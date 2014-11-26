Program Guide 11-26-2014
00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:37:07 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37
Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421718
00:41:00 00:29:36 Robert Schumann Violin Concerto in D minor
Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144
01:12:00 00:34:34 Ludwig Spohr Nonet in F major Op 31
Vienna-Berlin Ensemble Gerhart Hetzel, violin; Wolfram Christ, viola; Georg Faust, cello; Alois Posch, double bass DeutGram 427640
01:49:00 00:57:47 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 9 in D minor
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425405
02:49:00 00:39:45 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Trio No. 7 in B flat major Op 97
Mitsuko Uchida, piano; Soovin Kim, violin; David Soyer, cello Marlboro 80001
03:31:00 00:24:42 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 4 in G major Op 61
Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8777
03:58:00 00:23:10 Béla Bartók Piano Concerto No. 1
Chicago Symphony Orchestra Pierre Boulez Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 3885
04:23:00 00:28:35 Anton Arensky String Quartet No. 2 in A minor Op 35
Ying Quartet Sono Lumin 92143
04:56:00 00:26:12 Manuel Ponce Concierto del sur
Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Pablo Sáinz Villegas, guitar Sony 75555
05:25:00 00:19:11 Frank Bridge Dance Rhapsody
Richard Hickox BBC National Orch of Wales Chandos 10012
05:49:00 00:04:10 Reinhard Keiser The Ridiculous Prince Jodelet: Sinfonia
Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901852
05:54:00 00:04:50 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 25 in C sharp minor Op 45
Vanessa Perez, piano Telarc 33388
06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:08:00 00:06:30 Gabriel Fauré Barcarolle No. 2 in G Op 41
Charles Owen, piano Avie 2240
06:17:00 00:06:35 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 42: Sinfonia
Thomas Hengelbrock Freiburg Baroque Orchestra DHM 77289
06:27:00 00:11:05 Franz Krommer Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 40
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9275
06:41:00 00:07:58 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 570293
06:52:00 00:03:18 Francis Poulenc Improvisation No. 15 in C minor
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015
06:57:00 00:03:18 John Philip Sousa March "The Black Horse Troop"
Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601
07:05:00 00:04:43 Felix Mendelssohn Swiss Song from String Symphony No. 11
Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss Claves 9002
07:13:00 00:08:57 Giuseppe Verdi I vespri siciliani: Overture
Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 68468
07:25:00 00:09:38 Arturo Márquez Danzon No. 2
Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 13458
07:41:00 00:06:21 John Bull In Nomine IX
Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019
07:50:00 00:03:11 Leos Janácek Lachian Dances: Saw Dance
Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695
07:54:00 00:04:50 John Williams Pops on the March
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 46747
08:08:00 00:05:55 Giuseppe Verdi Otello: Ballet Music
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
08:17:00 00:06:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Allegretto from Symphony No. 63
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 427337
08:26:00 00:13:08 Lars-Erik Larsson Pastoral Suite Op 19
Dorrit Matson New York Scandia Symphony Centaur 2607
08:42:00 00:07:46 Ignaz Moscheles Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 64
Tasmanian Symphony Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano Hyperion 67430
08:52:00 00:03:07 Samuel A. Ward America, the Beautiful
Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 62
08:56:00 00:05:49 George Gershwin Funny Face: Overture
Michael Tilson Thomas Buffalo Philharmonic CBS 42240
09:07:00 00:14:49 Peter Tchaikovsky Mozartiana Suite: Theme & Variations Op 61
Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8777
09:25:00 00:03:54 Danny Elfman Spider-Man: Theme
Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra ClevPops 2008
09:45:00 00:05:36 Lionel Bart Selections from "Oliver!"
Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra Azica 72216
09:53:00 00:03:07 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Pasquinade Op 59
Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145
09:57:00 00:03:29 Richard Roblee Down Home
Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:03:32 Brian Dykstra Spring Beauties Rag
Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3161
10:04:00 00:03:54 Franz Schubert Winterreise: Frühlingstraum
Jonas Kaufmann, tenor; Helmut Deutsch, piano Sony 379565
10:10:00 00:07:39 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra
Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525
10:20:00 00:03:09 Béla Bartók Three Hungarian Folk Songs
Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016
10:25:00 00:06:22 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 2: Love Song Op 48
Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075
10:33:00 00:10:47 Virgil Thomson Acadian Songs and Dances
Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63034
10:46:00 00:25:37 Ottorino Respighi Roman Festivals
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
11:14:00 00:09:48 Robert Schumann Vienna Carnival: Allegro Op 26
Daniel Gortler, piano Roméo 7281
11:26:00 00:07:55 Georg Philipp Telemann Suite from "Tafelmusik" Part 3
Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Reference 2101
11:47:00 00:10:51 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 99
Sir Roger Norrington London Classical Players EMI 55192
11:49:00 00:08:45 Tony Banks Six Pieces for Orchestra: Siren
City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Englishby Martin Robertson, saxophone Naxos 572986
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:10:00 00:05:05 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916
12:17:00 00:07:00 Percy Grainger Children's March "Over the Hills and
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117
12:27:00 00:07:19 Alfred Newman How the West Was Won: Suite
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80141
12:35:00 00:09:10 Sir Malcolm Arnold English Dances Set 2 Op 33
Andrew Penny Queensland Symphony Naxos 553526
12:46:00 00:07:55 Joseph Lanner Waltz "Evening Stars" Op 180
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4763793
12:56:00 00:03:03 Leroy Anderson The Classical Jukebox
Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559313
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:02:00 00:33:29 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 4 in E flat major Op 48
