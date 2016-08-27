© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 08-27-2016

Published August 27, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:21:35            Eric Coates       The Three Elizabeths Suite                     Malcolm Nabarro           Sinfonia ViVa     ASV     2053

00:26:00            00:38:22            Sir Edward Elgar           Piano Quintet in A minor  Op 84             Kenneth Woods            English Symphony Orchestra     Avie      2362

01:06:00            00:31:43            Meredith Willson            Symphony No.  2 in E minor                  William Stromberg            Moscow Symphony       Naxos   559006

01:40:00            00:37:16            Béla Bartók       Suite No. 1 for Orchestra Op 3               Antal Doráti       Detroit Symphony            Decca   4785437

02:19:00            00:41:54            Franz Schubert  Piano Sonata No. 21 in B flat major                                Alexander Schimpf, piano    Oehms  867

03:03:00            00:22:47            Josquin Desprez           Missa Pange lingua                   Dominique Visse           Ensemble Clément Janequin          Harm Mundi      2908304

03:28:00            00:37:31            Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 13 in G major  Op 106                                    Cypress String Quartet    Avie      2275

04:07:00            00:42:08            Franz Schmidt   Symphony No.  3 in A major                  Neeme Järvi      Chicago Symphony Orchestra          Chandos           9000

04:51:00            00:28:41            E. J. Moeran     Cello Concerto  Ulster Orchestra            JoAnn Falletta   Guy Johnston, cello            Naxos   573034

05:22:00            00:17:36            Camille Saint-Saëns       Septet in E flat major  Op 65                              Ensemble Vivant            OpeningDay      9379

05:41:00            00:05:46            Johannes Brahms          Intermezzo in A major  Op 118                            Orli Shaham, piano            Canary  15

05:49:00            00:08:57            Michael Haydn  Symphony No. 34 in E-Flat        London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert            Chandos 9352

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week Concierto honors the “Father of Modern Mexican Song,” Manuel Ponce. Selections include his beloved standard Estrellita sung by Peruvian tenor Juan Diego Flórez. In the second hour we salute Argentine pianist Martha Argerich displaying her artistry performing de Falla’s Nights in the Gardens of Spain.

Esta semana Concierto honra el "Padre de la canción moderna mexicana," Manuel Ponce. Las selecciones incluyen su balada amada Estrellita cantado por el tenor peruviano Juan Diego Flórez. En la segunda hora saludamos la pianista argentina Martha Argerich.  Se muestra su arte tocando “Noches en los jardines de España” por Manuel de Falla.
06:01:00 Manuel Ponce: Popular Song (Cancion Popular), from Instantaneas Mexicanas    Royal Philharmonic Orchestra   Enrique Bátiz   ASV   738                                                    

06:04:48 Manuel Ponce: "Estrellita"   Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra  Miguel Harth-Bedoya  Decca  000629502                          

06:08:50 Manuel Ponce: Sonata No. 3   Stephen Robinson, guitar   Centaur Records   2056  

06:26:26 Manuel Ponce: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra   Henryk Szeryng, violin; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra   Enrique Bátiz   ASV   952                                             

0700:53 Carlos Guastavino: Baile en Cuyo, from Three Argentinian Romances   Martha Argerich, Mauricio Vallina, pianos;Live at the Lugano Festival, June 2005   EMI Classics   58472     

07:09:33 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Quartet in C, WoO 36, No. 3  Martha Argerich, piano; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Lida Chen, viola; Gautier Capuçon, cello   EMI Classics  58472    

07:30:36 Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain   Martha Argerich, piano; Orchestre de Paris   Daniel Barenboim   Erato   88255                                                  

07:55:56 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka in D, Op. 33, No. 2   Martha Argerich, piano (1967 Berlin radio broadcast)   Deutsche Grammophon   001396002                                         

