Program Guide 03-02-2015

00:02:00 00:23:20 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music

Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 448155

00:27:00 00:20:28 Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No. 4 in F major

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67451

00:49:00 00:32:38 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.103 in E flat major

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Philharmonic ViennaPhil 2009

01:23:00 00:35:05 Nicolò Paganini Violin Concerto No. 1 in D major Op 6

London Symphony Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Midori, violin Philips 420943

02:00:00 01:15:03 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast

Sir Colin Davis London Symphony Orchestra LSO Live 516

03:17:00 00:25:05 Robert Schumann Symphonic Etudes Op 13

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 444338

03:44:00 00:39:19 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 1 in E minor Op 39

Sir Colin Davis Boston Symphony Orchestra Philips 446157

04:25:00 00:24:02 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor Op 22

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Yoel Levi André Watts, piano Telarc 80386

04:51:00 00:27:12 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose Ballet

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20604

05:20:00 00:15:08 Morton Gould Kurt Weill Songbook for Orchestra

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404

05:37:00 00:06:00 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1002

05:54:00 00:06:27 Kenneth Jennings The Lord is an Everlasting God

Anton Armstrong St. Olaf Choir St.Olaf 2396

06:07:00 00:08:10 Frédéric Chopin Scherzo No. 1 in B minor Op 20

Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421

06:19:00 00:07:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo & Finale from Serenade Op 25

Joshua Smith, flute; Amy Lee, violin; Joanna Patterson Zakany, viola S&W 1

06:30:00 00:05:06 Carl Stamitz Rondo from Cello Concerto No. 1 Prague Chamber Orchestra

Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865

06:34:00 00:04:16 Peter Tchaikovsky Mozartiana Suite: Minuet Op 61

Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8777

06:40:00 00:09:27 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Keyboard Concerto No. 1

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Avie 2207

06:51:00 00:02:58 Alfonso Ferrabosco Jr Convertere Domine

Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 2013

06:55:00 00:02:20 John Philip Sousa March "El Capitán"

Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130

07:05:00 00:03:41 Gabriel Fauré Sicilienne Op 78

Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe d'amore Decca 4782564

07:10:00 00:05:31 Michael Easton Overture to an Italianate Comedy

Brett Kelly State Orchestra of Victoria Naxos 554368

07:20:00 00:03:19 Bedrich Smetana The Two Widows: Polka

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867

07:20:00 00:01:45 Kara Karayev Seven Beauties: Dance of Merriment

Rauf Abdullayev Moscow Radio & TV Symphony Delos 2009

07:25:00 00:01:33 Erik Satie Le Piccadilly

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290

07:26:00 00:05:42 Edvard Grieg Norwegian Dance No. 4 Op 35

Petri Sakari Iceland Symphony Chandos 9028

07:32:00 00:02:43 Johann Sebastian Bach Lute Suite No. 1: Prelude & Presto

Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273

07:40:00 00:07:18 Giuseppe Torelli Sinfonia for 4 Trumpets in C major

Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Wallace Collection Nimbus 5017

07:51:00 00:03:42 Paul Mealor Ubi caritas

Voces8 Decca 22601

07:56:00 00:01:56 Bernard Herrmann The Devil and Daniel Webster: Sleigh

James Sedares New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7224

08:07:00 00:07:53 Sergei Rachmaninoff Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 1

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2191

08:18:00 00:05:29 George Frideric Handel Saul: Chorus "Gird on Thy Sword"

Gabrieli Players Paul McCreesh Gabrieli Consort Archiv 474510

08:25:00 00:08:13 Isaac Albéniz Iberia: El Albaicín

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80470

08:35:00 00:03:36 Carl Engel Sea Shell

Shannon Lee, violin; Pamela Mia Paul, piano Telarc 80695

08:40:00 00:07:18 Johannes Brahms Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 34

Cleveland Orch String Quartet Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 425839

08:50:00 00:03:28 John Dowland Kemp's Jig, Mistress Winter's Jump & My

La Nef Atma 2650

08:55:00 00:05:37 Richard Rodgers Cinderella: Overture

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932

09:08:00 00:17:03 George Gershwin Medley from "Porgy and Bess"

Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744

09:27:00 00:06:12 Jimmy van Heusen Here's That Rainy Day

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512

09:38:00 00:03:09 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite: Gavotte & Musette Op 40

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2683

09:55:00 00:04:30 Leopold Stokowski William Byrd's Pavane & Gigue

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572050

10:02:00 00:01:34 Anthony Holborne Galliard "The Fairie Round"

Jordi Savall Hespèrion XXI AliaVox 9813

10:04:00 00:01:20 Jeremy Sams Jeremy's Jig

English Serenata Meridian 84301

10:07:00 00:07:36 Enrique Granados Goyescas: Los Requiebros

Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732

10:16:00 00:05:17 Enrique Granados Goyescas: Intermezzo

Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos London Symphony Orchestra MCA 25887

10:23:00 00:02:51 Franz Liszt Paganini Etude No. 5 in E major

Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67370

10:26:00 00:13:26 Frédéric Chopin Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Op 22

Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 63371

10:41:00 00:07:05 Henry Purcell Abdelazer: Suite

Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Reference 2101

10:51:00 00:30:02 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 7 in C sharp minor Op 131

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 470528

11:24:00 00:09:29 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 9 in E flat minor

Mitsuko Uchida, piano Philips 456572

11:35:00 00:09:40 Johann Friedrich Fasch Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings in D minor

Ludwig Güttler Virtuosi Saxoniae Capriccio 10218

11:47:00 00:09:30 Friedrich Witt Minuet & Finale from "Jena" Symphony

Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 572089

11:58:00 00:01:35 Arthur Benjamin Jamaican Rumba from "Six Caribbean

Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63034

12:12:00 00:08:41 Jacques Offenbach Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4776403

12:22:00 00:05:03 Johann Strauss Jr Spanish March Op 433

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

12:29:00 00:05:03 Miklós Rózsa All the Brothers Were Valiant: Suite

Kenneth Alwyn City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1056

12:37:00 00:12:33 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The Moldau

Sir Colin Davis London Symphony Orchestra LSO Live 516

12:51:00 00:08:17 George Gershwin Let 'Em Eat Cake: Overture

Michael Tilson Thomas Buffalo Philharmonic CBS 42240

13:02:00 00:33:07 Karol Szymanowski Symphony No. 2 in B flat major Op 19

Edward Gardner BBC Symphony Orchestra Chandos 5115

13:38:00 00:23:22 Josef Suk Fantasy in G minor Op 24

Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Michael Ludwig, violin Naxos 572323

14:03:00 00:03:04 Carl Nielsen Aladdin Suite: Oriental March Op 34

Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony CBS 44934

14:06:00 00:01:34 César Cui Orientale Op 50

Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony 52568

14:10:00 00:15:56 Jacques Ibert Divertissement

Paavo Järvi Tapiola Sinfonietta Bis 630

14:39:00 00:13:00 Rob Kapilow Dr. Seuss's Gertrude McFuzz

Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano; Olivia Lombardi as Gertrude; the Metamorphosis Chamber Orchestra

14:54:00 00:04:20 Antonio Caldara Coriolanus: Overture

Philharmonia Orchestra Simon Wright Wallace Collection Nimbus 5079

15:00:00 00:06:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Suite of Dances

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie 2159

15:06:00 00:11:59 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in A major

John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur 3176

15:18:00 00:20:39 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 5 in D major

Suedama Ensemble David Greilsammer David Greilsammer, piano Naïve 5149

15:48:00 00:08:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Lucio Silla: Overture

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 47014

15:58:00 00:03:41 Ola Gjeilo Ubi caritas

Voces8 Decca 22601

16:06:00 00:03:31 Will Todd My Lord Has Come

Voces8 Decca 22601

16:13:00 00:10:04 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 103

Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4778117

16:27:00 00:02:57 Kurt Weill One Touch of Venus: I'm a stranger here

RIAS Chamber Ensemble John Mauceri Ute Lemper, soprano Decca 425204

16:34:00 00:04:57 Camargo Guàrnieri Dansa negra

Maximiano Valdés Simón Bolívar Symphony Dorian 90227

16:40:00 00:09:22 Gail Kubik Gerald McBoing Boing

XTET Chamber Ensemble Adam Stern Werner Klemperer, narrator; David Johnson, percussion Delos 6001

16:52:00 00:02:40 Kurt Weill Schickelgruber

Teresa Stratas, soprano; Richard Woitach, piano Nonesuch 79019

16:58:00 00:00:57 Leo Arnaud La Chasse from "Bugler's Dream"

Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099

17:05:00 00:05:55 Henryk Wieniawski Polonaise No. 1 in D major Op 4

Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Chad Hoopes, violin ClevPops 2008

17:26:00 00:08:52 Henri Rabaud Suite Anglaise No. 3 in G major

Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223503

17:40:00 00:03:46 Sir Edward Elgar Lux aeterna ["Nimrod"]

Voces8 Decca 22601

17:45:00 00:03:38 Rihards Dubra Ave Maria I

Voces8 Decca 22601

17:52:00 00:03:22 Albert Hague You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch

Canadian Brass Steinway 30027

17:57:00 00:01:38 Francis Poulenc Presto in B flat major

Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 425862

18:09:00 00:24:58 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 98 in B flat major

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

18:36:00 00:04:23 Kurt Weill Lost in the Stars

Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

18:43:00 00:00:47 Kurt Weill Lady in the Dark: Tchaikovsky

Ute Lemper, soprano; Jürgen Knieper, piano Bayer 100018

18:46:00 00:07:05 Bedrich Smetana The Two Widows: Overture

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867

18:56:00 00:03:08 Kurt Weill The Threepenny Opera: Ballad of Mack the Knife

RIAS Chamber Ensemble John Mauceri Ute Lemper, soprano Decca 425204

19:02:00 00:20:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 63 in C major

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 427337

19:25:00 00:30:31 Bedrich Smetana String Quartet No. 1 in E minor

Geoffrey Simon London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8412

19:58:00 00:01:01 Josef Hofmann Woodbird's Delight Op 55

Michael Lewin, piano Dorian 92103

20:02:00 00:19:03 Benjamin Britten The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra Op 34

BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Yan Pascal Tortelier, narrator BBC 94

20:23:00 00:31:14 Sir Edward Elgar Enigma Variations Op 36

Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129

20:56:00 00:03:30 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 3: Bourrée

Andrés Díaz, cello Azica 71252

21:04:00 00:48:21 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major Op 83

21:54:00 00:45:18 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 74

22:40:00 00:15:56 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2

23:02:00 00:04:22 Morten Lauridsen Lux Aeterna: O nata lux

Voces8 Decca 22601

23:06:00 00:09:07 Bright Sheng Moonlight Shadows from "Never Far Away"

San Diego Symphony Jahja Ling Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Telarc 80719

23:17:00 00:03:59 Stephen Goss Jasmine Flower from "The Chinese Garden"

Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322

23:20:00 00:12:17 Jean Roger-Ducasse Interlude from "Au jardin de Marguerite"

Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223641

23:35:00 00:04:00 Eriks Esenvalds Stars

Voces8 Decca 22601

23:39:00 00:15:40 Georg Muffat Chaconne from Concerto Grosso in G major

Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 453418

23:56:00 00:02:36 Johann Sebastian Bach Aria from Pastorale

Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 901871

