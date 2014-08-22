Program Guide 08-22-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:20:09 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Concerto No. 2 in D minor Op 40
Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Saleem Ashkar, piano Decca 4810778
00:26:00 00:45:04 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 13 in B flat major Op 130
Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012
01:15:00 00:34:03 Claude Debussy La boîte à joujoux
Michael Tilson Thomas London Symphony Orchestra Sony 48231
01:51:00 00:46:02 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 5 in B flat major Op 100
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 469172
02:38:00 00:23:46 Sir Alexander Mackenzie Pibroch Op 42
Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch David Davies Malcolm Stewart, violin Hyperion 66975
03:05:00 00:26:12 Robert Schumann String Quartet No. 1 in A minor Op 41
Cavani String Quartet Azica 71203
03:34:00 00:46:56 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 1 in C minor
Sir Georg Solti Chicago Symphony Orchestra Decca 448898
04:23:00 00:35:05 Sir Granville Bantock A Hebridean Symphony
Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Hyperion 66450
05:01:00 00:15:04 Aaron Copland Music for Movies
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 61699
05:17:00 00:26:12 Niels Gade Symphony No. 2 in E major Op 10
Christopher Hogwood Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9862
05:46:00 00:06:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante in C major
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Susan Palma-Nidel, flute DeutGram 427677
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:06:16 Claude Debussy Ballade
Michel Beroff, piano Denon 18047
06:16:00 00:07:46 Josef Strauss Waltz "My Life is Love and Laughter" Op 263
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601
06:26:00 00:11:05 Franz Krommer Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 40
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9275
06:40:00 00:06:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21
Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 17181
06:50:00 00:04:39 Franz Schmidt Notre Dame: Intermezzo
Lawrence Foster Monte Carlo Philharmonic Erato 88103
06:57:00 00:02:31 John Philip Sousa March "Homeward Bound"
Loras John Schissel Virginia Grand Military Band WalkFrog 430
07:05:00 00:05:23 Paul Lewis An English Overture
Gavin Sutherland Royal Ballet Sinfonia ASV 2126
07:13:00 00:07:19 Claude Debussy Images: Gigues
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 435766
07:23:00 00:10:56 Antonín Dvorák Allegro from Symphony No. 3 Op 10
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Warner 65775
07:40:00 00:07:26 Felix Mendelssohn Ruy Blas Overture Op 95
Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4810778
07:50:00 00:02:53 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk
Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272
07:56:00 00:02:20 Giuseppe Verdi La traviata: Act 1 Waltz
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80364
08:07:00 00:06:45 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony in D minor
Riccardo Chailly Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Decca 421593
08:16:00 00:06:24 Isaac Albéniz Suite Española: Leyenda "Asturias" Op 47
Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579
08:26:00 00:13:35 Claude Debussy Pour le piano
Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127
08:41:00 00:08:34 Ludwig van Beethoven Egmont: Overture Op 84
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 46532
08:52:00 00:03:28 John Dowland Kemp's Jig, Mistress Winter's Jump & My
La Nef Atma 2650
08:58:00 00:03:18 Johannes Brahms Capriccio in B minor Op 76
Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309
09:06:00 00:13:38 Claude Debussy Petite Suite
Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63056
09:24:00 00:04:43 Claude Debussy Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune
Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583
09:31:00 00:09:15 Franz Liszt Soirées de Vienne: Valse-Caprice No. 6
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3280
09:43:00 00:06:35 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 42: Sinfonia
Thomas Hengelbrock Freiburg Baroque Orchestra DHM 77289
09:52:00 00:02:53 John Philip Sousa With Pleasure
Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559092
09:57:00 00:02:19 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 15 in B flat major
Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285
WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:02:00 00:05:24 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61
Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4810778
10:08:00 00:04:31 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March Op 61
Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4810778
10:15:00 00:07:51 Josef Strauss Waltz "Water Colors" Op 258
Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 431628
10:24:00 00:03:35 Sergei Prokofiev The Stone Flower: Waltz Op 118
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 10481
10:29:00 00:01:16 Traditional The Cuckoo
Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Claves 600
10:33:00 00:12:45 George Frideric Handel Organ Concerto No. 13 in F major
Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Richard Egarr, organ Harm Mundi 807447
10:47:00 00:25:00 Claude Debussy Fantaisie for Piano & Orchestra
Orchestre National de France Marek Janowski Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127
11:15:00 00:07:04 Franz Joseph Haydn Andante from Symphony No. 101
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176
11:25:00 00:07:31 Paul Hindemith Turandot Scherzo from "Symphonic
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032
11:35:00 00:08:48 Josef Strauss Waltz "Delirious" Op 212
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra IMG 75962
11:46:00 00:01:38 Karlheinz Stockhausen Amour: Cheer up!
