Program Guide 05-21-2015

00:02:00 00:37:48 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 5 in F major Op 76

Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 49995

00:42:00 00:35:26 Richard Strauss Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite Op 60

Erich Leinsdorf Chamber Orchestra of Europe ASV 809

01:19:00 00:28:52 Bedrich Smetana String Quartet No. 1 in E minor

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80178

01:50:00 00:27:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 4 in G minor Op 40

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2191

02:19:00 00:47:50 Ludwig van Beethoven Mass in C major Op 86

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Henriette Schellenberg, sopran; Marietta Simpson, mezzo; Jon Humphrey, tenor; Myron Myers, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80248

03:09:00 00:46:50 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Ballet Music

English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Ursula Connors, soprano; Ambrosian Singers EMI 65732

03:58:00 00:22:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Fifteen Variations & Fugue in E flat major Op 35

Olli Mustonen, piano Decca 436834

04:22:00 00:35:07 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 2 in B minor Op 16

Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220623

04:59:00 00:21:07 Antonio Casimir Cartellieri Symphony No. 4

Gernot Schmalfuss Evergreen Symphony Orchestra CPO 777667

05:22:00 00:14:42 Antonio Lotti Oboe d'amore Concerto in A major

I Musici Heinz Holliger, oboe d'amore Philips 420189

05:39:00 00:06:41 Maurice Ravel Menuet antique

Sean Chen, piano Steinway 30029

05:52:00 00:05:22 Max Reger Finale from Flute Serenade Op 141

Michel Debost, flute; Takako Masame, violin; Lynne Ramsey, viola Skarbo 4094

06:07:00 00:04:03 Andrea Falconieri Folias

I Furiosi Baroque Ensemble Dorian 90802

06:15:00 00:08:16 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Cinderella at the Palace

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 550968

06:24:00 00:08:20 Sir Edward German Henry VIII: Three Dances

Richard Hickox Northern Sinfonia EMI 49933

06:35:00 00:06:44 Antonín Dvorák Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 22

Conrad van Alphen Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80623

06:40:00 00:07:17 Robert Schumann Finale from Piano Quintet Op 44 Cleveland Quartet

Emanuel Ax, piano RCA 6498

06:51:00 00:02:42 Traditional The Devil's Reel

La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8723

06:55:00 00:02:34 John Philip Sousa March "La Flor di Sevilla"

Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559092

07:05:00 00:03:36 Gaetano Donizetti Andante sostenuto in F minor

Heinz Holliger, oboe; Ursula Holliger, harp Philips 426288

07:10:00 00:06:40 Domenico Cimarosa Il matrimonio segreto: Overture

Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418

07:17:00 00:03:46 Richard Rodgers The King and I: March of the Siamese

Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra Azica 72216

07:22:00 00:01:27 George Gershwin Of Thee I Sing; Who Cares?

Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280

07:24:00 00:02:55 John Dowland Say, love, if ever thou didst find

La Nef Michael Slattery, tenor Atma 2650

07:29:00 00:06:11 Enrique Granados Goyescas: El fandango de candil

Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732

07:40:00 00:09:10 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade: The Young Prince &

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Daniel Majeske, violin Decca 4787779

07:51:00 00:03:16 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Musette et Tambourin

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478

07:55:00 00:02:26 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Jerusalem

London Philharmonic Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Royal Choral Society EMI 28379

08:07:00 00:07:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Allegro from String Quartet No. 4

Jerusalem Quartet Harm Mundi 902076

08:15:00 00:03:04 Marguerite Monnot Hymne à l'amour

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015

08:20:00 00:05:51 Frederick Delius Intermezzo from "Fennimore and Gerda"

Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Orchestra Argo 433704

08:30:00 00:09:21 Johann Adolph Hasse Sinfonia Op 5

Pablo Heras-Casado Concerto Cologne Archiv 4792050

08:40:00 00:07:57 Alessandro Scarlatti Sinfonia di Concerto Grosso No. 4 in E minor

I Musici William Bennett, flute; Hans Elhorst, oboe Philips 400017

08:51:00 00:02:57 Astor Piazzolla Libertango

European Film Philharmonic Christoph Israel Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000

08:55:00 00:05:42 Vernon Duke Autumn in New York

Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Reiko Uchida, piano E1 Music 7780

