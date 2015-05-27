Program Guide 05-27-2015

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:24:20 Joachim Raff Octet for Strings in C major Op 176

Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790

00:28:00 00:31:09 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor Op 16

BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10802

01:01:00 00:36:11 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Symphony No. 2 in F major

Andrew Penny Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 553469

01:39:00 00:21:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Trio in E flat major

Emanuel Ax, piano; Richard Stoltzman, clarinet; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 57499

02:02:00 01:19:59 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 6 in A minor

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436240

03:24:00 00:12:17 Maurice Ravel Ouverture de féerie "Shéhérazade"

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 79

03:38:00 00:34:44 Richard Strauss Sonatina No. 1 for 16 Winds in F major

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 445849

04:15:00 00:41:28 Joachim Raff Symphony No. 8 in A major Op 205

Urs Schneider Czecho-Slovak State Phil MarcoPolo 223362

04:58:00 00:20:09 John Field Piano Concerto No. 1 in E flat

London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Míceál O'Rourke, piano Chandos 9368

05:20:00 00:19:07 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Overture & Dances

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 444867

05:41:00 00:04:01 Friedrich Kuhlau The Robber's Castle: Overture

Michael Schonwandt Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9648

05:51:00 00:07:10 Tylman Susato The Danserye: Renaissance Dances

Ludwig Güttler Güttler Brass Ensemble BerlinClas 1090

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:00 00:06:19 Franz Joseph Haydn Andante from Symphony No. 94

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

06:15:00 00:06:25 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Rondo from Bassoon Concerto

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Klaus Thunemann, bassoon Philips 432081

06:22:00 00:02:11 Paul Desmond Take Five

Richard Galler, bassoon; Daniele Damiano, bassoon; Milan Turkovic, bassoon; Peter Sadlo, percussion Koch Intl 1374

06:25:00 00:03:22 Anton Bruckner Fantasie in G major

Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032

06:30:00 00:09:31 Josef Myslivecek Overture No. 2 in A major

Werner Ehrhardt Concerto Cologne Archiv 4776418

06:43:00 00:06:19 Henry Purcell The Fairy Queen: Act 4 Symphony

William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi 901308

06:51:00 00:04:08 Alexander Glazunov Ballet Scenes: Waltz Op 52

Edo de Waart Minnesota Orchestra Telarc 80347

06:55:00 00:02:45 E. E. Bagley National Emblem March

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 60983

07:05:00 00:03:32 Frank Bridge Sally in our Alley

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

07:10:00 00:05:39 Joachim Raff Finale from Octet for Strings Op 176

Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790

07:20:00 00:04:29 Leo Arnaud & John Williams Fanfare from "Bugler's Dream" & Olympic

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 62592

07:25:00 00:03:33 John Rutter Suite Antique: A Jazz Waltz

West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon John McMurtery, flute; Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146

07:30:00 00:06:05 Jean-Philippe Rameau Dardanus: Chaconne

Les Délices Délices 2013

07:40:00 00:09:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 21

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 4776409

07:54:00 00:04:16 George Gershwin Girl Crazy: But Not For Me London Symphony Orchestra

John Williams Joshua Bell, violin Sony 60659

08:07:00 00:05:18 Antonín Dvorák Finale from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96

Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801

08:15:00 00:09:39 Béla Bartók Finale from Concerto for Orchestra

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425694

08:28:00 00:03:07 Traditional The Meeting of the Waters

Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14

08:31:00 00:08:31 Frédéric Chopin Three Waltzes Op 64

Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899

08:41:00 00:08:03 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in E major

John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur 3176

08:55:00 00:05:40 John Williams Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars

Paul Bateman Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 33

09:02:00 00:18:10 Carl Orff Carmina burana: Court of Love

Cleveland Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas Judith Blegen, soprano; Peter Binder, baritone;

Cleve Orch Children's Chorus; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus CBS 33172

