Program Guide 01-09-2015

00:02:00 00:36:08 Alexander Glazunov Raymonda: Suite Op 57

José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61939

00:40:00 00:16:24 Ferdinand David Trombone Concertino in E flat major Op 4

Massimo La Rosa, trombone; Elizabeth DeMio, piano MLR 2013

00:58:00 00:37:32 John Knowles Paine Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 23

Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374

01:38:00 00:48:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 15 in B flat major

Jeffrey Tate English Chamber Orchestra EMI 69823

02:29:00 00:26:00 Richard Strauss Death and Transfiguration Op 24

Manfred Honeck Pittsburgh Symphony Reference 707

02:57:00 00:36:35 Johannes Brahms String Quartet No. 2 in A minor Op 51

Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289

03:35:00 00:40:39 Antonín Dvorák Legends Op 59

Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533

04:18:00 00:38:14 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78

Cleveland Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Joela Jones, organ MAA 2001

04:58:00 00:21:04 Carl Stamitz Cello Concerto No. 1 in G major

Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865

05:21:00 00:15:04 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Sea Hawk: Suite

André Previn London Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 471347

05:38:00 00:07:31 Modest Mussorgsky Intermezzo "in modo classico" in B minor

Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony 62034

06:07:00 00:07:54 George Gershwin Lullaby for Strings

Riccardo Chailly Cleveland Orchestra Decca 417326

06:20:00 00:06:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 7 Op 97

Mitsuko Uchida, piano; Soovin Kim, violin; David Soyer, cello Marlboro 80001

06:27:00 00:08:16 Camille Saint-Saëns Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 78

Cleveland Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Joela Jones, organ MAA 2001

06:37:00 00:02:21 Traditional Dashing Away with the Smoothing Iron

John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 120

06:40:00 00:10:36 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 2 in D major

Nicholas Ward Northern Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553161

06:58:00 00:03:13 John Philip Sousa March "Nobles of the Mystic Shrine"

Keith Brion New Sousa Band Delos 3102

07:05:00 00:04:16 Pablo de Sarasate Spanish Dance No. 1 "Malagueña" Op 21

Julia Fischer, violin; Milana Chernyavska, piano Decca 4785950

07:14:00 00:11:02 Samuel Wesley Symphony in D major

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9823

07:30:00 00:05:02 C. Monteverdi & T. Merula Two Ciacconas

Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Members of Tafelmusik 1001

07:40:00 00:05:52 Antônio Carlos Gomes Grande Valsa de Bravura

Massimo La Rosa, trombone; Elizabeth DeMio, piano MLR 2013

07:55:00 00:02:31 Leroy Anderson China Doll

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559313

08:07:00 00:06:34 Franz Joseph Haydn Finale from Cello Concerto No. 1

English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Matt Haimovitz, cello DeutGram 429219

08:19:00 00:10:55 Zoltán Kodály Hungarian Rondo

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109

08:33:00 00:06:26 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80587

08:43:00 00:10:53 Samuel Barber Agnus Dei

Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80406

08:55:00 00:05:52 Dmitri Shostakovich The Gadfly: Romance Op 97

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553299

09:09:00 00:17:34 Igor Stravinsky Suite italienne

Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2019

09:27:00 00:07:12 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Straussiana

Kazuki Yamada Orch de la Suisse Romande PentaTone 518

09:35:00 00:05:54 Gustav Holst Finale from Symphony Op 8

JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 572914

09:48:00 00:05:51 Frederick Delius Intermezzo from "Fennimore and Gerda"

Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Orchestra Argo 433704

09:57:00 00:01:50 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: I Can Cook Too

Center City Brass Quintet Chandos 4554

10:00:00 00:01:42 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Clown Dance Op 61

Philippe Herreweghe Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Harm Mundi 901502

10:01:00 00:01:42 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Puck Op 71

Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano DeutGram 463483

10:03:00 00:10:12 John Knowles Paine Overture to "As You Like It" Op 28

Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374

10:13:00 00:07:35 John Knowles Paine Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 23

Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374

10:21:00 00:16:24 Ferdinand David Trombone Concertino in E flat major Op 4

Massimo La Rosa, trombone; Elizabeth DeMio, piano MLR 2013

10:50:00 00:28:31 Alexander Borodin String Quartet No. 2 in D major

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80178

11:18:00 00:10:07 Carl Nielsen Allegro collerico from Symphony No. 2 Op 16

Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220623

11:28:00 00:10:08 Johann Friedrich Fasch Sinfonia for Strings in G minor

Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783

11:38:00 00:09:36 Gioacchino Rossini The Siege of Corinth: Overture

Thomas Schippers London Symphony Orchestra EMI 64335

12:10:00 00:07:32 Daniel Auber Fra Diavolo: Overture

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra IMG 75962

12:17:00 00:09:31 Jacques Offenbach La Périchole: Medley

Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61429

12:27:00 00:08:45 Edvard Grieg Sigurd Jorsalfar: Homage March Op 56

Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony Sony 46668

12:35:00 00:09:01 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Vienna Blood" Op 354

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4763793

13:00:00 00:33:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 9 in E minor

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra BBC 333

13:33:00 00:23:14 E. J. Moeran Serenade in G major

JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 573034

14:00:00 00:02:30 Dmitri Shostakovich The Human Comedy: Waltz Op 37

Constantine Orbelian Moscow Chamber Orchestra Delos 3257

14:02:00 00:01:32 Dmitri Kabalevsky The Comedians: Galop Op 26

Kirill Kondrashin RCA Victor Symphony RCA 300350

14:04:00 00:08:37 Frank Martin Ballade for Trombone & Piano

Massimo La Rosa, trombone; Elizabeth DeMio, piano MLR 2013

14:12:00 00:19:08 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Suite Op 57

