Program Guide 01-16-2015
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:30:11 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 1 in B flat Op 38
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Archiv 457591
00:34:00 00:52:25 Sir Arthur Bliss Checkmate
David Lloyd-Jones Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 557641
01:28:00 00:22:02 Joseph Martin Kraus Symphony in C minor
Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553734
01:52:00 00:28:24 Reynaldo Hahn Piano Concerto in E
BBC Scottish Symphony Jean-Yves Ossonce Stephen Coombs, piano Hyperion 66897
02:22:00 00:49:30 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 3 in E flat Op 55
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 4776409
03:13:00 00:37:13 Igor Stravinsky Pulcinella - Ballet with Song after Pergolesi
Cleveland Orchestra Igor Stravinsky Mary Simmons, soprano; Glenn Schnittke, tenor; Phillip MacGregor, bass Sony 63325
03:52:00 00:25:07 William Byrd Mass for 5 voices
Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572
04:19:00 00:25:05 Ludwig van Beethoven Cello Sonata No. 1 in F Op 5
Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80740
04:46:00 00:33:01 Robert Schumann Kreisleriana Op 16
Jonathan Biss, piano EMI 65391
05:21:00 00:15:07 Sir Arnold Bax Tintagel
Vernon Handley BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10122
05:38:00 00:05:30 Sergei Rachmaninoff Barcarolle Op 11
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano; Emanuela Friscioni, piano Centaur 3062
05:51:00 00:04:20 Léo Delibes Sylvia: The Huntresses
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:09:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Shepherd's Song from Symphony No. 6 Op 68
Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Decca 16871
06:20:00 00:09:29 Carl Maria von Weber Der Freischütz: Overture
Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8766
06:30:00 00:06:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo for Violin & Orchestra in B flat
Philharmonia Orchestra Thomas Zehetmair Thomas Zehetmair, violin Teldec 46448
06:37:00 00:01:56 Jean-Philippe Rameau Dardanus: Tambourins
Les Délices Délices 2013
06:40:00 00:09:14 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Oboe & Bassoon in G
City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Kraemer Christopher Hooker, oboe; Joanna Graham, bassoon Naxos 553204
06:52:00 00:01:44 Claude Debussy Danse bohemiènne
Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013
06:55:00 00:04:04 Franz Schubert Marche militaire No. 1 in D
Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63052
07:08:00 00:04:43 Anton Bruckner Motet "Os justi"
Voces8 Decca 4785703
07:15:00 00:09:49 Felix Mendelssohn Scherzo & Finale from String Symphony
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437528
07:25:00 00:02:17 Leopold Godowsky Alt Wien
Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043
07:30:00 00:05:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Sextet for 2 Horns & Strings Op 81
Cleveland Orchestra Richard King, horn; Jesse McCormick, horn; Mari Sato, violin; Members of Albany 1325
07:40:00 00:08:25 William Bolcom Graceful Ghost Rag
Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano DeutGram 463483
07:51:00 00:01:50 Ernesto Halffter Danza de la pastora
Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar EMI 49406
07:55:00 00:03:21 Leo Arnaud Three Fanfares: Olympic Theme, La Chasse
Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099
08:07:00 00:06:07 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from Divertimento for String Trio
Albers Trio Tre Sorell 2010
08:15:00 00:08:03 Gioacchino Rossini La Cenerentola: Overture
Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 431653
08:30:00 00:09:30 Friedrich Witt Minuet & Finale from "Jena" Symphony
Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 572089
08:35:00 00:03:05 William Byrd Earl of Oxford's March
Robert Moody Canadian Brass Ensemble OpeningDay 7347
08:40:00 00:06:37 Sergei Rachmaninoff Scherzo from Cello Sonata Op 19
Wendy Warner, cello; Irina Nuzova, piano Cedille 120
08:51:00 00:03:28 Leonard Bernstein Chichester Psalm No. 1
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Gerard Schwarz Liverpool Philharmonic Choir Naxos 559456
08:55:00 00:06:43 Alfred Newman How to Marry a Millionaire: Overture
Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347
09:09:00 00:18:04 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Suite
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87
09:35:00 00:02:32 John Barry Goldfinger: Theme
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80251
09:38:00 00:02:40 John Barry From Russia With Love: Theme
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80251
09:42:00 00:02:17 Gioacchino Rossini The Barber of Seville: Act 2 Finale
Orchestra of La Scala Riccardo Chailly Leo Nucci, baritone; Marilyn Horne, mezzo-soprano; Paolo Barbacini, tenor; La Scala Chorus CBS 37862
09:46:00 00:03:18 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Laideronnette, Empress
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80601
09:50:00 00:04:07 Emeli Sandé Where I Sleep
Voces8 Decca 4785703
09:56:00 00:02:09 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 5 in B flat Op 7
Frederic Chiu, piano Harm Mundi 2908375
WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:02:43 Percy Grainger The Lost Lady Found
City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Joyful Company of Singers Chandos 9554
10:04:00 00:02:16 Ernesto Halffter Danza de la gitana
Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar EMI 49406
10:08:00 00:07:54 Hugo Wolf Italian Serenade in G
Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim Ana Bela Chaves, viola Erato 45416
10:17:00 00:06:36 Peter Tchaikovsky Allegretto from String Sextet Op 70
Emerson String Quartet Paul Neubauer, viola; Colin Carr, cello Sony 547060
10:26:00 00:04:27 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Shepherds' Chorus
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Ernst Senff Choir DeutGram 431655
10:31:00 00:12:44 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Piano Trio No. 2 in F Op 22
Trio Parnassus MD+G 3307
10:46:00 00:02:33 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in C
Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMast 67130
10:50:00 00:27:25 Henryk Wieniawski Violin Concerto No. 1 in F sharp minor Op 14
London Symphony Orchestra Lawrence Foster Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 431815
11:20:00 00:07:02 Jerome Moross Sonata Scherzo from Symphony No. 1
London Symphony Orchestra JoAnn Falletta John Alley, piano Albany 1403
11:28:00 00:10:40 Antonio Vivaldi Guitar Concerto in D
Orchestra of St Luke's Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMast 67097
11:41:00 00:10:48 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Sadko Op 5
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572787
11:53:00 00:04:35 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 9 in B Op 72
Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426264
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:12:00 00:07:10 Johann Strauss Jr The Gypsy Baron: Overture
Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Orchestra Seraphim 73295
12:20:00 00:06:02 Mikhail Glinka Kamarinskaya
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9227
12:29:00 00:07:02 Blas Galindo Sones de Mariachi
Enrique Bátiz Festival Orchestra of Mexico Naxos 550838
12:38:00 00:07:32 Artie Shaw Clarinet Concerto
London Symphony Orchestra Gregor Bühl Sharon Kam, clarinet Teldec 88482
12:46:00 00:09:52 Jerome Kern Portrait for Orchestra "Mark Twain"
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Tony Chipurn, trombone Vox 3035
12:57:00 00:02:03 Edward MacDowell Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose Op 51
Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra Sony 82849
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:02:00 00:45:53 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 1 in D minor Op 13
Andrew Litton Royal Philharmonic VirginClas 90830
13:50:00 00:10:51 Alexander Glazunov From Darkness to Light Op 53
Konstantin Krimets Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 553538
WCLV MIDDAY
14:01:00 00:01:53 George Frideric Handel Samson: Awake the Trumpet's Lofty Sound
Sym of Harmony & Invention Harry Christophers The Sixteen Collins 70382
14:04:00 00:03:25 Sigfrid Karg-Elert Praise the Lord with Drums and Cymbals Op 101
Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Paul Riedo, organ Reference 58
14:10:00 00:10:14 Domenico Cimarosa I due Baroni di Rocazzura: Overture
Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 572734
14:23:00 00:18:33 Gabriel Pierné Piano Concerto in C minor Op 12
BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10633
14:44:00 00:12:14 Herbert Howells Pastoral Rhapsody
Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9410
14:58:00 00:02:07 Henry Purcell The Gordian Knot Untied: Minuet
Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 570149
JANUARY CHOICE CD’S: Favorites from 2014
15:02:00 00:05:44 Morten Lauridsen O magnum mysterium
Voces8 Decca 4785703
15:09:00 00:05:56 Ola Gjeilo Second Eve
Voces8 Decca 4785703
15:17:00 00:05:09 Francisco Tárrega Recuerdos de la Alhambra
Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287
15:26:00 00:18:44 George Gershwin An American in Paris
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1003
15:46:00 00:08:49 Gerard Schwarz Abova and Beyond
US Marine Band Gerard Schwarz Naxos 573121
WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
15:58:00 00:03:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Impresario: Overture
Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479
16:06:00 00:02:52 Benjamin Britten Fugue from "Young Person's Guide" Op 34
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660
16:12:00 00:11:15 George Frideric Handel Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia
Paul McCreesh Gabrieli Players Archiv 474510
16:27:00 00:04:40 John Williams Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen
Voces8 Decca 4785703
16:35:00 00:04:07 Johann Sebastian Bach Musette from Anna Magdalena Notebook
Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Bobby McFerrin, voice Sony 48177
16:42:00 00:07:00 Aldemaro Romero Fuga con Pajarillo
Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4777457
16:52:00 00:02:43 Benjamin Britten Corpus Christi Carol
Voces8 Decca 4785703
