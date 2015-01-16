Program Guide 01-16-2015

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:30:11 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 1 in B flat Op 38

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Archiv 457591

00:34:00 00:52:25 Sir Arthur Bliss Checkmate

David Lloyd-Jones Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 557641

01:28:00 00:22:02 Joseph Martin Kraus Symphony in C minor

Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553734

01:52:00 00:28:24 Reynaldo Hahn Piano Concerto in E

BBC Scottish Symphony Jean-Yves Ossonce Stephen Coombs, piano Hyperion 66897

02:22:00 00:49:30 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 3 in E flat Op 55

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 4776409

03:13:00 00:37:13 Igor Stravinsky Pulcinella - Ballet with Song after Pergolesi

Cleveland Orchestra Igor Stravinsky Mary Simmons, soprano; Glenn Schnittke, tenor; Phillip MacGregor, bass Sony 63325

03:52:00 00:25:07 William Byrd Mass for 5 voices

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572

04:19:00 00:25:05 Ludwig van Beethoven Cello Sonata No. 1 in F Op 5

Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80740

04:46:00 00:33:01 Robert Schumann Kreisleriana Op 16

Jonathan Biss, piano EMI 65391

05:21:00 00:15:07 Sir Arnold Bax Tintagel

Vernon Handley BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10122

05:38:00 00:05:30 Sergei Rachmaninoff Barcarolle Op 11

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano; Emanuela Friscioni, piano Centaur 3062

05:51:00 00:04:20 Léo Delibes Sylvia: The Huntresses

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

06:07:00 00:09:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Shepherd's Song from Symphony No. 6 Op 68

Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Decca 16871

06:20:00 00:09:29 Carl Maria von Weber Der Freischütz: Overture

Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8766

06:30:00 00:06:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo for Violin & Orchestra in B flat

Philharmonia Orchestra Thomas Zehetmair Thomas Zehetmair, violin Teldec 46448

06:37:00 00:01:56 Jean-Philippe Rameau Dardanus: Tambourins

Les Délices Délices 2013

06:40:00 00:09:14 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Oboe & Bassoon in G

City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Kraemer Christopher Hooker, oboe; Joanna Graham, bassoon Naxos 553204

06:52:00 00:01:44 Claude Debussy Danse bohemiènne

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013

06:55:00 00:04:04 Franz Schubert Marche militaire No. 1 in D

Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63052

07:08:00 00:04:43 Anton Bruckner Motet "Os justi"

Voces8 Decca 4785703

07:15:00 00:09:49 Felix Mendelssohn Scherzo & Finale from String Symphony

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437528

07:25:00 00:02:17 Leopold Godowsky Alt Wien

Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043

07:30:00 00:05:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Sextet for 2 Horns & Strings Op 81

Cleveland Orchestra Richard King, horn; Jesse McCormick, horn; Mari Sato, violin; Members of Albany 1325

07:40:00 00:08:25 William Bolcom Graceful Ghost Rag

Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano DeutGram 463483

07:51:00 00:01:50 Ernesto Halffter Danza de la pastora

Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar EMI 49406

07:55:00 00:03:21 Leo Arnaud Three Fanfares: Olympic Theme, La Chasse

Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099

08:07:00 00:06:07 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from Divertimento for String Trio

Albers Trio Tre Sorell 2010

08:15:00 00:08:03 Gioacchino Rossini La Cenerentola: Overture

Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 431653

08:30:00 00:09:30 Friedrich Witt Minuet & Finale from "Jena" Symphony

Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 572089

08:35:00 00:03:05 William Byrd Earl of Oxford's March

Robert Moody Canadian Brass Ensemble OpeningDay 7347

08:40:00 00:06:37 Sergei Rachmaninoff Scherzo from Cello Sonata Op 19

Wendy Warner, cello; Irina Nuzova, piano Cedille 120

08:51:00 00:03:28 Leonard Bernstein Chichester Psalm No. 1

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Gerard Schwarz Liverpool Philharmonic Choir Naxos 559456

08:55:00 00:06:43 Alfred Newman How to Marry a Millionaire: Overture

Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347

09:09:00 00:18:04 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Suite

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87

09:35:00 00:02:32 John Barry Goldfinger: Theme

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80251

09:38:00 00:02:40 John Barry From Russia With Love: Theme

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80251

09:42:00 00:02:17 Gioacchino Rossini The Barber of Seville: Act 2 Finale

Orchestra of La Scala Riccardo Chailly Leo Nucci, baritone; Marilyn Horne, mezzo-soprano; Paolo Barbacini, tenor; La Scala Chorus CBS 37862

09:46:00 00:03:18 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Laideronnette, Empress

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80601

09:50:00 00:04:07 Emeli Sandé Where I Sleep

Voces8 Decca 4785703

09:56:00 00:02:09 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 5 in B flat Op 7

