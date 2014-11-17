Program Guide 11-17-2014

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:38:49 Béla Bartók Concerto for Orchestra

Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 458841

00:43:00 00:17:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Variations on a Rococo Theme Op 33

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 4787779

01:02:00 00:45:38 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op 64

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 78744

01:50:00 00:39:42 Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concertos Op 8/1-4 "Four Seasons"

English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington Anne Akiko Meyers, violin E1 Music 7790

02:32:00 00:38:26 Sergei Rachmaninoff The Bells Op 35

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Renée Fleming, soprano; Karl Dent, tenor; Victor Ledbetter, baritone; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80365

03:12:00 00:12:20 David Amram Variations on "Red River Valley"

Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Julius Baker, flute Newport 85546

03:26:00 00:38:38 Moritz Moszkowski Piano Concerto in E major Op 59

Polish Nat'l Radio Symphony Antoni Wit Markus Pawlik, piano Naxos 553989

04:06:00 00:30:02 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Quintet in A minor Op 14

Fine Arts Quartet Cristina Ortiz, piano Naxos 572904

04:38:00 00:41:09 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

05:21:00 00:17:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Quintet in E flat major

Richard King, horn; Mari Sato, violin; Lynne Ramsey, viola; Stanley Konopka, viola; Julie Myers King, cello Albany 1325

05:40:00 00:05:30 Jean Sibelius Romance in C major Op 42

Vladimir Ashkenazy Boston Symphony Orchestra Decca 436566

05:50:00 00:02:34 Lord Berners Polka David Lloyd-Jones

Royal Ballet Sinfonia MarcoPolo 223711

05:57:00 00:02:27 Traditional The Cuckoo

John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Rachel Masters, harp Collegium 120

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

06:07:00 00:08:51 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 56

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80184

06:17:00 00:06:23 Robert Ramsey How Are the Mighty Fallen

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807544

06:25:00 00:03:14 Sergei Prokofiev The Stone Flower: Wedding Dance Op 118

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 10481

06:30:00 00:09:25 Thomas Arne Symphony No. 2 in F major

Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8403

06:40:00 00:10:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 58

Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 370548

06:51:00 00:02:32 Goff Richards Homage to the Noble Grape: Champagne

London Brass Teldec 46069

06:55:00 00:03:12 John Philip Sousa March "Powhatan's Daughter"

Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559131

07:05:00 00:04:45 Jerry Goldsmith The Generals' March

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175

07:10:00 00:06:09 Johann Friedrich Fasch Concerto for Trumpet, 2 Oboes & Strings in D major

English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 57497

07:17:00 00:05:38 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro from String Quartet No. 6 Op 18

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80229

07:22:00 00:02:27 Dmitri Shostakovich Jazz Suite No. 1: Waltz

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013

07:24:00 00:02:06 Traditional The Keel Row City of London Sinfonia

John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 120

07:27:00 00:05:50 Francis Poulenc Mouvements perpétuels

Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921

07:40:00 00:08:28 Joh. Christoph Friedrich Bach Symphony No. 4 in E

Dennis Russell Davies Orchestra of St Luke's MusicMast 7062

07:51:00 00:03:05 Karl Jenkins The Armed Man Mass: Benedictus Voces8

Christian Forshaw, saxophone Decca 4785703

07:55:00 00:03:03 Jacques Ibert Waltz from "Divertissement"

Paavo Järvi Tapiola Sinfonietta Bis 630

08:07:00 00:06:12 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Prelude

José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305

08:15:00 00:09:57 Charles Tomlinson Griffes Poem for Flute & Orchestra

The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1679

08:30:00 00:07:47 Jean Sibelius Finlandia Op 26

Yoel Levi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80095

08:40:00 00:11:23 Jan Dismas Zelenka Capriccio No. 2 in G major

Daniel Abraham Bach Sinfonia Sono Lumin 92163

08:51:00 00:02:02 Ambroise Thomas Mignon: Gavotte

Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9765

08:57:00 00:03:19 Bernard Herrmann Vertigo: Prelude

Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2019

09:05:00 00:16:15 Giuseppe Verdi Don Carlos: Ballet of the Queen

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

09:35:00 00:04:35 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Snowflakes

Sergiu Comissiona Houston Symphony Orchestra Pro Arte 251

09:55:00 00:03:30 Gioacchino Rossini Galop from "William Tell" Overture

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80141

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:02:13 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 2: Polka

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8730

10:02:00 00:00:54 Igor Stravinsky Polka

Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30028

10:05:00 00:07:38 Giuseppe Verdi La forza del destino: Overture

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

10:14:00 00:04:27 Francesco Cilea L'Arlesiana: Lamento di Federico

St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Decca 15463

10:20:00 00:04:02 William Grant Still Bayou Home

Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192

10:25:00 00:12:20 David Amram Variations on "Red River Valley"

Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Julius Baker, flute Newport 85546

10:39:00 00:08:07 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in G major

Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901711

10:50:00 00:26:51 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Golden Cockerel: Suite

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

11:16:00 00:09:10 Carl Maria von Weber Oberon: Overture

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10603

11:26:00 00:07:21 Norman Dello Joio Bagatelles

Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281

11:33:00 00:08:55 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 2 Violins in A minor

Venice Baroque Orchestra Andrea Marcon Viktoria Mullova, violin; Giuliano Carmignola, violin Archiv 4777466

