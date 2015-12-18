© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 12-18-2015

Published December 18, 2015 at 6:13 PM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00            00:37:02            Frederick Delius            Florida Suite                 David Lloyd-Jones        English Northern Philharmonia     Naxos   553535

00:41:00            00:27:00            Gerald Finzi       Love's Labour's Lost Suite Op 28                       William Boughton            English String Orchestra            Nimbus 5101

01:10:00            00:45:23            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Nutcracker: Act 1 Op 71      Boston Symphony Orchestra     Seiji Ozawa  American Boychoir        DeutGram         435619

01:57:00            00:42:41            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Nutcracker: Act 2 Op 71                  Seiji Ozawa       Boston Symphony Orchestra     DeutGram         435619

02:42:00            00:30:02            Edward MacDowell        Suite No. 2 for Orchestra Op 48             Takuo Yuasa     Ulster Orchestra          Naxos   559075

03:14:00            00:40:03            Johannes Brahms          String Sextet No.  2 in G major  Op 36                            Academy Chamber Ensemble       Chandos           9151

03:56:00            00:22:20            Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Part 3          Academy Ancient Music Berlin            René Jacobs     Dorothea Röschmann, soprano; Andreas Scholl, counter-tenor; Werner Güra, tenor; Klaus Häger, baritone; RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi      2908304

04:20:00            00:35:05            Sir Granville Bantock     A Hebridean Symphony             Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic            Hyperion           66450

04:57:00            00:23:03            Ludwig van Beethoven   String Quartet No.  4 in C minor  Op 18                           Cleveland Quartet Telarc   80414

05:22:00            00:15:00            Maurice Ravel   Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No.  2               George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra            CBS/Sony         489

05:39:00            00:07:23            Nigel Hess        A Christmas Overture                 John Rutter       Royal Philharmonic            Collegium         133

05:51:00            00:06:20            Marc-Antoine Charpentier           Noëls for Instruments                Jeannette Sorrell            Apollo's Fire     Eclectra            2041

 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:00            00:09:46            George Frederick Bristow          Overture to 'A Winter's Tale' Op 30                     Rebecca Miller    Royal Northern Sinfonia New World        80768

06:19:00            00:04:02            Tchaikovsky & Ellington            The Nutcracker: Trepak & The Volga Vouty                     Steven Richman            Harmonie Ensemble New York   Harm Mundi      907493

06:26:00            00:05:13            Franz Schubert  Scherzo No. 1 in B flat major                             Maria João Pires, piano            DeutGram         427769

06:31:00            00:03:32            John Rutter       Donkey Carol    City of London Sinfonia John Rutter       Cambridge Singers            Collegium         121

06:40:00            00:08:21            Michael Praetorius         Christmas Vespers: Processional           Apollo's Fire     Jeannette Sorrell   Scott Mello, tenor; Apollo's Singers       Koch Intl           7673

06:50:00            00:02:12            Traditional         I Saw Three Ships                                  Canadian Brass Steinway           30027

06:55:00            00:03:51            Victor Herbert    Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys                 Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra          MAA     2011

07:05:00            00:04:35            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Snowflakes                        Sergiu Comissiona       Houston Symphony Orchestra   Pro Arte            251

07:10:00            00:08:01            Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Overture                   Jeffrey Tate      Bavarian Radio Symphony          EMI      54022

07:20:00            00:04:09            George Frideric Handel  Messiah: All we like sheep         Apollo's Fire     Jeannette Sorrell            Apollo's Singers            Avie      2208

07:26:00            00:02:14            Traditional         Infant Holy, Infant Lowly                                    Burning River Brass            BurnRiver          2004

07:28:00            00:05:49            François Joseph Gossec           Christmas Suite Academy of Ancient Music        Christopher Hogwood          Academy Ancient Music Choir    l'Oiseau            410179

07:40:00            00:07:58            Philip Lane        Wassail Dances                        Gavin Sutherland           City of Prague Philharmonic     Naxos   557099

07:50:00            00:04:09            William Mathias Bell Carol                      John Hugh Thomas       BBC National Chorus of Wales; Huw Tregelles Williams, organ     Nimbus 5310

07:55:00            00:02:31            Vince Guaraldi   Christmas is Coming                             Canadian Brass Steinway           30027

