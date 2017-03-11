© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 03-11-2017

Published March 11, 2017 at 5:15 AM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:04:30            William Bolcom Graceful Ghost Rag                               Spencer Myer, piano            Steinway           30041

00:06:00            00:03:49            William Bolcom Poltergeist                                Spencer Myer, piano     Steinway            30041

00:10:00            00:06:24            William Bolcom Dream Shadows                                   Spencer Myer, piano            Steinway           30041

00:22:00            00:55:42            Peter Tchaikovsky         Manfred Symphony Op 58                     Lorin Maazel            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     75

01:21:00            00:48:02            Antonín Dvorák Symphony No.  2 in B flat major  Op 4                Neeme Järvi     Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch         Chandos           8589

02:12:00            00:24:14            Xavier Montsalvatge      Concierto breve Royal Philharmonic        Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alicia de Larrocha, piano           Decca   4785437

02:38:00            00:17:38            Ottorino Respighi          The Fountains of Rome             Daniele Gatti     St Cecilia Academy Orchestra       Conifer 51292

02:59:00            00:36:35            Johannes Brahms          String Quartet No.  2 in A minor  Op 51                           Chiara String Quartet     Azica    71289

03:40:00            00:36:38            Aram Khachaturian        Violin Concerto in D minor          Russian National Orchestra            Yakov Kreizberg            Julia Fischer, violin        PentaTone        59

04:19:00            00:30:10            Isaac Albéniz    Iberia Suite                   Enrique Bátiz    State of Mexico Symphony            ASV     888

04:54:00            00:38:22            Sir Edward Elgar           Piano Quintet in A minor  Op 84             Kenneth Woods            English Symphony Orchestra     Avie      2362

05:35:00            00:10:00            Frédéric Chopin Scherzo No. 2 in B flat minor  Op 31                               Yundi, piano            DeutGram         3887

05:48:00            00:04:02            William Grant Still          Bayou Home                             Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano     Koch Intl           7192

05:54:00            00:05:11            Johannes Brahms          FAE Sonata: Scherzo in C minor                                    Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano        Telarc   32664

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 René Touzet: Zapateo Cubano  Elena Casanova, piano  MSR Classics  1136                                      

06:03:22 René Touzet: Dancita Nos. 1-3  Elena Casanova, piano  MSR Classics 1136                                         

06:08:35 Giuseppe Verdi: Act III, scene and aria from "La forza del destino"  Plácido Domingo, baritone (Carlo); Gianluca Buratto, bass (chirugo)  Valencia Community Orchestra  Pablo Heras-Casado  Sony  373312                           

06:17:40 Joaquin Malats: Serenata española  David Russell, guitar  Telarc  80576                                                

06:22:00 Isaac Albéniz: Malagueña, Op. 165, No. 3 David Russell, guitar  Telarc 80672                                   

06:27:57 Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs (Suite sobre cantos gallegos) (1899) Barcelona Symphony Orchestra  Pablo Gonzalez  Naxos 8573263                              

07:00:46 Antonio Vivaldi: "Winter" Violin Concerto from "The Four Seasons"  Lara St. John, violin  Símon Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela  Eduardo Marturet  Ancalagon 134                                          

07:10:34 Francisco Mignone: Minuet from the opera "O Contratador de Diamantes" (1924) Cuarteto Latinamericano  Sono Luminus  92147                                                         

07:12:53 Francisco Mignone: Three Spanish Songs (1932) Cuarteto Latinamericano  Sono Luminus 92147                                                        

07:19:49 Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 in G, Op. 88  Houston Symphony  Andrés Orozco-Estrada  Pentatone 5186578

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet in G major, K. 285a, Andante-- Lisa Beznosiuk, flute; Pavlo Beznosiuk, violin; Tom Dunn, viola; Richard Tunnicliffe, cello Album: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quartet in G major K285a Avie 2108 Music: 4:29

Michael Nyman: Michael Nyman Suite--Donald Sinta Saxophone Quartet Rockport Music Festival, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 5:36

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestants are Nancy Parton and Ron Morebello from San Diego, CA Music: 10:46

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 6 in E minor, BWV 830: Movement 3-- András Schiff, piano Album: Bach: Six Partitas ECM 2001 Music: 4:47