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

12:12:00 00:08:21 Ambroise Thomas Mignon: Overture

Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9765

12:21:00 00:07:13 Miklós Rózsa Spellbound: Suite

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80708

12:31:00 00:06:07 Leroy Anderson A Harvard Festival

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559356

12:39:00 00:09:32 Peter Tchaikovsky Marche slav Op 31

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80541

12:50:00 00:08:06 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Fairy Tales from the Orient" Op 444

Daniel Barenboim Vienna Philharmonic Decca 12569

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 00:49:07 Sir Edward Elgar Symphony No. 1 in A flat major Op 55

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80310

13:53:00 00:06:17 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Wasps: Ballet & Final Tableau

Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

14:01:00 00:02:43 Manuel Ponce Scherzino mexicano

Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000

14:04:00 00:02:15 Chico Novarro La Pareja

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013

14:08:00 00:09:13 Peter Tchaikovsky The Voyevoda: Overture

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 554845

14:20:00 00:16:07 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

14:40:00 00:14:46 Niels Gade Concert Overture "Echoes of Ossian" Op 1

Dmitri Kitayenko Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9422

14:56:00 00:02:00 Jean Joseph Mouret First Suite of Symphonies: Rondeau

English Chamber Orchestra Anthony Newman Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 60804

15:00 MONDAY MOZART

15:01:00 00:08:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 26 in E flat major

Jane Glover London Mozart Players ASV 762

15:11:00 00:12:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Variations on Sarti's "Come un agnello"

Alessio Bax, piano Signum 321

15:26:00 00:20:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 8 in C major

Suedama Ensemble David Greilsammer David Greilsammer, piano Naïve 5149

15:49:00 00:08:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Theme & Variations from Clarinet Quintet

Emerson String Quartet David Shifrin, clarinet DeutGram 459641

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

15:58:00 00:04:39 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

16:06:00 00:03:36 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Five

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

16:12:00 00:11:52 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 98

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

16:28:00 00:05:28 David Amram American Dance Suite: Cajun

Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85546

16:41:00 00:09:16 Hershy Kay Cakewalk: Three Dances

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80144

16:52:00 00:02:46 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 7 in A Op 59

Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533

16:57:00 00:02:41 Antonio Vivaldi Fugue from Concerto for 2 Violins Op 3

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin; Lorenza Borrani, violin DeutGram 4777463

17:05:00 00:05:07 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: Times Square 1944

Arie Lipsky CIM Orchestra CIM 2003

17:25:00 00:09:10 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade: The Young Prince &

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Daniel Majeske, violin Decca 4787779

17:40:00 00:04:09 Bruce Broughton Silverado: Themes

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80141

17:46:00 00:03:55 Maurice Jarre Witness: Building the Barn

Paul Bateman Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Royal Phil 33

17:53:00 00:02:12 Earl Wild Virtuoso Etude on "I Got Rhythm"

Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011

17:56:00 00:03:15 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Prelude

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:25:19 Hershy Kay Cakewalk Suite

Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61501

18:37:00 00:03:21 Gabriel Fauré Barcarolle No. 4 in A flat Op 44

Charles Owen, piano Avie 2240

18:43:00 00:03:16 Jacques Offenbach The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle

BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Liverpool Philharmonic Choir Chandos 9765

18:49:00 00:06:26 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80587

18:55:00 00:03:15 Gabriel Fauré Barcarolle No. 8 in D flat Op 96

Charles Owen, piano Avie 2240

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:06:41 Franz Schubert Overture in D major

Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329

19:11:00 00:44:56 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op 64

Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Warner 62190

19:56:00 00:02:23 Jules Massenet Le Cid Ballet Suite: Andalouse

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Capriccio 10569

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:16:54 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Ivan Davis, piano Decca 4787779

20:21:00 00:34:01 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition

Sir Simon Rattle Berlin Philharmonic EMI 273

20:56:00 00:02:40 Franz Liszt Valse oubliée No. 1 in F sharp major

Nelson Freire, piano Decca 4782728

21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – From the Archives

21:04:00 00:06:21 Modest Mussorgsky Khovanshchina: Prelude "Dawn on the Moscow River"

Leonard Bernstein, conductor

21:12:00 00:20:00 Giya Kancheli And Farewell Goes Out Sighing

Kurt Masur, conductor

21:34:00 00:07:23 Alexander Borodin In the Steppes of Central Asia

Leonard Bernstein, conductor

21:43:00 01:15:03 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 7 in C major Op 60

Leonard Bernstein, conductor

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:05:18 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques: Pastorale Op 112

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 449186

23:09:00 00:04:33 Ambroise Thomas Mignon: Connais-tu le pays?

Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe Sol Gabetta, cello RCA 735962

23:13:00 00:06:39 Emmanuel Chabrier Prélude pastorale

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 447751

23:22:00 00:07:31 Hans Pfitzner Palestrina: Act 1 Prelude

Christian Thielemann Berlin German Opera Orchestra DeutGram 449571

23:29:00 00:05:17 Claude Debussy Waltz "La plus que lente"

Montreal Symphony Orchestra Charles Dutoit James Barnes, cimbalom Decca 444386

23:37:00 00:05:59 Eric Whitacre Water Night

Eric Whitacre London Symphony Orchestra Decca 16636

23:42:00 00:12:20 David Amram Variations on "Red River Valley"

Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Julius Baker, flute Newport 85546

23:56:00 00:03:41 George Frideric Handel Aria in C minor

Mischa Maisky, cello; Daria Hovora, piano DeutGram 439863

23:57:00 00:01:29 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty

Corona Guitar Quartet Albany 1084

