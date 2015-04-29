© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Program Guide 04-29-2015

Published April 29, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:39:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 41 in C major   
James Levine Boston Symphony Orchestra BSO Clas  1001

00:43:00 00:25:20 Sir Thomas Beecham The Faithful Shepherd: Suite  
Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA  6231

01:10:00 00:39:21 Ernest Bloch America Seattle Symphony 
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Chorale Delos  3135

01:51:00 00:22:34 Franz Liszt (and others): Hexaméron
 Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion  67401

02:16:00 00:42:18 Richard Strauss Don Quixote Op 35 
Berlin Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Mischa Maisky, cello; Tabea Zimmermann, viola DeutGram  2054

03:00:00 00:21:01 Duke Ellington The River: Suite  
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos  559737

03:23:00 00:29:04 Edward Burlingame Hill Symphony No. 4 in E flat major  Op 47  
Peter Bay Austin Symphony Bridge  9443

03:54:00 00:45:34 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade Op 35 
Royal Philharmonic Sir Thomas Beecham Steven Staryk, violin EMI  66998

04:42:00 00:38:15 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat BBC Philharmonic 
Juanjo Mena Raquel Lojendio, soprano Chandos  10694

05:22:00 00:16:05 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Piano Sonata No.  1 in C major  Op 2   
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur  3127

05:40:00 00:05:55 Franz Schubert The Friends from Salamanka: Overture  
Manfred Huss Haydn Sinfonietta, Vienna Koch Intl  1121

05:55:00 00:02:49 Giuseppe Verdi Il Trovatore: Soldiers' Chorus Chicago Symphony Orchestra 
Sir Georg Solti Chicago Symphony Chorus Decca  430226

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

6:07:00 00:06:20 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in C major    
Stephen Marchionda, guitar MD+G  9031587

06:15:00 00:08:28 Joh. Christoph Friedrich Bach Symphony No.  4 in E  
Dennis Russell Davies Orchestra of St Luke's MusicMast  7062

06:25:00 00:02:19 Ludwig van Beethoven March from Serenade for String Trio Op 8   
Leopold String Trio Hyperion  67253

06:30:00 00:07:23 Robert Schumann March from Fantasie in C major  Op 17   
Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway  30032

06:37:00 00:02:15 Johann Friedrich Fasch Bourrée from Suite in A minor    
Tempesta di Mare Chandos  783

06:40:00 00:09:58 Franz von Suppé Poet and Peasant: Overture  
Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic CBS  44932

06:54:00 00:02:24 Camille Saint-Saëns Samson et Dalila: Dance of the  
Sir Thomas Beecham Royal Philharmonic EMI  63412

06:59:00 00:03:06 John W. Bratton The Teddy Bears' Picnic  Ronald Corp 
New London Orchestra Hyperion  67067

07:05:00 00:03:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Presto from String Quartet No. 3   
Cuarteto Casals Harm Mundi  987060

07:10:00 00:07:14 Edward Burlingame Hill Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 47  
Peter Bay Austin Symphony Bridge  9443

07:20:00 00:03:59 Elmer Bernstein The Magnificent Seven: Theme  
José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil  17

07:25:00 00:01:50 Ernesto Halffter Danza de la pastora   
Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar EMI  49406

07:30:00 00:05:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No.  2: Sinfonia   
Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony  798943

07:40:00 00:06:06 Maurice Ravel Scherzo from String Quartet in F major    
Daedalus Quartet Bridge  9202

07:48:00 00:03:05 William Byrd Earl of Oxford's March  
Robert Moody Canadian Brass Ensemble OpeningDay  7347

07:55:00 00:02:09 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 1: I Bought 
St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec  77310

07:55:00 00:02:16 Miklós Rózsa King of Kings: Resurrection & Finale 
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Mormon Tabernacle Choir Telarc  80631

08:07:00 00:05:45 Franz Schubert Finale from Piano Quintet 
Cleveland Quartet  John O'Conor, piano; James Vandemark, bass; Members of Telarc  80225

08:15:00 00:06:30 Lars-Erik Larsson Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 2  
Andrew Manze Helsingborg Symphony CPO  777671

08:20:00 00:04:54 Leonard Bernstein Mass: A Simple Song   
Canadian Brass RCA  68633

08:28:00 00:08:51 John Williams Cowboys Overture  
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips  420178

08:38:00 00:02:48 David Lang light moving   
Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano DeutGram  19103

08:40:00 00:08:38 Georg Philipp Telemann Wind Quartet No.  6 in E   
European Baroque Soloists Denon  9613

08:55:00 00:05:04 Duke Ellington In a Sentimental Mood   
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca  460811

