© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 01-11-2016

Published January 11, 2016 at 6:13 PM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00    00:42:13    Johannes Brahms    Symphony No.  4 in E minor  Op 98        
Sir Simon Rattle    Berlin Philharmonic    EMI     67254

00:46:00    00:21:18    Christian Sinding    Violin Concerto No. 1 in A major  Op 45    
Bournemouth Symphony    Bjarte Engeset    Henning Kraggerud, violin    Naxos     557266

01:09:00    00:49:10    Gustav Mahler    Songs from 'Des Knaben Wunderhorn'    
Cleveland Orchestra    Pierre Boulez    Magdalena Kozená, mezzo-sop; Christian Gerhaher, baritone    DeutGram     4779060

02:00:00    00:35:15    Ludwig van Beethoven    Concerto for Violin, Cello & Piano in C major  Op 56    
CityMusic Cleveland    James Gaffigan    Daniel Shapiro, piano; Kyung Sun Lee, violin; Edward Arron, cello    CityMusic     2

02:37:00    00:45:45    Reinhold Glière    Symphony No. 2 in C minor  Op 25        
Zdenek Mácal    New Jersey Symphony    Delos     3178

03:25:00    00:31:08    Robert Schumann    Fantasie in C major  Op 17            
Stanislav Khristenko, piano    Steinway     30032

03:58:00    00:19:17    Maurice Duruflé    Mass "Cum Jubilo" Op 11    
Orch du Capitole de Toulouse    Michel Plasson    Thomas Hampson, baritone; Men of; Orfeón Donostiarra; Marie-Claire Alain, organ    EMI     56878

04:19:00    00:27:29    Felix Mendelssohn    String Quartet No.  4 in E minor  Op 44            
Pacifica Quartet    Cedille     82

04:48:00    00:30:32    Franz Liszt    Symphonic Poem No.  1 "Things Heard on the Mountain"        
Bernard Haitink    London Philharmonic    DeutGram     4779525

05:20:00    00:16:16    Aram Khachaturian    Masquerade: Suite        
Neeme Järvi    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Chandos     8542

05:38:00    00:06:36    Antonín Dvorák    Two Waltzes from Op 54    
Chilingirian Quartet        Duncan McTier, double bass    Chandos     8874

05:47:00    00:09:45    Frédéric Chopin    Ballade No.  1 in G minor  Op 23            
Evgeny Kissin, piano    RCA     63259

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00    00:03:19    Christian Sinding    Rustles of Spring Op 32            
Daniell Revenaugh, piano    Seraphim     73300

06:13:00    00:09:40    Ludwig van Beethoven    Scherzo & Finale from Quartet No. 2 Op 18            
Cleveland Quartet    Telarc     80382

06:25:00    00:05:11    Johannes Brahms    Intermezzo in E minor  Op 119            
Orli Shaham, piano    Canary     15

06:31:00    00:03:43    Antonio Vivaldi    Concerto for Strings in G major         
Jeanne Lamon    Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra    Sony     62719

06:40:00    00:05:52    David Diamond    Allegretto from Symphony No. 4        
Leonard Bernstein    New York Philharmonic    Sony     60594

06:46:00    00:03:25    Maurice Duruflé    Sanctus from Requiem Op 9    
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra    Robert Shaw    Atlanta Symphony Chorus    Telarc     80119

06:51:00    00:04:45    Edvard Grieg    Peer Gynt: Arabian Dance        
Herbert Blomstedt    San Francisco Symphony    Decca     425857

06:55:00    00:03:17    John Philip Sousa   March 'Bullets and Bayonets"        
Col. Lowell Graham    USAF Heritage of America Band    Klavier     11139

07:05:00    00:05:13    Carl Orff    Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World    
Bavarian Radio Symphony    Daniel Harding    Tölz Boys Choir; Bavarian Radio Chorus    DeutGram     4778778

07:10:00    00:05:35    Felix Mendelssohn    Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 90        
Claudio Abbado    London Symphony Orchestra    Decca     4785437

07:20:00    00:03:36    Manuel de Falla    El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance            
Arthur Rubinstein, piano    RCA     300350

07:25:00    00:02:27    Michael Praetorius    Terpsichore: Ballet            
Christopher Parkening, guitar    EMI     55052

