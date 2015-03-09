Program Guide 03-09-2015

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:20:38 Josef Myslivecek Cello Concerto in C major

Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 142

00:24:00 00:39:30 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 17

Geoffrey Simon London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9190

01:05:00 00:23:03 Samuel Barber Violin Concerto Op 14

St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89029

01:30:00 00:45:25 Franz Schubert String Quartet No. 14 in D minor

Franz Welser-Möst Camerata Salzburg EMI 56813

02:17:00 00:18:28 Samuel Barber Piano Sonata Op 26

Joel Fan, piano Reference 119

02:37:00 00:42:18 Richard Strauss Don Quixote Op 35

Berlin Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Mischa Maisky, cello; Tabea Zimmermann, viola DeutGram 2054

03:21:00 00:27:56 Samuel Barber Piano Concerto Op 38

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Yoel Levi Jon Kimura Parker, piano Telarc 80441

03:51:00 00:33:01 Robert Schumann Kreisleriana Op 16

Jonathan Biss, piano EMI 65391

04:26:00 00:50:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds in B flat major

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423061

05:19:00 00:17:03 Johannes Brahms Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

05:38:00 00:06:02 Mikhail Glinka Kamarinskaya

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9227

05:51:00 00:06:05 Aaron Copland Prelude for Chamber Orchestra

Oliver Knussen London Sinfonietta Argo 443203

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

06:08:00 00:11:28 Robert Schumann Allegro from Symphony No. 1 Op 38

Robin Ticciati Scottish Chamber Orchestra Linn 450

06:20:00 00:04:33 George Frideric Handel Semele: Where'er you walk

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Bryn Terfel, baritone DeutGram 453480

06:20:00 00:07:22 John Field Rondeau in A flat major

London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Míceál O'Rourke, piano Chandos 9534

06:30:00 00:08:17 Antonio Vivaldi Chamber Concerto in G minor

Geminiani Ensemble Christoph 74590

06:40:00 00:10:18 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 104

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

06:51:00 00:03:17 Thomas Tallis Te lucis ante terminum à 5

Voces8 Christian Forshaw, saxophone Decca 4785703

06:54:00 00:01:12 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition: Ballet of the Unhatched Chicks

Nikolai Demidenko, piano Hyperion 67018

06:55:00 00:03:02 John Philip Sousa March "The New York Hippodrome"

Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559092

07:05:00 00:03:49 George Frideric Handel Aria No. 1

Empire Brass Telarc 80344

07:10:00 00:03:11 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Menuetto

José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305

07:15:00 00:07:35 Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Summer

Almeda Trio Albany 1386

07:25:00 00:01:46 George Frideric Handel Minuet from Trio Sonata in G major Op 5

I Furiosi Baroque Ensemble Dorian 90802

07:30:00 00:04:45 Jacques Offenbach Le roi Carotte: Overture

Antonio de Almeida Philharmonia Orchestra Philips 422057

07:40:00 00:03:28 Gregorian Chant O quam glorifica

Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546

07:45:00 00:09:45 Frédéric Chopin Ballade No. 1 in G minor Op 23

Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 63259

07:51:00 00:02:22 Jean Sibelius Belshazzar's Feast: Oriental Procession Op 51

Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60434

07:55:00 00:02:20 Johann Strauss Jr Polka "At the Hunt" Op 373

John Georgiadis London Symphony Orchestra MCA 25236

07:58:00 00:00:41 Edward MacDowell To a Hummingbird Op 7

Michael Lewin, piano Dorian 92103

08:07:00 00:06:04 John Williams Hook: The Banquet

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 68419

08:15:00 00:08:32 Robert Schumann Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 61

Robin Ticciati Scottish Chamber Orchestra Linn 450

08:30:00 00:05:12 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from String Quartet #24 Op 20

Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326

08:34:00 00:01:38 Alec Templeton Finale from Pocket-Size Sonata No. 1

Emma Johnson, clarinet; Julius Drake, piano ASV 910

08:35:00 00:03:20 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio

Tasmin Little, violin Naked Vn 2008

08:37:00 00:01:40 Sergei Prokofiev The Love for Three Oranges: March Op 33

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80657

08:40:00 00:09:12 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11

New Century Chamber Orch NSS Music 10

08:51:00 00:03:11 Clive Richardson Beachcomber

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66968

08:55:00 00:05:26 John Williams Raiders of the Lost Ark: The Raiders'

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178

09:05:00 00:16:09 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Symphony No.1 "A Night in the Tropics"

