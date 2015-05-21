Program Guide 05-21-2015
WCLV ALL NIGHT WITH ROB GRIER
00:02:00 00:37:48 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 5 in F major Op 76
Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 49995
00:42:00 00:35:26 Richard Strauss Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite Op 60
Erich Leinsdorf Chamber Orchestra of Europe ASV 809
01:19:00 00:28:52 Bedrich Smetana String Quartet No. 1 in E minor
Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80178
01:50:00 00:27:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 4 in G minor Op 40
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2191
02:19:00 00:47:50 Ludwig van Beethoven Mass in C major Op 86
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Henriette Schellenberg, sopran; Marietta Simpson, mezzo; Jon Humphrey, tenor; Myron Myers, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80248
03:09:00 00:46:50 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Ballet Music
English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Ursula Connors, soprano; Ambrosian Singers EMI 65732
03:58:00 00:22:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Fifteen Variations & Fugue in E flat major Op 35
Olli Mustonen, piano Decca 436834
04:22:00 00:35:07 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 2 in B minor Op 16
Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220623
04:59:00 00:21:07 Antonio Casimir Cartellieri Symphony No. 4
Gernot Schmalfuss Evergreen Symphony Orchestra CPO 777667
05:22:00 00:14:42 Antonio Lotti Oboe d'amore Concerto in A major
I Musici Heinz Holliger, oboe d'amore Philips 420189
05:39:00 00:06:41 Maurice Ravel Menuet antique
Sean Chen, piano Steinway 30029
05:52:00 00:05:22 Max Reger Finale from Flute Serenade Op 141
Michel Debost, flute; Takako Masame, violin; Lynne Ramsey, viola Skarbo 4094
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM WITH JACQUELINE GERBER
06:07:00 00:04:03 Andrea Falconieri Folias
I Furiosi Baroque Ensemble Dorian 90802
06:15:00 00:08:16 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Cinderella at the Palace
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 550968
06:24:00 00:08:20 Sir Edward German Henry VIII: Three Dances
Richard Hickox Northern Sinfonia EMI 49933
06:35:00 00:06:44 Antonín Dvorák Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 22
Conrad van Alphen Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80623
06:40:00 00:07:17 Robert Schumann Finale from Piano Quintet Op 44 Cleveland Quartet
Emanuel Ax, piano RCA 6498
06:51:00 00:02:42 Traditional The Devil's Reel
La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8723
06:55:00 00:02:34 John Philip Sousa March "La Flor di Sevilla"
Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559092
07:05:00 00:03:36 Gaetano Donizetti Andante sostenuto in F minor
Heinz Holliger, oboe; Ursula Holliger, harp Philips 426288
07:10:00 00:06:40 Domenico Cimarosa Il matrimonio segreto: Overture
Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418
07:17:00 00:03:46 Richard Rodgers The King and I: March of the Siamese
Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra Azica 72216
07:22:00 00:01:27 George Gershwin Of Thee I Sing; Who Cares?
Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280
07:24:00 00:02:55 John Dowland Say, love, if ever thou didst find
La Nef Michael Slattery, tenor Atma 2650
07:29:00 00:06:11 Enrique Granados Goyescas: El fandango de candil
Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732
07:40:00 00:09:10 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade: The Young Prince &
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Daniel Majeske, violin Decca 4787779
07:51:00 00:03:16 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Musette et Tambourin
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478
07:55:00 00:02:26 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Jerusalem
London Philharmonic Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Royal Choral Society EMI 28379
BBC NEWS
08:07:00 00:07:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Allegro from String Quartet No. 4
Jerusalem Quartet Harm Mundi 902076
08:15:00 00:03:04 Marguerite Monnot Hymne à l'amour
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015
08:20:00 00:05:51 Frederick Delius Intermezzo from "Fennimore and Gerda"
Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Orchestra Argo 433704
08:30:00 00:09:21 Johann Adolph Hasse Sinfonia Op 5
Pablo Heras-Casado Concerto Cologne Archiv 4792050
08:40:00 00:07:57 Alessandro Scarlatti Sinfonia di Concerto Grosso No. 4 in E minor
I Musici William Bennett, flute; Hans Elhorst, oboe Philips 400017
08:51:00 00:02:57 Astor Piazzolla Libertango
European Film Philharmonic Christoph Israel Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000
08:55:00 00:05:42 Vernon Duke Autumn in New York
Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Reiko Uchida, piano E1 Music 7780
09:05:00 00:17:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Sextet for 2 Horns & Strings Op 81
Cleveland Orchestra Richard King, horn; Jesse McCormick, horn; Mari Sato, violin; Members of Albany 1325
09:27:00 00:08:41 Max Steiner They Died With Their Boots On: Suite
Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 912
09:41:00 00:06:50 Eric Whitacre Her Sacred Spirit Soars
Eric Whitacre Eric Whitacre Singers Decca 16636
09:49:00 00:08:55 Peter Tchaikovsky Andantino from Symphony No. 4 Op 36
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 70901
WCLV MIDDAY WITH MARK SATOLA
10:02:00 00:02:25 Claude Debussy Les Angélus
Laurence Equilbey Accentus Chamber Choir Naïve 4947
10:05:00 00:04:10 William Byrd The Bells
Robert Moody Canadian Brass Ensemble OpeningDay 7347
10:11:00 00:07:13 Adolphe Adam Si j'étais roi: Overture
Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418
10:19:00 00:03:23 Pietro Mascagni Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo
James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2
10:25:00 00:05:38 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Strings in G major
Andrew Parrott Taverner Players EMI 54208
10:33:00 00:10:36 Remo Giazotto Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ in G minor
Royal Philharmonic Charles Rosekrans Clio Gould, violin Telarc 80562
10:44:00 00:04:18 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Tudor Portraits: Jolly Rutterkin
New Philharmonia Orchestra David Willcocks John Carol Case, baritone; Bach Choir EMI 64722
10:51:00 00:27:34 Robert Schumann Violin Concerto in D minor
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Bell, violin Decca 444811
11:21:00 00:06:40 Domenico Cimarosa Il matrimonio segreto: Overture
Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418
11:30:00 00:09:26 Leopold Mozart Symphony in G
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 10496
11:41:00 00:09:26 Richard Wagner The Ring Without Words: Finale
Lorin Maazel Berlin Philharmonic Telarc 80154
11:51:00 00:05:39 Francis Poulenc Scherzo from Sinfonietta
Paavo Järvi Tapiola Sinfonietta Bis 630
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN WITH MARK SATOLA
12:11:00 00:08:21 Friedrich von Flotow Martha: Overture
Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418
12:22:00 00:07:38 Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Grand March "Gloria all' Egitto!"
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80595
12:31:00 00:07:47 Richard Rodgers Carousel: Waltz
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 63835
12:40:00 00:07:39 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra
Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525
12:48:00 00:08:50 Marvin Hamlisch A Chorus Line: Medley
Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 62
BIG WORK AT ONE WITH MARK SATOLA
13:01:00 00:33:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 4 in B flat major Op 60
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 4776409
13:36:00 00:21:57 Ignaz Pleyel Cello Concerto in C major
Academy Ancient Music Berlin Ivan Monighetti, cello Harm Mundi 901599
WCLV MIDDAY WITH MARK SATOLA
14:00:00 00:02:41 Leroy Anderson Plink, Plank, Plunk!
Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559357
14:03:00 00:02:01 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Pizzicato
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125
14:07:00 00:10:12 Johannes Brahms Rhapsody in B minor Op 79
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Azica 71214
14:10:00 00:09:01 Georg Philipp Telemann Flute Concerto in G major
Berlin Baroque Soloists Rainer Kussmaul Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI 57397
14:29:00 00:04:12 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 3 in A flat major Op 46
Rafael Kubelik Bavarian Radio Symphony DeutGram 4793449
14:34:00 00:04:52 Carl Teike March "Old Comrades"
Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7502
14:51:00 00:08:21 Gustav Holst The Planets: Jupiter Op 32
Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 5086
15:00:00 00:08:32 Peter Cornelius The Barber of Bagdad: Overture
Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418
15:12:00 00:18:03 Heitor Villa-Lobos Concerto for Guitar & Small Orchestra
London Symphony Orchestra Luis Garcia-Navarro Narciso Yepes, guitar PentaTone 202
15:33:00 00:18:19 Franz Anton Hoffmeister Oboe Concerto in C major
Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer Albrecht Mayer, oboe DeutGram 4792942
15:53:00 00:03:02 Leos Janácek Moravian Dances: Fur Coat Dance
Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695
15:58:00 00:03:44 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Gavottes
Raymond Leppard English Chamber Orchestra EMI 65732
WCLV DRIVE TIME WITH BILL O'CONNELL
16:06:00 00:03:13 John Williams Jurassic Park: Main Themes
Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Los Angeles Master Chorale Philips 442425
16:13:00 00:11:28 Gustav Holst Second Suite for Military Band Op 28
Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80038
16:28:00 00:04:28 Sir Malcolm Arnold David Copperfield: Main titles
Rumon Gamba BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9851
16:33:00 00:06:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 3
Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Rachel Barton Pine, violin Avie 2317
16:41:00 00:08:17 Otto Nicolai The Merry Wives of Windsor: Overture
Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418
16:52:00 00:02:25 May Aufderheide The Thriller!
Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340
16:57:00 00:01:51 George Frideric Handel Allegro from Concerto Grosso Op 6
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733
17:05:00 00:05:58 Emil von Reznícek Donna Diana: Overture
Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418
17:13:00 00:11:50 Gustav Mahler Scherzo from Symphony No. 10
Riccardo Chailly Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Decca 421182
17:28:00 00:07:08 Xaver Scharwenka Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 32
BBC Scottish Symphony Michael Stern Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67508
17:40:00 00:04:16 Olivier Messiaen Vocalise from Concert à quatre
Catherine Cantin, flute; Heinz Holliger, oboe; Yvonne Loriod, piano; Mstislav Rostropovich, cello DeutGram 445947
17:45:00 00:05:25 Sergei Rachmaninoff Vocalise Op 34
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60
17:53:00 00:03:34 Ruggero Leoncavallo Pagliacci: Vesti la giubba
St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Decca 15463
17:58:00 00:00:46 Johannes Brahms Waltz No. 1 in B Op 39
Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS WITH BILL O'CONNELL
18:09:00 00:14:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Variations on a Theme by Gluck
András Schiff, piano Decca 421369
18:26:00 00:07:13 Adolphe Adam Si j'étais roi: Overture
Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418
18:36:00 00:03:03 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Secret of Susanna: Overture
Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418
18:42:00 00:13:40 Georg Philipp Telemann Tafelmusik II: Concerto for 3 Violins in F
Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Reinhard Goebel, violin; Manfred Kraemer, violin; Florian Deuter, violin Archiv 427619
18:55:00 00:03:21 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Sailors' Chorus
English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Ambrosian Singers EMI 65732
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN WITH BILL O'CONNELL
19:02:00 00:14:20 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 16 in A
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9352
19:18:00 00:34:08 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 10
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Warner 65775
CLEVELAND INTERNATIONAL PIANO COMPETITION YOUNG ARTISTS FINALS from the Cleveland Museum of Art
20:13:00 00:17:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1: First Movement Op 15 Symphony Orchestra CIPC 1
Gerhard Zimmerman Canton Symphony Orchestra Elliot Wuu, piano
20:34:00 00:18:00 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2: First Movement Op 11 Symphony Orchestra CIPC 1
Gerhard Zimmerman Canton Symphony Orchestra Jaicheng Xiong, piano
20:50:00 00:13:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3: First Movement Op 37 Symphony Orchestra CIPC 1
Gerhard Zimmerman Canton Symphony Orchestra Leonid Nediak, piano
21:32:00 00:17:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1: First Movement Op 15 Symphony Orchestra CIPC 1
Gerhard Zimmerman Canton Symphony Orchestra Chaeyoung Park, piano
21:48:00 00:13:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3: First Movement Op 37 Symphony Orchestra CIPC 1
Gerhard Zimmerman Canton Symphony Orchestra Jae Hong Park, piano
22:07:00 00:13:22 Edvard Grieg Piano Concerto: First movement Op 16 Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3311
Gerhard Zimmerman Canton Symphony Orchestra Yuanfan Yang, piano
SYMPHONYCAST WITH ALISON YOUNG
23:03:00 00:17:53 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin Eliahu Inbal Orchestre National de France Denon 71798
Jeffrey Kahane Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra
23:20:00 00:18:44 Peter Tchaikovsky Variations on a Rococo Theme Op 33 Chamber Orchestra of Europe Sir John Eliot Gardiner Steven Isserlis, cello VirginClas 91134
Jeffrey Kahane Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Ralph Kirschbaum, cello
23:41:00 00:12:00 Thomas Adès Three Studies from Couperin Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra APM 1
Jeffrey Kahane Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra
23:56:00 00:18:23 Ottorino Respighi The Birds Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra Sony 60311
Jeffrey Kahane Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra
00:02:00 00:15:15 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in D major Op 6 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733
Jeffrey Kahane Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra
00:19:00 00:35:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 41 in C major Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80624
Gerard Schwarz Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra