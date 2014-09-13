Program Guide 09-13-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:23:23 Clara Schumann Piano Concerto in A minor Op 7

Alma Mahler Sinfonietta Stefania Rinaldi Francesco Nicolosi, piano Naxos 557552

00:29:00 00:20:28 Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No. 4 in F

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67451

00:54:00 00:41:24 Richard Strauss Sinfonia domestica Op 53

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 53511

01:37:00 00:41:25 Max Reger Variations & Fugue on a Theme of Hiller Op 100

Neeme Järvi Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Chandos 8794

02:21:00 00:45:11 Joachim Raff Symphony No. 3 in F Op 153

Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628

03:09:00 00:59:31 Arnold Schoenberg Gurrelieder: Part 1

Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle Karita Mattila, soprano; Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Thomas Moser, tenor EMI 57303

04:14:00 00:50:14 Arnold Schoenberg Gurrelieder: Parts 2 & 3

Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle Thomas Moser, tenor; Thomas Quasthoff, baritone; Philip Langridge, tenor; Berlin Radio Choir; Ernst Senff Choir EMI 57303

05:06:00 00:27:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Quartet No. 2 in E flat

Fauré Quartet DeutGram 6609

05:37:00 00:41:27 César Franck Symphony in D minor

Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma 2647

06:20:00 00:18:13 Johann Sebastian Bach A Musical Offering: Trio Sonata in C minor

Joshua Smith, flute; Allison Guest Edberg, violin; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord; Ann Marie Morgan, cello Delos 3408

06:42:00 00:11:50 George Butterworth Two English Idylls

Jeffrey Tate English Chamber Orchestra EMI 47945

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

07:01:00 Isaac Albéniz El Puerto, from Iberia

Lang Lang, piano Sony 771901

07:05:50 Ernesto Lecuona Canto del Guajiro

Thomas Tirino, piano Bis 754

07:08:08 Manuel Ponce Estrellita

Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille 086

07:11:43 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Hamlet, Fantasy Overture, Op. 67

Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 001529602

07:33:11 Manuel de Falla Nights in the Gardens of Spain

Martha Argerich, piano Orchestre de Paris Daniel Barenboim Erato 88255

08:00:50 Mauro Giuliani Guitar Concerto No. 3 in F Op 70

Angel Romero, guitar English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard EMI 47986

08:31:28 Carlos Chávez Symphony No. 4, "Sinfonía Romántica"

Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 942

08:55:37 Anatol Liadov Russian Dance

Andrés Díaz, cello; Samuel Sanders, piano Sono Luminus 90188

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; Special “Best Of” Highlights program

14-year-old cellist, Johannes Gray from Wilmette, Illinois

Capriccio by Lucas Foss

15-year-old violinist, Gloria Ferry Brennan from Whidbey Island, Washington

Movement One of the Sonata for Violin and Piano by Francis Poulenc

17-year-old oboist Nicholas Tisherman from Katonah, NY

Oboe Quartet in F, KV 370, Mvt. 1 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

The Boston Children’s Chorus under the direction of Anthony Trecek King

Alleluia by Randall Thomson

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Non-Strauss Viennese Waltzes

Franz Schubert: Waltzes, German dances, Ländler (selection)

William Kapell, piano (RCA 68894 CD) 7:00

Joseph Lanner: Die Romantiker

Alexander Schneider Ensemble (Columbia 6316 LP) 5:54

Rudolf Sieczynski: Wien, du Stadt meiner Träume (Vienna, city of my dreams)

Lotte Lehmann, soprano; Paul Ulanowsky, piano (Odyssey 32160179 LP) 3:08

Franz Lehar: “Gern hab ich die Frauen geküsst from Paganini

Richard Tauber, tenor; Orchestra of the Deutsches Künstlertheater/Ernst Hauke (EMI 69787 CD) 3:43

Karl Zeller: Schenkt man sich Rosen in Tyrol from Der Vogelhändler

Barbara Hendricks, soprano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Lawrence Foster (EMI Classics 54626 CD) 3:27

Karl Komzák: Bad’ner Mad’ln Waltz

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Hans Knappertsbusch (London Stereo Treasury STS 15264 LP) 9:04

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: The Tartan and The Thistle - As the country prepares for an historic vote on independence from the U-K, we'll hear music from films about Scotland, including Braveheart, Rob Roy, Local Hero and more

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Pipes from Mrs. Brown, 1997 – Milan 73138 35821-2 - Stephen Warbeck

- Willie Cochrane, bagpipes

End Credits from Braveheart, 1995 – London G2 48295 - James Horner

- London Symphony Orchestra/James Horner, cond.

Overture and Robert and Mary from Rob Roy, 1995 – Virgin 7243 8 40351 2 9 - Carter Burwell

- original soundtrack/Carter Burwell, cond.

There Can Be Only One from Highlander, 1986 – London 289 458 91202 - Michael Kamen

- London Metropolitan Orchestra/Michael Kamen, cond.

Wild Theme from Local Hero, 1983 - Warner Bros 45457 - Mark Knopfler

- original soundtrack

Making Plans/Gathering the Clans from Braveheart, 1995 – London G2 48295 - James Horner

- London Symphony Orchestra/James Horner, cond.

Home from the Hills from Rob Roy, 1995 – Virgin 7243 8 40351 2 9 - Carter Burwell

- original soundtrack/Carter Burwell, cond.

Vivre et Mourir from Mary, Queen of Scots, 1971 – Intrada MAF 59 - John Barry

- Vanessa Redgrave, vocals/original soundtrack

Mary's Theme and But Not Through My Realm from Mary, Queen of Scots, 1971 – Intrada MAF 59 - John Barry

- original soundtrack/John Barry, cond.

Main Title and Finale from The Body Snatcher, 1945 - Marco Polo 8.25125 - Roy Webb

- Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra (Bratislava)/William T. Stromberg, cond.

Suite from The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, 2007 – Sony 88697-19300-2 - James Newton Howard

- original soundtrack/Pete Anthony, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Sons of Johann Sebastian Bach

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:05:30 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Finale from Cello Concerto

English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Matt Haimovitz, cello DeutGram 429219

12:19:00 00:08:09 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 32 in D

Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999179

12:40:00 00:08:31 Luigi Cherubini Anacréon: Overture

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 54438

13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: San Francisco Opera

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville (1816)

Fiorello… Ao Li

Count Almaviva… Javier Camarena

Doctor Bartolo… Alessandro Corbelli

Figaro… Lucas Meachem

Rosina… Isabel Leonard

Don Basilio… Andrea Silvestrelli

Berta… Catherine Cook

Ambrogio… A.J. Glueckert

Notary… Andrew Truett

An Officer… Hadleigh Adams

Conductor: Giuseppe Finzi

16:07 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:17:00 00:08:57 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 34 in E flat

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9352

16:31:00 00:06:45 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 3 in B Op 9

Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350

16:49:00 00:03:54 Johann Sebastian Bach Mass in b: Dona nobis pacem

Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chorale & Orch RCA 300350

17:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: All-Schubert

Franz Schubert: Piano Trio in E-Flat D 897 "Notturno" (1825)

Gilles Vonsattel, piano; Erin Keefe, violin; Efe Baltacigil, cello

Franz Schubert: Scherzo, Theme & Variations & Finale from Piano Quintet D 667 "Trout" (1819)

Menahem Pressler, piano; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Beth Guterman, viola; Gary Hoffman, cello; DaXun Zhang, double bass

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Visit with Sheldon Harnick (Part 1) - In celebration of the 5oth anniversary of “Fiddler on the Roof” — and Harnick’s 90th birthday — we begin a three-part conversation with the master lyricist.

18:00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:52 00:02:25 Sheldon Harnick Merry Little Minuet

Sheldon Harnick An Evening With Sheldon Harnick Laureate LL-603

18:07:18 00:04:00 Sheldon Harnick The Boston Beguine

Alice Ghostley New Faces of 1952 -- Original B'way Cast Jasmine JASCD126

18:12:31 00:11:00 Sheldon Harnick-Lloyd Norlin Medea in Disneyland

Company Shoestring Revue -- Original Cast Painted Smiles PS1360

18:25:22 00:01:52 Sheldon Harnick-David Baker The ABC's of Success

Danny Meehan Smiling the Boy Fell Dead -- Original Cast Sunbeam LB-549

18:29:12 00:02:27 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock All of These and More

Susan Watson Sheldon Harnick: Hidden Treasures Harbinger HCD3002

18:32:45 00:00:58 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock Unfair

Tom Bosley Fiorello! -- Origiinal B'way Cast Angel ZDM72435-65023

18:33:36 00:03:22 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock Til Tomorrow

Company Fiorello! -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM72435-6502321

18:37:41 00:00:08 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock Til the Bootlegger Comes

Jerry Bock Sheldon Harnick: Hidden Treasures Harbinger HCD3002

18:37:50 00:01:36 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock Little Tin Box

Howard DaSilva Fkorello! -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM72435-6502321

18:40:15 00:03:13 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock The Very Next Man

Barbara Cook Barbara Cook's Broadway DRG DRG91484

18:44:44 00:03:39 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock The Picture of Happiness

Ron Husmann, Margery Gray Tenderloin -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM72435-65022

18:49:51 00:01:36 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock Worlds Apart

Margery Gray An Evening With Sheldon Harnick Laureate LL-603

18:51:47 00:01:13 Jerry Bock Overture from "Tenderloin"

Orchestra Tenderloin -- 2000 Original Cast Recording DRG DRG94770

18:53:10 00:03:47 Sheldon Harnick-David Baker Filler: Isms

Betty Garrett Sheldon Harnick: Hidden Treasures Harbinger HCD3002

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:23:23 Clara Schumann Piano Concerto in A minor Op 7

Alma Mahler Sinfonietta Stefania Rinaldi Francesco Nicolosi, piano Naxos 557552

19:27:00 00:28:06 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.103 in E flat

Sir Roger Norrington London Classical Players EMI 55002

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:27:10 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 120

20:36:00 00:37:15 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 2 in C major Op 61

21:28:00 00:29:33 Fill: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 24 in c

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Robert Casadesus, piano Sony 780837

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Football is at our throats with Bob and Ray, Tom Lehrer, Mad Show and Second City...also a Freudian analysis of the game...Mark Levy wonders about “Life as a Pomegranate”...This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:06:07 Lou Harrison Pastorale No. 7 "For My Brother"

Dennis Russell Davies Brooklyn Philharmonic MusicMast 67089

23:08:00 00:10:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation Op 42

Bavarian Radio Symphony Mariss Jansons Nikolaj Znaider, violin RCA 87454

23:21:00 00:06:06 Vilém Blodek In the Well: Intermezzo

Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Orfeo 180891

23:27:00 00:03:35 Clara Schumann Romance Op 22

Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DeutGram 15312

23:28:00 00:06:30 Victor Herbert Andante from Cello Concerto No. 2

New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 67173

23:36:00 00:05:31 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 18 in E Op 62

Nelson Freire, piano Decca 14053

23:41:00 00:09:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Serenade No. 7

Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Oldrich Vlcek, violin Telarc 80161

23:52:00 00:03:41 Gabriel Fauré Sicilienne Op 78

Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe d'amore Decca 4782564

23:57:00 00:02:00 Leroy Anderson Forgotten Dreams

BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos