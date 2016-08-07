Program Guide 08-07-2016

00:00 LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - Jesús López-Cobos, conductor; Garrick Ohlsson, piano

00:06:00 00:11:00 Cristobal Halffter Tiento del primer tono y batalla

00:20:00 00:51:17 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15

01:19:00 00:36:29 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 8 in G major Op 88

02:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:35:05 Sir Granville Bantock A Hebridean Symphony

Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic Hyperion 66450

02:39:00 00:28:15 Sir Edward Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 4787779

03:09:00 00:43:53 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 43

Pierre Monteux London Symphony Orchestra Decca 4785437

03:54:00 00:05:10 Joseph Joachim Romance in B flat Op 2



04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jack Gallagher: Six Pieces for Kelly (1989) Frank Huang, piano (Centaur 3522) 7:09

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Bocadillos Florianos Mary Ashley Barrett, oboe; Inara Zandmane, piano (Centaur 3182) 21:57

Jack Gallagher: Sonata for Piano (1973/2005) Frank Huang, piano (Centaur 3522) 19:51

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Barley Moon - Ayreheart’s latest is a celebration of the intersection of folk and so-called “art” music of the English Elizabethan and Jacobean eras; founding lutenist Ronn McFarlane joins us



06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:06:06 Sergei Rachmaninoff All-Night Vigil: Blessed is the Man Op 37

Sigvards Klava Latvian Radio Choir Ondine 1206

06:12:00 00:06:16 Ugis Praulins The Time of the Spirits

German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo; Latvian Radio Choir DeutGram 21327

06:20:00 00:08:09 Gregorio Allegri Miserere

Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo; Latvian Radio Choir DeutGram 21327



06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

06:57:00 00:02:41 Felice Anerio Christus factus est

Massimo Palombella Sistine Chapel Choir DeutGram 4795300

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: For Old Times Sake - A tribute some masters of the past, composers with significant anniversaries this year

MATTHIAS WECKMANN (1616-1674): Praeludium in 5 Voices; Variations on Die lieblichen Blicke Hans Davidsson (2001 GOArt/Örgryte nya kyrka, Göteborg, Sweden) Loft 1065/7

JOHANN JACOB FROBERGER (1616-1667): Toccata No. 1 in a; Variations on Auf die Maÿerin (Suite No. 6 in G) Davitt Moroney (1653 Dallam/Parish Church, Lanvellec, France)

JOHANN HEINRICH BUTTSTEDT (1666-1727): 2 Chorale-preludes (Vom Himmel hoch; Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern) Philip Cooper (1990 Yokota/California State University, Chico, CA) AFKA 567

SAMUEL WESLEY (1766-1837): Voluntary in g, Opus 6, no. 9 John Kitchen (1866 Willis/St. \Margaret’s, Knightswood, Glasgow, Scotland) Delphian 34032

ELLIS KOHS (1916-2000): Passacaglia for Organ and Strings Manfred Gräsbeck, conductor; Maija Lehtonen (unidentified instrument) CRI 795

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Psalms of Praise, Psalms of Reflection - Join Peter DuBois for a program devoted to sacred choral and organ music based on texts from the Book of Psalms – a never-ending source of musical and textual riches



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: A Flourish of Trumpets

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in D, Op.3 No.9 (for trumpet and instrumental trio) – Alison Balsom, trumpet; Magnus Johnston, violin; Tom Poster, harpsichord; Marie Macleod, cello (BBC Music V19-2 CD) 7:26

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: The trumpet shall sound – Jeffrey Strauss, baritone; Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (Avie 2208 CD) 8:39

Alessandro Scarlatti: Endymione e Cintia: Se geloso e il mio core – Judith Blegen, soprano; Gerard Schwarz, trumpet; assisting artists from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Orchestra (Columbia 33307 LP) 2:58

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 51 ‘Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen’: Opening aria – Elizabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano; Harold Jackson, trumpet; Members of Philharmonia Orchestra/Peter Gellhorn (EMI 63201 CD) 4:06

Jean-Joseph Mouret: Fanfares for Trumpets, Timpani, Oboes & Strings –Jean-François Paillard Chamber Orchestra/ Jean-François Paillard (MHS 1624 LP) 7:05

Francesco Manfredini: Concerto for two trumpets - Helmut Wobisch, Adolf Holler, trumpets; I Soloisti di Zagreb/Antonio Janigro (Bach Guild 63 LP) 6:58

Heinrich Franz von Biber: Sonata in A Flat for 6 trumpets, timpani and organ – trumpets directed by Helmut Wobisch (Bach Guild 63 LP) 3:21

