. 23, No. 2 in B-flat major, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943).

18-year-old cellist Oliver Herbert from San Francisco, California, performs the first movement, Allegro – Tempo di Marcia, from Sonata for Cello and Piano, by Francis Poulenc (1899-1963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Piano Trio Royale from the Midwest Young Artists in Chicago performs Trio élégiaque No.1 in G minor, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943) [14-year-old violinist Masha Lakisova from Vernon Hills, Illinois; 16-year-old cellist Haddon Kay from Lincolnshire, Illinois; 16-year-old pianist Derek Chung from Long Grove, Illinois]

17-year-old oboist David Norville from Fort Myers, Florida, performs the first movement, Munter, from the Sonata for Oboe and Piano, by Paul Hindemith (1895-1963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

15-year-old violinist Hannah Song from Irvine, California, performs the third movement, Mélodie, and the second movement, Scherzo, from “Souvenir d’un lieu cher”, Op. 42 by Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Cellist Oliver Herbert performs the second movement, Langsam, from Fünf Stücke im Volkston Op. 102 (Five Pieces in Folk Style), by Robert Schumann (1810-1856), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Ruggles and Cowell Anniversaries; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Sons of Johann Sebastian Bach

12:09:00 00:08:28 Joh. Christoph Friedrich Bach Symphony No. 4 in E Dennis Russell Davies Orchestra of St Luke's MusicMast 7062

12:21:00 00:06:17 Astor Piazzolla Milonga from Concerto for Bandoneón European Union Chamber Orch Hans-Peter Hofmann Julian Lloyd Webber, cello; Jiaxin Lloyd Webber, cello Naxos 573374

12:31:00 00:09:26 William Lloyd Webber Aurora Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9595

12:42:00 00:16:39 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in D major Anton Steck Concerto Cologne Archiv 4775800

16:01:00 00:03:19 Giuseppe Verdi Rigoletto: Possente amor mi chiama Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Vittorio Grigolo, tenor; Chorus of Teatro Regio Sony 775257

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Giuseppe Verdi: La Traviata

Conductor: Nicola Luisotti

Production: Willy Decker

Violetta Valéry: Sonya Yoncheva

Alfredo Germont: Michael Fabiano

Giorgio Germont: Thomas Hampson

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:09:00 00:09:56 William Lloyd Webber Serenade for Strings Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9595

16:21:00 00:15:57 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Decca 417326

16:41:00 00:04:00 Antonio Vivaldi Andante from Concerto for 2 Mandolins in D minor Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Bobby McFerrin, voice Sony 48177

16:45:00 00:13:44 Johann Christian Bach Symphony for Double Orchestra in E flat major Op 18 Simon Standage Academy of Ancient Music Chandos 540

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Morricone's Italian Movies- The Maestro began with movies made in his own country and still composes for them. We'll hear music from the spaghetti westerns to Cinema Paradiso and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

First Youth from Cinema Paradiso, 1988 Hollywood Records/Intrada MH-62018-2 Miramax Films Greatest Hits Ennio Morricone original soundtrack recording/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Belinda May from L'Alibi (The Alibi), 1968 DRG Records 32913 Ennio Morricone with Love Ennio Morricone original soundtrack recording/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Cristina's Theme from The Dirty Heroes, 1968 DRG Records 32933 Ennio Morricone with Love Volume Two Ennio Morricone original soundtrack recording/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Chi Mai from Maddelena, 1971 and Le Professional, 1980 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1516 The Essential Ennio Morricone Film Music Collection Ennio Morricone The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Overture and A Fistful of Dollars from A Fistful of Dollars, 1964 RCA 9974-2-R Ennio Morricone The Legendary Westerns The Film Composers Series Volume II Ennio Morricone original soundtrack recording/Alessandro Alessandroni, cond.

Sixty Seconds to What?, The Musical Pocket Watch and For A Few Dollars More from For A Few Dollars More, 1965 RCA 9974-2-R Ennio Morricone The Legendary Westerns The Film Composers Series Volume II Ennio Morricone Alessandro Canti Moderni/Alessandro Alessandroni, cond.

The Good, The Bad and The Ugly (Main Title), The Ecstasy of Gold, and The Trio (Main Title) from The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, 1966 Capitol Records 2435-98621-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Ennio Morricone - original soundtrack recording/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Duck, You Sucker from A Fistful of Dynamite, 1971 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1516 The Essential Ennio Morricone Film Music Collection Ennio Morricone The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Malena from Malena, 2001 Virgin Records America 7243 850889 2 6 Malena Music From The Miramax Motion Picture Ennio Morricone original soundtrack recording/Ennio Morricone, cond.

