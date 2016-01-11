Program Guide 01-11-2016
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:42:13 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 4 in E minor Op 98
Sir Simon Rattle Berlin Philharmonic EMI 67254
00:46:00 00:21:18 Christian Sinding Violin Concerto No. 1 in A major Op 45
Bournemouth Symphony Bjarte Engeset Henning Kraggerud, violin Naxos 557266
01:09:00 00:49:10 Gustav Mahler Songs from 'Des Knaben Wunderhorn'
Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Magdalena Kozená, mezzo-sop; Christian Gerhaher, baritone DeutGram 4779060
02:00:00 00:35:15 Ludwig van Beethoven Concerto for Violin, Cello & Piano in C major Op 56
CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan Daniel Shapiro, piano; Kyung Sun Lee, violin; Edward Arron, cello CityMusic 2
02:37:00 00:45:45 Reinhold Glière Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 25
Zdenek Mácal New Jersey Symphony Delos 3178
03:25:00 00:31:08 Robert Schumann Fantasie in C major Op 17
Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032
03:58:00 00:19:17 Maurice Duruflé Mass "Cum Jubilo" Op 11
Orch du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson Thomas Hampson, baritone; Men of; Orfeón Donostiarra; Marie-Claire Alain, organ EMI 56878
04:19:00 00:27:29 Felix Mendelssohn String Quartet No. 4 in E minor Op 44
Pacifica Quartet Cedille 82
04:48:00 00:30:32 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 1 "Things Heard on the Mountain"
Bernard Haitink London Philharmonic DeutGram 4779525
05:20:00 00:16:16 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Suite
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542
05:38:00 00:06:36 Antonín Dvorák Two Waltzes from Op 54
Chilingirian Quartet Duncan McTier, double bass Chandos 8874
05:47:00 00:09:45 Frédéric Chopin Ballade No. 1 in G minor Op 23
Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 63259
06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:03:19 Christian Sinding Rustles of Spring Op 32
Daniell Revenaugh, piano Seraphim 73300
06:13:00 00:09:40 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo & Finale from Quartet No. 2 Op 18
Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80382
06:25:00 00:05:11 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in E minor Op 119
Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15
06:31:00 00:03:43 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Strings in G major
Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 62719
06:40:00 00:05:52 David Diamond Allegretto from Symphony No. 4
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594
06:46:00 00:03:25 Maurice Duruflé Sanctus from Requiem Op 9
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119
06:51:00 00:04:45 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Arabian Dance
Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857
06:55:00 00:03:17 John Philip Sousa March 'Bullets and Bayonets"
Col. Lowell Graham USAF Heritage of America Band Klavier 11139
07:05:00 00:05:13 Carl Orff Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World
Bavarian Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Tölz Boys Choir; Bavarian Radio Chorus DeutGram 4778778
07:10:00 00:05:35 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 90
Claudio Abbado London Symphony Orchestra Decca 4785437
07:20:00 00:03:36 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance
Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350
07:25:00 00:02:27 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: Ballet
Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 55052
07:30:00 00:05:06 Giuseppe Verdi Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80152
07:33:00 00:02:42 Sergei Prokofiev Summer Night Suite: Minuet Op 123
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 445830
07:40:00 00:07:26 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Finale from Concerto Italiano Op 31
SWR Symphony Orch Pieter-Jelle de Boer Tianwa Yang, violin Naxos 573135
07:47:00 00:03:59 Eric Coates By the Sleepy Lagoon
Malcolm Nabarro Sinfonia ViVa ASV 2053
07:57:00 00:01:43 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Oh, I Can't Sit Down
New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta New York Choral Artists Teldec 46318
08:07:00 00:03:18 Johannes Brahms Capriccio in B minor Op 76
Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309
08:15:00 00:05:31 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Serenade for Strings Op 22
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549
08:20:00 00:02:09 Marin Marais Alcyone: Sailors' March & Two Airs
Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805
08:25:00 00:07:19 Trevor Pinnock Passacaille, Gigue & Minuet
Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 453451
08:33:00 00:04:26 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27
HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952
08:43:00 00:07:12 Reinhold Glière Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 25