Frederic Chiu, piano Harm Mundi 2908375

10:00:00 00:02:43 Percy Grainger The Lost Lady Found

City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Joyful Company of Singers Chandos 9554

10:04:00 00:02:16 Ernesto Halffter Danza de la gitana

Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar EMI 49406

10:08:00 00:07:54 Hugo Wolf Italian Serenade in G

Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim Ana Bela Chaves, viola Erato 45416

10:17:00 00:06:36 Peter Tchaikovsky Allegretto from String Sextet Op 70

Emerson String Quartet Paul Neubauer, viola; Colin Carr, cello Sony 547060

10:26:00 00:04:27 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Shepherds' Chorus

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Ernst Senff Choir DeutGram 431655

10:31:00 00:12:44 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Piano Trio No. 2 in F Op 22

Trio Parnassus MD+G 3307

10:46:00 00:02:33 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in C

Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMast 67130

10:50:00 00:27:25 Henryk Wieniawski Violin Concerto No. 1 in F sharp minor Op 14

London Symphony Orchestra Lawrence Foster Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 431815

11:20:00 00:07:02 Jerome Moross Sonata Scherzo from Symphony No. 1

London Symphony Orchestra JoAnn Falletta John Alley, piano Albany 1403

11:28:00 00:10:40 Antonio Vivaldi Guitar Concerto in D

Orchestra of St Luke's Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMast 67097

11:41:00 00:10:48 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Sadko Op 5

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572787

11:53:00 00:04:35 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 9 in B Op 72

Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426264

12:12:00 00:07:10 Johann Strauss Jr The Gypsy Baron: Overture

Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Orchestra Seraphim 73295

12:20:00 00:06:02 Mikhail Glinka Kamarinskaya

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9227

12:29:00 00:07:02 Blas Galindo Sones de Mariachi

Enrique Bátiz Festival Orchestra of Mexico Naxos 550838

12:38:00 00:07:32 Artie Shaw Clarinet Concerto

London Symphony Orchestra Gregor Bühl Sharon Kam, clarinet Teldec 88482

12:46:00 00:09:52 Jerome Kern Portrait for Orchestra "Mark Twain"

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Tony Chipurn, trombone Vox 3035

12:57:00 00:02:03 Edward MacDowell Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose Op 51

Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra Sony 82849

13:02:00 00:45:53 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 1 in D minor Op 13

Andrew Litton Royal Philharmonic VirginClas 90830

13:50:00 00:10:51 Alexander Glazunov From Darkness to Light Op 53

Konstantin Krimets Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 553538

14:01:00 00:01:53 George Frideric Handel Samson: Awake the Trumpet's Lofty Sound

Sym of Harmony & Invention Harry Christophers The Sixteen Collins 70382

14:04:00 00:03:25 Sigfrid Karg-Elert Praise the Lord with Drums and Cymbals Op 101

Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Paul Riedo, organ Reference 58

14:10:00 00:10:14 Domenico Cimarosa I due Baroni di Rocazzura: Overture

Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 572734

14:23:00 00:18:33 Gabriel Pierné Piano Concerto in C minor Op 12

BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10633

14:44:00 00:12:14 Herbert Howells Pastoral Rhapsody

Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9410

14:58:00 00:02:07 Henry Purcell The Gordian Knot Untied: Minuet

Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 570149

15:02:00 00:05:44 Morten Lauridsen O magnum mysterium

Voces8 Decca 4785703

15:09:00 00:05:56 Ola Gjeilo Second Eve

Voces8 Decca 4785703

15:17:00 00:05:09 Francisco Tárrega Recuerdos de la Alhambra

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

15:26:00 00:18:44 George Gershwin An American in Paris

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1003

15:46:00 00:08:49 Gerard Schwarz Abova and Beyond

US Marine Band Gerard Schwarz Naxos 573121

15:58:00 00:03:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Impresario: Overture

Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479

16:06:00 00:02:52 Benjamin Britten Fugue from "Young Person's Guide" Op 34

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660

16:12:00 00:11:15 George Frideric Handel Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia

Paul McCreesh Gabrieli Players Archiv 474510

16:27:00 00:04:40 John Williams Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen

Voces8 Decca 4785703

16:35:00 00:04:07 Johann Sebastian Bach Musette from Anna Magdalena Notebook

Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Bobby McFerrin, voice Sony 48177

16:42:00 00:07:00 Aldemaro Romero Fuga con Pajarillo

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4777457

16:52:00 00:02:43 Benjamin Britten Corpus Christi Carol

Voces8 Decca 4785703

16:55:00 00:03:24 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite: Gavotte & Musette Op 40

Domenico Boyagian Ohio Philharmonic Centaur 3311

17:05:00 00:05:29 George Frideric Handel Saul: Chorus "Gird on Thy Sword"

