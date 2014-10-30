Program Guide 10-30-2014



00:02:00 00:15:16 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No. 2 in E major

Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 308779

00:19:00 00:40:46 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 3 in A minor Op 44

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457598

01:02:00 00:39:22 Felix Mendelssohn Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings in D minor

London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert David Lefèvre, violin; Alain Lefèvre, piano Analekta 9283

01:43:00 00:37:07 Mily Balakirev Symphony No. 2 in D minor

Igor Golovschin Russian State Symphony Naxos 550793

02:22:00 00:31:04 Peter Tchaikovsky Serenade for Strings in C major Op 48

East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784

02:55:00 00:31:08 Robert Schumann Fantasie in C major Op 17

Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032

03:28:00 00:32:27 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring

Aaron Copland Chamber Ensemble CBS 42431

04:02:00 00:40:58 Amy Beach Symphony in E minor Op 32

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8958

04:45:00 00:33:45 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Instrumental Suite

Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips 426714

05:20:00 00:18:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Flute Quartet No. 3 in C major

Emerson String Quartet Carol Wincenc, flute DeutGram 431770

05:40:00 00:04:01 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in E minor Op 116

Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032

05:58:00 00:02:08 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Kitty Waltz Op 56Kathryn Stott, piano; Martin Roscoe, piano Hyperion 66911

06:07:00 00:09:16 Amy Beach Finale from "Gaelic" Symphony Op 32

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8958

06:17:00 00:05:57 Sir Arnold Bax Russian Suite: Gopak

Bryden Thomson London Philharmonic Orchestra Chandos 8669

06:28:00 00:13:14 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor

Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 308779

06:44:00 00:09:14 Peter Tchaikovsky Sonatina from Serenade for Strings Op 48

East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784

06:55:00 00:04:22 W. Paris Chambers March "Chicago Tribune"

Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 85

07:05:00 00:04:07 Georges Bizet Carmen: Toreadors' Entrance "Les voici

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80333

07:10:00 00:07:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo & Finale from Serenade Op 25

Joshua Smith, flute; Amy Lee, violin; Joanna Patterson Zakany, viola S&W 1

07:20:00 00:04:39 Anonymous Greensleeves to a Ground

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin; Members of DeutGram 13993

07:25:00 00:01:20 George Gershwin Tip-Toes: Sweet and Low-Down

Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280

07:29:00 00:05:09 Enrique Granados Spanish Dance No. 5 in E minor Op 5

Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579

07:40:00 00:05:56 Ola Gjeilo Second Eve

Voces8 Decca 4785703

07:51:00 00:02:16 Leos Janácek Fanfare from Sinfonietta Op 60

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

07:55:00 00:02:34 Anonymous Allegro from Concerto in D for Trumpet &

Wind Ensemble Bob van Asperen Wolfgang Basch, trumpet DHM 7976

08:07:00 00:07:57 Gabriel Pierné Scherzo-Caprice in D major Op 25

BBC Scottish Symphony Ronald Corp Stephen Coombs, piano Hyperion 67348

08:18:00 00:10:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart First movement from String Quintet No. 5

Sarah Kapustin, violin; Diana Cohen, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; Sebastian Krunnies, viola; David Soyer, cello Marlboro 80001

08:30:00 00:04:29 Felix Mendelssohn Scherzo from Symphony No. 5 Op 107

Louis Lortie Quebec Symphony Orchestra Atma 2617

08:36:00 00:04:23 Kurt Weill Lost in the Stars

Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

08:40:00 00:09:17 Edvard Grieg Two Melodies Op 53

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520

08:55:00 00:04:21 Aaron Copland The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240

09:08:00 00:19:11 Manuel Rosenthal Gaîté parisienne: Suite

Seiji Ozawa Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 423698

09:30:00 00:02:47 Elmer Bernstein Ghostbusters: Theme

Royal Philharmonic Pops Orch Elmer Bernstein Cynthia Millar, ondes martenot Denon 75288

09:35:00 00:03:00 Jan Dismas Zelenka Canarie from Capriccio No. 2 in D

Daniel Abraham Bach Sinfonia Sono Lumin 92163

09:55:00 00:02:47 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Mazurka

Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104



10:02:00 00:02:27 Dmitri Shostakovich Jazz Suite No. 1: Waltz

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013

10:06:00 00:01:53 Leroy Anderson Jazz Pizzicato

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559356

10:09:00 00:07:08 Edmund Rubbra Festival Overture Op 62

Vernon Handley New Philharmonia Orchestra Lyrita 235

10:18:00 00:04:12 Sir William Walton Scherzo from Viola Concerto

London Symphony Orchestra André Previn Yuri Bashmet, viola RCA 63292

10:24:00 00:02:09 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Partita No. 3: Gigue

Tasmin Little, violin Naked Vn 2008

10:27:00 00:13:14 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor

Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 308779

10:42:00 00:04:35 Percy Grainger Scotch Strathspey & Reel

Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884

10:50:00 00:28:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concertone for 2 Violins in C major

English Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz Shlomo Mintz, violin; Hagai Shaham, violin Avie 2058

11:21:00 00:06:03 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Chaconne

Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips 426714

11:29:00 00:08:44 Aram Khachaturian Spartacus: Adagio

Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 442011

11:40:00 00:08:53 Antonín Dvorák Overture "My Home" Op 62

Theodore Kuchar Janácek Philharmonic Brilliant 92297

11:50:00 00:07:19 Carl Nielsen Serenata in vano

Lars Brynildsen, clarinet; Per Hannevold, bassoon; Vidar Olsen, horn; Sally Guenther, cello; Torbjorn Eide, double bass Bis 428



12:10:00 00:08:39 Jacques Offenbach La belle Hélène: Overture

Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9765

12:20:00 00:04:48 Felix Mendelssohn War March of the Priests

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 61843

12:27:00 00:07:43 Pablo de Sarasate Zigeunerweisen Op 20

Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Akiko Suwanai, violin Philips 464531

12:36:00 00:06:51 Joseph Lanner Styrian Dances Op 165

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

12:45:00 00:09:25 Mikhail Glinka Waltz Fantasy

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9227

12:55:00 00:03:17 Josef Franz Wagner March "Under the Double Eagle"

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 46747

13:02:00 00:54:46 George Enescu Symphony No. 3 in C major Op 21

BBC Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Leeds Festival Chorus Chandos 9633

14:00:00 00:03:43 Jules Mouquet Suite for Winds: Aubade

Robert J. Ambrose Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany 1127

14:04:00 00:03:11 Sir Edward Elgar Chanson de matin Op 15

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI 1409

14:10:00 00:10:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Consecration of the House Overture Op 124

Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 429762

14:22:00 00:07:01 Emmanuel Chabrier Impromptu

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

14:42:00 00:13:14 Nikolai Medtner Sonata Reminiscenza in A minor Op 38

Vassily Primakov, piano LP Classic 1004

14:56:00 00:02:28 Jean-Baptiste Lully Phaëton: Overture

Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1001

15:02:00 00:06:33 George I. Gurdjieff Sayyid Chant & Dance No. 3; Hymn No. 7

Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM 2367

15:11:00 00:15:16 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No. 2 in E major

Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 308779

15:29:00 00:19:55 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73

Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 305886

15:50:00 00:05:28 Alexander Scriabin Waltz in A flat Op 38

Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334

15:58:00 00:04:50 Sergei Rachmaninoff Scherzo in D minor

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80670



16:07:00 00:03:05 Amy Beach Fireflies Op 15

Joel Fan, piano Reference 119

16:13:00 00:10:50 Peter Warlock Capriol Suite

Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 55052

16:28:00 00:04:23 Kurt Weill Lost in the Stars

Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

16:35:00 00:04:22 Josef Suk Andante from Serenade for Strings Op 6

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109

16:41:00 00:07:42 Amy Beach Siciliana from "Gaelic" Symphony Op 32

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8958

16:52:00 00:02:46 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Partita No. 3: Gavotte

Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 308779

16:57:00 00:02:05 Remo Pignone Como queriendo

Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30010

17:05:00 00:06:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Ehre sei dir, Gott,

Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304

17:14:00 00:09:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet from Concertone English Chamber Orchestra

Shlomo Mintz Shlomo Mintz, violin; Hagai Shaham, violin Avie 2058

17:26:00 00:08:10 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Serenade for Strings Op 48

Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150

17:40:00 00:03:21 Aaron Copland Simple Gifts from "Appalachian Spring"

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 469376

17:45:00 00:04:28 John Williams Air and Simple Gifts

Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Gabriela Montero, piano; Anthony McGill, clarinet Sony 752307

17:52:00 00:02:26 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Violin Concerto No. 2

Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 308779

17:56:00 00:03:20 Peter Schickele Variations on a Theme by PDQ Bach from

Verdehr Trio Crystal 745

18:09:00 00:19:27 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 2 in D major

English Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz Shlomo Mintz, violin Avie 2058

18:31:00 00:03:27 Fritz Kreisler Variations on a Theme of Corelli

James Ehnes, violin; Eduard Laurel, piano Analekta 3159

18:37:00 00:01:34 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Partita No. 3: Bourrée

Tasmin Little, violin Naked Vn 2008

18:41:00 00:13:25 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne

Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 308779

18:55:00 00:03:21 Samuel Barber Finale from Violin Concerto Op 14

St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89029

19:02:00 00:29:01 Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Strings in E major Op 22

Conrad van Alphen Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80623

19:37:00 00:18:44 George Gershwin An American in Paris

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1003

19:57:00 00:02:21 Francis López L'amour est un bouquet de violettesPrague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe Sol Gabetta, cello RCA 735962

20:02:00 00:22:24 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome

Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 55600

20:26:00 00:29:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 21 in C major

Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 17181

20:57:00 00:02:34 Charles-Valentin Alkan Promenade sur l'eau Op 74

Ronald Smith, piano Arabesque 6523

21:00:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Alison Young: San Francisco Symphony, Michael Tilson Thomas, Music Director and conductor; Jeremy Denk, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72 a (1806)

Steven Mackey: Eating Greens (1993)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25 in C K 503 (1786)

Aaron Copland: Symphonic Ode (1929)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)

Bonus: Johann Sebastian Bach: Movements from the Goldberg Variations –Jeremy Denk, piano (Nonesuch 535452)

23:02:00 00:07:49 Peter Warlock Serenade for String Orchestra

Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8808

23:09:00 00:07:36 Poul Schierbeck Prelude for Strings Op 43

Ole Schmidt Odense Symphony DaCapo 226047

23:19:00 00:11:13 Peter Tchaikovsky Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48

Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150

23:30:00 00:07:47 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony

René Jacobs Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 2908304

23:40:00 00:06:15 Franz Liszt Schubert Song "Serenade"

Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 58420

23:46:00 00:07:00 Peter Warlock An Old Song

Richard Hickox Northern Sinfonia EMI 49933

23:55:00 00:03:30 Ottorino Respighi Berceuse

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

23:58:00 00:01:44 Vladimir Rebikov Berceuse Op 7

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

