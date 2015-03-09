Program Guide 03-09-2015
00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:20:38 Josef Myslivecek Cello Concerto in C major
Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 142
00:24:00 00:39:30 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 17
Geoffrey Simon London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9190
01:05:00 00:23:03 Samuel Barber Violin Concerto Op 14
St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89029
01:30:00 00:45:25 Franz Schubert String Quartet No. 14 in D minor
Franz Welser-Möst Camerata Salzburg EMI 56813
02:17:00 00:18:28 Samuel Barber Piano Sonata Op 26
Joel Fan, piano Reference 119
02:37:00 00:42:18 Richard Strauss Don Quixote Op 35
Berlin Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Mischa Maisky, cello; Tabea Zimmermann, viola DeutGram 2054
03:21:00 00:27:56 Samuel Barber Piano Concerto Op 38
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Yoel Levi Jon Kimura Parker, piano Telarc 80441
03:51:00 00:33:01 Robert Schumann Kreisleriana Op 16
Jonathan Biss, piano EMI 65391
04:26:00 00:50:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds in B flat major
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423061
05:19:00 00:17:03 Johannes Brahms Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
05:38:00 00:06:02 Mikhail Glinka Kamarinskaya
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9227
05:51:00 00:06:05 Aaron Copland Prelude for Chamber Orchestra
Oliver Knussen London Sinfonietta Argo 443203
06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25
06:08:00 00:11:28 Robert Schumann Allegro from Symphony No. 1 Op 38
Robin Ticciati Scottish Chamber Orchestra Linn 450
06:20:00 00:04:33 George Frideric Handel Semele: Where'er you walk
Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Bryn Terfel, baritone DeutGram 453480
06:20:00 00:07:22 John Field Rondeau in A flat major
London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Míceál O'Rourke, piano Chandos 9534
06:30:00 00:08:17 Antonio Vivaldi Chamber Concerto in G minor
Geminiani Ensemble Christoph 74590
06:40:00 00:10:18 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 104
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176
06:51:00 00:03:17 Thomas Tallis Te lucis ante terminum à 5
Voces8 Christian Forshaw, saxophone Decca 4785703
06:54:00 00:01:12 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition: Ballet of the Unhatched Chicks
Nikolai Demidenko, piano Hyperion 67018
06:55:00 00:03:02 John Philip Sousa March "The New York Hippodrome"
Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559092
07:05:00 00:03:49 George Frideric Handel Aria No. 1
Empire Brass Telarc 80344
07:10:00 00:03:11 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Menuetto
José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305
07:15:00 00:07:35 Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Summer
Almeda Trio Albany 1386
07:25:00 00:01:46 George Frideric Handel Minuet from Trio Sonata in G major Op 5
I Furiosi Baroque Ensemble Dorian 90802
07:30:00 00:04:45 Jacques Offenbach Le roi Carotte: Overture
Antonio de Almeida Philharmonia Orchestra Philips 422057
07:40:00 00:03:28 Gregorian Chant O quam glorifica
Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546
07:45:00 00:09:45 Frédéric Chopin Ballade No. 1 in G minor Op 23
Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 63259
07:51:00 00:02:22 Jean Sibelius Belshazzar's Feast: Oriental Procession Op 51
Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60434
07:55:00 00:02:20 Johann Strauss Jr Polka "At the Hunt" Op 373
John Georgiadis London Symphony Orchestra MCA 25236
07:58:00 00:00:41 Edward MacDowell To a Hummingbird Op 7
Michael Lewin, piano Dorian 92103
08:07:00 00:06:04 John Williams Hook: The Banquet
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 68419
08:15:00 00:08:32 Robert Schumann Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 61
Robin Ticciati Scottish Chamber Orchestra Linn 450
08:30:00 00:05:12 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from String Quartet #24 Op 20
Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326
08:34:00 00:01:38 Alec Templeton Finale from Pocket-Size Sonata No. 1
Emma Johnson, clarinet; Julius Drake, piano ASV 910
08:35:00 00:03:20 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio
Tasmin Little, violin Naked Vn 2008
08:37:00 00:01:40 Sergei Prokofiev The Love for Three Oranges: March Op 33
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80657
08:40:00 00:09:12 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11
New Century Chamber Orch NSS Music 10
08:51:00 00:03:11 Clive Richardson Beachcomber
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66968
08:55:00 00:05:26 John Williams Raiders of the Lost Ark: The Raiders'
