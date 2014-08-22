Program Guide 08-22-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:20:09 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Concerto No. 2 in D minor Op 40

Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Saleem Ashkar, piano Decca 4810778

00:26:00 00:45:04 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 13 in B flat major Op 130

Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

01:15:00 00:34:03 Claude Debussy La boîte à joujoux

Michael Tilson Thomas London Symphony Orchestra Sony 48231

01:51:00 00:46:02 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 5 in B flat major Op 100

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 469172

02:38:00 00:23:46 Sir Alexander Mackenzie Pibroch Op 42

Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch David Davies Malcolm Stewart, violin Hyperion 66975

03:05:00 00:26:12 Robert Schumann String Quartet No. 1 in A minor Op 41

Cavani String Quartet Azica 71203

03:34:00 00:46:56 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 1 in C minor

Sir Georg Solti Chicago Symphony Orchestra Decca 448898

04:23:00 00:35:05 Sir Granville Bantock A Hebridean Symphony

Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Hyperion 66450

05:01:00 00:15:04 Aaron Copland Music for Movies

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 61699

05:17:00 00:26:12 Niels Gade Symphony No. 2 in E major Op 10

Christopher Hogwood Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9862

05:46:00 00:06:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante in C major

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Susan Palma-Nidel, flute DeutGram 427677

BBC NEWS
FIRST PROGRAM

06:07:00 00:06:16 Claude Debussy Ballade

Michel Beroff, piano Denon 18047

06:16:00 00:07:46 Josef Strauss Waltz "My Life is Love and Laughter" Op 263

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

06:26:00 00:11:05 Franz Krommer Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 40

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9275

06:40:00 00:06:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21

Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 17181

06:50:00 00:04:39 Franz Schmidt Notre Dame: Intermezzo

Lawrence Foster Monte Carlo Philharmonic Erato 88103

06:57:00 00:02:31 John Philip Sousa March "Homeward Bound"

Loras John Schissel Virginia Grand Military Band WalkFrog 430

07:05:00 00:05:23 Paul Lewis An English Overture

Gavin Sutherland Royal Ballet Sinfonia ASV 2126

07:13:00 00:07:19 Claude Debussy Images: Gigues

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 435766

07:23:00 00:10:56 Antonín Dvorák Allegro from Symphony No. 3 Op 10

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Warner 65775

07:40:00 00:07:26 Felix Mendelssohn Ruy Blas Overture Op 95

Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4810778

07:50:00 00:02:53 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk

Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272

07:56:00 00:02:20 Giuseppe Verdi La traviata: Act 1 Waltz

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80364

08:07:00 00:06:45 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony in D minor

Riccardo Chailly Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Decca 421593

08:16:00 00:06:24 Isaac Albéniz Suite Española: Leyenda "Asturias" Op 47

Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579

08:26:00 00:13:35 Claude Debussy Pour le piano

Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127

08:41:00 00:08:34 Ludwig van Beethoven Egmont: Overture Op 84

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 46532

08:52:00 00:03:28 John Dowland Kemp's Jig, Mistress Winter's Jump & My

La Nef Atma 2650

08:58:00 00:03:18 Johannes Brahms Capriccio in B minor Op 76

Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309

09:06:00 00:13:38 Claude Debussy Petite Suite

Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63056

09:24:00 00:04:43 Claude Debussy Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune

Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583

09:31:00 00:09:15 Franz Liszt Soirées de Vienne: Valse-Caprice No. 6

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3280

09:43:00 00:06:35 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 42: Sinfonia

Thomas Hengelbrock Freiburg Baroque Orchestra DHM 77289

09:52:00 00:02:53 John Philip Sousa With Pleasure

Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559092

09:57:00 00:02:19 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 15 in B flat major

Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285

WCLV MIDDAY

10:02:00 00:05:24 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61

Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4810778

10:08:00 00:04:31 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March Op 61

Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4810778

10:15:00 00:07:51 Josef Strauss Waltz "Water Colors" Op 258

Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 431628

10:24:00 00:03:35 Sergei Prokofiev The Stone Flower: Waltz Op 118

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 10481

10:29:00 00:01:16 Traditional The Cuckoo

Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Claves 600

10:33:00 00:12:45 George Frideric Handel Organ Concerto No. 13 in F major

Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Richard Egarr, organ Harm Mundi 807447

10:47:00 00:25:00 Claude Debussy Fantaisie for Piano & Orchestra

Orchestre National de France Marek Janowski Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127

11:15:00 00:07:04 Franz Joseph Haydn Andante from Symphony No. 101

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

11:25:00 00:07:31 Paul Hindemith Turandot Scherzo from "Symphonic

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

11:35:00 00:08:48 Josef Strauss Waltz "Delirious" Op 212

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra IMG 75962

11:46:00 00:01:38 Karlheinz Stockhausen Amour: Cheer up!

