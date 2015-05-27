Program Guide 05-27-2015
00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:24:20 Joachim Raff Octet for Strings in C major Op 176
Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790
00:28:00 00:31:09 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor Op 16
BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10802
01:01:00 00:36:11 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Symphony No. 2 in F major
Andrew Penny Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 553469
01:39:00 00:21:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Trio in E flat major
Emanuel Ax, piano; Richard Stoltzman, clarinet; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 57499
02:02:00 01:19:59 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 6 in A minor
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436240
03:24:00 00:12:17 Maurice Ravel Ouverture de féerie "Shéhérazade"
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 79
03:38:00 00:34:44 Richard Strauss Sonatina No. 1 for 16 Winds in F major
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 445849
04:15:00 00:41:28 Joachim Raff Symphony No. 8 in A major Op 205
Urs Schneider Czecho-Slovak State Phil MarcoPolo 223362
04:58:00 00:20:09 John Field Piano Concerto No. 1 in E flat
London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Míceál O'Rourke, piano Chandos 9368
05:20:00 00:19:07 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Overture & Dances
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 444867
05:41:00 00:04:01 Friedrich Kuhlau The Robber's Castle: Overture
Michael Schonwandt Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9648
05:51:00 00:07:10 Tylman Susato The Danserye: Renaissance Dances
Ludwig Güttler Güttler Brass Ensemble BerlinClas 1090
06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:08:00 00:06:19 Franz Joseph Haydn Andante from Symphony No. 94
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176
06:15:00 00:06:25 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Rondo from Bassoon Concerto
Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Klaus Thunemann, bassoon Philips 432081
06:22:00 00:02:11 Paul Desmond Take Five
Richard Galler, bassoon; Daniele Damiano, bassoon; Milan Turkovic, bassoon; Peter Sadlo, percussion Koch Intl 1374
06:25:00 00:03:22 Anton Bruckner Fantasie in G major
Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032
06:30:00 00:09:31 Josef Myslivecek Overture No. 2 in A major
Werner Ehrhardt Concerto Cologne Archiv 4776418
06:43:00 00:06:19 Henry Purcell The Fairy Queen: Act 4 Symphony
William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi 901308
06:51:00 00:04:08 Alexander Glazunov Ballet Scenes: Waltz Op 52
Edo de Waart Minnesota Orchestra Telarc 80347
06:55:00 00:02:45 E. E. Bagley National Emblem March
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 60983
07:05:00 00:03:32 Frank Bridge Sally in our Alley
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366
07:10:00 00:05:39 Joachim Raff Finale from Octet for Strings Op 176
Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790
07:20:00 00:04:29 Leo Arnaud & John Williams Fanfare from "Bugler's Dream" & Olympic
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 62592
07:25:00 00:03:33 John Rutter Suite Antique: A Jazz Waltz
West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon John McMurtery, flute; Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146
07:30:00 00:06:05 Jean-Philippe Rameau Dardanus: Chaconne
Les Délices Délices 2013
07:40:00 00:09:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 21
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 4776409
07:54:00 00:04:16 George Gershwin Girl Crazy: But Not For Me London Symphony Orchestra
John Williams Joshua Bell, violin Sony 60659
08:07:00 00:05:18 Antonín Dvorák Finale from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96
Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801
08:15:00 00:09:39 Béla Bartók Finale from Concerto for Orchestra
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425694
08:28:00 00:03:07 Traditional The Meeting of the Waters
Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14
08:31:00 00:08:31 Frédéric Chopin Three Waltzes Op 64
Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899
08:41:00 00:08:03 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in E major
John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur 3176
08:55:00 00:05:40 John Williams Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars
Paul Bateman Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 33
09:02:00 00:18:10 Carl Orff Carmina burana: Court of Love
Cleveland Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas Judith Blegen, soprano; Peter Binder, baritone;