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178
09:05:00 00:16:09 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Symphony No.1 "A Night in the Tropics"
Richard Rosenberg Hot Springs Festival Orchestra Naxos 559320
09:35:00 00:03:16 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Nocturne Royal Philharmonic
Barry Wordsworth Janine Jansen, violin Decca 475011
09:55:00 00:03:19 Goff Richards Homage to the Noble Grape: Chianti
London Brass Teldec 46069
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:01:00 00:01:53 Samuel Barber Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening
Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano Delos 3445
10:04:00 00:02:22 Samuel Barber Sure on This Shining Night Op 13
Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano Delos 3445
10:08:00 00:07:17 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto for 2 Oboes in C major Op 7
Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Anthony Robson, oboe; Catherine Latham, oboe Chandos 610
10:16:00 00:04:14 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in G major
András Schiff, piano Decca 421422
10:22:00 00:02:32 Eugène Bozza Scherzo for Winds Op 48
Members of Scandinavian Wind Quintet Paula 58
10:25:00 00:12:42 Paul Taffanel Romance et Saltarelle
Scandinavian Wind Quintet Paula 58
10:41:00 00:07:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 10 in G major
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Teldec 25914
10:52:00 00:31:44 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 6 in C major
Thomas Zehetmair Northern Sinfonia Avie 2224
11:26:00 00:09:31 Josef Myslivecek Overture No. 2 in A major
Werner Ehrhardt Concerto Cologne Archiv 4776418
11:39:00 00:07:47 Antonín Dvorák Lento from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96
Charles Rosekrans Royal Philharmonic Telarc 80610
11:48:00 00:09:09 Joseph Bodin de Boismortier Ballet de Village No. 2
Les Délices Délices 2013
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break
12:17:00 00:06:05 Vittorio Monti Csárdás Virtuosi
Maxim Vengerov, violin; Vag Papian, piano EMI 57164
12:19:00 00:07:32 Daniel Auber Fra Diavolo: Overture
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra IMG 75962
12:30:00 00:08:14 Elmer Bernstein To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite
Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Orch Denon 75288
12:39:00 00:07:19 Roger Quilter Three English Dances Op 11
Richard Hickox Northern Sinfonia EMI 49933
12:48:00 00:09:20 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Cries of Farewell" Op 179
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:01:00 00:23:03 Samuel Barber Violin Concerto Op 14
St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89029
13:26:00 00:33:01 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639
14:00 WCLV MIDDAY
14:01:00 00:01:56 George Frideric Handel Music for the Royal Fireworks
Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594
14:03:00 00:01:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Contradance "The Hero Coburg"
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783
14:07:00 00:15:16 Franz Schubert Five Minuets with Six Trios
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer, violin DeutGram 437535
14:24:00 00:05:27 Alexander Glazunov Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 Op 77
José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 63236
14:44:00 00:11:48 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 1
Lorin Maazel Vienna Philharmonic RCA 68600
14:58:00 00:01:33 Samuel Scheidt Galliard Battaglia
Canadian Brass Steinway 30008
15:00 MONDAY MOZART
15:02:00 00:12:25 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 1 in E flat major
Sir Charles Mackerras Prague Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80256
15:17:00 00:10:12 Franz Joseph Haydn Trio for 2 Flutes & Bassoon in C major
Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Wolfgang Schulz, flute; Gilbert Audin, bassoon Sony 48061
15:31:00 00:18:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Ballet Suite "Les Petits riens"
Anton Steck Concerto Cologne Archiv 4775800
15:52:00 00:04:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Bassoon Concerto
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi David McGill, bassoon Decca 443176
16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.
15:58:00 00:03:56 Samuel Barber Souvenirs Suite: Waltz Op 28
Yoel Levi Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80441
16:06:00 00:03:25 Samuel Barber Excursions: Allegretto Op 20
John Browning, piano MusicMast 67122
16:13:00 00:10:04 Samuel Barber Serenade for Strings Op 1
Mikhail Gurewitsch do.gma chamber orchestra MD+G 9121717
16:27:00 00:06:04 Samuel Barber Agnus Dei
Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9848
16:37:00 00:02:41 Leroy Anderson Plink, Plank, Plunk!
Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559357
16:41:00 00:08:47 Robert Schumann Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 38
Robin Ticciati Scottish Chamber Orchestra Linn 450
16:52:00 00:02:55 Brian Dykstra Mixon Hall Rag
Katherine DeJongh, flute; Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3161
16:57:00 00:02:27 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: Ballet
Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 55052
17:05:00 00:05:06 Giuseppe Verdi Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80152
17:26:00 00:07:10 Josef Myslivecek Symphony in C
Werner Ehrhardt Concerto Cologne Archiv 4776418
17:40:00 00:05:53 Robert Schumann Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 97
Robin Ticciati Scottish Chamber Orchestra Linn 450
17:46:00 00:03:29 Robert Schumann Fairy Tale No. 3 Op 132
Peter Schmidl, clarinet; Heinrich Koll, viola; Madoka Inui, piano Naxos 557606
17:52:00 00:02:57 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Galop
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542
17:57:00 00:01:48 Anonymous The Agincourt Song
Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Decca 807
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:13:01 Samuel Barber Medea's Dance of Vengeance Op 23
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony EMI 49463
18:25:00 00:06:27 Robert Schumann Larghetto from Symphony No. 1 Op 38
Robin Ticciati Scottish Chamber Orchestra Linn 450
18:34:00 00:05:56 Robert Schumann Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Op 97
Robin Ticciati Scottish Chamber Orchestra Linn 450
18:42:00 00:12:19 Gustav Holst St. Paul's Suite Op 29
Howard Griffiths English Sinfonia Naxos 570339
18:55:00 00:03:21 Samuel Barber Finale from Violin Concerto Op 14
St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89029
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:20:38 Josef Myslivecek Cello Concerto in C major
Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 142
19:25:00 00:31:43 Max Bruch Symphony No. 3 in E major Op 51
Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 420932
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:11:54 Gioacchino Rossini William Tell: Overture
Chicago Symphony Orchestra Fritz Reiner Mihaly Virizlay ,cello RCA 300350
20:16:00 00:38:19 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 2 in C major Op 61
Robin Ticciati Scottish Chamber Orchestra Linn 450
20:57:00 00:01:30 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Pastorale
Lazar Berman, piano DeutGram 4779525
21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Lorin Maazel In Memoriam
All works performed by the New York Philharmonic & conducted by Lorin Maazel unless otherwise indicated.
York Philharmonic archives)
Sibelius: Symphony No. 2
Mahler: Symphony No. 2
Mozart: Concerto for Flute & Harp
Mahler: Symphony No. 4
Tremaine: In the Park in Paree --Paul Tremaine and his Orchestra
Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun --Klemperer/L.A. Philharmonic
Wagner: Prize Song from Die Meistersinger von Numberg (Mischa Elman, Violin)
Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Symphony No. 5
Mozart: Overture to the Marriage of Figaro
Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 --Lorin Maazel, violin
Wagner: Prelude to Act III, Lohengrin
Wagner (arr Maazel): The Ring without Words
*Ravel: Cat Duet from L’Enfant et les sortileges --Isabel Leonard, mezzo; Ian Greenlaw, baritone; New York Choral Artists; Brooklyn Youth Chorus)
*Beethoven: Symphony No. 5, movement 1
Berg: Violin Concerto --Christian Ferras, violin
Maazel: Monaco Fanfares
Maazel: Music for Cello and Orchestra --Ha-Na Chang, cello
Maazel: Music for Flute and Orchestra --Robert Langevin, flute
Maazel: Farewells
*Maazel: The Giving Tree --Ha-Na Chang, cello; Dietlinde Turban-Maazel, narrator
Mozart: Symphony No. 40
*Kodaly: Dances of Galánta
Traditional: Folk songs recorded in Pyonyang
Dvorak: Symphony No. 9, From the New World
*Traditional: Arirang
*Puccini: Te Deum from Tosca --George Gagnidze (Scarpia); Hui He (Tosca); New York Choral Artists
Bruckner: Symphony No. 8
Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4
Mahler: Adagio from Symphony No. 10
Mahler: Veni, Creator Spiritus from Symphony No. 8 --New York Choral Artists, Dessoff Symphonic Choir; Brooklyn Youth Chorus
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5
Sibelius: Symphony No. 2
23:00 LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:06:04 Anatoly Liadov The Enchanted Lake Op 62
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 93019
23:08:00 00:10:10 Robert Schumann Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 61
Robin Ticciati Scottish Chamber Orchestra Linn 450
23:20:00 00:14:39 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Symphony No. 9 Op 125
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 9661
23:36:00 00:06:33 Francis Poulenc Mélancolie
Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921
23:42:00 00:10:01 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11
Leonard Bernstein Los Angeles Philharmonic DeutGram 4776352
23:55:00 00:03:33 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 4
Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275