Johann Ernst Altenberg: Concerto in D major – New York Trumpet Ensemble/Gerard Schwarz (Delos 3002 CD) 4:18



09:57:00 00:02:31 John Dowland Lord Willoughby's Welcome Home

Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony 745456

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Prussian Sonata No. 5: Movement 2 Jon Mendle, archguitar Album: L'infidele

In a Circle 4 Music: 4:30

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G, "Eine Kleine Nachtmusik": 1. Allegro Seattle Marimba Quartet In Studio at KING FM, Seattle, WA Music: 8:03

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Alex Strong from Bloomington, IN Music: 7:19

Piano Puzzler Payoff: Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Conversation between Beauty and the Beast Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra; Dmitri Kitayenko, conductor Album: The Sorcerer's Apprentice Virgin 91471 Music: 4:33

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto in D Minor, H. 484.1, Wq 22 Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Geoff Nuttall, violin; Owen Dalby, violin; Benjamin Beilman, violin; Livia Sohn, violin; Daniel Phillips, viola

Christopher Costanza, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass, Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord Bank of America's Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 22:19

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Erik Satie: Three Pieces in the Form of a Pear: Movements 1-5 & 7 Anna Petrova, piano; Josu de Solaun, piano Virginia Arts Festival Chamber Music Series, Miller Studio, Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, Virginia Beach, VA Music: 13:47

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Keyboard Concerto in B minor, Wq 30 Robert Levin, harpsichord; Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra; Nicholas McGegan, conductor First Congregational Church, Berkeley, CA Music: 24:18

Perucho Figueredo and Andres Segovia: La Bayamesa Francis Scott Key: Star-Spangled Banner

Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Teatro Nacional de Cuba, Havana, Cuba Music: 2:47

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Franz Liszt.

Annees de pelerinage "Sonetto 104 del Petrarca"

(1835-38)--Vladimir Horowitz,piano

(DeutGram DDD 0289 419 4992 9 GH CD)



Hungarian Rhapsody No.15 "Rakoczy March" (1846-86)--

Vladimir Horowitz,piano

(RCA Victor Gold Seal 7755 CD)



Piano Sonata in b (1849-53)--

Vladimir Horowitz,piano

(EMI 6900223 CD)



Piano Concerto No.1 in E-Flat (1849)--

Claudio Arrau,piano;London Symphony Orchestra/

Sir Colin Davis

(Philips 416 461-2 CD)



Piano Concerto No.2 in A (1839-1840~1861)--

Claudio Arrau,piano;London Symphony Orchestra/

Sir Colin Davis

(Philips 416 461-2 CD)



Piano Concerto No.1 in E-Flat (1849)--

Van Cliburn,piano;The Philadelphia Orchestra/

Eugene Ormandy

(RCA 7834 CD)



Concert Etude No.1 "Il Lamento" (1845-49)--

Claudio Arrau,piano

(Philips 416 461-2 CD)



Concert Etude No.2 "La Leggierezza"(1845-49)--

Claudio Arrau,piano

(Philips 416 461-2 CD)



Concert Etude No.3 "Un sospiro "(1848)--

Van Cliburn,piano

( RCA 63613 CD)



Transcendental Etude No.4 "Mazeppa"

(1826-1837-1852)--Tzimon Barto,piano

(EMI Classics 7243 5 69814 2 3 CD)



Transcendental Etude No.11 "Harmonies du soir"

(1826-1837-1852)--Tzimon Barto,piano

(EMI Classics 7243 5 69814 2 3 CD)



Hungarian Rhapsody No.2 in c-Sharp (1847)--

Alexey Koltakov,piano

(www.cliburn.org CD)



Consolation No.3 in D-Flat (1844-48 ~ 1849-50)--

Tzimon Barto,piano

(EMI Classics 7243 5 69814 2 3 CD)



Liebestraum No.3 (1850)--

Kun Woo Paik,piano

(Virgin 7567 91458-2 CD)



Prelude and Fugue on the Theme B-A-C-H (1855-70)--

Kun Woo Paik,piano

(Virgin 7567 91458-2 CD)



Poetic and Religious Harmonies

"The Blessing of God in Solitude" (1846-47)--

Kun Woo Paik,piano

(Virgin 7567 91458-2 CD)



Grande etude de Paganini No.3 "La campanella" (1851)--

Yundi Li,piano

(DeutGram 754202 CD)



Grande etude de Paganini No.3 "La campanella" (1851)--

Earl Wild,piano

(VAI 77777 CD)



