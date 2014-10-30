Program Guide 10-30-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT WITH ROB GRIER
00:02:00 00:15:16 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No. 2 in E major
Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 308779
00:19:00 00:40:46 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 3 in A minor Op 44
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457598
01:02:00 00:39:22 Felix Mendelssohn Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings in D minor
London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert David Lefèvre, violin; Alain Lefèvre, piano Analekta 9283
01:43:00 00:37:07 Mily Balakirev Symphony No. 2 in D minor
Igor Golovschin Russian State Symphony Naxos 550793
02:22:00 00:31:04 Peter Tchaikovsky Serenade for Strings in C major Op 48
East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784
02:55:00 00:31:08 Robert Schumann Fantasie in C major Op 17
Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032
03:28:00 00:32:27 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring
Aaron Copland Chamber Ensemble CBS 42431
04:02:00 00:40:58 Amy Beach Symphony in E minor Op 32
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8958
04:45:00 00:33:45 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Instrumental Suite
Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips 426714
05:20:00 00:18:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Flute Quartet No. 3 in C major
Emerson String Quartet Carol Wincenc, flute DeutGram 431770
05:40:00 00:04:01 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in E minor Op 116
Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032
Kathryn Stott, piano; Martin Roscoe, piano Hyperion 66911
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM WITH JACQUELINE GERBER
06:07:00 00:09:16 Amy Beach Finale from "Gaelic" Symphony Op 32
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8958
06:17:00 00:05:57 Sir Arnold Bax Russian Suite: Gopak
Bryden Thomson London Philharmonic Orchestra Chandos 8669
06:28:00 00:13:14 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor
Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 308779
06:44:00 00:09:14 Peter Tchaikovsky Sonatina from Serenade for Strings Op 48
East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784
06:55:00 00:04:22 W. Paris Chambers March "Chicago Tribune"
Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 85
07:05:00 00:04:07 Georges Bizet Carmen: Toreadors' Entrance "Les voici
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80333
07:10:00 00:07:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo & Finale from Serenade Op 25
Joshua Smith, flute; Amy Lee, violin; Joanna Patterson Zakany, viola S&W 1
07:20:00 00:04:39 Anonymous Greensleeves to a Ground
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin; Members of DeutGram 13993
07:25:00 00:01:20 George Gershwin Tip-Toes: Sweet and Low-Down
Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280
07:29:00 00:05:09 Enrique Granados Spanish Dance No. 5 in E minor Op 5
Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579
07:40:00 00:05:56 Ola Gjeilo Second Eve
Voces8 Decca 4785703
07:51:00 00:02:16 Leos Janácek Fanfare from Sinfonietta Op 60
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032
07:55:00 00:02:34 Anonymous Allegro from Concerto in D for Trumpet &
Wind Ensemble Bob van Asperen Wolfgang Basch, trumpet DHM 7976
08:07:00 00:07:57 Gabriel Pierné Scherzo-Caprice in D major Op 25
BBC Scottish Symphony Ronald Corp Stephen Coombs, piano Hyperion 67348
08:18:00 00:10:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart First movement from String Quintet No. 5
Sarah Kapustin, violin; Diana Cohen, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; Sebastian Krunnies, viola; David Soyer, cello Marlboro 80001
08:30:00 00:04:29 Felix Mendelssohn Scherzo from Symphony No. 5 Op 107
Louis Lortie Quebec Symphony Orchestra Atma 2617
08:36:00 00:04:23 Kurt Weill Lost in the Stars
Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016
08:40:00 00:09:17 Edvard Grieg Two Melodies Op 53
Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520
08:55:00 00:04:21 Aaron Copland The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240
09:08:00 00:19:11 Manuel Rosenthal Gaîté parisienne: Suite
Seiji Ozawa Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 423698
09:30:00 00:02:47 Elmer Bernstein Ghostbusters: Theme
Royal Philharmonic Pops Orch Elmer Bernstein Cynthia Millar, ondes martenot Denon 75288