Zdenek Mácal New Jersey Symphony Delos 3178
08:52:00 00:03:55 Maurice Ravel Pantoum from Piano Trio
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano; Joshua Bell, violin; Steven Isserlis, cello Decca 425860
08:55:00 00:04:30 Max Steiner Gone with the Wind: Tara Theme
José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 17
09:05:00 00:17:09 Benjamin Britten The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra Op 34
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660
09:26:00 00:05:38 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Strings in G major
Andrew Parrott Taverner Players EMI 54208
09:35:00 00:07:23 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Allegro from Piano Trio No. 4 Op 65
Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077
09:45:00 00:04:43 Giuseppe Matteo Alberti Sinfonia teatrale for 4 Trumpets
Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Wallace Collection Nimbus 5017
09:52:00 00:06:19 Stephen Sondheim A Little Night Music: Night Waltzes
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438685
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:01:00 00:03:37 Reinhold Glière The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance
Steven Smith Cleveland Orch Youth Orch MAA 10706
10:05:00 00:02:32 Richard Wagner The Flying Dutchman: Sailors' Chorus
Dresden State Orchestra Silvio Varviso Men of; Leipzig Radio Chorus Philips 422410
10:10:00 00:12:17 Maurice Ravel Ouverture de féerie 'Shéhérazade'
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 79
10:25:00 00:05:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 61 in D major
András Schiff, piano Teldec 17141
10:32:00 00:04:13 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in B minor Op 119
Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15
10:42:00 00:04:16 Avner Dorman After Brahms: Intermezzo No. 2
Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15
10:47:00 00:02:31 John Dowland Lord Willoughby's Welcome Home
Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony 745456
10:51:00 00:28:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Clarinet Concerto in A major
Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Jon Manasse, clarinet Harm Mundi 907516
11:22:00 00:07:31 Paul Hindemith Turandot Scherzo from "Symphonic
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032
11:32:00 00:08:56 Antonio Vivaldi Chamber Concerto in D major
Paula Robison, flute; Douglas Boyd, oboe; Joshua Bell, violin; David Finckel, cello; Kenneth Cooper, harpsichord MusicMast 60152
11:43:00 00:09:03 Giuseppe Verdi La battaglia di Legnano: Overture
Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 68468
11:54:00 00:04:09 Ernest Bucalossi The Grasshopper's Dance
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66968
12:07:00 00:11:23 Sir Arthur Sullivan Overture di ballo
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916
12:20:00 00:08:16 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Cinderella at the Palace
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 550968
12:30:00 00:05:17 Frédéric Chopin Fantaisie-Impromptu in C sharp minor Op 66
Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 2908375
12:39:00 00:06:40 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 3 in G flat major
Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15
12:48:00 00:09:13 Aaron Copland An Outdoor Overture
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3140
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 00:45:45 Reinhold Glière Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 25
Zdenek Mácal New Jersey Symphony Delos 3178
13:45:00 00:10:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation Op 42
Bavarian Radio Symphony Mariss Jansons Nikolaj Znaider, violin RCA 87454
14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
14:00:00 00:01:45 Sergei Rachmaninoff Etude-tableau in E flat major Op 33
Rustem Hayroudinoff, piano Chandos 10391
14:02:00 00:01:39 Modest Mussorgsky The Fair at Sorochinsk: Gopak
Valéry Gergiev Vienna Philharmonic Philips 468526
14:05:00 00:16:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata in D major
Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175
14:24:00 00:12:27 Christian Sinding Suite for Violin & Orchestra in A minor Op 10
Pittsburgh Symphony André Previn Itzhak Perlman, violin EMI 62590
14:40:00 00:12:58 François Joseph Gossec Symphony in E flat major Op 5
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9661
14:54:00 00:03:37 Fritz Kreisler Tambourin chinois Op 3
Shannon Lee, violin; Pamela Mia Paul, piano Telarc 80695
15:01:00 00:20:32 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 1 in B flat major
Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15
15:20:00 00:06:23 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 3
Kent Nagano Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Harm Mundi 901817
15:26:00 00:03:34 Claude Debussy Suite bergamasque: Passepied
Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350