07:30:00    00:05:06    Giuseppe Verdi    Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves    
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra    Robert Shaw    Atlanta Symphony Chorus    Telarc     80152

07:33:00    00:02:42    Sergei Prokofiev    Summer Night Suite: Minuet Op 123        
Mikhail Pletnev    Russian National Orchestra    DeutGram     445830

07:40:00    00:07:26    Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco    Finale from Concerto Italiano Op 31    
SWR Symphony Orch    Pieter-Jelle de Boer    Tianwa Yang, violin    Naxos     573135

07:47:00    00:03:59    Eric Coates    By the Sleepy Lagoon        
Malcolm Nabarro    Sinfonia ViVa    ASV     2053

07:57:00    00:01:43    George Gershwin    Porgy and Bess: Oh, I Can't Sit Down    
New York Philharmonic    Zubin Mehta    New York Choral Artists    Teldec     46318

08:07:00    00:03:18    Johannes Brahms    Capriccio in B minor  Op 76            
Alessio Bax, piano    Signum     309

08:15:00    00:05:31    Antonín Dvorák    Scherzo from Serenade for Strings Op 22        
Vladimir Ashkenazy    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     433549

08:20:00    00:02:09    Marin Marais    Alcyone: Sailors' March & Two Airs         
Tempesta di Mare    Chandos     805

08:25:00    00:07:19    Trevor Pinnock    Passacaille, Gigue & Minuet 
Trevor Pinnock    English Concert    Archiv     453451

08:33:00    00:04:26    Ludwig van Beethoven    Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27            
HJ Lim, piano    EMI     64952

08:43:00    00:07:12    Reinhold Glière    Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 25        
Zdenek Mácal    New Jersey Symphony    Delos     3178

08:52:00    00:03:55    Maurice Ravel    Pantoum from Piano Trio            
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano; Joshua Bell, violin; Steven Isserlis, cello    Decca     425860

08:55:00    00:04:30    Max Steiner    Gone with the Wind: Tara Theme        
José Serebrier    Royal Philharmonic    Royal Phil     17

09:05:00    00:17:09    Benjamin Britten    The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra Op 34        
Paavo Järvi    Cincinnati Symphony    Telarc     80660

09:26:00    00:05:38    Antonio Vivaldi    Concerto for Strings in G major         
Andrew Parrott    Taverner Players    EMI     54208

09:35:00    00:07:23    Johann Nepomuk Hummel    Allegro from Piano Trio No. 4 Op 65            
Beaux Arts Trio    Philips     446077

09:45:00    00:04:43    Giuseppe Matteo Alberti    Sinfonia teatrale for 4 Trumpets    
Philharmonia Orchestra    Christopher Warren-Green    Wallace Collection    Nimbus     5017

09:52:00    00:06:19    Stephen Sondheim    A Little Night Music: Night Waltzes        
John Mauceri    Hollywood Bowl Orchestra    Philips     438685

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:00    00:03:37    Reinhold Glière    The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance        
Steven Smith    Cleveland Orch Youth Orch    MAA     10706

10:05:00    00:02:32    Richard Wagner    The Flying Dutchman: Sailors' Chorus    
Dresden State Orchestra    Silvio Varviso    Men of; Leipzig Radio Chorus    Philips     422410

10:10:00    00:12:17    Maurice Ravel    Ouverture de féerie 'Shéhérazade'        
Eiji Oue    Minnesota Orchestra    Reference     79

10:25:00    00:05:33    Franz Joseph Haydn    Piano Sonata No. 61 in D major             
András Schiff, piano    Teldec     17141

10:32:00    00:04:13    Johannes Brahms    Intermezzo in B minor  Op 119            
Orli Shaham, piano    Canary     15

10:42:00    00:04:16    Avner Dorman    After Brahms: Intermezzo No. 2            
Orli Shaham, piano    Canary     15

10:47:00    00:02:31    John Dowland    Lord Willoughby's Welcome Home            
Sharon Isbin, guitar    Sony     745456

10:51:00    00:28:50    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Clarinet Concerto in A major     
Seattle Symphony    Gerard Schwarz    Jon Manasse, clarinet    Harm Mundi     907516

11:22:00    00:07:31    Paul Hindemith    Turandot Scherzo from "Symphonic        
Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     1032