09:35:00 00:03:00 Jan Dismas Zelenka Canarie from Capriccio No. 2 in D
Daniel Abraham Bach Sinfonia Sono Lumin 92163
09:55:00 00:02:47 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Mazurka
Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104
WCLV MIDDAY WITH MARK SATOLA
10:02:00 00:02:27 Dmitri Shostakovich Jazz Suite No. 1: Waltz
Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013
10:06:00 00:01:53 Leroy Anderson Jazz Pizzicato
Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559356
10:09:00 00:07:08 Edmund Rubbra Festival Overture Op 62
Vernon Handley New Philharmonia Orchestra Lyrita 235
10:18:00 00:04:12 Sir William Walton Scherzo from Viola Concerto
London Symphony Orchestra André Previn Yuri Bashmet, viola RCA 63292
10:24:00 00:02:09 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Partita No. 3: Gigue
Tasmin Little, violin Naked Vn 2008
10:27:00 00:13:14 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor
Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 308779
10:42:00 00:04:35 Percy Grainger Scotch Strathspey & Reel
Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884
10:50:00 00:28:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concertone for 2 Violins in C major
English Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz Shlomo Mintz, violin; Hagai Shaham, violin Avie 2058
11:21:00 00:06:03 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Chaconne
Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips 426714
11:29:00 00:08:44 Aram Khachaturian Spartacus: Adagio
Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 442011
11:40:00 00:08:53 Antonín Dvorák Overture "My Home" Op 62
Theodore Kuchar Janácek Philharmonic Brilliant 92297
11:50:00 00:07:19 Carl Nielsen Serenata in vano
Lars Brynildsen, clarinet; Per Hannevold, bassoon; Vidar Olsen, horn; Sally Guenther, cello; Torbjorn Eide, double bass Bis 428
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN WITH MARK SATOLA
12:10:00 00:08:39 Jacques Offenbach La belle Hélène: Overture
Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9765
12:20:00 00:04:48 Felix Mendelssohn War March of the Priests
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 61843
12:27:00 00:07:43 Pablo de Sarasate Zigeunerweisen Op 20
Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Akiko Suwanai, violin Philips 464531
12:36:00 00:06:51 Joseph Lanner Styrian Dances Op 165
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071
12:45:00 00:09:25 Mikhail Glinka Waltz Fantasy
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9227
12:55:00 00:03:17 Josef Franz Wagner March "Under the Double Eagle"
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 46747
13:02:00 00:54:46 George Enescu Symphony No. 3 in C major Op 21
BBC Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Leeds Festival Chorus Chandos 9633
WCLV MIDDAY WITH MARK SATOLA
14:00:00 00:03:43 Jules Mouquet Suite for Winds: Aubade
Robert J. Ambrose Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany 1127
14:04:00 00:03:11 Sir Edward Elgar Chanson de matin Op 15
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI 1409
14:10:00 00:10:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Consecration of the House Overture Op 124
Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 429762
14:22:00 00:07:01 Emmanuel Chabrier Impromptu
Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515
14:42:00 00:13:14 Nikolai Medtner Sonata Reminiscenza in A minor Op 38
Vassily Primakov, piano LP Classic 1004
14:56:00 00:02:28 Jean-Baptiste Lully Phaëton: Overture
Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1001
15:02:00 00:06:33 George I. Gurdjieff Sayyid Chant & Dance No. 3; Hymn No. 7
Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM 2367
15:11:00 00:15:16 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No. 2 in E major
Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 308779
15:29:00 00:19:55 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73
Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 305886
15:50:00 00:05:28 Alexander Scriabin Waltz in A flat Op 38
Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334
15:58:00 00:04:50 Sergei Rachmaninoff Scherzo in D minor
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80670
WCLV DRIVE TIME WITH BILL O'CONNELL
16:07:00 00:03:05 Amy Beach Fireflies Op 15
Joel Fan, piano Reference 119
16:13:00 00:10:50 Peter Warlock Capriol Suite
Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 55052
16:28:00 00:04:23 Kurt Weill Lost in the Stars
Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016
16:35:00 00:04:22 Josef Suk Andante from Serenade for Strings Op 6
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109
16:41:00 00:07:42 Amy Beach Siciliana from "Gaelic" Symphony Op 32
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8958
16:52:00 00:02:46 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Partita No. 3: Gavotte
Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 308779
16:57:00 00:02:05 Remo Pignone Como queriendo
Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30010
17:05:00 00:06:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Ehre sei dir, Gott,
Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304
17:14:00 00:09:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet from Concertone English Chamber Orchestra
Shlomo Mintz Shlomo Mintz, violin; Hagai Shaham, violin Avie 2058
17:26:00 00:08:10 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Serenade for Strings Op 48
Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150
17:40:00 00:03:21 Aaron Copland Simple Gifts from "Appalachian Spring"
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 469376
17:45:00 00:04:28 John Williams Air and Simple Gifts
Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Gabriela Montero, piano; Anthony McGill, clarinet Sony 752307
17:52:00 00:02:26 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Violin Concerto No. 2
Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 308779
17:56:00 00:03:20 Peter Schickele Variations on a Theme by PDQ Bach from
Verdehr Trio Crystal 745
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS WITH BILL O'CONNELL
18:09:00 00:19:27 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 2 in D major
English Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz Shlomo Mintz, violin Avie 2058
18:31:00 00:03:27 Fritz Kreisler Variations on a Theme of Corelli
James Ehnes, violin; Eduard Laurel, piano Analekta 3159
18:37:00 00:01:34 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Partita No. 3: Bourrée
Tasmin Little, violin Naked Vn 2008
18:41:00 00:13:25 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne
Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 308779
18:55:00 00:03:21 Samuel Barber Finale from Violin Concerto Op 14
St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89029
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN WITH JOHN SIMNA
19:02:00 00:29:01 Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Strings in E major Op 22
Conrad van Alphen Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80623
19:37:00 00:18:44 George Gershwin An American in Paris
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1003
Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe Sol Gabetta, cello RCA 735962
ESSENTIAL CLASSICS WITH JOHN SIMNA
20:02:00 00:22:24 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome
Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 55600
20:26:00 00:29:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 21 in C major
Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 17181
20:57:00 00:02:34 Charles-Valentin Alkan Promenade sur l'eau Op 74
Ronald Smith, piano Arabesque 6523
21:00:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Alison Young: San Francisco Symphony, Michael Tilson Thomas, Music Director and conductor; Jeremy Denk, piano
Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72 a (1806)
Steven Mackey: Eating Greens (1993)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25 in C K 503 (1786)
Aaron Copland: Symphonic Ode (1929)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)
Bonus: Johann Sebastian Bach: Movements from the Goldberg Variations –Jeremy Denk, piano (Nonesuch 535452)
WCLV LATE PROGRAM WITH JOHN SIMNA
23:02:00 00:07:49 Peter Warlock Serenade for String Orchestra
Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8808
23:09:00 00:07:36 Poul Schierbeck Prelude for Strings Op 43
Ole Schmidt Odense Symphony DaCapo 226047
23:19:00 00:11:13 Peter Tchaikovsky Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48
Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150
23:30:00 00:07:47 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony
René Jacobs Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 2908304
23:40:00 00:06:15 Franz Liszt Schubert Song "Serenade"
Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 58420
23:46:00 00:07:00 Peter Warlock An Old Song
Richard Hickox Northern Sinfonia EMI 49933
23:55:00 00:03:30 Ottorino Respighi Berceuse
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139
23:58:00 00:01:44 Vladimir Rebikov Berceuse Op 7
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139