Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 04-06-2015

Published April 6, 2015 at 5:00 AM EDT

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00    00:17:50    Zdenek Fibich    Zaboj, Slavoj and Ludek Op 37        
Marek Stilec    Czech National Symphony    Naxos     573197

00:22:00    00:31:41    Camille Saint-Saëns    Piano Quartet in B flat major  Op 41    
Fine Arts Quartet        Cristina Ortiz, piano; Members of    Naxos     572904

00:56:00    00:34:11    Alberto Ginastera    Cello Concerto No.  1 Op 36    
Bamberg Symphony    Lothar Zagrosek    Mark Kosower, cello    Naxos     572372

01:32:00    01:02:49    Franz Schubert    Octet in F major             
Cleveland Octet    Sony     62655

02:37:00    00:42:14    Antonín Dvorák    Symphony No.  4 in D minor  Op 13        
Libor Pesek    Czech Philharmonic Orchestra    VirginClas     91144

03:21:00    00:32:38    Léo Delibes    Coppélia: Suite        
Martin West    San Francisco Ballet Orchestra    Reference     125

03:55:00    00:28:31    Alexander Borodin    String Quartet No. 2 in D major             
Cleveland Quartet    Telarc     80178

04:25:00    00:27:34    Jean Sibelius    Symphony No.  3 in C major  Op 52        
Jukka-Pekka Saraste    Finnish Radio Symphony Orch    RCA     60434

04:55:00    00:14:30    Edvard Grieg    Pictures of Country Life Op 19            
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano    Centaur     2726

05:11:00    00:25:04    Carl Maria von Weber    Symphony No. 1 in C major  Op 19        
John Georgiadis    Queensland Symphony    Naxos     550928

05:38:00    00:06:33    Peter Tchaikovsky    Pezzo capriccioso Op 62    
San Francisco Ballet Orchestra    Martin West    Zuill Bailey, cello    Telarc     80724

05:48:00    00:07:10    Franz Joseph Haydn    Finale from Symphony No. 82        
Thomas Fey    Heidelberg Symphony    Hänssler     98265

05:56:00    00:02:29    Peter Tchaikovsky    Swan Lake: Act 2 Introduction        
Valéry Gergiev    Mariinsky Theater Orchestra    Decca     10104

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

06:07:00    00:05:03    Johann Pachelbel    Canon in D major     
Chamber Orchestra of Europe        Daniel Hope, violin; Lorenza Borrani, violin; Members of    DeutGram     13993

06:15:00    00:09:52    Ludwig van Beethoven    Rondo from Violin Concerto Op 61    
German Chamber Philharmonic    Lisa Batiashvili    Lisa Batiashvili, violin    Sony     733400

06:25:00    00:11:37    Zdenek Fibich    The Tempest Op 46        
Marek Stilec    Czech National Symphony    Naxos     573197

06:40:00    00:08:05    Ambroise Thomas    Raymond: Overture        
Charles Dutoit    Montreal Symphony Orchestra    Decca     421527

06:51:00    00:02:26    Sergei Rachmaninoff    Etude-tableau in B minor  Op 39            
Yuja Wang, piano    DeutGram     16606

06:55:00    00:04:14    Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov    Procession of the Sardar        
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80657

07:05:00    00:03:41    Mikis Theodorakis    Ode to Zeus from "Canto Olympico"    
Boston Pops Orchestra    John Williams    Tanglewood Festival Chorus    Sony     62592

07:09:00    00:07:56    Peter Schickele    New Horizons in Music Appreciation:            
Peter Schickele, narrator; Robert Dennis, narrator    Vanguard     72015

07:20:00    00:03:34    Claude Debussy    Suite bergamasque: Passepied            
Vassily Primakov, piano    Bridge     9350

07:23:00    00:02:50    Carlos Salzedo    Suite of Eight Dances: Bolero            
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp    Azica     71273

07:30:00    00:04:50    Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov    Mlada: Procession of the Nobles        
Gerard Schwarz    Seattle Symphony    Naxos     572787

07:40:00    00:06:48    Johann David Heinichen    Concerto Grosso in F major         
Reinhard Goebel    Cologne Musica Antiqua    Archiv     437549

07:47:00    00:05:03    Sergei Rachmaninoff    Slava Op 11            
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano; Emanuela Friscioni, piano    Centaur     3062

07:56:00    00:03:00    Fritz Kreisler    La Gitana            
Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano    Telarc     80744

08:07:00    00:05:56    John Philip Sousa    La Reine de la Mer        
Timothy Foley    Nonpareil Wind Band    EMI     54130

08:15:00    00:07:48    Jean Sibelius    Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 82        
Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     1032

08:25:00    00:10:11    Johann Christian Bach    Symphony in D major  Op 18        
Anthony Halstead    Hanover Band    CPO     999752

08:35:00    00:04:48    Felix Mendelssohn    War March of the Priests        
Leonard Bernstein    New York Philharmonic    Sony     61843

08:43:00    00:06:32    Franz Schubert    Scherzo from Octet            
Cleveland Octet    Sony     62655

08:51:00    00:03:05    Johann Sebastian Bach    Orchestral Suite No. 2: Polonaise    
Ensemble Sonnerie    Monica Huggett    Gonzalo X. Ruiz, oboe    Avie     2171

08:55:00    00:03:21    Patrick Doyle    Henry V: Non nobis Domine    
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Erich Kunzel    Brian Home, tenor; May Festival Chorus    Telarc     80551

09:05:00    00:13:31    Robert Volkmann    Serenade No.  3 for Strings in D minor  Op 69    
German Chamber Academy Neuss    Johannes Goritzki    Catherine Tunnell, cello    CPO     999159

09:18:00    00:02:22    Giles Farnaby    Rosa Solis            
Ian Watson, harpsichord    Chandos     8892

09:23:00    00:02:37    Claude Debussy    Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk            
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano    Decca     460247

09:25:00    00:05:05    Max Steiner    Johnny Belinda: Suite        
Charles Gerhardt    National Philharmonic    RCA     81270

09:35:00    00:07:10    Giuseppe Verdi    Nabucco: Overture        
Riccardo Muti    La Scala Philharmonic    Sony     68468

09:45:00    00:06:03    Dmitri Kabalevsky    Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 23    
NDR Radio Philharmonic    Alun Francis    Michael Korstick, piano    CPO     777658

09:54:00    00:04:09    George Gershwin    Prelude No. 2 "Blue Lullaby"            
Burning River Brass    BurnRiver     2013

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY 

10:00:00    00:03:04    Léo Delibes    Les filles de Cadiz    
Prague Philharmonic Orchestra    Charles Olivieri-Munroe    Sol Gabetta, cello    RCA     735962

10:04:00    00:01:58    Francis Poulenc    L'embarquement pour Cythère            
Katia & Marielle Labèque,piano    Philips     426284

10:08:00    00:08:17    Alexander Borodin    Nocturne from String Quartet No.  2        
Neeme Järvi    Gothenburg Symphony    DeutGram     435757

10:18:00    00:04:16    Frédéric Chopin    Nocturne No.  2 in E flat major  Op 9            
Nelson Freire, piano    Decca     14053

10:25:00    00:04:04    Antonín Dvorák    Legend No.  3 in G minor  Op 59        
Sir Charles Mackerras    Czech Philharmonic Orchestra    Supraphon     3533

10:32:00    00:12:31    Zdenek Fibich    Toman and the Wood Nymph Op 49        
Marek Stilec    Czech National Symphony    Naxos     573197

10:46:00    00:04:54    Josef Suk    Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 6            
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     447109

10:53:00    00:23:42    Richard Strauss    Intermezzo: Four Symphonic Interludes        
André Previn    Vienna Philharmonic    DeutGram     437790

11:20:00    00:10:36    Felix Mendelssohn    String Symphony No.  2 in D major         
Nicholas Ward    Northern Chamber Orchestra    Naxos     553161

11:32:00    00:09:43    Antonio Vivaldi    Concerto for 2 Violins & 2 Cellos in D major     
Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra    Jeanne Lamon    Jeanne Lamon, violin; Stephen Marvin, violin; Anner Bylsma, cello; Christina Mahler, cello    Sony     62719

11:45:00    00:09:58    Sir Arnold Bax    The Happy Forest        
John Wilson    Royal Liverpool Philharmonic    Avie     2194

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

12:12:00    00:04:31    Eric Coates    London Suite: Knightsbridge March        
Ronald Corp    New London Orchestra    Hyperion     66968

12:19:00    00:06:53    Paul Lincke    Glow Worm Idyll "Gavotte Pavlova"        
Ronald Corp    New London Orchestra    Hyperion     66998

12:28:00    00:06:12    Paul Schoenfield    Café Music: Allegro            
Almeda Trio    Albany     1386

12:37:00    00:13:04    Erich Wolfgang Korngold    The Prince and the Pauper: Suite        
André Previn    London Symphony Orchestra    DeutGram     471347

12:52:00    00:07:33    Bill Evans    Peace Piece            
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano    Decca     455512

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00    00:36:12    Alexander Glazunov    Symphony No.  7 in F major  Op 77        
José Serebrier    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Warner     63236

13:39:00    00:21:01    Robert Fuchs    Serenade No. 5 in D major  Op 53        
Christian Ludwig    Cologne Chamber Orchestra    Naxos     572607

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

14:01:00    00:02:30    David Guion    Arkansas Traveler        
Ronald Corp    New London Orchestra    Hyperion     67067

14:05:00    00:04:14    Lyndol Mitchell    Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Shivaree        
Howard Hanson    Eastman-Rochester Orchestra    Mercury     434324

14:12:00    00:14:23    Gabriel Fauré    Masques et bergamasques Op 112            
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     449186

14:29:00    00:03:35    Emmanuel Chabrier    Joyeuse Marche        
Neeme Järvi    Orch de la Suisse Romande    Chandos     5122

14:47:00    00:10:38    Gustav Holst    The Perfect Fool: Ballet Music Op 39        
André Previn    London Symphony Orchestra    EMI     66934

15:00 MONDAY MOZART

15:01:00    00:16:09    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Sonata No. 22 for Piano & Violin in A major             
Ray Chen, violin; Christoph Eschenbach, piano    Sony     544775

15:19:00    00:15:43    Franz Joseph Haydn    Symphony No. 12 in E major         
Christoph von Dohnányi    Vienna Philharmonic    ViennaPhil     2009

15:38:00    00:09:49    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Piano Sonata No. 15 in C major             
Daniel-Ben Pienaar, piano    Avie     2209

15:49:00    00:07:09    Johann Christian Bach    Carattaco: Overture        
Anthony Halstead    Hanover Band    CPO     999488

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

15:58:00    00:02:51    Leroy Anderson    Belle of the Ball        
Leonard Slatkin    BBC Concert Orchestra    Naxos     559313

16:05:00    00:02:21    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    The Magic Flute: March of the Priests        
Rinaldo Alessandrini    Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch    Naïve     30479

16:09:00    00:09:07    John Ireland    Epic March        
Richard Hickox    London Symphony Orchestra    Chandos     8879

16:20:00    00:03:38    Franz Schubert    Marche militaire No. 2 in G major             
Paul Badura-Skoda, piano; Jörg Demus, piano    Valois     4622

16:27:00    00:05:30    Erich Wolfgang Korngold    Between Two Worlds: Suite        
Charles Gerhardt    National Philharmonic    RCA     60863

16:36:00    00:03:38    Pietro Mascagni    L'amico Fritz: Preludietto        
Myung-Whun Chung    St Cecilia Academy Orchestra    DeutGram     471566

16:41:00    00:07:36    Franz Joseph Haydn    Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 7        
Ádám Fischer    Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch    Nimbus     5240

16:51:00    00:03:18    Francis Poulenc    Improvisation No. 15 in C minor             
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano    Steinway     30015

