WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 05-31-2015

Published May 31, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Alexander Barantschik, violin

00:04:00 00:07:55          Ludwig van Beethoven   Romance No. 1 in G major  Op 40

00:12:00 00:08:55          Ludwig van Beethoven   Romance No. 2 in F major  Op 50

00:22:00 00:23:00          Mason Bates     The B-Sides

00:48:00 00:41:06          Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  7 in A major  Op 92

01:32:00 00:24:25          Gustav Mahler   Adagio from Symphony No. 10 in F sharp major            

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

02:02:00            00:14:22            Johannes Brahms          Tragic Overture Op 81

            George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra      CBS/Sony         203

02:18:00            00:30:40            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 17 in G

            Camerata Salzburg        Géza Anda        Géza Anda, piano          DeutGram         4793449

02:51:00            01:03:13            Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 4 in E flat

            Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     1032

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nikola Resanovich: Sonata for Bassoon and Piano (2004) — Barrick Stees, bassoon; Randall Fusco, piano (private CD) 12:34

Ty Alan Emerson: Triptych — John Sampen, alto saxophone; Nicholas Underhill, piano (private CD) 15:16

Edwin London: Jove’s Nectar (1994) — Gregg Smith Singers; Chamber Ensemble/Gregg Smith (New World 80564) 26:24

 

03:55:00  00:04:05 Sergei Rachmaninoff Moment Musical No.  5 in D flat Op 16  

            Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano         Decca   4200

 

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Great Australian Classical Artists

Percy Grainger: “Shepherd’s Hey”; English Chamber Orchestra/Benjamin Britten (London 425159 CD)  2:15

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Marriage of Figaro: “Porgi amor” – Florence Austral, soprano; Royal Opera Covent Garden Orchestra/Sir John Barbirolli (Preiser 89547 CD) 3:55

Ross Edwards: Maninyas: Second Maninya – Adele Anthony, violin; Adelaide Symphony Orchestra/Arvo Volmer (CanaryClassics 09 CD) 7:00

Georg Frideric Handel: Messiah: “Why Do the Nations” – Peter Dawson, baritone; orchestra/Lawrence Collingwood (Regis 1069 CD) 4:40

Franz Schubert: Impromptu Op90/4 – Bruce Hungerford, piano (IPAM 1203 CD) 7:32

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 – movements 2 & 3 – Noel Mewton-Wood, piano; Utrecht Symphony Orchestra/Walter Goehr ( Musical Masterpiece Society 24 LP) 14:34

 

05:56:00            00:01:55            Robert Schumann          Forest Scenes: Wayside Inn Op 82

            Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano         Decca   421290
 

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Dart of Love - The latest from the Orlando Consort continues their extensive series celebrating the music of Guillaume de Machaut.
 

MUSICA SACRA
 

07:02:00            00:07:43            Maurice Duruflé Four Motets on Gregorian Chants Op 10

            Norman Mackenzie        Atlanta Symphony Chorus         Telarc   80654

07:12:00            00:12:36            Ola Gjeilo          Dark Night of the Soul

            Harrington String Quartet           Charles Bruffy   Alison Chaney, soprano; Ola Gjeilo, piano; Phoenix Chorale            Chandos           5100

07:53:00            00:06:04            Anton Bruckner Motet "Christus factus est"

            Philippe Herreweghe      Collegium Vocale Gent; La Chapelle Royale        Harm Mundi      2908304

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Meet Rupert Gough – he’s heard frequently on With Heart and Voice, as organ soloist, organ accompanist (Wells Cathedral), and conductor (The Choir of Royal Holloway).  Peter DuBois visits with Rupert and gets a glimpse of the many facets of his career and music-making.
 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 29, 2015 - From the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida, this week’s From the Top features a remarkably bold and confident performance by a 14-year-old violinist from South Florida, a young soprano from New Orleans performing a musical setting of one of Emily Dickinson’s poems, and an oboist who, in addition to possessing an enormous library of classical music, is a wonderful teenage spokesperson for the genre.

