Program Guide 08-27-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:21:35 Eric Coates The Three Elizabeths Suite Malcolm Nabarro Sinfonia ViVa ASV 2053

00:26:00 00:38:22 Sir Edward Elgar Piano Quintet in A minor Op 84 Kenneth Woods English Symphony Orchestra Avie 2362

01:06:00 00:31:43 Meredith Willson Symphony No. 2 in E minor William Stromberg Moscow Symphony Naxos 559006

01:40:00 00:37:16 Béla Bartók Suite No. 1 for Orchestra Op 3 Antal Doráti Detroit Symphony Decca 4785437

02:19:00 00:41:54 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata No. 21 in B flat major Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867

03:03:00 00:22:47 Josquin Desprez Missa Pange lingua Dominique Visse Ensemble Clément Janequin Harm Mundi 2908304

03:28:00 00:37:31 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 13 in G major Op 106 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275

04:07:00 00:42:08 Franz Schmidt Symphony No. 3 in A major Neeme Järvi Chicago Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9000

04:51:00 00:28:41 E. J. Moeran Cello Concerto Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Guy Johnston, cello Naxos 573034

05:22:00 00:17:36 Camille Saint-Saëns Septet in E flat major Op 65 Ensemble Vivant OpeningDay 9379

05:41:00 00:05:46 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in A major Op 118 Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15

05:49:00 00:08:57 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 34 in E-Flat London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9352

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week Concierto honors the “Father of Modern Mexican Song,” Manuel Ponce. Selections include his beloved standard Estrellita sung by Peruvian tenor Juan Diego Flórez. In the second hour we salute Argentine pianist Martha Argerich displaying her artistry performing de Falla’s Nights in the Gardens of Spain.

Esta semana Concierto honra el "Padre de la canción moderna mexicana," Manuel Ponce. Las selecciones incluyen su balada amada Estrellita cantado por el tenor peruviano Juan Diego Flórez. En la segunda hora saludamos la pianista argentina Martha Argerich. Se muestra su arte tocando “Noches en los jardines de España” por Manuel de Falla.

06:01:00 Manuel Ponce: Popular Song (Cancion Popular), from Instantaneas Mexicanas Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 738

06:04:48 Manuel Ponce: "Estrellita" Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Decca 000629502

06:08:50 Manuel Ponce: Sonata No. 3 Stephen Robinson, guitar Centaur Records 2056

06:26:26 Manuel Ponce: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra Henryk Szeryng, violin; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 952

0700:53 Carlos Guastavino: Baile en Cuyo, from Three Argentinian Romances Martha Argerich, Mauricio Vallina, pianos;Live at the Lugano Festival, June 2005 EMI Classics 58472

07:09:33 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Quartet in C, WoO 36, No. 3 Martha Argerich, piano; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Lida Chen, viola; Gautier Capuçon, cello EMI Classics 58472

07:30:36 Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain Martha Argerich, piano; Orchestre de Paris Daniel Barenboim Erato 88255

07:55:56 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka in D, Op. 33, No. 2 Martha Argerich, piano (1967 Berlin radio broadcast) Deutsche Grammophon 001396002

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Jan Ladislav Dussek: Piano Sonata In D, Op. 31 No. 2: 3. Pastorale: Allegro non troppo-- Andreas Staier, fortepiano Album: Dussek Sonatas. Andreas Staier, fortepiano deutsche harmonia mundi 77286 Music: 4:22

Stella Sung: Paris 1987--Wendy Wilhelmi, flute; Florie Rothenberg, clarinet; Elizabeth Paterson, bassoon; Svend Ronning, artistic director Second City Chamber Series, Classical KING FM, Seattle, WA Music: 7:51

Jan Ladislav Dussek: String Quartet in E-flat major, Op. 60, No. 3-- Bennewitz Quartet Flagler Museum Music Series, Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL Music: 25:21

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto in G minor: Movements 1-2-- Adele Anthony, violin; Aspen Music Festival Student Ensemble; Nicholas McGegan, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 9:21

