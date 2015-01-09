Program Guide 01-09-2015
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:36:08 Alexander Glazunov Raymonda: Suite Op 57
José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61939
00:40:00 00:16:24 Ferdinand David Trombone Concertino in E flat major Op 4
Massimo La Rosa, trombone; Elizabeth DeMio, piano MLR 2013
00:58:00 00:37:32 John Knowles Paine Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 23
Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374
01:38:00 00:48:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 15 in B flat major
Jeffrey Tate English Chamber Orchestra EMI 69823
02:29:00 00:26:00 Richard Strauss Death and Transfiguration Op 24
Manfred Honeck Pittsburgh Symphony Reference 707
02:57:00 00:36:35 Johannes Brahms String Quartet No. 2 in A minor Op 51
Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289
03:35:00 00:40:39 Antonín Dvorák Legends Op 59
Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533
04:18:00 00:38:14 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78
Cleveland Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Joela Jones, organ MAA 2001
04:58:00 00:21:04 Carl Stamitz Cello Concerto No. 1 in G major
Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865
05:21:00 00:15:04 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Sea Hawk: Suite
André Previn London Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 471347
05:38:00 00:07:31 Modest Mussorgsky Intermezzo "in modo classico" in B minor
Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony 62034
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:07:54 George Gershwin Lullaby for Strings
Riccardo Chailly Cleveland Orchestra Decca 417326
06:20:00 00:06:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 7 Op 97
Mitsuko Uchida, piano; Soovin Kim, violin; David Soyer, cello Marlboro 80001
06:27:00 00:08:16 Camille Saint-Saëns Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 78
Cleveland Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Joela Jones, organ MAA 2001
06:37:00 00:02:21 Traditional Dashing Away with the Smoothing Iron
John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 120
06:40:00 00:10:36 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 2 in D major
Nicholas Ward Northern Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553161
06:58:00 00:03:13 John Philip Sousa March "Nobles of the Mystic Shrine"
Keith Brion New Sousa Band Delos 3102
07:05:00 00:04:16 Pablo de Sarasate Spanish Dance No. 1 "Malagueña" Op 21
Julia Fischer, violin; Milana Chernyavska, piano Decca 4785950
07:14:00 00:11:02 Samuel Wesley Symphony in D major
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9823
07:30:00 00:05:02 C. Monteverdi & T. Merula Two Ciacconas
Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Members of Tafelmusik 1001
07:40:00 00:05:52 Antônio Carlos Gomes Grande Valsa de Bravura
Massimo La Rosa, trombone; Elizabeth DeMio, piano MLR 2013
07:55:00 00:02:31 Leroy Anderson China Doll
Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559313
08:07:00 00:06:34 Franz Joseph Haydn Finale from Cello Concerto No. 1
English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Matt Haimovitz, cello DeutGram 429219
08:19:00 00:10:55 Zoltán Kodály Hungarian Rondo
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109
08:33:00 00:06:26 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80587
08:43:00 00:10:53 Samuel Barber Agnus Dei
Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80406
08:55:00 00:05:52 Dmitri Shostakovich The Gadfly: Romance Op 97
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553299
09:09:00 00:17:34 Igor Stravinsky Suite italienne
Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2019
09:27:00 00:07:12 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Straussiana
Kazuki Yamada Orch de la Suisse Romande PentaTone 518
09:35:00 00:05:54 Gustav Holst Finale from Symphony Op 8
JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 572914
09:48:00 00:05:51 Frederick Delius Intermezzo from "Fennimore and Gerda"
Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Orchestra Argo 433704
09:57:00 00:01:50 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: I Can Cook Too
Center City Brass Quintet Chandos 4554
WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:01:42 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Clown Dance Op 61
Philippe Herreweghe Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Harm Mundi 901502
10:01:00 00:01:42 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Puck Op 71
Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano DeutGram 463483
10:03:00 00:10:12 John Knowles Paine Overture to "As You Like It" Op 28
Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374
10:13:00 00:07:35 John Knowles Paine Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 23
Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374
10:21:00 00:16:24 Ferdinand David Trombone Concertino in E flat major Op 4
Massimo La Rosa, trombone; Elizabeth DeMio, piano MLR 2013
10:50:00 00:28:31 Alexander Borodin String Quartet No. 2 in D major
Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80178
11:18:00 00:10:07 Carl Nielsen Allegro collerico from Symphony No. 2 Op 16
Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220623
11:28:00 00:10:08 Johann Friedrich Fasch Sinfonia for Strings in G minor
Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783
11:38:00 00:09:36 Gioacchino Rossini The Siege of Corinth: Overture
Thomas Schippers London Symphony Orchestra EMI 64335
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:10:00 00:07:32 Daniel Auber Fra Diavolo: Overture
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra IMG 75962
12:17:00 00:09:31 Jacques Offenbach La Périchole: Medley
Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61429
12:27:00 00:08:45 Edvard Grieg Sigurd Jorsalfar: Homage March Op 56
Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony Sony 46668
12:35:00 00:09:01 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Vienna Blood" Op 354
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4763793
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 00:33:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 9 in E minor
Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra BBC 333
13:33:00 00:23:14 E. J. Moeran Serenade in G major
JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 573034
WCLV MIDDAY
14:00:00 00:02:30 Dmitri Shostakovich The Human Comedy: Waltz Op 37
Constantine Orbelian Moscow Chamber Orchestra Delos 3257
14:02:00 00:01:32 Dmitri Kabalevsky The Comedians: Galop Op 26
Kirill Kondrashin RCA Victor Symphony RCA 300350
14:04:00 00:08:37 Frank Martin Ballade for Trombone & Piano
Massimo La Rosa, trombone; Elizabeth DeMio, piano MLR 2013