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572693

15:00:00 00:07:48 Giovanni Battista Pergolesi Sinfonia in F major

Cleveland Orchestra Massimo La Rosa, trombone; Elizabeth DeMio, harpsichord; Members of MLR 2013

15:07:00 00:09:59 Johannes Brahms Finale from String Quartet No. 3 Op 67

Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289

15:17:00 00:22:47 Lars-Erik Larsson Music for Orchestra Op 40

Andrew Manze Helsingborg Symphony CPO 777671

15:58:00 00:03:52 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 2: Danza rustica

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

16:06:00 00:03:34 Claude Debussy Estampes: Jardins sous la pluie

Paul Crossley, piano Sony 53111

16:12:00 00:12:48 Johann Samuel Schröter Piano Concerto in C major Op 3

English Chamber Orchestra Murray Perahia Murray Perahia, piano CBS 39222

16:28:00 00:05:07 Max Steiner Beyond the Forest: Suite

Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81272

16:38:00 00:01:51 John Dowland Away with these self-loving lads

La Nef Atma 2650

16:41:00 00:08:00 John Rutter First movement from "Beatles" Concerto

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra John Rutter Peter Rostal, piano; Paul Schaefer, piano Decca 1821

16:52:00 00:03:05 Scott Joplin The Cascades

Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159

16:56:00 00:02:10 Anthony Holborne Almaine "The Night Watch"

Jordi Savall Hespèrion XXI AliaVox 9813

17:05:00 00:04:55 Giacomo Puccini Manon Lescaut: Act 3 Intermezzo

Massimo La Rosa, trombone; Elizabeth DeMio, piano MLR 2013

17:26:00 00:08:44 Aram Khachaturian Spartacus: Adagio

Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 442011

17:40:00 00:04:45 Philip Glass Harpsichord Concerto: Movement III

West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146

17:46:00 00:02:30 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Keyboard Concerto No. 3

Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67308

17:52:00 00:03:09 John Williams The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4763793

18:09:00 00:16:46 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 3 "Les Préludes"

Sir Georg Solti London Philharmonic Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

18:28:00 00:02:52 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 1: Prelude

Massimo La Rosa, trombone MLR 2013

18:33:00 00:01:28 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 1: Gigue

Massimo La Rosa, trombone MLR 2013

18:37:00 00:15:51 Georges Bizet Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 1

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

18:53:00 00:04:41 Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Ballet Music

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572818

19:02:00 00:08:07 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in G major

Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901711

19:12:00 00:42:10 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 2 in G major Op 44

Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Barry Douglas, piano RCA 61633

19:57:00 00:01:41 Gustav Holst Japanese Suite: Dance of the Wolves Op 33

JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 572914

20:02:00 00:12:09 Maurice Ravel La valse

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 44945

20:16:00 00:38:14 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78

Cleveland Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Joela Jones, organ MAA 2001

20:55:00 00:03:12 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 2 in D minor

Neeme Järvi London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8885

21:00 MAD ABOUT MUSIC with Gilbert Kaplan and baritone Thomas Hampson - On his own voice versus ‘beautiful monsters’: “I’ve never been a voice that blows you away, as it were. I’m not one of those, as Martial Singher used to say, “beautiful monsters.” I think I’m a very good singer, and I think how I use my voice to express something is perhaps special, and some people react to the color or the timbre of my voice, or something like that, but – Callas and Pavarotti, these are just simply phenomenons of nature.”

Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 BWV 1049 [third movement] --Concentus Musicus Vienna/Nikolaus Harnoncourt

Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: “Der Tamboursg’sell” --Thomas Hampson, baritone; Geoffrey Parsons, piano

Wagner: Tannhäuser: “O du, mein holder Abendstern” --Berlin Staatskapelle/Daniel Barenboim; Thomas Hampson, baritone (as Wolfram von Eschenbach)

D. Clayton-Thomas “Spinning Wheel” --Blood, Sweat & Tears

Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 --Leonard Bernstein/New York Philharmonic Recorded live at Carnegie Hall on May 18, 1976

Rorem: “Look Down Fair Moon” --Thomas Hampson, baritone; Craig Rutenberg, piano

Mahler: Symphony No. 4 [fourth movement] --Vienna Philharmonic/Bruno Walter; Irmgard Seefried, soprano. Live recording by Austrian Radio during the 1950 Salzburg Festival

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, EFFICIENCIES AND ACCOUNTABILITY: A REPORT TO THE STAKEHOLDERS with TIMOTHY J. MCGINTY, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor

Mr. McGinty was elected to the office of Cuyahoga County Prosecutor in 2012. When elected, he promised justice - achievable by running a justice system built on the foundations of fairness, efficiency, transparency, and accountability to victims, taxpayers, and those charged with crimes. Has he succeeded? It’s the first Friday Forum of 2015 as Prosecutor McGinty reviews his first two years in office and discusses plans for the future to ensure the safety of Cuyahoga County citizens.

23:02:00 00:10:48 John Field Nocturne No. 17 in E major

John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80290

23:12:00 00:06:43 Michael Haydn Adagio from Notturno in F major

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782

23:21:00 00:09:56 John Knowles Paine Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 23

Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374

23:30:00 00:08:58 Thomas Canning Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80462

23:42:00 00:06:06 Franz Liszt Schubert Song "Der Müller und der Bach"

Jorge Bolet, piano DeutGram 4779525

23:48:00 00:05:33 Felix Mendelssohn Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 40

Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Saleem Ashkar, piano Decca 4810778

23:55:00 00:03:00 Carlos Guastavino Cantilena No. 4

Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112

23:57:00 00:03:41 Gabriel Fauré Sicilienne Op 78

Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe d'amore Decca 4782564