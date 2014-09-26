Program Guide 09-26-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:27:13 Louis Théodore Gouvy Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 25
Jacques Mercier German Radio Philharmonic CPO 777382
00:31:00 00:33:46 George Gershwin Piano Concerto in F
Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705
01:07:00 00:25:13 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony in A
Jean Martinon Orchestre National de France Brilliant 94360
01:34:00 00:29:13 Maurice Ravel String Quartet in F
Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80111
02:05:00 01:21:13 Giuseppe Verdi Requiem
Boston Symphony Orchestra Erich Leinsdorf Birgit Nilsson, soprano; Lili Chookasian, contralto; Carlo Bergonzi, tenor; Ezio Flagello, bass; Boston Chorus Pro Musica RCA 300350
03:28:00 00:25:16 Frédéric Chopin Cello Sonata in G minor Op 65
Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 53112
03:55:00 00:28:26 William L. Dawson Negro Folk Symphony
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9226
04:25:00 00:32:02 John Field Piano Concerto No. 2 in A flat
Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370
04:59:00 00:19:33 Alan Hovhaness Symphony No. 1 Op 17
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3168
05:21:00 00:19:04 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry An English Suite
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366
05:42:00 00:03:45 Johann Sebastian Bach Fantasia & Fugue in D minor
Canadian Brass Steinway 30008
05:57:00 00:03:09 Frédéric Chopin Tarantelle in A flat major Op 43
Vladimir Ziva Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 555048
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:11:17 César Franck Finale from Symphony in d
Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma 2647
06:20:00 00:02:03 Arcangelo Corelli Allegro from Concerto Grosso Op 6
Joel Smirnoff CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2011
06:25:00 00:03:03 Dag Wirén Praeludium from Serenade for Strings Op 11
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020
06:30:00 00:07:24 Frédéric Chopin Ballade No. 3 in A flat Op 47
Van Cliburn, piano RCA 300350
06:40:00 00:07:54 George Gershwin Lullaby for Strings
Riccardo Chailly Cleveland Orchestra Decca 417326
06:51:00 00:03:05 Amy Beach Fireflies Op 15
Joel Fan, piano Reference 119
06:59:00 00:02:38 Fred K. Huffer March "Black Jack"
Col. Lowell Graham USAF Heritage of America Band Klavier 11139
07:05:00 00:05:04 Johannes Brahms How Lovely is Thy Dwelling Place
Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Singverein MAA 2010
07:14:00 00:04:50 François Devienne Rondo from Flute Concerto No. 7
Tapiola Sinfonietta Jean Jacques Kantorow Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1359
07:20:00 00:02:02 Ambroise Thomas Mignon: Gavotte
Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9765
07:25:00 00:01:55 Kurt Weill The Ballade of Mack the Knife
London Symphony Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas Members of CBS 44798
07:30:00 00:05:16 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Partita No. 1: Bourrée & Double
Chris Thile, mandolin Nonesuch 535360
07:40:00 00:08:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Two Minuets from Divertimento No.2
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793
07:51:00 00:02:52 Fernando Bustamante Misionera
Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287
07:55:00 00:02:01 Kermit Poling A Holly and Ivy Calypso
West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087
07:58:00 00:00:46 George Gershwin Gershwin Song-book: S'Wonderful
Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280
08:07:00 00:05:55 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from String Quartet No. 9 Op 59
Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80268
08:15:00 00:07:00 Gioacchino Rossini The Barber of Seville: Overture
Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350
08:25:00 00:02:10 Anthony Holborne Almaine "The Night Watch"
Jordi Savall Hespèrion XXI AliaVox 9813
08:28:00 00:07:14 Modest Mussorgsky Boris Godunov: Coronation Scene
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Karl Dent, tenor; Kevin Maynor, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80333
08:40:00 00:06:25 Randall Thompson Scherzo from Symphony No. 2
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594
08:50:00 00:03:55 Maurice Ravel Pantoum from Piano Trio
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano; Joshua Bell, violin; Steven Isserlis, cello Decca 425860
08:55:00 00:05:46 George Gershwin Selections from "Girl Crazy"
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 426404
09:10:00 00:17:49 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue
Rochester Philharmonic Jeff Tyzik Jon Nakamatsu, piano Harm Mundi 807441
09:33:00 00:04:16 George Gershwin Girl Crazy: Embraceable You
London Symphony Orchestra John Williams Joshua Bell, violin Sony 60659
09:41:00 00:09:12 Gioacchino Rossini La gazza ladra: Overture
Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350
09:55:00 00:02:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2
Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord Delos 3402
WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:04:00 00:03:36 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance
Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350
10:08:00 00:03:47 Igor Stravinsky Fireworks Op 4
Pierre Boulez Chicago Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 437850
10:16:00 00:07:20 Franz Schubert Overture in the Italian Style in C
Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329
10:22:00 00:04:48 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 2 in E flat
Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 798943
10:29:00 00:05:29 Carl Maria von Weber Overture to The Ruler of the Spirits
Roy Goodman Hanover Band Nimbus 5154
10:39:00 00:13:07 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude
Yakov Kreizberg Netherlands Philharmonic PentaTone 5186041
10:51:00 00:28:26 William L. Dawson Negro Folk Symphony
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9226
11:25:00 00:05:43 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Verdi's "Rigoletto"
Byron Janis, piano RCA 300350
11:32:00 00:06:57 Anatoly Liadov The Enchanted Lake Op 62
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 447084
11:42:00 00:08:18 Carl Friedrich Abel Symphony in B flat Op 7
Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8648
11:52:00 00:06:14 Béla Bartók Romanian Folk Dances
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415668
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:11:00 00:10:26 George Gershwin Cuban Overture
Riccardo Chailly Cleveland Orchestra Decca 417326
12:24:00 00:06:07 Leroy Anderson A Harvard Festival
Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559356
12:33:00 00:06:09 Richard Hayman March Medley
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80122
12:41:00 00:09:52 Jerome Kern Portrait for Orchestra "Mark Twain"
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Tony Chipurn, trombone Vox 3035
12:52:00 00:06:18 Richard Rodgers The King and I: Overture
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:02:00 00:41:24 George Gershwin Catfish Row Suite with Scenes from Porgy & Bess
San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Audra McDonald, soprano; Brian Stokes Mitchell, bar. RCA 68931
13:45:00 00:14:53 Dmitri Kabalevsky The Comedians Suite Op 26
Kirill Kondrashin RCA Victor Symphony RCA 300350
WCLV MIDDAY
14:02:00 00:03:00 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Boréades: Contredanse
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478
14:06:00 00:01:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Contradance "The Hero Coburg's Victory"
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783
14:09:00 00:09:07 Karl Goldmark In the Garden from "Rustic Wedding"
Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745
14:22:00 00:21:57 Sir Malcolm Arnold Guitar Concerto Op 67 Melos Ensemble Malcolm Arnold Julian Bream, guitar RCA 300350
SEPTEMBER CHOICE CD
15:00:00 00:06:23 Gioacchino Rossini La scala di seta: Overture
Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350
15:12:00 00:06:59 Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No. 6 in A flat major Op 53
Van Cliburn, piano RCA 300350
15:21:00 00:25:34 Camille Saint-Saëns The Carnival of the Animals
Boston Pops Orchestra Arthur Fiedler Hugh Downs, narrator; Leo Litwin, piano; Samuel Lipman, piano RCA 300350
15:49:00 00:08:57 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37
Symphony of the Air Josef Krips Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350
WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
15:58:00 00:03:45 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Summertime
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139
16:06:00 00:02:31 George Gershwin Rag "Rialto Ripples"
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel William Tritt, piano Telarc 80445
16:11:00 00:12:19 George Gershwin Second Rhapsody
Harmonie Ensemble New York Steven Richman Lincoln Mayorga, piano Bridge 9212
16:27:00 00:04:16 George Gershwin Girl Crazy: But Not For Me
London Symphony Orchestra John Williams Joshua Bell, violin Sony 60659
16:36:00 00:03:49 George Gershwin The Man I Love
Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121
16:42:00 00:07:13 George Gershwin Finale from Piano Concerto in F
Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705
16:52:00 00:03:03 George Gershwin Short Story
London Symphony Orchestra Eric Stern Richard Stoltzman, clarinet RCA 61790
16:56:00 00:02:43 George Gershwin Shall We Dance: They All Laughed
London Symphony Orchestra Gregor Bühl Sharon Kam, clarinet Teldec 88482
17:05:00 00:05:27 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 in A minor Op 39
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80310
17:26:00 00:08:17 George Gershwin Let 'Em Eat Cake: Overture
Michael Tilson Thomas Buffalo Philharmonic CBS 42240
17:40:00 00:03:44 Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue in G minor
Yannick Nézet-Séguin Philadelphia Orchestra DeutGram 19032
17:45:00 00:03:52 Johann Sebastian Bach Orch Suite No. 3: Bourrée & Gigue
Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80619
17:52:00 00:02:41 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Tempo di Blues
Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744
17:55:00 00:03:32 George Gershwin Two Waltzes in C
Leonard Pennario, piano EMI 64668
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:19:54 Richard Strauss Der Rosenkavalier: Suite Op 59
Lorin Maazel New York Philharmonic DeutGram 7890
18:31:00 00:02:48 Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 4 Op 101
Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355
18:36:00 00:03:33 Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 7 in G flat Op 101
Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355
18:43:00 00:10:53 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra
Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525
18:54:00 00:04:23 Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 3 Op 101
Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:18:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Ballet Suite "Les Petits riens"
Anton Steck Concerto Cologne Archiv 4775800
19:22:00 00:32:12 John Field Piano Concerto No. 3 in E flat
Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370
20:00 IRON COMPOSER with Mark Satola, live from the Great Lakes Science Center – composers create new musical works heard for the first time at this concert, works that did not exist before today! This year’s Iron Composer is presented as part of the 10th annual IngenuityFest
22:00 MAD ABOUT MUSIC with Gilbert Kaplan and best-selling author Ken Follett - on happiness and Mozart “When I think about what we do as creative artists in my more optimistic moments, I think what we do is create happiness. If you had to pick the person who has brought the most happiness to the most people in the history of the human race, it would have to be Mozart. All those tunes, such good tunes, such a variety of tunes! Mozart is probably the greatest man ever, in my pantheon. His music is like a fix, there’s a rush. It makes you want to jump up a nd say, ’Yes! Life is just terrific, isn’t it? Thank you, Mozart!’”
Handel: Messiah: Excerpt
Academy and Chorus of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner; Jerry Hadley, tenor (Philips 434695)
Willie Dixon: "(I'm Your) Hoochie Coochie Man"
Stranger than Fiction Album. Ken Follett (lead vocal, bass, acoustic guitar) (Oglio Records OGL 82001-2)
Beethoven: Für Elise
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir Georg Solti (Decca 443723)
Bach (arr John Williams): Lute Suite No. 4 in E BWV 1006a – Prélude
John Williams, guitar (Orquesta Sinfónica de Sevilla/José Buenagu (Sony 53359)
Poulenc: La Grenouillère
Felicity Lott, soprano; Pascal Rogé, piano (Decca 458 859)
John Lennon, Paul McCartney: "Because"
John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison (a cappella) (Apple / Capitol CDP 7243 8 34451)
Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G K 216 - First Movement
Gidon Kremer, violin; Vienna Philharmonic/Nikolaus Harnoncourt (DeutGram 453043)
23:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Neil Barsky, Publisher of The Marshall Project. Nonprofit news organizations as exemplars of high-quality investigative reporting