14:12:00 00:19:08 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Suite Op 57
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572693
JANUARY CHOICE CD’S
15:00:00 00:07:48 Giovanni Battista Pergolesi Sinfonia in F major
Cleveland Orchestra Massimo La Rosa, trombone; Elizabeth DeMio, harpsichord; Members of MLR 2013
15:07:00 00:09:59 Johannes Brahms Finale from String Quartet No. 3 Op 67
Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289
15:17:00 00:22:47 Lars-Erik Larsson Music for Orchestra Op 40
Andrew Manze Helsingborg Symphony CPO 777671
15:58:00 00:03:52 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 2: Danza rustica
Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309
WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
16:06:00 00:03:34 Claude Debussy Estampes: Jardins sous la pluie
Paul Crossley, piano Sony 53111
16:12:00 00:12:48 Johann Samuel Schröter Piano Concerto in C major Op 3
English Chamber Orchestra Murray Perahia Murray Perahia, piano CBS 39222
16:28:00 00:05:07 Max Steiner Beyond the Forest: Suite
Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81272
16:38:00 00:01:51 John Dowland Away with these self-loving lads
La Nef Atma 2650
16:41:00 00:08:00 John Rutter First movement from "Beatles" Concerto
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra John Rutter Peter Rostal, piano; Paul Schaefer, piano Decca 1821
16:52:00 00:03:05 Scott Joplin The Cascades
Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159
16:56:00 00:02:10 Anthony Holborne Almaine "The Night Watch"
Jordi Savall Hespèrion XXI AliaVox 9813
17:05:00 00:04:55 Giacomo Puccini Manon Lescaut: Act 3 Intermezzo
Massimo La Rosa, trombone; Elizabeth DeMio, piano MLR 2013
17:26:00 00:08:44 Aram Khachaturian Spartacus: Adagio
Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 442011
17:40:00 00:04:45 Philip Glass Harpsichord Concerto: Movement III
West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146
17:46:00 00:02:30 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Keyboard Concerto No. 3
Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67308
17:52:00 00:03:09 John Williams The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4763793
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:16:46 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 3 "Les Préludes"
Sir Georg Solti London Philharmonic Orchestra DeutGram 4779525
18:28:00 00:02:52 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 1: Prelude
Massimo La Rosa, trombone MLR 2013
18:33:00 00:01:28 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 1: Gigue
Massimo La Rosa, trombone MLR 2013
18:37:00 00:15:51 Georges Bizet Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 1
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131
18:53:00 00:04:41 Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Ballet Music
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572818
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:08:07 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in G major
Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901711
19:12:00 00:42:10 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 2 in G major Op 44
Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Barry Douglas, piano RCA 61633
19:57:00 00:01:41 Gustav Holst Japanese Suite: Dance of the Wolves Op 33
JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 572914
WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:12:09 Maurice Ravel La valse
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 44945
20:16:00 00:38:14 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78
Cleveland Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Joela Jones, organ MAA 2001
20:55:00 00:03:12 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 2 in D minor
Neeme Järvi London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8885
21:00 MAD ABOUT MUSIC with Gilbert Kaplan and baritone Thomas Hampson - On his own voice versus ‘beautiful monsters’: “I’ve never been a voice that blows you away, as it were. I’m not one of those, as Martial Singher used to say, “beautiful monsters.” I think I’m a very good singer, and I think how I use my voice to express something is perhaps special, and some people react to the color or the timbre of my voice, or something like that, but – Callas and Pavarotti, these are just simply phenomenons of nature.”
Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 BWV 1049 [third movement] --Concentus Musicus Vienna/Nikolaus Harnoncourt
Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: “Der Tamboursg’sell” --Thomas Hampson, baritone; Geoffrey Parsons, piano
Wagner: Tannhäuser: “O du, mein holder Abendstern” --Berlin Staatskapelle/Daniel Barenboim; Thomas Hampson, baritone (as Wolfram von Eschenbach)
D. Clayton-Thomas “Spinning Wheel” --Blood, Sweat & Tears
Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 --Leonard Bernstein/New York Philharmonic Recorded live at Carnegie Hall on May 18, 1976
Rorem: “Look Down Fair Moon” --Thomas Hampson, baritone; Craig Rutenberg, piano
Mahler: Symphony No. 4 [fourth movement] --Vienna Philharmonic/Bruno Walter; Irmgard Seefried, soprano. Live recording by Austrian Radio during the 1950 Salzburg Festival
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, EFFICIENCIES AND ACCOUNTABILITY: A REPORT TO THE STAKEHOLDERS with TIMOTHY J. MCGINTY, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor
Mr. McGinty was elected to the office of Cuyahoga County Prosecutor in 2012. When elected, he promised justice - achievable by running a justice system built on the foundations of fairness, efficiency, transparency, and accountability to victims, taxpayers, and those charged with crimes. Has he succeeded? It’s the first Friday Forum of 2015 as Prosecutor McGinty reviews his first two years in office and discusses plans for the future to ensure the safety of Cuyahoga County citizens.
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:10:48 John Field Nocturne No. 17 in E major
John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80290
23:12:00 00:06:43 Michael Haydn Adagio from Notturno in F major
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782
23:21:00 00:09:56 John Knowles Paine Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 23
Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374
23:30:00 00:08:58 Thomas Canning Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80462
23:42:00 00:06:06 Franz Liszt Schubert Song "Der Müller und der Bach"
Jorge Bolet, piano DeutGram 4779525
23:48:00 00:05:33 Felix Mendelssohn Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 40
Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Saleem Ashkar, piano Decca 4810778
23:55:00 00:03:00 Carlos Guastavino Cantilena No. 4
Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112
23:57:00 00:03:41 Gabriel Fauré Sicilienne Op 78
Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe d'amore Decca 4782564