Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 05-27-2015

Published May 27, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:24:20 Joachim Raff Octet for Strings in C major  Op 176   
Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos  8790

00:28:00 00:31:09 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No.  2 in G minor  Op 16
BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos  10802

01:01:00 00:36:11 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Symphony No.  2 in F major   
Andrew Penny Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos  553469

01:39:00 00:21:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Trio in E flat major    
Emanuel Ax, piano; Richard Stoltzman, clarinet; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony  57499

02:02:00 01:19:59 Gustav Mahler Symphony No.  6 in A minor   
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca  436240

03:24:00 00:12:17 Maurice Ravel Ouverture de féerie "Shéhérazade"  
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference  79

03:38:00 00:34:44 Richard Strauss Sonatina No. 1 for 16 Winds in F major    
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram  445849

04:15:00 00:41:28 Joachim Raff Symphony No.  8 in A major  Op 205  
Urs Schneider Czecho-Slovak State Phil MarcoPolo  223362

04:58:00 00:20:09 John Field Piano Concerto No.  1 in E flat
London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Míceál O'Rourke, piano Chandos  9368

05:20:00 00:19:07 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Overture & Dances 
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca  444867

05:41:00 00:04:01 Friedrich Kuhlau The Robber's Castle: Overture  
Michael Schonwandt Danish National Radio Sym Chandos  9648

05:51:00 00:07:10 Tylman Susato The Danserye: Renaissance Dances  
Ludwig Güttler Güttler Brass Ensemble BerlinClas  1090

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:08:00 00:06:19 Franz Joseph Haydn Andante from Symphony No. 94  
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve  5176

06:15:00 00:06:25 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Rondo from Bassoon Concerto 
Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Klaus Thunemann, bassoon Philips  432081

06:22:00 00:02:11 Paul Desmond Take Five   
Richard Galler, bassoon; Daniele Damiano, bassoon; Milan Turkovic, bassoon; Peter Sadlo, percussion Koch Intl  1374

06:25:00 00:03:22 Anton Bruckner Fantasie in G major    
Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway  30032

06:30:00 00:09:31 Josef Myslivecek Overture No. 2 in A major   
Werner Ehrhardt Concerto Cologne Archiv  4776418

06:43:00 00:06:19 Henry Purcell The Fairy Queen: Act 4 Symphony  
William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi  901308

06:51:00 00:04:08 Alexander Glazunov Ballet Scenes: Waltz Op 52  
Edo de Waart Minnesota Orchestra Telarc  80347

06:55:00 00:02:45 E. E. Bagley National Emblem March  
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA  60983

07:05:00 00:03:32 Frank Bridge Sally in our Alley  
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus  5366

07:10:00 00:05:39 Joachim Raff Finale from Octet for Strings Op 176   
Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos  8790

07:20:00 00:04:29 Leo Arnaud & John Williams Fanfare from "Bugler's Dream" & Olympic  
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony  62592

07:25:00 00:03:33 John Rutter Suite Antique: A Jazz Waltz 
West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon John McMurtery, flute; Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos  573146

07:30:00 00:06:05 Jean-Philippe Rameau Dardanus: Chaconne   
Les Délices Délices  2013

07:40:00 00:09:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 21  
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram  4776409

07:54:00 00:04:16 George Gershwin Girl Crazy: But Not For Me London Symphony Orchestra 
John Williams Joshua Bell, violin Sony  60659

08:07:00 00:05:18 Antonín Dvorák Finale from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96   
Brodsky Quartet Chandos  10801

08:15:00 00:09:39 Béla Bartók Finale from Concerto for Orchestra  
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca  425694

08:28:00 00:03:07 Traditional The Meeting of the Waters 
Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz  14

08:31:00 00:08:31 Frédéric Chopin Three Waltzes Op 64   
Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI  14899

08:41:00 00:08:03 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in E major   
John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur  3176

08:55:00 00:05:40 John Williams Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars  
Paul Bateman Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil  33

09:02:00 00:18:10 Carl Orff Carmina burana: Court of Love 
Cleveland Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas Judith Blegen, soprano; Peter Binder, baritone;
Cleve Orch Children's Chorus; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus CBS  33172

09:25:00 00:02:43 George Gershwin Shall We Dance: They All Laughed 
London Symphony Orchestra Gregor Bühl Sharon Kam, clarinet Teldec  88482

