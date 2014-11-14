Program Guide 11-14-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:42:28 Aaron Copland Symphony No. 3
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 60149
00:46:00 00:43:10 Richard Strauss Sinfonia domestica Op 53
David Zinman Zurich Tonhalle Orchestra ArteNova 98495
01:31:00 00:20:42 Antonín Dvorák The Water Goblin Op 107
Jun Märkl Indianapolis Symphony Telarc 32927
01:54:00 00:41:21 Johan Svendsen Octet for Strings in A Op 3
Kontra Quartet Lars Bjornkjaer, violin; Per Lund Madsen, violin; Bjarne Boie Rasmussen, viola; Lars Holm Johansen, cello Bis 753
02:37:00 00:16:15 Leopold Mozart Symphony in F major
Georg Mais Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra ArteNova 897710
02:55:00 00:42:19 Franz Schubert Piano Trio No. 1 in B flat major
Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge 9376
03:39:00 00:32:18 Aaron Copland Hear Ye! Hear Ye!
Oliver Knussen London Sinfonietta Argo 443203
04:13:00 00:29:40 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Piano Concerto No. 6 in A flat major Op 113
London Mozart Players Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano Chandos 9558
04:45:00 00:33:06 Charles Ives Symphony No. 4
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 443172
05:20:00 00:16:03 Jan Dismas Zelenka Capriccio No. 3 in F major
Daniel Abraham Bach Sinfonia Sono Lumin 92163
05:38:00 00:06:41 Charles Avison Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Scarlatti in D major
Roy Goodman Brandenburg Consort Hyperion 66891
05:58:00 00:02:05 Anatoly Liadov The Musical Snuff Box Op 32
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80657
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:03:12 Aaron Copland Fanfare for the Common Man
Robert Moody Canadian Brass Ensemble OpeningDay 7347
06:15:00 00:08:02 Franz Schubert Finale from Symphony No. 2
Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA 68545
06:24:00 00:08:21 Joseph Bodin de Boismortier Trio Sonata No. 5 in F
Geminiani Ensemble Christoph 74590
06:24:00 00:06:20 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy: Serenade Op 16
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Robert Vernon, viola Decca 4787779
06:43:00 00:05:13 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 28
Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 430082
06:47:00 00:04:56 Ferde Grofé Mississippi Suite: Mardi Gras
Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Bridge 9212
06:58:00 00:02:49 Gustav Holst First Suite for Military Band: March Op 28
Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80606
07:05:00 00:05:04 Max von Schillings Dance of the Flowers
Jan Stulen WDR Symphony Cologne CPO 999233
07:10:00 00:04:29 Emmanuel Chabrier Dix pièces pittoresques: Danse
Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515
07:20:00 00:03:51 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid: Waltz
Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310
07:26:00 00:01:09 Jean-Baptiste Lully Marche militaire
Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623
07:27:00 00:05:29 George Frideric Handel Saul: Chorus "Gird on Thy Sword"
Gabrieli Players Paul McCreesh Gabrieli Consort Archiv 474510
07:43:00 00:11:00 Leopold Mozart Concerto for 2 Horns in E flat major
Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Hermann Baumann, horn; Radovan Vlatkovic, horn Philips 416815
08:07:00 00:04:20 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Finale from String Symphony
John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur 3176
08:13:00 00:01:56 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 2: Zion's
St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310
08:17:00 00:07:13 Adolphe Adam If I Were King: Overture
Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9765
08:28:00 00:09:14 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Oboe & Bassoon in G major
City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Kraemer Christopher Hooker, oboe; Joanna Graham, bassoon Naxos 553204
08:40:00 00:10:41 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 9 in E flat major
Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525
08:52:00 00:07:17 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex:
Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81266
09:08:00 00:16:04 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Piano Trio No. 4 in G Op 65
Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077
09:28:00 00:03:52 Nino Rota The Godfather: Theme
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80319
09:35:00 00:06:13 Fernando Sor Variations on Theme by Mozart Op 9
Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 56730
09:45:00 00:09:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 21
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 4776409
09:55:00 00:03:17 Francis Poulenc Finale from Flute Sonata
The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1679
WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:04:00 00:02:00 Aaron Copland Midsummer Nocturne
Leo Smit, piano Sony 82849
10:06:00 00:02:51 Aaron Copland Down a Country Lane
Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310
10:11:00 00:07:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Allegro from String Quartet No. 4
Jerusalem Quartet Harm Mundi 902076
10:20:00 00:04:19 Étienne Méhul Le trésor supposé: Overture
Michel Swierczewski Gulbenkian Orchestra Nimbus 5185
10:27:00 00:03:13 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 1: Presto
Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594
10:31:00 00:13:44 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in F major Op 6
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733
10:47:00 00:01:34 César Cui Orientale Op 50
Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony 52568
10:50:00 00:32:18 Aaron Copland Hear Ye! Hear Ye!