15:30:00 00:07:17 William Alwyn Suite of Scottish Dances
David Lloyd-Jones Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 570704
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
15:58:00 00:04:15 John Adams Short Ride in a Fast Machine
Sir Simon Rattle City of Birmingham Symphony EMI 55051
16:07:00 00:02:24 Maurice Duruflé Tota pulchra est from 'Motets on themes of Gregori"
Harry Christophers Women of the; The Sixteen Decca 10836
16:12:00 00:11:06 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
16:27:00 00:05:43 Franz Lehár The Merry Widow: Waltz
Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68793
16:34:00 00:05:10 Sir Edward German Men of Harlech from 'Welsh Rhapsody'
Andrew Penny National Symphony of Ireland MarcoPolo 223726
16:41:00 00:07:51 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 23
Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra Leon Fleisher Leon Fleisher, piano Sony 743505
16:52:00 00:03:21 Johannes Brahms Ballade in G minor Op 118
Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15
16:56:00 00:02:52 Benjamin Britten Fugue from 'Young Person's Guide' Op 34
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660
17:05:00 00:05:16 Johannes Brahms Rhapsody in E flat major Op 119
Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15
17:13:00 00:08:40 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4778773
17:24:00 00:10:21 George Butterworth Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad'
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5068
17:40:00 00:04:55 Frédéric Chopin Berceuse in D flat major Op 57
Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15
17:47:00 00:02:24 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 1: Gigue
Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15
17:52:00 00:02:59 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Wasps: March Past of the Kitchen
Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129
17:55:00 00:04:12 Robert Fuchs Finale from Serenade No. 3 Op 21
Christian Ludwig Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572607
18:00 DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:16:40 Johannes Brahms Three Intermezzi Op 117
Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15
18:28:00 00:03:45 Gian Carlo Menotti Sebastian: Barcarolle
Andrew Schenck New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7005
18:34:00 00:02:57 Gabriel Fauré Barcarolle No. 12 in E flat Op 106
Charles Owen, piano Avie 2240
18:39:00 00:15:12 Carlos Baguer Symphony No. 12 in E flat
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9456
18:56:00 00:03:16 Jacques Offenbach The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle
BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Liverpool Philharmonic Choir Chandos 9765
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:21:18 Christian Sinding Violin Concerto No. 1 in A major Op 45
Bournemouth Symphony Bjarte Engeset Henning Kraggerud, violin Naxos 557266
19:25:00 00:30:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 29 in A major
Claudio Abbado Orchestra Mozart Archiv 4777598
19:57:00 00:02:04 Johannes Brahms Sapphische Ode Op 94
Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano Telarc 32664
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:22:25 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes
Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Women of the; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus DeutGram 439896
20:26:00 00:29:22 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 1 in B flat major Op 38
Yannick Nézet-Séguin Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4792437
21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Semyon Bychkov, conductor; Kirill Gerstein, piano
21:04:00 00:23:51 Sergei Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43
21:40:00 01:03:23 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 11 in G minor Op 103
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:05:53 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 1: Sarabande
Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15
23:07:00 00:07:55 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in D minor
Stephen Marchionda, guitar MD+G 9031587
23:18:00 00:07:43 Maurice Duruflé Four Motets on Gregorian Chants Op 10
Norman Mackenzie Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80654
23:25:00 00:12:17 Jean Roger-Ducasse Interlude from "Au jardin de Marguerite"
Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223641
23:40:00 00:06:09 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in C sharp minor Op 117
Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15
23:46:00 00:08:16 Antonín Dvorák Andante from String Quintet No. 2 Op 77
Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3152
23:56:00 00:03:10 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Italiana
Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309
23:57:00 00:02:26 Claude Debussy Beau soir
Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316