Richard Rosenberg Hot Springs Festival Orchestra Naxos 559320

09:35:00 00:03:16 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Nocturne Royal Philharmonic

Barry Wordsworth Janine Jansen, violin Decca 475011

09:55:00 00:03:19 Goff Richards Homage to the Noble Grape: Chianti

London Brass Teldec 46069

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:01:00 00:01:53 Samuel Barber Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening

Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano Delos 3445

10:04:00 00:02:22 Samuel Barber Sure on This Shining Night Op 13

Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano Delos 3445

10:08:00 00:07:17 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto for 2 Oboes in C major Op 7

Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Anthony Robson, oboe; Catherine Latham, oboe Chandos 610

10:16:00 00:04:14 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in G major

András Schiff, piano Decca 421422

10:22:00 00:02:32 Eugène Bozza Scherzo for Winds Op 48

Members of Scandinavian Wind Quintet Paula 58

10:25:00 00:12:42 Paul Taffanel Romance et Saltarelle

Scandinavian Wind Quintet Paula 58

10:41:00 00:07:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 10 in G major

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Teldec 25914

10:52:00 00:31:44 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 6 in C major

Thomas Zehetmair Northern Sinfonia Avie 2224

11:26:00 00:09:31 Josef Myslivecek Overture No. 2 in A major

Werner Ehrhardt Concerto Cologne Archiv 4776418

11:39:00 00:07:47 Antonín Dvorák Lento from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96

Charles Rosekrans Royal Philharmonic Telarc 80610

11:48:00 00:09:09 Joseph Bodin de Boismortier Ballet de Village No. 2

Les Délices Délices 2013

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

12:17:00 00:06:05 Vittorio Monti Csárdás Virtuosi

Maxim Vengerov, violin; Vag Papian, piano EMI 57164

12:19:00 00:07:32 Daniel Auber Fra Diavolo: Overture

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra IMG 75962

12:30:00 00:08:14 Elmer Bernstein To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite

Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Orch Denon 75288

12:39:00 00:07:19 Roger Quilter Three English Dances Op 11

Richard Hickox Northern Sinfonia EMI 49933

12:48:00 00:09:20 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Cries of Farewell" Op 179

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:23:03 Samuel Barber Violin Concerto Op 14

St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89029

13:26:00 00:33:01 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

14:01:00 00:01:56 George Frideric Handel Music for the Royal Fireworks

Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594

14:03:00 00:01:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Contradance "The Hero Coburg"

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783

14:07:00 00:15:16 Franz Schubert Five Minuets with Six Trios

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer, violin DeutGram 437535

14:24:00 00:05:27 Alexander Glazunov Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 Op 77

José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 63236

14:44:00 00:11:48 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 1

Lorin Maazel Vienna Philharmonic RCA 68600

14:58:00 00:01:33 Samuel Scheidt Galliard Battaglia

Canadian Brass Steinway 30008

15:00 MONDAY MOZART

15:02:00 00:12:25 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 1 in E flat major

Sir Charles Mackerras Prague Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80256

15:17:00 00:10:12 Franz Joseph Haydn Trio for 2 Flutes & Bassoon in C major

Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Wolfgang Schulz, flute; Gilbert Audin, bassoon Sony 48061

15:31:00 00:18:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Ballet Suite "Les Petits riens"

Anton Steck Concerto Cologne Archiv 4775800

15:52:00 00:04:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Bassoon Concerto

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi David McGill, bassoon Decca 443176

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

15:58:00 00:03:56 Samuel Barber Souvenirs Suite: Waltz Op 28

Yoel Levi Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80441

16:06:00 00:03:25 Samuel Barber Excursions: Allegretto Op 20

John Browning, piano MusicMast 67122

16:13:00 00:10:04 Samuel Barber Serenade for Strings Op 1

Mikhail Gurewitsch do.gma chamber orchestra MD+G 9121717

16:27:00 00:06:04 Samuel Barber Agnus Dei

Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9848

16:37:00 00:02:41 Leroy Anderson Plink, Plank, Plunk!

