Program Guide 05-31-2015

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Alexander Barantschik, violin

00:04:00 00:07:55 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 1 in G major Op 40

00:12:00 00:08:55 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 2 in F major Op 50

00:22:00 00:23:00 Mason Bates The B-Sides

00:48:00 00:41:06 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A major Op 92

01:32:00 00:24:25 Gustav Mahler Adagio from Symphony No. 10 in F sharp major

CLASSICAL WEEKEND



04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nikola Resanovich: Sonata for Bassoon and Piano (2004) — Barrick Stees, bassoon; Randall Fusco, piano (private CD) 12:34

Ty Alan Emerson: Triptych — John Sampen, alto saxophone; Nicholas Underhill, piano (private CD) 15:16

Edwin London: Jove’s Nectar (1994) — Gregg Smith Singers; Chamber Ensemble/Gregg Smith (New World 80564) 26:24

03:55:00 00:04:05 Sergei Rachmaninoff Moment Musical No. 5 in D flat Op 16

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 4200

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Great Australian Classical Artists

Percy Grainger: “Shepherd’s Hey”; English Chamber Orchestra/Benjamin Britten (London 425159 CD) 2:15

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Marriage of Figaro: “Porgi amor” – Florence Austral, soprano; Royal Opera Covent Garden Orchestra/Sir John Barbirolli (Preiser 89547 CD) 3:55

Ross Edwards: Maninyas: Second Maninya – Adele Anthony, violin; Adelaide Symphony Orchestra/Arvo Volmer (CanaryClassics 09 CD) 7:00

Georg Frideric Handel: Messiah: “Why Do the Nations” – Peter Dawson, baritone; orchestra/Lawrence Collingwood (Regis 1069 CD) 4:40

Franz Schubert: Impromptu Op90/4 – Bruce Hungerford, piano (IPAM 1203 CD) 7:32

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 – movements 2 & 3 – Noel Mewton-Wood, piano; Utrecht Symphony Orchestra/Walter Goehr ( Musical Masterpiece Society 24 LP) 14:34

05:56:00 00:01:55 Robert Schumann Forest Scenes: Wayside Inn Op 82

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290



06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Dart of Love - The latest from the Orlando Consort continues their extensive series celebrating the music of Guillaume de Machaut.



MUSICA SACRA



07:02:00 00:07:43 Maurice Duruflé Four Motets on Gregorian Chants Op 10

Norman Mackenzie Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80654

07:12:00 00:12:36 Ola Gjeilo Dark Night of the Soul

Harrington String Quartet Charles Bruffy Alison Chaney, soprano; Ola Gjeilo, piano; Phoenix Chorale Chandos 5100

07:53:00 00:06:04 Anton Bruckner Motet "Christus factus est"

Philippe Herreweghe Collegium Vocale Gent; La Chapelle Royale Harm Mundi 2908304

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Meet Rupert Gough – he’s heard frequently on With Heart and Voice, as organ soloist, organ accompanist (Wells Cathedral), and conductor (The Choir of Royal Holloway). Peter DuBois visits with Rupert and gets a glimpse of the many facets of his career and music-making.



09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 29, 2015 - From the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida, this week’s From the Top features a remarkably bold and confident performance by a 14-year-old violinist from South Florida, a young soprano from New Orleans performing a musical setting of one of Emily Dickinson’s poems, and an oboist who, in addition to possessing an enormous library of classical music, is a wonderful teenage spokesperson for the genre.

14-year-old violinist Matthew Hakkarainen from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, performs Praeludium and Allegro in the style of Pugnani by Fritz Kreisler (1875–1962), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old oboist Antonio Urrutia from Miami, Florida, performs the third movement, Nicht schnell, from Three Romances for Piano and Oboe, Op. 94, by Robert Schumann (1810–1856), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Percussion trio Trio Volta from Midwest Young Artists in Chicago, Illinois, performs Stubernic by Mark Ford (b. 1958).

18-year-old Joe Bricker from Evanston, Illinois

16-year-old Finley Lau from Vernon Hills, Illinois

18-year-old Daniel Sahyouni from Skokie, Illinois

17-year-old mezzo soprano Emily Sheets from Metairie, Louisiana, performs “Will there really be a morning?” by Ricky Ian Gordon (b. 1956), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Alumni feature: 22-year-old pianist Dasha Bukhartseva, studying at the Frost School of Music, performs the first piece, Our Evenings, and the second piece, A Blown Away Leaf, from On an Overgrown Path by Leoš Janáček (1854–1928).

Pianist Dasha Bukhartseva performs Moments musicaux, Op. 16, No. 4 in E minor by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943).