Suzanne Stephens, clarinet DeutGram 423378

11:50:00 00:08:12 Gustav Holst Two Songs without Words Op 22

Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9270

BBC NEWS
MERIDIAN

12:11:00 00:10:55 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21

Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4810778

12:24:00 00:06:13 Jacques Offenbach Master Péronilla: Overture

Antonio de Almeida Philharmonia Orchestra Philips 422057

12:32:00 00:09:49 Josef Strauss Waltz "Music of the Spheres" Op 235

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

12:45:00 00:05:22 Emmanuel Chabrier The King in Spite of Himself: Danse

Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

12:53:00 00:06:47 Brian Dykstra Old Powell Rag

Katherine DeJongh, flute; Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3161

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00 00:31:22 Sir Alexander Mackenzie Violin Concerto in C sharp minor Op 32

Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Vernon Handley Malcolm Stewart, violin Hyperion 66975

13:35:00 00:24:34 Claude Debussy La mer

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80617

WCLV MIDDAY

14:00:00 00:02:31 Josef Strauss Polka "The Soubrette" Op 109

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

14:02:00 00:03:04 Josef Strauss Polka "Fireproof" Op 269

John Georgiadis London Symphony Orchestra MCA 25236

14:10:00 00:09:44 Claude Debussy Sarabande & Danse

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 79

14:23:00 00:20:09 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Concerto No. 2 in D minor Op 40

Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Saleem Ashkar, piano Decca 4810778

14:46:00 00:11:29 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Overture on Russian Themes Op 28

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572788

AUGUST CHOICE CDs

15:00:00 00:09:38 Richard Strauss Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils

Kazuki Yamada Orch de la Suisse Romande PentaTone 518

15:12:00 00:10:09 Lars-Erik Larsson A Winter's Tale: Suite Op 18

Andrew Manze Helsingborg Symphony CPO 777671

15:25:00 00:18:29 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Concerto No. 1 in G minor Op 25

Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Saleem Ashkar, piano Decca 4810778

15:47:00 00:12:28 Alexander Scriabin Piano Sonata No. 5 Op 53

Sean Chen, piano Steinway 30029

WCLV DRIVE TIME

15:58:00 00:04:27 Claude Debussy Arabesque No. 1 in E major

Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272

16:07:00 00:03:06 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 2: Les fées sont

Spencer Myer, piano Harm Mundi 907477

16:13:00 00:11:08 Claude Debussy Symphony in B minor

Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583

16:28:00 00:04:54 Leonard Bernstein On the Waterfront: Selections

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80708

16:36:00 00:03:45 Richard Wagner The Flying Dutchman: Spinning Chorus

Dresden State Orchestra Silvio Varviso Dagmar Peckova, soprano; Women of the; Leipzig Radio Chorus Philips 422410

16:41:00 00:07:27 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 40

Adam Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5330

16:52:00 00:03:06 Peter Schickele Two Rounds "Hedi McKinley" and "D'Indy's

Michèle Eaton, off-coloratura; David Düsing, tenor profundo; Peter Schickele, vocal Telarc 80666

16:58:00 00:01:17 Johannes Brahms Waltz No. 2 in E Op 39

Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285

17:05:00 00:04:54 Claude Debussy Tarantelle styrienne "Danse"

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460247

17:13:00 00:08:49 Joseph Lanner Schönbrunn Waltz Op 200

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

17:25:00 00:10:04 George Frideric Handel Concerto in F HWV 331/316

Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 453451

17:40:00 00:05:54 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 40

Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Saleem Ashkar, piano Decca 4810778

17:47:00 00:01:50 Felix Mendelssohn Elijah: Lift Thine Eyes to the Mountains

Robert Shaw Women of the; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119

17:52:00 00:02:48 Marguerite Monnot Les amants d'un jour

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015

BBC NEWS
DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:18:32 Claude Debussy Images: Ibéria

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 435766

18:30:00 00:02:41 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: The Snow is Dancing

Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272

18:35:00 00:02:47 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: Serenade of the Doll

Yoav Talmi Quebec Symphony Orchestra Atma 2377

18:41:00 00:13:26 Claude Debussy Images, Book 2

Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272

18:55:00 00:03:45 Claude Debussy Petite Suite: En bateau

Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN

19:02:00 00:15:12 Carlos Baguer Symphony No. 12 in E flat

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9456

19:19:00 00:35:43 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dances Op 45

Vasily Petrenko Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2188

19:56:00 00:02:27 Johan Halvorsen La Mélancolie

Neeme Järvi Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 10584

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:28:34 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental

Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4810778

20:33:00 00:23:57 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 8 in B minor

Sir Charles Mackerras Orch of Age of Enlightenment VirginClas 61305

CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ARCHIVES: Pierre Boulez

21:02:00 00:08:34 Claude Debussy Première rapsodie

Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Franklin Cohen, clarinet DeutGram 439896

21:13:00 00:10:15 Claude Debussy Danses sacrée et profane

Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Lisa Wellbaum, harp DeutGram 2121

21:25:00 00:33:55 Claude Debussy Images for Orchestra

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 435766

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Author, “The Case for Reparations”

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:06:59 Claude Debussy Pastorale from Sonata for Flute, Viola

Joshua Smith, flute; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Telarc 80694

23:08:00 00:06:33 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Larghetto from Piano Trio No. 6 Op 93

Trio Parnassus MD+G 3307

23:18:00 00:08:44 George Frederick Bristow Nocturne from Symphony in F sharp minor Op 26

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9169

23:26:00 00:07:24 Claude Debussy Clouds from "Three Nocturnes"

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80617

23:34:00 00:05:24 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61

Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4810778

23:42:00 00:06:06 Paul Juon Adagio from Viola Sonata Op 15

Eliesha Nelson, viola; Glen Inanga, piano Sono Lumin 92136

23:48:00 00:07:39 Claude Debussy Andantino from String Quartet Op 10

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80111

23:57:00 00:02:31 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Berceuse Op 56

Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9416