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Jan Ladislav Dussek: Piano Sonata In D, Op. 31 No. 2: 3. Pastorale: Allegro non troppo-- Andreas Staier, fortepiano Album: Dussek Sonatas. Andreas Staier, fortepiano deutsche harmonia mundi 77286 Music: 4:22

Stella Sung: Paris 1987--Wendy Wilhelmi, flute; Florie Rothenberg, clarinet; Elizabeth Paterson, bassoon; Svend Ronning, artistic director Second City Chamber Series, Classical KING FM, Seattle, WA Music: 7:51

Jan Ladislav Dussek: String Quartet in E-flat major, Op. 60, No. 3-- Bennewitz Quartet Flagler Museum Music Series, Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL Music: 25:21

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto in G minor: Movements 1-2-- Adele Anthony, violin; Aspen Music Festival Student Ensemble; Nicholas McGegan, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 9:21

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Jennifer Higdon: Violin Concerto: 2. (partial) Chaconne; 3. Fly Forward-- Hilary Hahn, violin; Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra; Vasily Petrenko, conductor Album: Higdon, Tchaikovsky: Violin Concertos DG 14698 Music: 14:19

John Stevens: Seasons: 3. Autumn; 2. Summer--Tom Hooten, trumpet; Jennifer Marotta, trumpet; Gail Williams, French horn; Michael Mulcahy, trombone; Craig Knox, tuba The Hunter Hereford Ranch, Moose, WY Music: 13:07

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 3: 2. What the Flowers of the Meadow Tell Me-- San Francisco Symphony; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor Album: Mahler: Symphony No. 3; Kindertotenlieder SFS 3 Music: 10:10

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:03:00            John Lennon/Paul McCartney     Yesterday                                 Milos Karadaglic, guitar            Mercury            24425

10:04:00            00:11:39            Aaron Copland  El Salón México                        David Zinman    Baltimore Symphony Orchestra          Argo     440639

10:17:00            00:02:56            Tomás Luis de Victoria  O magnum mysterium                Peter Bennett    Quire Cleveland            Quire    101

10:21:00            00:14:19            Eric Coates       London Suite                Malcolm Nabarro           Sinfonia ViVa    ASV     2053

10:40:00            00:04:40            Gabriel Yared    The English Patient: Convento di Sant'   La Pietà            Angèle Dubeau            Rosalie Asselin, piano; Angèle Dubeau, violin     Analekta           8733

10:46:00            00:07:01            Richard Rodgers           Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your                        Louis Lane            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    63034

10:54:00            00:03:55            Peter Tchaikovsky         Nocturne Op 10                         Jenny Lin, piano            Hänssler            98037

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 7, 2015 - From our home in Boston, Massachusetts, this week’s episode features an 11-year-old who is not only a precocious violinist, but who also happens to be a budding meteorologist—his long-term forecasts on YouTube are impressively accurate. A young cellist performs the gorgeous Andante movement from Rachmaninoff’s Sonata in G minor, and we’ll meet a pianist who, at the age of 14, has recorded all of the Opus 25 Chopin piano études

11-year-old violinist Henry Ayanna from Somerville, Massachusetts, performs Danse Espagnole by Manuel de Falla (1876–1946), arranged by Fritz Kreisler, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

The Merit School of Music Honors Brass Trio, coached by Tim Riordan, performs Two Pastiches for Brass Trio by Walter Hartley (b. 1927) [18-year-old trumpeter Ricardo Zapata (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago, Illinois; 18-year-old french horn player David Sweeney from Lindenhurst, Illinois; 17-year-old trombonist Adriel Garcia from Chicago, Illinois]

15-year-old double bassist Christopher Laven from Wayland, Massachusetts, performs Chanson Triste by Serge Koussevitzky (1874–1951), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

14-year-old pianist Anna Larsen from Needham, Massachusetts, performs Etude No. 6 in G-sharp minor, “Thirds,” and Etude No. 12 in C minor, “Ocean,” Op. 25, by Frédéric Chopin (1810–1849)

Anna Larsen also performs the sixth movement, “54 Months and Counting,” from her own composition Reflections.

