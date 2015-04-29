Program Guide 04-29-2015

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:39:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 41 in C major

James Levine Boston Symphony Orchestra BSO Clas 1001

00:43:00 00:25:20 Sir Thomas Beecham The Faithful Shepherd: Suite

Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA 6231

01:10:00 00:39:21 Ernest Bloch America Seattle Symphony

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Chorale Delos 3135

01:51:00 00:22:34 Franz Liszt (and others): Hexaméron

Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67401

02:16:00 00:42:18 Richard Strauss Don Quixote Op 35

Berlin Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Mischa Maisky, cello; Tabea Zimmermann, viola DeutGram 2054

03:00:00 00:21:01 Duke Ellington The River: Suite

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559737

03:23:00 00:29:04 Edward Burlingame Hill Symphony No. 4 in E flat major Op 47

Peter Bay Austin Symphony Bridge 9443

03:54:00 00:45:34 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade Op 35

Royal Philharmonic Sir Thomas Beecham Steven Staryk, violin EMI 66998

04:42:00 00:38:15 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat BBC Philharmonic

Juanjo Mena Raquel Lojendio, soprano Chandos 10694

05:22:00 00:16:05 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Piano Sonata No. 1 in C major Op 2

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3127

05:40:00 00:05:55 Franz Schubert The Friends from Salamanka: Overture

Manfred Huss Haydn Sinfonietta, Vienna Koch Intl 1121

05:55:00 00:02:49 Giuseppe Verdi Il Trovatore: Soldiers' Chorus Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Sir Georg Solti Chicago Symphony Chorus Decca 430226

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

6:07:00 00:06:20 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in C major

Stephen Marchionda, guitar MD+G 9031587

06:15:00 00:08:28 Joh. Christoph Friedrich Bach Symphony No. 4 in E

Dennis Russell Davies Orchestra of St Luke's MusicMast 7062

06:25:00 00:02:19 Ludwig van Beethoven March from Serenade for String Trio Op 8

Leopold String Trio Hyperion 67253

06:30:00 00:07:23 Robert Schumann March from Fantasie in C major Op 17

Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032

06:37:00 00:02:15 Johann Friedrich Fasch Bourrée from Suite in A minor

Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783

06:40:00 00:09:58 Franz von Suppé Poet and Peasant: Overture

Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic CBS 44932

06:54:00 00:02:24 Camille Saint-Saëns Samson et Dalila: Dance of the

Sir Thomas Beecham Royal Philharmonic EMI 63412

06:59:00 00:03:06 John W. Bratton The Teddy Bears' Picnic Ronald Corp

New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067

07:05:00 00:03:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Presto from String Quartet No. 3

Cuarteto Casals Harm Mundi 987060

07:10:00 00:07:14 Edward Burlingame Hill Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 47

Peter Bay Austin Symphony Bridge 9443

07:20:00 00:03:59 Elmer Bernstein The Magnificent Seven: Theme

José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 17

07:25:00 00:01:50 Ernesto Halffter Danza de la pastora

Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar EMI 49406

07:30:00 00:05:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 2: Sinfonia

Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 798943

07:40:00 00:06:06 Maurice Ravel Scherzo from String Quartet in F major

Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9202

07:48:00 00:03:05 William Byrd Earl of Oxford's March

Robert Moody Canadian Brass Ensemble OpeningDay 7347

07:55:00 00:02:09 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 1: I Bought

St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310

07:55:00 00:02:16 Miklós Rózsa King of Kings: Resurrection & Finale

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Mormon Tabernacle Choir Telarc 80631

08:07:00 00:05:45 Franz Schubert Finale from Piano Quintet

Cleveland Quartet John O'Conor, piano; James Vandemark, bass; Members of Telarc 80225

08:15:00 00:06:30 Lars-Erik Larsson Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 2

Andrew Manze Helsingborg Symphony CPO 777671

08:20:00 00:04:54 Leonard Bernstein Mass: A Simple Song

Canadian Brass RCA 68633

08:28:00 00:08:51 John Williams Cowboys Overture

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178

08:38:00 00:02:48 David Lang light moving

Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano DeutGram 19103

08:40:00 00:08:38 Georg Philipp Telemann Wind Quartet No. 6 in E

European Baroque Soloists Denon 9613

08:55:00 00:05:04 Duke Ellington In a Sentimental Mood

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811

09:05:00 00:13:13 Franz Liszt Fantasy on Beethoven's "The Ruins of

Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67401

09:21:00 00:02:13 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 1: Les Toreadors

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703

09:25:00 00:02:29 Dimitri Tiomkin High Noon: Do Not Forsake Me

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Frankie Laine, vocalist Telarc 80141

09:32:00 00:03:56 Samuel Barber Souvenirs Suite: Waltz Op 28

Yoel Levi Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80441

09:37:00 00:04:27 Claude Debussy Arabesque No. 1 in E major

Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272

09:43:00 00:06:28 Arthur Foote A Night Piece for Flute & Strings

Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Maurice Sharp, flute Epic 1116

09:50:00 00:04:08 Peter Boyer Silver Fanfare Peter Boyer

London Philharmonic Orchestra Naxos 559769

09:57:00 00:01:38 Alec Templeton Finale from Pocket-Size Sonata No. 1

Emma Johnson, clarinet; Julius Drake, piano ASV 910

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:01:51 John Bull Lord Lumley's Galliard

Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019

10:04:00 00:04:30 Leopold Stokowski William Byrd's Pavane & Gigue

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572050

10:11:00 00:06:53 Edward Burlingame Hill Divertimento for Piano & Orchestra

Austin Symphony Peter Bay Anton Nel, piano Bridge 9443

10:19:00 00:02:52 Deems Taylor Looking Glass Insects Eiji Oue

Minnesota Orchestra Reference 92

10:25:00 00:04:16 Felix Mendelssohn Scherzo from Octet for Strings Op 20

Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790

10:30:00 00:11:53 Gioacchino Rossini String Sonata No. 3 in C major

Ensemble Explorations Harm Mundi 901847

10:45:00 00:02:48 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 9

Empire Brass Telarc 80204

10:51:00 00:29:56 Franz Liszt Piano Sonata in B minor

Yundi, piano DeutGram 851

11:24:00 00:09:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 23 in D major

Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony 66859

11:36:00 00:07:35 John Knowles Paine Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 23

Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374

11:46:00 00:08:55 Leos Janácek Moravian Dances

Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695

11:55:00 00:01:51 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Pantomime from "Les Petits riens"

Anton Steck Concerto Cologne Archiv 4775800

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

12:11:00 00:08:13 Franz von Suppé The Queen of Spades: Overture

Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic CBS 44932

12:21:00 00:08:45 Edvard Grieg Sigurd Jorsalfar: Homage March Op 56

Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony Sony 46668

12:33:00 00:09:01 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Vienna Blood" Op 354

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4763793

12:45:00 00:09:10 Sir Malcolm Arnold English Dances Set 2 Op 33

Andrew Penny Queensland Symphony Naxos 553526

12:55:00 00:02:01 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Pizzicato

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:03:00 00:45:34 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade Op 35

Royal Philharmonic Sir Thomas Beecham Steven Staryk, violin EMI 66998

13:50:00 00:10:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation Op 42

Bavarian Radio Symphony Mariss Jansons Nikolaj Znaider, violin RCA 87454

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

14:02:00 00:01:30 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Pastorale

Lazar Berman, piano DeutGram 4779525

14:04:00 00:03:46 Muzio Clementi Minuetto Pastorale

Francesco d'Avalos Philharmonia Orchestra ASV 802

14:10:00 00:10:24 Edward Burlingame Hill Concertino No. 1 Op 36

Austin Symphony Peter Bay Anton Nel, piano Bridge 9443

14:25:00 00:15:30 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 22 in E flat major

Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic ViennaPhil 2009

14:43:00 00:10:48 Aaron Copland Prairie Journal "Music for Radio"

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240

14:56:00 00:03:43 Richard Strauss Wiegenlied Op 41

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

15:00 CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA PREVIEWS:

Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Severance Hall

The Cleveland Orchestra, Matthew Halls, conductor;

Richard King, horn; Jesse McCormick, horn; Marc-André Hamelin, piano

All-Haydn: Overture to L'isola disabitata, Concerto for 2 Horns in E-flat;

Piano Concerto No. 11 in D; Symphony No. 101 "Clock"

15:02:00 00:18:11 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Concerto No. 11 in D major

Norwegian Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 56960

15:46:00 00:10:36 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 101

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00 00:02:59 Duke Ellington The River: Giggling Rapids