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559357

16:41:00 00:08:47 Robert Schumann Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 38

Robin Ticciati Scottish Chamber Orchestra Linn 450

16:52:00 00:02:55 Brian Dykstra Mixon Hall Rag

Katherine DeJongh, flute; Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3161

16:57:00 00:02:27 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: Ballet

Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 55052

17:05:00 00:05:06 Giuseppe Verdi Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80152

17:26:00 00:07:10 Josef Myslivecek Symphony in C

Werner Ehrhardt Concerto Cologne Archiv 4776418

17:40:00 00:05:53 Robert Schumann Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 97

Robin Ticciati Scottish Chamber Orchestra Linn 450

17:46:00 00:03:29 Robert Schumann Fairy Tale No. 3 Op 132

Peter Schmidl, clarinet; Heinrich Koll, viola; Madoka Inui, piano Naxos 557606

17:52:00 00:02:57 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Galop

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

17:57:00 00:01:48 Anonymous The Agincourt Song

Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Decca 807

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:13:01 Samuel Barber Medea's Dance of Vengeance Op 23

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony EMI 49463

18:25:00 00:06:27 Robert Schumann Larghetto from Symphony No. 1 Op 38

Robin Ticciati Scottish Chamber Orchestra Linn 450

18:34:00 00:05:56 Robert Schumann Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Op 97

Robin Ticciati Scottish Chamber Orchestra Linn 450

18:42:00 00:12:19 Gustav Holst St. Paul's Suite Op 29

Howard Griffiths English Sinfonia Naxos 570339

18:55:00 00:03:21 Samuel Barber Finale from Violin Concerto Op 14

St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89029

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:20:38 Josef Myslivecek Cello Concerto in C major

Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 142

19:25:00 00:31:43 Max Bruch Symphony No. 3 in E major Op 51

Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 420932

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:11:54 Gioacchino Rossini William Tell: Overture

Chicago Symphony Orchestra Fritz Reiner Mihaly Virizlay ,cello RCA 300350

20:16:00 00:38:19 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 2 in C major Op 61

Robin Ticciati Scottish Chamber Orchestra Linn 450

20:57:00 00:01:30 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Pastorale

Lazar Berman, piano DeutGram 4779525

21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Lorin Maazel In Memoriam

(*) Indicates complete work (All works performed by the New York Philharmonic & conducted by Lorin Maazel unless otherwise indicated. All works provided courtesy of New

York Philharmonic archives)

Sibelius: Symphony No. 2

Mahler: Symphony No. 2

Mozart: Concerto for Flute & Harp

Mahler: Symphony No. 4

Tremaine: In the Park in Paree --Paul Tremaine and his Orchestra

Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun --Klemperer/L.A. Philharmonic

Wagner: Prize Song from Die Meistersinger von Numberg (Mischa Elman, Violin)

Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Symphony No. 5

Mozart: Overture to the Marriage of Figaro

Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 --Lorin Maazel, violin

Wagner: Prelude to Act III, Lohengrin

Wagner (arr Maazel): The Ring without Words

*Ravel: Cat Duet from L’Enfant et les sortileges --Isabel Leonard, mezzo; Ian Greenlaw, baritone; New York Choral Artists; Brooklyn Youth Chorus)

*Beethoven: Symphony No. 5, movement 1

Berg: Violin Concerto --Christian Ferras, violin

Maazel: Monaco Fanfares

Maazel: Music for Cello and Orchestra --Ha-Na Chang, cello

Maazel: Music for Flute and Orchestra --Robert Langevin, flute

Maazel: Farewells

*Maazel: The Giving Tree --Ha-Na Chang, cello; Dietlinde Turban-Maazel, narrator

Mozart: Symphony No. 40

*Kodaly: Dances of Galánta

Traditional: Folk songs recorded in Pyonyang

Dvorak: Symphony No. 9, From the New World

*Traditional: Arirang

*Puccini: Te Deum from Tosca --George Gagnidze (Scarpia); Hui He (Tosca); New York Choral Artists

Bruckner: Symphony No. 8

Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4

Mahler: Adagio from Symphony No. 10

Mahler: Veni, Creator Spiritus from Symphony No. 8 --New York Choral Artists, Dessoff Symphonic Choir; Brooklyn Youth Chorus

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5

Sibelius: Symphony No. 2

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:06:04 Anatoly Liadov The Enchanted Lake Op 62

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 93019

23:08:00 00:10:10 Robert Schumann Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 61

Robin Ticciati Scottish Chamber Orchestra Linn 450

23:20:00 00:14:39 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Symphony No. 9 Op 125

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 9661

23:36:00 00:06:33 Francis Poulenc Mélancolie

Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921

23:42:00 00:10:01 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11

Leonard Bernstein Los Angeles Philharmonic DeutGram 4776352

23:55:00 00:03:33 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 4

Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275