14-year-old violinist Matthew Hakkarainen from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, performs Praeludium and Allegro in the style of Pugnani by Fritz Kreisler (1875–1962), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old oboist Antonio Urrutia from Miami, Florida, performs the third movement, Nicht schnell, from Three Romances for Piano and Oboe, Op. 94, by Robert Schumann (1810–1856), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Percussion trio Trio Volta from Midwest Young Artists in Chicago, Illinois, performs Stubernic by Mark Ford (b. 1958).

      18-year-old Joe Bricker from Evanston, Illinois

            16-year-old Finley Lau from Vernon Hills, Illinois

            18-year-old Daniel Sahyouni from Skokie, Illinois

17-year-old mezzo soprano Emily Sheets from Metairie, Louisiana, performs “Will there really be a morning?” by Ricky Ian Gordon (b. 1956), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Alumni feature: 22-year-old pianist Dasha Bukhartseva, studying at the Frost School of Music, performs the first piece, Our Evenings, and the second piece, A Blown Away Leaf, from On an Overgrown Path by Leoš Janáček (1854–1928).

Pianist Dasha Bukhartseva performs Moments musicaux, Op. 16, No. 4 in E minor by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943).

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
 

10:02:00            00:22:54            Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Winds in D minor  Op 44

            Vienna Philharmonic      Myung-Whun Chung      Members of      DeutGram         471613

10:28:00            00:17:25            Luigi Boccherini Cello Concerto No.  7 in G

            Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra  Ton Koopman   Yo-Yo Ma, cello            Sony    60680

10:48:00            00:34:57            Louise Farrenc  Symphony No. 2 in D Op 35     

            Johannes Goritzki          NDR Radio Philharmonic           CPO     999820

11:26:00            00:12:29            Franz Schubert  Piano Sonata No. 5 in A flat

            András Schiff, piano     Decca   440307

11:41:00            00:16:45            Robert Schumann          Overture, Scherzo and Finale Op 52

            Sir John Eliot Gardiner   Révolutionaire et Romantique     Archiv   457591

 

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
 

12:10:00            00:30:51            Louise Farrenc  Symphony No.  3 in G minor  Op 36

            Johannes Goritzki          NDR Radio Philharmonic           CPO     999603

12:43:00            00:07:39            Pablo de Sarasate         Zigeunerweisen Op 20

            Julia Fischer, violin; Milana Chernyavska, piano  Decca   4785950

12:53:00            00:04:17            Georges Bizet   L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Minuet

            José Serebrier   Barcelona Symphony    Bis       1305

 

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, excerpts from The Lexicon of Musical Invective: Critical Assaults on Composers Since Beethoven's Time, Nicholas Slonimsky’s legendary collection of scathing reviews of masterpieces

Claude Debussy: Pour le piano "Sarabande" (1896-1901)--Jean-Bernard Pommier, piano (Virgin Classics 99471 CD)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)--St. Louis Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Slatkin (Telarc 80071 CD)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique Op 14 "The March to the Scaffold" (1830)--Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Telarc 80650 CD)

Hector Berlioz (arr Franz Liszt): Symphonie Fantastique Op 14 ~ S 472 "The Ball" (1830)--Idil Biret, piano (Iba 8571284 CD)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 3 in A-Flat Op 47 (1840-41)--Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 61396 CD)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 4 in a Op 17 (1822-33)--Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 63050 CD)

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)--Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Eloquence 4581742 CD)

George Gershwin: Lullaby (1919)--Julliard String Quartet (Sony 77118 CD)

           

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

15:03:00            00:13:40            Bedrich Smetana           Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and   Fields

            Nikolaus Harnoncourt    Vienna Philharmonic      RCA     54331

15:19:00            00:24:02            Marin Marais     Alcyone: Suite  

            Tempesta di Mare          Chandos           805

15:46:00            00:07:46            Maurice Ravel   Pavane for a Princess of the Past

