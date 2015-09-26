Program Guide 09-26-2015

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:37:59 Georges Bizet Symphony No. 1 in C major Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

00:42:00 00:33:46 George Gershwin Piano Concerto in F major Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705

01:18:00 00:24:01 Igor Stravinsky Divertimento from 'The Fairy's Kiss' Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

01:44:00 00:38:09 Robert Schumann Symphonic Etudes Op 13 Daniel Gortler, piano Roméo 7281

02:24:00 00:38:18 Charles Ives Symphony No. 2 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1003

03:04:00 00:36:35 Johannes Brahms String Quartet No. 2 in A minor Op 51 Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289

03:42:00 00:22:31 Joh. Christoph Friedrich Bach Symphony No. 20 in B flat major Morten Schuldt-Jensen Leipzig Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572217

04:06:00 00:31:16 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 66 SWR Symphony Orch Pieter-Jelle de Boer Tianwa Yang, violin Naxos 573135

04:39:00 00:41:24 George Gershwin Catfish Row Suite with Scenes from San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Audra McDonald, soprano; Brian Stokes Mitchell, bar. RCA 68931

05:25:00 00:15:25 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G major Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 139230

05:45:00 00:05:45 Giuseppe Verdi Four Seasons Ballet: Winter Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

05:51:00 00:07:58 George Frideric Handel Oboe Concerto No. 1 in B flat major English Concert Trevor Pinnock David Reichenberg, oboe Archiv 415291

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Manuel Blasco de Nebra Piano Sonata No. 6 in E Pedro Casals, piano Naxos 8572150

06:16:31 Dmitri Shostakovich Festive Overture, Op. 96 Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 001345802

06:22:25 Arturo Marquez Conga del Fuego Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 001345802

06:27:13 Leonard Bernstein Mambo, from West Side Story Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 47774457

06:32:22 Osvaldo Golijov Lullaby and Doina, from The Man Who Cried St. Lawrence String Quartet EMI Classics 57356

06:39:12 Alberto Ginastera Milonga Santiago Rodriguez, piano Elan 2202

06:42:14 Ferdinando Carulli Guitar Concerto in A, Op. 8a Pepe Romero, guitar; Academy of St Martin in the Fields Philips 426263

07:00:50 Rodolfo Halffter The Baker's Dawn Suite Orchestra of the Comunidad de Madrid Jose Ramon Encinar Naxos 8557623

07:17:16 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas and Melisande Suite Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Batiz ASV 686

07:39:38 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4 New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA Victor Red Seal 68538



08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet in F minor, Op. 95 "Serioso": 4. Larghetto espressivo

Emerson String Quartet Album: Beethoven: Complete String Quartets DG 453811 Music: 4:11

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-flat Major Hob.: VIIe Alison Balsom, trumpet; Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 14:53

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 61: 2. Larghetto; 3. Rondo. Razvan Stoica, violin; Romanian Radio Chamber Orchestra; Gerd Schaller, conductor Mihail Jora Concert Hall, Romanian Radio, Bucharest, Romania Music: 19:56

Kathy Edaakie: Too Attached Sweet Plantain: Orlando Wells, violin; Joe Deninzon, violin; Leo Grinhauz, cello; Edward Hardy, viola Grand Canyon Music Festival, Shrine of the Ages, Grand Canyon National Park, AZ Music: 2:47

Xavier Ben: Wandering Tree Sweet Plantain: Orlando Wells, violin; Joe Deninzon, violin; Leo Grinhauz, cello; Edward Hardy, viola Grand Canyon Music Festival, Shrine of the Ages, Grand Canyon National Park, AZ Music: 1:26

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Giacomo Puccini: Crisantemi Miro Quartet San Antonio Chamber Music Society, Temple Beth-El, San Antonio, TX Music: 6:35

Emily Doolittle: Falling Still Harriet Mackenzie, violin; English String Orchestra; Kenneth Woods, conductor LSO St Luke's, London, England Music: 5:01

Kyle Dawkins: Flight Georgia Guitar Quartet Pensacola Christian College, The Crowne Centre, Pensacola, FL Music: 3:49

Paul Hindemith: Symphony: Mathis der Maler Swiss Italian Orchestra; Lukasz Borowicz, conductor Stelio Molo Auditorium, Lugano, Switzerland Music: 26:44

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Tribute to Bronislaw Huberman

Johannes Brahms: Concerto for Violin & Orchestra: Movements 2 & 3 – Bronislaw Huberman, violin; Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra of New York/Artur Rodzinski (M&A 1122 CD) 9:27; 7:26

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No.1 - Bronislaw Huberman, violin; Siegfried Schultze, piano (Columbia 9155 78) 2:57

Johannes Brahms: Waltz in A Major - Bronislaw Huberman, violin; Siegfried Schultze, piano (Columbia 7779 78) 2:56

Peter Tchaikovsky: Concerto for Violin & Orchestra: finale - Bronislaw Huberman, violin; Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy (M&A 1122 CD) 6:10