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C Major, K. 551, "Jupiter": Movements 2-4-- Artosphere Festival Orchestra; Corrado Rovaris, conductor Walton Arts Center, The Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, AR Music: 22:15

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Franz Schubert: Overture for Strings in C minor, D. 8-- Korean Chamber Orchestra Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Warsaw, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 9:08

Claude Debussy: Cello Sonata in D minor--Sophie Shao, cello; Pei-Shan Lee, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 11:07

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G Major-- Inon Barnatan, piano; New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center for Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 22:01

09:56:00            00:02:41            Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 20 in D flat major  Op 30              Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge  9289

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:03:02            Claude Debussy           Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk                          Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano         DeutGram         4795023

10:04:00            00:12:59            Claude Debussy           Petite Suite                   Jun Märkl          National Orchestra of Lyon     Naxos   572583

10:18:00            00:03:12            Jean-Philippe Rameau   Castor and Pollux: Gavottes                  Frans Brüggen            Orchestra of the 18th Century     Philips  426714

10:24:00            00:08:29            Maurice Jarre    Ryan's Daughter: Suite              Maurice Jarre    Royal Philharmonic            Milan    10131

10:35:00            00:07:37            Emile Waldteufel           Waltz 'The Skaters' Op 183                    Ronald Corp     New London Orchestra          Hyperion           66998

10:35:00            00:05:26            Gabriel Fauré    Pavane Op 50   Seattle Symphony         Ludovic Morlot  Seattle Symphony Chorale        SeattleSM         1004

10:52:00            00:05:04            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz                   Mikhail Pletnev            Russian National Orchestra        DeutGram         457634

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 16, 2015 - From Naples Florida, this week’s program features a highly emotional performance of Rachmaninoff’s Piano Trio No. 1 in G minor by three teenagers from the Chicago area; a young oboist shares a funny story about how sibling rivalry has fueled his drive for excellence; and the local 14-year-old pianist describes how he raised over twenty-thousand dollars for a nearby children’s hospital

14-year-old pianist Noah Waddell from Fort Myers, Florida, performs Prelude Op. 23, No. 2 in B-flat major, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943).

18-year-old cellist Oliver Herbert from San Francisco, California, performs the first movement, Allegro – Tempo di Marcia, from Sonata for Cello and Piano, by Francis Poulenc (1899-1963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Piano Trio Royale from the Midwest Young Artists in Chicago performs Trio élégiaque No.1 in G minor, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943) [14-year-old violinist Masha Lakisova from Vernon Hills, Illinois; 16-year-old cellist Haddon Kay from Lincolnshire, Illinois; 16-year-old pianist Derek Chung from Long Grove, Illinois]

17-year-old oboist David Norville from Fort Myers, Florida, performs the first movement, Munter, from the Sonata for Oboe and Piano, by Paul Hindemith (1895-1963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

15-year-old violinist Hannah Song from Irvine, California, performs the third movement, Mélodie, and the second movement, Scherzo, from “Souvenir d’un lieu cher”, Op. 42 by Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Cellist Oliver Herbert performs the second movement, Langsam, from Fünf Stücke im Volkston Op. 102 (Five Pieces in Folk Style), by Robert Schumann (1810-1856), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Ruggles and Cowell Anniversaries; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Sons of Johann Sebastian Bach

12:09:00            00:08:28            Joh. Christoph Friedrich Bach    Symphony No.  4 in E                Dennis Russell Davies  Orchestra of St Luke's   MusicMast        7062

12:21:00            00:06:17            Astor Piazzolla  Milonga from Concerto for Bandoneón   European Union Chamber Orch     Hans-Peter Hofmann     Julian Lloyd Webber, cello; Jiaxin Lloyd Webber, cello     Naxos   573374

12:31:00            00:09:26            William Lloyd Webber    Aurora              Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia            Chandos           9595

12:42:00            00:16:39            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Divertimento for Strings in D major                     Anton Steck    Concerto Cologne         Archiv   4775800

16:01:00            00:03:19            Giuseppe Verdi Rigoletto: Possente amor mi chiama       Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma   Pier Giorgio Morandi      Vittorio Grigolo, tenor; Chorus of Teatro Regio    Sony    775257

 

