Program Guide 12-18-2015

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:37:02 Frederick Delius Florida Suite David Lloyd-Jones English Northern Philharmonia Naxos 553535

00:41:00 00:27:00 Gerald Finzi Love's Labour's Lost Suite Op 28 William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5101

01:10:00 00:45:23 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Act 1 Op 71 Boston Symphony Orchestra Seiji Ozawa American Boychoir DeutGram 435619

01:57:00 00:42:41 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Act 2 Op 71 Seiji Ozawa Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 435619

02:42:00 00:30:02 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 2 for Orchestra Op 48 Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

03:14:00 00:40:03 Johannes Brahms String Sextet No. 2 in G major Op 36 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 9151

03:56:00 00:22:20 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Part 3 Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Dorothea Röschmann, soprano; Andreas Scholl, counter-tenor; Werner Güra, tenor; Klaus Häger, baritone; RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304

04:20:00 00:35:05 Sir Granville Bantock A Hebridean Symphony Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic Hyperion 66450

04:57:00 00:23:03 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 4 in C minor Op 18 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80414

05:22:00 00:15:00 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 489

05:39:00 00:07:23 Nigel Hess A Christmas Overture John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Collegium 133

05:51:00 00:06:20 Marc-Antoine Charpentier Noëls for Instruments Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Eclectra 2041

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:00 00:09:46 George Frederick Bristow Overture to 'A Winter's Tale' Op 30 Rebecca Miller Royal Northern Sinfonia New World 80768

06:19:00 00:04:02 Tchaikovsky & Ellington The Nutcracker: Trepak & The Volga Vouty Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Harm Mundi 907493

06:26:00 00:05:13 Franz Schubert Scherzo No. 1 in B flat major Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram 427769

06:31:00 00:03:32 John Rutter Donkey Carol City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 121

06:40:00 00:08:21 Michael Praetorius Christmas Vespers: Processional Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Scott Mello, tenor; Apollo's Singers Koch Intl 7673

06:50:00 00:02:12 Traditional I Saw Three Ships Canadian Brass Steinway 30027

06:55:00 00:03:51 Victor Herbert Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2011

07:05:00 00:04:35 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Snowflakes Sergiu Comissiona Houston Symphony Orchestra Pro Arte 251

07:10:00 00:08:01 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Overture Jeffrey Tate Bavarian Radio Symphony EMI 54022

07:20:00 00:04:09 George Frideric Handel Messiah: All we like sheep Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2208

07:26:00 00:02:14 Traditional Infant Holy, Infant Lowly Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004

07:28:00 00:05:49 François Joseph Gossec Christmas Suite Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood Academy Ancient Music Choir l'Oiseau 410179

07:40:00 00:07:58 Philip Lane Wassail Dances Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 557099

07:50:00 00:04:09 William Mathias Bell Carol John Hugh Thomas BBC National Chorus of Wales; Huw Tregelles Williams, organ Nimbus 5310

07:55:00 00:02:31 Vince Guaraldi Christmas is Coming Canadian Brass Steinway 30027

08:07:00 00:06:09 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.191: Chorus "Gloria in Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Bach Choir of Bethlehem Analekta 9873

08:15:00 00:08:48 Francesco Manfredini Concerto Grosso in C major Op 3 Simon Standage Collegium Musicum 90 Chandos 634

08:25:00 00:03:39 Jule Styne Let it Snow Petri Juutilainen Northern Lights Orch WSchatz 5

08:30:00 00:02:38 George Wyle The Most Wonderful Time of the Year Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

08:33:00 00:02:55 Leroy Anderson Sleigh Ride Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 126

08:40:00 00:06:23 Gioacchino Rossini La scala di seta: Overture Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

08:49:00 00:04:30 Hector Berlioz L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

08:55:00 00:05:05 Dean Sorenson Medley "Season's Greetings" Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004

09:05:00 00:14:22 Dag Wirén Serenade for Strings Op 11 William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

09:23:00 00:06:31 Andrew Pryce Jackman Fantasy on Verdi's "Anvil Chorus" Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner John Leach, cimbalom EMI 49552

09:32:00 00:07:55 Riccardo Drigo Pas de deux for Adam's "Le Corsaire" Richard Bonynge London Symphony Orchestra Decca 433862

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:02:30 Franz Liszt Christmas Tree: In dulci jubilo Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 66388

10:02:00 00:02:22 Traditional O Tannenbaum (O Christmas Tree) Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732

10:04:00 00:13:10 Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

10:18:00 00:04:08 Gerald Finzi Love's Labour's Lost: Introduction Op 28 William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5101

10:22:00 00:03:22 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry An English Suite: Frolic William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

10:23:00 00:06:11 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Comfort Ye...Every valley shall Orch del Teatro Comunale Michele Mariotti Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Decca 14875

10:45:00 00:07:14 George W. Chadwick Symphonic Sketches: Noël Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9334

10:52:00 00:06:13 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Final Scene Bavarian Radio Symphony Jeffrey Tate Barbara Bonney, soprano; Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Hanna Schwarz, contralto; Andreas Schmidt, bass; Tölz Boys Choir EMI 54022

11:03:00 00:09:58 George Frederick Bristow Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 24 Rebecca Miller Royal Northern Sinfonia New World 80768

11:15:00 00:08:10 Frédéric Chopin Scherzo No. 1 in B minor Op 20 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421

A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:25:00 00:02:00 Michael Praetorius Lo, how a rose e'er blooming Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Members of MAA 1996

11:27:00 00:05:24 Adolphe Adam O Holy Night Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Robert Sullivan, trumpet; Jack Sutte, trumpet MAA 2005

11:33:00 00:03:30 John Rutter Angels' Carol Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 2014

11:35:00 00:01:53 Mack Wilberg One December, Bright and Clear Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008

11:41:00 00:02:28 Alan Silvestri The Polar Express: Spirit of the Season Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011

11:44:00 00:02:57 Traditional Sans Day Carol Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996

11:47:00 00:02:15 John Frederick Coots Santa Claus is Coming to Town Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

11:49:00 00:02:18 Traditional We Wish You a Merry Christmas Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2002

11:54:00 00:04:27 Gustav Holst In the Bleak Midwinter Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:07:00 00:08:16 George Frederick Bristow Rip Van Winkle: Overture Rebecca Miller Royal Northern Sinfonia New World 80768

12:19:00 00:11:02 George Enescu Roumanian Rhapsody No. 2 in D major Op 11 Lawrence Foster Monte Carlo Philharmonic Erato 75179

12:33:00 00:03:43 John Wasson Festival Fanfare for Christmas Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 126

12:40:00 00:06:28 Michel Corrette Symphonie des noëls No. 6 in A major Arion Baroque Orchestra early-mus 7768

12:48:00 00:08:53 Sir Malcolm Arnold Fantasy on Christmas Carols Rumon Gamba BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9851

12:58:00 00:01:13 Edmund Rubbra Dormi Jesu Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 00:33:46 George Gershwin Piano Concerto in F major Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705

13:38:00 00:20:21 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 1 for Orchestra Op 42 Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:02:24 George Frideric Handel Messiah: And He shall purify Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2208

14:03:00 00:02:41 George Frideric Handel Messiah: And the glory of the Lord Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2208

14:07:00 00:15:25 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G major Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 139230

14:27:00 00:12:17 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2 Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10694

14:41:00 00:12:58 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Pas de deux Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

15:00:00 00:14:44 Antonín Dvorák Overture 'In Nature's Realm' Op 91 Jun Märkl Indianapolis Symphony Telarc 32927

15:18:00 00:11:18 Johann Melchior Molter Concerto Pastorale in G major La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8730

15:31:00 00:04:36 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 2: In War-time Op 48 Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