16:55:00    00:03:43    Peter Tchaikovsky    Cherevichki: Russian Dance        
Theodore Kuchar    National Symphony of Ukraine    Naxos     554845

17:06:00    00:02:19    Giovanni Gabrieli    Sonata on the 9th tone for 8 parts        
Vittorio Negri    Edward Tarr Brass Ensemble    CBS     42645

17:10:00    00:07:31    Randall Thompson    Allegro from Symphony No. 2        
Leonard Bernstein    New York Philharmonic    Sony     60594

17:20:00    00:05:10    Sir Edward German    Men of Harlech from "Welsh Rhapsody"        
Andrew Penny    National Symphony of Ireland    MarcoPolo     223726

17:26:00    00:07:31    Modest Mussorgsky    Intermezzo "in modo classico" in B minor         
Claudio Abbado    Berlin Philharmonic    Sony     62034

17:40:00    00:07:32    Tomaso Albinoni    Oboe Concerto in F major  Op 7    
London Virtuosi    John Georgiadis    Anthony Camden, oboe    Naxos     553002

17:50:00    00:02:36    Alfonso Ferrabosco Jr    Ego dixi Domine        
Ross Duffin    Quire Cleveland    Quire     2013

17:54:00    00:04:09    Edvard Grieg    Holberg Suite: Rigaudon Op 40        
Conrad van Alphen    Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra    Telarc     80623

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:00    00:12:59    Zdenek Fibich    Spring Op 13        
Marek Stilec    Czech National Symphony    Naxos     573197

18:20:00    00:03:05    Scott Joplin    The Cascades            
Joshua Rifkin, piano    Nonesuch     79159

18:24:00    00:04:01    Igor Stravinsky    The Firebird: Infernal Dance        
Paavo Järvi    Cincinnati Symphony    Telarc     80587

18:28:00    00:13:00    Anton Diabelli    Guitar Sonata in F major  Op 57            
Eduardo Fernández, guitar    Decca     414160

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00    00:16:56    Zdenek Fibich    Othello Op 6        
Marek Stilec    Czech National Symphony    Naxos     573197

19:21:00    00:34:43    Georges Bizet    Symphony No. 1 in C major         
Joel Smirnoff    CityMusic Cleveland    CityMusic     2011

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00    00:24:25    Claude Debussy    Three Nocturnes    
Cleveland Orchestra    Lorin Maazel    Women of the; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    Decca     4787779

20:28:00    00:26:29    Ludwig van Beethoven    Symphony No.  8 in F major  Op 93        
Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    Telarc     80091

20:56:00    00:03:40    Padre Antonio Soler    Sonata No. 13 in G major             
Martina Filjak, piano    Naxos     572515

 

21:00 PASSOVER SPECIAL

A Musical Feast for Passover with Itzhak Perlman

This year Passover begins at sundown on Friday, April 3 and ends the evening of Saturday, April 11.

The springtime Jewish holiday of Passover is about liberation from slavery in ancient Egypt. In this one-hour special, superstar violinist Itzhak Perlman shares Passover music from many traditions, plus songs and memories from his childhood in Israel. The program draws its shape from the Passover seder and, like that ancient family ritual, the music gets progressively giddier as the show moves along.

Selections include music from familiar classical works (Handel’s Israel in Egypt ), and from lesser-known classical pieces (Halévy’s opera La Juive , with Jan Peerce; Dessau’s 1934 German setting of the Haggadah; Korngold’s glorious Passover Psalm). Perlman’s playing is represented by a duet with Cantor Yitzchak Meir Helfgot, as well as the beloved theme from Schindler’s List. Other recordings include unusual takes on traditional tunes, like a swing “Dayenu,” “Who Knows One?” in Ladino, the zany Moishe Oysher treatment of “Chad Gadya,” and “Go Down, Moses” sung by Paul Robeson.

23:57:00    00:01:30    Percy Grainger    Train Music        
Sir Simon Rattle    City of Birmingham Symphony    EMI     56412