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Jennifer Higdon: Violin Concerto: 2. (partial) Chaconne; 3. Fly Forward-- Hilary Hahn, violin; Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra; Vasily Petrenko, conductor Album: Higdon, Tchaikovsky: Violin Concertos DG 14698 Music: 14:19

John Stevens: Seasons: 3. Autumn; 2. Summer--Tom Hooten, trumpet; Jennifer Marotta, trumpet; Gail Williams, French horn; Michael Mulcahy, trombone; Craig Knox, tuba The Hunter Hereford Ranch, Moose, WY Music: 13:07

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 3: 2. What the Flowers of the Meadow Tell Me-- San Francisco Symphony; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor Album: Mahler: Symphony No. 3; Kindertotenlieder SFS 3 Music: 10:10

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:03:00 John Lennon/Paul McCartney Yesterday Milos Karadaglic, guitar Mercury 24425

10:04:00 00:11:39 Aaron Copland El Salón México David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639

10:17:00 00:02:56 Tomás Luis de Victoria O magnum mysterium Peter Bennett Quire Cleveland Quire 101

10:21:00 00:14:19 Eric Coates London Suite Malcolm Nabarro Sinfonia ViVa ASV 2053

10:40:00 00:04:40 Gabriel Yared The English Patient: Convento di Sant' La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Rosalie Asselin, piano; Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8733

10:46:00 00:07:01 Richard Rodgers Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63034

10:54:00 00:03:55 Peter Tchaikovsky Nocturne Op 10 Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 7, 2015 - From our home in Boston, Massachusetts, this week’s episode features an 11-year-old who is not only a precocious violinist, but who also happens to be a budding meteorologist—his long-term forecasts on YouTube are impressively accurate. A young cellist performs the gorgeous Andante movement from Rachmaninoff’s Sonata in G minor, and we’ll meet a pianist who, at the age of 14, has recorded all of the Opus 25 Chopin piano études

11-year-old violinist Henry Ayanna from Somerville, Massachusetts, performs Danse Espagnole by Manuel de Falla (1876–1946), arranged by Fritz Kreisler, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

The Merit School of Music Honors Brass Trio, coached by Tim Riordan, performs Two Pastiches for Brass Trio by Walter Hartley (b. 1927) [18-year-old trumpeter Ricardo Zapata (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago, Illinois; 18-year-old french horn player David Sweeney from Lindenhurst, Illinois; 17-year-old trombonist Adriel Garcia from Chicago, Illinois]

15-year-old double bassist Christopher Laven from Wayland, Massachusetts, performs Chanson Triste by Serge Koussevitzky (1874–1951), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

14-year-old pianist Anna Larsen from Needham, Massachusetts, performs Etude No. 6 in G-sharp minor, “Thirds,” and Etude No. 12 in C minor, “Ocean,” Op. 25, by Frédéric Chopin (1810–1849)

Anna Larsen also performs the sixth movement, “54 Months and Counting,” from her own composition Reflections.

16-year-old cellist Andrew Byun (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Boston, Massachusetts, performs the third movement, Andante, from Cello Sonata in G minor, Op. 19, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943)

Andrew Byun also performs the third movement, Danza Finale, from Suite for Solo Cello by Gaspar Cassadó (1897–1966)

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Copland Does Mexico (and Mexico Does Copland); CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Johann Strauss Jr & Conversations in Music

12:10:00 00:03:36 Giuseppe Verdi Otello: Act 2 Finale 'Oath Duet' Orchestra of La Scala Lorin Maazel Plácido Domingo, tenor; Justino Diaz, bass EMI 72105

12:16:00 00:20:04 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Guitar Concerto No. 1 in D major Op 99 London Symphony Luis García-Navarro Narciso Yepes, guitar PentaTone 202

12:39:00 00:20:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 34 in C major Sir John Eliot Gardiner English Baroque Soloists Philips 420937

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 01:00:01 Edvard Grieg Incidental Music for Ibsen's 'Peer Gynt' Op 23 Estonian National Symphony Paavo Järvi Peter Mattei, baritone; Camilla Tilling, soprano; Charlotte Hellekant, mezzo; Estonian National Male Choir; Ellerhein Girls' Choir VirginClas 45722