09:30:00 00:02:27 George Gershwin Girl Crazy: I Got Rhythm 
London Symphony Orchestra Gregor Bühl Sharon Kam, clarinet Teldec  88482

09:32:00 00:04:09 Isaac Albéniz Rumores de la Caleta Op 71   
Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica  71224

09:55:00 00:03:55 Igor Stravinsky Scherzo à la russe  
Michael Tilson Thomas London Symphony Orchestra RCA  68865

 

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:02:00 00:02:19 Francis Poulenc Improvisation No. 12 "Homage to   
Paul Crossley, piano CBS  44921

10:05:00 00:03:44 Manuel de Falla Homenaje "Le tombeau de Claude Debussy"   
Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram  20039

10:10:00 00:07:14 Sir William Walton Capriccio burlesco  
James Judd Florida Philharmonic Harm Mundi  907070

10:18:00 00:02:34 Lord Berners Polka  
David Lloyd-Jones Royal Ballet Sinfonia MarcoPolo  223711

10:23:00 00:03:33 Camille Saint-Saëns Airs de Ballet d'Ascanio: Adagio & 
Tapiola Sinfonietta Jean Jacques Kantorow Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis  1359

10:29:00 00:13:37 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques Op 112  
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM  1004

10:44:00 00:05:24 Claude Debussy Tarantelle styrienne "Danse"  
Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec  74006

10:51:00 00:24:20 Joachim Raff Octet for Strings in C major  Op 176   
Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos  8790

11:18:00 00:08:33 Rodion Shchedrin Concerto No. 1 for Orchestra "Naughty  
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos  553038

11:29:00 00:08:41 George Frideric Handel Oboe Concerto No. 2 in B flat major  
City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos  553430

11:40:00 00:10:50 William Boyce Symphony No. 8 in D minor  Op 2  
Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau  436761

11:52:00 00:06:24 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso   
Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram  14764

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:11:00 00:08:41 Jacques Offenbach Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture  
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv  4776403

12:21:00 00:07:43 Johann Strauss Jr The Gypsy Baron: Treasure Waltz Op 418  
Daniel Barenboim Vienna Philharmonic Decca  12569

12:31:00 00:07:51 Max Steiner The Adventures of Don Juan: Suite  
Paul Bateman City of Prague Philharmonic Silva  3009

12:41:00 00:09:10 Robert Wright & George Forrest Borodin's Music from "Kismet" Suite  
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc  80703

12:52:00 00:06:19 Jean-Baptiste Arban Variations on Bellini's "Casta diva" 
Gothenburg Symphony Edward Gardner Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI  53255

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:02:00 00:36:11 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Symphony No.  2 in F major   
Andrew Penny Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos  553469

13:40:00 00:20:09 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Concerto No.  2 in D minor  Op 40 
Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Saleem Ashkar, piano Decca  4810778

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY
14:01:00 00:02:13 Vincenzo Tommasini The Good-Humored Ladies: Overture  
Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony  60311

14:04:00 00:03:01 Joaquín Rodrigo Soleriana: Passepied  
Enrique Bátiz Royal Philharmonic EMI  67435

14:10:00 00:09:57 Charles Tomlinson Griffes Poem for Flute & Orchestra 
The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis  1679

14:23:00 00:14:40 Joachim Raff Concert Piece "Ode to Spring" in G Op 76 
Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Lawrence Foster Jean-François Antonioli, piano Claves  8806

14:40:00 00:13:36 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 60 in C major    
Angela Jia Kim, piano Miro  1002

14:55:00 00:03:18 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Laideronnette, Empress  
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc  80601

 

15:00 CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA PREVIEWS
15:05:00 00:11:26 Richard Strauss Daphne: Transformation Scene 
London Symphony Orchestra Sir Georg Solti Renée Fleming, soprano Decca  455760

15:18:00 00:08:37 Ludwig van Beethoven Shepherd's Song from Symphony No.  6 Op 68  
Douglas Boyd Manchester Camerata Avie  2242

15:29:00 15:49:00  Antonin Dvorak  Movements 3 and 4 from Symphony No. 5 in F, Op. 7
Mariss Jansons     Oslo Philharmonic   EMI 49995

15:52:00 00:06:14 Igor Stravinsky Suite No.  2 for Small Orchestra  
Riccardo Chailly London Sinfonietta Decca  417114

 

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
15:58:00 00:04:07 Gabriel Fauré Berceuse Op 16 
Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot Alexander Velinzon, violin SeattleSM  1004

