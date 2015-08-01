Program Guide 08-01-2015

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:33:55 Claude Debussy Images for Orchestra Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 435766

00:38:00 00:24:45 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867

01:05:00 00:56:18 Marc Minkowski Jean-Philippe Rameau's 'Une symphonie Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478

02:03:00 00:23:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 16 in D major Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Daniel Barenboim, piano Teldec 16827

02:28:00 00:38:26 Maurice Duruflé Requiem Op 9 St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano; Bryn Terfel, baritone; St Cecilia Academy Chorus DeutGram 459365

03:08:00 00:19:34 Franz Danzi Wind Quintet in F major Op 68 Vienna-Berlin Ensemble DeutGram 423591

03:30:00 00:37:29 Dmitri Shostakovich Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor Op 77 Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra Marek Janowski Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89921

04:09:00 00:43:14 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 15 in A minor Op 132 Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

04:54:00 00:24:18 Charles Martin Loeffler Two Rhapsodies for Oboe, Viola & Piano Allan Vogel, oboe; Paul Neubauer, viola; Irma Vallecillo, piano Delos 3136

05:20:00 00:17:34 Igor Stravinsky Suite italienne Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2019

05:40:00 00:06:35 Ludwig van Beethoven Overture "Name Day" Op 115 Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 429762

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Xavier Montsalvatge Calidoscopi Simfonica BBC Symphony Orchestra Juanjo Mena Chandos 10735

06:17:50 Leos Janácek Violin Sonata Elena Urioste, violin; Hugh Sung, piano White Pine Music 213

06:36:13 Alberto Ginastera String Quartet No. 1 Simón Bolívar String Quartet DeutGram 1798002

07:00:50 Jose Evangelista Spanish Garland, 12 Folk melodies from Spain (1993) Del Sol String Quartet Sono Luminus 92164

07:12:28 Franz Liszt Piano Concerto No. 1 Claudio Arrau, piano; Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62338

07:34:19 Jesús Guridi String Quartet No. 1 Bretón String Quartet Naxos 573036

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach/Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on Prelude in C from the Well-Tempered Clavier Book I, BWV 846 - Gabriela Montero, piano - Album: Bach And Beyond EMI 64647 - Music: 4:16

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D BWV 1050 Amanda Galick, flute; Bing Wang, violin; Inon Barnatan, piano; Baroque Evening Orchestra; Harry Bicket, conductor - Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO - Music: 20:45

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Eric Koenig from Kalamazoo, MI - Time: 8:07

Puzzler Payoff: Aaron Copland: Our Town: The Story of Our Town - James Tocco, piano - Album: Copland Music for Piano Pro Arte 183 - Music: 2:20

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: 5. Songe d'une nuit de sabbat - Aspen Festival Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Aspen Music Festival, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO - Music: 9:34

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture, Op. 62 Aspen Chamber Symphony; Robert Spano, conductor - Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO - Music: 7:49

Claude Debussy: Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp - Emma Gerstein, flute; Sofia Nikas, viola; Katherine Siochi, harp Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO - Music: 20:25

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 1 in G minor, Op. 7: 3. Allegro comodo - Andante; 4. Finale: Allegro con fuoco - Aspen Chamber Symphony; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO - Music: 16:30

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Folk Inspired

Malcolm Arnold: Four Irish Dances – Queensland Symphony Orchestra/Andrew Penny (Naxos 553526 CD) 7:50

Georges Enesco: Roumanian Rhapsody No. 1 – RCA Victor Symphony Orchestra/Leopold Stokowski (RCA 61503 CD) 11:33

Manuel de Falla: “Jota” from “Seven Popular Spanish Songs” – Victoria de los Angeles, soprano; Gerald Moore, piano (Testament 1087 CD) 2:59

Roy Harris: Symphony No.4 “Folk Song Symphony” – The Girl I Left Behind Me” – Colorado Symphony Chorus; Colorado Symphony/Marin Alsop (Naxos 559227 CD) 3:50

Traditional: Three Hungarian Folk Songs; Czardas – Victoria de los Angeles, soprano; Ars Musicoe de Barcelona (Testament 1087 CD) 6:42

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 – Hungarian National Folk Ensemble/Imre Czenski (Bruno 50011 LP) 11:23

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: 2015 Summer Blockbusters

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Fighting Back from Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2015 Hollywood Records 4877018 Danny Elfman/Brian Tyler original soundtrack/Rick Wentworth, cond.

Opening from Far From The Madding Crowd, 2015 Sony 88875032302 Craig Armstrong Clio Gould, violin/original soundtrack/Cecilia Weston, cond.

Rise Together and Avengers: Age of Ultron from Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2015 Hollywood Records 4877018 Danny Elfman/Brian Tyler original soundtrack/Rick Wentworth, cond.

My Name is Max from Mad Max Fury Road, 2015 WaterTower Music WTM39642 Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL original soundtrack

A Story About The Future and End Credits from Tomorrowland, 2015 Walt Disney Records D002065402 Michael Giacchino original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

San Andreas Main Theme and San Andreas End Credits from San Andreas, 2015 WaterTower Music WTM39686 Andrew Lockington original soundtrack/Nicholas Dodd, cond.

As The Jurassic World Turns from Jurassic World, 2015 Back Lot Music BLM0605 Michael Giacchino original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

Jurassic World Suite from Jurassic World, 2015 Back Lot Music BLM0605 Michael Giacchino original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

San Andreas Main Theme from San Andreas, 2015 WaterTower Music WTM39686 Andrew Lockington original soundtrack/Nicholas Dodd, cond.

The Joy of Credits from Inside Out, 2015 Walt Disney Records D002064702 Michael Giacchino original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

Universal Fanfare from Minions, 2015 Back Lot Music BLM0607 Jerry Goldsmith original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Minions Victory from Minions, 2015 Back Lot Music BLM0607 Jerry Goldsmith original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Fate and Hope from Terminator Genisys, 2015 Skydance B010DE0HS2 Lorne Balfe original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Theme from Ant-Man, 2015 Hollywood Records B0116CJCKE Christophe Beck original soundtrack/Tim Davies, cond.

Finale and Curtain Call from Mission Impossible Rogue Nation, 2015 La-La Land Records LLLCD1361 Joe Kraemer original soundtrack

Finding the Farmer from Shaun the Sheep, 2015 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1480 Ilan Eshkeri original soundtrack

The A400 from Mission Impossible Rogue Nation, 2015 La-La Land Records LLLCD1361 Joe Kraemer original soundtrack

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Zwilich's Horn Concerto; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: The Life of Felix Mendelssohn

12:09:00 00:04:16 Felix Mendelssohn Scherzo from Octet for Strings Op 20 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790

12:16:00 00:07:41 Franz Liszt Transcendental Etude No. 4 in D minor Alice Sara Ott, piano DeutGram 4778362

12:27:00 00:23:05 Jerome Moross The Last Judgment JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Orchestra Albany 1403

12:53:00 00:05:33 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557883

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 01:17:35 Hector Berlioz Requiem Op 5 Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Frank Lopardo, tenor; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80627

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

14:23:00 00:21:28 Alexander Glazunov Violin Concerto in A minor Op 82 Montreal Symphony Orchestra Charles Dutoit Leila Josefowicz, violin Philips 464059

14:49:00 00:39:25 Johannes Brahms Violin Concerto in D major Op 77 Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Itzhak Perlman, violin EMI 54580

14:59:00 00:02:53 Jerome Moross The Big Country: Theme José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 17

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Zwilich's Horn Concerto

15:06:00 00:20:07 Jerome Moross Symphony No. 1 JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Orchestra Albany 1403

15:29:00 00:23:48 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 4 in D major Schleswig-Holstein Festival Christoph Eschenbach Ray Chen, violin Sony 544775

15:54:00 00:05:49 George R. Poulton Aura Lee Jacqueline Horner-Kwiatek, ms; Bruce Molsky, vocal Harm Mundi 807549

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:15:04 Richard Strauss Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436444

16:21:00 00:12:50 Anderson & Roe Mathilde, Marieke et Madeleine Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30006

16:37:00 00:13:08 Lars-Erik Larsson Pastoral Suite Op 19 Dorrit Matson New York Scandia Symphony Centaur 2607

16:52:00 00:08:46 Jaromir Weinberger Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80595

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:02:00 00:19:30 Alan Hovhaness Symphony No. 2 Op 132 Gerard Schwarz Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Telarc 80604

17:24:00 00:14:16 Jerome Moross Variations on a Waltz JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Orchestra Albany 1403

