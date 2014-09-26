Program Guide 09-26-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:27:13 Louis Théodore Gouvy Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 25

Jacques Mercier German Radio Philharmonic CPO 777382

00:31:00 00:33:46 George Gershwin Piano Concerto in F

Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705

01:07:00 00:25:13 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony in A

Jean Martinon Orchestre National de France Brilliant 94360

01:34:00 00:29:13 Maurice Ravel String Quartet in F

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80111

02:05:00 01:21:13 Giuseppe Verdi Requiem

Boston Symphony Orchestra Erich Leinsdorf Birgit Nilsson, soprano; Lili Chookasian, contralto; Carlo Bergonzi, tenor; Ezio Flagello, bass; Boston Chorus Pro Musica RCA 300350

03:28:00 00:25:16 Frédéric Chopin Cello Sonata in G minor Op 65

Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 53112

03:55:00 00:28:26 William L. Dawson Negro Folk Symphony

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9226

04:25:00 00:32:02 John Field Piano Concerto No. 2 in A flat

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370

04:59:00 00:19:33 Alan Hovhaness Symphony No. 1 Op 17

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3168

05:21:00 00:19:04 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry An English Suite

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

05:42:00 00:03:45 Johann Sebastian Bach Fantasia & Fugue in D minor

Canadian Brass Steinway 30008

05:57:00 00:03:09 Frédéric Chopin Tarantelle in A flat major Op 43

Vladimir Ziva Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 555048

BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:11:17 César Franck Finale from Symphony in d

Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma 2647

06:20:00 00:02:03 Arcangelo Corelli Allegro from Concerto Grosso Op 6

Joel Smirnoff CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2011

06:25:00 00:03:03 Dag Wirén Praeludium from Serenade for Strings Op 11

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

06:30:00 00:07:24 Frédéric Chopin Ballade No. 3 in A flat Op 47

Van Cliburn, piano RCA 300350

06:40:00 00:07:54 George Gershwin Lullaby for Strings

Riccardo Chailly Cleveland Orchestra Decca 417326

06:51:00 00:03:05 Amy Beach Fireflies Op 15

Joel Fan, piano Reference 119

06:59:00 00:02:38 Fred K. Huffer March "Black Jack"

Col. Lowell Graham USAF Heritage of America Band Klavier 11139

07:05:00 00:05:04 Johannes Brahms How Lovely is Thy Dwelling Place

Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Singverein MAA 2010

07:14:00 00:04:50 François Devienne Rondo from Flute Concerto No. 7

Tapiola Sinfonietta Jean Jacques Kantorow Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1359

07:20:00 00:02:02 Ambroise Thomas Mignon: Gavotte

Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9765

07:25:00 00:01:55 Kurt Weill The Ballade of Mack the Knife

London Symphony Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas Members of CBS 44798

07:30:00 00:05:16 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Partita No. 1: Bourrée & Double

Chris Thile, mandolin Nonesuch 535360

07:40:00 00:08:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Two Minuets from Divertimento No.2

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793

07:51:00 00:02:52 Fernando Bustamante Misionera

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

07:55:00 00:02:01 Kermit Poling A Holly and Ivy Calypso

West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087

07:58:00 00:00:46 George Gershwin Gershwin Song-book: S'Wonderful

Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280

08:07:00 00:05:55 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from String Quartet No. 9 Op 59

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80268

08:15:00 00:07:00 Gioacchino Rossini The Barber of Seville: Overture

Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

08:25:00 00:02:10 Anthony Holborne Almaine "The Night Watch"

Jordi Savall Hespèrion XXI AliaVox 9813

08:28:00 00:07:14 Modest Mussorgsky Boris Godunov: Coronation Scene

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Karl Dent, tenor; Kevin Maynor, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80333

08:40:00 00:06:25 Randall Thompson Scherzo from Symphony No. 2

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594

08:50:00 00:03:55 Maurice Ravel Pantoum from Piano Trio

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano; Joshua Bell, violin; Steven Isserlis, cello Decca 425860