Oliver Knussen London Sinfonietta Argo 443203
11:25:00 00:06:23 Aaron Copland Letter from Home
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240
11:33:00 00:07:50 Luigi Cherubini Medea: Overture
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 54438
11:43:00 00:04:56 Franz Liszt Paganini Etude No. 6 in A minor
Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67370
11:49:00 00:07:15 Henryk Wieniawski Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 14
London Symphony Orchestra Lawrence Foster Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 431815
11:58:00 00:01:00 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Puck Op 71
Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:13:00 00:05:08 Mikhail Glinka Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
12:19:00 00:08:39 Sir Malcolm Arnold English Dances Set 1 Op 27
Bryden Thomson Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8867
12:29:00 00:08:52 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Roses from the South" Op 388
Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Orchestra Seraphim 73295
12:40:00 00:06:58 Johan Svendsen Norwegian Artists' Carnival Op 14
Ole Kristian Ruud Trondheim Symphony Orchestra VirginClas 45128
12:48:00 00:09:31 Jacques Offenbach La Périchole: Medley
Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61429
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:01:00 00:36:08 Alexander Glazunov Raymonda: Suite Op 57
José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61939
13:39:00 00:19:40 Jules Massenet Le Cid: Ballet Suite
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Capriccio 10569
14:00 LIVE FROM THE KEYBANK STUDIO: Angela Mitchell welcomes the Cavatina Duo, performing Saturday night under the auspices of the Cleveland Classical Guitar Society at Plymouth Church in Shaker Heights
14:04:00 00:01:45 Johann Sebastian Bach: Andante from Sonata in C for flute and continuo BWV 1033
14:10:00 00:04:10 Toru Takemitsu: Moby Dick from Towards the sea
14:20:00 00:03:40 Traditional Bulgarian (arr Clarice Assad): Ratchenitsa (commissioned by the Cavatina Duo)
14:25:00 00:07:00 Alan Thomas: Call at Sunrise & Morning Dance from Out of Africa
14:38:00 00:06:20 Astor Piazzolla (arr Ian Murphy): Adiós Nonino
14:52:00 00:08:00 Fernando Sor (arr Alan Thomas): Variations on “O Cara armonia” from Mozart’s The Magic Flute
NOVEMBER CHOICE CD
15:01:00 00:05:55 Giuseppe Verdi Otello: Ballet Music
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
15:09:00 00:17:03 Johannes Brahms Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
15:34:00 00:17:08 Claude Debussy Jeux
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
15:52:00 00:03:01 Sir Thomas Beecham The Gods Go a'Begging: Gavotte
Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic Orchestra MCA 6231
15:58:00 00:04:41 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Finale from String Quartet No. 2 Op 30
Delmé String Quartet Hyperion 66568
WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
16:07:00 00:03:08 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Turkish Rondo from Piano Trio No. 2 Op 22
Trio Parnassus MD+G 3307
16:13:00 00:10:43 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid: Three Dances
Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310
16:27:00 00:04:34 James Newton Howard The Hunger Games: Rue's Farewell
City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1398
16:34:00 00:04:48 Pete Anthony The Launch (Conduktor's Theme)
John Morris Russell Cincinnati Pops Orchestra FanfareCin 2
16:41:00 00:07:27 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511
16:51:00 00:03:54 "PDQ Bach" Two Rounds "The Mule" and "O Serpent"
Michèle Eaton, off-coloratura; David Düsing, tenor profundo; Peter Schickele, vocal Telarc 80666
16:57:00 00:02:33 Charles L. Johnson Dill Pickles Rag
Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340
17:05:00 00:04:50 Percy Grainger My Robin is to the Greenwood Gone
Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9554
17:13:00 00:10:30 Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel Concert Overture
JoAnn Falletta Women's Philharmonic Koch Intl 7169
17:26:00 00:08:59 Aaron Copland Our Town: Suite
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 61699
17:40:00 00:04:43 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Leona Mitchell, soprano; Sir Willard White, baritone Decca 4787779
