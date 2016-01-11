Program Guide 01-11-2016

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:42:13 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 4 in E minor Op 98

Sir Simon Rattle Berlin Philharmonic EMI 67254

00:46:00 00:21:18 Christian Sinding Violin Concerto No. 1 in A major Op 45

Bournemouth Symphony Bjarte Engeset Henning Kraggerud, violin Naxos 557266

01:09:00 00:49:10 Gustav Mahler Songs from 'Des Knaben Wunderhorn'

Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Magdalena Kozená, mezzo-sop; Christian Gerhaher, baritone DeutGram 4779060

02:00:00 00:35:15 Ludwig van Beethoven Concerto for Violin, Cello & Piano in C major Op 56

CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan Daniel Shapiro, piano; Kyung Sun Lee, violin; Edward Arron, cello CityMusic 2

02:37:00 00:45:45 Reinhold Glière Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 25

Zdenek Mácal New Jersey Symphony Delos 3178

03:25:00 00:31:08 Robert Schumann Fantasie in C major Op 17

Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032

03:58:00 00:19:17 Maurice Duruflé Mass "Cum Jubilo" Op 11

Orch du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson Thomas Hampson, baritone; Men of; Orfeón Donostiarra; Marie-Claire Alain, organ EMI 56878

04:19:00 00:27:29 Felix Mendelssohn String Quartet No. 4 in E minor Op 44

Pacifica Quartet Cedille 82

04:48:00 00:30:32 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 1 "Things Heard on the Mountain"

Bernard Haitink London Philharmonic DeutGram 4779525

05:20:00 00:16:16 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Suite

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

05:38:00 00:06:36 Antonín Dvorák Two Waltzes from Op 54

Chilingirian Quartet Duncan McTier, double bass Chandos 8874

05:47:00 00:09:45 Frédéric Chopin Ballade No. 1 in G minor Op 23

Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 63259

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:03:19 Christian Sinding Rustles of Spring Op 32

Daniell Revenaugh, piano Seraphim 73300

06:13:00 00:09:40 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo & Finale from Quartet No. 2 Op 18

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80382

06:25:00 00:05:11 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in E minor Op 119

Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15

06:31:00 00:03:43 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Strings in G major

Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 62719

06:40:00 00:05:52 David Diamond Allegretto from Symphony No. 4

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594

06:46:00 00:03:25 Maurice Duruflé Sanctus from Requiem Op 9

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119

06:51:00 00:04:45 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Arabian Dance

Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857

06:55:00 00:03:17 John Philip Sousa March 'Bullets and Bayonets"

Col. Lowell Graham USAF Heritage of America Band Klavier 11139

07:05:00 00:05:13 Carl Orff Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World

Bavarian Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Tölz Boys Choir; Bavarian Radio Chorus DeutGram 4778778

07:10:00 00:05:35 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 90

Claudio Abbado London Symphony Orchestra Decca 4785437

07:20:00 00:03:36 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance

Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350

07:25:00 00:02:27 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: Ballet

Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 55052

07:30:00 00:05:06 Giuseppe Verdi Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80152

07:33:00 00:02:42 Sergei Prokofiev Summer Night Suite: Minuet Op 123

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 445830

07:40:00 00:07:26 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Finale from Concerto Italiano Op 31

SWR Symphony Orch Pieter-Jelle de Boer Tianwa Yang, violin Naxos 573135

07:47:00 00:03:59 Eric Coates By the Sleepy Lagoon

Malcolm Nabarro Sinfonia ViVa ASV 2053

07:57:00 00:01:43 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Oh, I Can't Sit Down

New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta New York Choral Artists Teldec 46318

08:07:00 00:03:18 Johannes Brahms Capriccio in B minor Op 76

Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309

08:15:00 00:05:31 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Serenade for Strings Op 22

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549

08:20:00 00:02:09 Marin Marais Alcyone: Sailors' March & Two Airs

Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805

08:25:00 00:07:19 Trevor Pinnock Passacaille, Gigue & Minuet

Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 453451

08:33:00 00:04:26 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27

HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952

08:43:00 00:07:12 Reinhold Glière Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 25