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Giuseppe Verdi: La Traviata

Conductor: Nicola Luisotti

Production: Willy Decker

Violetta Valéry: Sonya Yoncheva

Alfredo Germont: Michael Fabiano

Giorgio Germont: Thomas Hampson

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:09:00            00:09:56            William Lloyd Webber    Serenade for Strings                 Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia            Chandos           9595

16:21:00            00:15:57            George Gershwin           Rhapsody in Blue          Cleveland Orchestra      Riccardo Chailly  Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano   Decca   417326

16:41:00            00:04:00            Antonio Vivaldi  Andante from Concerto for 2 Mandolins in D minor                                  Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Bobby McFerrin, voice Sony    48177

16:45:00            00:13:44            Johann Christian Bach   Symphony for Double Orchestra in E flat major  Op 18                Simon Standage            Academy of Ancient Music         Chandos           540

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Morricone's Italian Movies- The Maestro began with movies made in his own country and still composes for them. We'll hear music from the spaghetti westerns to Cinema Paradiso and more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

First Youth from Cinema Paradiso, 1988  Hollywood Records/Intrada MH-62018-2  Miramax Films Greatest Hits  Ennio Morricone  original soundtrack recording/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Belinda May from L'Alibi (The Alibi), 1968  DRG Records 32913  Ennio Morricone with Love  Ennio Morricone  original soundtrack recording/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Cristina's Theme from The Dirty Heroes, 1968  DRG Records 32933  Ennio Morricone with Love Volume Two  Ennio Morricone  original soundtrack recording/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Chi Mai from Maddelena, 1971 and Le Professional, 1980  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1516  The Essential Ennio Morricone Film Music Collection  Ennio Morricone  The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Overture and A Fistful of Dollars from A Fistful of Dollars, 1964  RCA 9974-2-R  Ennio Morricone The Legendary Westerns The Film Composers Series Volume II  Ennio Morricone  original soundtrack recording/Alessandro Alessandroni, cond.

Sixty Seconds to What?, The Musical Pocket Watch and For A Few Dollars More from For A Few Dollars More, 1965 RCA 9974-2-R  Ennio Morricone The Legendary Westerns The Film Composers Series Volume II  Ennio Morricone  Alessandro Canti Moderni/Alessandro Alessandroni, cond.

The Good, The Bad and The Ugly (Main Title), The Ecstasy of Gold, and The Trio (Main Title) from The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, 1966  Capitol Records 2435-98621-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Ennio Morricone - original soundtrack recording/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Duck, You Sucker from A Fistful of Dynamite, 1971  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1516  The Essential Ennio Morricone Film Music Collection  Ennio Morricone  The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Malena from Malena, 2001  Virgin Records America 7243 850889 2 6  Malena Music From The Miramax Motion Picture  Ennio Morricone  original soundtrack recording/Ennio Morricone, cond.

La Califfa from The Lady Caliph, 1970  Decca B0025323-02  Ennio Morricone 60 Years of Music  Ennio Morricone  The Czech National Symphony Orchestra/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Romanza from 1900, 1976  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1207  The European Film Music Collection  Ennio Morricone  The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.

Main Titles from Questa Specie D'Amore (This Kind of Love), 1972  DRG Records 32913  Ennio Morricone with Love  Ennio Morricone  original soundtrack recording/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Main Titles from D'Amore Si Muore (One Can Die of Love), 1973  DRG Records 32913  Ennio Morricone with Love  Ennio Morricone  original soundtrack recording/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Baaria from Baaria, 2009  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1322  Ennio Morricone Baaria  Ennio Morricone  original soundtrack recording/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Nuovo Cinema Paradiso and Love Theme from Cinema Paradiso, 1988  Decca B0025323-02  Ennio Morricone 60 Years of Music  Ennio Morricone  The Czech National Symphony Orchestra/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Nostalgia from Cinema Paradiso, 1988  Sony Classical 02668  Yo-Yo Ma Appassionato  Ennio Morricone  Yo-Yo Ma, cello/Rome Sinfonietta/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Main Title from Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977  Sony Classical S2K 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on ‘Paint Your Wagon’ - Lerner & Loewe’s underappreciated musical as produced by New York City Center Encores in 2015. Our guests are artistic director Jack Viertel and Emily Altman, president of the Frederick Loewe Foundation

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:05:12            00:01:37            A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe       I'm on My Way  Company          Paint Your Wagon -- 2015 Encores! production          Masterworks B'way        8898533-4092

18:09:35            00:00:56            A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe       Rumson Town   Keith Carradine  Paint Your Wagon -- 2015 Encores! production          Masterworks B'way        8898533-4092

18:11:35            00:01:43            A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe       What's Goin' on Here?   Alexandra Socha           Paint Your Wagon -- 2015 Encores! production           Masterworks B'way        8898533-4092

18:17:36            00:03:15            A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe       I Talk to the Trees          Justin Guarini, Alexandra Socha   Paint Your Wagon -- 2015 Encores! production   Masterworks B'way        8898533-4092

18:23:31            00:03:14            A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe       They Call the Wind Maria           Nathaniel Hackman            Paint Your Wagon -- 2015 Encores! production   Masterworks B'way        8898533-4092

18:28:21            00:01:41            A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe       I Still See Elisa  Keith Carradine  Paint Your Wagon -- 2015 Encores! production          Masterworks B'way        8898533-4092

18:30:42            00:04:05            A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe       How Can I Wait?           Alexandra Socha           Paint Your Wagon -- 2015 Encores! production           Masterworks B'way        8898533-4092

18:35:38            00:03:05            A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe       Carino Mio        Justin Guarini    Paint Your Wagon -- 2015 Encores! production          Masterworks B'way        8898533-4092

18:40:57            00:05:03            A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe       Another Autumn            Justin Guarini    Paint Your Wagon -- 2015 Encores! production       Masterworks B'way        8898533-4092

18:47:14            00:02:17            A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe       Wand'rin' Star    Keith Carradine  Paint Your Wagon -- 2015 Encores! production          Masterworks B'way        8898533-4092

18:51:07            00:00:52            A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe       Finale from "Paint Your Wagon" Company          Paint Your Wagon -- 2015 Encores! production           Masterworks B'way        8898533-4092

18:52:12            00:00:48            Frederick Loewe            Fandangos' Dance        Orchestra          Paint Your Wagon -- 2015 Encores! production          Masterworks B'way        8898533-4092

18:53:04            00:03:54            Frederick Loewe            Filler: Entr'acte from "Paint Your Wagon"            Orchestra            Paint Your Wagon -- 2015 Encores! production   Masterworks B'way        8898533-4092

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:00            00:17:38            Ottorino Respighi          The Fountains of Rome             Daniele Gatti     St Cecilia Academy Orchestra       Conifer 51292

19:23:00            00:31:54            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 25 in C major          Odense Symphony        Scott Yoo         Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge  9328

19:56:00            00:02:35            Franz Liszt        Paraphrase on Schumann's                               Christopher O'Riley, piano    Oxingale           2020

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, LIVE from Severance Hall - Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Maximilian Schmitt, tenor (Evangelist); Andrew Foster-Williams, bass-baritone (Christus); Lauren Snouffer, soprano; Iestyn Davies countertenor; Nicholas Phan, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. John Passion BWV 245 (1724)

 

22:20 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - An orgy of “Ghost Riders in the Sky” including The Corrie’s Scottish version and Woody Allen does some of his nightclub routines... Mark Levy tells about “Laughing and Applauding”… This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR

23:20:00            00:06:05            Johann Sebastian Bach St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich                                Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano         Steinway           30033

23:27:00            00:09:18            Henry Cowell     Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 Manhattan Chamber Orchestra            Richard Auldon Clark     Bert Lucarelli, oboe       Koch Intl           7282

23:32:00            00:06:06            Vilém Blodek    In the Well: Intermezzo               Václav Neumann           Czech Philharmonic     Orfeo    180891

23:39:00            00:04:00            Robert Helps     Mendelssohn's 'Schilflied'                                  Alan Feinberg, piano            Argo     430330

23:43:00            00:05:05            Claude Debussy           Preludes Book 1: Voiles                         Pascal Rogé, piano            Decca   4785437

23:48:00            00:07:05            Miguel Llobet    Catalan Folksongs                                Christopher Parkening, guitar            EMI      49404

23:56:00            00:04:02            Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 25 in C sharp minor  Op 45                          Martha Argerich, piano  DeutGram         4796018

 

 

 