Program Guide 04-06-2015

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:17:50 Zdenek Fibich Zaboj, Slavoj and Ludek Op 37

Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos 573197

00:22:00 00:31:41 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Quartet in B flat major Op 41

Fine Arts Quartet Cristina Ortiz, piano; Members of Naxos 572904

00:56:00 00:34:11 Alberto Ginastera Cello Concerto No. 1 Op 36

Bamberg Symphony Lothar Zagrosek Mark Kosower, cello Naxos 572372

01:32:00 01:02:49 Franz Schubert Octet in F major

Cleveland Octet Sony 62655

02:37:00 00:42:14 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 13

Libor Pesek Czech Philharmonic Orchestra VirginClas 91144

03:21:00 00:32:38 Léo Delibes Coppélia: Suite

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

03:55:00 00:28:31 Alexander Borodin String Quartet No. 2 in D major

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80178

04:25:00 00:27:34 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 3 in C major Op 52

Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60434

04:55:00 00:14:30 Edvard Grieg Pictures of Country Life Op 19

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2726

05:11:00 00:25:04 Carl Maria von Weber Symphony No. 1 in C major Op 19

John Georgiadis Queensland Symphony Naxos 550928

05:38:00 00:06:33 Peter Tchaikovsky Pezzo capriccioso Op 62

San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 80724

05:48:00 00:07:10 Franz Joseph Haydn Finale from Symphony No. 82

Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98265

05:56:00 00:02:29 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Act 2 Introduction

Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

06:07:00 00:05:03 Johann Pachelbel Canon in D major

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin; Lorenza Borrani, violin; Members of DeutGram 13993

06:15:00 00:09:52 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Violin Concerto Op 61

German Chamber Philharmonic Lisa Batiashvili Lisa Batiashvili, violin Sony 733400

06:25:00 00:11:37 Zdenek Fibich The Tempest Op 46

Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos 573197

06:40:00 00:08:05 Ambroise Thomas Raymond: Overture

Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Orchestra Decca 421527

06:51:00 00:02:26 Sergei Rachmaninoff Etude-tableau in B minor Op 39

Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606

06:55:00 00:04:14 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Procession of the Sardar

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80657

07:05:00 00:03:41 Mikis Theodorakis Ode to Zeus from "Canto Olympico"

Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 62592

07:09:00 00:07:56 Peter Schickele New Horizons in Music Appreciation:

Peter Schickele, narrator; Robert Dennis, narrator Vanguard 72015

07:20:00 00:03:34 Claude Debussy Suite bergamasque: Passepied

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350

07:23:00 00:02:50 Carlos Salzedo Suite of Eight Dances: Bolero

Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273

07:30:00 00:04:50 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Mlada: Procession of the Nobles

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572787

07:40:00 00:06:48 Johann David Heinichen Concerto Grosso in F major

Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 437549

07:47:00 00:05:03 Sergei Rachmaninoff Slava Op 11

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano; Emanuela Friscioni, piano Centaur 3062

07:56:00 00:03:00 Fritz Kreisler La Gitana

Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744

08:07:00 00:05:56 John Philip Sousa La Reine de la Mer

Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130

08:15:00 00:07:48 Jean Sibelius Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 82

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

08:25:00 00:10:11 Johann Christian Bach Symphony in D major Op 18

Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999752

08:35:00 00:04:48 Felix Mendelssohn War March of the Priests

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 61843

08:43:00 00:06:32 Franz Schubert Scherzo from Octet

Cleveland Octet Sony 62655

08:51:00 00:03:05 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 2: Polonaise

Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Gonzalo X. Ruiz, oboe Avie 2171

08:55:00 00:03:21 Patrick Doyle Henry V: Non nobis Domine

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Brian Home, tenor; May Festival Chorus Telarc 80551

09:05:00 00:13:31 Robert Volkmann Serenade No. 3 for Strings in D minor Op 69

German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki Catherine Tunnell, cello CPO 999159

09:18:00 00:02:22 Giles Farnaby Rosa Solis

Ian Watson, harpsichord Chandos 8892

09:23:00 00:02:37 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460247

09:25:00 00:05:05 Max Steiner Johnny Belinda: Suite

Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81270

09:35:00 00:07:10 Giuseppe Verdi Nabucco: Overture

Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 68468

09:45:00 00:06:03 Dmitri Kabalevsky Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 23

NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis Michael Korstick, piano CPO 777658

09:54:00 00:04:09 George Gershwin Prelude No. 2 "Blue Lullaby"

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY

10:00:00 00:03:04 Léo Delibes Les filles de Cadiz

Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe Sol Gabetta, cello RCA 735962

10:04:00 00:01:58 Francis Poulenc L'embarquement pour Cythère

Katia & Marielle Labèque,piano Philips 426284

10:08:00 00:08:17 Alexander Borodin Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 435757

10:18:00 00:04:16 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 2 in E flat major Op 9

Nelson Freire, piano Decca 14053

10:25:00 00:04:04 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 3 in G minor Op 59

Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533

10:32:00 00:12:31 Zdenek Fibich Toman and the Wood Nymph Op 49

Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos 573197

10:46:00 00:04:54 Josef Suk Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 6

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109

10:53:00 00:23:42 Richard Strauss Intermezzo: Four Symphonic Interludes

André Previn Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 437790

11:20:00 00:10:36 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 2 in D major

Nicholas Ward Northern Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553161

11:32:00 00:09:43 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 2 Violins & 2 Cellos in D major

Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Jeanne Lamon, violin; Stephen Marvin, violin; Anner Bylsma, cello; Christina Mahler, cello Sony 62719