09:05:00 00:17:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Sextet for 2 Horns & Strings Op 81

Cleveland Orchestra Richard King, horn; Jesse McCormick, horn; Mari Sato, violin; Members of Albany 1325

09:27:00 00:08:41 Max Steiner They Died With Their Boots On: Suite

Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 912

09:41:00 00:06:50 Eric Whitacre Her Sacred Spirit Soars

Eric Whitacre Eric Whitacre Singers Decca 16636

09:49:00 00:08:55 Peter Tchaikovsky Andantino from Symphony No. 4 Op 36

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 70901

10:02:00 00:02:25 Claude Debussy Les Angélus

Laurence Equilbey Accentus Chamber Choir Naïve 4947

10:05:00 00:04:10 William Byrd The Bells

Robert Moody Canadian Brass Ensemble OpeningDay 7347

10:11:00 00:07:13 Adolphe Adam Si j'étais roi: Overture

Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418

10:19:00 00:03:23 Pietro Mascagni Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo

James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2

10:25:00 00:05:38 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Strings in G major

Andrew Parrott Taverner Players EMI 54208

10:33:00 00:10:36 Remo Giazotto Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ in G minor

Royal Philharmonic Charles Rosekrans Clio Gould, violin Telarc 80562

10:44:00 00:04:18 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Tudor Portraits: Jolly Rutterkin

New Philharmonia Orchestra David Willcocks John Carol Case, baritone; Bach Choir EMI 64722

10:51:00 00:27:34 Robert Schumann Violin Concerto in D minor

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Bell, violin Decca 444811

11:30:00 00:09:26 Leopold Mozart Symphony in G

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 10496

11:41:00 00:09:26 Richard Wagner The Ring Without Words: Finale

Lorin Maazel Berlin Philharmonic Telarc 80154

11:51:00 00:05:39 Francis Poulenc Scherzo from Sinfonietta

Paavo Järvi Tapiola Sinfonietta Bis 630

12:11:00 00:08:21 Friedrich von Flotow Martha: Overture

Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418

12:22:00 00:07:38 Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Grand March "Gloria all' Egitto!"

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80595

12:31:00 00:07:47 Richard Rodgers Carousel: Waltz

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 63835

12:40:00 00:07:39 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

12:48:00 00:08:50 Marvin Hamlisch A Chorus Line: Medley

Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 62

13:01:00 00:33:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 4 in B flat major Op 60

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 4776409

13:36:00 00:21:57 Ignaz Pleyel Cello Concerto in C major

Academy Ancient Music Berlin Ivan Monighetti, cello Harm Mundi 901599

14:00:00 00:02:41 Leroy Anderson Plink, Plank, Plunk!

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559357

14:03:00 00:02:01 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Pizzicato

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

14:07:00 00:10:12 Johannes Brahms Rhapsody in B minor Op 79

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Azica 71214

14:10:00 00:09:01 Georg Philipp Telemann Flute Concerto in G major

Berlin Baroque Soloists Rainer Kussmaul Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI 57397

14:29:00 00:04:12 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 3 in A flat major Op 46

Rafael Kubelik Bavarian Radio Symphony DeutGram 4793449

14:34:00 00:04:52 Carl Teike March "Old Comrades"

Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7502

14:51:00 00:08:21 Gustav Holst The Planets: Jupiter Op 32

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 5086

15:00:00 00:08:32 Peter Cornelius The Barber of Bagdad: Overture

Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418

15:12:00 00:18:03 Heitor Villa-Lobos Concerto for Guitar & Small Orchestra

London Symphony Orchestra Luis Garcia-Navarro Narciso Yepes, guitar PentaTone 202

15:33:00 00:18:19 Franz Anton Hoffmeister Oboe Concerto in C major

Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer Albrecht Mayer, oboe DeutGram 4792942

15:53:00 00:03:02 Leos Janácek Moravian Dances: Fur Coat Dance

Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695

15:58:00 00:03:44 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Gavottes

Raymond Leppard English Chamber Orchestra EMI 65732

16:06:00 00:03:13 John Williams Jurassic Park: Main Themes

Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Los Angeles Master Chorale Philips 442425

16:13:00 00:11:28 Gustav Holst Second Suite for Military Band Op 28

Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80038

16:28:00 00:04:28 Sir Malcolm Arnold David Copperfield: Main titles

Rumon Gamba BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9851

16:33:00 00:06:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 3

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Rachel Barton Pine, violin Avie 2317

16:41:00 00:08:17 Otto Nicolai The Merry Wives of Windsor: Overture

Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418

16:52:00 00:02:25 May Aufderheide The Thriller!

Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340

16:57:00 00:01:51 George Frideric Handel Allegro from Concerto Grosso Op 6

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733

17:05:00 00:05:58 Emil von Reznícek Donna Diana: Overture

Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418

17:13:00 00:11:50 Gustav Mahler Scherzo from Symphony No. 10

Riccardo Chailly Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Decca 421182

17:28:00 00:07:08 Xaver Scharwenka Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 32

BBC Scottish Symphony Michael Stern Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67508

17:40:00 00:04:16 Olivier Messiaen Vocalise from Concert à quatre

Catherine Cantin, flute; Heinz Holliger, oboe; Yvonne Loriod, piano; Mstislav Rostropovich, cello DeutGram 445947

17:45:00 00:05:25 Sergei Rachmaninoff Vocalise Op 34

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

17:53:00 00:03:34 Ruggero Leoncavallo Pagliacci: Vesti la giubba

St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Decca 15463

17:58:00 00:00:46 Johannes Brahms Waltz No. 1 in B Op 39

Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285

18:09:00 00:14:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Variations on a Theme by Gluck

András Schiff, piano Decca 421369

18:26:00 00:07:13 Adolphe Adam Si j'étais roi: Overture

Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418

18:36:00 00:03:03 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Secret of Susanna: Overture

Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418

18:42:00 00:13:40 Georg Philipp Telemann Tafelmusik II: Concerto for 3 Violins in F

Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Reinhard Goebel, violin; Manfred Kraemer, violin; Florian Deuter, violin Archiv 427619

18:55:00 00:03:21 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Sailors' Chorus

English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Ambrosian Singers EMI 65732

19:02:00 00:14:20 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 16 in A

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9352

19:18:00 00:34:08 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 10

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Warner 65775

CLEVELAND INTERNATIONAL PIANO COMPETITION YOUNG ARTISTS FINALS from the Cleveland Museum of Art



20:13:00 00:17:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1: First Movement Op 15 Symphony Orchestra CIPC 1

Gerhard Zimmerman Canton Symphony Orchestra Elliot Wuu, piano



20:34:00 00:18:00 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2: First Movement Op 11 Symphony Orchestra CIPC 1

Gerhard Zimmerman Canton Symphony Orchestra Jaicheng Xiong, piano

20:50:00 00:13:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3: First Movement Op 37 Symphony Orchestra CIPC 1

Gerhard Zimmerman Canton Symphony Orchestra Leonid Nediak, piano



21:32:00 00:17:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1: First Movement Op 15 Symphony Orchestra CIPC 1

Gerhard Zimmerman Canton Symphony Orchestra Chaeyoung Park, piano

21:48:00 00:13:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3: First Movement Op 37 Symphony Orchestra CIPC 1

Gerhard Zimmerman Canton Symphony Orchestra Jae Hong Park, piano

22:07:00 00:13:22 Edvard Grieg Piano Concerto: First movement Op 16 Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3311

Gerhard Zimmerman Canton Symphony Orchestra Yuanfan Yang, piano

23:03:00 00:17:53 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin Eliahu Inbal Orchestre National de France Denon 71798

Jeffrey Kahane Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra

23:20:00 00:18:44 Peter Tchaikovsky Variations on a Rococo Theme Op 33 Chamber Orchestra of Europe Sir John Eliot Gardiner Steven Isserlis, cello VirginClas 91134

Jeffrey Kahane Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Ralph Kirschbaum, cello

23:41:00 00:12:00 Thomas Adès Three Studies from Couperin Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra APM 1

Jeffrey Kahane Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra

23:56:00 00:18:23 Ottorino Respighi The Birds Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra Sony 60311

Jeffrey Kahane Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra

00:02:00 00:15:15 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in D major Op 6 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733

Jeffrey Kahane Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra

00:19:00 00:35:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 41 in C major Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80624

Gerard Schwarz Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra