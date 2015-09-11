© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 09-11-2015

Published September 11, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:37:33 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dances Op 45  Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram  457598
00:41:00 00:20:32 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No.  1 in B flat major    Orli Shaham, piano Canary  15
01:03:00 00:53:47 Jean Sibelius Four Kalevala Legends Op 22  Mikko Franck Swedish Radio Symphony Ondine  953
01:59:00 00:23:44 John Adams On the Transmigration of Souls Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Gwinnett Young Singers; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc  80673
02:25:00 00:31:22 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 16 in F major  Op 135  Leonard Bernstein Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram  435779
02:58:00 00:54:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Requiem in D minor  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Judith Raskin, soprano; Florence Kopleff, contralto; Ernst Haefliger, tenor; Thomas Paul, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA  75
03:54:00 00:20:38 Josef Myslivecek Cello Concerto in C major  Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille  142
04:16:00 00:37:25 Albert Roussel Bacchus et Ariane Op 43  Stéphane Denève Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos  570245
04:55:00 00:20:31 Ludwig August Lebrun Oboe Concerto No. 2 in G minor  Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer Albrecht Mayer, oboe DeutGram  4792942
05:17:00 00:17:36 Ralph Vaughan Williams Three Portraits from 'The England of  André Previn London Symphony Orchestra RCA  60586
05:37:00 00:06:48 Joseph Eybler Overture in C minor  Op 8  Michael Hofstetter Geneva Chamber Orchestra CPO  777104
05:49:00 00:09:00 George Gershwin Lullaby for Strings   Brodsky Quartet Chandos  10801

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:08:40 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11   Brodsky Quartet Chandos  10801
06:15:00 00:08:06 Luigi Boccherini Symphony No. 12 in D major  Op 21  Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO  999174
06:25:00 00:07:51 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95  Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca  414421
06:35:00 00:04:09 Claude Debussy Pour le piano: Prélude   Barry Douglas, piano RCA  68127
06:43:00 00:08:20 Ferdinand Hérold Zampa: Overture  Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos  573418
06:54:00 00:03:43 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Strings in G major   Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony  62719
06:59:00 00:01:45 Fred Cornell Carmen Ohio  Dr. Jon R. Woods Ohio State Marching Band Coronet  411
07:05:00 00:04:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Lacrimosa from Requiem Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Sony  86793
07:10:00 00:04:24 Franz Joseph Haydn Finale from Symphony No.  6  Ádám Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus  5240
07:16:00 00:04:23 Gian Carlo Menotti Amelia Goes to the Ball: Overture  James Conlon Metropolitan Opera Orchestra RCA  61509
07:20:00 00:03:07 Alice Hawthorne Listen to the Mocking Bird   Anonymous 4; Bruce Molsky, banjo Harm Mundi  807549
07:25:00 00:01:49 William Boyce Jig from Symphony No. 7 Op 2  Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau  436761
07:30:00 00:05:10 Sir Edward German Men of Harlech from "Welsh Rhapsody"  Andrew Penny National Symphony of Ireland MarcoPolo  223726
07:40:00 00:07:26 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Finale from Concerto Italiano Op 31 SWR Symphony Orch Pieter-Jelle de Boer Tianwa Yang, violin Naxos  573135
07:51:00 00:03:03 John Dowland Time stands still La Nef  Michael Slattery, tenor Atma  2650
07:55:00 00:03:37 Fritz Kreisler Liebesleid Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram  449923
07:57:00 00:01:37 George Gershwin Strike Up the Band: Soon   Richard Glazier, piano Centaur  3347
08:07:00 00:06:59 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73 Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony  305886
08:15:00 00:08:07 Franz von Suppé Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna  Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram  463185
08:25:00 00:04:47 Jean Sibelius The Language of Birds: Wedding March  Leif Segerstam Turku Philharmonic Naxos  573300
08:30:00 00:07:15 Johann Adolph Hasse Sinfonia in F major  Op 3  Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv  453435
08:44:00 00:06:58 Arvo Pärt Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten  Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony CSOM  946
08:57:00 00:04:00 Ennio Morricone The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta  8733
09:05:00 00:16:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis  Sir John Barbirolli Sinfonia of London EMI  67264
09:25:00 00:03:34 Franz Waxman The Philadelphia Story: Suite  Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA  81265
09:35:00 00:02:43 Leroy Anderson Clarinet Candy Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Carl Topilow, clarinet; Louis Gangale, clarinet Azica  72216
09:54:00 00:04:23 Kurt Weill Lost in the Stars   Lara Downes, piano Steinway  30016
09:55:00 00:03:11 Máximo Diego Pujol Preludio No. 2 "Tristón"   Jason Vieaux, guitar Naxos  553449