16:55:00 00:03:24 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite: Gavotte & Musette Op 40
Domenico Boyagian Ohio Philharmonic Centaur 3311
17:05:00 00:05:29 George Frideric Handel Saul: Chorus "Gird on Thy Sword"
Gabrieli Players Paul McCreesh Gabrieli Consort Archiv 474510
17:13:00 00:08:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 27
Kremerata Baltica Evgeny Kissin Evgeny Kissin, piano EMI 26645
17:24:00 00:09:49 Max Bruch Swedish Dances Op 63
Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 420932
17:40:00 00:06:11 Gioacchino Rossini The Barber of Seville: Una voce poco fa
Orchestra of La Scala Riccardo Chailly Marilyn Horne, mezzo-soprano CBS 37862
17:48:00 00:02:26 Giacomo Puccini Prelude for Orchestra
Riccardo Chailly Verdi Symphony Milan Decca 2141
17:53:00 00:02:16 Kate Rusby Underneath the Stars
Voces8 Decca 4785703
17:55:00 00:03:46 Franz Schubert Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 21
Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:19:34 Peter Tchaikovsky Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture
Riccardo Chailly Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414159
18:31:00 00:03:35 Gregorian Chant Te lucis ante termminum
Voces8 Christian Forshaw, saxophone Decca 4785703
18:37:00 00:03:17 Thomas Tallis Te lucis ante terminum à 5
Voces8 Christian Forshaw, saxophone Decca 4785703
18:43:00 00:11:44 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14 in F
Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525
18:54:00 00:03:25 Patrick Hawes Reflexionem
Voces8 Matthew Sharp, cello Decca 4785703
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:18:40 Gabriel Pierné Ramuntcho: Suite No. 1
Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633
19:23:00 00:32:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor
Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 13276
19:57:00 00:01:29 Alexander Scriabin Prelude in G sharp minor Op 11
Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606
WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:47:28 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 3 in E flat Op 55
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 483
20:51:00 00:06:21 Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus: Finale Op 43
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782
21:00 MAD ABOUT MUSIC with Gilbert Kaplan and Judith Kaye, former Chief Judge of New York; on the connection of Tosca and Mario Cuomo, “The words “Mario! Mario!”– I know they’re in Act 1, when Tosca enters the church; they’re in Act 2 when she’s in Scarpia’s study, and poor Mario Cavaradossi is being tortured. And they’re in Act 3 when he has been the subject of the firing squad and she runs up to him at the end, hoping to rouse him from the floor and leave with him. And so for me, the words “Mario, Mario!” they really resonate. But the reason is that there is a Mario who is enormously important in my life and that’s Mario Cuomo. Mario Cuomo appointed me in 1983 to the State’s highest court. It was a very bold act on his part and I am enormously grateful to him. And wouldn’t you know, in March of 1993, he made me the Chief Judge of the State of New York; again, a bold and wonderful act for which I am endlessly and boundlessly grateful to him. Whenever I see him all I want to say is “Mario, Mario!”
Puccini: Turandot: Signore, ascolta! [excerpt]
Orchestra dell'Accademia di Santa Cecilia/Alberto Erede; Renata Tebaldi, soprano (Decca 452964)
Puccini: Tosca [Conclusion]
Orchestra e Coro del Teatro alla Scala/Victor de Sabata; Maria Callas, soprano (EMI 56304)
Wagner: Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell [excerpt]
Vienna Philharmonic/Sir Georg Solti; Hans Hotter, baritone (Decca 414105)
Gounod: Romeo et Juliette : "Ah! Tu dis vrai"
Orchestra & Chorus du Capitole de Toulouse/Michel Plasson; Roberto Alagna, tenor ; Angela Gheorghiu, soprano (EMI 56123)
Andrew Lloyd Webber: Aspects of Love: Love Changes Everything
Michael Ball (Polydor 314533064)
Gounod: Faust: Marguerite's Spinning Song
Symphonie-Orchester & Chor de Bayerischen Rundfunks/Sir Colin Davis; Kiri Te Kanawa, soprano (Philips 4757769)
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The Honorable Louis Stokes, retired US Congressman from Ohio
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:07:03 Arvo Pärt For Lennart in Memoriam
Tonu Kaljuste Tallinn Chamber Orchestra ECM 12599
23:09:00 00:03:57 Patrick Hawes Quanta qualia
Voces8 Christian Forshaw, saxophone Decca 4785703
23:13:00 00:06:42 Stephen Feigenbaum Serenade for Strings
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80745
23:22:00 00:14:41 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from String Quartet No. 12 Op 127
Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012
23:38:00 00:05:16 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Lullaby
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 426247
23:43:00 00:05:40 Stephen Paulus Berceuse
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281
23:48:00 00:04:07 Eric Whitacre The Seal Lullaby
Voces8 Lavinia Meijer, harp Decca 4785703
23:55:00 00:03:11 Alexander Glazunov Reverie in D flat Op 24
Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Alexey Serov, horn Warner 67946