11:45:00 00:09:58 Sir Arnold Bax The Happy Forest

John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

12:12:00 00:04:31 Eric Coates London Suite: Knightsbridge March

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66968

12:19:00 00:06:53 Paul Lincke Glow Worm Idyll "Gavotte Pavlova"

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66998

12:28:00 00:06:12 Paul Schoenfield Café Music: Allegro

Almeda Trio Albany 1386

12:37:00 00:13:04 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Prince and the Pauper: Suite

André Previn London Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 471347

12:52:00 00:07:33 Bill Evans Peace Piece

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 00:36:12 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 7 in F major Op 77

José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 63236

13:39:00 00:21:01 Robert Fuchs Serenade No. 5 in D major Op 53

Christian Ludwig Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572607

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

14:01:00 00:02:30 David Guion Arkansas Traveler

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067

14:05:00 00:04:14 Lyndol Mitchell Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Shivaree

Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434324

14:12:00 00:14:23 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques Op 112

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 449186

14:29:00 00:03:35 Emmanuel Chabrier Joyeuse Marche

Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

14:47:00 00:10:38 Gustav Holst The Perfect Fool: Ballet Music Op 39

André Previn London Symphony Orchestra EMI 66934

15:00 MONDAY MOZART

15:01:00 00:16:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Sonata No. 22 for Piano & Violin in A major

Ray Chen, violin; Christoph Eschenbach, piano Sony 544775

15:19:00 00:15:43 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 12 in E major

Christoph von Dohnányi Vienna Philharmonic ViennaPhil 2009

15:38:00 00:09:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Sonata No. 15 in C major

Daniel-Ben Pienaar, piano Avie 2209

15:49:00 00:07:09 Johann Christian Bach Carattaco: Overture

Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999488

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

15:58:00 00:02:51 Leroy Anderson Belle of the Ball

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559313

16:05:00 00:02:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute: March of the Priests

Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479

16:09:00 00:09:07 John Ireland Epic March

Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8879

16:20:00 00:03:38 Franz Schubert Marche militaire No. 2 in G major

Paul Badura-Skoda, piano; Jörg Demus, piano Valois 4622

16:27:00 00:05:30 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Between Two Worlds: Suite

Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 60863

16:36:00 00:03:38 Pietro Mascagni L'amico Fritz: Preludietto

Myung-Whun Chung St Cecilia Academy Orchestra DeutGram 471566

16:41:00 00:07:36 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 7

Ádám Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5240

16:51:00 00:03:18 Francis Poulenc Improvisation No. 15 in C minor

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015

16:55:00 00:03:43 Peter Tchaikovsky Cherevichki: Russian Dance

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 554845

17:06:00 00:02:19 Giovanni Gabrieli Sonata on the 9th tone for 8 parts

Vittorio Negri Edward Tarr Brass Ensemble CBS 42645

17:10:00 00:07:31 Randall Thompson Allegro from Symphony No. 2

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594

17:20:00 00:05:10 Sir Edward German Men of Harlech from "Welsh Rhapsody"

Andrew Penny National Symphony of Ireland MarcoPolo 223726

17:26:00 00:07:31 Modest Mussorgsky Intermezzo "in modo classico" in B minor

Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony 62034

17:40:00 00:07:32 Tomaso Albinoni Oboe Concerto in F major Op 7

London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 553002

17:50:00 00:02:36 Alfonso Ferrabosco Jr Ego dixi Domine

Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 2013

17:54:00 00:04:09 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite: Rigaudon Op 40

Conrad van Alphen Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80623

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:00 00:12:59 Zdenek Fibich Spring Op 13

Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos 573197

18:20:00 00:03:05 Scott Joplin The Cascades

Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159

18:24:00 00:04:01 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Infernal Dance

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80587

18:28:00 00:13:00 Anton Diabelli Guitar Sonata in F major Op 57

Eduardo Fernández, guitar Decca 414160

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:16:56 Zdenek Fibich Othello Op 6

Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos 573197

19:21:00 00:34:43 Georges Bizet Symphony No. 1 in C major

Joel Smirnoff CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2011

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:24:25 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Women of the; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779

20:28:00 00:26:29 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 8 in F major Op 93

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80091

20:56:00 00:03:40 Padre Antonio Soler Sonata No. 13 in G major

Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515

21:00 PASSOVER SPECIAL

A Musical Feast for Passover with Itzhak Perlman

This year Passover begins at sundown on Friday, April 3 and ends the evening of Saturday, April 11.

The springtime Jewish holiday of Passover is about liberation from slavery in ancient Egypt. In this one-hour special, superstar violinist Itzhak Perlman shares Passover music from many traditions, plus songs and memories from his childhood in Israel. The program draws its shape from the Passover seder and, like that ancient family ritual, the music gets progressively giddier as the show moves along.

Selections include music from familiar classical works (Handel’s Israel in Egypt ), and from lesser-known classical pieces (Halévy’s opera La Juive , with Jan Peerce; Dessau’s 1934 German setting of the Haggadah; Korngold’s glorious Passover Psalm). Perlman’s playing is represented by a duet with Cantor Yitzchak Meir Helfgot, as well as the beloved theme from Schindler’s List. Other recordings include unusual takes on traditional tunes, like a swing “Dayenu,” “Who Knows One?” in Ladino, the zany Moishe Oysher treatment of “Chad Gadya,” and “Go Down, Moses” sung by Paul Robeson.

23:57:00 00:01:30 Percy Grainger Train Music

Sir Simon Rattle City of Birmingham Symphony EMI 56412