La Califfa from The Lady Caliph, 1970 Decca B0025323-02 Ennio Morricone 60 Years of Music Ennio Morricone The Czech National Symphony Orchestra/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Romanza from 1900, 1976 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1207 The European Film Music Collection Ennio Morricone The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.

Main Titles from Questa Specie D'Amore (This Kind of Love), 1972 DRG Records 32913 Ennio Morricone with Love Ennio Morricone original soundtrack recording/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Main Titles from D'Amore Si Muore (One Can Die of Love), 1973 DRG Records 32913 Ennio Morricone with Love Ennio Morricone original soundtrack recording/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Baaria from Baaria, 2009 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1322 Ennio Morricone Baaria Ennio Morricone original soundtrack recording/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Nuovo Cinema Paradiso and Love Theme from Cinema Paradiso, 1988 Decca B0025323-02 Ennio Morricone 60 Years of Music Ennio Morricone The Czech National Symphony Orchestra/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Nostalgia from Cinema Paradiso, 1988 Sony Classical 02668 Yo-Yo Ma Appassionato Ennio Morricone Yo-Yo Ma, cello/Rome Sinfonietta/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Main Title from Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977 Sony Classical S2K 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on ‘Paint Your Wagon’ - Lerner & Loewe’s underappreciated musical as produced by New York City Center Encores in 2015. Our guests are artistic director Jack Viertel and Emily Altman, president of the Frederick Loewe Foundation

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:05:12 00:01:37 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe I'm on My Way Company Paint Your Wagon -- 2015 Encores! production Masterworks B'way 8898533-4092

18:09:35 00:00:56 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe Rumson Town Keith Carradine Paint Your Wagon -- 2015 Encores! production Masterworks B'way 8898533-4092

18:11:35 00:01:43 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe What's Goin' on Here? Alexandra Socha Paint Your Wagon -- 2015 Encores! production Masterworks B'way 8898533-4092

18:17:36 00:03:15 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe I Talk to the Trees Justin Guarini, Alexandra Socha Paint Your Wagon -- 2015 Encores! production Masterworks B'way 8898533-4092

18:23:31 00:03:14 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe They Call the Wind Maria Nathaniel Hackman Paint Your Wagon -- 2015 Encores! production Masterworks B'way 8898533-4092

18:28:21 00:01:41 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe I Still See Elisa Keith Carradine Paint Your Wagon -- 2015 Encores! production Masterworks B'way 8898533-4092

18:30:42 00:04:05 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe How Can I Wait? Alexandra Socha Paint Your Wagon -- 2015 Encores! production Masterworks B'way 8898533-4092

18:35:38 00:03:05 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe Carino Mio Justin Guarini Paint Your Wagon -- 2015 Encores! production Masterworks B'way 8898533-4092

18:40:57 00:05:03 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe Another Autumn Justin Guarini Paint Your Wagon -- 2015 Encores! production Masterworks B'way 8898533-4092

18:47:14 00:02:17 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe Wand'rin' Star Keith Carradine Paint Your Wagon -- 2015 Encores! production Masterworks B'way 8898533-4092

18:51:07 00:00:52 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe Finale from "Paint Your Wagon" Company Paint Your Wagon -- 2015 Encores! production Masterworks B'way 8898533-4092

18:52:12 00:00:48 Frederick Loewe Fandangos' Dance Orchestra Paint Your Wagon -- 2015 Encores! production Masterworks B'way 8898533-4092

18:53:04 00:03:54 Frederick Loewe Filler: Entr'acte from "Paint Your Wagon" Orchestra Paint Your Wagon -- 2015 Encores! production Masterworks B'way 8898533-4092

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:00 00:17:38 Ottorino Respighi The Fountains of Rome Daniele Gatti St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Conifer 51292

19:23:00 00:31:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 25 in C major Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9328

19:56:00 00:02:35 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Schumann's Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2020

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, LIVE from Severance Hall - Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Maximilian Schmitt, tenor (Evangelist); Andrew Foster-Williams, bass-baritone (Christus); Lauren Snouffer, soprano; Iestyn Davies countertenor; Nicholas Phan, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. John Passion BWV 245 (1724)

22:20 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - An orgy of “Ghost Riders in the Sky” including The Corrie’s Scottish version and Woody Allen does some of his nightclub routines... Mark Levy tells about “Laughing and Applauding”… This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR

23:20:00 00:06:05 Johann Sebastian Bach St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30033

23:27:00 00:09:18 Henry Cowell Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl 7282

23:32:00 00:06:06 Vilém Blodek In the Well: Intermezzo Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orfeo 180891

23:39:00 00:04:00 Robert Helps Mendelssohn's 'Schilflied' Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330

23:43:00 00:05:05 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: Voiles Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437

23:48:00 00:07:05 Miguel Llobet Catalan Folksongs Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 49404

23:56:00 00:04:02 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 25 in C sharp minor Op 45 Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4796018