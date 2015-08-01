© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 08-01-2015

Published August 1, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:33:55            Claude Debussy            Images for Orchestra                 Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra            DeutGram         435766

00:38:00            00:24:45            Maurice Ravel   Le tombeau de Couperin                                    Alexander Schimpf, piano            Oehms  867

01:05:00            00:56:18            Marc Minkowski            Jean-Philippe Rameau's 'Une symphonie                        Marc Minkowski         Musicians of the Louvre Archiv   4478

02:03:00            00:23:04            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 16 in D major          Berlin Philharmonic            Daniel Barenboim          Daniel Barenboim, piano            Teldec  16827

02:28:00            00:38:26            Maurice Duruflé Requiem Op 9   St Cecilia Academy Orchestra    Myung-Whun Chung            Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano; Bryn Terfel, baritone; St Cecilia Academy Chorus DeutGram         459365

03:08:00            00:19:34            Franz Danzi       Wind Quintet in F major  Op 68                          Vienna-Berlin Ensemble            DeutGram         423591

03:30:00            00:37:29            Dmitri Shostakovich      Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor  Op 77 Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra            Marek Janowski            Hilary Hahn, violin          Sony    89921

04:09:00            00:43:14            Ludwig van Beethoven   String Quartet No. 15 in A minor  Op 132                                    Cypress String Quartet  Cypress            2012

04:54:00            00:24:18            Charles Martin Loeffler   Two Rhapsodies for Oboe, Viola & Piano                                   Allan Vogel, oboe; Paul Neubauer, viola; Irma Vallecillo, piano    Delos   3136

05:20:00            00:17:34            Igor Stravinsky  Suite italienne                            Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano    Oxingale           2019

05:40:00            00:06:35            Ludwig van Beethoven   Overture "Name Day" Op 115                 Claudio Abbado            Vienna Philharmonic      DeutGram         429762

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Xavier Montsalvatge Calidoscopi Simfonica  BBC Symphony Orchestra Juanjo Mena  Chandos      10735                            

06:17:50 Leos Janácek Violin Sonata Elena Urioste, violin; Hugh Sung, piano   White Pine Music  213           

06:36:13 Alberto Ginastera String Quartet No. 1 Simón Bolívar String Quartet DeutGram  1798002   

07:00:50 Jose Evangelista Spanish Garland, 12 Folk melodies from Spain (1993)  Del Sol String Quartet               Sono Luminus 92164                                      

07:12:28 Franz Liszt Piano Concerto No. 1 Claudio Arrau, piano; Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62338                              

07:34:19 Jesús Guridi String Quartet No. 1 Bretón String Quartet Naxos 573036         

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach/Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on Prelude in C from the Well-Tempered Clavier Book I, BWV 846 - Gabriela Montero, piano - Album: Bach And Beyond EMI 64647 - Music: 4:16

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D BWV 1050 Amanda Galick, flute; Bing Wang, violin; Inon Barnatan, piano; Baroque Evening Orchestra; Harry Bicket, conductor - Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO - Music: 20:45

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Eric Koenig from Kalamazoo, MI - Time: 8:07

Puzzler Payoff: Aaron Copland: Our Town: The Story of Our Town - James Tocco, piano - Album: Copland Music for Piano Pro Arte 183 - Music: 2:20

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: 5. Songe d'une nuit de sabbat - Aspen Festival Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Aspen Music Festival, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO - Music: 9:34

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture, Op. 62 Aspen Chamber Symphony; Robert Spano, conductor - Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO - Music: 7:49

Claude Debussy: Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp - Emma Gerstein, flute; Sofia Nikas, viola; Katherine Siochi, harp Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO - Music: 20:25

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 1 in G minor, Op. 7: 3. Allegro comodo - Andante; 4. Finale: Allegro con fuoco - Aspen Chamber Symphony; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO - Music: 16:30