09:05:00 00:13:13 Franz Liszt Fantasy on Beethoven's "The Ruins of 
Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion  67401

09:21:00 00:02:13 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 1: Les Toreadors  
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc  80703

09:25:00 00:02:29 Dimitri Tiomkin High Noon: Do Not Forsake Me 
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Frankie Laine, vocalist Telarc  80141

09:32:00 00:03:56 Samuel Barber Souvenirs Suite: Waltz Op 28  
Yoel Levi Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc  80441

09:37:00 00:04:27 Claude Debussy Arabesque No.  1 in E major    
Simon Trpceski, piano EMI  272

09:43:00 00:06:28 Arthur Foote A Night Piece for Flute & Strings 
Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Maurice Sharp, flute Epic  1116

09:50:00 00:04:08 Peter Boyer Silver Fanfare  Peter Boyer 
London Philharmonic Orchestra Naxos  559769

09:57:00 00:01:38 Alec Templeton Finale from Pocket-Size Sonata No. 1   
Emma Johnson, clarinet; Julius Drake, piano ASV  910

 

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:01:51 John Bull Lord Lumley's Galliard   
Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway  30019

10:04:00 00:04:30 Leopold Stokowski William Byrd's Pavane & Gigue  
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos  572050

10:11:00 00:06:53 Edward Burlingame Hill Divertimento for Piano & Orchestra 
Austin Symphony Peter Bay Anton Nel, piano Bridge  9443

10:19:00 00:02:52 Deems Taylor Looking Glass Insects  Eiji Oue 
Minnesota Orchestra Reference  92

10:25:00 00:04:16 Felix Mendelssohn Scherzo from Octet for Strings Op 20   
Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos  8790

10:30:00 00:11:53 Gioacchino Rossini String Sonata No.  3 in C major    
Ensemble Explorations Harm Mundi  901847

10:45:00 00:02:48 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon  9   
Empire Brass Telarc  80204

10:51:00 00:29:56 Franz Liszt Piano Sonata in B minor    
Yundi, piano DeutGram  851

11:24:00 00:09:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 23 in D major   
Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony  66859

11:36:00 00:07:35 John Knowles Paine Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 23  
Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World  374

11:46:00 00:08:55 Leos Janácek Moravian Dances  
Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos  572695

11:55:00 00:01:51 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Pantomime from "Les Petits riens"  
Anton Steck Concerto Cologne Archiv  4775800

 

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:11:00 00:08:13 Franz von Suppé The Queen of Spades: Overture  
Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic CBS  44932

12:21:00 00:08:45 Edvard Grieg Sigurd Jorsalfar: Homage March Op 56  
Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony Sony  46668

12:33:00 00:09:01 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Vienna Blood" Op 354  
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram  4763793

12:45:00 00:09:10 Sir Malcolm Arnold English Dances Set 2 Op 33  
Andrew Penny Queensland Symphony Naxos  553526

12:55:00 00:02:01 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Pizzicato  
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference  125

 

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:03:00 00:45:34 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade Op 35 
Royal Philharmonic Sir Thomas Beecham Steven Staryk, violin EMI  66998

13:50:00 00:10:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation Op 42 
Bavarian Radio Symphony Mariss Jansons Nikolaj Znaider, violin RCA  87454

 

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY
14:02:00 00:01:30 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Pastorale   
Lazar Berman, piano DeutGram  4779525

14:04:00 00:03:46 Muzio Clementi Minuetto Pastorale  
Francesco d'Avalos Philharmonia Orchestra ASV  802

14:10:00 00:10:24 Edward Burlingame Hill Concertino No. 1 Op 36 
Austin Symphony Peter Bay Anton Nel, piano Bridge  9443

14:25:00 00:15:30 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 22 in E flat major   
Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic ViennaPhil  2009

14:43:00 00:10:48 Aaron Copland Prairie Journal "Music for Radio"  
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos  559240

14:56:00 00:03:43 Richard Strauss Wiegenlied Op 41   
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille  139

 

15:00 CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA PREVIEWS:
Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Severance Hall
The Cleveland Orchestra, Matthew Halls, conductor;
Richard King, horn; Jesse McCormick, horn; Marc-André Hamelin, piano
All-Haydn: Overture to L'isola disabitata, Concerto for 2 Horns in E-flat;
Piano Concerto No. 11 in D; Symphony No. 101 "Clock"
15:02:00 00:18:11 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Concerto No. 11 in D major  
Norwegian Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI  56960

15:46:00 00:10:36 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 101  
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve  5176

 

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
15:58:00 00:02:59 Duke Ellington The River: Giggling Rapids  
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos  559737

