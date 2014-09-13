Program Guide 09-13-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:23:23 Clara Schumann Piano Concerto in A minor Op 7
Alma Mahler Sinfonietta Stefania Rinaldi Francesco Nicolosi, piano Naxos 557552
00:29:00 00:20:28 Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No. 4 in F
Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67451
00:54:00 00:41:24 Richard Strauss Sinfonia domestica Op 53
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 53511
01:37:00 00:41:25 Max Reger Variations & Fugue on a Theme of Hiller Op 100
Neeme Järvi Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Chandos 8794
02:21:00 00:45:11 Joachim Raff Symphony No. 3 in F Op 153
Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628
03:09:00 00:59:31 Arnold Schoenberg Gurrelieder: Part 1
Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle Karita Mattila, soprano; Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Thomas Moser, tenor EMI 57303
04:14:00 00:50:14 Arnold Schoenberg Gurrelieder: Parts 2 & 3
Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle Thomas Moser, tenor; Thomas Quasthoff, baritone; Philip Langridge, tenor; Berlin Radio Choir; Ernst Senff Choir EMI 57303
05:06:00 00:27:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Quartet No. 2 in E flat
Fauré Quartet DeutGram 6609
05:37:00 00:41:27 César Franck Symphony in D minor
Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma 2647
06:20:00 00:18:13 Johann Sebastian Bach A Musical Offering: Trio Sonata in C minor
Joshua Smith, flute; Allison Guest Edberg, violin; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord; Ann Marie Morgan, cello Delos 3408
06:42:00 00:11:50 George Butterworth Two English Idylls
Jeffrey Tate English Chamber Orchestra EMI 47945
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
07:01:00 Isaac Albéniz El Puerto, from Iberia
Lang Lang, piano Sony 771901
07:05:50 Ernesto Lecuona Canto del Guajiro
Thomas Tirino, piano Bis 754
07:08:08 Manuel Ponce Estrellita
Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille 086
07:11:43 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Hamlet, Fantasy Overture, Op. 67
Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 001529602
07:33:11 Manuel de Falla Nights in the Gardens of Spain
Martha Argerich, piano Orchestre de Paris Daniel Barenboim Erato 88255
08:00:50 Mauro Giuliani Guitar Concerto No. 3 in F Op 70
Angel Romero, guitar English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard EMI 47986
08:31:28 Carlos Chávez Symphony No. 4, "Sinfonía Romántica"
Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 942
08:55:37 Anatol Liadov Russian Dance
Andrés Díaz, cello; Samuel Sanders, piano Sono Luminus 90188
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; Special “Best Of” Highlights program
14-year-old cellist, Johannes Gray from Wilmette, Illinois
Capriccio by Lucas Foss
15-year-old violinist, Gloria Ferry Brennan from Whidbey Island, Washington
Movement One of the Sonata for Violin and Piano by Francis Poulenc
17-year-old oboist Nicholas Tisherman from Katonah, NY
Oboe Quartet in F, KV 370, Mvt. 1 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Boston Children’s Chorus under the direction of Anthony Trecek King
Alleluia by Randall Thomson
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Non-Strauss Viennese Waltzes
Franz Schubert: Waltzes, German dances, Ländler (selection)
William Kapell, piano (RCA 68894 CD) 7:00
Joseph Lanner: Die Romantiker
Alexander Schneider Ensemble (Columbia 6316 LP) 5:54
Rudolf Sieczynski: Wien, du Stadt meiner Träume (Vienna, city of my dreams)
Lotte Lehmann, soprano; Paul Ulanowsky, piano (Odyssey 32160179 LP) 3:08
Franz Lehar: “Gern hab ich die Frauen geküsst from Paganini
Richard Tauber, tenor; Orchestra of the Deutsches Künstlertheater/Ernst Hauke (EMI 69787 CD) 3:43
Karl Zeller: Schenkt man sich Rosen in Tyrol from Der Vogelhändler
Barbara Hendricks, soprano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Lawrence Foster (EMI Classics 54626 CD) 3:27
Karl Komzák: Bad’ner Mad’ln Waltz
Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Hans Knappertsbusch (London Stereo Treasury STS 15264 LP) 9:04
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: The Tartan and The Thistle - As the country prepares for an historic vote on independence from the U-K, we'll hear music from films about Scotland, including Braveheart, Rob Roy, Local Hero and more
20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman
- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
The Pipes from Mrs. Brown, 1997 – Milan 73138 35821-2 - Stephen Warbeck
- Willie Cochrane, bagpipes
End Credits from Braveheart, 1995 – London G2 48295 - James Horner
- London Symphony Orchestra/James Horner, cond.