08:07:00            00:06:09            Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.191: Chorus "Gloria in          Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch     Greg Funfgeld   Bach Choir of Bethlehem           Analekta           9873

08:15:00            00:08:48            Francesco Manfredini    Concerto Grosso in C major  Op 3                     Simon Standage            Collegium Musicum 90   Chandos           634

08:25:00            00:03:39            Jule Styne         Let it Snow                    Petri Juutilainen Northern Lights Orch      WSchatz            5

08:30:00            00:02:38            George Wyle     The Most Wonderful Time of the Year     Cleveland Orchestra      Robert Porco   Cleveland Orchestra Chorus       MAA     2014

08:33:00            00:02:55            Leroy Anderson Sleigh Ride                   Jerry Junkin      Dallas Wind Symphony Reference            126

08:40:00            00:06:23            Gioacchino Rossini       La scala di seta: Overture                      Fritz Reiner        Chicago Symphony Orchestra     RCA     300350

08:49:00            00:04:30            Hector Berlioz   L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds'      Cleveland Orchestra      Robert Shaw            Cleveland Orchestra Chorus       MAA     1999

08:55:00            00:05:05            Dean Sorenson Medley "Season's Greetings"                             Burning River Brass            BurnRiver          2004

09:05:00            00:14:22            Dag Wirén         Serenade for Strings Op 11                   William Boughton          English String Orchestra            Nimbus 7020

09:23:00            00:06:31            Andrew Pryce Jackman Fantasy on Verdi's "Anvil Chorus"          Academy St. Martin in Fields            Sir Neville Marriner         John Leach, cimbalom   EMI      49552

09:32:00            00:07:55            Riccardo Drigo  Pas de deux for Adam's "Le Corsaire"                Richard Bonynge            London Symphony Orchestra     Decca   433862

 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:00            00:02:30            Franz Liszt        Christmas Tree: In dulci jubilo                             Leslie Howard, piano            Hyperion           66388

10:02:00            00:02:22            Traditional         O Tannenbaum (O Christmas Tree)                     Richard Westenburg            Musica Sacra    DeutGram         429732

10:04:00            00:13:10            Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's               Fritz Reiner        Chicago Symphony Orchestra     RCA     300350

10:18:00            00:04:08            Gerald Finzi       Love's Labour's Lost: Introduction Op 28                        William Boughton            English String Orchestra            Nimbus 5101

10:22:00            00:03:22            Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry        An English Suite: Frolic             William Boughton            English String Orchestra            Nimbus 5366

10:23:00            00:06:11            George Frideric Handel  Messiah: Comfort Ye...Every valley shall            Orch del Teatro Comunale         Michele Mariotti Juan Diego Flórez, tenor            Decca   14875

10:45:00            00:07:14            George W. Chadwick     Symphonic Sketches: Noël                    Neeme Järvi      Detroit Symphony        Chandos           9334

10:52:00            00:06:13            Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Final Scene   Bavarian Radio Symphony            Jeffrey Tate      Barbara Bonney, soprano; Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Hanna Schwarz, contralto; Andreas Schmidt, bass; Tölz Boys Choir   EMI      54022

11:03:00            00:09:58            George Frederick Bristow          Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 24                   Rebecca Miller    Royal Northern Sinfonia New World        80768

11:15:00            00:08:10            Frédéric Chopin Scherzo No. 1 in B minor  Op 20                                    Benjamin Grosvenor, piano    Decca   16421

 

A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:25:00            00:02:00            Michael Praetorius         Lo, how a rose e'er blooming     Cleveland Orchestra      Gareth Morrell  Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Members of           MAA     1996

11:27:00            00:05:24            Adolphe Adam  O Holy Night     Cleveland Orchestra      Robert Porco    Robert Sullivan, trumpet; Jack Sutte, trumpet      MAA     2005

11:33:00            00:03:30            John Rutter       Angels' Carol    Cleveland Orchestra      Robert Porco    Cleve Orch Children's Chorus          MAA     2014

11:35:00            00:01:53            Mack Wilberg    One December, Bright and Clear            Cleveland Orchestra      Robert Porco   Cleveland Orchestra Chorus       MAA     2008

11:41:00            00:02:28            Alan Silvestri     The Polar Express: Spirit of the Season Cleveland Orchestra      Robert Porco   Cleveland Orchestra Chorus       MAA     2011