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:04:00 00:00:39 Ludwig van Beethoven Contradanse No. 7 John Storgards Tapiola Sinfonietta Ondine 1001

14:04:00 00:06:21 Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus: Finale Op 43 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782

14:15:00 00:22:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Fifteen Variations & Fugue in E flat major Op 35 Olli Mustonen, piano Decca 436834

14:41:00 00:11:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 55 Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1032

14:52:00 00:07:41 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 25 in G major Op 79 HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Copland Does Mexico (and Mexico Does Copland)

15:04:00 00:31:43 Meredith Willson Symphony No. 2 in E minor William Stromberg Moscow Symphony Naxos 559006

15:38:00 00:21:03 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid: Suite Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:16:52 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2 Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703

16:19:00 00:07:46 Ferruccio Busoni Sonatina No. 6 'Chamber Fantasy after Geoffrey Tozer, piano Chandos 9394

16:30:00 00:22:24 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 55600

16:54:00 00:04:36 Peter Tchaikovsky The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers Vassily Sinaisky BBC Philharmonic BBC 248

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Elmer Bernstein, A Son's Perspective - We'll learn about the legendary composer of classic scores including The Magnificent Seven, To Kill a Mockingbird, The Ten Commandments and The Age of Innocence. Elmer Bernstein's son Peter is our guest

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main Theme from The Great Escape, 1963 Denon CO-75288 Elmer Bernstein by Elmer Bernstein Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Soundtrack from Toccata for Toy Trains, 1957 Film Score Monthly FSM Box 01 Elmer Bernstein's Film Music Collection (1975-1979) Elmer Bernstein original soundtrack/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Fanfare from National Geographic None not available commercially Elmer Bernstein original soundtrack/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Main Theme from The Man with the Golden Arm, 1955; Great Escape, 1963 Denon CO-75288 Elmer Bernstein by Elmer Bernstein Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Overture from The Ten Commandments, 1956 Denon CO-75288 Elmer Bernstein by Elmer Bernstein Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Main Theme from The Magnificent Seven, 1960 Denon CO-75288 Elmer Bernstein by Elmer Bernstein Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Suite from To Kill a Mockingbird, 1962 Denon CO-75288 Elmer Bernstein by Elmer Bernstein Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Main Theme from The Great Escape, 1963 Denon CO-75288 Elmer Bernstein by Elmer Bernstein Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Music from Hollywood and the Stars, 1963 Denon CO-75288 Elmer Bernstein by Elmer Bernstein Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Music from Rambling Rose, 1991 Denon CO-75288 Elmer Bernstein by Elmer Bernstein Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Music from The Comancheros, 1961 Silva SILCD 1178 The Essential Elmer Bernstein Film Music Collection Elmer Bernstein City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Main Title from The Shootist, 1976 Silva SILCD 1178 The Essential Elmer Bernstein Film Music Collection Elmer Bernstein City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Rooster Cogburn, A Warm Wrap-Up from True Grit, 1969 Silva SILCD 1178 The Essential Elmer Bernstein Film Music Collection Elmer Bernstein City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Suite from Airplane, 1980 Silva SILCD 1178 The Essential Elmer Bernstein Film Music Collection Elmer Bernstein City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Main Theme from Ghostbusters, 1984 Silva SILCD 1178 The Essential Elmer Bernstein Film Music Collection Elmer Bernstein City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Music from My Left Foot, 1984 Denon CO-75288 Elmer Bernstein by Elmer Bernstein Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Music from The Age of Innocence, 1993 Philips 446 681-2 Always and Forever: Movies' Greatest Love Songs Elmer Bernstein Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Autumn in Connecticut from Far From Heaven, 2002 Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 Varese Sarabande: A 25th Anniversary Celebration Elmer Bernstein original soundtrack/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Music from Rambling Rose, 1991 Denon CO-75288 Elmer Bernstein by Elmer Bernstein Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Suite from To Kill a Mockingbird, 1962 Denon CO-75288 Elmer Bernstein by Elmer Bernstein Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: “Martin Charnin’s 11 Best List” - A delightful session with the lyricist of Annie, and recorded with a live audience. We aimed for a “10 Best” list but had to stretch it to 11!