Overture and Robert and Mary from Rob Roy, 1995 – Virgin 7243 8 40351 2 9 - Carter Burwell
- original soundtrack/Carter Burwell, cond.
There Can Be Only One from Highlander, 1986 – London 289 458 91202 - Michael Kamen
- London Metropolitan Orchestra/Michael Kamen, cond.
Wild Theme from Local Hero, 1983 - Warner Bros 45457 - Mark Knopfler
- original soundtrack
Making Plans/Gathering the Clans from Braveheart, 1995 – London G2 48295 - James Horner
- London Symphony Orchestra/James Horner, cond.
Home from the Hills from Rob Roy, 1995 – Virgin 7243 8 40351 2 9 - Carter Burwell
- original soundtrack/Carter Burwell, cond.
Vivre et Mourir from Mary, Queen of Scots, 1971 – Intrada MAF 59 - John Barry
- Vanessa Redgrave, vocals/original soundtrack
Mary's Theme and But Not Through My Realm from Mary, Queen of Scots, 1971 – Intrada MAF 59 - John Barry
- original soundtrack/John Barry, cond.
Main Title and Finale from The Body Snatcher, 1945 - Marco Polo 8.25125 - Roy Webb
- Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra (Bratislava)/William T. Stromberg, cond.
Suite from The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, 2007 – Sony 88697-19300-2 - James Newton Howard
- original soundtrack/Pete Anthony, cond.
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Sons of Johann Sebastian Bach
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:05:30 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Finale from Cello Concerto
English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Matt Haimovitz, cello DeutGram 429219
12:19:00 00:08:09 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 32 in D
Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999179
12:40:00 00:08:31 Luigi Cherubini Anacréon: Overture
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 54438
13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: San Francisco Opera
Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville (1816)
Fiorello… Ao Li
Count Almaviva… Javier Camarena
Doctor Bartolo… Alessandro Corbelli
Figaro… Lucas Meachem
Rosina… Isabel Leonard
Don Basilio… Andrea Silvestrelli
Berta… Catherine Cook
Ambrogio… A.J. Glueckert
Notary… Andrew Truett
An Officer… Hadleigh Adams
Conductor: Giuseppe Finzi
16:07 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
16:17:00 00:08:57 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 34 in E flat
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9352
16:31:00 00:06:45 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 3 in B Op 9
Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350
16:49:00 00:03:54 Johann Sebastian Bach Mass in b: Dona nobis pacem
Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chorale & Orch RCA 300350
17:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: All-Schubert
Franz Schubert: Piano Trio in E-Flat D 897 "Notturno" (1825)
Gilles Vonsattel, piano; Erin Keefe, violin; Efe Baltacigil, cello
Franz Schubert: Scherzo, Theme & Variations & Finale from Piano Quintet D 667 "Trout" (1819)
Menahem Pressler, piano; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Beth Guterman, viola; Gary Hoffman, cello; DaXun Zhang, double bass
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Visit with Sheldon Harnick (Part 1) - In celebration of the 5oth anniversary of “Fiddler on the Roof” — and Harnick’s 90th birthday — we begin a three-part conversation with the master lyricist.