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559737

16:05:00 00:04:23 Gian Carlo Menotti Amelia Goes to the Ball: Overture

James Conlon Metropolitan Opera Orchestra RCA 61509

16:13:00 00:11:51 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Tales from the Vienna Woods" Op 325

Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic Sony 45808

16:29:00 00:05:15 Duke Ellington Solitude

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811

16:35:00 00:04:17 Charles Ives Scherzo from Symphony No. 1

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9053

16:41:00 00:07:14 Edward Burlingame Hill Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 47

Peter Bay Austin Symphony Bridge 9443

16:52:00 00:02:42 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: I Got Plenty of Nothing

New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Gregg Baker, baritone Teldec 46318

16:56:00 00:02:48 Richard Strauss Scherzo from Piano Sonata in B minor Op 5

David Golub, piano Arabesque 6664

17:05:00 00:04:51 Sir Thomas Beecham The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Pastorale

Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA 6231

17:26:00 00:08:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 1 Op 138

Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas 45364

17:40:00 00:04:22 Enrique Granados Spanish Dance No. 6 in D Op 5

Sir Angel Romero, guitar; Celedonio Romero, guitar Telarc 80216

17:46:00 00:03:37 Fernando Sor L'encouragement: Vals Op 34

Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 501592

17:52:00 00:03:32 Léo Delibes Coppélia: Czárdás

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

17:56:00 00:02:41 Antonio Vivaldi Fugue from Concerto for 2 Violins Op 3

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin; Lorenza Borrani, violin DeutGram 4777463

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:13:35 Edward Burlingame Hill Concertino No. 2 Op 44

Austin Symphony Peter Bay Anton Nel, piano Bridge 9443

18:25:00 00:07:32 Giacomo Puccini Madama Butterfly: Act 2 Intermezzo

Kent Nagano Lyon Opera Orchestra Erato 17071

18:35:00 00:05:44 George Frederick Bristow Scherzo "The Butterfly's Frolic" from

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9169

18:44:00 00:10:43 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 4 "Orpheus"

Zubin Mehta Berlin Philharmonic Sony 66834

18:56:00 00:01:57 Sir Edward Elgar The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2: Moths

Raymond Leppard Indianapolis Symphony Koss Class 1014

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:16:41 Franz Joseph Haydn Horn Concerto No. 1 in D

Hanover Band Roy Goodman Anthony Halstead, horn Nimbus 5190

19:21:00 00:34:02 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Symphony No. 3 in C major Op 32

André Anichanov St Petersburg State Symphony Naxos 550812

19:56:00 00:03:00 Jacques Ibert Entr'acte Paul Fried, flute; David Sussman, guitar GoldenTone 1

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Bach Festival -

recorded Fri., April 17th, 7pm, Gamble Auditorium -

Bach Festival Chamber Orchestra & Baldwin Wallace Symphony Orchestra/Octavio Más-Arocas, conductor;

Eric Jurenas, counter tenor

Steven Stucky: Funeral Music for Queen Mary (after Purcell)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 170 "Vergnügte Ruh, beliebte Seelenlust"

Tom Trapp: Headless Snowman

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Luciano Berio): Contrapunctus XIX

Arvo Pärt: Collage on B-A-C-H

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Ottorino Respighi): Prelude and Fugue in D Major, P. 158

21:39:00 00:20:13 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet No. 48 in C major Op 64

Salomon String Quartet Hyperion 67011

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims:

recordings by Duke Ellington and his Orchestra

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:05:32 Duke Ellington Day Dream

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811

23:07:00 00:10:43 Peter Tchaikovsky Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 13

Michael Tilson Thomas Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 469376

23:20:00 00:05:20 Duke Ellington Come Sunday Chamber Ensemble

Richard Stoltzman, clarinet; Eddie Gomez, bass RCA 68416

23:25:00 00:11:21 Charles Gounod Hymne à Sainte Cécile

Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 66683

23:38:00 00:05:48 Duke Ellington Sophisticated Lady

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811

23:43:00 00:09:56 John Knowles Paine Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 23

Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374

23:55:00 00:03:35 Franz Liszt Romance oubliée

Paul Coletti, viola; Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 66683

23:57:00 00:01:38 Karlheinz Stockhausen Amour: Cheer up!

Suzanne Stephens, clarinet DeutGram 423378