Édouard Lalo: Symphonie Espagnole: Movement 1 - Bronislaw Huberman, violin; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/George Szell (Mangora Classical MP3) 7:14

Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei - Bronislaw Huberman, violin; Siegfried Schultze, piano (Columbia 7901 78) 4:56

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Conversation with Patrick Doyle - A conversation with Scottish-born composer Patrick Doyle about his work on Gosford Park, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and Kenneth Branagh's Shakespeare films

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Caesar's Home from Rise of the Planet of the Apes, 2011 Varese Sarabande 302 067 106 2 Patrick Doyle Hollywood Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Washington D.C. and Christmas in New York from Impressions of America, 2013 Varese Sarabande 302 067 194 2 Patrick Doyle Hungarian Studio Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Non nobis, Domine from Henry V, 1989 EMI CDC 7 49919 2 Patrick Doyle City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra/Simon Rattle, cond.

Opening title O! for a Muse of fire from Henry V, 1989 EMI CDC 7 49919 2 Patrick Doyle City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra/Simon Rattle, cond.

Dead Again from Dead Again, 1991 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1284 Patrick Doyle - original soundtrack/William Kraft, cond.

The Sweetest Lady and Sigh No More Ladies from Much Ado About Nothing, 1993 Epix EK 54009 Patrick Doyle - original soundtrack/David Snell, cond.

Weep You No More Sad Fountains from Sense and Sensibility, 1995 Sony Classical SK 62258 Patrick Doyle original soundtrack/Robert Ziegler, cond.

Courage and Kindness from Cinderella, 2015 Walt Disney D002179702 Patrick Doyle London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Charles Slips Away from Rise of the Planet of the Apes, 2011 Varese Sarabande 302 067 106 2 Patrick Doyle Hollywood Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

It's Only A Diary from Bridget Jones's Diary, 2001 Island 314 548 797-2 Patrick Doyle original soundtrack/James Shearman, cond.

Harry in Winter from Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire, 2005 Warner Bros 49631-2 Patrick Doyle London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Earth to Asgard from Thor, 2010 Walt Disney D001365602 Patrick Doyle London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Caesing The Knife and Caesar's Stand from Rise of the Planet of the Apes, 2011 Varese Sarabande 302 067 106 2 Patrick Doyle Hollywood Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Noble Maiden Fair and The Games from Brave, 2012 Walt Disney D001405202 Patrick Doyle - London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

You Shall Go and Pumpkin Pursuit from Cinderella, 2015 Walt Disney D002179702 Patrick Doyle London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Wuorinen's "Genesis"; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Zoltán Kodály and the Kodály Method

12:08:00 00:15:45 George Gershwin Second Rhapsody Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705

12:26:00 00:14:49 Sir Edward Elgar Concert Overture 'Froissart' Op 19 Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 98436

12:43:00 00:10:25 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 in C sharp minor Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

12:56:00 00:03:31 Gaetano Donizetti Lucia di Lammermoor: Sextet 'Chi mi Hanover Band Sir Charles Mackerras Bruce Ford, tenor; Anthony Michaels-Moore, bass; Andrea Rost, soprano; Alastair Miles, bass; Paul Charles Clarke, tenor Sony 63174

THE BIG WORK AT ONE



13:03:00 00:41:24 George Gershwin Catfish Row Suite with Scenes from San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Audra McDonald, soprano; Brian Stokes Mitchell, bar. RCA 68931

13:45:00 00:13:41 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue Columbia Jazz Band Michael Tilson Thomas George Gershwin, piano CBS 42240

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

14:01:00 00:17:38 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Trumpet Concerto in E flat major German Chamber Philharmonic Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 16213

14:22:00 00:09:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Sonata No. 15 in C major Daniel-Ben Pienaar, piano Avie 2209

14:34:00 00:15:34 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture Fabio Luisi Philharmonia Zürich Accentus 102

14:53:00 00:06:16 Pablo Luna El niño judio: De España vengo Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo DeutGram 14777

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Wuorinen's "Genesis"

15:04:00 00:33:26 George Gershwin Piano Concerto in F major San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Garrick Ohlsson, piano RCA 68931

15:40:00 00:10:04 George Gershwin Cuban Overture Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

15:55:00 00:02:12 Earl Wild Virtuoso Etude on "I Got Rhythm" Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011

15:56:00 00:03:09 Earl Wild Virtuoso Etude on "Embraceable You" Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011

15:58:00 00:01:29 Earl Wild Virtuoso Etude on "Fascinatin' Rhythm" Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND



16:03:00 00:16:16 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Suite Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

16:23:00 00:03:56 William L. Dawson Spiritual 'Hail Mary' Anton Armstrong St. Olaf Choir St.Olaf 2159

16:27:00 00:04:15 William L. Dawson Spiritual 'Behold the Star' Anton Armstrong Marvis Martin, soprano; St. Olaf Choir St.Olaf 2159

16:29:00 00:03:02 William L. Dawson Spiritual 'In His Care-O' Anton Armstrong St. Olaf Choir St.Olaf 2159