09:25:00 00:02:43 George Gershwin Shall We Dance: They All Laughed

London Symphony Orchestra Gregor Bühl Sharon Kam, clarinet Teldec 88482

09:30:00 00:02:27 George Gershwin Girl Crazy: I Got Rhythm

London Symphony Orchestra Gregor Bühl Sharon Kam, clarinet Teldec 88482

09:32:00 00:04:09 Isaac Albéniz Rumores de la Caleta Op 71

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71224

09:55:00 00:03:55 Igor Stravinsky Scherzo à la russe

Michael Tilson Thomas London Symphony Orchestra RCA 68865

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:02:00 00:02:19 Francis Poulenc Improvisation No. 12 "Homage to

Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921

10:05:00 00:03:44 Manuel de Falla Homenaje "Le tombeau de Claude Debussy"

Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 20039

10:10:00 00:07:14 Sir William Walton Capriccio burlesco

James Judd Florida Philharmonic Harm Mundi 907070

10:18:00 00:02:34 Lord Berners Polka

David Lloyd-Jones Royal Ballet Sinfonia MarcoPolo 223711

10:23:00 00:03:33 Camille Saint-Saëns Airs de Ballet d'Ascanio: Adagio &

Tapiola Sinfonietta Jean Jacques Kantorow Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1359

10:29:00 00:13:37 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques Op 112

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

10:44:00 00:05:24 Claude Debussy Tarantelle styrienne "Danse"

Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 74006

10:51:00 00:24:20 Joachim Raff Octet for Strings in C major Op 176

Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790

11:18:00 00:08:33 Rodion Shchedrin Concerto No. 1 for Orchestra "Naughty

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553038

11:29:00 00:08:41 George Frideric Handel Oboe Concerto No. 2 in B flat major

City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 553430

11:40:00 00:10:50 William Boyce Symphony No. 8 in D minor Op 2

Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761

11:52:00 00:06:24 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso

Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

12:11:00 00:08:41 Jacques Offenbach Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4776403

12:21:00 00:07:43 Johann Strauss Jr The Gypsy Baron: Treasure Waltz Op 418

Daniel Barenboim Vienna Philharmonic Decca 12569

12:31:00 00:07:51 Max Steiner The Adventures of Don Juan: Suite

Paul Bateman City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 3009

12:41:00 00:09:10 Robert Wright & George Forrest Borodin's Music from "Kismet" Suite

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703

12:52:00 00:06:19 Jean-Baptiste Arban Variations on Bellini's "Casta diva"

Gothenburg Symphony Edward Gardner Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 53255

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 00:36:11 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Symphony No. 2 in F major

Andrew Penny Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 553469

13:40:00 00:20:09 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Concerto No. 2 in D minor Op 40

Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Saleem Ashkar, piano Decca 4810778

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

14:01:00 00:02:13 Vincenzo Tommasini The Good-Humored Ladies: Overture

Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 60311

14:04:00 00:03:01 Joaquín Rodrigo Soleriana: Passepied

Enrique Bátiz Royal Philharmonic EMI 67435

14:10:00 00:09:57 Charles Tomlinson Griffes Poem for Flute & Orchestra

The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1679

14:23:00 00:14:40 Joachim Raff Concert Piece "Ode to Spring" in G Op 76

Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Lawrence Foster Jean-François Antonioli, piano Claves 8806

14:40:00 00:13:36 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 60 in C major

Angela Jia Kim, piano Miro 1002

14:55:00 00:03:18 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Laideronnette, Empress

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80601

15:00 CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA PREVIEWS

15:05:00 00:11:26 Richard Strauss Daphne: Transformation Scene

London Symphony Orchestra Sir Georg Solti Renée Fleming, soprano Decca 455760

15:18:00 00:08:37 Ludwig van Beethoven Shepherd's Song from Symphony No. 6 Op 68

Douglas Boyd Manchester Camerata Avie 2242

15:29:00 15:49:00 Antonin Dvorak Movements 3 and 4 from Symphony No. 5 in F, Op. 7

Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic EMI 49995

15:52:00 00:06:14 Igor Stravinsky Suite No. 2 for Small Orchestra

Riccardo Chailly London Sinfonietta Decca 417114

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00 00:04:07 Gabriel Fauré Berceuse Op 16

Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot Alexander Velinzon, violin SeattleSM 1004

