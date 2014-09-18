Program Guide 09-18-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT WITH ROB GRIER
00:02:00 00:31:16 Robert Schumann Carnaval Op 9
Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9300
00:35:00 00:35:07 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 2 in B minor Op 16
Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220623
01:12:00 00:41:53 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op 30
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2192
01:56:00 00:39:21 Ernest Bloch America Seattle Symphony
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Chorale Delos 3135
02:37:00 00:32:06 Franz Schubert Four Impromptus
Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 798943
03:11:00 00:39:19 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 1 in E minor Op 39
Sir Colin Davis Boston Symphony Orchestra Philips 446157
03:52:00 00:25:07 William Byrd Mass for 5 voices
Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572
04:19:00 00:41:57 Wilhelm Stenhammar Symphony No. 2 in G minor Op 34
Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 445857
05:03:00 00:16:32 Lord Berners Luna Park
Kenneth Alwyn RTÉ Sinfonietta MarcoPolo 223716
05:22:00 00:16:41 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Jewels of the Madonna: Suite
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10511
05:41:00 00:05:30 Jean Sibelius Romance in C major Op 42
Vladimir Ashkenazy Boston Symphony Orchestra Decca 436566
05:55:00 00:03:00 Johann Strauss Jr Cavalry March Op 428
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM WITH JACQUELINE GERBER
06:07:00 00:10:04 George Frideric Handel Concerto in F HWV 331/316
Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 453451
06:20:00 00:02:41 Carl Maria von Weber Der Freischütz: Hunters' Chorus "Was
Dresden State Orchestra Silvio Varviso Leipzig Radio Chorus Philips 422410
06:26:00 00:03:37 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 2
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660
06:30:00 00:07:24 Claude Debussy Clouds from "Three Nocturnes"
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80617
06:40:00 00:08:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from Symphony No. 41
Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7574
06:50:00 00:04:33 Erik Satie Poudre d'or
Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 421713
06:59:00 00:02:20 John Philip Sousa March "El Capitán"
Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130
07:05:00 00:04:06 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Minuet
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 452970
07:10:00 00:07:22 John Field Rondeau in A flat major
London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Míceál O'Rourke, piano Chandos 9534
07:20:00 00:03:04 Bernard Herrmann North by Northwest: Main Title
Bernard Herrmann London Philharmonic Orchestra Decca 443895
07:25:00 00:01:22 Orlande de Lassus Jubilate Deo
Anton Armstrong St. Olaf Choir St.Olaf 3215
07:29:00 00:05:12 Carl Stamitz Rondo from Flute Concerto Op 29
Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Irena Grafenauer, flute Philips 426318
07:40:00 00:08:23 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1:
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80378
07:52:00 00:05:13 Ludwig van Beethoven Presto from String Quartet No. 14 Op 131
Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012
07:58:00 00:01:32 Iosif Ivanovici Waltz "Danube Waves"
Daniell Revenaugh, piano Seraphim 73300
BBC NEWS
08:07:00 00:07:07 Antonín Dvorák Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 22
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549
08:18:00 00:08:35 Alan Hovhaness Alleluia & Fugue for String Orchestra Op 40
Rudolf Werthen I Fiamminghi Telarc 80392
08:30:00 00:07:00 Gioacchino Rossini The Barber of Seville: Overture
Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350
08:40:00 00:07:22 Richard Strauss Waltzes from "Der Rosenkavalier"
Gil Shaham, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano DeutGram 447640
08:47:00 00:04:19 Guillaume de Machaut Virelai "Douce dame jolie"
Michael Jaffee Waverly Consort Vanguard 8201
08:55:00 00:06:43 Alfred Newman How to Marry a Millionaire: Overture
Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347
09:05:00 00:15:07 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto for 2 Violins in D minor
Curtis 20/21 Ensemble Vinay Parameswaran Jennifer Koh, violin; Jaime Laredo, violin Cedille 146
09:27:00 00:03:40 James Horner Titanic: My Heart Will Go On
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4
09:35:00 00:04:04 Giacomo Puccini La bohème: O soave fanciulla
Dresden State Orchestra Nicola Luisotti Anna Netrebko, soprano; Rolando Villazón, tenor DeutGram 8845
09:51:00 00:02:24 Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude "Rejoice Greatly"
Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 81742
09:55:00 00:02:44 Benjamin Frankel Carriage and Pair
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66968
WCLV MIDDAY WITH MARK SATOLA
10:00:00 00:03:29 Sir Peter Maxwell Davies Farewell to Stromness
Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112
10:04:00 00:01:47 Nicola Matteis Ground after the Scotch Humor
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin; Members of DeutGram 13993
10:08:00 00:07:27 Gioacchino Rossini Grand Overture
Alun Francis Haydn Orchestra CPO 999063
10:17:00 00:04:19 Franz Liszt Consolation No. 3 in D flat major
Nelson Freire, piano Decca 4782728
10:24:00 00:05:47 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo a capriccio in G major Op 129
Russell Sherman, piano GM Records 2068
10:31:00 00:12:25 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 1 in E flat major
Sir Charles Mackerras Prague Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80256
10:45:00 00:05:09 Erik Satie Je te veux
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290
10:52:00 00:31:22 Sir Alexander Mackenzie Violin Concerto in C sharp minor Op 32
Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Vernon Handley Malcolm Stewart, violin Hyperion 66975
11:26:00 00:07:38 Padre Antonio Soler Sonata No. 11 in B major
Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515
11:36:00 00:07:58 George Frideric Handel Oboe Concerto No. 1 in B flat major
English Concert Trevor Pinnock David Reichenberg, oboe Archiv 415291
11:45:00 00:08:07 Richard Strauss Neapolitan Folk Life from "Aus Italien" Op 16
