Program Guide 11-14-2014

00:02:00 00:42:28 Aaron Copland Symphony No. 3

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 60149

00:46:00 00:43:10 Richard Strauss Sinfonia domestica Op 53

David Zinman Zurich Tonhalle Orchestra ArteNova 98495

01:31:00 00:20:42 Antonín Dvorák The Water Goblin Op 107

Jun Märkl Indianapolis Symphony Telarc 32927

01:54:00 00:41:21 Johan Svendsen Octet for Strings in A Op 3

Kontra Quartet Lars Bjornkjaer, violin; Per Lund Madsen, violin; Bjarne Boie Rasmussen, viola; Lars Holm Johansen, cello Bis 753

02:37:00 00:16:15 Leopold Mozart Symphony in F major

Georg Mais Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra ArteNova 897710

02:55:00 00:42:19 Franz Schubert Piano Trio No. 1 in B flat major

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge 9376

03:39:00 00:32:18 Aaron Copland Hear Ye! Hear Ye!

Oliver Knussen London Sinfonietta Argo 443203

04:13:00 00:29:40 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Piano Concerto No. 6 in A flat major Op 113

London Mozart Players Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano Chandos 9558

04:45:00 00:33:06 Charles Ives Symphony No. 4

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 443172

05:20:00 00:16:03 Jan Dismas Zelenka Capriccio No. 3 in F major

Daniel Abraham Bach Sinfonia Sono Lumin 92163

05:38:00 00:06:41 Charles Avison Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Scarlatti in D major

Roy Goodman Brandenburg Consort Hyperion 66891

05:58:00 00:02:05 Anatoly Liadov The Musical Snuff Box Op 32

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80657

06:07:00 00:03:12 Aaron Copland Fanfare for the Common Man

Robert Moody Canadian Brass Ensemble OpeningDay 7347

06:15:00 00:08:02 Franz Schubert Finale from Symphony No. 2

Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA 68545

06:24:00 00:08:21 Joseph Bodin de Boismortier Trio Sonata No. 5 in F

Geminiani Ensemble Christoph 74590

06:24:00 00:06:20 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy: Serenade Op 16

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Robert Vernon, viola Decca 4787779

06:43:00 00:05:13 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 28

Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 430082

06:47:00 00:04:56 Ferde Grofé Mississippi Suite: Mardi Gras

Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Bridge 9212

06:58:00 00:02:49 Gustav Holst First Suite for Military Band: March Op 28

Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80606

07:05:00 00:05:04 Max von Schillings Dance of the Flowers

Jan Stulen WDR Symphony Cologne CPO 999233

07:10:00 00:04:29 Emmanuel Chabrier Dix pièces pittoresques: Danse

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

07:20:00 00:03:51 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid: Waltz

Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310

07:26:00 00:01:09 Jean-Baptiste Lully Marche militaire

Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623

07:27:00 00:05:29 George Frideric Handel Saul: Chorus "Gird on Thy Sword"

Gabrieli Players Paul McCreesh Gabrieli Consort Archiv 474510

07:43:00 00:11:00 Leopold Mozart Concerto for 2 Horns in E flat major

Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Hermann Baumann, horn; Radovan Vlatkovic, horn Philips 416815

08:07:00 00:04:20 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Finale from String Symphony

John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur 3176

08:13:00 00:01:56 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 2: Zion's

St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310

08:17:00 00:07:13 Adolphe Adam If I Were King: Overture

Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9765

08:28:00 00:09:14 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Oboe & Bassoon in G major

City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Kraemer Christopher Hooker, oboe; Joanna Graham, bassoon Naxos 553204

08:40:00 00:10:41 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 9 in E flat major

Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525

08:52:00 00:07:17 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex:

Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81266

09:08:00 00:16:04 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Piano Trio No. 4 in G Op 65

Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077

09:28:00 00:03:52 Nino Rota The Godfather: Theme

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80319

09:35:00 00:06:13 Fernando Sor Variations on Theme by Mozart Op 9

Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 56730

09:45:00 00:09:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 21

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 4776409

09:55:00 00:03:17 Francis Poulenc Finale from Flute Sonata

The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1679

10:04:00 00:02:00 Aaron Copland Midsummer Nocturne

Leo Smit, piano Sony 82849

10:06:00 00:02:51 Aaron Copland Down a Country Lane

Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310

10:11:00 00:07:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Allegro from String Quartet No. 4

Jerusalem Quartet Harm Mundi 902076

10:20:00 00:04:19 Étienne Méhul Le trésor supposé: Overture

Michel Swierczewski Gulbenkian Orchestra Nimbus 5185

10:27:00 00:03:13 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 1: Presto

Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594

10:31:00 00:13:44 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in F major Op 6

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733

10:47:00 00:01:34 César Cui Orientale Op 50

Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony 52568

10:50:00 00:32:18 Aaron Copland Hear Ye! Hear Ye!

Oliver Knussen London Sinfonietta Argo 443203

11:25:00 00:06:23 Aaron Copland Letter from Home

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240

11:33:00 00:07:50 Luigi Cherubini Medea: Overture

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 54438

11:43:00 00:04:56 Franz Liszt Paganini Etude No. 6 in A minor

Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67370

11:49:00 00:07:15 Henryk Wieniawski Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 14

London Symphony Orchestra Lawrence Foster Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 431815

11:58:00 00:01:00 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Puck Op 71

Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207

12:13:00 00:05:08 Mikhail Glinka Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

12:19:00 00:08:39 Sir Malcolm Arnold English Dances Set 1 Op 27

Bryden Thomson Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8867

12:29:00 00:08:52 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Roses from the South" Op 388

Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Orchestra Seraphim 73295

12:40:00 00:06:58 Johan Svendsen Norwegian Artists' Carnival Op 14

Ole Kristian Ruud Trondheim Symphony Orchestra VirginClas 45128

12:48:00 00:09:31 Jacques Offenbach La Périchole: Medley

Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61429

13:01:00 00:36:08 Alexander Glazunov Raymonda: Suite Op 57

José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61939

13:39:00 00:19:40 Jules Massenet Le Cid: Ballet Suite

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Capriccio 10569

14:00 LIVE FROM THE KEYBANK STUDIO: Angela Mitchell welcomes the Cavatina Duo, performing Saturday night under the auspices of the Cleveland Classical Guitar Society at Plymouth Church in Shaker Heights

14:04:00 00:01:45 Johann Sebastian Bach: Andante from Sonata in C for flute and continuo BWV 1033

14:10:00 00:04:10 Toru Takemitsu: Moby Dick from Towards the sea

14:20:00 00:03:40 Traditional Bulgarian (arr Clarice Assad): Ratchenitsa (commissioned by the Cavatina Duo)

14:25:00 00:07:00 Alan Thomas: Call at Sunrise & Morning Dance from Out of Africa

14:38:00 00:06:20 Astor Piazzolla (arr Ian Murphy): Adiós Nonino

14:52:00 00:08:00 Fernando Sor (arr Alan Thomas): Variations on “O Cara armonia” from Mozart’s The Magic Flute

15:01:00 00:05:55 Giuseppe Verdi Otello: Ballet Music

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

15:09:00 00:17:03 Johannes Brahms Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

15:34:00 00:17:08 Claude Debussy Jeux

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

15:52:00 00:03:01 Sir Thomas Beecham The Gods Go a'Begging: Gavotte

Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic Orchestra MCA 6231

15:58:00 00:04:41 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Finale from String Quartet No. 2 Op 30

Delmé String Quartet Hyperion 66568

16:07:00 00:03:08 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Turkish Rondo from Piano Trio No. 2 Op 22

Trio Parnassus MD+G 3307

16:13:00 00:10:43 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid: Three Dances

Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310

16:27:00 00:04:34 James Newton Howard The Hunger Games: Rue's Farewell

City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1398

16:34:00 00:04:48 Pete Anthony The Launch (Conduktor's Theme)

John Morris Russell Cincinnati Pops Orchestra FanfareCin 2

16:41:00 00:07:27 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511

16:51:00 00:03:54 "PDQ Bach" Two Rounds "The Mule" and "O Serpent"

Michèle Eaton, off-coloratura; David Düsing, tenor profundo; Peter Schickele, vocal Telarc 80666

16:57:00 00:02:33 Charles L. Johnson Dill Pickles Rag

Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340

17:05:00 00:04:50 Percy Grainger My Robin is to the Greenwood Gone

Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9554

17:13:00 00:10:30 Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel Concert Overture

JoAnn Falletta Women's Philharmonic Koch Intl 7169

17:26:00 00:08:59 Aaron Copland Our Town: Suite

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 61699

17:40:00 00:04:43 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Leona Mitchell, soprano; Sir Willard White, baritone Decca 4787779

17:47:00 00:02:11 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Dance with Mandolins

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

17:52:00 00:03:17 Emilio Balcarce La bordona

Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30010

17:55:00 00:03:21 John Kander Chicago: All That Jazz

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4

18:09:00 00:23:32 Aaron Copland The Red Pony: Suite

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240

18:35:00 00:02:52 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 2: At

St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310

18:40:00 00:03:09 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Hoedown

Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62401

18:46:00 00:06:56 Aaron Copland Danzón Cubano

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639

18:55:00 00:03:35 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 2: The

St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310

19:02:00 00:21:07 Antonio Casimir Cartellieri Symphony No. 4

Gernot Schmalfuss Evergreen Symphony Orchestra CPO 777667

19:25:00 00:29:40 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Piano Concerto No. 6 in A flat major Op 113

London Mozart Players Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano Chandos 9558

19:57:00 00:01:47 Jules Massenet Le Cid Ballet Suite: Aragonaise

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Capriccio 10569

20:02:00 00:15:30 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio espagnol Op 34

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

20:20:00 00:35:01 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Act 3 Op 64

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

20:57:00 00:01:59 Charles Tomlinson Griffes The Night Winds Op 5

Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037

21:00 MAD ABOUT MUSIC with Gilbert Kaplan and former West German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt, who compares conductors Leonard Bernstein and Herbert von Karajan: “Bernstein was a man interested in politics. He wanted to know about the world. He had a philosophical mind. Karajan had a knack for high technology and he flew his own airplane, he sailed his own yacht. A man of unbelievable self-discipline. Lenny Bernstein had no discipline, except when the concert had begun.”

Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D BWV 1050 - First Movement --Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner

Bach: Goldberg Variations [excerpt] --Glenn Gould, piano

Verdi: Nabucco: Va pensiero (Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves) --Atlanta Symphony Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Shaw

Handel: Water Music HWV 348-350 [excerpt] --Chamber Soloists of Washington/Edward Carroll

Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in d Op 125 “Choral” [excerpt] --Berlin Philharmonic/Herbert von Karajan; Janet Perry, soprano; Agnes Baltsa, mezzo-soprano; Vinson Cole, tenor; José van Dam, baritone

Bach: Concerto for 4 Pianos & Strings a BWV 1065 - Third Movement --Hamburg Philharmonic/Christoph Eschenbach; Justus Frantz, Gerhard Oppitz and Helmut Schmidt, piano

John Lennon and Paul McCartney: Yesterday --The Beatles

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Richey Piiparinen, Senior Research Associate, Center for Population Dynamics, Cleveland State University “Cleveland’s growing pains: from Balkanized to Globalized. How migration can reverse the decline of our city”

23:02:00 00:08:44 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 Op 30

Delmé String Quartet Hyperion 66568

23:10:00 00:09:01 Andrea Luchesi Piano Sonata in F [No. 3]

Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069

23:22:00 00:05:57 Edvard Grieg Adagio from Piano Concerto Op 16

RCA Victor Symphony Alfred Wallenstein Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350

23:27:00 00:07:42 Gabriel Fauré Elégie in C minor Op 24

BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Peter Dixon, cello Chandos 9416

23:37:00 00:09:15 Béla Bartók Andante tranquillo from Violin Concerto

Swedish Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Isabelle Faust, violin Harm Mundi 902146

23:46:00 00:07:16 Aaron Copland Music for a Great City: Night Thoughts

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 60149

23:54:00 00:02:51 Aaron Copland Down a Country Lane

Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310