16:38:00 00:11:07 Federico Moreno Tórroba Sonatina for Guitar Denis Azabagic, guitar Naxos 554555

16:50:00 00:10:35 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude Fabio Luisi Philharmonia Zürich Accentus 102

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:04:00 00:17:39 George Gershwin An American in Paris Riccardo Chailly Cleveland Orchestra Decca 417326

17:24:00 00:11:50 James Hewitt Medley Overture Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 559654

17:40:00 00:05:06 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: The Song of the High Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175

17:45:00 00:03:26 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: Beneath the Southern Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175

17:48:00 00:03:08 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: Guadalcanal March Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175

17:54:00 00:08:17 George Gershwin Let 'Em Eat Cake: Overture Michael Tilson Thomas Buffalo Philharmonic CBS 42240

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Anything You Can Do - If you are competitive by nature, this hour’s for you! Thirteen “challenge duets,” in which two characters try to top each other as we cheer them on

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:11 00:03:04 Irving Berlin Anything You Can Do Ethel Merman, Bruce Yarnell Annie Get Your Gun -- 1966 B'way Revival RCA 1124-2-RC

18:04:18 00:02:53 Cole Porter Friendship Ethel Merman, Bert Lahr Ethel Merman: You're the Top Pro Arte CDD-473

18:07:43 00:03:10 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Everything I've Got Bob Dishy, Jackie Alloway By Jupiter -- 1967 Revival DRG-CD-19105

18:10:59 00:02:34 Jimmy Van Heusen-Johnny Burke Put It There, Pal Bob Hope, Bing Crosby Bob Hope: Put It There, Pal Jasmine JASCD357/8

18:13:27 00:04:08 Jerry Herman Bosom Buddies Angela Lansbury, Bea Arthur Mame -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60959

18:17:54 00:03:30 Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Oh, My Mysterious Lady Mary Martin, Cyril Ritchard Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3762-2-RG

18:21:47 00:03:18 Cy Coleman-David Zippel You're Nothing Without Me Gregg Edelman, James Naughton City of Angels -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK46067

18:26:06 00:03:32 Jonathan Larson Take Me or Leave Me Idina Menzel, Fredi Walker Rent -- Original B'way Cast Dreamworks DRMD2-50003

18:30:05 00:02:32 Roger Edens Opera vs. Jazz Judy Garland, Betty Jaynes Mickey and Judy Rhino R271921

18:33:19 00:02:34 Stephen Sondheim Impossible David Burns, Brian Davies A Funny Thing… -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64770

18:35:49 00:02:28 Stephen Sondheim Agony Robert Westenberg, Chuck Wagner Into the Woods -- Original B'way Cast RCA 6796-2-RC

18:38:50 00:03:41 Gerard Allessandrini Chita-Rita (America) Dorothy Kiara, Tony DiBuono Forbidden Broadway: 20th Anniversary Edition DRG DRG12626

18:43:11 00:08:10 Various Martin-Merman Duet Ethel Merman, Mary Martin Ethel Merman/Mary Martin: Ford 50th Anniversary Decca DL7027

18:51:41 00:01:19 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:25 00:03:30 Cole Porter Filler: You're the Top Eileen Rodgers, Hal Linden American Songbook Series: Cole Porter Smithsonian RD-046

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna



19:06:00 00:14:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 4 in E flat major English Chamber Orchestra Ralf Gothóni Richard Berry, horn Avie 35

19:23:00 00:35:19 Johan Halvorsen Symphony No. 1 in C minor Neeme Järvi Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 10584



SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; live from Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:36:51 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 41 in C major

21:02:00 00:50:05 Richard Strauss An Alpine Symphony Op 64

21:53:00 00:03:38 Richard Strauss Moonlight Music from 'Capriccio'

21:58:00 00:02:13 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Gavotte Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 410162

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We have a Stuart McLean story, “Car Wash”… Steve Martin rants about being “Mad at My Mother;” he sings “The Grandmother Song,” and tells some sorts of “Funny Comedy Gags,” recorded in Las Vegas in 1977... Jan C. Snow discusses “Right Brain, Left Brain”

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:04:19 George Gershwin Prelude "Sleepless Night" Michael Tilson Thomas, piano CBS 39699

23:06:00 00:11:14 César Franck Sleep of Psyché Armin Jordan Basle Symphony Orchestra Erato 88167

23:20:00 00:07:52 Sergei Rachmaninoff Moment Musical No. 1 in B flat minor Op 16 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 4200

23:27:00 00:11:39 Antonín Dvorák Andante from Symphony No. 4 Op 13 Libor Pesek Czech Philharmonic Orchestra VirginClas 91144

23:41:00 00:04:28 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129

23:45:00 00:03:13 George Gershwin Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391

23:48:00 00:05:30 Traditional Red River Valley Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers; Kathryn Greenbank, oboe; Kathy Kienzle, harp AmerChorCl 122

23:56:00 00:03:49 George Gershwin The Man I Love Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121

23:57:00 00:02:30 Edvard Grieg Ich liebe dich Op 5 Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 52567