17:43:00 00:09:33 Greg Anderson Star Wars Suite for 5 Pianos The Five Browns, pianos E1 Music 2041

17:54:00 00:05:28 David Amram American Dance Suite: Cajun Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85546

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Dreams and Visions - From grand ones like Don Quixote’s “Impossible Dream” to Lizzie Curry’s “Simple Little Things

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:05 00:02:32 Eton John-Lee Hall The Stars Look Down Company Billy Eliot -- Original Cast Decca B'way B0006130-72

18:04:07 00:03:55 John Kander-Fred Ebb First You Dream Karen Ziemba, Daniel McDonald Steel Pier -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68878-2

18:08:10 00:02:48 Sherman Edwards Is Anybody There? William Daniels 1776 -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48215

18:10:55 00:02:23 Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion The Impossible Dream Richard Kiley Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159387-2

18:14:03 00:02:26 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick In My Own Lifetime Hal Linden The Rothschilds -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30337

18:16:33 00:01:42 Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty Henry Ford Larry Daggett Ragtime -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63137

18:18:41 00:01:04 Sherman Brothers Dream Drummin' John Travolta Over Here! -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK32961

18:19:44 00:01:18 Dean Pitchford-Michael Gore Fame Company Fame -- Original Soundtrack Polydor 800034-1

18:21:51 00:03:33 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Climb Ev'ry Mountain Patricia Neway The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60583

18:26:15 00:03:58 A.J. Lerner-F.Loewe Woudn't It Be Loverly? Julie Andrews My Fair Lady -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89997

18:30:10 00:03:30 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Simple Little Things Inga Swenson 110 in the Shade -- Original B'way Cast RCA 1085-2-RG

18:34:10 00:02:36 Frank Loesser Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm Bonnie Scott How to Succeed… -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-56051

18:37:08 00:03:06 John Kander-Fred Ebb Tomorrow Belongs to Me Joel Grey Cabaret -- Film Soundtrack Hip-O 76744-00272

18:40:28 00:03:27 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Over the Rainbow Judy Garland The Wizard of Oz -- Film Soundtrack CBS AK45356

18:43:54 00:02:13 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg Look to the Rainbow Kate Baldwin Finian's Rainbow -- B'way Revival PSClasics PS-1088

18:46:47 00:05:18 Adam Guettel How Glory Goes Christopher Innvar Floyd Collins -- Original Cast Nonesuch 79434-2

18:52:24 00:00:36 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:59 Boublil-Schonberg Filler: I Dreamed a Dream Patti LuPone Les Miserables First Night 88561-1695

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:23:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 15 in B flat major Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Daniel Barenboim, piano Teldec 16827

19:28:00 00:26:55 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 8 in D major Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98275

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Fabio Luisi, conductor; recorded live in Severance Hall; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

20:04:00 00:23:00 Luca Francesconi Cobalt, Scarlet - Two Colors of Dawn

20:31:00 00:20:51 Franz Liszt Piano Concerto No. 2 in A major

20:56:00 00:36:45 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A major Op 92

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Some comedy from Hollywood including “Bob Hope takes over the Jack Benny Show” and Milton Berle’s “Library Card”… In honor of the late Anne Meara: “Dr. Fillman’s Feet-Off Diet;” “Wrong Number;” Constructive In-Fighting”… Jan Snow tells about “Summer Camp for Adults”… This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:05:57 Frederick Delius Summer Night on the River Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 90845

23:07:00 00:05:26 Sir John Stevenson The Last Rose of Summer Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14

23:13:00 00:04:52 Guy Ropartz Croquis d'été: Danse sentimental Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico 168

23:20:00 00:04:33 Ambroise Thomas Mignon: Connais-tu le pays? Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe Sol Gabetta, cello RCA 735962

23:24:00 00:05:11 Franz Liszt Transcendental Etude No. 3 in F major Alice Sara Ott, piano DeutGram 4778362

23:29:00 00:08:56 Arthur Honegger Pastorale d'été Michel Plasson Orch du Capitole de Toulouse DeutGram 469376

23:41:00 00:07:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Oboe Concerto Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi John Mack, oboe Decca 443176

23:48:00 00:06:09 Erik Satie Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3 Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63056

23:56:00 00:02:37 Frederick Delius Hassan: Serenade Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Rafael Druian, violin; Martha Dalton, harp Sony 48260