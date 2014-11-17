Program Guide 11-17-2014
00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:38:49 Béla Bartók Concerto for Orchestra
Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 458841
00:43:00 00:17:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Variations on a Rococo Theme Op 33
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 4787779
01:02:00 00:45:38 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op 64
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 78744
01:50:00 00:39:42 Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concertos Op 8/1-4 "Four Seasons"
English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington Anne Akiko Meyers, violin E1 Music 7790
02:32:00 00:38:26 Sergei Rachmaninoff The Bells Op 35
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Renée Fleming, soprano; Karl Dent, tenor; Victor Ledbetter, baritone; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80365
03:12:00 00:12:20 David Amram Variations on "Red River Valley"
Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Julius Baker, flute Newport 85546
03:26:00 00:38:38 Moritz Moszkowski Piano Concerto in E major Op 59
Polish Nat'l Radio Symphony Antoni Wit Markus Pawlik, piano Naxos 553989
04:06:00 00:30:02 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Quintet in A minor Op 14
Fine Arts Quartet Cristina Ortiz, piano Naxos 572904
04:38:00 00:41:09 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
05:21:00 00:17:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Quintet in E flat major
Richard King, horn; Mari Sato, violin; Lynne Ramsey, viola; Stanley Konopka, viola; Julie Myers King, cello Albany 1325
05:40:00 00:05:30 Jean Sibelius Romance in C major Op 42
Vladimir Ashkenazy Boston Symphony Orchestra Decca 436566
05:50:00 00:02:34 Lord Berners Polka David Lloyd-Jones
Royal Ballet Sinfonia MarcoPolo 223711
05:57:00 00:02:27 Traditional The Cuckoo
John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Rachel Masters, harp Collegium 120
06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25
06:07:00 00:08:51 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 56
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80184
06:17:00 00:06:23 Robert Ramsey How Are the Mighty Fallen
Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807544
06:25:00 00:03:14 Sergei Prokofiev The Stone Flower: Wedding Dance Op 118
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 10481
06:30:00 00:09:25 Thomas Arne Symphony No. 2 in F major
Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8403
06:40:00 00:10:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 58
Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 370548
06:51:00 00:02:32 Goff Richards Homage to the Noble Grape: Champagne
London Brass Teldec 46069
06:55:00 00:03:12 John Philip Sousa March "Powhatan's Daughter"
Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559131
07:05:00 00:04:45 Jerry Goldsmith The Generals' March
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175
07:10:00 00:06:09 Johann Friedrich Fasch Concerto for Trumpet, 2 Oboes & Strings in D major
English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 57497
07:17:00 00:05:38 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro from String Quartet No. 6 Op 18
Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80229
07:22:00 00:02:27 Dmitri Shostakovich Jazz Suite No. 1: Waltz
Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013
07:24:00 00:02:06 Traditional The Keel Row City of London Sinfonia
John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 120
07:27:00 00:05:50 Francis Poulenc Mouvements perpétuels
Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921
07:40:00 00:08:28 Joh. Christoph Friedrich Bach Symphony No. 4 in E
Dennis Russell Davies Orchestra of St Luke's MusicMast 7062
07:51:00 00:03:05 Karl Jenkins The Armed Man Mass: Benedictus Voces8
Christian Forshaw, saxophone Decca 4785703
07:55:00 00:03:03 Jacques Ibert Waltz from "Divertissement"
Paavo Järvi Tapiola Sinfonietta Bis 630
08:07:00 00:06:12 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Prelude
José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305
08:15:00 00:09:57 Charles Tomlinson Griffes Poem for Flute & Orchestra
The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1679
08:30:00 00:07:47 Jean Sibelius Finlandia Op 26
Yoel Levi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80095
08:40:00 00:11:23 Jan Dismas Zelenka Capriccio No. 2 in G major
Daniel Abraham Bach Sinfonia Sono Lumin 92163
08:51:00 00:02:02 Ambroise Thomas Mignon: Gavotte
Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9765
08:57:00 00:03:19 Bernard Herrmann Vertigo: Prelude
Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2019
09:05:00 00:16:15 Giuseppe Verdi Don Carlos: Ballet of the Queen
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
09:35:00 00:04:35 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Snowflakes
Sergiu Comissiona Houston Symphony Orchestra Pro Arte 251
09:55:00 00:03:30 Gioacchino Rossini Galop from "William Tell" Overture
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80141
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:02:13 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 2: Polka
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8730
10:02:00 00:00:54 Igor Stravinsky Polka
Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30028
10:05:00 00:07:38 Giuseppe Verdi La forza del destino: Overture
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
10:14:00 00:04:27 Francesco Cilea L'Arlesiana: Lamento di Federico
St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Decca 15463
10:20:00 00:04:02 William Grant Still Bayou Home
Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192
10:25:00 00:12:20 David Amram Variations on "Red River Valley"
Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Julius Baker, flute Newport 85546
10:39:00 00:08:07 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in G major
Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901711
10:50:00 00:26:51 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Golden Cockerel: Suite
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
11:16:00 00:09:10 Carl Maria von Weber Oberon: Overture
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10603
11:26:00 00:07:21 Norman Dello Joio Bagatelles
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281
11:33:00 00:08:55 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 2 Violins in A minor
Venice Baroque Orchestra Andrea Marcon Viktoria Mullova, violin; Giuliano Carmignola, violin Archiv 4777466
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break
12:12:00 00:08:21 Ambroise Thomas Mignon: Overture
Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9765
