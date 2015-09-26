© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 09-26-2015

Published September 26, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:37:59            Georges Bizet   Symphony No. 1 in C major                   Martin West       San Francisco Ballet Orchestra          Reference         131

00:42:00            00:33:46            George Gershwin           Piano Concerto in F major         Buffalo Philharmonic     JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano        Naxos   559705

01:18:00            00:24:01            Igor Stravinsky  Divertimento from 'The Fairy's Kiss'                   Fritz Reiner        Chicago Symphony Orchestra     RCA     300350

01:44:00            00:38:09            Robert Schumann          Symphonic Etudes Op 13                                  Daniel Gortler, piano            Roméo 7281

02:24:00            00:38:18            Charles Ives      Symphony No. 2                       Ludovic Morlot  Seattle Symphony            SeattleSM         1003

03:04:00            00:36:35            Johannes Brahms          String Quartet No.  2 in A minor  Op 51                           Chiara String Quartet Azica    71289

03:42:00            00:22:31            Joh. Christoph Friedrich Bach    Symphony No. 20 in B flat major                        Morten Schuldt-Jensen Leipzig Chamber Orchestra        Naxos   572217

04:06:00            00:31:16            Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco       Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 66      SWR Symphony Orch            Pieter-Jelle de Boer       Tianwa Yang, violin        Naxos   573135

04:39:00            00:41:24            George Gershwin           Catfish Row Suite with Scenes from       San Francisco Symphony            Michael Tilson Thomas  Audra McDonald, soprano; Brian Stokes Mitchell, bar.    RCA     68931

05:25:00            00:15:25            Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No.  4 in G major                        Riccardo Chailly  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra  Decca   139230

05:45:00            00:05:45            Giuseppe Verdi Four Seasons Ballet: Winter                   Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra            Decca   4787779

05:51:00            00:07:58            George Frideric Handel  Oboe Concerto No. 1 in B flat major       English Concert Trevor Pinnock            David Reichenberg, oboe          Archiv   415291

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50  Manuel Blasco de Nebra  Piano Sonata No. 6 in E  Pedro Casals, piano  Naxos  8572150         

06:16:31  Dmitri Shostakovich  Festive Overture, Op. 96  Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela  Gustavo Dudamel  Deutsche Grammophon  001345802      

06:22:25  Arturo Marquez  Conga del Fuego  Simón Bolívar  Youth Orchestra of Venezuela  Gustavo Dudamel  Deutsche Grammophon  001345802         

06:27:13  Leonard Bernstein  Mambo, from West Side Story  Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela  Gustavo Dudamel  Deutsche Grammophon  47774457        

06:32:22  Osvaldo Golijov  Lullaby and Doina, from The Man Who Cried  St. Lawrence String Quartet  EMI Classics  57356                       

06:39:12  Alberto Ginastera        Milonga            Santiago Rodriguez, piano  Elan  2202            

06:42:14  Ferdinando Carulli  Guitar Concerto in A, Op. 8a           Pepe Romero, guitar; Academy of St Martin in the Fields  Philips  426263             

07:00:50  Rodolfo Halffter  The Baker's Dawn Suite  Orchestra of the Comunidad de Madrid  Jose Ramon Encinar  Naxos  8557623                       

07:17:16  Gabriel Fauré  Pelléas and Melisande Suite  Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra  Enrique Batiz  ASV  686                   

07:39:38  Heitor Villa-Lobos       Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4  New World Symphony  Michael Tilson Thomas  RCA Victor Red Seal  68538                  
 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet in F minor, Op. 95 "Serioso": 4. Larghetto espressivo

Emerson String Quartet  Album: Beethoven: Complete String Quartets  DG 453811  Music: 4:11

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-flat Major Hob.: VIIe  Alison Balsom, trumpet; Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor  Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 14:53

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 61: 2. Larghetto; 3. Rondo.  Razvan Stoica, violin; Romanian Radio Chamber Orchestra; Gerd Schaller, conductor Mihail Jora Concert Hall, Romanian Radio, Bucharest, Romania  Music: 19:56

Kathy Edaakie: Too Attached  Sweet Plantain: Orlando Wells, violin; Joe Deninzon, violin; Leo Grinhauz, cello; Edward Hardy, viola Grand Canyon Music Festival, Shrine of the Ages, Grand Canyon National Park, AZ  Music: 2:47

Xavier Ben: Wandering Tree  Sweet Plantain: Orlando Wells, violin; Joe Deninzon, violin; Leo Grinhauz, cello; Edward Hardy, viola Grand Canyon Music Festival, Shrine of the Ages, Grand Canyon National Park, AZ  Music: 1:26

