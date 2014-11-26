Program Guide 11-26-2014

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:37:07 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37

Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421718

00:41:00 00:29:36 Robert Schumann Violin Concerto in D minor

Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144

01:12:00 00:34:34 Ludwig Spohr Nonet in F major Op 31

Vienna-Berlin Ensemble Gerhart Hetzel, violin; Wolfram Christ, viola; Georg Faust, cello; Alois Posch, double bass DeutGram 427640

01:49:00 00:57:47 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 9 in D minor

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425405

02:49:00 00:39:45 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Trio No. 7 in B flat major Op 97

Mitsuko Uchida, piano; Soovin Kim, violin; David Soyer, cello Marlboro 80001

03:31:00 00:24:42 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 4 in G major Op 61

Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8777

03:58:00 00:23:10 Béla Bartók Piano Concerto No. 1

Chicago Symphony Orchestra Pierre Boulez Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 3885

04:23:00 00:28:35 Anton Arensky String Quartet No. 2 in A minor Op 35

Ying Quartet Sono Lumin 92143

04:56:00 00:26:12 Manuel Ponce Concierto del sur

Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Pablo Sáinz Villegas, guitar Sony 75555

05:25:00 00:19:11 Frank Bridge Dance Rhapsody

Richard Hickox BBC National Orch of Wales Chandos 10012

05:49:00 00:04:10 Reinhard Keiser The Ridiculous Prince Jodelet: Sinfonia

Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901852

05:54:00 00:04:50 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 25 in C sharp minor Op 45

Vanessa Perez, piano Telarc 33388

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:00 00:06:30 Gabriel Fauré Barcarolle No. 2 in G Op 41

Charles Owen, piano Avie 2240

06:17:00 00:06:35 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 42: Sinfonia

Thomas Hengelbrock Freiburg Baroque Orchestra DHM 77289

06:27:00 00:11:05 Franz Krommer Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 40

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9275

06:41:00 00:07:58 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 570293

06:52:00 00:03:18 Francis Poulenc Improvisation No. 15 in C minor

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015

06:57:00 00:03:18 John Philip Sousa March "The Black Horse Troop"

Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601

07:05:00 00:04:43 Felix Mendelssohn Swiss Song from String Symphony No. 11

Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss Claves 9002

07:13:00 00:08:57 Giuseppe Verdi I vespri siciliani: Overture

Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 68468

07:25:00 00:09:38 Arturo Márquez Danzon No. 2

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 13458

07:41:00 00:06:21 John Bull In Nomine IX

Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019

07:50:00 00:03:11 Leos Janácek Lachian Dances: Saw Dance

Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695

07:54:00 00:04:50 John Williams Pops on the March

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 46747

08:08:00 00:05:55 Giuseppe Verdi Otello: Ballet Music

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

08:17:00 00:06:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Allegretto from Symphony No. 63

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 427337

08:26:00 00:13:08 Lars-Erik Larsson Pastoral Suite Op 19

Dorrit Matson New York Scandia Symphony Centaur 2607

08:42:00 00:07:46 Ignaz Moscheles Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 64

Tasmanian Symphony Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano Hyperion 67430

08:52:00 00:03:07 Samuel A. Ward America, the Beautiful

Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 62

08:56:00 00:05:49 George Gershwin Funny Face: Overture

Michael Tilson Thomas Buffalo Philharmonic CBS 42240

09:07:00 00:14:49 Peter Tchaikovsky Mozartiana Suite: Theme & Variations Op 61

Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8777

09:25:00 00:03:54 Danny Elfman Spider-Man: Theme

Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra ClevPops 2008

09:45:00 00:05:36 Lionel Bart Selections from "Oliver!"

Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra Azica 72216

09:53:00 00:03:07 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Pasquinade Op 59

Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145

09:57:00 00:03:29 Richard Roblee Down Home

Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:03:32 Brian Dykstra Spring Beauties Rag

Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3161

10:04:00 00:03:54 Franz Schubert Winterreise: Frühlingstraum

Jonas Kaufmann, tenor; Helmut Deutsch, piano Sony 379565

10:10:00 00:07:39 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

10:20:00 00:03:09 Béla Bartók Three Hungarian Folk Songs

Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

10:25:00 00:06:22 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 2: Love Song Op 48

Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

10:33:00 00:10:47 Virgil Thomson Acadian Songs and Dances

Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63034

10:46:00 00:25:37 Ottorino Respighi Roman Festivals

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

11:14:00 00:09:48 Robert Schumann Vienna Carnival: Allegro Op 26

Daniel Gortler, piano Roméo 7281

11:26:00 00:07:55 Georg Philipp Telemann Suite from "Tafelmusik" Part 3

Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Reference 2101

11:47:00 00:10:51 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 99

Sir Roger Norrington London Classical Players EMI 55192

11:49:00 00:08:45 Tony Banks Six Pieces for Orchestra: Siren

City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Englishby Martin Robertson, saxophone Naxos 572986

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

12:10:00 00:05:05 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

12:17:00 00:07:00 Percy Grainger Children's March "Over the Hills and

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117

12:27:00 00:07:19 Alfred Newman How the West Was Won: Suite

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80141

12:35:00 00:09:10 Sir Malcolm Arnold English Dances Set 2 Op 33

Andrew Penny Queensland Symphony Naxos 553526

12:46:00 00:07:55 Joseph Lanner Waltz "Evening Stars" Op 180

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4763793

12:56:00 00:03:03 Leroy Anderson The Classical Jukebox

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559313

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 00:33:29 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 4 in E flat major Op 48

José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 63236

13:37:00 00:22:54 Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Winds in D minor Op 44

Vienna Philharmonic Myung-Whun Chung Members of DeutGram 471613

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

14:00:00 00:02:36 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: Minstrels

Robert Cassidy, piano Albany 1348

14:04:00 00:03:07 Louis Moreau Gottschalk The Banjo Op 15

Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145

14:10:00 00:09:50 Jean Sibelius The Oceanides Op 73

Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60401

14:22:00 00:15:40 Georg Muffat Chaconne from Concerto Grosso in G major

Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 453418

14:41:00 00:16:28 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 6 "Mazeppa"

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic BBC 336

15:00 CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ARCHIVES

15:00:00 00:05:45 Giuseppe Verdi Four Seasons Ballet: Winter

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

15:09:00 00:07:36 Peter Tchaikovsky Pezzo capriccioso Op 62 Cleveland Orchestra

Lorin Maazel Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 4787779

15:20:00 00:26:51 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Golden Cockerel: Suite

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

15:47:00 00:06:32 Johannes Brahms Allegro giocoso from Symphony No. 4 Op 98

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

15:57:00 00:01:32 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 21 in E minor

Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00 00:04:21 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 9 in B major Op 72

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430171

16:06:00 00:03:17 Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 5 Op 101

Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355

16:13:00 00:10:39 Ralph Vaughan Williams English Folk Song Suite

Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099

16:27:00 00:03:56 Miklós Rózsa Plymouth Adventure: The Mayflower

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80682

16:36:00 00:03:48 Hans Christian Lumbye Galop "Copenhagen Steam Railway"

Giordano Bellincampi Tivoli Symphony Orchestra MarcoPolo 223743

16:41:00 00:08:34 Sergei Prokofiev Allegro from Symphony No. 5 Op 100

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

16:55:00 00:03:12 Mason Bates Ford's Farm

Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano DeutGram 19103

17:05:00 00:05:12 Johannes Brahms Rhapsody in E flat major Op 119

Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 69284

17:13:00 00:08:49 Michael Torke Javelin

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 62592

17:24:00 00:09:58 Victor Herbert American Fantasy

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 60983

17:40:00 00:05:00 Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

17:45:00 00:02:34 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Masks

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

17:50:00 00:02:48 David Lang light moving

Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano DeutGram 19103

17:53:00 00:01:54 Paul Dukas Fanfare from "La Péri"

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625

17:57:00 00:02:32 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants: March Op 22

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

18:09:00 00:21:36 Franz Schubert Fantasy in C major

Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67403

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:33:00 00:03:34 Claude Debussy Suite bergamasque: Passepied

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350

18:39:00 00:02:21 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 9 in E major Op 30

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350

18:44:00 00:09:44 Claude Debussy Sarabande & Danse

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 79

18:52:00 00:06:29 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Overture

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:24:42 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 4 in G major Op 61

Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8777

19:29:00 00:26:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 3 in G major

Schleswig-Holstein Festival Christoph Eschenbach Ray Chen, violin Sony 544775

19:56:00 00:02:26 François Couperin Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67440

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: CSU Faculty Recital - Erica Snowden, cello & Maggie Morrison, piano

20:04:00 00:10:47 Claude Debussy Cello Sonata in D minor

20:16:00 00:18:00 Gaspar Cassadó Suite for Solo Cello

20:46:00 00:14:55 Ludwig van Beethoven Cello Sonata No. 4 in C major Op 102

21:07:00 00:50:20 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 9 in C major

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra EMI 69364

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims:

Recordings by tenor Lawrence Brownlee:

Deep River

Here's One

Sinner please don't let this harvest pass

There is a Balm in Gilead

Sometimes I Feel like a Motherless Child

All Night, All Day

Everytime I Feel the Spirit

Come By Here Good Lord

Soon I Will Be Done

Down by the Riverside

Scott Joplin, arr. Marcus Roberts:

The Easy Winners

A Real Slow Drag

Maple Leaf Rag

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:06:50 Dmitry Bortnyansky Choral Concerto No. 2 "Let my Prayer

Paul Hillier Estonian Phil. Chamber Choir Harm Mundi 2908304

23:08:00 00:03:53 Peter Tchaikovsky Mozartiana Suite: Preghiera Op 61

Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8777

23:12:00 00:04:48 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer

Pittsburgh Symphony Brass Four Winds 3029

23:19:00 00:07:52 Antonio Estévez Mediodía en el Llano

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4777457

23:26:00 00:07:57 Gabriel Fauré Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 15

Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 48066

23:37:00 00:07:12 Robert Schumann Andante from Piano Quartet Op 47

Menahem Pressler, piano; Philip Setzer, violin; Lawrence Dutton, viola; David Finckel, cello DeutGram 445848

23:44:00 00:09:39 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 73

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

23:55:00 00:03:25 Maurice Ravel Vocalise en forme d'Habañera

Academy St. Martin in Fields Edward Gardner Kate Royal, soprano EMI 94419

23:56:00 00:02:42 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas et Mélisande: La Fileuse Op 80

Sir Andrew Davis New Philharmonia Orchestra Sony 62644