12:21:00 00:07:13 Miklós Rózsa Spellbound: Suite
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80708
12:31:00 00:06:07 Leroy Anderson A Harvard Festival
Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559356
12:39:00 00:09:32 Peter Tchaikovsky Marche slav Op 31
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80541
12:50:00 00:08:06 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Fairy Tales from the Orient" Op 444
Daniel Barenboim Vienna Philharmonic Decca 12569
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:02:00 00:49:07 Sir Edward Elgar Symphony No. 1 in A flat major Op 55
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80310
13:53:00 00:06:17 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Wasps: Ballet & Final Tableau
Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129
14:00 WCLV MIDDAY
14:01:00 00:02:43 Manuel Ponce Scherzino mexicano
Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000
14:04:00 00:02:15 Chico Novarro La Pareja
Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013
14:08:00 00:09:13 Peter Tchaikovsky The Voyevoda: Overture
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 554845
14:20:00 00:16:07 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
14:40:00 00:14:46 Niels Gade Concert Overture "Echoes of Ossian" Op 1
Dmitri Kitayenko Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9422
14:56:00 00:02:00 Jean Joseph Mouret First Suite of Symphonies: Rondeau
English Chamber Orchestra Anthony Newman Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 60804
15:00 MONDAY MOZART
15:01:00 00:08:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 26 in E flat major
Jane Glover London Mozart Players ASV 762
15:11:00 00:12:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Variations on Sarti's "Come un agnello"
Alessio Bax, piano Signum 321
15:26:00 00:20:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 8 in C major
Suedama Ensemble David Greilsammer David Greilsammer, piano Naïve 5149
15:49:00 00:08:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Theme & Variations from Clarinet Quintet
Emerson String Quartet David Shifrin, clarinet DeutGram 459641
16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.
15:58:00 00:04:39 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
16:06:00 00:03:36 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Five
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
16:12:00 00:11:52 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 98
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176
16:28:00 00:05:28 David Amram American Dance Suite: Cajun
Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85546
16:41:00 00:09:16 Hershy Kay Cakewalk: Three Dances
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80144
16:52:00 00:02:46 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 7 in A Op 59
Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533
16:57:00 00:02:41 Antonio Vivaldi Fugue from Concerto for 2 Violins Op 3
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin; Lorenza Borrani, violin DeutGram 4777463
17:05:00 00:05:07 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: Times Square 1944
Arie Lipsky CIM Orchestra CIM 2003
17:25:00 00:09:10 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade: The Young Prince &
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Daniel Majeske, violin Decca 4787779
17:40:00 00:04:09 Bruce Broughton Silverado: Themes
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80141
17:46:00 00:03:55 Maurice Jarre Witness: Building the Barn
Paul Bateman Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Royal Phil 33
17:53:00 00:02:12 Earl Wild Virtuoso Etude on "I Got Rhythm"
Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011
17:56:00 00:03:15 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Prelude
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:25:19 Hershy Kay Cakewalk Suite
Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61501
18:37:00 00:03:21 Gabriel Fauré Barcarolle No. 4 in A flat Op 44
Charles Owen, piano Avie 2240
18:43:00 00:03:16 Jacques Offenbach The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle
BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Liverpool Philharmonic Choir Chandos 9765
18:49:00 00:06:26 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80587
18:55:00 00:03:15 Gabriel Fauré Barcarolle No. 8 in D flat Op 96
Charles Owen, piano Avie 2240
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:06:41 Franz Schubert Overture in D major
Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329
19:11:00 00:44:56 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op 64
Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Warner 62190
19:56:00 00:02:23 Jules Massenet Le Cid Ballet Suite: Andalouse
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Capriccio 10569
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:16:54 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Ivan Davis, piano Decca 4787779
20:21:00 00:34:01 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition
Sir Simon Rattle Berlin Philharmonic EMI 273
20:56:00 00:02:40 Franz Liszt Valse oubliée No. 1 in F sharp major
Nelson Freire, piano Decca 4782728
21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – From the Archives
21:04:00 00:06:21 Modest Mussorgsky Khovanshchina: Prelude "Dawn on the Moscow River"
Leonard Bernstein, conductor
21:12:00 00:20:00 Giya Kancheli And Farewell Goes Out Sighing
Kurt Masur, conductor
21:34:00 00:07:23 Alexander Borodin In the Steppes of Central Asia
Leonard Bernstein, conductor
21:43:00 01:15:03 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 7 in C major Op 60
Leonard Bernstein, conductor
23:00 LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:05:18 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques: Pastorale Op 112
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 449186
23:09:00 00:04:33 Ambroise Thomas Mignon: Connais-tu le pays?
Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe Sol Gabetta, cello RCA 735962
23:13:00 00:06:39 Emmanuel Chabrier Prélude pastorale
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 447751
23:22:00 00:07:31 Hans Pfitzner Palestrina: Act 1 Prelude
Christian Thielemann Berlin German Opera Orchestra DeutGram 449571
23:29:00 00:05:17 Claude Debussy Waltz "La plus que lente"
Montreal Symphony Orchestra Charles Dutoit James Barnes, cimbalom Decca 444386
23:37:00 00:05:59 Eric Whitacre Water Night
Eric Whitacre London Symphony Orchestra Decca 16636
23:42:00 00:12:20 David Amram Variations on "Red River Valley"
Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Julius Baker, flute Newport 85546
23:56:00 00:03:41 George Frideric Handel Aria in C minor
Mischa Maisky, cello; Daria Hovora, piano DeutGram 439863
23:57:00 00:01:29 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty
Corona Guitar Quartet Albany 1084