18:00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:01:52 00:02:25 Sheldon Harnick Merry Little Minuet
Sheldon Harnick An Evening With Sheldon Harnick Laureate LL-603
18:07:18 00:04:00 Sheldon Harnick The Boston Beguine
Alice Ghostley New Faces of 1952 -- Original B'way Cast Jasmine JASCD126
18:12:31 00:11:00 Sheldon Harnick-Lloyd Norlin Medea in Disneyland
Company Shoestring Revue -- Original Cast Painted Smiles PS1360
18:25:22 00:01:52 Sheldon Harnick-David Baker The ABC's of Success
Danny Meehan Smiling the Boy Fell Dead -- Original Cast Sunbeam LB-549
18:29:12 00:02:27 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock All of These and More
Susan Watson Sheldon Harnick: Hidden Treasures Harbinger HCD3002
18:32:45 00:00:58 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock Unfair
Tom Bosley Fiorello! -- Origiinal B'way Cast Angel ZDM72435-65023
18:33:36 00:03:22 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock Til Tomorrow
Company Fiorello! -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM72435-6502321
18:37:41 00:00:08 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock Til the Bootlegger Comes
Jerry Bock Sheldon Harnick: Hidden Treasures Harbinger HCD3002
18:37:50 00:01:36 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock Little Tin Box
Howard DaSilva Fkorello! -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM72435-6502321
18:40:15 00:03:13 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock The Very Next Man
Barbara Cook Barbara Cook's Broadway DRG DRG91484
18:44:44 00:03:39 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock The Picture of Happiness
Ron Husmann, Margery Gray Tenderloin -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM72435-65022
18:49:51 00:01:36 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock Worlds Apart
Margery Gray An Evening With Sheldon Harnick Laureate LL-603
18:51:47 00:01:13 Jerry Bock Overture from "Tenderloin"
Orchestra Tenderloin -- 2000 Original Cast Recording DRG DRG94770
18:53:10 00:03:47 Sheldon Harnick-David Baker Filler: Isms
Betty Garrett Sheldon Harnick: Hidden Treasures Harbinger HCD3002
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:23:23 Clara Schumann Piano Concerto in A minor Op 7
Alma Mahler Sinfonietta Stefania Rinaldi Francesco Nicolosi, piano Naxos 557552
19:27:00 00:28:06 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.103 in E flat
Sir Roger Norrington London Classical Players EMI 55002
20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor; recorded live in Severance Hall
20:04:00 00:27:10 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 120
20:36:00 00:37:15 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 2 in C major Op 61
21:28:00 00:29:33 Fill: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 24 in c
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Robert Casadesus, piano Sony 780837
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Football is at our throats with Bob and Ray, Tom Lehrer, Mad Show and Second City...also a Freudian analysis of the game...Mark Levy wonders about “Life as a Pomegranate”...This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:06:07 Lou Harrison Pastorale No. 7 "For My Brother"
Dennis Russell Davies Brooklyn Philharmonic MusicMast 67089
23:08:00 00:10:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation Op 42
Bavarian Radio Symphony Mariss Jansons Nikolaj Znaider, violin RCA 87454
23:21:00 00:06:06 Vilém Blodek In the Well: Intermezzo
Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Orfeo 180891
23:27:00 00:03:35 Clara Schumann Romance Op 22
Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DeutGram 15312
23:28:00 00:06:30 Victor Herbert Andante from Cello Concerto No. 2
New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 67173
23:36:00 00:05:31 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 18 in E Op 62
Nelson Freire, piano Decca 14053
23:41:00 00:09:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Serenade No. 7
Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Oldrich Vlcek, violin Telarc 80161
23:52:00 00:03:41 Gabriel Fauré Sicilienne Op 78
Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe d'amore Decca 4782564
23:57:00 00:02:00 Leroy Anderson Forgotten Dreams
BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos