Program Guide 10-05-2014
LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Laurizen: Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Anssi Karttunen, cello
00:04:00 00:24:38 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes
00:35:00 Magnus Lindberg: Cello Concerto No. 2 (2013)
01:15:00 00:30:07 Béla Bartók Music for Strings, Percussion & Celesta
02:02:00 00:35:56 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 4 Op 29
Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220624
02:40:00 00:28:04 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 1 in D Op 17
WDR Symphony Cologne Thomas Sanderling Anna Malikova, piano Audite 92509
03:10:00 00:45:38 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 6 in D Op 60
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Warner 65775
03:57:00 00:02:00 Aaron Copland Midsummer Nocturne
Leo Smit, piano Sony 82849
04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Nicholas Underhill: Nebulae (2001)
Nicholas Underhill, piano (Capstone 8783) 15:52
Dolores White: Three Movements for String Quartet
Cara Tweed, Alice Koeli, violins; Jennifer Arnold, viola; Stephen Fang, cello (Capstone 8736) 12:25
Fredric Lissauer: The Chaotic Mirror, Op. 29
Sean Gabriel, flute; Laura Russell, violin; Eric Ziolek, piano (CSU CD 04-16-00) 7:30
Donald Sloan: Or Zorua
Cleveland Chamber Collective (private CD) 15:18
04:55:00 00:04:19 Arvo Pärt Für Alina
Bruce Levingston, piano Sono Luminus 92148
05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Checking Off the Bucket List
Modest Mussorgsky (arr Rimsky-Korsakov): Night on Bald Mountain
Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Deutsche Grammophon 437946 CD) 9:46
Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: Finale
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (EMI47717 CD) 12:48
Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Selections Sailors’ Chorus; Senta’s Ballad; Finale
Theo Adam, bass-baritone; Anja Silja, soprano; Marti Talvela, bass; James King, tenor; Annelies Burmeister; mezzo-soprano; BBC Chorus; New Philharmonia Orchestra/Otto Klemperer (live performance) (Testament 1423 CD) 5:25; 6:39; 8:09
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Courts of Heaven - The latest by Stephen Darlington features rarely-heard music from the Eton Choirbook—Part 3 of a series—including works by Hampton, Turges, and Fawkyner.
MUSICA SACRA
07:04:00 00:05:30 Giuseppe Verdi Requiem: Lacrimosa
Boston Symphony Orchestra Erich Leinsdorf Birgit Nilsson, soprano; Lili Chookasian, contralto; Carlo Bergonzi, tenor; Ezio Flagello, bass; Boston Chorus Pro Musica RCA 300350
07:11:00 00:20:24 Josef Rheinberger Cantus Missae Op 109
Peter Richard Conte St. Clement's Choir Dorian 80137
07:33:00 00:21:08 Anton Bruckner Te Deum
London Philharmonic Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Jane Eaglen, soprano; Birgit Remmert, alto; Deon van der Walt, tenor; Alfred Muff, bass; Mozart Choir of Linz EMI 56168
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 28, 2014 - From Calderwood Hall at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, Massachusetts, this week's From the Top celebrates grassroots community music schools -- these are the kind of programs that reach out to kids who otherwise might not have any access to musical training. We'll hear an expressive 17-year-old cellist from the New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts perform the music of Shostakovich. And we'll meet a phenomenal teenage trombone quartet from one of the greatest urban community music schools in the country - the Merit School of Music in Chicago.
15-year-old violinist Tristan Flores from Lexington, Massachusetts
Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso in a Op 28, by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835–1921) with pianist Christopher O’Riley
18-year-old pianist Phuong Nghi Pham from Dorchester, Massachusetts
First movement from Piano Sonata No. 2 in b-Flat Op 35 by Frédéric Chopin (1810–1849)
The Bone Rangers from Chicago, Illinois [17-year-old trombonist Tanner Jackson from Tinley Park, Illinois; 15-year-old trombonist Alex Kusper from Orland Park, Illinois; 17-year-old trombonist Gabriel Ramos (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago, Illinois; 15-year-old trombonist Ivan Saenz (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago, Illinois]
Second movement from Tissington Variations by Raymond Premru (1934–1998)
17-year-old cellist Georgia Bourderionnet from New Orleans, Louisiana
Second movement from Cello Sonata in d Op 40 by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906–1975), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
17-year-old guitarist David Steinhardt from Pittsford, New York
Usher-Waltz by Nikita Koshkin (b. 1956)
The Bone Rangers and David Steinhardt
No More Blues by Antônio Carlos Jobim (1927–1994) arranged by Kim Scharnberg
PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Manfred Honeck, conductor; Yo-Yo Ma, cello - Once Upon a Time Gala
10:04:00 00:03:00 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose Ballet: The Fairy Garden
Andre Previn, conductor
10:08:00 00:09:00 Pablo de Sarasate Gypsy Airs
Manfred Honeck, conductor; Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin
10:20:00 00:09:27 Antonín Dvorák Carnival Overture Op 92
10:35:00 00:09:36 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime
10:47:00 00:29:33 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella Suite No. 1 Op 107
11:18:00 00:23:23 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Suite Op 66
11:41:00 00:19:47 Peter Tchaikovsky Variations on a Rococo Theme Op 33
12:10:00 00:27:46 Randall Thompson Symphony No. 2 in E minor
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594
12:40:00 00:04:08 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Overture
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 63085
12:47:00 00:08:44 Carl Nielsen Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 7
Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220624
12:56:00 00:04:00 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale: Idyll
Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; Part 2 of the life and music of Dmitri Shostakovich.
15:04:00 00:22:34 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.100 in G
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176
15:29:00 00:15:05 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 11 "Battle of the Huns"
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10490
15:47:00 00:04:48 Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No. 3 in A Op 40
Jon Nakamatsu, piano Harm Mundi 907244
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Klaus Tennstedt, conductor; Grant Johannesen, piano - Archival concert recorded live in Severance Hall, 12/20/1979
16:04:00 00:27:51 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 8 in F Op 93
16:36:00 00:25:14 Béla Bartók Piano Concerto No. 3
17:04:00 00:43:57 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 9 in E minor Op 95
KEYNOTES: WCLV’s Bill O’Connell with recordings and updates from past medalists of the Cleveland International Piano Competition and CIPC news; this week, 2011 1st Prize winner Alexander Schimpf
18:03:00 00:11:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 13
CityMusic Cleveland Joel Smirnoff Alexander Schimpf, piano CityMusic 2013
18:16:00 00:11:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Thirty-two Variations in C minor
Alexander Schimpf, piano Genuin 10181
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild; tonight, works by Nicholas Underhill, Dolores White, Fredric Lissauer and Donald Sloan
Nicholas Underhill: Nebulae (2001)
Nicholas Underhill, piano (Capstone 8783) 15:52
Dolores White: Three Movements for String Quartet
Cara Tweed, Alice Koeli, violins; Jennifer Arnold, viola; Stephen Fang, cello (Capstone 8736) 12:25
Fredric Lissauer: The Chaotic Mirror, Op. 29
Sean Gabriel, flute; Laura Russell, violin; Eric Ziolek, piano (CSU CD 04-16-00) 7:30
Donald Sloan: Or Zorua
Cleveland Chamber Collective (private CD) 15:18
21:56:00 00:03:41 Alberto Ginastera Estancia: Wheat Dance
Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4777457
22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: The Arvo Pärt Foundation - Mystical Minimalist Arvo Pärt is one of the most significant composers in the 20th and 21st centuries, and in this program we’ll travel across the Baltic to Estonia to visit his musical homeland and talk with the people curating his music.
Arvo Pärt: Spiegel im Spiegel (rehearsal excerpt + concert performance)--Johannes Peeter Sarapuu, cello; Joonas Mattias Sarapuu 1:02, 10:20
Arvo Pärt: Für Alina--Johanna Kivimägi, piano 2:01
Arvo Pärt: Berliner Messe, Sanctus & Angus Dei--Estonian Chamber Orchestra & Estonian Philharmonic Choir/Tõnu Kaljuste (ECM 1505) 6:43
Arvo Pärt: Estonian Lullaby--Girls’ Choir of the Old Town Music House 2:11
Arvo Pärt: Vater Unser--Heldur Harry Põlda, soprano; Arvo Pärt, piano 3:01
Arvo Pärt: Adam’s Lament (excerpt)--Sinfonietta Riga, Latvian Radio Choir, Vox Clamantis/Tõnu Kaljuste (ECM 2225) 8:52
23:02:00 00:05:34 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane
Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867
23:07:00 00:04:51 Randall Thompson Largo from Symphony No. 2
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594
23:12:00 00:05:05 Henry Cowell Hymn for String Orchestra
David Amos City of London Sinfonia Harm Mundi 906011
23:19:00 00:10:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3
Bernard Haitink London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 56564
23:29:00 00:08:05 Arthur Honegger Pastorale d'été
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 82849
23:39:00 00:04:06 Alexander Glazunov Meditation in D major Op 32
Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Rachel Barton Pine, violin Warner 67946
23:43:00 00:09:56 John Knowles Paine Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 23
Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374
23:55:00 00:03:03 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Romance
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542
23:57:00 00:01:27 John Rutter God Be in My Head
John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 100