17:47:00 00:02:11 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Dance with Mandolins
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
17:52:00 00:03:17 Emilio Balcarce La bordona
Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30010
17:55:00 00:03:21 John Kander Chicago: All That Jazz
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:23:32 Aaron Copland The Red Pony: Suite
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240
18:35:00 00:02:52 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 2: At
St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310
18:40:00 00:03:09 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Hoedown
Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62401
18:46:00 00:06:56 Aaron Copland Danzón Cubano
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639
18:55:00 00:03:35 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 2: The
St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:21:07 Antonio Casimir Cartellieri Symphony No. 4
Gernot Schmalfuss Evergreen Symphony Orchestra CPO 777667
19:25:00 00:29:40 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Piano Concerto No. 6 in A flat major Op 113
London Mozart Players Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano Chandos 9558
19:57:00 00:01:47 Jules Massenet Le Cid Ballet Suite: Aragonaise
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Capriccio 10569
WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:15:30 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio espagnol Op 34
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
20:20:00 00:35:01 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Act 3 Op 64
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
20:57:00 00:01:59 Charles Tomlinson Griffes The Night Winds Op 5
Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037
21:00 MAD ABOUT MUSIC with Gilbert Kaplan and former West German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt, who compares conductors Leonard Bernstein and Herbert von Karajan: “Bernstein was a man interested in politics. He wanted to know about the world. He had a philosophical mind. Karajan had a knack for high technology and he flew his own airplane, he sailed his own yacht. A man of unbelievable self-discipline. Lenny Bernstein had no discipline, except when the concert had begun.”
Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D BWV 1050 - First Movement --Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner
Bach: Goldberg Variations [excerpt] --Glenn Gould, piano
Verdi: Nabucco: Va pensiero (Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves) --Atlanta Symphony Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Shaw
Handel: Water Music HWV 348-350 [excerpt] --Chamber Soloists of Washington/Edward Carroll
Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in d Op 125 “Choral” [excerpt] --Berlin Philharmonic/Herbert von Karajan; Janet Perry, soprano; Agnes Baltsa, mezzo-soprano; Vinson Cole, tenor; José van Dam, baritone
Bach: Concerto for 4 Pianos & Strings a BWV 1065 - Third Movement --Hamburg Philharmonic/Christoph Eschenbach; Justus Frantz, Gerhard Oppitz and Helmut Schmidt, piano
John Lennon and Paul McCartney: Yesterday --The Beatles
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Richey Piiparinen, Senior Research Associate, Center for Population Dynamics, Cleveland State University “Cleveland’s growing pains: from Balkanized to Globalized. How migration can reverse the decline of our city”
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:08:44 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 Op 30
Delmé String Quartet Hyperion 66568
23:10:00 00:09:01 Andrea Luchesi Piano Sonata in F [No. 3]
Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069
23:22:00 00:05:57 Edvard Grieg Adagio from Piano Concerto Op 16
RCA Victor Symphony Alfred Wallenstein Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350
23:27:00 00:07:42 Gabriel Fauré Elégie in C minor Op 24
BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Peter Dixon, cello Chandos 9416
23:37:00 00:09:15 Béla Bartók Andante tranquillo from Violin Concerto
Swedish Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Isabelle Faust, violin Harm Mundi 902146
23:46:00 00:07:16 Aaron Copland Music for a Great City: Night Thoughts
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 60149
23:54:00 00:02:51 Aaron Copland Down a Country Lane
Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310