Gabrieli Players Paul McCreesh Gabrieli Consort Archiv 474510

17:13:00 00:08:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 27

Kremerata Baltica Evgeny Kissin Evgeny Kissin, piano EMI 26645

17:24:00 00:09:49 Max Bruch Swedish Dances Op 63

Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 420932

17:40:00 00:06:11 Gioacchino Rossini The Barber of Seville: Una voce poco fa

Orchestra of La Scala Riccardo Chailly Marilyn Horne, mezzo-soprano CBS 37862

17:48:00 00:02:26 Giacomo Puccini Prelude for Orchestra

Riccardo Chailly Verdi Symphony Milan Decca 2141

17:53:00 00:02:16 Kate Rusby Underneath the Stars

Voces8 Decca 4785703

17:55:00 00:03:46 Franz Schubert Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 21

Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867

18:09:00 00:19:34 Peter Tchaikovsky Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture

Riccardo Chailly Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414159

18:31:00 00:03:35 Gregorian Chant Te lucis ante termminum

Voces8 Christian Forshaw, saxophone Decca 4785703

18:37:00 00:03:17 Thomas Tallis Te lucis ante terminum à 5

Voces8 Christian Forshaw, saxophone Decca 4785703

18:43:00 00:11:44 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14 in F

Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525

18:54:00 00:03:25 Patrick Hawes Reflexionem

Voces8 Matthew Sharp, cello Decca 4785703

19:02:00 00:18:40 Gabriel Pierné Ramuntcho: Suite No. 1

Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633

19:23:00 00:32:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor

Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 13276

19:57:00 00:01:29 Alexander Scriabin Prelude in G sharp minor Op 11

Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606

20:02:00 00:47:28 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 3 in E flat Op 55

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 483

20:51:00 00:06:21 Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus: Finale Op 43

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782

21:00 MAD ABOUT MUSIC with Gilbert Kaplan and Judith Kaye, former Chief Judge of New York; on the connection of Tosca and Mario Cuomo, “The words “Mario! Mario!”– I know they’re in Act 1, when Tosca enters the church; they’re in Act 2 when she’s in Scarpia’s study, and poor Mario Cavaradossi is being tortured. And they’re in Act 3 when he has been the subject of the firing squad and she runs up to him at the end, hoping to rouse him from the floor and leave with him. And so for me, the words “Mario, Mario!” they really resonate. But the reason is that there is a Mario who is enormously important in my life and that’s Mario Cuomo. Mario Cuomo appointed me in 1983 to the State’s highest court. It was a very bold act on his part and I am enormously grateful to him. And wouldn’t you know, in March of 1993, he made me the Chief Judge of the State of New York; again, a bold and wonderful act for which I am endlessly and boundlessly grateful to him. Whenever I see him all I want to say is “Mario, Mario!”

Puccini: Turandot: Signore, ascolta! [excerpt]

Orchestra dell'Accademia di Santa Cecilia/Alberto Erede; Renata Tebaldi, soprano (Decca 452964)

Puccini: Tosca [Conclusion]

Orchestra e Coro del Teatro alla Scala/Victor de Sabata; Maria Callas, soprano (EMI 56304)

Wagner: Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell [excerpt]

Vienna Philharmonic/Sir Georg Solti; Hans Hotter, baritone (Decca 414105)

Gounod: Romeo et Juliette : "Ah! Tu dis vrai"

Orchestra & Chorus du Capitole de Toulouse/Michel Plasson; Roberto Alagna, tenor ; Angela Gheorghiu, soprano (EMI 56123)

Andrew Lloyd Webber: Aspects of Love: Love Changes Everything

Michael Ball (Polydor 314533064)

Gounod: Faust: Marguerite's Spinning Song

Symphonie-Orchester & Chor de Bayerischen Rundfunks/Sir Colin Davis; Kiri Te Kanawa, soprano (Philips 4757769)

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The Honorable Louis Stokes, retired US Congressman from Ohio

23:02:00 00:07:03 Arvo Pärt For Lennart in Memoriam

Tonu Kaljuste Tallinn Chamber Orchestra ECM 12599

23:09:00 00:03:57 Patrick Hawes Quanta qualia

Voces8 Christian Forshaw, saxophone Decca 4785703

23:13:00 00:06:42 Stephen Feigenbaum Serenade for Strings

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80745

23:22:00 00:14:41 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from String Quartet No. 12 Op 127

Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

23:38:00 00:05:16 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Lullaby

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 426247

23:43:00 00:05:40 Stephen Paulus Berceuse

Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281

23:48:00 00:04:07 Eric Whitacre The Seal Lullaby

Voces8 Lavinia Meijer, harp Decca 4785703

23:55:00 00:03:11 Alexander Glazunov Reverie in D flat Op 24

Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Alexey Serov, horn Warner 67946