16-year-old cellist Andrew Byun (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Boston, Massachusetts, performs the third movement, Andante, from Cello Sonata in G minor, Op. 19, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943)

Andrew Byun also performs the third movement, Danza Finale, from Suite for Solo Cello by Gaspar Cassadó (1897–1966)

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Copland Does Mexico (and Mexico Does Copland); CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Johann Strauss Jr & Conversations in Music      

12:10:00            00:03:36            Giuseppe Verdi Otello: Act 2 Finale 'Oath Duet'  Orchestra of La Scala    Lorin Maazel            Plácido Domingo, tenor; Justino Diaz, bass       EMI      72105

12:16:00            00:20:04            Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco       Guitar Concerto No. 1 in D major  Op 99 London Symphony            Luis García-Navarro       Narciso Yepes, guitar    PentaTone        202

12:39:00            00:20:40            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 34 in C major                 Sir John Eliot Gardiner            English Baroque Soloists          Philips  420937

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00            01:00:01            Edvard Grieg    Incidental Music for Ibsen's 'Peer Gynt' Op 23    Estonian National Symphony    Paavo Järvi       Peter Mattei, baritone; Camilla Tilling, soprano;   Charlotte Hellekant, mezzo; Estonian National Male Choir; Ellerhein Girls' Choir         VirginClas                     45722

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:04:00            00:00:39            Ludwig van Beethoven   Contradanse No. 7                    John Storgards Tapiola Sinfonietta            Ondine  1001

14:04:00            00:06:21            Ludwig van Beethoven   The Creatures of Prometheus: Finale Op 43                                Orpheus Chamber Orchestra      DeutGram         437782

14:15:00            00:22:00            Ludwig van Beethoven   Fifteen Variations & Fugue in E flat major  Op 35                                    Olli Mustonen, piano      Decca   436834

14:41:00            00:11:03            Ludwig van Beethoven   Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 55                   Bruno Weil            Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra   Tafelmusik        1032

14:52:00            00:07:41            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Sonata No. 25 in G major  Op 79                          HJ Lim, piano    EMI      64952

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Copland Does Mexico (and Mexico Does Copland)

15:04:00            00:31:43            Meredith Willson            Symphony No.  2 in E minor                  William Stromberg            Moscow Symphony       Naxos   559006

15:38:00            00:21:03            Aaron Copland  Billy the Kid: Suite                     Michael Tilson Thomas  San Francisco Symphony        RCA     63511

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:16:52            Georges Bizet   Carmen Suite No. 2                   Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra            Telarc   80703

16:19:00            00:07:46            Ferruccio Busoni           Sonatina No.  6 'Chamber Fantasy after                          Geoffrey Tozer, piano      Chandos           9394

16:30:00            00:22:24            Ottorino Respighi          The Pines of Rome                    Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra          EMI      55600

16:54:00            00:04:36            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers                      Vassily Sinaisky            BBC Philharmonic         BBC     248

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Elmer Bernstein, A Son's Perspective - We'll learn about the legendary composer of classic scores including The Magnificent Seven, To Kill a Mockingbird, The Ten Commandments and The Age of Innocence. Elmer Bernstein's son Peter is our guest