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425941
Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony CBS 44934
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN WITH MARK SATOLA
12:10:00 00:06:53 Franz von Suppé Light Cavalry: Overture
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071
12:18:00 00:06:40 Frank Loesser Guys and Dolls: Medley
Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra ClevPops 2008
12:26:00 00:06:58 Johan Svendsen Norwegian Artists' Carnival Op 14
Ole Kristian Ruud Trondheim Symphony Orchestra VirginClas 45128
12:35:00 00:06:56 Aaron Copland Danzón Cubano
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639
12:44:00 00:13:36 Frederick Loewe Camelot: Suite
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80375
BIG WORK AT ONE WITH MARK SATOLA
13:01:00 00:35:05 Sir Granville Bantock A Hebridean Symphony
Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Hyperion 66450
13:39:00 00:20:22 Ernö Dohnányi Serenade for Strings Op 10
Dmitry Sitkovetsky NES Chamber Orchestra Nonesuch 79545
WCLV MIDDAY WITH MARK SATOLA
14:01:00 00:03:01 Joaquín Rodrigo Soleriana: Passepied
Enrique Bátiz Royal Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 67435
14:04:00 00:05:59 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 32 in C sharp minor Op 50
Vladimir Ziva Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 555048
14:12:00 00:09:50 Hamish MacCunn Overture "The Land of the Mountain and
Sir Alexander Gibson Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8379
14:26:00 00:20:32 William Wallace Sir William Wallace
Martyn Brabbins BBC Scottish Symphony Hyperion 66848
14:48:00 00:08:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 5
English Concert Andrew Manze Andrew Manze, violin Harm Mundi 907385
15:02:00 00:12:01 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite
Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350
15:12:00 00:09:01 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun
Charles Munch Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350
15:29:00 00:19:09 Alan Hovhaness Symphony No. 2 Op 132
Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350
15:51:00 00:04:43 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 3 in E major Op 10
Van Cliburn, piano RCA 300350
15:58:00 00:03:49 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's
Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 81742
WCLV DRIVE TIME WITH BILL O'CONNELL
16:06:00 00:02:53 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk
Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272
16:12:00 00:12:01 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances
Sir Simon Rattle Berlin Philharmonic EMI 273
16:28:00 00:03:47 Howard Shore The Return of the King: The White Tree
Nic Raine City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1160
16:33:00 00:03:49 Alexandre Desplat The King's Speech: Theme
City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1398
16:38:00 00:02:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute: March of the Priests
Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479
16:42:00 00:06:46 Imant Raminsh Ave verum corpus
Versija Chamber Choir Jade 48798
16:52:00 00:02:34 Lord Berners Polka
David Lloyd-Jones Royal Ballet Sinfonia MarcoPolo 223711
16:56:00 00:01:57 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 39 in B major Op 63
Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289
17:05:00 00:05:34 Franz Lehár Giuditta: Meine Lippen sie küssen
Prague Philharmonia Emmanuel Villaume Anna Netrebko, soprano DeutGram 12217
17:25:00 00:08:43 George Gershwin Variations on "I Got Rhythm"
Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705
17:40:00 00:04:14 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 4 in F major Op 15
Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350
17:45:00 00:04:36 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 9 in B major Op 32
Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350
17:52:00 00:02:33 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 9 in D major Op 59
Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533
17:57:00 00:01:53 George Frideric Handel Samson: Awake the Trumpet's Lofty Sound
Sym of Harmony & Invention Harry Christophers The Sixteen Collins 70382
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS WITH BILL O'CONNELL
18:09:00 00:17:57 Benjamin Britten The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra Op 34
Boston Pops Orchestra Arthur Fiedler Hugh Downs, narrator RCA 300350
18:29:00 00:01:35 Arthur Benjamin Jamaican Rumba from "Six Caribbean
Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63034
18:33:00 00:01:35 Carlos Salzedo Suite of Eight Dances: Rumba
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273
18:37:00 00:15:53 Claude Debussy Printemps
Charles Munch Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350
18:55:00 00:02:41 Giuseppe Verdi Requiem: Sanctus
Boston Symphony Orchestra Erich Leinsdorf Boston Chorus Pro Musica RCA 300350
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN WITH JOHN SIMNA
19:02:00 00:10:18 Hector Berlioz Waverley Overture Op 1
Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA 68790
19:14:00 00:39:40 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4 in F minor Op 36
Pierre Monteux Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350
19:56:00 00:02:56 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 15 in C major Op 72
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 209
20:00 CIPC PRESENTS: THE 2013 MEDALISTS WITH APOLLO’S FIRE, recorded at Gartner Auditorium 8/23/2014 – Stanislav Khristenko, Arseny Tarasevich-Nikolaev, François Dumont & Jiayan Sun, piano; Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Pianos in C BWV 1061
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Pianos in c BWV 1062
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Sonata for 2 Pianos K 448
Darius Milhaud: Scaramouche
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 1 for 2 Pianos
Albert Lavignac: Gallope-Marche for piano, 8-hands
21:36:00 00:24:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 11 for Winds in E flat
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 431683
22:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Alison Young: Czech Philharmonic Orchestra/Jiri Belohlávek; Alisa Weilerstein, cello - From the 2014 BBC Proms
22:04 Leos Janácek: From the House of the Dead: Prelude (1928)
22:20 Antonín Dvorák: Cello Concerto in b Op 104 (1895)
23:15 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A Op 92 (1812)