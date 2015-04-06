Program Guide 04-06-2015
00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:17:50 Zdenek Fibich Zaboj, Slavoj and Ludek Op 37
Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos 573197
00:22:00 00:31:41 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Quartet in B flat major Op 41
Fine Arts Quartet Cristina Ortiz, piano; Members of Naxos 572904
00:56:00 00:34:11 Alberto Ginastera Cello Concerto No. 1 Op 36
Bamberg Symphony Lothar Zagrosek Mark Kosower, cello Naxos 572372
01:32:00 01:02:49 Franz Schubert Octet in F major
Cleveland Octet Sony 62655
02:37:00 00:42:14 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 13
Libor Pesek Czech Philharmonic Orchestra VirginClas 91144
03:21:00 00:32:38 Léo Delibes Coppélia: Suite
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125
03:55:00 00:28:31 Alexander Borodin String Quartet No. 2 in D major
Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80178
04:25:00 00:27:34 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 3 in C major Op 52
Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60434
04:55:00 00:14:30 Edvard Grieg Pictures of Country Life Op 19
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2726
05:11:00 00:25:04 Carl Maria von Weber Symphony No. 1 in C major Op 19
John Georgiadis Queensland Symphony Naxos 550928
05:38:00 00:06:33 Peter Tchaikovsky Pezzo capriccioso Op 62
San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 80724
05:48:00 00:07:10 Franz Joseph Haydn Finale from Symphony No. 82
Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98265
05:56:00 00:02:29 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Act 2 Introduction
Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104
06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25
06:07:00 00:05:03 Johann Pachelbel Canon in D major
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin; Lorenza Borrani, violin; Members of DeutGram 13993
06:15:00 00:09:52 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Violin Concerto Op 61
German Chamber Philharmonic Lisa Batiashvili Lisa Batiashvili, violin Sony 733400
06:25:00 00:11:37 Zdenek Fibich The Tempest Op 46
Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos 573197
06:40:00 00:08:05 Ambroise Thomas Raymond: Overture
Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Orchestra Decca 421527
06:51:00 00:02:26 Sergei Rachmaninoff Etude-tableau in B minor Op 39
Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606
06:55:00 00:04:14 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Procession of the Sardar
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80657
07:05:00 00:03:41 Mikis Theodorakis Ode to Zeus from "Canto Olympico"
Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 62592
07:09:00 00:07:56 Peter Schickele New Horizons in Music Appreciation:
Peter Schickele, narrator; Robert Dennis, narrator Vanguard 72015
07:20:00 00:03:34 Claude Debussy Suite bergamasque: Passepied
Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350
07:23:00 00:02:50 Carlos Salzedo Suite of Eight Dances: Bolero
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273
07:30:00 00:04:50 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Mlada: Procession of the Nobles
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572787
07:40:00 00:06:48 Johann David Heinichen Concerto Grosso in F major
Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 437549
07:47:00 00:05:03 Sergei Rachmaninoff Slava Op 11
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano; Emanuela Friscioni, piano Centaur 3062
07:56:00 00:03:00 Fritz Kreisler La Gitana
Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744
08:07:00 00:05:56 John Philip Sousa La Reine de la Mer
Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130
08:15:00 00:07:48 Jean Sibelius Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 82
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032
08:25:00 00:10:11 Johann Christian Bach Symphony in D major Op 18
Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999752
08:35:00 00:04:48 Felix Mendelssohn War March of the Priests
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 61843
08:43:00 00:06:32 Franz Schubert Scherzo from Octet
Cleveland Octet Sony 62655
08:51:00 00:03:05 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 2: Polonaise
Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Gonzalo X. Ruiz, oboe Avie 2171
08:55:00 00:03:21 Patrick Doyle Henry V: Non nobis Domine
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Brian Home, tenor; May Festival Chorus Telarc 80551
09:05:00 00:13:31 Robert Volkmann Serenade No. 3 for Strings in D minor Op 69
German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki Catherine Tunnell, cello CPO 999159
09:18:00 00:02:22 Giles Farnaby Rosa Solis
Ian Watson, harpsichord Chandos 8892
09:23:00 00:02:37 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460247
09:25:00 00:05:05 Max Steiner Johnny Belinda: Suite
Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81270
09:35:00 00:07:10 Giuseppe Verdi Nabucco: Overture
Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 68468
09:45:00 00:06:03 Dmitri Kabalevsky Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 23
NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis Michael Korstick, piano CPO 777658
09:54:00 00:04:09 George Gershwin Prelude No. 2 "Blue Lullaby"
Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY
10:00:00 00:03:04 Léo Delibes Les filles de Cadiz
Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe Sol Gabetta, cello RCA 735962
10:04:00 00:01:58 Francis Poulenc L'embarquement pour Cythère
Katia & Marielle Labèque,piano Philips 426284
10:08:00 00:08:17 Alexander Borodin Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2
Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 435757
10:18:00 00:04:16 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 2 in E flat major Op 9
Nelson Freire, piano Decca 14053
10:25:00 00:04:04 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 3 in G minor Op 59
Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533
10:32:00 00:12:31 Zdenek Fibich Toman and the Wood Nymph Op 49
Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos 573197
10:46:00 00:04:54 Josef Suk Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 6
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109
10:53:00 00:23:42 Richard Strauss Intermezzo: Four Symphonic Interludes
André Previn Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 437790
11:20:00 00:10:36 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 2 in D major
Nicholas Ward Northern Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553161
11:32:00 00:09:43 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 2 Violins & 2 Cellos in D major
Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Jeanne Lamon, violin; Stephen Marvin, violin; Anner Bylsma, cello; Christina Mahler, cello Sony 62719
11:45:00 00:09:58 Sir Arnold Bax The Happy Forest
John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break
12:12:00 00:04:31 Eric Coates London Suite: Knightsbridge March
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66968
12:19:00 00:06:53 Paul Lincke Glow Worm Idyll "Gavotte Pavlova"
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66998
12:28:00 00:06:12 Paul Schoenfield Café Music: Allegro
Almeda Trio Albany 1386
12:37:00 00:13:04 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Prince and the Pauper: Suite
André Previn London Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 471347
12:52:00 00:07:33 Bill Evans Peace Piece
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:02:00 00:36:12 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 7 in F major Op 77
José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 63236
13:39:00 00:21:01 Robert Fuchs Serenade No. 5 in D major Op 53
Christian Ludwig Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572607
14:00 WCLV MIDDAY
14:01:00 00:02:30 David Guion Arkansas Traveler
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067
14:05:00 00:04:14 Lyndol Mitchell Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Shivaree
Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434324
14:12:00 00:14:23 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques Op 112
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 449186
14:29:00 00:03:35 Emmanuel Chabrier Joyeuse Marche
Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122
14:47:00 00:10:38 Gustav Holst The Perfect Fool: Ballet Music Op 39
André Previn London Symphony Orchestra EMI 66934
15:00 MONDAY MOZART
15:01:00 00:16:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Sonata No. 22 for Piano & Violin in A major
Ray Chen, violin; Christoph Eschenbach, piano Sony 544775
15:19:00 00:15:43 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 12 in E major
Christoph von Dohnányi Vienna Philharmonic ViennaPhil 2009
15:38:00 00:09:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Sonata No. 15 in C major
Daniel-Ben Pienaar, piano Avie 2209
15:49:00 00:07:09 Johann Christian Bach Carattaco: Overture
Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999488
16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.
15:58:00 00:02:51 Leroy Anderson Belle of the Ball
Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559313
16:05:00 00:02:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute: March of the Priests
Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479
16:09:00 00:09:07 John Ireland Epic March
Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8879
16:20:00 00:03:38 Franz Schubert Marche militaire No. 2 in G major
Paul Badura-Skoda, piano; Jörg Demus, piano Valois 4622
16:27:00 00:05:30 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Between Two Worlds: Suite
Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 60863
16:36:00 00:03:38 Pietro Mascagni L'amico Fritz: Preludietto
Myung-Whun Chung St Cecilia Academy Orchestra DeutGram 471566
16:41:00 00:07:36 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 7
Ádám Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5240
16:51:00 00:03:18 Francis Poulenc Improvisation No. 15 in C minor
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015
16:55:00 00:03:43 Peter Tchaikovsky Cherevichki: Russian Dance
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 554845
17:06:00 00:02:19 Giovanni Gabrieli Sonata on the 9th tone for 8 parts
Vittorio Negri Edward Tarr Brass Ensemble CBS 42645
17:10:00 00:07:31 Randall Thompson Allegro from Symphony No. 2
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594
17:20:00 00:05:10 Sir Edward German Men of Harlech from "Welsh Rhapsody"
Andrew Penny National Symphony of Ireland MarcoPolo 223726
17:26:00 00:07:31 Modest Mussorgsky Intermezzo "in modo classico" in B minor
Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony 62034
17:40:00 00:07:32 Tomaso Albinoni Oboe Concerto in F major Op 7
London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 553002
17:50:00 00:02:36 Alfonso Ferrabosco Jr Ego dixi Domine
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 2013
17:54:00 00:04:09 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite: Rigaudon Op 40
Conrad van Alphen Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80623
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:08:00 00:12:59 Zdenek Fibich Spring Op 13
Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos 573197
18:20:00 00:03:05 Scott Joplin The Cascades
Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159
18:24:00 00:04:01 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Infernal Dance
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80587
18:28:00 00:13:00 Anton Diabelli Guitar Sonata in F major Op 57
Eduardo Fernández, guitar Decca 414160
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:16:56 Zdenek Fibich Othello Op 6
Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos 573197
19:21:00 00:34:43 Georges Bizet Symphony No. 1 in C major
Joel Smirnoff CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2011
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:24:25 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Women of the; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779
20:28:00 00:26:29 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 8 in F major Op 93
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80091
20:56:00 00:03:40 Padre Antonio Soler Sonata No. 13 in G major
Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515
21:00 PASSOVER SPECIAL
A Musical Feast for Passover with Itzhak Perlman
This year Passover begins at sundown on Friday, April 3 and ends the evening of Saturday, April 11.
The springtime Jewish holiday of Passover is about liberation from slavery in ancient Egypt. In this one-hour special, superstar violinist Itzhak Perlman shares Passover music from many traditions, plus songs and memories from his childhood in Israel. The program draws its shape from the Passover seder and, like that ancient family ritual, the music gets progressively giddier as the show moves along.
Selections include music from familiar classical works (Handel’s Israel in Egypt ), and from lesser-known classical pieces (Halévy’s opera La Juive , with Jan Peerce; Dessau’s 1934 German setting of the Haggadah; Korngold’s glorious Passover Psalm). Perlman’s playing is represented by a duet with Cantor Yitzchak Meir Helfgot, as well as the beloved theme from Schindler’s List. Other recordings include unusual takes on traditional tunes, like a swing “Dayenu,” “Who Knows One?” in Ladino, the zany Moishe Oysher treatment of “Chad Gadya,” and “Go Down, Moses” sung by Paul Robeson.
23:57:00 00:01:30 Percy Grainger Train Music
Sir Simon Rattle City of Birmingham Symphony EMI 56412