            Andrei Gavrilov, piano   DeutGram         437532

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Matthew Halls, conductor; Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano; Richard  King, horn; Jesse McCormack, horn – recorded live in Severance Hall
 

16:04:00            00:08:00            Franz Joseph Haydn      L'isola disabitata: Overture        

16:15:00            00:19:51            Franz Joseph Haydn      Concerto for 2 Horns in E flat

16:38:00            00:21:02            Franz Joseph Haydn      Piano Concerto No. 11 in D

17:04:00            00:28:07            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No.101 in D

 

17:43:00            00:15:18            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           Russian Easter Overture Op 36

            Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   4787779

 

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00            00:06:54            Louise Farrenc  Overture No. 2 in E flat Op 24

            Johannes Goritzki          NDR Radio Philharmonic           CPO     999820

18:11:00            00:17:41            Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No.  2 in B minor

            Ensemble Sonnerie       Monica Huggett Gonzalo X. Ruiz, oboe   Avie      2171

 

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
 

19:02:00            00:14:22            Johannes Brahms          Tragic Overture Op 81

            George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra      CBS/Sony         203

19:18:00            00:30:40            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 17 in G

            Camerata Salzburg        Géza Anda        Géza Anda, piano          DeutGram         4793449

19:51:00            01:03:13            Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 4 in E flat

            Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     1032

20:56:00            00:03:15            Lili Boulanger    Nocturne          

            Janine Jansen, violin; Itamar Golan, piano          Decca   15249

 

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Classic Concertos - since the 18th century era, the combination of organ with other instrumental ensembles has provided many good vibes

J. S. BACH: Sinfonia No. 29 –Columbia Chamber Symphony/Zoltan Rozsnyai, director; E. Power Biggs (1770 Mallon/Eisenstadt Parish Church, Austria) CBS 42646

MICHEL CORRETTE: Organ Concerto No. 1 in G –Concerto Rococo; Jean-Patrice Brosse (1976 Zwiderski/Cathedral of Saint-Bertrand, Comminges, France) Pierre Verany 793113

ANDREA LUCHESI: Organ Concerto in F –J.C. Bach Akademie/Ingeborg Scheerer, director; Johannes Geffert (1990 Klais positive/Emanuel Church, Cologne-Rondorf, Germany) Fermate 20002

GEORG CHRISTOPH WAGENSEIL: Concerto No. 6 in G –SW German Chamber Orchestra/Vadislav Czarnecki, director; Stefan Johannes Bleicher (1733 Vischer/St. Peter & Paul Church, Mössingen, Germany) ebs 6089

LEO SOWERBY: Classic Concerto –Fairfield Orchestra/John Welsh, director; David Mulbury (1971 Aeolian-Skinner/St. Bartholomew’s Church, New York, NY) Marco Polo 223725
 

LATE PROGRAM
 

23:02:00            00:10:52            Toru Takemitsu  Toward the Sea III for Alto Flute & Harp 

            Aurèle Nicolet, flute; Naoko Yoshino, harp          Philips  442012

23:12:00            00:06:09            Grace Williams  Calm Sea in Summer    

            David Atherton  English Chamber Orchestra        Lyrita    323

23:21:00            00:09:34            Johannes Brahms          Andante from String Quartet No. 2 Op 51

            Chiara String Quartet     Azica    71289

23:30:00            00:06:36            Robert Schumann          Andante from Piano Quartet Op 47

            Cleveland Quartet                      Emanuel Ax, piano; Members of            RCA     6498

23:39:00            00:03:25            Patrick Hawes   Reflexionem

            Voces8             Matthew Sharp, cello     Decca   4785703

23:42:00            00:11:49            Eric Whitacre     The River Cam

            London Symphony Orchestra     Eric Whitacre     Julian Lloyd Webber, cello         Decca   16636

23:56:00            00:02:34            Pauline Viardot-Garcia   Berceuse         

            Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano            Cedille  139


 

 