16:05:00 00:04:23 Gian Carlo Menotti Amelia Goes to the Ball: Overture  
James Conlon Metropolitan Opera Orchestra RCA  61509

16:13:00 00:11:51 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Tales from the Vienna Woods" Op 325  
Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic Sony  45808

16:29:00 00:05:15 Duke Ellington Solitude   
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca  460811

16:35:00 00:04:17 Charles Ives Scherzo from Symphony No. 1  
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos  9053

16:41:00 00:07:14 Edward Burlingame Hill Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 47  
Peter Bay Austin Symphony Bridge  9443

16:52:00 00:02:42 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: I Got Plenty of Nothing 
New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Gregg Baker, baritone Teldec  46318

16:56:00 00:02:48 Richard Strauss Scherzo from Piano Sonata in B minor  Op 5   
David Golub, piano Arabesque  6664

17:05:00 00:04:51 Sir Thomas Beecham The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Pastorale  
Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA  6231

17:26:00 00:08:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 1 Op 138  
Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas  45364

17:40:00 00:04:22 Enrique Granados Spanish Dance No.  6 in D Op 5   
Sir Angel Romero, guitar; Celedonio Romero, guitar Telarc  80216

17:46:00 00:03:37 Fernando Sor L'encouragement: Vals Op 34   
Duo Amaral DuoAmaral  501592

17:52:00 00:03:32 Léo Delibes Coppélia: Czárdás  
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference  125

17:56:00 00:02:41 Antonio Vivaldi Fugue from Concerto for 2 Violins Op 3 
Chamber Orchestra of Europe  Daniel Hope, violin; Lorenza Borrani, violin DeutGram  4777463

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:13:35 Edward Burlingame Hill Concertino No. 2 Op 44
Austin Symphony Peter Bay Anton Nel, piano Bridge  9443

18:25:00 00:07:32 Giacomo Puccini Madama Butterfly: Act 2 Intermezzo  
Kent Nagano Lyon Opera Orchestra Erato  17071

18:35:00 00:05:44 George Frederick Bristow Scherzo "The Butterfly's Frolic" from  
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos  9169

18:44:00 00:10:43 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 4 "Orpheus"  
Zubin Mehta Berlin Philharmonic Sony  66834

18:56:00 00:01:57 Sir Edward Elgar The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2: Moths  
Raymond Leppard Indianapolis Symphony Koss Class  1014

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:16:41 Franz Joseph Haydn Horn Concerto No. 1 in D 
Hanover Band Roy Goodman Anthony Halstead, horn Nimbus  5190

19:21:00 00:34:02 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Symphony No. 3 in C major  Op 32  
André Anichanov St Petersburg State Symphony Naxos  550812

19:56:00 00:03:00 Jacques Ibert Entr'acte   Paul Fried, flute; David Sussman, guitar GoldenTone  1

 

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Bach Festival -
recorded Fri., April 17th, 7pm, Gamble Auditorium -
Bach Festival Chamber Orchestra & Baldwin Wallace Symphony Orchestra/Octavio Más-Arocas, conductor;
Eric Jurenas, counter tenor

Steven Stucky: Funeral Music for Queen Mary (after Purcell)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 170 "Vergnügte Ruh, beliebte Seelenlust"
Tom Trapp: Headless Snowman
Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Luciano Berio): Contrapunctus XIX
Arvo Pärt:  Collage on B-A-C-H
Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Ottorino Respighi): Prelude and Fugue in D Major, P. 158

 

21:39:00 00:20:13 Franz Joseph Haydn     String Quartet No. 48 in C major  Op 64   
Salomon String Quartet Hyperion  67011

 

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims:
recordings by Duke Ellington and his Orchestra

 

23:00 LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:05:32 Duke Ellington Day Dream   
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca  460811

23:07:00 00:10:43 Peter Tchaikovsky Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 13  
Michael Tilson Thomas Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram  469376

23:20:00 00:05:20 Duke Ellington Come Sunday Chamber Ensemble  
Richard Stoltzman, clarinet; Eddie Gomez, bass RCA  68416

23:25:00 00:11:21 Charles Gounod Hymne à Sainte Cécile   
Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion  66683

23:38:00 00:05:48 Duke Ellington Sophisticated Lady   
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca  460811

23:43:00 00:09:56 John Knowles Paine Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 23  
Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World  374

23:55:00 00:03:35 Franz Liszt Romance oubliée   
Paul Coletti, viola; Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion  66683

23:57:00 00:01:38 Karlheinz Stockhausen Amour: Cheer up!   
Suzanne Stephens, clarinet DeutGram  423378

 