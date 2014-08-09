Program Guide 08-09-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:39:32 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 3 in G Op 55
Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 5186061
00:44:00 00:30:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 25 in C
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano CBS 42445
01:16:00 00:42:15 Arnold Schoenberg Pelléas und Mélisande Op 5
Zubin Mehta Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Sony 45870
02:00:00 00:25:16 Felix Mendelssohn String Quartet in E flat
Pacifica Quartet Cedille 82
02:27:00 00:39:21 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A Op 92
Joshua Bell Academy St. Martin in Fields Sony 549176
03:08:00 00:40:50 Franz Schubert Sonata for Piano Four Hands in C
Evgeny Kissin, piano; James Levine, piano RCA 69282
03:51:00 01:01:13 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 2
Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9902
04:54:00 00:39:57 Artur Lemba Symphony in C sharp minor
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8656
05:36:00 00:33:11 Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op 58
Bamberg Symphony Gilbert Varga Isabelle van Keulen, violin Koch Intl 6522
06:11:00 00:14:30 Edvard Grieg Pictures of Country Life Op 19
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2726
06:28:00 00:14:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80145
06:51:00 00:08:09 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 32 in D
Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999179
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
07:00:50 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco El Romancero Gitano: 10 Traditional Songs
Carlos Trepat, guitar; Cor de Cambra del Palau de la Música Catalana Discmedi S.A.
07:24:59 Antonio Soler Sonata No. 94a en sol mayor
Iván Martín, piano Warner Music Spain 5249807622
07:31:07 Antonio Soler Sonata No. 48 c
Iván Martín, piano Warner Music Spain 5249807622
07:36:41 Julio Gómez Un miragre vos direi
Orquésta de Córdoba José Luís García Verso
08:00:50 Alberto Castilla Bunde Tolimense
Quintet of the Americas MSR 1077
08:05:14 Jorge Olaya-Muñoz A la costa (Porro)
Quintet of the Americas MSR 1077
08:07:40 Julio Flóres (Arr: Edmund Cionek) Provincianita
Quintet of the Americas MSR 1077
08:12:28 Robert Schumann Papillons, Op. 2
Judith Jáuregui, piano Columna Musica 0266
08:31:14 Salvador Bacarisse Concertino for Guitar & Orchestra in a
Narciso Yepes, guitar; Spanish Radio & TV Orchestra Odón Atenso DeutGram 000205202
08:54:05 Domenico Zipoli All'Elevazione
Sphera Antiqva Columna Musica 269
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 2, 2013 - From El Paso Texas this week's From the Top features an extremely expressive 13-year-old clarinetist from California performing the music of Weber, a hugely confident teen violinist from El Paso performing Wieniawski's Polonaise Brilliante … and a young organist who wins From the Top's Stereotype Smasher of the Year award.
Andrew Moses, clarinet, age 13 from Culver City, CA
Concertino Op 26 by Carl Maria von Weber (1786-1826), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
David von Behren, organ, age 19 from Falls City, NE
Toccata from Suite Gothique Op 25 by Léon Boëllmann (1862-1897), played on the "Mighty Wurlitzer Organ," a Wurlitzer Balaban III theater organ
Lucy Ann Sotak, harp, age 11 from Arvada, CO
Impromptu Op 35/9 by Reinhold Glière (1875-1956)
Wesley Yu, violin, age 16 from El Paso, TX
Polonaise Brillante No.1 in D Op 4 by Henryk Wieniawski (1835-1880), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
The Jin Twins: Julian Jenson, age 17 from Hemet, CA & Vuthithorn Chinthammit, age 17 from Bangkok, Thailand
Variations on a theme by Paganini for 2 pianos by Witold Lutoslawski (1913-1994)
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Horowitz Live at Carnegie Hall – Part I: the 1940s
Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata in C Minor BWV 911: Toccata & Fugue
Vladimir Horowitz, piano (Sony 84172 CD) 5:43 & 6:27
Robert Schumann: Arabesque in C Op 18
Vladimir Horowitz, piano (Sony 84172 CD) 7:04
Domenico Scarlatti: Keyboard Sonata in A Kk 380
Vladimir Horowitz, piano (Sony 84172 CD) 3:12
Franz Liszt (arr Vladimir Horowitz): Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 “Rákóczy March”
Vladimir Horowitz, piano (Sony 84172 CD) 5:47
Frederic Chopin: Grand Valse brilliante in a Op 32//2
Vladimir Horowitz, piano (Sony 84172 CD) 5:22
Peter Tchaikovsky: Concerto No.1 in B-minor: movements II and III
Vladimir Horowitz, piano; NBC Symphony Orchestra/Arturo Toscanini (Sony 84172 CD) 12:10
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Satirical Scores - music from films that parody other films including Galaxy Quest, Airplane and Blazing Saddles
20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman
- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Finale from Blazing Saddles, 1974 - La-La Land LLLCD 1072 - John Morris
- The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra/John Morris, cond.