Mephisto Waltz No.1 (1859-62)--

Kun Woo Paik,piano

(Virgin 7567 91458-2 CD)



Variation on a Waltz by Diabelli (1822)--

Melvin Chen,piano

(Bridge 9189 CD)



Les Preludes (1844-56)--

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Wilhelm Furtwangler

(la voix de son maitre FALP 362 CD)



Robert Schumann:

(arr. Franz Liszt) Widmung (1848)--

John Nakamatsu,piano

(Harmonia Mundi 907409 CD)



Nicolo Paganini:

Caprice No.5 in a "Agitato" (1802-17)--

Itzhak Perlman,violin

(EMI 7831412 CD)

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:01:42 Tylman Susato The Danserye: La Mourisque

New London Consort l'Oiseau 436131

14:01:00 00:02:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo alla Turca from Sonata No. 11

Gothenburg Symphony Edward Gardner Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 53255

14:04:00 00:12:03 Karol Szymanowski Concert Overture Op 12

Edward Gardner BBC Symphony Orchestra Chandos 5115

14:16:00 00:10:20 Morton Gould American Symphonette No. 2

David Alan Miller Albany Symphony Orchestra Albany 1174

14:34:00 00:18:57 Edvard Grieg Lyric Suite Op 54

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437524

14:54:00 00:04:33 Isaac Albéniz Iberia: El Puerto

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80470

15:00 SPECIAL: Cleveland International Piano Competition – Awards Ceremony and Medalist Recital, live from Severance Hall

16:25:00 00:10:37 Franz Schubert Scherzo from Symphony No. 9

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80110

16:30 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, James Feddeck, conductor; Daniel McKelway, clarinet - Slavic Village Residency Concert April 10, 2015

16:34:00 00:04:42 Peter Tchaikovsky Eugene Onegin: Polonaise

Hans Vonk Dresden State Orchestra Capriccio 10071

16:40:00 00:12:29 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The Moldau

Eliahu Inbal Frankfurt Radio Symphony Teldec 35838

16:54:00 00:02:54 Felipe Villanueva Vals poético

Enrique Bátiz Mexico City Philharmonic ASV 894

16:59:00 00:04:45 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 2 in E minor Op 46

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 464601

17:06:00 00:14:11 Gioacchino Rossini Introduction, Theme and Variations in E flat

Mostly Mozart Festival Orch Alexander Schneider Richard Stoltzman, clarinet RCA 4599

17:22:00 00:15:11 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture

Yakov Kreizberg Netherlands Philharmonic PentaTone 41

17:40:00 00:04:07 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 1 in C major Op 46

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 464601

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Mendelssohn Gets Wet and Wild

18:04:00 00:10:42 Felix Mendelssohn Hebrides Overture 'Fingal's Cave' Op 26

Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

18:17:00 00:17:47 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet No. 51 in G major Op 64

American String Project MSR 1386

18:37:00 00:13:42 Johann Sebastian Bach Passacaglia & Fugue in C minor

Leonard Slatkin BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9835



18:53:00 00:06:03 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Chaconne

Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips 426714

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:35:05 Sir Granville Bantock A Hebridean Symphony

Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic Hyperion 66450

19:39:00 00:28:13 Sir Edward Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 450021

20:09:00 00:43:53 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 43

Pierre Monteux London Symphony Orchestra Decca 4785437

20:55:00 00:04:05 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 2: Danse baroque Op 53

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9454



22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: String Quartet Plus … - Ever since its creation by Haydn in the 18th century, the string quartet has been one of the preeminent vehicles for more musical innovation. This show features new directions for the string quartet, pairing the quartet with unusual other instruments like frame drum, alto flute and more



23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:05:17 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie

Les Délices Délices 2013

23:07:00 00:07:05 Johann Sebastian Bach Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 2

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Kahane Hilary Hahn, violin DeutGram 4795448

23:16:00 00:08:05 Arthur Honegger Pastorale d'été

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 82849

23:24:00 00:04:25 Andrew York Andecy

Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony 745456

23:28:00 00:09:14 Arthur Foote A Night Piece for Flute & Strings

New Zealand Chamber Orch Nicholas Braithwaite Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl 7063

23:40:00 00:05:21 Paul Ferguson Solstice Suite: Remains of the Day

Almeda Trio Albany 1386

23:45:00 00:07:52 Antonio Estévez Mediodía en el Llano

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4795448

23:55:00 00:03:47 John Field Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370

23:56:00 00:02:50 John Dowland Lacrimae Pavan

Sylvain Bergeron, lute Atma 2650