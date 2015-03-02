Program Guide 03-02-2015
00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:23:20 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music
Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 448155
00:27:00 00:20:28 Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No. 4 in F major
Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67451
00:49:00 00:32:38 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.103 in E flat major
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Philharmonic ViennaPhil 2009
01:23:00 00:35:05 Nicolò Paganini Violin Concerto No. 1 in D major Op 6
London Symphony Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Midori, violin Philips 420943
02:00:00 01:15:03 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast
Sir Colin Davis London Symphony Orchestra LSO Live 516
03:17:00 00:25:05 Robert Schumann Symphonic Etudes Op 13
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 444338
03:44:00 00:39:19 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 1 in E minor Op 39
Sir Colin Davis Boston Symphony Orchestra Philips 446157
04:25:00 00:24:02 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor Op 22
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Yoel Levi André Watts, piano Telarc 80386
04:51:00 00:27:12 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose Ballet
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20604
05:20:00 00:15:08 Morton Gould Kurt Weill Songbook for Orchestra
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404
05:37:00 00:06:00 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1002
05:54:00 00:06:27 Kenneth Jennings The Lord is an Everlasting God
Anton Armstrong St. Olaf Choir St.Olaf 2396
06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25
06:07:00 00:08:10 Frédéric Chopin Scherzo No. 1 in B minor Op 20
Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421
06:19:00 00:07:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo & Finale from Serenade Op 25
Joshua Smith, flute; Amy Lee, violin; Joanna Patterson Zakany, viola S&W 1
06:30:00 00:05:06 Carl Stamitz Rondo from Cello Concerto No. 1 Prague Chamber Orchestra
Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865
06:34:00 00:04:16 Peter Tchaikovsky Mozartiana Suite: Minuet Op 61
Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8777
06:40:00 00:09:27 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Keyboard Concerto No. 1
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Avie 2207
06:51:00 00:02:58 Alfonso Ferrabosco Jr Convertere Domine
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 2013
06:55:00 00:02:20 John Philip Sousa March "El Capitán"
Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130
07:05:00 00:03:41 Gabriel Fauré Sicilienne Op 78
Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe d'amore Decca 4782564
07:10:00 00:05:31 Michael Easton Overture to an Italianate Comedy
Brett Kelly State Orchestra of Victoria Naxos 554368
07:20:00 00:03:19 Bedrich Smetana The Two Widows: Polka
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867
07:20:00 00:01:45 Kara Karayev Seven Beauties: Dance of Merriment
Rauf Abdullayev Moscow Radio & TV Symphony Delos 2009
07:25:00 00:01:33 Erik Satie Le Piccadilly
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290
07:26:00 00:05:42 Edvard Grieg Norwegian Dance No. 4 Op 35
Petri Sakari Iceland Symphony Chandos 9028
07:32:00 00:02:43 Johann Sebastian Bach Lute Suite No. 1: Prelude & Presto
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273
07:40:00 00:07:18 Giuseppe Torelli Sinfonia for 4 Trumpets in C major
Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Wallace Collection Nimbus 5017
07:51:00 00:03:42 Paul Mealor Ubi caritas
Voces8 Decca 22601
07:56:00 00:01:56 Bernard Herrmann The Devil and Daniel Webster: Sleigh
James Sedares New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7224
08:07:00 00:07:53 Sergei Rachmaninoff Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 1
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2191
08:18:00 00:05:29 George Frideric Handel Saul: Chorus "Gird on Thy Sword"
Gabrieli Players Paul McCreesh Gabrieli Consort Archiv 474510
08:25:00 00:08:13 Isaac Albéniz Iberia: El Albaicín
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80470
08:35:00 00:03:36 Carl Engel Sea Shell
Shannon Lee, violin; Pamela Mia Paul, piano Telarc 80695
08:40:00 00:07:18 Johannes Brahms Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 34
Cleveland Orch String Quartet Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 425839
08:50:00 00:03:28 John Dowland Kemp's Jig, Mistress Winter's Jump & My
La Nef Atma 2650
08:55:00 00:05:37 Richard Rodgers Cinderella: Overture
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932
09:08:00 00:17:03 George Gershwin Medley from "Porgy and Bess"
Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744
09:27:00 00:06:12 Jimmy van Heusen Here's That Rainy Day
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512
09:38:00 00:03:09 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite: Gavotte & Musette Op 40
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2683
09:55:00 00:04:30 Leopold Stokowski William Byrd's Pavane & Gigue
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572050
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:02:00 00:01:34 Anthony Holborne Galliard "The Fairie Round"
Jordi Savall Hespèrion XXI AliaVox 9813
10:04:00 00:01:20 Jeremy Sams Jeremy's Jig
English Serenata Meridian 84301
10:07:00 00:07:36 Enrique Granados Goyescas: Los Requiebros
Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732
10:16:00 00:05:17 Enrique Granados Goyescas: Intermezzo
Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos London Symphony Orchestra MCA 25887
10:23:00 00:02:51 Franz Liszt Paganini Etude No. 5 in E major
Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67370
10:26:00 00:13:26 Frédéric Chopin Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Op 22
Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 63371
10:41:00 00:07:05 Henry Purcell Abdelazer: Suite
Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Reference 2101
10:51:00 00:30:02 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 7 in C sharp minor Op 131
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 470528
11:24:00 00:09:29 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 9 in E flat minor
Mitsuko Uchida, piano Philips 456572
11:35:00 00:09:40 Johann Friedrich Fasch Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings in D minor
Ludwig Güttler Virtuosi Saxoniae Capriccio 10218
11:47:00 00:09:30 Friedrich Witt Minuet & Finale from "Jena" Symphony
Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 572089
11:58:00 00:01:35 Arthur Benjamin Jamaican Rumba from "Six Caribbean
Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63034
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break
12:12:00 00:08:41 Jacques Offenbach Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4776403
12:22:00 00:05:03 Johann Strauss Jr Spanish March Op 433
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601
12:29:00 00:05:03 Miklós Rózsa All the Brothers Were Valiant: Suite
Kenneth Alwyn City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1056
12:37:00 00:12:33 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The Moldau
Sir Colin Davis London Symphony Orchestra LSO Live 516
12:51:00 00:08:17 George Gershwin Let 'Em Eat Cake: Overture
Michael Tilson Thomas Buffalo Philharmonic CBS 42240
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:02:00 00:33:07 Karol Szymanowski Symphony No. 2 in B flat major Op 19
Edward Gardner BBC Symphony Orchestra Chandos 5115
13:38:00 00:23:22 Josef Suk Fantasy in G minor Op 24
Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Michael Ludwig, violin Naxos 572323
14:00 WCLV MIDDAY
14:03:00 00:03:04 Carl Nielsen Aladdin Suite: Oriental March Op 34
Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony CBS 44934
14:06:00 00:01:34 César Cui Orientale Op 50
Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony 52568
14:10:00 00:15:56 Jacques Ibert Divertissement
Paavo Järvi Tapiola Sinfonietta Bis 630
14:39:00 00:13:00 Rob Kapilow Dr. Seuss's Gertrude McFuzz
Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano; Olivia Lombardi as Gertrude; the Metamorphosis Chamber Orchestra
14:54:00 00:04:20 Antonio Caldara Coriolanus: Overture
Philharmonia Orchestra Simon Wright Wallace Collection Nimbus 5079
15:00 MONDAY MOZART
15:00:00 00:06:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Suite of Dances
Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie 2159
15:06:00 00:11:59 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in A major
John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur 3176
15:18:00 00:20:39 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 5 in D major
Suedama Ensemble David Greilsammer David Greilsammer, piano Naïve 5149
15:48:00 00:08:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Lucio Silla: Overture
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 47014
16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.