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Folk Inspired

Malcolm Arnold: Four Irish Dances – Queensland Symphony Orchestra/Andrew Penny (Naxos 553526 CD) 7:50

Georges Enesco: Roumanian Rhapsody No. 1 – RCA Victor Symphony Orchestra/Leopold Stokowski (RCA 61503 CD) 11:33

Manuel de Falla: “Jota” from “Seven Popular Spanish Songs” – Victoria de los Angeles, soprano; Gerald Moore, piano (Testament 1087 CD) 2:59

Roy Harris: Symphony No.4 “Folk Song Symphony” – The Girl I Left Behind Me” – Colorado Symphony Chorus; Colorado Symphony/Marin Alsop (Naxos 559227 CD) 3:50

Traditional: Three Hungarian Folk Songs; Czardas – Victoria de los Angeles, soprano; Ars Musicoe de Barcelona (Testament 1087 CD) 6:42

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 – Hungarian National Folk Ensemble/Imre Czenski (Bruno 50011 LP) 11:23

 

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: 2015 Summer Blockbusters

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Fighting Back from Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2015  Hollywood Records 4877018  Danny Elfman/Brian Tyler  original soundtrack/Rick Wentworth, cond.

Opening from Far From The Madding Crowd, 2015  Sony 88875032302  Craig Armstrong  Clio Gould, violin/original soundtrack/Cecilia Weston, cond.

Rise Together and Avengers: Age of Ultron from Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2015  Hollywood Records 4877018  Danny Elfman/Brian Tyler  original soundtrack/Rick Wentworth, cond.

My Name is Max from Mad Max Fury Road, 2015  WaterTower Music WTM39642  Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL  original soundtrack

A Story About The Future and End Credits from Tomorrowland, 2015  Walt Disney Records D002065402  Michael Giacchino  original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

San Andreas Main Theme and San Andreas End Credits from San Andreas, 2015  WaterTower Music WTM39686  Andrew Lockington  original soundtrack/Nicholas Dodd, cond.

As The Jurassic World Turns from Jurassic World, 2015  Back Lot Music BLM0605  Michael Giacchino  original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

Jurassic World Suite from Jurassic World, 2015  Back Lot Music BLM0605  Michael Giacchino  original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

San Andreas Main Theme from San Andreas, 2015  WaterTower Music WTM39686  Andrew Lockington  original soundtrack/Nicholas Dodd, cond.

The Joy of Credits from Inside Out, 2015  Walt Disney Records D002064702  Michael Giacchino  original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

Universal Fanfare from Minions, 2015  Back Lot Music BLM0607  Jerry Goldsmith  original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Minions Victory from Minions, 2015  Back Lot Music BLM0607  Jerry Goldsmith  original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Fate and Hope from Terminator Genisys, 2015  Skydance B010DE0HS2  Lorne Balfe  original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Theme from Ant-Man, 2015  Hollywood Records B0116CJCKE  Christophe Beck  original soundtrack/Tim Davies, cond.

Finale and Curtain Call from Mission Impossible  Rogue Nation, 2015  La-La Land Records LLLCD1361  Joe Kraemer  original soundtrack

Finding the Farmer from Shaun the Sheep, 2015  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1480  Ilan Eshkeri  original soundtrack

The A400 from Mission Impossible  Rogue Nation, 2015  La-La Land Records LLLCD1361  Joe Kraemer  original soundtrack

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Zwilich's Horn Concerto; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: The Life of Felix Mendelssohn

12:09:00            00:04:16            Felix Mendelssohn        Scherzo from Octet for Strings Op 20                            Academy Chamber Ensemble       Chandos           8790

12:16:00            00:07:41            Franz Liszt        Transcendental Etude No.  4 in D minor                          Alice Sara Ott, piano            DeutGram         4778362

12:27:00            00:23:05            Jerome Moross The Last Judgment                    JoAnn Falletta   London Symphony Orchestra          Albany  1403

12:53:00            00:05:33            Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air                      José Serebrier            Bournemouth Symphony           Naxos   557883

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00            01:17:35            Hector Berlioz   Requiem Op 5   Atlanta Symphony Orchestra      Robert Spano   Frank Lopardo, tenor; Atlanta Symphony Chorus         Telarc   80627

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

14:23:00            00:21:28            Alexander Glazunov       Violin Concerto in A minor  Op 82          Montreal Symphony Orchestra          Charles Dutoit   Leila Josefowicz, violin  Philips  464059

14:49:00            00:39:25            Johannes Brahms          Violin Concerto in D major  Op 77          Berlin Philharmonic            Daniel Barenboim          Itzhak Perlman, violin     EMI      54580

14:59:00            00:02:53            Jerome Moross The Big Country: Theme             José Serebrier   Royal Philharmonic            Royal Phil         17

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Zwilich's Horn Concerto

15:06:00            00:20:07            Jerome Moross Symphony No.  1                      JoAnn Falletta   London Symphony Orchestra          Albany  1403

15:29:00            00:23:48            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Violin Concerto No.  4 in D major           Schleswig-Holstein Festival Christoph Eschenbach   Ray Chen, violin            Sony    544775

15:54:00            00:05:49            George R. Poulton        Aura Lee                                   Jacqueline Horner-Kwiatek, ms; Bruce Molsky, vocal      Harm Mundi      807549

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:15:04            Richard Strauss Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28               Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   436444

16:21:00            00:12:50            Anderson & Roe            Mathilde, Marieke et Madeleine                          Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway           30006

16:37:00            00:13:08            Lars-Erik Larsson          Pastoral Suite Op 19                 Dorrit Matson    New York Scandia Symphony        Centaur 2607

16:52:00            00:08:46            Jaromir Weinberger       Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue             Erich Kunzel            Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80595

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:02:00            00:19:30            Alan Hovhaness            Symphony No.  2 Op 132                      Gerard Schwarz Royal Liverpool Philharmonic  Telarc   80604

17:24:00            00:14:16            Jerome Moross Variations on a Waltz                 JoAnn Falletta   London Symphony Orchestra          Albany  1403

17:43:00            00:09:33            Greg Anderson  Star Wars Suite for 5 Pianos                              The Five Browns, pianos            E1 Music          2041

17:54:00            00:05:28            David Amram    American Dance Suite: Cajun                 Richard Auldon Clark     Manhattan Chamber Orchestra        Newport            85546

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Dreams and Visions - From grand ones like Don Quixote’s “Impossible Dream” to Lizzie Curry’s “Simple Little Things

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin            Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin            Nonesuch         979151-2

18:01:05            00:02:32            Eton John-Lee Hall        The Stars Look Down    Company          Billy Eliot -- Original Cast            Decca B'way     B0006130-72

18:04:07            00:03:55            John Kander-Fred Ebb  First You Dream            Karen Ziemba, Daniel McDonald            Steel Pier -- Original B'way Cast RCA     09026-68878-2

18:08:10            00:02:48            Sherman Edwards         Is Anybody There?        William Daniels  1776 -- Original B'way Cast            Sony    SK48215

18:10:55            00:02:23            Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion  The Impossible Dream   Richard Kiley     Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast        Decca B'way     012-159387-2

18:14:03            00:02:26            Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick       In My Own Lifetime        Hal Linden         The Rothschilds -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK30337

18:16:33            00:01:42            Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty    Henry Ford        Larry Daggett    Ragtime -- Original B'way Cast     RCA     09026-63137

18:18:41            00:01:04            Sherman Brothers          Dream Drummin'           John Travolta    Over Here! -- Original B'way Cast     Sony    SK32961

18:19:44            00:01:18            Dean Pitchford-Michael Gore     Fame    Company          Fame -- Original Soundtrack            Polydor            800034-1

18:21:51            00:03:33            Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein           Climb Ev'ry Mountain     Patricia Neway  The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast  Sony    SK60583