11:32:00    00:08:56    Antonio Vivaldi    Chamber Concerto in D major             
Paula Robison, flute; Douglas Boyd, oboe; Joshua Bell, violin; David Finckel, cello; Kenneth Cooper, harpsichord    MusicMast     60152

11:43:00    00:09:03    Giuseppe Verdi    La battaglia di Legnano: Overture        
Riccardo Muti    La Scala Philharmonic    Sony     68468

11:54:00    00:04:09    Ernest Bucalossi    The Grasshopper's Dance        
Ronald Corp    New London Orchestra    Hyperion     66968

12:07:00    00:11:23    Sir Arthur Sullivan    Overture di ballo        
Sir Neville Marriner    Academy St. Martin in Fields    Philips     434916

12:20:00    00:08:16    Sergei Prokofiev    Cinderella: Cinderella at the Palace        
Theodore Kuchar    National Symphony of Ukraine    Naxos     550968

12:30:00    00:05:17    Frédéric Chopin    Fantaisie-Impromptu in C sharp minor  Op 66            
Olga Kern, piano    Harm Mundi     2908375

12:39:00    00:06:40    Franz Schubert    Impromptu No. 3 in G flat major             
Orli Shaham, piano    Canary     15

12:48:00    00:09:13    Aaron Copland    An Outdoor Overture        
Gerard Schwarz    Seattle Symphony    Delos     3140

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00    00:45:45    Reinhold Glière    Symphony No. 2 in C minor  Op 25        
Zdenek Mácal    New Jersey Symphony    Delos     3178

13:45:00    00:10:06    Peter Tchaikovsky    Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation Op 42    
Bavarian Radio Symphony    Mariss Jansons    Nikolaj Znaider, violin    RCA     87454

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:00:00    00:01:45    Sergei Rachmaninoff    Etude-tableau in E flat major  Op 33            
Rustem Hayroudinoff, piano    Chandos     10391

14:02:00    00:01:39    Modest Mussorgsky    The Fair at Sorochinsk: Gopak        
Valéry Gergiev    Vienna Philharmonic    Philips     468526

14:05:00    00:16:14    Ludwig van Beethoven    Piano Sonata in D major             
Peter Takács, piano    Cambria     1175

14:24:00    00:12:27    Christian Sinding    Suite for Violin & Orchestra in A minor  Op 10    
Pittsburgh Symphony    André Previn    Itzhak Perlman, violin    EMI     62590

14:40:00    00:12:58    François Joseph Gossec    Symphony in E flat major  Op 5        
Matthias Bamert    London Mozart Players    Chandos     9661

14:54:00    00:03:37    Fritz Kreisler    Tambourin chinois Op 3            
Shannon Lee, violin; Pamela Mia Paul, piano    Telarc     80695

15:01:00    00:20:32    Johann Sebastian Bach    Partita No.  1 in B flat major             
Orli Shaham, piano    Canary     15

15:20:00    00:06:23    Anton Bruckner    Scherzo from Symphony No. 3        
Kent Nagano    Deutsches Symphonie Berlin    Harm Mundi     901817

15:26:00    00:03:34    Claude Debussy    Suite bergamasque: Passepied            
Vassily Primakov, piano    Bridge     9350

15:30:00    00:07:17    William Alwyn    Suite of Scottish Dances        
David Lloyd-Jones    Royal Liverpool Philharmonic    Naxos     570704

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00    00:04:15    John Adams    Short Ride in a Fast Machine        
Sir Simon Rattle    City of Birmingham Symphony    EMI     55051

16:07:00    00:02:24    Maurice Duruflé    Tota pulchra est from 'Motets on themes of Gregori"        
Harry Christophers    Women of the; The Sixteen    Decca     10836

16:12:00    00:11:06    Sergei Prokofiev    Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene        
Lorin Maazel    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     4787779

16:27:00    00:05:43    Franz Lehár    The Merry Widow: Waltz        
Arthur Fiedler    Boston Pops Orchestra    RCA     68793

16:34:00    00:05:10    Sir Edward German    Men of Harlech from 'Welsh Rhapsody'        
Andrew Penny    National Symphony of Ireland    MarcoPolo     223726

16:41:00    00:07:51    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 23    
Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra    Leon Fleisher    Leon Fleisher, piano    Sony     743505

16:52:00    00:03:21    Johannes Brahms    Ballade in G minor  Op 118            
Orli Shaham, piano    Canary     15