15:58:00 00:03:41 Ola Gjeilo Ubi caritas
Voces8 Decca 22601
16:06:00 00:03:31 Will Todd My Lord Has Come
Voces8 Decca 22601
16:13:00 00:10:04 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 103
Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4778117
16:27:00 00:02:57 Kurt Weill One Touch of Venus: I'm a stranger here
RIAS Chamber Ensemble John Mauceri Ute Lemper, soprano Decca 425204
16:34:00 00:04:57 Camargo Guàrnieri Dansa negra
Maximiano Valdés Simón Bolívar Symphony Dorian 90227
16:40:00 00:09:22 Gail Kubik Gerald McBoing Boing
XTET Chamber Ensemble Adam Stern Werner Klemperer, narrator; David Johnson, percussion Delos 6001
16:52:00 00:02:40 Kurt Weill Schickelgruber
Teresa Stratas, soprano; Richard Woitach, piano Nonesuch 79019
16:58:00 00:00:57 Leo Arnaud La Chasse from "Bugler's Dream"
Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099
17:05:00 00:05:55 Henryk Wieniawski Polonaise No. 1 in D major Op 4
Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Chad Hoopes, violin ClevPops 2008
17:26:00 00:08:52 Henri Rabaud Suite Anglaise No. 3 in G major
Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223503
17:40:00 00:03:46 Sir Edward Elgar Lux aeterna ["Nimrod"]
Voces8 Decca 22601
17:45:00 00:03:38 Rihards Dubra Ave Maria I
Voces8 Decca 22601
17:52:00 00:03:22 Albert Hague You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch
Canadian Brass Steinway 30027
17:57:00 00:01:38 Francis Poulenc Presto in B flat major
Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 425862
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:24:58 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 98 in B flat major
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176
18:36:00 00:04:23 Kurt Weill Lost in the Stars
Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016
18:43:00 00:00:47 Kurt Weill Lady in the Dark: Tchaikovsky
Ute Lemper, soprano; Jürgen Knieper, piano Bayer 100018
18:46:00 00:07:05 Bedrich Smetana The Two Widows: Overture
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867
18:56:00 00:03:08 Kurt Weill The Threepenny Opera: Ballad of Mack the Knife
RIAS Chamber Ensemble John Mauceri Ute Lemper, soprano Decca 425204
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:20:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 63 in C major
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 427337
19:25:00 00:30:31 Bedrich Smetana String Quartet No. 1 in E minor
Geoffrey Simon London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8412
19:58:00 00:01:01 Josef Hofmann Woodbird's Delight Op 55
Michael Lewin, piano Dorian 92103
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:19:03 Benjamin Britten The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra Op 34
BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Yan Pascal Tortelier, narrator BBC 94
20:23:00 00:31:14 Sir Edward Elgar Enigma Variations Op 36
Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129
20:56:00 00:03:30 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 3: Bourrée
Andrés Díaz, cello Azica 71252
21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Rudolph Buchbinder, piano
21:04:00 00:48:21 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major Op 83
21:54:00 00:45:18 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 74
22:40:00 00:15:56 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2
23:00 LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:04:22 Morten Lauridsen Lux Aeterna: O nata lux
Voces8 Decca 22601
23:06:00 00:09:07 Bright Sheng Moonlight Shadows from "Never Far Away"
San Diego Symphony Jahja Ling Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Telarc 80719
23:17:00 00:03:59 Stephen Goss Jasmine Flower from "The Chinese Garden"
Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322
23:20:00 00:12:17 Jean Roger-Ducasse Interlude from "Au jardin de Marguerite"
Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223641
23:35:00 00:04:00 Eriks Esenvalds Stars
Voces8 Decca 22601
23:39:00 00:15:40 Georg Muffat Chaconne from Concerto Grosso in G major
Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 453418
23:56:00 00:02:36 Johann Sebastian Bach Aria from Pastorale
Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 901871