15:40:00 00:05:57 George Frederick Bristow Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 24 Rebecca Miller Royal Northern Sinfonia New World 80768

15:49:00 00:06:41 Gustav Holst Choral Fantasy on Old Carols 'Christmas Bay Brass A. David Krehbiel John Fenstermaker, organ Gothic 49120

15:57:00 00:01:16 Mikola Leontovich Carol of the Bells Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00 00:04:29 Bob Chilcott Ave Maria Ralph Woodward Fairhaven Singers Guild 7380

16:06:00 00:03:22 Franz Biebl Ave Maria Voces8 Decca 4785703

16:15:00 00:09:46 George Frederick Bristow Overture to 'A Winter's Tale' Op 30 Rebecca Miller Royal Northern Sinfonia New World 80768

16:26:00 00:05:40 John Williams Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars Paul Bateman Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 33

16:37:00 00:03:16 John Williams The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme John Williams Skywalker Symphony Orchestra Sony 45947

16:41:00 00:07:54 John Williams Star Wars: Throne Room & End Title John Williams Skywalker Symphony Orchestra Sony 45947

16:52:00 00:02:24 George Vosburgh A "Spike Jones" Jingle Bells Pittsburgh Symphony Brass Four Winds 3029

16:55:00 00:03:46 Kermit Poling Christmas Cornucopia West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087

17:05:00 00:04:42 Roger Harvey Fantasy de Noël Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008

17:13:00 00:10:38 Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols for Winds BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Members of Naxos 559382

17:26:00 00:08:17 Alexander Borodin Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 435757

17:40:00 00:04:28 Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel The Year: December Sarah Rothenberg, piano Arabesque 6666

17:46:00 00:04:07 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: December Op 37 Richard Bonynge London Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 469376

17:52:00 00:02:19 Charles Ives A Christmas Carol Chanticleer Teldec 94563

17:56:00 00:03:12 Percy Grainger Molly on the Shore Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884

DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:18:59 Patric Standford A Christmas Carol Symphony Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 557099

18:30:00 00:02:01 Kermit Poling A Holly and Ivy Calypso West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087

18:34:00 00:02:10 Mikola Leontovich Carol of the Bells West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087

18:38:00 00:14:07 Richard Addinsell A Christmas Carol: Suite Royal Philharmonic David Newman Ambrosian Singers Telarc 88801

18:54:00 00:05:05 Kermit Poling Two Puerto Rican Carols West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:14:05 Anton Arensky Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35 William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

19:18:00 00:36:21 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 1 in D minor Op 43 Sir Neville Marriner Stuttgart Radio Symphony Capriccio 10227

19:57:00 00:01:48 Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No. 3: Gavottes Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:05:44 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 570293

20:10:00 00:45:34 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade Op 35 Royal Philharmonic Sir Thomas Beecham Steven Staryk, violin EMI 66998

21:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Great Trios

Ernö Dohnányi: Serenade for Strings Op 10 (1902)--Adele Anthony, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Nicolas Altstaedt, cello

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 6 in E-Flat Op 70/2 (1808)--Jeffrey Kahane, piano; Cho-Liang Lin, violin; David Finckel, cello



22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Ta-Nehisi Coates - Author and National Correspondent, The Atlantic - Between the World and Me



QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:07:31 Jean Sibelius Suite champêtre Op 98 William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5169

23:09:00 00:07:20 Richard Strauss Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 "Dreaming by Marc Albrecht Strasbourg Philharmonic PentaTone 5186310

23:19:00 00:06:22 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 2: Love Song Op 48 Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

23:25:00 00:09:56 John Knowles Paine Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 23 Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374

23:37:00 00:09:24 Frank Bridge There is a Willow Grows Aslant a Brook William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

23:46:00 00:08:10 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet Yoel Levi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80089

23:56:00 00:02:05 Edward MacDowell Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose Op 51 Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067

23:56:00 00:03:47 Traditional Today in Bethlehem West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087