16:56:00    00:02:52    Benjamin Britten    Fugue from 'Young Person's Guide' Op 34        
Paavo Järvi    Cincinnati Symphony    Telarc     80660

17:05:00    00:05:16    Johannes Brahms    Rhapsody in E flat major  Op 119            
Orli Shaham, piano    Canary     15

17:13:00    00:08:40    Richard Wagner    Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude        
Franz Welser-Möst    Cleveland Orchestra    DeutGram     4778773

17:24:00    00:10:21    George Butterworth    Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad'        
William Boughton    English String Orchestra    Nimbus     5068

17:40:00    00:04:55    Frédéric Chopin    Berceuse in D flat major  Op 57            
Orli Shaham, piano    Canary     15

17:47:00    00:02:24    Johann Sebastian Bach    Partita No. 1: Gigue            
Orli Shaham, piano    Canary     15

17:52:00    00:02:59    Ralph Vaughan Williams    The Wasps: March Past of the Kitchen        
Michael Stern    Kansas City Symphony    Reference     129

17:55:00    00:04:12    Robert Fuchs    Finale from Serenade No. 3 Op 21        
Christian Ludwig    Cologne Chamber Orchestra    Naxos     572607

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00    00:16:40    Johannes Brahms    Three Intermezzi Op 117            
Orli Shaham, piano    Canary     15

18:28:00    00:03:45    Gian Carlo Menotti    Sebastian: Barcarolle        
Andrew Schenck    New Zealand Symphony    Koch Intl     7005

18:34:00    00:02:57    Gabriel Fauré    Barcarolle No. 12 in E flat Op 106            
Charles Owen, piano    Avie     2240

18:39:00    00:15:12    Carlos Baguer    Symphony No. 12 in E flat        
Matthias Bamert    London Mozart Players    Chandos     9456

18:56:00    00:03:16    Jacques Offenbach    The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle    
BBC Philharmonic    Yan Pascal Tortelier    Liverpool Philharmonic Choir    Chandos     9765

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00    00:21:18    Christian Sinding    Violin Concerto No. 1 in A major  Op 45    
Bournemouth Symphony    Bjarte Engeset    Henning Kraggerud, violin    Naxos     557266

19:25:00    00:30:34    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Symphony No. 29 in A major         
Claudio Abbado    Orchestra Mozart    Archiv     4777598

19:57:00    00:02:04    Johannes Brahms    Sapphische Ode Op 94            
Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano    Telarc     32664

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00    00:22:25    Claude Debussy    Three Nocturnes    
Cleveland Orchestra    Pierre Boulez    Women of the; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    DeutGram     439896

20:26:00    00:29:22    Robert Schumann    Symphony No.  1 in B flat major  Op 38        
Yannick Nézet-Séguin    Chamber Orchestra of Europe    DeutGram     4792437

21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Semyon Bychkov, conductor; Kirill Gerstein, piano

21:04:00    00:23:51    Sergei Rachmaninoff    Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43    

21:40:00    01:03:23    Dmitri Shostakovich    Symphony No. 11 in G minor  Op 103        

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00    00:05:53    Johann Sebastian Bach    Partita No. 1: Sarabande            
Orli Shaham, piano    Canary     15

23:07:00    00:07:55    Domenico Scarlatti    Sonata in D minor             
Stephen Marchionda, guitar    MD+G     9031587

23:18:00    00:07:43    Maurice Duruflé    Four Motets on Gregorian Chants Op 10        
Norman Mackenzie    Atlanta Symphony Chorus    Telarc     80654

23:25:00    00:12:17    Jean Roger-Ducasse    Interlude from "Au jardin de Marguerite"        
Leif Segerstam    Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic    MarcoPolo     223641

23:40:00    00:06:09    Johannes Brahms    Intermezzo in C sharp minor  Op 117            
Orli Shaham, piano    Canary     15

23:46:00    00:08:16    Antonín Dvorák    Andante from String Quintet No. 2 Op 77            
Chamber Music Soc Linc Center    Delos     3152

23:56:00    00:03:10    Ottorino Respighi    Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Italiana        
Jesús López-Cobos    Lausanne Chamber Orchestra    Telarc     80309

23:57:00    00:02:26    Claude Debussy    Beau soir            
Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano    Sony     510316
 