08:55:00 00:05:46 George Gershwin Selections from "Girl Crazy"

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 426404

09:10:00 00:17:49 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue

Rochester Philharmonic Jeff Tyzik Jon Nakamatsu, piano Harm Mundi 807441

09:33:00 00:04:16 George Gershwin Girl Crazy: Embraceable You

London Symphony Orchestra John Williams Joshua Bell, violin Sony 60659

09:41:00 00:09:12 Gioacchino Rossini La gazza ladra: Overture

Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

09:55:00 00:02:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2

Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord Delos 3402

WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:04:00 00:03:36 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance

Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350

10:08:00 00:03:47 Igor Stravinsky Fireworks Op 4

Pierre Boulez Chicago Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 437850

10:16:00 00:07:20 Franz Schubert Overture in the Italian Style in C

Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329

10:22:00 00:04:48 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 2 in E flat

Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 798943

10:29:00 00:05:29 Carl Maria von Weber Overture to The Ruler of the Spirits

Roy Goodman Hanover Band Nimbus 5154

10:39:00 00:13:07 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude

Yakov Kreizberg Netherlands Philharmonic PentaTone 5186041

10:51:00 00:28:26 William L. Dawson Negro Folk Symphony

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9226

11:25:00 00:05:43 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Verdi's "Rigoletto"

Byron Janis, piano RCA 300350

11:32:00 00:06:57 Anatoly Liadov The Enchanted Lake Op 62

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 447084

11:42:00 00:08:18 Carl Friedrich Abel Symphony in B flat Op 7

Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8648

11:52:00 00:06:14 Béla Bartók Romanian Folk Dances

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415668

BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

12:11:00 00:10:26 George Gershwin Cuban Overture

Riccardo Chailly Cleveland Orchestra Decca 417326

12:24:00 00:06:07 Leroy Anderson A Harvard Festival

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559356

12:33:00 00:06:09 Richard Hayman March Medley

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80122

12:41:00 00:09:52 Jerome Kern Portrait for Orchestra "Mark Twain"

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Tony Chipurn, trombone Vox 3035

12:52:00 00:06:18 Richard Rodgers The King and I: Overture

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 00:41:24 George Gershwin Catfish Row Suite with Scenes from Porgy & Bess

San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Audra McDonald, soprano; Brian Stokes Mitchell, bar. RCA 68931

13:45:00 00:14:53 Dmitri Kabalevsky The Comedians Suite Op 26

Kirill Kondrashin RCA Victor Symphony RCA 300350

WCLV MIDDAY

14:02:00 00:03:00 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Boréades: Contredanse

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478

14:06:00 00:01:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Contradance "The Hero Coburg's Victory"

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783

14:09:00 00:09:07 Karl Goldmark In the Garden from "Rustic Wedding"

Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745

14:22:00 00:21:57 Sir Malcolm Arnold Guitar Concerto Op 67 Melos Ensemble Malcolm Arnold Julian Bream, guitar RCA 300350

SEPTEMBER CHOICE CD

15:00:00 00:06:23 Gioacchino Rossini La scala di seta: Overture

Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

15:12:00 00:06:59 Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No. 6 in A flat major Op 53

Van Cliburn, piano RCA 300350

15:21:00 00:25:34 Camille Saint-Saëns The Carnival of the Animals

Boston Pops Orchestra Arthur Fiedler Hugh Downs, narrator; Leo Litwin, piano; Samuel Lipman, piano RCA 300350

15:49:00 00:08:57 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37

Symphony of the Air Josef Krips Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350

WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00 00:03:45 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Summertime

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

16:06:00 00:02:31 George Gershwin Rag "Rialto Ripples"

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel William Tritt, piano Telarc 80445

16:11:00 00:12:19 George Gershwin Second Rhapsody

Harmonie Ensemble New York Steven Richman Lincoln Mayorga, piano Bridge 9212

16:27:00 00:04:16 George Gershwin Girl Crazy: But Not For Me

London Symphony Orchestra John Williams Joshua Bell, violin Sony 60659

16:36:00 00:03:49 George Gershwin The Man I Love

Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121

16:42:00 00:07:13 George Gershwin Finale from Piano Concerto in F

Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705

16:52:00 00:03:03 George Gershwin Short Story

London Symphony Orchestra Eric Stern Richard Stoltzman, clarinet RCA 61790

16:56:00 00:02:43 George Gershwin Shall We Dance: They All Laughed

London Symphony Orchestra Gregor Bühl Sharon Kam, clarinet Teldec 88482

17:05:00 00:05:27 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 in A minor Op 39

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80310

17:26:00 00:08:17 George Gershwin Let 'Em Eat Cake: Overture

Michael Tilson Thomas Buffalo Philharmonic CBS 42240

17:40:00 00:03:44 Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue in G minor

Yannick Nézet-Séguin Philadelphia Orchestra DeutGram 19032

17:45:00 00:03:52 Johann Sebastian Bach Orch Suite No. 3: Bourrée & Gigue

Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80619

17:52:00 00:02:41 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Tempo di Blues

Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744

17:55:00 00:03:32 George Gershwin Two Waltzes in C

Leonard Pennario, piano EMI 64668

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:19:54 Richard Strauss Der Rosenkavalier: Suite Op 59

Lorin Maazel New York Philharmonic DeutGram 7890

18:31:00 00:02:48 Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 4 Op 101

Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355

18:36:00 00:03:33 Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 7 in G flat Op 101

Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355

18:43:00 00:10:53 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

18:54:00 00:04:23 Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 3 Op 101

Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:18:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Ballet Suite "Les Petits riens"

Anton Steck Concerto Cologne Archiv 4775800

19:22:00 00:32:12 John Field Piano Concerto No. 3 in E flat

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370

20:00 IRON COMPOSER with Mark Satola, live from the Great Lakes Science Center – composers create new musical works heard for the first time at this concert, works that did not exist before today! This year’s Iron Composer is presented as part of the 10th annual IngenuityFest

22:00 MAD ABOUT MUSIC with Gilbert Kaplan and best-selling author Ken Follett - on happiness and Mozart “When I think about what we do as creative artists in my more optimistic moments, I think what we do is create happiness. If you had to pick the person who has brought the most happiness to the most people in the history of the human race, it would have to be Mozart. All those tunes, such good tunes, such a variety of tunes! Mozart is probably the greatest man ever, in my pantheon. His music is like a fix, there’s a rush. It makes you want to jump up a nd say, ’Yes! Life is just terrific, isn’t it? Thank you, Mozart!’”

Handel: Messiah: Excerpt

Academy and Chorus of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner; Jerry Hadley, tenor (Philips 434695)

Willie Dixon: "(I'm Your) Hoochie Coochie Man"

Stranger than Fiction Album. Ken Follett (lead vocal, bass, acoustic guitar) (Oglio Records OGL 82001-2)

Beethoven: Für Elise

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir Georg Solti (Decca 443723)

Bach (arr John Williams): Lute Suite No. 4 in E BWV 1006a – Prélude

John Williams, guitar (Orquesta Sinfónica de Sevilla/José Buenagu (Sony 53359)

Poulenc: La Grenouillère

Felicity Lott, soprano; Pascal Rogé, piano (Decca 458 859)

John Lennon, Paul McCartney: "Because"

John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison (a cappella) (Apple / Capitol CDP 7243 8 34451)

Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G K 216 - First Movement

Gidon Kremer, violin; Vienna Philharmonic/Nikolaus Harnoncourt (DeutGram 453043)

23:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Neil Barsky, Publisher of The Marshall Project. Nonprofit news organizations as exemplars of high-quality investigative reporting