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling



10:02:00 00:22:54 Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Winds in D minor Op 44

Vienna Philharmonic Myung-Whun Chung Members of DeutGram 471613

10:28:00 00:17:25 Luigi Boccherini Cello Concerto No. 7 in G

Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 60680

10:48:00 00:34:57 Louise Farrenc Symphony No. 2 in D Op 35

Johannes Goritzki NDR Radio Philharmonic CPO 999820

11:26:00 00:12:29 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata No. 5 in A flat

András Schiff, piano Decca 440307

11:41:00 00:16:45 Robert Schumann Overture, Scherzo and Finale Op 52

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Archiv 457591

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning



12:10:00 00:30:51 Louise Farrenc Symphony No. 3 in G minor Op 36

Johannes Goritzki NDR Radio Philharmonic CPO 999603

12:43:00 00:07:39 Pablo de Sarasate Zigeunerweisen Op 20

Julia Fischer, violin; Milana Chernyavska, piano Decca 4785950

12:53:00 00:04:17 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Minuet

José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, excerpts from The Lexicon of Musical Invective: Critical Assaults on Composers Since Beethoven's Time, Nicholas Slonimsky’s legendary collection of scathing reviews of masterpieces

Claude Debussy: Pour le piano "Sarabande" (1896-1901)--Jean-Bernard Pommier, piano (Virgin Classics 99471 CD)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)--St. Louis Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Slatkin (Telarc 80071 CD)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique Op 14 "The March to the Scaffold" (1830)--Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Telarc 80650 CD)

Hector Berlioz (arr Franz Liszt): Symphonie Fantastique Op 14 ~ S 472 "The Ball" (1830)--Idil Biret, piano (Iba 8571284 CD)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 3 in A-Flat Op 47 (1840-41)--Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 61396 CD)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 4 in a Op 17 (1822-33)--Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 63050 CD)

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)--Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Eloquence 4581742 CD)

George Gershwin: Lullaby (1919)--Julliard String Quartet (Sony 77118 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND



15:03:00 00:13:40 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Philharmonic RCA 54331

15:19:00 00:24:02 Marin Marais Alcyone: Suite

Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805

15:46:00 00:07:46 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past

Andrei Gavrilov, piano DeutGram 437532

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Matthew Halls, conductor; Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano; Richard King, horn; Jesse McCormack, horn – recorded live in Severance Hall



16:04:00 00:08:00 Franz Joseph Haydn L'isola disabitata: Overture

16:15:00 00:19:51 Franz Joseph Haydn Concerto for 2 Horns in E flat

16:38:00 00:21:02 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Concerto No. 11 in D

17:04:00 00:28:07 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.101 in D

17:43:00 00:15:18 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Russian Easter Overture Op 36

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:06:54 Louise Farrenc Overture No. 2 in E flat Op 24

Johannes Goritzki NDR Radio Philharmonic CPO 999820

18:11:00 00:17:41 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 2 in B minor

Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Gonzalo X. Ruiz, oboe Avie 2171

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna



20:56:00 00:03:15 Lili Boulanger Nocturne

Janine Jansen, violin; Itamar Golan, piano Decca 15249

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Classic Concertos - since the 18th century era, the combination of organ with other instrumental ensembles has provided many good vibes

J. S. BACH: Sinfonia No. 29 –Columbia Chamber Symphony/Zoltan Rozsnyai, director; E. Power Biggs (1770 Mallon/Eisenstadt Parish Church, Austria) CBS 42646

MICHEL CORRETTE: Organ Concerto No. 1 in G –Concerto Rococo; Jean-Patrice Brosse (1976 Zwiderski/Cathedral of Saint-Bertrand, Comminges, France) Pierre Verany 793113

ANDREA LUCHESI: Organ Concerto in F –J.C. Bach Akademie/Ingeborg Scheerer, director; Johannes Geffert (1990 Klais positive/Emanuel Church, Cologne-Rondorf, Germany) Fermate 20002

GEORG CHRISTOPH WAGENSEIL: Concerto No. 6 in G –SW German Chamber Orchestra/Vadislav Czarnecki, director; Stefan Johannes Bleicher (1733 Vischer/St. Peter & Paul Church, Mössingen, Germany) ebs 6089

LEO SOWERBY: Classic Concerto –Fairfield Orchestra/John Welsh, director; David Mulbury (1971 Aeolian-Skinner/St. Bartholomew’s Church, New York, NY) Marco Polo 223725



LATE PROGRAM



23:02:00 00:10:52 Toru Takemitsu Toward the Sea III for Alto Flute & Harp

Aurèle Nicolet, flute; Naoko Yoshino, harp Philips 442012

23:12:00 00:06:09 Grace Williams Calm Sea in Summer

David Atherton English Chamber Orchestra Lyrita 323

23:21:00 00:09:34 Johannes Brahms Andante from String Quartet No. 2 Op 51

Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289

23:30:00 00:06:36 Robert Schumann Andante from Piano Quartet Op 47

Cleveland Quartet Emanuel Ax, piano; Members of RCA 6498

23:39:00 00:03:25 Patrick Hawes Reflexionem

Voces8 Matthew Sharp, cello Decca 4785703

23:42:00 00:11:49 Eric Whitacre The River Cam

London Symphony Orchestra Eric Whitacre Julian Lloyd Webber, cello Decca 16636

23:56:00 00:02:34 Pauline Viardot-Garcia Berceuse

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139