Cleve Orch Children's Chorus; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus CBS 33172
09:25:00 00:02:43 George Gershwin Shall We Dance: They All Laughed
London Symphony Orchestra Gregor Bühl Sharon Kam, clarinet Teldec 88482
09:30:00 00:02:27 George Gershwin Girl Crazy: I Got Rhythm
London Symphony Orchestra Gregor Bühl Sharon Kam, clarinet Teldec 88482
09:32:00 00:04:09 Isaac Albéniz Rumores de la Caleta Op 71
Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71224
09:55:00 00:03:55 Igor Stravinsky Scherzo à la russe
Michael Tilson Thomas London Symphony Orchestra RCA 68865
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:02:00 00:02:19 Francis Poulenc Improvisation No. 12 "Homage to
Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921
10:05:00 00:03:44 Manuel de Falla Homenaje "Le tombeau de Claude Debussy"
Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 20039
10:10:00 00:07:14 Sir William Walton Capriccio burlesco
James Judd Florida Philharmonic Harm Mundi 907070
10:18:00 00:02:34 Lord Berners Polka
David Lloyd-Jones Royal Ballet Sinfonia MarcoPolo 223711
10:23:00 00:03:33 Camille Saint-Saëns Airs de Ballet d'Ascanio: Adagio &
Tapiola Sinfonietta Jean Jacques Kantorow Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1359
10:29:00 00:13:37 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques Op 112
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004
10:44:00 00:05:24 Claude Debussy Tarantelle styrienne "Danse"
Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 74006
10:51:00 00:24:20 Joachim Raff Octet for Strings in C major Op 176
Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790
11:18:00 00:08:33 Rodion Shchedrin Concerto No. 1 for Orchestra "Naughty
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553038
11:29:00 00:08:41 George Frideric Handel Oboe Concerto No. 2 in B flat major
City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 553430
11:40:00 00:10:50 William Boyce Symphony No. 8 in D minor Op 2
Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761
11:52:00 00:06:24 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso
Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:11:00 00:08:41 Jacques Offenbach Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4776403
12:21:00 00:07:43 Johann Strauss Jr The Gypsy Baron: Treasure Waltz Op 418
Daniel Barenboim Vienna Philharmonic Decca 12569
12:31:00 00:07:51 Max Steiner The Adventures of Don Juan: Suite
Paul Bateman City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 3009
12:41:00 00:09:10 Robert Wright & George Forrest Borodin's Music from "Kismet" Suite
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703
12:52:00 00:06:19 Jean-Baptiste Arban Variations on Bellini's "Casta diva"
Gothenburg Symphony Edward Gardner Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 53255
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:02:00 00:36:11 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Symphony No. 2 in F major
Andrew Penny Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 553469
13:40:00 00:20:09 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Concerto No. 2 in D minor Op 40
Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Saleem Ashkar, piano Decca 4810778
14:00 WCLV MIDDAY
14:01:00 00:02:13 Vincenzo Tommasini The Good-Humored Ladies: Overture
Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 60311
14:04:00 00:03:01 Joaquín Rodrigo Soleriana: Passepied
Enrique Bátiz Royal Philharmonic EMI 67435
14:10:00 00:09:57 Charles Tomlinson Griffes Poem for Flute & Orchestra
The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1679
14:23:00 00:14:40 Joachim Raff Concert Piece "Ode to Spring" in G Op 76
Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Lawrence Foster Jean-François Antonioli, piano Claves 8806
14:40:00 00:13:36 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 60 in C major
Angela Jia Kim, piano Miro 1002
14:55:00 00:03:18 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Laideronnette, Empress
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80601
15:00 CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA PREVIEWS
15:05:00 00:11:26 Richard Strauss Daphne: Transformation Scene
London Symphony Orchestra Sir Georg Solti Renée Fleming, soprano Decca 455760
15:18:00 00:08:37 Ludwig van Beethoven Shepherd's Song from Symphony No. 6 Op 68
Douglas Boyd Manchester Camerata Avie 2242
15:29:00 15:49:00 Antonin Dvorak Movements 3 and 4 from Symphony No. 5 in F, Op. 7
Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic EMI 49995
15:52:00 00:06:14 Igor Stravinsky Suite No. 2 for Small Orchestra
Riccardo Chailly London Sinfonietta Decca 417114
16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
15:58:00 00:04:07 Gabriel Fauré Berceuse Op 16
Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot Alexander Velinzon, violin SeattleSM 1004
16:06:00 00:03:21 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques: Pastorale Op 112