11:44:00            00:02:57            Traditional         Sans Day Carol Cleveland Orchestra      Gareth Morrell   Cleveland Orchestra Chorus  MAA     1996

11:47:00            00:02:15            John Frederick Coots    Santa Claus is Coming to Town  Cleveland Orchestra      Robert Page            Cleveland Orchestra Chorus       MAA     1999

11:49:00            00:02:18            Traditional         We Wish You a Merry Christmas            Cleveland Orchestra      Robert Porco   Cleveland Orchestra Chorus       MAA     2002

11:54:00            00:04:27            Gustav Holst     In the Bleak Midwinter                            Burning River Brass       BurnRiver            2008

 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:07:00            00:08:16            George Frederick Bristow          Rip Van Winkle: Overture                       Rebecca Miller            Royal Northern Sinfonia New World        80768

12:19:00            00:11:02            George Enescu Roumanian Rhapsody No. 2 in D major  Op 11               Lawrence Foster            Monte Carlo Philharmonic          Erato    75179

12:33:00            00:03:43            John Wasson    Festival Fanfare for Christmas               Jerry Junkin      Dallas Wind Symphony        Reference         126

12:40:00            00:06:28            Michel Corrette  Symphonie des noëls No. 6 in A major                           Arion Baroque Orchestra          early-mus          7768

12:48:00            00:08:53            Sir Malcolm Arnold        Fantasy on Christmas Carols                 Rumon Gamba  BBC Philharmonic     Chandos           9851

12:58:00            00:01:13            Edmund Rubbra            Dormi Jesu                   Gareth Morrell   Cleveland Orchestra Chorus            MAA     1996

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00            00:33:46            George Gershwin           Piano Concerto in F major         Buffalo Philharmonic     JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano        Naxos   559705

13:38:00            00:20:21            Edward MacDowell        Suite No.  1 for Orchestra Op 42                        Takuo Yuasa            Ulster Orchestra            Naxos   559075

 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:02:24            George Frideric Handel  Messiah: And He shall purify      Apollo's Fire     Jeannette Sorrell            Apollo's Singers            Avie      2208

14:03:00            00:02:41            George Frideric Handel  Messiah: And the glory of the Lord        Apollo's Fire     Jeannette Sorrell   Apollo's Singers            Avie      2208

14:07:00            00:15:25            Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No.  4 in G major                        Riccardo Chailly  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra  Decca   139230

14:27:00            00:12:17            Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2                    Juanjo Mena     BBC Philharmonic     Chandos           10694

14:41:00            00:12:58            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Nutcracker: Pas de deux                 Fritz Reiner        Chicago Symphony Orchestra     RCA     300350

15:00:00            00:14:44            Antonín Dvorák Overture 'In Nature's Realm' Op 91                     Jun Märkl          Indianapolis Symphony        Telarc   32927

15:18:00            00:11:18            Johann Melchior Molter  Concerto Pastorale in G major   La Pietà            Angèle Dubeau            Angèle Dubeau, violin    Analekta           8730

15:31:00            00:04:36            Edward MacDowell        Suite No. 2: In War-time Op 48               Takuo Yuasa     Ulster Orchestra          Naxos   559075

15:40:00            00:05:57            George Frederick Bristow          Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 24                Rebecca Miller    Royal Northern Sinfonia New World        80768

15:49:00            00:06:41            Gustav Holst     Choral Fantasy on Old Carols 'Christmas            Bay Brass         A. David Krehbiel            John Fenstermaker, organ         Gothic  49120

15:57:00            00:01:16            Mikola Leontovich         Carol of the Bells                      Richard Westenburg      Musica Sacra    DeutGram         429732

 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00            00:04:29            Bob Chilcott      Ave Maria                     Ralph Woodward           Fairhaven Singers            Guild    7380

16:06:00            00:03:22            Franz Biebl        Ave Maria                                 Voces8 Decca   4785703

16:15:00            00:09:46            George Frederick Bristow          Overture to 'A Winter's Tale' Op 30                     Rebecca Miller    Royal Northern Sinfonia New World        80768

16:26:00            00:05:40            John Williams    Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars               Paul Bateman    Royal Philharmonic     Royal Phil         33

16:37:00            00:03:16            John Williams    The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme                        John Williams            Skywalker Symphony Orchestra Sony    45947