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main Theme from The Great Escape, 1963  Denon CO-75288  Elmer Bernstein by Elmer Bernstein  Elmer Bernstein  Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Soundtrack from Toccata for Toy Trains, 1957  Film Score Monthly FSM Box 01  Elmer Bernstein's Film Music Collection (1975-1979)  Elmer Bernstein  original soundtrack/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Fanfare from National Geographic  None  not available commercially  Elmer Bernstein  original soundtrack/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Main Theme from The Man with the Golden Arm, 1955; Great Escape, 1963  Denon CO-75288  Elmer Bernstein by Elmer Bernstein  Elmer Bernstein  Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Overture from The Ten Commandments, 1956  Denon CO-75288  Elmer Bernstein by Elmer Bernstein  Elmer Bernstein  Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Main Theme from The Magnificent Seven, 1960  Denon CO-75288  Elmer Bernstein by Elmer Bernstein  Elmer Bernstein  Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Suite from To Kill a Mockingbird, 1962  Denon CO-75288  Elmer Bernstein by Elmer Bernstein  Elmer Bernstein  Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Main Theme from The Great Escape, 1963  Denon CO-75288  Elmer Bernstein by Elmer Bernstein  Elmer Bernstein  Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Music from Hollywood and the Stars, 1963  Denon CO-75288  Elmer Bernstein by Elmer Bernstein  Elmer Bernstein  Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Music from Rambling Rose, 1991  Denon CO-75288  Elmer Bernstein by Elmer Bernstein  Elmer Bernstein  Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Music from The Comancheros, 1961  Silva SILCD 1178  The Essential Elmer Bernstein Film Music Collection  Elmer Bernstein  City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Main Title from The Shootist, 1976  Silva SILCD 1178  The Essential Elmer Bernstein Film Music Collection  Elmer Bernstein  City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Rooster Cogburn, A Warm Wrap-Up from True Grit, 1969  Silva SILCD 1178  The Essential Elmer Bernstein Film Music Collection  Elmer Bernstein  City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Suite from Airplane, 1980  Silva SILCD 1178  The Essential Elmer Bernstein Film Music Collection  Elmer Bernstein  City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Main Theme from Ghostbusters, 1984  Silva SILCD 1178  The Essential Elmer Bernstein Film Music Collection  Elmer Bernstein  City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Music from My Left Foot, 1984  Denon CO-75288  Elmer Bernstein by Elmer Bernstein  Elmer Bernstein  Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Music from The Age of Innocence, 1993  Philips 446 681-2  Always and Forever: Movies' Greatest Love Songs  Elmer Bernstein  Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Autumn in Connecticut from Far From Heaven, 2002  Varese Sarabande 302 066 460  Varese Sarabande: A 25th Anniversary Celebration  Elmer Bernstein  original soundtrack/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Music from Rambling Rose, 1991  Denon CO-75288  Elmer Bernstein by Elmer Bernstein  Elmer Bernstein  Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Suite from To Kill a Mockingbird, 1962  Denon CO-75288  Elmer Bernstein by Elmer Bernstein  Elmer Bernstein  Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: “Martin Charnin’s 11 Best List” - A delightful session with the lyricist of Annie, and recorded with a live audience. We aimed for a “10 Best” list but had to stretch it to 11!

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch  979151-2

18:00:54  00:00:16  Charles Strouse  Overture from "Annie"  Orchestra     Annie  2012 Broadway Cast Recording  Shout! B'way  82663-14208

18:02:10  00:02:34  Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin  Maybe  Andrea McCardle  Annie   Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60723

18:06:28  00:02:14  Mary Rodgers-Martin Charnin  Hey, Love  Margaret Whiting    Incurably Romantic: Lyrics by Martin Charnin  Original Cast     OC9619

18:09:44  00:03:24  Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin  I Do Not Know a Day I Did Not Love You  Tony Bennett          The Essential Tony Bennett  Columbia  86634

18:14:53  00:04:34  Edward Thomas-Martin Charnin  Maman  Kirk McDonald  Mata Hari   York Theatre Production  Original Cast  OC8600

18:21:20  00:03:17  Harold Arlen-Martin Charnin   Suddenly the Sunrise  Harold Arlen  Demos from "Softly" Harbinger  HCD2906

18:27:51  00:02:30  Martin Charnin  Upstairs at O'Neals'    Company  Upstairs at O'Neals'  Original Cast Original Cast  OC9931