16:06:00 00:03:21 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques: Pastorale Op 112  
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM  1004

16:13:00 00:10:28 Gian-Francesco Malipiero Four Inventions  
Peter Maag Filarmonia Veneta MarcoPolo  223397

16:27:00 00:03:34 John Williams Munich: A Prayer for Peace  
Nic Raine Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil  33

16:33:00 00:06:33 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Cello Sonata No. 3 Op 69   
Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc  80740

16:41:00 00:06:57 Joachim Raff Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 167  
Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion  66628

16:51:00 00:03:45 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques: Overture Op 112  
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM  1004

16:57:00 00:02:13 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 2: Polka  
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos  8730

17:05:00 00:04:56 Fromental Hálevy La Juive: Sérénade 
Verdi Symphony Milan Carlo Rizzi Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Decca  3136

17:26:00 00:05:41 Tomás Luis de Victoria Alma Redemptoris mater  
Ralph Woodward Fairhaven Singers Guild  7380

17:40:00 00:03:49 Gabriel Fauré Sicilienne Op 78  
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM  1004

17:45:00 00:03:50 Gabriel Fauré Barcarolle No. 13 in C Op 116   
Charles Owen, piano Avie  2240

17:52:00 00:02:43 Traditional Oh, Shenandoah   
Thomas Hampson, baritone; Wolfram Rieger, piano THM  5432

17:56:00 00:02:55 George Frideric Handel The Triumph of Time and Truth: Sonata in D major  
RCO Chamber Orchestra Joshua Rifkin Peter Hurford, organ Decca  414604

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:30:15 Bohuslav Martinu Symphony No.  5  
Claus Peter Flor Berlin Symphony Orchestra RCA  7805

18:42:00 00:03:19 Bedrich Smetana The Two Widows: Polka  
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca  444867

18:48:00 00:02:07 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Furiant  
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca  444867

18:52:00 00:03:44 Antonín Dvorák Legend No.  8 in F major  Op 59  
Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon  3533

18:56:00 00:01:50 Leos Janácek Lachian Dances: Celadná Dance  
Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos  572695

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:18:08 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80  
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM  1004

19:22:00 00:33:25 Karl Goldmark Violin Concerto in A minor  Op 28 
Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Joshua Bell, violin Sony  65949

 

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Highlights from recent recitals presented
in March and April by Music from the Western Reserve

Featured Young Artist, Megan Lee, piano
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 24
Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g Op 23
Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 3 in A-Flat Op 47
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat Op 25/1
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 24 in c Op 25/12
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 14 in f-Sharp Op 48/2
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 13 in c Op 48/1
Maurice Ravel: Jeux d’eau
Lowell Liebermann: Gargoyles Op 29/1-3

Duo Amaral
Victor Ramirez: Saggio: Fantasia (finale)
Alberto Ginastera: Dances from Estancia
Radames Gnattali: Selections from Retratos
Isaac Albéniz: Malagueña

 

21:48:00 00:10:12 Claude Debussy Danses sacrée et profane 
Oberlin 21 Bridget Reischl Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Telarc  80694

 

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims:
recordings by mezzo-soprano Shirley Verrett

From Italia Fonit Cetra #90
Chausson: Poeme de l'amour et la Mer 
Massenet: From  Werther, Werther! Werther!
Massenet: From  Werther, Je ne l'ai pas...il est doux
Massenet: From  Manon, Allons! Adieu notre petite table
Massenet: From  Manon,Je marche...Obeissons quand leur voix appelle
 

23:00 LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:06:18 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas et Mélisande: Prélude Op 80  
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM  1004

23:08:00 00:10:12 Georges Bizet Adagio from Symphony No. 1 in C major   
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference  131

23:20:00 00:07:00 Joachim Raff Andante from Octet for Strings Op 176   
Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos  8790

23:27:00 00:10:36 Niels Gade Andantino from Symphony No. 1 Op 5  
Dmitri Kitayenko Danish National Radio Sym Chandos  9422

23:39:00 00:06:12 John Bull Pavan in the Second Tone   
Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway  30019

23:45:00 00:05:26 Gabriel Fauré Pavane Op 50 
Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony Chorale SeattleSM  1004

23:50:00 00:02:50 John Dowland Lacrimae Pavan   
Sylvain Bergeron, lute Atma  2650

23:55:00 00:03:09 Sir Malcolm Arnold Solitaire: Sarabande  
Bryden Thomson Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos  8867

 

 