Zdenek Mácal New Jersey Symphony Delos 3178

08:52:00 00:03:55 Maurice Ravel Pantoum from Piano Trio

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano; Joshua Bell, violin; Steven Isserlis, cello Decca 425860

08:55:00 00:04:30 Max Steiner Gone with the Wind: Tara Theme

José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 17

09:05:00 00:17:09 Benjamin Britten The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra Op 34

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660

09:26:00 00:05:38 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Strings in G major

Andrew Parrott Taverner Players EMI 54208

09:35:00 00:07:23 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Allegro from Piano Trio No. 4 Op 65

Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077

09:45:00 00:04:43 Giuseppe Matteo Alberti Sinfonia teatrale for 4 Trumpets

Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Wallace Collection Nimbus 5017

09:52:00 00:06:19 Stephen Sondheim A Little Night Music: Night Waltzes

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438685

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:00 00:03:37 Reinhold Glière The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance

Steven Smith Cleveland Orch Youth Orch MAA 10706

10:05:00 00:02:32 Richard Wagner The Flying Dutchman: Sailors' Chorus

Dresden State Orchestra Silvio Varviso Men of; Leipzig Radio Chorus Philips 422410

10:10:00 00:12:17 Maurice Ravel Ouverture de féerie 'Shéhérazade'

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 79

10:25:00 00:05:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 61 in D major

András Schiff, piano Teldec 17141

10:32:00 00:04:13 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in B minor Op 119

Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15

10:42:00 00:04:16 Avner Dorman After Brahms: Intermezzo No. 2

Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15

10:47:00 00:02:31 John Dowland Lord Willoughby's Welcome Home

Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony 745456

10:51:00 00:28:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Clarinet Concerto in A major

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Jon Manasse, clarinet Harm Mundi 907516

11:22:00 00:07:31 Paul Hindemith Turandot Scherzo from "Symphonic

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

11:32:00 00:08:56 Antonio Vivaldi Chamber Concerto in D major

Paula Robison, flute; Douglas Boyd, oboe; Joshua Bell, violin; David Finckel, cello; Kenneth Cooper, harpsichord MusicMast 60152

11:43:00 00:09:03 Giuseppe Verdi La battaglia di Legnano: Overture

Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 68468

11:54:00 00:04:09 Ernest Bucalossi The Grasshopper's Dance

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66968

12:07:00 00:11:23 Sir Arthur Sullivan Overture di ballo

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

12:20:00 00:08:16 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Cinderella at the Palace

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 550968

12:30:00 00:05:17 Frédéric Chopin Fantaisie-Impromptu in C sharp minor Op 66

Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 2908375

12:39:00 00:06:40 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 3 in G flat major

Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15

12:48:00 00:09:13 Aaron Copland An Outdoor Overture

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3140

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00 00:45:45 Reinhold Glière Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 25

Zdenek Mácal New Jersey Symphony Delos 3178

13:45:00 00:10:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation Op 42

Bavarian Radio Symphony Mariss Jansons Nikolaj Znaider, violin RCA 87454

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:01:45 Sergei Rachmaninoff Etude-tableau in E flat major Op 33

Rustem Hayroudinoff, piano Chandos 10391

14:02:00 00:01:39 Modest Mussorgsky The Fair at Sorochinsk: Gopak

Valéry Gergiev Vienna Philharmonic Philips 468526

14:05:00 00:16:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata in D major

Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

14:24:00 00:12:27 Christian Sinding Suite for Violin & Orchestra in A minor Op 10

Pittsburgh Symphony André Previn Itzhak Perlman, violin EMI 62590

14:40:00 00:12:58 François Joseph Gossec Symphony in E flat major Op 5

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9661

14:54:00 00:03:37 Fritz Kreisler Tambourin chinois Op 3

Shannon Lee, violin; Pamela Mia Paul, piano Telarc 80695

15:01:00 00:20:32 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 1 in B flat major

Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15

15:20:00 00:06:23 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 3

Kent Nagano Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Harm Mundi 901817

15:26:00 00:03:34 Claude Debussy Suite bergamasque: Passepied

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350

15:30:00 00:07:17 William Alwyn Suite of Scottish Dances

David Lloyd-Jones Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 570704

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00 00:04:15 John Adams Short Ride in a Fast Machine

Sir Simon Rattle City of Birmingham Symphony EMI 55051

16:07:00 00:02:24 Maurice Duruflé Tota pulchra est from 'Motets on themes of Gregori"

Harry Christophers Women of the; The Sixteen Decca 10836

16:12:00 00:11:06 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

16:27:00 00:05:43 Franz Lehár The Merry Widow: Waltz

Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68793

16:34:00 00:05:10 Sir Edward German Men of Harlech from 'Welsh Rhapsody'

Andrew Penny National Symphony of Ireland MarcoPolo 223726

16:41:00 00:07:51 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 23

Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra Leon Fleisher Leon Fleisher, piano Sony 743505

16:52:00 00:03:21 Johannes Brahms Ballade in G minor Op 118

Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15

16:56:00 00:02:52 Benjamin Britten Fugue from 'Young Person's Guide' Op 34

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660

17:05:00 00:05:16 Johannes Brahms Rhapsody in E flat major Op 119

Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15

17:13:00 00:08:40 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4778773

17:24:00 00:10:21 George Butterworth Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad'

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5068

17:40:00 00:04:55 Frédéric Chopin Berceuse in D flat major Op 57

Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15

17:47:00 00:02:24 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 1: Gigue

Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15

17:52:00 00:02:59 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Wasps: March Past of the Kitchen

Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129

17:55:00 00:04:12 Robert Fuchs Finale from Serenade No. 3 Op 21

Christian Ludwig Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572607

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:16:40 Johannes Brahms Three Intermezzi Op 117

Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15

18:28:00 00:03:45 Gian Carlo Menotti Sebastian: Barcarolle

Andrew Schenck New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7005

18:34:00 00:02:57 Gabriel Fauré Barcarolle No. 12 in E flat Op 106

Charles Owen, piano Avie 2240

18:39:00 00:15:12 Carlos Baguer Symphony No. 12 in E flat

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9456

18:56:00 00:03:16 Jacques Offenbach The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle

BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Liverpool Philharmonic Choir Chandos 9765

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:21:18 Christian Sinding Violin Concerto No. 1 in A major Op 45

Bournemouth Symphony Bjarte Engeset Henning Kraggerud, violin Naxos 557266

19:25:00 00:30:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 29 in A major

Claudio Abbado Orchestra Mozart Archiv 4777598

19:57:00 00:02:04 Johannes Brahms Sapphische Ode Op 94

Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano Telarc 32664

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:22:25 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes

Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Women of the; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus DeutGram 439896

20:26:00 00:29:22 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 1 in B flat major Op 38

Yannick Nézet-Séguin Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4792437

21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Semyon Bychkov, conductor; Kirill Gerstein, piano

21:04:00 00:23:51 Sergei Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43

21:40:00 01:03:23 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 11 in G minor Op 103

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:05:53 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 1: Sarabande

Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15

23:07:00 00:07:55 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in D minor

Stephen Marchionda, guitar MD+G 9031587

23:18:00 00:07:43 Maurice Duruflé Four Motets on Gregorian Chants Op 10

Norman Mackenzie Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80654

23:25:00 00:12:17 Jean Roger-Ducasse Interlude from "Au jardin de Marguerite"

Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223641

23:40:00 00:06:09 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in C sharp minor Op 117

Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15

23:46:00 00:08:16 Antonín Dvorák Andante from String Quintet No. 2 Op 77

Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3152

23:56:00 00:03:10 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Italiana

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

23:57:00 00:02:26 Claude Debussy Beau soir

Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316