18:26:15            00:03:58            A.J. Lerner-F.Loewe       Woudn't It Be Loverly?   Julie Andrews    My Fair Lady -- Original B'way Cast        Sony    SK89997

18:30:10            00:03:30            Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt       Simple Little Things       Inga Swenson   110 in the Shade -- Original B'way Cast       RCA     1085-2-RG

18:34:10            00:02:36            Frank Loesser   Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm            Bonnie Scott     How to Succeed… -- Original B'way Cast       RCA     82876-56051

18:37:08            00:03:06            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Tomorrow Belongs to Me           Joel Grey          Cabaret -- Film Soundtrack       Hip-O    76744-00272

18:40:28            00:03:27            Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg           Over the Rainbow          Judy Garland    The Wizard of Oz -- Film Soundtrack            CBS     AK45356

18:43:54            00:02:13            Burton Lane-Yip Harburg            Look to the Rainbow     Kate Baldwin     Finian's Rainbow -- B'way Revival    PSClasics         PS-1088

18:46:47            00:05:18            Adam Guettel    How Glory Goes            Christopher Innvar         Floyd Collins -- Original Cast            Nonesuch         79434-2

18:52:24            00:00:36            George and Ira Gershwin            Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy             Sony    SK60659

18:53:03            00:03:59            Boublil-Schonberg         Filler: I Dreamed a Dream          Patti LuPone     Les Miserables  First Night    88561-1695

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:23:49            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 15 in B flat major     Berlin Philharmonic            Daniel Barenboim          Daniel Barenboim, piano            Teldec  16827

19:28:00            00:26:55            Felix Mendelssohn        String Symphony No. 8 in D major                     Thomas Fey            Heidelberg Symphony   Hänssler           98275

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Fabio Luisi, conductor; recorded live in Severance Hall; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

20:04:00            00:23:00            Luca Francesconi          Cobalt, Scarlet - Two Colors of Dawn                

20:31:00            00:20:51            Franz Liszt        Piano Concerto No.  2 in A major        

20:56:00            00:36:45            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  7 in A major  Op 92        

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Some comedy from Hollywood including “Bob Hope takes over the Jack Benny Show” and Milton Berle’s “Library Card”… In honor of the late Anne Meara: “Dr. Fillman’s Feet-Off Diet;” “Wrong Number;” Constructive In-Fighting”…  Jan Snow tells about “Summer Camp for Adults”… This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:05:57            Frederick Delius            Summer Night on the River                    Sir Andrew Davis           BBC Symphony Orchestra     Teldec  90845

23:07:00            00:05:26            Sir John Stevenson       The Last Rose of Summer         Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber            John O'Conor, piano     WSchatz           14

23:13:00            00:04:52            Guy Ropartz      Croquis d'été: Danse sentimental                       Douglas Bostock            Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico           168

23:20:00            00:04:33            Ambroise Thomas         Mignon: Connais-tu le pays?      Prague Philharmonic Orchestra            Charles Olivieri-Munroe  Sol Gabetta, cello         RCA     735962

23:24:00            00:05:11            Franz Liszt        Transcendental Etude No.  3 in F major                          Alice Sara Ott, piano            DeutGram         4778362

23:29:00            00:08:56            Arthur Honegger            Pastorale d'été              Michel Plasson  Orch du Capitole de Toulouse           DeutGram         469376

23:41:00            00:07:40            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Adagio from Oboe Concerto      Cleveland Orchestra            Christoph von Dohnányi            John Mack, oboe          Decca   443176

23:48:00            00:06:09            Erik Satie          Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3                       Louis Lane        Cleveland Orchestra            Sony    63056

23:56:00            00:02:37            Frederick Delius            Hassan: Serenade         Cleveland Sinfonietta     Louis Lane            Rafael Druian, violin; Martha Dalton, harp           Sony    48260

 

 