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004
16:13:00 00:10:28 Gian-Francesco Malipiero Four Inventions
Peter Maag Filarmonia Veneta MarcoPolo 223397
16:27:00 00:03:34 John Williams Munich: A Prayer for Peace
Nic Raine Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 33
16:33:00 00:06:33 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Cello Sonata No. 3 Op 69
Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80740
16:41:00 00:06:57 Joachim Raff Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 167
Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628
16:51:00 00:03:45 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques: Overture Op 112
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004
16:57:00 00:02:13 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 2: Polka
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8730
17:05:00 00:04:56 Fromental Hálevy La Juive: Sérénade
Verdi Symphony Milan Carlo Rizzi Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Decca 3136
17:26:00 00:05:41 Tomás Luis de Victoria Alma Redemptoris mater
Ralph Woodward Fairhaven Singers Guild 7380
17:40:00 00:03:49 Gabriel Fauré Sicilienne Op 78
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004
17:45:00 00:03:50 Gabriel Fauré Barcarolle No. 13 in C Op 116
Charles Owen, piano Avie 2240
17:52:00 00:02:43 Traditional Oh, Shenandoah
Thomas Hampson, baritone; Wolfram Rieger, piano THM 5432
17:56:00 00:02:55 George Frideric Handel The Triumph of Time and Truth: Sonata in D major
RCO Chamber Orchestra Joshua Rifkin Peter Hurford, organ Decca 414604
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:30:15 Bohuslav Martinu Symphony No. 5
Claus Peter Flor Berlin Symphony Orchestra RCA 7805
18:42:00 00:03:19 Bedrich Smetana The Two Widows: Polka
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867
18:48:00 00:02:07 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Furiant
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867
18:52:00 00:03:44 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 8 in F major Op 59
Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533
18:56:00 00:01:50 Leos Janácek Lachian Dances: Celadná Dance
Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:18:08 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004
19:22:00 00:33:25 Karl Goldmark Violin Concerto in A minor Op 28
Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Joshua Bell, violin Sony 65949
20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Highlights from recent recitals presented
in March and April by Music from the Western Reserve
Featured Young Artist, Megan Lee, piano
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 24
Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g Op 23
Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 3 in A-Flat Op 47
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat Op 25/1
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 24 in c Op 25/12
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 14 in f-Sharp Op 48/2
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 13 in c Op 48/1
Maurice Ravel: Jeux d’eau
Lowell Liebermann: Gargoyles Op 29/1-3
Duo Amaral
Victor Ramirez: Saggio: Fantasia (finale)
Alberto Ginastera: Dances from Estancia
Radames Gnattali: Selections from Retratos
Isaac Albéniz: Malagueña
21:48:00 00:10:12 Claude Debussy Danses sacrée et profane
Oberlin 21 Bridget Reischl Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Telarc 80694
22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims:
recordings by mezzo-soprano Shirley Verrett
From Italia Fonit Cetra #90
Chausson: Poeme de l'amour et la Mer
Massenet: From Werther, Werther! Werther!
Massenet: From Werther, Je ne l'ai pas...il est doux
Massenet: From Manon, Allons! Adieu notre petite table
Massenet: From Manon,Je marche...Obeissons quand leur voix appelle
23:00 LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:06:18 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas et Mélisande: Prélude Op 80
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004
23:08:00 00:10:12 Georges Bizet Adagio from Symphony No. 1 in C major
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131
23:20:00 00:07:00 Joachim Raff Andante from Octet for Strings Op 176
Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790
23:27:00 00:10:36 Niels Gade Andantino from Symphony No. 1 Op 5
Dmitri Kitayenko Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9422
23:39:00 00:06:12 John Bull Pavan in the Second Tone
Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019
23:45:00 00:05:26 Gabriel Fauré Pavane Op 50
Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony Chorale SeattleSM 1004
23:50:00 00:02:50 John Dowland Lacrimae Pavan
Sylvain Bergeron, lute Atma 2650
23:55:00 00:03:09 Sir Malcolm Arnold Solitaire: Sarabande
Bryden Thomson Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8867