18:31:15  00:02:03  Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin  Tomorrow   Andrea McCardle  Annie   Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60723

18:35:20  00:02:52  Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin  A Younger Man  Harve Presnell  Annie Warbucks  Original Cast            Angel    2435-55040

18:39:33  00:02:56  Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin  Time  Sallly Ann Howes  I Remember Mama  Studio Cast  Jay  Jay1360

18:44:54  00:01:40  Bob Brush-Martin Charnin     You Do-Do-Do-It Good Sasha Charnin   Incurably Romantic: Lyrics by Martin Charnin  Original Cast  OC9619

18:48:04  00:02:39  Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin  An Old Man  Joan Copeland  Two by Two   Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK30338

18:52:14  00:00:46  Charles Strouse  Overture from "Annie"  Orchestra     Annie   2012 Broadway Cast Recording  Shout! B'way  82663-14208

18:53:03  00:03:51  Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin  Filler: NYC    Laurie Beechman, Reid Shelton  Annie  Original B'wy Cast  Sony  SK60723

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:20:14            Carl Maria von Weber    Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major  Op 11 Bavarian Radio Symphony            Sir Colin Davis  Gerhard Oppitz, piano   RCA     68219

19:24:00            00:30:17            Felix Mendelssohn        Symphony No. 1 in C minor  Op 11                    Thomas Fey            Heidelberg Symphony   Hänssler           98275

19:57:00            00:02:29            Adriano Banchieri          Concerto No. 2 for Brass 'Magnificat'                             Empire Brass    Telarc   80204

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jane Glover, conductor; Joshua  Smith, flute;  Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00            00:21:46            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No.  6 in D              

20:30:00            00:28:25            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Concerto for Flute & Harp in C

21:03:00            00:30:00            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 39 in E flat major           

21:45:00            00:15:15            Maurice Ravel   Valses nobles et sentimentales              Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra            DeutGram         449213

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Stanley Holloway and “Albert and the Lion,” “Albert Comes Back,” and “Albert and the Headsman”…  We offer word jazz by Ken Nordine…  Mark Levy presents “Surprise”…This Week in the Media

22:56:00            00:03:47            Emmanuel Chabrier       Ronde champêtre                                  Angela Hewitt, piano            Hyperion           67515

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:09:18            Henry Cowell     Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 Manhattan Chamber Orchestra   Richard Auldon Clark     Bert Lucarelli, oboe       Koch Intl           7282

23:11:00            00:04:58            Josquin Desprez           Ave Maria                     Joe Miller          Westminster Choir            WCC     1009

23:18:00            00:08:13            Eric Coates       The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime   Sinfonia ViVa    Malcolm Nabarro            Gareth Hulse, oboe       ASV     2053

23:26:00            00:05:40            Edvard Grieg    Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring Op 34                Michael Tilson Thomas            San Francisco Symphony          SF Sym            60

23:31:00            00:04:43            Astor Piazzolla  Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Spring                           Almeda Trio            Albany  1386

23:39:00            00:04:58            Henryk Wieniawski         Prayer from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 14            London Symphony            Lawrence Foster            Gil Shaham, violin         DeutGram         431815

23:43:00            00:04:07            Tomás Luis de Victoria  O vos omnes                            Stile Antico       Harm Mundi      807555

23:48:00            00:05:37            Alan Hovhaness            Prayer of Saint Gregory Op 62   I Fiamminghi     Rudolf Werthen            Benny Wiame, trumpet   Telarc   80392

23:54:00            00:04:58            Jack Gallagher  Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings                   JoAnn Falletta   London Symphony        Naxos   559652

23:55:00            00:03:32            Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 49 in A minor  Op 68                                  Grigory Sokolov, piano    DeutGram         4794342

23:57:00            00:02:49            Edvard Grieg    Lyric Pieces Book  1: Watchman's Song Op 12                          Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano       Centaur 2930

 

 