Suzanne Stephens, clarinet DeutGram 423378
11:50:00 00:08:12 Gustav Holst Two Songs without Words Op 22
Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9270
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:11:00 00:10:55 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21
Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4810778
12:24:00 00:06:13 Jacques Offenbach Master Péronilla: Overture
Antonio de Almeida Philharmonia Orchestra Philips 422057
12:32:00 00:09:49 Josef Strauss Waltz "Music of the Spheres" Op 235
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071
12:45:00 00:05:22 Emmanuel Chabrier The King in Spite of Himself: Danse
Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122
12:53:00 00:06:47 Brian Dykstra Old Powell Rag
Katherine DeJongh, flute; Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3161
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 00:31:22 Sir Alexander Mackenzie Violin Concerto in C sharp minor Op 32
Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Vernon Handley Malcolm Stewart, violin Hyperion 66975
13:35:00 00:24:34 Claude Debussy La mer
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80617
WCLV MIDDAY
14:00:00 00:02:31 Josef Strauss Polka "The Soubrette" Op 109
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071
14:02:00 00:03:04 Josef Strauss Polka "Fireproof" Op 269
John Georgiadis London Symphony Orchestra MCA 25236
14:10:00 00:09:44 Claude Debussy Sarabande & Danse
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 79
14:23:00 00:20:09 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Concerto No. 2 in D minor Op 40
Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Saleem Ashkar, piano Decca 4810778
14:46:00 00:11:29 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Overture on Russian Themes Op 28
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572788
AUGUST CHOICE CDs
15:00:00 00:09:38 Richard Strauss Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils
Kazuki Yamada Orch de la Suisse Romande PentaTone 518
15:12:00 00:10:09 Lars-Erik Larsson A Winter's Tale: Suite Op 18
Andrew Manze Helsingborg Symphony CPO 777671
15:25:00 00:18:29 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Concerto No. 1 in G minor Op 25
Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Saleem Ashkar, piano Decca 4810778
15:47:00 00:12:28 Alexander Scriabin Piano Sonata No. 5 Op 53
Sean Chen, piano Steinway 30029
WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
15:58:00 00:04:27 Claude Debussy Arabesque No. 1 in E major
Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272
16:07:00 00:03:06 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 2: Les fées sont
Spencer Myer, piano Harm Mundi 907477
16:13:00 00:11:08 Claude Debussy Symphony in B minor
Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583
16:28:00 00:04:54 Leonard Bernstein On the Waterfront: Selections
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80708
16:36:00 00:03:45 Richard Wagner The Flying Dutchman: Spinning Chorus
Dresden State Orchestra Silvio Varviso Dagmar Peckova, soprano; Women of the; Leipzig Radio Chorus Philips 422410
16:41:00 00:07:27 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 40
Adam Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5330
16:52:00 00:03:06 Peter Schickele Two Rounds "Hedi McKinley" and "D'Indy's
Michèle Eaton, off-coloratura; David Düsing, tenor profundo; Peter Schickele, vocal Telarc 80666
16:58:00 00:01:17 Johannes Brahms Waltz No. 2 in E Op 39
Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285
17:05:00 00:04:54 Claude Debussy Tarantelle styrienne "Danse"
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460247
17:13:00 00:08:49 Joseph Lanner Schönbrunn Waltz Op 200
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601
17:25:00 00:10:04 George Frideric Handel Concerto in F HWV 331/316
Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 453451
17:40:00 00:05:54 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 40
Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Saleem Ashkar, piano Decca 4810778
17:47:00 00:01:50 Felix Mendelssohn Elijah: Lift Thine Eyes to the Mountains
Robert Shaw Women of the; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119
17:52:00 00:02:48 Marguerite Monnot Les amants d'un jour
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:18:32 Claude Debussy Images: Ibéria
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 435766
18:30:00 00:02:41 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: The Snow is Dancing
Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272
18:35:00 00:02:47 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: Serenade of the Doll
Yoav Talmi Quebec Symphony Orchestra Atma 2377
18:41:00 00:13:26 Claude Debussy Images, Book 2
Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272
18:55:00 00:03:45 Claude Debussy Petite Suite: En bateau
Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:15:12 Carlos Baguer Symphony No. 12 in E flat
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9456
19:19:00 00:35:43 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dances Op 45
Vasily Petrenko Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2188
19:56:00 00:02:27 Johan Halvorsen La Mélancolie
Neeme Järvi Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 10584
WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:28:34 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental
Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4810778
20:33:00 00:23:57 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 8 in B minor
Sir Charles Mackerras Orch of Age of Enlightenment VirginClas 61305
CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ARCHIVES: Pierre Boulez
21:02:00 00:08:34 Claude Debussy Première rapsodie
Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Franklin Cohen, clarinet DeutGram 439896
21:13:00 00:10:15 Claude Debussy Danses sacrée et profane
Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Lisa Wellbaum, harp DeutGram 2121
21:25:00 00:33:55 Claude Debussy Images for Orchestra
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 435766
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Author, “The Case for Reparations”
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:06:59 Claude Debussy Pastorale from Sonata for Flute, Viola
Joshua Smith, flute; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Telarc 80694
23:08:00 00:06:33 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Larghetto from Piano Trio No. 6 Op 93
Trio Parnassus MD+G 3307
23:18:00 00:08:44 George Frederick Bristow Nocturne from Symphony in F sharp minor Op 26
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9169
23:26:00 00:07:24 Claude Debussy Clouds from "Three Nocturnes"
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80617
23:34:00 00:05:24 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61
Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4810778
23:42:00 00:06:06 Paul Juon Adagio from Viola Sonata Op 15
Eliesha Nelson, viola; Glen Inanga, piano Sono Lumin 92136
23:48:00 00:07:39 Claude Debussy Andantino from String Quartet Op 10
Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80111
23:57:00 00:02:31 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Berceuse Op 56
Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9416