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Giacomo Puccini: Crisantemi  Miro Quartet  San Antonio Chamber Music Society, Temple Beth-El, San Antonio, TX  Music: 6:35

Emily Doolittle: Falling Still  Harriet Mackenzie, violin; English String Orchestra; Kenneth Woods, conductor  LSO St Luke's, London, England  Music: 5:01

Kyle Dawkins: Flight  Georgia Guitar Quartet  Pensacola Christian College, The Crowne Centre, Pensacola, FL  Music: 3:49

Paul Hindemith: Symphony: Mathis der Maler Swiss Italian Orchestra; Lukasz Borowicz, conductor  Stelio Molo Auditorium, Lugano, Switzerland  Music: 26:44

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Tribute to Bronislaw Huberman

Johannes Brahms: Concerto for Violin & Orchestra: Movements 2 & 3 – Bronislaw Huberman, violin; Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra of New York/Artur Rodzinski (M&A 1122 CD) 9:27; 7:26

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No.1 - Bronislaw Huberman, violin; Siegfried Schultze, piano (Columbia 9155 78) 2:57

Johannes Brahms: Waltz in A Major - Bronislaw Huberman, violin; Siegfried Schultze, piano (Columbia 7779 78) 2:56

Peter Tchaikovsky: Concerto for Violin & Orchestra: finale - Bronislaw Huberman, violin; Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy (M&A 1122 CD) 6:10

Édouard Lalo: Symphonie Espagnole: Movement 1 - Bronislaw Huberman, violin; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/George Szell (Mangora Classical MP3) 7:14

Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei - Bronislaw Huberman, violin; Siegfried Schultze, piano (Columbia 7901 78) 4:56

 

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Conversation with Patrick Doyle - A conversation with Scottish-born composer Patrick Doyle about his work on Gosford Park, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and Kenneth Branagh's Shakespeare films

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Caesar's Home from Rise of the Planet of the Apes, 2011  Varese Sarabande 302 067 106 2  Patrick Doyle  Hollywood Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Washington D.C. and Christmas in New York from Impressions of America, 2013  Varese Sarabande 302 067 194 2  Patrick Doyle  Hungarian Studio Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Non nobis, Domine from Henry V, 1989  EMI CDC 7 49919 2  Patrick Doyle  City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra/Simon Rattle, cond.

Opening title O! for a Muse of fire from Henry V, 1989 EMI CDC 7 49919 2  Patrick Doyle  City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra/Simon Rattle, cond.

Dead Again from Dead Again, 1991  La-La Land Records LLLCD 1284  Patrick Doyle - original soundtrack/William Kraft, cond.

The Sweetest Lady and Sigh No More Ladies from Much Ado About Nothing, 1993  Epix EK 54009  Patrick Doyle - original soundtrack/David Snell, cond.

Weep You No More Sad Fountains from Sense and Sensibility, 1995  Sony Classical SK 62258  Patrick Doyle  original soundtrack/Robert Ziegler, cond.

Courage and Kindness from Cinderella, 2015  Walt Disney D002179702  Patrick Doyle  London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Charles Slips Away from Rise of the Planet of the Apes, 2011  Varese Sarabande 302 067 106 2  Patrick Doyle  Hollywood Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

It's Only A Diary from Bridget Jones's Diary, 2001  Island 314 548 797-2  Patrick Doyle  original soundtrack/James Shearman, cond.

Harry in Winter from Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire, 2005  Warner Bros 49631-2  Patrick Doyle  London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Earth to Asgard from Thor, 2010  Walt Disney D001365602  Patrick Doyle  London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Caesing The Knife and Caesar's Stand from Rise of the Planet of the Apes, 2011  Varese Sarabande 302 067 106 2  Patrick Doyle  Hollywood Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Noble Maiden Fair and The Games from Brave, 2012  Walt Disney D001405202  Patrick Doyle - London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

You Shall Go and Pumpkin Pursuit from Cinderella, 2015  Walt Disney D002179702  Patrick Doyle  London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Wuorinen's "Genesis"; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Zoltán Kodály and the Kodály Method

12:08:00            00:15:45            George Gershwin           Second Rhapsody        Buffalo Philharmonic     JoAnn Falletta            Orion Weiss, piano        Naxos   559705

12:26:00            00:14:49            Sir Edward Elgar           Concert Overture 'Froissart' Op 19                      Sir Andrew Davis            BBC Symphony Orchestra         Teldec  98436

12:43:00            00:10:25            Franz Liszt        Hungarian Rhapsody No.  2 in C sharp minor                  Iván Fischer            Budapest Festival Orchestra      DeutGram         4779525

12:56:00            00:03:31            Gaetano Donizetti          Lucia di Lammermoor: Sextet 'Chi mi      Hanover Band   Sir Charles Mackerras         Bruce Ford, tenor; Anthony Michaels-Moore, bass; Andrea Rost, soprano; Alastair Miles, bass; Paul Charles Clarke, tenor     Sony    63174

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE
 

13:03:00            00:41:24            George Gershwin           Catfish Row Suite with Scenes from       San Francisco Symphony            Michael Tilson Thomas  Audra McDonald, soprano; Brian Stokes Mitchell, bar.    RCA     68931

13:45:00            00:13:41            George Gershwin           Rhapsody in Blue          Columbia Jazz Band      Michael Tilson Thomas            George Gershwin, piano            CBS     42240

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

14:01:00            00:17:38            Johann Nepomuk Hummel         Trumpet Concerto in E flat major            German Chamber Philharmonic                 Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI      16213

14:22:00            00:09:49            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Sonata No. 15 in C major                                     Daniel-Ben Pienaar, piano          Avie      2209

14:34:00            00:15:34            Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture                 Fabio Luisi        Philharmonia Zürich            Accentus          102

14:53:00            00:06:16            Pablo Luna       El niño judio: De España vengo Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI     Karel Mark Chichon            Elina Garanca, mezzo    DeutGram         14777

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Wuorinen's "Genesis"

15:04:00            00:33:26            George Gershwin           Piano Concerto in F major         San Francisco Symphony            Michael Tilson Thomas  Garrick Ohlsson, piano  RCA     68931

15:40:00            00:10:04            George Gershwin           Cuban Overture             Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra            Decca   4787779

15:55:00            00:02:12            Earl Wild           Virtuoso Etude on "I Got Rhythm"                                  Jenny Lin, piano            Steinway           30011

15:56:00            00:03:09            Earl Wild           Virtuoso Etude on "Embraceable You"                           Jenny Lin, piano            Steinway           30011

15:58:00            00:01:29            Earl Wild           Virtuoso Etude on "Fascinatin' Rhythm"                          Jenny Lin, piano            Steinway           30011

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

16:03:00            00:16:16            Aram Khachaturian        Masquerade: Suite                    Neeme Järvi      Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch     Chandos           8542

16:23:00            00:03:56            William L. Dawson         Spiritual 'Hail Mary'                    Anton Armstrong           St. Olaf Choir    St.Olaf  2159

16:27:00            00:04:15            William L. Dawson         Spiritual 'Behold the Star'                       Anton Armstrong            Marvis Martin, soprano; St. Olaf Choir    St.Olaf  2159

16:29:00            00:03:02            William L. Dawson         Spiritual 'In His Care-O'              Anton Armstrong           St. Olaf Choir    St.Olaf  2159

16:38:00            00:11:07            Federico Moreno Tórroba          Sonatina for Guitar                                Denis Azabagic, guitar    Naxos   554555

16:50:00            00:10:35            Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude                        Fabio Luisi        Philharmonia Zürich   Accentus          102

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:04:00            00:17:39            George Gershwin           An American in Paris                 Riccardo Chailly            Cleveland Orchestra          Decca   417326

17:24:00            00:11:50            James Hewitt    Medley Overture                        Patrick Gallois   Sinfonia Finlandia            Naxos   559654

17:40:00            00:05:06            Richard Rodgers           Victory at Sea: The Song of the High                 Erich Kunzel            Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80175

17:45:00            00:03:26            Richard Rodgers           Victory at Sea: Beneath the Southern                 Erich Kunzel            Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80175

17:48:00            00:03:08            Richard Rodgers           Victory at Sea: Guadalcanal March                     Erich Kunzel            Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80175

17:54:00            00:08:17            George Gershwin           Let 'Em Eat Cake: Overture                    Michael Tilson Thomas            Buffalo Philharmonic     CBS     42240

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Anything You Can Do - If you are competitive by nature, this hour’s for you! Thirteen “challenge duets,” in which two characters try to top each other as we cheer them on

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin  Nonesuch  979151-2

18:01:11            00:03:04            Irving Berlin  Anything You Can Do  Ethel Merman, Bruce Yarnell  Annie Get Your Gun -- 1966 B'way Revival  RCA  1124-2-RC

18:04:18            00:02:53            Cole Porter  Friendship  Ethel Merman, Bert Lahr            Ethel Merman: You're the Top    Pro Arte      CDD-473

18:07:43            00:03:10            Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart     Everything I've Got        Bob Dishy, Jackie Alloway  By Jupiter -- 1967 Revival  DRG-CD-19105

18:10:59            00:02:34            Jimmy Van Heusen-Johnny Burke  Put It There, Pal  Bob Hope, Bing Crosby       Bob Hope: Put It There, Pal  Jasmine  JASCD357/8

18:13:27            00:04:08            Jerry Herman  Bosom Buddies  Angela Lansbury, Bea Arthur  Mame -- Original B'way Cast            Sony  SK60959

18:17:54            00:03:30            Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green  Oh, My Mysterious Lady  Mary Martin, Cyril Ritchard  Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast  RCA  3762-2-RG

18:21:47            00:03:18            Cy Coleman-David Zippel  You're Nothing Without Me  Gregg Edelman, James Naughton            City of Angels -- Original B'way Cast  Columbia  CK46067

18:26:06            00:03:32            Jonathan Larson  Take Me or Leave Me  Idina Menzel, Fredi Walker         Rent -- Original B'way Cast  Dreamworks  DRMD2-50003

18:30:05            00:02:32            Roger Edens  Opera vs. Jazz     Judy Garland, Betty Jaynes  Mickey and Judy  Rhino  R271921

18:33:19            00:02:34            Stephen Sondheim        Impossible  David Burns, Brian Davies   A Funny Thing… -- Original B'way Cast        Angel  7777-64770

18:35:49            00:02:28            Stephen Sondheim        Agony  Robert Westenberg, Chuck Wagner  Into the Woods -- Original B'way Cast  RCA  6796-2-RC

18:38:50            00:03:41            Gerard Allessandrini  Chita-Rita (America)  Dorothy Kiara, Tony DiBuono  Forbidden Broadway: 20th Anniversary Edition       DRG  DRG12626

18:43:11            00:08:10            Various Martin-Merman Duet  Ethel Merman, Mary Martin Ethel Merman/Mary Martin: Ford 50th Anniversary       Decca  DL7027

18:51:41            00:01:19            George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell      Gershwin Fantasy            Sony  SK60659

18:53:25            00:03:30            Cole Porter  Filler: You're the Top  Eileen Rodgers, Hal Linden  American Songbook Series: Cole Porter  Smithsonian  RD-046

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
 

19:06:00            00:14:56            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Horn Concerto No. 4 in E flat major        English Chamber Orchestra          Ralf Gothóni     Richard Berry, horn        Avie      35

19:23:00            00:35:19            Johan Halvorsen           Symphony No. 1 in C minor                   Neeme Järvi      Bergen Philharmonic     Chandos           10584


SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; live from Severance Hall

20:04:00            00:36:51            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 41 in C major    

21:02:00            00:50:05            Richard Strauss An Alpine Symphony Op 64     

21:53:00            00:03:38            Richard Strauss Moonlight Music from 'Capriccio'

21:58:00            00:02:13            Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Gavotte  Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 410162

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We have a Stuart McLean story, “Car Wash”… Steve Martin rants about being “Mad at My Mother;” he sings “The Grandmother Song,” and tells some sorts of “Funny Comedy Gags,” recorded in Las Vegas in 1977... Jan C. Snow discusses “Right Brain, Left Brain”

 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:04:19            George Gershwin           Prelude "Sleepless Night"                                  Michael Tilson Thomas, piano  CBS     39699

23:06:00            00:11:14            César Franck     Sleep of Psyché                       Armin Jordan    Basle Symphony Orchestra            Erato    88167

23:20:00            00:07:52            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Moment Musical No.  1 in B flat minor  Op 16                             Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano         Decca   4200

23:27:00            00:11:39            Antonín Dvorák Andante from Symphony No. 4 Op 13                Libor Pesek      Czech Philharmonic Orchestra  VirginClas         91144

23:41:00            00:04:28            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Fantasia on 'Greensleeves'                    Michael Stern            Kansas City Symphony Reference         129

23:45:00            00:03:13            George Gershwin           Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby'                               John O'Conor, piano            Telarc   80391

23:48:00            00:05:30            Traditional         Red River Valley                        Dale Warland    Dale Warland Singers; Kathryn Greenbank, oboe; Kathy Kienzle, harp    AmerChorCl      122

23:56:00            00:03:49            George Gershwin           The Man I Love                          Alan Feinberg, piano     Argo     436121

23:57:00            00:02:30            Edvard Grieg    Ich liebe dich Op 5                                Evgeny Kissin, piano     Sony    52567

 