José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 63236
13:37:00 00:22:54 Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Winds in D minor Op 44
Vienna Philharmonic Myung-Whun Chung Members of DeutGram 471613
14:00 WCLV MIDDAY
14:00:00 00:02:36 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: Minstrels
Robert Cassidy, piano Albany 1348
14:04:00 00:03:07 Louis Moreau Gottschalk The Banjo Op 15
Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145
14:10:00 00:09:50 Jean Sibelius The Oceanides Op 73
Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60401
14:22:00 00:15:40 Georg Muffat Chaconne from Concerto Grosso in G major
Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 453418
14:41:00 00:16:28 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 6 "Mazeppa"
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic BBC 336
15:00 CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ARCHIVES
15:00:00 00:05:45 Giuseppe Verdi Four Seasons Ballet: Winter
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
15:09:00 00:07:36 Peter Tchaikovsky Pezzo capriccioso Op 62 Cleveland Orchestra
Lorin Maazel Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 4787779
15:20:00 00:26:51 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Golden Cockerel: Suite
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
15:47:00 00:06:32 Johannes Brahms Allegro giocoso from Symphony No. 4 Op 98
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
15:57:00 00:01:32 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 21 in E minor
Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285
16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
15:58:00 00:04:21 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 9 in B major Op 72
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430171
16:06:00 00:03:17 Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 5 Op 101
Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355
16:13:00 00:10:39 Ralph Vaughan Williams English Folk Song Suite
Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099
16:27:00 00:03:56 Miklós Rózsa Plymouth Adventure: The Mayflower
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80682
16:36:00 00:03:48 Hans Christian Lumbye Galop "Copenhagen Steam Railway"
Giordano Bellincampi Tivoli Symphony Orchestra MarcoPolo 223743
16:41:00 00:08:34 Sergei Prokofiev Allegro from Symphony No. 5 Op 100
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
16:55:00 00:03:12 Mason Bates Ford's Farm
Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano DeutGram 19103
17:05:00 00:05:12 Johannes Brahms Rhapsody in E flat major Op 119
Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 69284
17:13:00 00:08:49 Michael Torke Javelin
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 62592
17:24:00 00:09:58 Victor Herbert American Fantasy
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 60983
17:40:00 00:05:00 Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
17:45:00 00:02:34 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Masks
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
17:50:00 00:02:48 David Lang light moving
Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano DeutGram 19103
17:53:00 00:01:54 Paul Dukas Fanfare from "La Péri"
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625
17:57:00 00:02:32 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants: March Op 22
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131
18:09:00 00:21:36 Franz Schubert Fantasy in C major
Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67403
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:33:00 00:03:34 Claude Debussy Suite bergamasque: Passepied
Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350
18:39:00 00:02:21 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 9 in E major Op 30
Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350
18:44:00 00:09:44 Claude Debussy Sarabande & Danse
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 79
18:52:00 00:06:29 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Overture
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:24:42 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 4 in G major Op 61
Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8777
19:29:00 00:26:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 3 in G major
Schleswig-Holstein Festival Christoph Eschenbach Ray Chen, violin Sony 544775
19:56:00 00:02:26 François Couperin Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses
Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67440
20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: CSU Faculty Recital - Erica Snowden, cello & Maggie Morrison, piano
20:04:00 00:10:47 Claude Debussy Cello Sonata in D minor
20:16:00 00:18:00 Gaspar Cassadó Suite for Solo Cello
20:46:00 00:14:55 Ludwig van Beethoven Cello Sonata No. 4 in C major Op 102
21:07:00 00:50:20 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 9 in C major
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra EMI 69364
22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims:
Recordings by tenor Lawrence Brownlee:
Deep River
Here's One
Sinner please don't let this harvest pass
There is a Balm in Gilead
Sometimes I Feel like a Motherless Child
All Night, All Day
Everytime I Feel the Spirit
Come By Here Good Lord
Soon I Will Be Done
Down by the Riverside
Scott Joplin, arr. Marcus Roberts:
The Easy Winners
A Real Slow Drag
Maple Leaf Rag
23:00 LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:06:50 Dmitry Bortnyansky Choral Concerto No. 2 "Let my Prayer
Paul Hillier Estonian Phil. Chamber Choir Harm Mundi 2908304
23:08:00 00:03:53 Peter Tchaikovsky Mozartiana Suite: Preghiera Op 61
Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8777
23:12:00 00:04:48 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer
Pittsburgh Symphony Brass Four Winds 3029
23:19:00 00:07:52 Antonio Estévez Mediodía en el Llano
Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4777457
23:26:00 00:07:57 Gabriel Fauré Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 15
Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 48066
23:37:00 00:07:12 Robert Schumann Andante from Piano Quartet Op 47
Menahem Pressler, piano; Philip Setzer, violin; Lawrence Dutton, viola; David Finckel, cello DeutGram 445848
23:44:00 00:09:39 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 73
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
23:55:00 00:03:25 Maurice Ravel Vocalise en forme d'Habañera
Academy St. Martin in Fields Edward Gardner Kate Royal, soprano EMI 94419
23:56:00 00:02:42 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas et Mélisande: La Fileuse Op 80
Sir Andrew Davis New Philharmonia Orchestra Sony 62644