16:06:00 00:03:21 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques: Pastorale Op 112

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

16:13:00 00:10:28 Gian-Francesco Malipiero Four Inventions

Peter Maag Filarmonia Veneta MarcoPolo 223397

16:27:00 00:03:34 John Williams Munich: A Prayer for Peace

Nic Raine Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 33

16:33:00 00:06:33 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Cello Sonata No. 3 Op 69

Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80740

16:41:00 00:06:57 Joachim Raff Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 167

Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628

16:51:00 00:03:45 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques: Overture Op 112

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

16:57:00 00:02:13 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 2: Polka

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8730

17:05:00 00:04:56 Fromental Hálevy La Juive: Sérénade

Verdi Symphony Milan Carlo Rizzi Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Decca 3136

17:26:00 00:05:41 Tomás Luis de Victoria Alma Redemptoris mater

Ralph Woodward Fairhaven Singers Guild 7380

17:40:00 00:03:49 Gabriel Fauré Sicilienne Op 78

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

17:45:00 00:03:50 Gabriel Fauré Barcarolle No. 13 in C Op 116

Charles Owen, piano Avie 2240

17:52:00 00:02:43 Traditional Oh, Shenandoah

Thomas Hampson, baritone; Wolfram Rieger, piano THM 5432

17:56:00 00:02:55 George Frideric Handel The Triumph of Time and Truth: Sonata in D major

RCO Chamber Orchestra Joshua Rifkin Peter Hurford, organ Decca 414604

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:30:15 Bohuslav Martinu Symphony No. 5

Claus Peter Flor Berlin Symphony Orchestra RCA 7805

18:42:00 00:03:19 Bedrich Smetana The Two Widows: Polka

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867

18:48:00 00:02:07 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Furiant

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867

18:52:00 00:03:44 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 8 in F major Op 59

Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533

18:56:00 00:01:50 Leos Janácek Lachian Dances: Celadná Dance

Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:18:08 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

19:22:00 00:33:25 Karl Goldmark Violin Concerto in A minor Op 28

Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Joshua Bell, violin Sony 65949

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Highlights from recent recitals presented

in March and April by Music from the Western Reserve

Featured Young Artist, Megan Lee, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 24

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g Op 23

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 3 in A-Flat Op 47

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat Op 25/1

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 24 in c Op 25/12

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 14 in f-Sharp Op 48/2

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 13 in c Op 48/1

Maurice Ravel: Jeux d’eau

Lowell Liebermann: Gargoyles Op 29/1-3

Duo Amaral

Victor Ramirez: Saggio: Fantasia (finale)

Alberto Ginastera: Dances from Estancia

Radames Gnattali: Selections from Retratos

Isaac Albéniz: Malagueña

21:48:00 00:10:12 Claude Debussy Danses sacrée et profane

Oberlin 21 Bridget Reischl Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Telarc 80694

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims:

recordings by mezzo-soprano Shirley Verrett

From Italia Fonit Cetra #90

Chausson: Poeme de l'amour et la Mer

Massenet: From Werther, Werther! Werther!

Massenet: From Werther, Je ne l'ai pas...il est doux

Massenet: From Manon, Allons! Adieu notre petite table

Massenet: From Manon,Je marche...Obeissons quand leur voix appelle



23:00 LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:06:18 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas et Mélisande: Prélude Op 80

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

23:08:00 00:10:12 Georges Bizet Adagio from Symphony No. 1 in C major

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

23:20:00 00:07:00 Joachim Raff Andante from Octet for Strings Op 176

Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790

23:27:00 00:10:36 Niels Gade Andantino from Symphony No. 1 Op 5

Dmitri Kitayenko Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9422

23:39:00 00:06:12 John Bull Pavan in the Second Tone

Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019

23:45:00 00:05:26 Gabriel Fauré Pavane Op 50

Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony Chorale SeattleSM 1004

23:50:00 00:02:50 John Dowland Lacrimae Pavan

Sylvain Bergeron, lute Atma 2650

23:55:00 00:03:09 Sir Malcolm Arnold Solitaire: Sarabande

Bryden Thomson Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8867