16:41:00            00:07:54            John Williams    Star Wars: Throne Room & End Title                  John Williams    Skywalker Symphony Orchestra     Sony    45947

16:52:00            00:02:24            George Vosburgh          A "Spike Jones" Jingle Bells                              Pittsburgh Symphony Brass           Four Winds       3029

16:55:00            00:03:46            Kermit Poling    Christmas Cornucopia                           West Edge String Quartet            Centaur 3087

17:05:00            00:04:42            Roger Harvey    Fantasy de Noël                                    Burning River Brass       BurnRiver            2008

17:13:00            00:10:38            Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols for Winds          BBC Concert Orchestra  Leonard Slatkin            Members of      Naxos   559382

17:26:00            00:08:17            Alexander Borodin         Nocturne from String Quartet No.  2                   Neeme Järvi            Gothenburg Symphony  DeutGram         435757

17:40:00            00:04:28            Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel       The Year: December                              Sarah Rothenberg, piano    Arabesque        6666

17:46:00            00:04:07            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Seasons: December Op 37              Richard Bonynge            London Symphony Orchestra     DeutGram         469376

17:52:00            00:02:19            Charles Ives      A Christmas Carol                                 Chanticleer        Teldec  94563

17:56:00            00:03:12            Percy Grainger  Molly on the Shore                                Marc-André Hamelin, piano            Hyperion           66884

 

DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00            00:18:59            Patric Standford            A Christmas Carol Symphony                Gavin Sutherland           City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos   557099

18:30:00            00:02:01            Kermit Poling    A Holly and Ivy Calypso                                    West Edge String Quartet            Centaur 3087

18:34:00            00:02:10            Mikola Leontovich         Carol of the Bells                                  West Edge String Quartet            Centaur 3087

18:38:00            00:14:07            Richard Addinsell          A Christmas Carol: Suite            Royal Philharmonic        David Newman            Ambrosian Singers        Telarc   88801

18:54:00            00:05:05            Kermit Poling    Two Puerto Rican Carols                                    West Edge String Quartet            Centaur 3087

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:14:05            Anton Arensky  Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35                    William Boughton            English String Orchestra            Nimbus 7020

19:18:00            00:36:21            Peter Tchaikovsky         Suite No.  1 in D minor  Op 43               Sir Neville Marriner            Stuttgart Radio Symphony         Capriccio          10227

19:57:00            00:01:48            Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No. 3: Gavottes                            Margarita Shevchenko, piano        CIPC     96523

 

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00            00:05:44            Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries                     José Serebrier            Bournemouth Symphony           Naxos   570293

20:10:00            00:45:34            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           Scheherazade Op 35     Royal Philharmonic        Sir Thomas Beecham          Steven Staryk, violin      EMI      66998

 

21:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Great Trios

Ernö Dohnányi: Serenade for Strings Op 10 (1902)--Adele Anthony, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Nicolas Altstaedt, cello

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 6 in E-Flat Op 70/2 (1808)--Jeffrey Kahane, piano; Cho-Liang Lin, violin; David Finckel, cello
 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Ta-Nehisi Coates - Author and National Correspondent, The Atlantic - Between the World and Me
 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:07:31            Jean Sibelius    Suite champêtre Op 98              William Boughton          English String Orchestra          Nimbus 5169

23:09:00            00:07:20            Richard Strauss Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 "Dreaming by                        Marc Albrecht            Strasbourg Philharmonic            PentaTone        5186310

23:19:00            00:06:22            Edward MacDowell        Suite No. 2: Love Song Op 48               Takuo Yuasa     Ulster Orchestra          Naxos   559075

23:25:00            00:09:56            John Knowles Paine      Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 23                 Zubin Mehta      New York Philharmonic         New World        374

23:37:00            00:09:24            Frank Bridge     There is a Willow Grows Aslant a Brook              William Boughton            English String Orchestra            Nimbus 5366

23:46:00            00:08:10            Sergei Prokofiev           Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet                  Yoel Levi            Cleveland Orchestra      Telarc   80089

23:56:00            00:02:05            Edward MacDowell        Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose Op 51                   Ronald Corp            New London Orchestra  Hyperion           67067

23:56:00            00:03:47            Traditional         Today in Bethlehem                               West Edge String Quartet            Centaur 3087

 