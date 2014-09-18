Program Guide 09-18-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT WITH ROB GRIER

00:02:00 00:31:16 Robert Schumann Carnaval Op 9

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9300

00:35:00 00:35:07 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 2 in B minor Op 16

Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220623

01:12:00 00:41:53 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op 30

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2192

01:56:00 00:39:21 Ernest Bloch America Seattle Symphony

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Chorale Delos 3135

02:37:00 00:32:06 Franz Schubert Four Impromptus

Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 798943

03:11:00 00:39:19 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 1 in E minor Op 39

Sir Colin Davis Boston Symphony Orchestra Philips 446157

03:52:00 00:25:07 William Byrd Mass for 5 voices

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572

04:19:00 00:41:57 Wilhelm Stenhammar Symphony No. 2 in G minor Op 34

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 445857

05:03:00 00:16:32 Lord Berners Luna Park

Kenneth Alwyn RTÉ Sinfonietta MarcoPolo 223716

05:22:00 00:16:41 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Jewels of the Madonna: Suite

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10511

05:41:00 00:05:30 Jean Sibelius Romance in C major Op 42

Vladimir Ashkenazy Boston Symphony Orchestra Decca 436566

05:55:00 00:03:00 Johann Strauss Jr Cavalry March Op 428

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM WITH JACQUELINE GERBER

06:07:00 00:10:04 George Frideric Handel Concerto in F HWV 331/316

Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 453451

06:20:00 00:02:41 Carl Maria von Weber Der Freischütz: Hunters' Chorus "Was

Dresden State Orchestra Silvio Varviso Leipzig Radio Chorus Philips 422410

06:26:00 00:03:37 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 2

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660

06:30:00 00:07:24 Claude Debussy Clouds from "Three Nocturnes"

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80617

06:40:00 00:08:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from Symphony No. 41

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7574

06:50:00 00:04:33 Erik Satie Poudre d'or

Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 421713

06:59:00 00:02:20 John Philip Sousa March "El Capitán"

Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130

07:05:00 00:04:06 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Minuet

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 452970

07:10:00 00:07:22 John Field Rondeau in A flat major

London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Míceál O'Rourke, piano Chandos 9534

07:20:00 00:03:04 Bernard Herrmann North by Northwest: Main Title

Bernard Herrmann London Philharmonic Orchestra Decca 443895

07:25:00 00:01:22 Orlande de Lassus Jubilate Deo

Anton Armstrong St. Olaf Choir St.Olaf 3215

07:29:00 00:05:12 Carl Stamitz Rondo from Flute Concerto Op 29

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Irena Grafenauer, flute Philips 426318

07:40:00 00:08:23 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1:

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80378

07:52:00 00:05:13 Ludwig van Beethoven Presto from String Quartet No. 14 Op 131

Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

07:58:00 00:01:32 Iosif Ivanovici Waltz "Danube Waves"

Daniell Revenaugh, piano Seraphim 73300



BBC NEWS

08:07:00 00:07:07 Antonín Dvorák Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 22

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549

08:18:00 00:08:35 Alan Hovhaness Alleluia & Fugue for String Orchestra Op 40

Rudolf Werthen I Fiamminghi Telarc 80392

08:30:00 00:07:00 Gioacchino Rossini The Barber of Seville: Overture

Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

08:40:00 00:07:22 Richard Strauss Waltzes from "Der Rosenkavalier"

Gil Shaham, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano DeutGram 447640

08:47:00 00:04:19 Guillaume de Machaut Virelai "Douce dame jolie"

Michael Jaffee Waverly Consort Vanguard 8201

08:55:00 00:06:43 Alfred Newman How to Marry a Millionaire: Overture

Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347

09:05:00 00:15:07 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto for 2 Violins in D minor

Curtis 20/21 Ensemble Vinay Parameswaran Jennifer Koh, violin; Jaime Laredo, violin Cedille 146

09:27:00 00:03:40 James Horner Titanic: My Heart Will Go On

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4

09:35:00 00:04:04 Giacomo Puccini La bohème: O soave fanciulla

Dresden State Orchestra Nicola Luisotti Anna Netrebko, soprano; Rolando Villazón, tenor DeutGram 8845

09:51:00 00:02:24 Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude "Rejoice Greatly"

Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 81742

09:55:00 00:02:44 Benjamin Frankel Carriage and Pair

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66968

WCLV MIDDAY WITH MARK SATOLA

10:00:00 00:03:29 Sir Peter Maxwell Davies Farewell to Stromness

Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112

10:04:00 00:01:47 Nicola Matteis Ground after the Scotch Humor

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin; Members of DeutGram 13993

10:08:00 00:07:27 Gioacchino Rossini Grand Overture

Alun Francis Haydn Orchestra CPO 999063

10:17:00 00:04:19 Franz Liszt Consolation No. 3 in D flat major

Nelson Freire, piano Decca 4782728

10:24:00 00:05:47 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo a capriccio in G major Op 129

Russell Sherman, piano GM Records 2068

10:31:00 00:12:25 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 1 in E flat major

Sir Charles Mackerras Prague Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80256

10:45:00 00:05:09 Erik Satie Je te veux

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290

10:52:00 00:31:22 Sir Alexander Mackenzie Violin Concerto in C sharp minor Op 32

Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Vernon Handley Malcolm Stewart, violin Hyperion 66975

11:26:00 00:07:38 Padre Antonio Soler Sonata No. 11 in B major

Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515

11:36:00 00:07:58 George Frideric Handel Oboe Concerto No. 1 in B flat major

English Concert Trevor Pinnock David Reichenberg, oboe Archiv 415291

11:45:00 00:08:07 Richard Strauss Neapolitan Folk Life from "Aus Italien" Op 16

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425941

11:55:00 00:03:04 Carl Nielsen Aladdin Suite: Oriental March Op 34Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony CBS 44934

BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN WITH MARK SATOLA

12:10:00 00:06:53 Franz von Suppé Light Cavalry: Overture

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

12:18:00 00:06:40 Frank Loesser Guys and Dolls: Medley

Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra ClevPops 2008

12:26:00 00:06:58 Johan Svendsen Norwegian Artists' Carnival Op 14

Ole Kristian Ruud Trondheim Symphony Orchestra VirginClas 45128

12:35:00 00:06:56 Aaron Copland Danzón Cubano

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639

12:44:00 00:13:36 Frederick Loewe Camelot: Suite

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80375

BIG WORK AT ONE WITH MARK SATOLA

13:01:00 00:35:05 Sir Granville Bantock A Hebridean Symphony

Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Hyperion 66450

13:39:00 00:20:22 Ernö Dohnányi Serenade for Strings Op 10

Dmitry Sitkovetsky NES Chamber Orchestra Nonesuch 79545

WCLV MIDDAY WITH MARK SATOLA

14:01:00 00:03:01 Joaquín Rodrigo Soleriana: Passepied

Enrique Bátiz Royal Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 67435

14:04:00 00:05:59 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 32 in C sharp minor Op 50

Vladimir Ziva Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 555048

14:12:00 00:09:50 Hamish MacCunn Overture "The Land of the Mountain and

Sir Alexander Gibson Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8379

14:26:00 00:20:32 William Wallace Sir William Wallace

Martyn Brabbins BBC Scottish Symphony Hyperion 66848

14:48:00 00:08:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 5

English Concert Andrew Manze Andrew Manze, violin Harm Mundi 907385

15:02:00 00:12:01 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite

Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

15:12:00 00:09:01 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

Charles Munch Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

15:29:00 00:19:09 Alan Hovhaness Symphony No. 2 Op 132

Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

15:51:00 00:04:43 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 3 in E major Op 10

Van Cliburn, piano RCA 300350

15:58:00 00:03:49 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's

Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 81742

WCLV DRIVE TIME WITH BILL O'CONNELL

16:06:00 00:02:53 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk

Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272

16:12:00 00:12:01 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances

Sir Simon Rattle Berlin Philharmonic EMI 273

16:28:00 00:03:47 Howard Shore The Return of the King: The White Tree

Nic Raine City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1160

16:33:00 00:03:49 Alexandre Desplat The King's Speech: Theme

City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1398

16:38:00 00:02:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute: March of the Priests

Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479

16:42:00 00:06:46 Imant Raminsh Ave verum corpus

Versija Chamber Choir Jade 48798

16:52:00 00:02:34 Lord Berners Polka

David Lloyd-Jones Royal Ballet Sinfonia MarcoPolo 223711

16:56:00 00:01:57 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 39 in B major Op 63

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289

17:05:00 00:05:34 Franz Lehár Giuditta: Meine Lippen sie küssen

Prague Philharmonia Emmanuel Villaume Anna Netrebko, soprano DeutGram 12217

17:25:00 00:08:43 George Gershwin Variations on "I Got Rhythm"

Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705

17:40:00 00:04:14 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 4 in F major Op 15

Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350

17:45:00 00:04:36 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 9 in B major Op 32

Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350

17:52:00 00:02:33 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 9 in D major Op 59

Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533

17:57:00 00:01:53 George Frideric Handel Samson: Awake the Trumpet's Lofty Sound

Sym of Harmony & Invention Harry Christophers The Sixteen Collins 70382

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS WITH BILL O'CONNELL

18:09:00 00:17:57 Benjamin Britten The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra Op 34

Boston Pops Orchestra Arthur Fiedler Hugh Downs, narrator RCA 300350

18:29:00 00:01:35 Arthur Benjamin Jamaican Rumba from "Six Caribbean

Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63034

18:33:00 00:01:35 Carlos Salzedo Suite of Eight Dances: Rumba

Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273

18:37:00 00:15:53 Claude Debussy Printemps

Charles Munch Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

18:55:00 00:02:41 Giuseppe Verdi Requiem: Sanctus

Boston Symphony Orchestra Erich Leinsdorf Boston Chorus Pro Musica RCA 300350



SYMPHONY AT SEVEN WITH JOHN SIMNA

19:02:00 00:10:18 Hector Berlioz Waverley Overture Op 1

Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA 68790

19:14:00 00:39:40 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4 in F minor Op 36

Pierre Monteux Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

19:56:00 00:02:56 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 15 in C major Op 72

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 209

20:00 CIPC PRESENTS: THE 2013 MEDALISTS WITH APOLLO’S FIRE, recorded at Gartner Auditorium 8/23/2014 – Stanislav Khristenko, Arseny Tarasevich-Nikolaev, François Dumont & Jiayan Sun, piano; Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Pianos in C BWV 1061

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Pianos in c BWV 1062

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Sonata for 2 Pianos K 448

Darius Milhaud: Scaramouche

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 1 for 2 Pianos

Albert Lavignac: Gallope-Marche for piano, 8-hands

21:36:00 00:24:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 11 for Winds in E flat

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 431683



22:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Alison Young: Czech Philharmonic Orchestra/Jiri Belohlávek; Alisa Weilerstein, cello - From the 2014 BBC Proms

22:04 Leos Janácek: From the House of the Dead: Prelude (1928)

22:20 Antonín Dvorák: Cello Concerto in b Op 104 (1895)

23:15 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A Op 92 (1812)