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:02:00 00:03:09 Earl Wild Virtuoso Etude on "Embraceable You"   Jenny Lin, piano Steinway  30011
10:05:00 00:02:06 Marc-André Hamelin Little Nocturne   Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion  67789
10:09:00 00:07:52 Jean Sibelius Scène de ballet  Leif Segerstam Turku Philharmonic Naxos  573300
10:18:00 00:03:33 Camille Saint-Saëns Airs de Ballet d'Ascanio: Adagio & Tapiola Sinfonietta Jean Jacques Kantorow Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis  1359
10:23:00 00:03:34 John Field Nocturne from Piano Concerto No. 3 Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc  80370
10:28:00 00:12:11 Carl Czerny Variations on a Theme by Rode Op 33   Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur  3280
10:42:00 00:06:25 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique: March to the   Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale  2020
10:51:00 00:27:54 Nikolai Miaskovsky Cello Concerto in C minor  Op 66 Philharmonia Orchestra Sir Malcolm Sargent Mstislav Rostropovich, cello EMI  65419
11:21:00 00:08:09 Felix Mendelssohn Prelude & Fugue No.  1 in E minor  Op 35   Murray Perahia, piano CBS  42401
11:31:00 00:08:51 Georg Philipp Telemann Concerto Polonois in G major   Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl  7576
11:42:00 00:05:26 William Boyce Symphony No. 3 in C major  Op 2  Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau  436761
11:49:00 00:09:25 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet & Finale from Serenade No. 9  Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Sony  372068
12:10:00 00:11:11 Friedrich Kuhlau Overture to "Elf-Hill" Op 100  Michael Schonwandt Danish National Radio Sym Chandos  9648
12:23:00 00:08:23 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1:  David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc  80378
12:33:00 00:02:54 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: Les collines d'   Pascal Rogé, piano Decca  4785437
12:38:00 00:09:50 Hamish MacCunn Overture 'The Land of the Mountain and  Sir Alexander Gibson Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos  8379
12:49:00 00:08:07 Richard Strauss Neapolitan Folk Life from "Aus Italien" Op 16  Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca  425941

THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:02:00 00:38:44 Meredith Willson Symphony No.  1 in F minor   William Stromberg Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos  559006
13:42:00 00:18:04 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Suite  Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference  87

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
14:01:00 00:02:06 Manuel de Falla Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Nana   Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille  139
14:04:00 00:02:21 Francis López L'amour est un bouquet de violettes Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe Sol Gabetta, cello RCA  735962
14:08:00 00:16:56 Luigi Boccherini Cello Concerto No.  6 in D major  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram  447022
14:29:00 00:11:17 Friedrich Kuhlau Elisa: Overture Op 29  Michael Schonwandt Danish National Radio Sym Chandos  9648
14:42:00 00:15:43 Franz Liszt Hungarian Fantasy Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion  67403
15:01:00 00:15:42 Gustav Holst Indra Op 13  JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos  572914
15:18:00 00:12:26 Franz Schreker Ein Tanzspiel  Kazuki Yamada Orch de la Suisse Romande PentaTone  518
15:32:00 00:06:40 Jean Sibelius Cortège  Leif Segerstam Turku Philharmonic Naxos  573300
15:58:00 00:03:15 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Prelude  Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram  2121
16:01:00 00:03:15 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon  Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram  2121

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.
16:08:00 00:02:34 François Couperin Suite No. 24: Les Dars-homicides   Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion  67480
16:13:00 00:02:46 Arvo Pärt Psalm 95 'Cantate Domino'  Paul Hillier Theatre of Voices; Christopher Bowers-Broadbent,o Harm Mundi  907182
16:16:00 00:04:19 Arvo Pärt Für Alina   Bruce Levingston, piano Sono Lumin  92148
16:20:00 00:02:27 Arvo Pärt Christmas Lullaby Tallinn Chamber Orchestra Tonu Kaljuste Women of the; Estonian Phil. Chamber Choir ECM  2225
16:26:00 00:05:19 Ennio Morricone Two Mules for Sister Sara: Theme  Derek Wadsworth City of Prague Philharmonic Silva  1057
16:35:00 00:03:43 Johann Mattheson Air from Harpsichord Suite No. 5  José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos  572050
16:41:00 00:07:07 William Boyce Symphony No. 1 in B flat major  Op 2  Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau  436761
16:51:00 00:04:13 Jean Sibelius Processional Op 113  Leif Segerstam Turku Philharmonic Naxos  573300
16:57:00 00:02:15 Carl Nielsen Now the Day is Full of Song  Michael Bojesen Ars Nova Copenhagen DaCapo  220569
17:05:00 00:05:35 Jean Sibelius Menuetto  Leif Segerstam Turku Philharmonic Naxos  573300
17:27:00 00:07:39 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra  Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram  4779525
17:40:00 00:05:42 Ladislav Kupkovic Souvenir Kremerata Baltica Gidon Kremer Gidon Kremer, violin Nonesuch  79657
17:47:00 00:03:15 Fritz Kreisler Miniature Viennese March   Gidon Kremer, violin; Oleg Maisenberg, piano DeutGram  453440
17:53:00 00:02:09 François Couperin Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses   David Greilsammer, piano Sony  792969
17:56:00 00:03:21 Franz Lehár The Land of Smiles: Dein ist mein ganzes London Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Thomas Hampson, baritone EMI  56758

DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:18:11 Ottorino Respighi The Birds   Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram  437533
18:29:00 00:05:25 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No.  1 in G minor  Chamber Ensemble  Leonidas Kavakos, violin; Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Mercury  4811409
18:37:00 00:02:41 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Hungarian Dance  Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca  10104
18:42:00 00:11:33 Jean Sibelius Overture in E  Leif Segerstam Turku Philharmonic Naxos  573300
18:55:00 00:03:59 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No.  4 in F sharp minor    Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony  53285

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:26:43 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 99 in E flat major   Sir Roger Norrington London Classical Players EMI  55192
19:31:00 00:25:21 Robert Schumann Cello Concerto in A minor  Op 129 Bamberg Symphony Dennis Russell Davies János Starker, cello RCA  68027
19:58:00 00:01:46 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Halling Op 71   Per Tengstrand, piano Azica  71207

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:10:01 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11  Leonard Bernstein Los Angeles Philharmonic DeutGram  4776352
20:12:00 00:40:02 Johannes Brahms Symphony No.  1 in C minor  Op 68  Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA  60803
20:54:00 00:04:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Armida: Overture   Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram  437783

CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Berg & Brahms for Strings
21:03:00 00:20:00 Alban Berg String Quartet Op 3   Chamber Ensemble WFMT  1
21:26:00 00:30:55 Johannes Brahms String Quintet No.  2 in G major  Op 111   Isaac Stern, violin; Cho-Liang Lin, violin; Michael Tree, viola; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony  89936

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Life and Literature of Marlon James, Anisfeld-Wolf Book Award winner, A Brief History of Seven Killings

QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:07:03 Arvo Pärt For Lennart in Memoriam  Tonu Kaljuste Tallinn Chamber Orchestra ECM  12599
23:09:00 00:10:09 Franz Liszt Transcendental Etude No.  9 in A flat major    Alice Sara Ott, piano DeutGram  4778362
23:21:00 00:03:58 Robert Schumann Liederkreis: Mondnacht Op 39   Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway  30006
23:24:00 00:05:30 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27  Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI  55592
23:30:00 00:05:42 Claude Debussy Images, Book 2: Et la lune descend sur   Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms  1820
23:38:00 00:08:36 Arvo Pärt Variationen zur Gesundung von Arinuschka   Bruce Levingston, piano Sono Lumin  92148
23:46:00 00:07:42 Gerald Finzi Romance in E flat major  Op 11  Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos  9888
23:56:00 00:02:42 Peteris Vasks Silent Songs: Thank you, the late sun  Sigvards Klava Latvian Radio Choir DeutGram  21327
23:57:00 00:02:04 Johannes Brahms Sapphische Ode Op 94   Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano Telarc  32664