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:00:16 Charles Strouse Overture from "Annie" Orchestra Annie 2012 Broadway Cast Recording Shout! B'way 82663-14208

18:02:10 00:02:34 Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin Maybe Andrea McCardle Annie Original B'way Cast Sony SK60723

18:06:28 00:02:14 Mary Rodgers-Martin Charnin Hey, Love Margaret Whiting Incurably Romantic: Lyrics by Martin Charnin Original Cast OC9619

18:09:44 00:03:24 Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin I Do Not Know a Day I Did Not Love You Tony Bennett The Essential Tony Bennett Columbia 86634

18:14:53 00:04:34 Edward Thomas-Martin Charnin Maman Kirk McDonald Mata Hari York Theatre Production Original Cast OC8600

18:21:20 00:03:17 Harold Arlen-Martin Charnin Suddenly the Sunrise Harold Arlen Demos from "Softly" Harbinger HCD2906

18:27:51 00:02:30 Martin Charnin Upstairs at O'Neals' Company Upstairs at O'Neals' Original Cast Original Cast OC9931

18:31:15 00:02:03 Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin Tomorrow Andrea McCardle Annie Original B'way Cast Sony SK60723

18:35:20 00:02:52 Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin A Younger Man Harve Presnell Annie Warbucks Original Cast Angel 2435-55040

18:39:33 00:02:56 Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin Time Sallly Ann Howes I Remember Mama Studio Cast Jay Jay1360

18:44:54 00:01:40 Bob Brush-Martin Charnin You Do-Do-Do-It Good Sasha Charnin Incurably Romantic: Lyrics by Martin Charnin Original Cast OC9619

18:48:04 00:02:39 Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin An Old Man Joan Copeland Two by Two Original B'way Cast Sony SK30338

18:52:14 00:00:46 Charles Strouse Overture from "Annie" Orchestra Annie 2012 Broadway Cast Recording Shout! B'way 82663-14208

18:53:03 00:03:51 Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin Filler: NYC Laurie Beechman, Reid Shelton Annie Original B'wy Cast Sony SK60723

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:20:14 Carl Maria von Weber Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major Op 11 Bavarian Radio Symphony Sir Colin Davis Gerhard Oppitz, piano RCA 68219

19:24:00 00:30:17 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 11 Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98275

19:57:00 00:02:29 Adriano Banchieri Concerto No. 2 for Brass 'Magnificat' Empire Brass Telarc 80204

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jane Glover, conductor; Joshua Smith, flute; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:21:46 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 6 in D

20:30:00 00:28:25 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concerto for Flute & Harp in C

21:03:00 00:30:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 39 in E flat major

21:45:00 00:15:15 Maurice Ravel Valses nobles et sentimentales Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 449213

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Stanley Holloway and “Albert and the Lion,” “Albert Comes Back,” and “Albert and the Headsman”… We offer word jazz by Ken Nordine… Mark Levy presents “Surprise”…This Week in the Media

22:56:00 00:03:47 Emmanuel Chabrier Ronde champêtre Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:09:18 Henry Cowell Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl 7282

23:11:00 00:04:58 Josquin Desprez Ave Maria Joe Miller Westminster Choir WCC 1009

23:18:00 00:08:13 Eric Coates The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro Gareth Hulse, oboe ASV 2053

23:26:00 00:05:40 Edvard Grieg Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring Op 34 Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

23:31:00 00:04:43 Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Spring Almeda Trio Albany 1386

23:39:00 00:04:58 Henryk Wieniawski Prayer from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 14 London Symphony Lawrence Foster Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 431815

23:43:00 00:04:07 Tomás Luis de Victoria O vos omnes Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807555

23:48:00 00:05:37 Alan Hovhaness Prayer of Saint Gregory Op 62 I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Benny Wiame, trumpet Telarc 80392

23:54:00 00:04:58 Jack Gallagher Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Naxos 559652

23:55:00 00:03:32 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 49 in A minor Op 68 Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram 4794342

23:57:00 00:02:49 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 1: Watchman's Song Op 12 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930