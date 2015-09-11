Program Guide 09-11-2015

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:37:33 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dances Op 45 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457598

00:41:00 00:20:32 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 1 in B flat major Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15

01:03:00 00:53:47 Jean Sibelius Four Kalevala Legends Op 22 Mikko Franck Swedish Radio Symphony Ondine 953

01:59:00 00:23:44 John Adams On the Transmigration of Souls Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Gwinnett Young Singers; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80673

02:25:00 00:31:22 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 16 in F major Op 135 Leonard Bernstein Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 435779

02:58:00 00:54:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Requiem in D minor Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Judith Raskin, soprano; Florence Kopleff, contralto; Ernst Haefliger, tenor; Thomas Paul, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 75

03:54:00 00:20:38 Josef Myslivecek Cello Concerto in C major Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 142

04:16:00 00:37:25 Albert Roussel Bacchus et Ariane Op 43 Stéphane Denève Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 570245

04:55:00 00:20:31 Ludwig August Lebrun Oboe Concerto No. 2 in G minor Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer Albrecht Mayer, oboe DeutGram 4792942

05:17:00 00:17:36 Ralph Vaughan Williams Three Portraits from 'The England of André Previn London Symphony Orchestra RCA 60586

05:37:00 00:06:48 Joseph Eybler Overture in C minor Op 8 Michael Hofstetter Geneva Chamber Orchestra CPO 777104

05:49:00 00:09:00 George Gershwin Lullaby for Strings Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:08:40 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11 Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801

06:15:00 00:08:06 Luigi Boccherini Symphony No. 12 in D major Op 21 Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999174

06:25:00 00:07:51 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414421

06:35:00 00:04:09 Claude Debussy Pour le piano: Prélude Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127

06:43:00 00:08:20 Ferdinand Hérold Zampa: Overture Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418

06:54:00 00:03:43 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Strings in G major Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 62719

06:59:00 00:01:45 Fred Cornell Carmen Ohio Dr. Jon R. Woods Ohio State Marching Band Coronet 411

07:05:00 00:04:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Lacrimosa from Requiem Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Sony 86793

07:10:00 00:04:24 Franz Joseph Haydn Finale from Symphony No. 6 Ádám Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5240

07:16:00 00:04:23 Gian Carlo Menotti Amelia Goes to the Ball: Overture James Conlon Metropolitan Opera Orchestra RCA 61509

07:20:00 00:03:07 Alice Hawthorne Listen to the Mocking Bird Anonymous 4; Bruce Molsky, banjo Harm Mundi 807549

07:25:00 00:01:49 William Boyce Jig from Symphony No. 7 Op 2 Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761

07:30:00 00:05:10 Sir Edward German Men of Harlech from "Welsh Rhapsody" Andrew Penny National Symphony of Ireland MarcoPolo 223726

07:40:00 00:07:26 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Finale from Concerto Italiano Op 31 SWR Symphony Orch Pieter-Jelle de Boer Tianwa Yang, violin Naxos 573135

07:51:00 00:03:03 John Dowland Time stands still La Nef Michael Slattery, tenor Atma 2650

07:55:00 00:03:37 Fritz Kreisler Liebesleid Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 449923

07:57:00 00:01:37 George Gershwin Strike Up the Band: Soon Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347

08:07:00 00:06:59 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73 Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 305886

08:15:00 00:08:07 Franz von Suppé Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185

08:25:00 00:04:47 Jean Sibelius The Language of Birds: Wedding March Leif Segerstam Turku Philharmonic Naxos 573300

08:30:00 00:07:15 Johann Adolph Hasse Sinfonia in F major Op 3 Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 453435

08:44:00 00:06:58 Arvo Pärt Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony CSOM 946

08:57:00 00:04:00 Ennio Morricone The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8733

09:05:00 00:16:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis Sir John Barbirolli Sinfonia of London EMI 67264

09:25:00 00:03:34 Franz Waxman The Philadelphia Story: Suite Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81265

09:35:00 00:02:43 Leroy Anderson Clarinet Candy Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Carl Topilow, clarinet; Louis Gangale, clarinet Azica 72216

09:54:00 00:04:23 Kurt Weill Lost in the Stars Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

09:55:00 00:03:11 Máximo Diego Pujol Preludio No. 2 "Tristón" Jason Vieaux, guitar Naxos 553449

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:02:00 00:03:09 Earl Wild Virtuoso Etude on "Embraceable You" Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011

10:05:00 00:02:06 Marc-André Hamelin Little Nocturne Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67789

10:09:00 00:07:52 Jean Sibelius Scène de ballet Leif Segerstam Turku Philharmonic Naxos 573300

10:18:00 00:03:33 Camille Saint-Saëns Airs de Ballet d'Ascanio: Adagio & Tapiola Sinfonietta Jean Jacques Kantorow Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1359

10:23:00 00:03:34 John Field Nocturne from Piano Concerto No. 3 Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370

10:28:00 00:12:11 Carl Czerny Variations on a Theme by Rode Op 33 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3280

10:42:00 00:06:25 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique: March to the Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2020

10:51:00 00:27:54 Nikolai Miaskovsky Cello Concerto in C minor Op 66 Philharmonia Orchestra Sir Malcolm Sargent Mstislav Rostropovich, cello EMI 65419

11:21:00 00:08:09 Felix Mendelssohn Prelude & Fugue No. 1 in E minor Op 35 Murray Perahia, piano CBS 42401

11:31:00 00:08:51 Georg Philipp Telemann Concerto Polonois in G major Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7576

11:42:00 00:05:26 William Boyce Symphony No. 3 in C major Op 2 Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761

11:49:00 00:09:25 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet & Finale from Serenade No. 9 Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Sony 372068

12:10:00 00:11:11 Friedrich Kuhlau Overture to "Elf-Hill" Op 100 Michael Schonwandt Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9648

12:23:00 00:08:23 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80378

12:33:00 00:02:54 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: Les collines d' Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437

12:38:00 00:09:50 Hamish MacCunn Overture 'The Land of the Mountain and Sir Alexander Gibson Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8379

12:49:00 00:08:07 Richard Strauss Neapolitan Folk Life from "Aus Italien" Op 16 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425941

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 00:38:44 Meredith Willson Symphony No. 1 in F minor William Stromberg Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 559006

13:42:00 00:18:04 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Suite Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:01:00 00:02:06 Manuel de Falla Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Nana Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

14:04:00 00:02:21 Francis López L'amour est un bouquet de violettes Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe Sol Gabetta, cello RCA 735962

14:08:00 00:16:56 Luigi Boccherini Cello Concerto No. 6 in D major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram 447022

14:29:00 00:11:17 Friedrich Kuhlau Elisa: Overture Op 29 Michael Schonwandt Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9648

14:42:00 00:15:43 Franz Liszt Hungarian Fantasy Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67403

15:01:00 00:15:42 Gustav Holst Indra Op 13 JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 572914

15:18:00 00:12:26 Franz Schreker Ein Tanzspiel Kazuki Yamada Orch de la Suisse Romande PentaTone 518

15:32:00 00:06:40 Jean Sibelius Cortège Leif Segerstam Turku Philharmonic Naxos 573300

15:58:00 00:03:15 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Prelude Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

16:01:00 00:03:15 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

16:08:00 00:02:34 François Couperin Suite No. 24: Les Dars-homicides Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67480

16:13:00 00:02:46 Arvo Pärt Psalm 95 'Cantate Domino' Paul Hillier Theatre of Voices; Christopher Bowers-Broadbent,o Harm Mundi 907182

16:16:00 00:04:19 Arvo Pärt Für Alina Bruce Levingston, piano Sono Lumin 92148

16:20:00 00:02:27 Arvo Pärt Christmas Lullaby Tallinn Chamber Orchestra Tonu Kaljuste Women of the; Estonian Phil. Chamber Choir ECM 2225

16:26:00 00:05:19 Ennio Morricone Two Mules for Sister Sara: Theme Derek Wadsworth City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1057

16:35:00 00:03:43 Johann Mattheson Air from Harpsichord Suite No. 5 José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572050

16:41:00 00:07:07 William Boyce Symphony No. 1 in B flat major Op 2 Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761

16:51:00 00:04:13 Jean Sibelius Processional Op 113 Leif Segerstam Turku Philharmonic Naxos 573300

16:57:00 00:02:15 Carl Nielsen Now the Day is Full of Song Michael Bojesen Ars Nova Copenhagen DaCapo 220569

17:05:00 00:05:35 Jean Sibelius Menuetto Leif Segerstam Turku Philharmonic Naxos 573300

17:27:00 00:07:39 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

17:40:00 00:05:42 Ladislav Kupkovic Souvenir Kremerata Baltica Gidon Kremer Gidon Kremer, violin Nonesuch 79657

17:47:00 00:03:15 Fritz Kreisler Miniature Viennese March Gidon Kremer, violin; Oleg Maisenberg, piano DeutGram 453440

17:53:00 00:02:09 François Couperin Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969

17:56:00 00:03:21 Franz Lehár The Land of Smiles: Dein ist mein ganzes London Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Thomas Hampson, baritone EMI 56758

DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:18:11 Ottorino Respighi The Birds Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533

18:29:00 00:05:25 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 1 in G minor Chamber Ensemble Leonidas Kavakos, violin; Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Mercury 4811409

18:37:00 00:02:41 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Hungarian Dance Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104

18:42:00 00:11:33 Jean Sibelius Overture in E Leif Segerstam Turku Philharmonic Naxos 573300

18:55:00 00:03:59 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 4 in F sharp minor Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:26:43 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 99 in E flat major Sir Roger Norrington London Classical Players EMI 55192

19:31:00 00:25:21 Robert Schumann Cello Concerto in A minor Op 129 Bamberg Symphony Dennis Russell Davies János Starker, cello RCA 68027

19:58:00 00:01:46 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Halling Op 71 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:10:01 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11 Leonard Bernstein Los Angeles Philharmonic DeutGram 4776352

20:12:00 00:40:02 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 68 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 60803

20:54:00 00:04:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Armida: Overture Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437783

CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Berg & Brahms for Strings

21:03:00 00:20:00 Alban Berg String Quartet Op 3 Chamber Ensemble WFMT 1

21:26:00 00:30:55 Johannes Brahms String Quintet No. 2 in G major Op 111 Isaac Stern, violin; Cho-Liang Lin, violin; Michael Tree, viola; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 89936

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Life and Literature of Marlon James, Anisfeld-Wolf Book Award winner, A Brief History of Seven Killings

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:07:03 Arvo Pärt For Lennart in Memoriam Tonu Kaljuste Tallinn Chamber Orchestra ECM 12599

23:09:00 00:10:09 Franz Liszt Transcendental Etude No. 9 in A flat major Alice Sara Ott, piano DeutGram 4778362

23:21:00 00:03:58 Robert Schumann Liederkreis: Mondnacht Op 39 Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30006

23:24:00 00:05:30 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27 Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55592

23:30:00 00:05:42 Claude Debussy Images, Book 2: Et la lune descend sur Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820

23:38:00 00:08:36 Arvo Pärt Variationen zur Gesundung von Arinuschka Bruce Levingston, piano Sono Lumin 92148

23:46:00 00:07:42 Gerald Finzi Romance in E flat major Op 11 Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9888

23:56:00 00:02:42 Peteris Vasks Silent Songs: Thank you, the late sun Sigvards Klava Latvian Radio Choir DeutGram 21327

23:57:00 00:02:04 Johannes Brahms Sapphische Ode Op 94 Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano Telarc 32664