Signature/Main Title from Blazing Saddles, 1974 - La-La Land LLLCD 1072 - John Morris
- The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra/John Morris, cond.
Silent Movie March from Silent Movie, 1976 – Asylum LP 5E-501 - John Morris
- original soundtrack/John Morris, cond.
Main Title from Spaceballs, 1987 – Atlantic LP 81170-1 - John Morris
- original soundtrack/John Morris, cond.
Main Title from Airplane, 1980 - La-La Land LLLCD 1093 - Elmer Bernstein
- The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra/City of Prague Philharmonic Chorus/Elmer Bernstein, cond.
Happy Ending from Galaxy Quest, 1999 - La-La Land LLLCD 1208 - David Newman
- original soundtrack/David Newman, cond.
Theme from Casino Royale, 1967 – Silva 1235 - Burt Bacharach
- City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.
Burt Reynolds House and Silent Movie March from Silent Movie, 1976 – Asylum LP 5E-501 - John Morris
- original soundtrack/John Morris, cond.
Signature/Main Title from Blazing Saddles, 1974 - La-La Land LLLCD 1072 - John Morris
- Frankie Lane, vocals/The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra/John Morris, cond.
Puttin' On The Ritz and Main Title from Young Frankenstein, 1974 – Asylum LP 5E-501 - John Morris
- Gene Wilder and Peter Boyle, vocals/original soundtrack/John Morris, cond.
High Anxiety and End Title from High Anxiety, 1977 – Asylum LP 5E-501 - John Morris
- Mel Brooks, vocals/original soundtrack/John Morris, cond.
Resolution/Tag from Airplane, 1980 - La-La Land LLLCD 1093 - Elmer Bernstein
- The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.
Love Theme from Spaceballs, 1987 – Atlantic LP 81170-1 - John Morris
- original soundtrack/John Morris, cond.
Main Title and Dog Fight/Notre Dame Victory March/Master from Airplane, 1980 - La-La Land LLLCD 1093 - Elmer Bernstein
- The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.
Introduction and Main Titles from Mars Attacks, 1996 - La-La Land LLLCD 1096 - Danny Elfman
- original soundtrack/Artie Kane, cond.
The Shag-adelic Austin Powers Score Medley from Austin Powers, 1997 – Hollywood HR-52112-2 - George S. Clinton
- original soundtrack/George S. Clinton, cond.
A Lesson in Logic and Camelot from Monty Python and The Holy Grail, 1975 – Arista 07822-18958-2 - Neil Innes
- original soundtrack/Neil Innes, cond.
Once Upon A Time, Storybook Love and A Happy Ending from The Princess Bride, 1987 - Warner Bros 9 45457-2 - Mark Knopfler
- original soundtrack
Galaxy Quest: The Classic TV Theme, Transporting the Crew/Meet the Thermians, Crash Landing, and Happy Ending from Galaxy Quest, 1999 - La-La Land LLLCD 1208 - David Newman
- original soundtrack/ David Newman, cond.
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Operas
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:07:55 Hector Berlioz Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture
Vladimir Ashkenazy Helsinki Philharmonic Ondine 1188
12:19:00 00:11:39 Reynaldo Hahn Sonatina in C
Daniel Blumenthal, piano Cybelia 849
12:33:00 00:15:35 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 3 "Les Préludes"
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032
12:51:00 00:05:34 Albert W. Ketèlbey In a Persian Market
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Eric Rogers Chorus Decca 444786
13:00:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: LA Opera
Benjamin Britten: Billy Budd (1951)
Billy Budd… Liam Bonner
Capatain Vere… Richard Croft
John Claggart… Greer Grimsley
Mr. Redburn… Anthony Michaels-Moore
Mr. Flint… Daniel Sumegi
Lieutenant Ratcliffe… Patrick Blackwell
Red Whiskers.. Greg Fedderly
Arthur Jones.. Museop Kim
Donald… Jonathan Michie
Dansker… James Creswell
Bosun… Craig Colclough
Conductor: James Conlon
16:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Bill McGlaughlin & Rich Kleinfeldt
Benjamin Britten: For I Will Consider my Cat from Rejoice in the Lamb Op 30 (1943)
Marcy Stonikas, vocal; Kim Pensinger Witman, piano
Off the Beaten Track: Carl Vine: Piano Sonata No. 1
Joyce Yang, piano
Benjamin Britten String Quartet No. 2 in C major Op 36
Parker String Quartet
CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Early-Middle Beethoven in the Key of D
17:03:00 00:24:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Serenade in D Op 25
Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Daniel Phillips, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola
17:32:00 00:25:37 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Trio No. 5 in D Op 70
Gilbert Kalish, piano; Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin; Jakob Koranyi, cello
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Hello, Dollies! - In celebration of the show’s 50th anniversary year, we hear from five musical theater titans — Carol Channing, Mary Martin, Pearl Bailey, Ethel Merman and Barbra Streisand — who put their stamp on Dolly Gallagher Levi.
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:00:54 00:01:10 Jerry Herman Prologue from "Hello, Dolly!"
Orchestra Hello, Dolly! -- London Cast RCA LSOD-2007
18:02:03 00:03:51 Jerry Herman I Put My Hand In
Carol Channing Hello, Dolly! -- 1994 Revival Varese Sarabande VSD5557
18:06:09 00:01:03 Jerry Herman Overture from "Hello, Dolly!"
Orchestra Jerry Herman's Broadway RCA 09026-61404-4
18:07:12 00:04:19 Jerry Herman Put On Your Sunday Clothes
Carol Channing, Charles Nelson Reilly Hello, Dolly! -- Original Broadway Cast RCA 82876-51431-2
18:12:20 00:03:17 Jerry Herman Before the Parade Passes By
Carol Channing Hello, Dolly! -- 1994 Revival Varese Sarabande VSD5557
18:15:45 00:02:58 Jerry Herman It Only Takes a Moment
Florence Lacey, Michael DeVries Hello, Dolly! -- 1994 Revival Varese Sarabande VSD5557
18:19:04 00:01:17 Jerry Herman Overture from "Hello, Dolly!"
Orchestra Jerry Herman's Broadway RCA 09026-61404-4
18:20:21 00:04:36 Jerry Herman Dancing
Mary Martin Hello, Dolly! -- London Cast RCA LSOD-2007
18:26:54 00:03:02 Jerry Herman So Long, Dearie
Pearl Bailey Hello, Dolly! -- 1967 Cast RCA LSO-1147
18:31:14 00:03:13 Jerry Herman Just Leave Everything to Me
Barbra Streisand Hello, Dolly! -- Film Soundtrack 20th Century Fox DTCS-5103
18:34:23 00:03:09 Jerry Herman Love Is Only Love
Barbra Streisand Hello, Dolly! -- Film Soundtrack 20th Century Fox DTCS-5103
18:37:56 00:00:38 Jerry Herman It Takes a Woman
David Burns Hello, Dolly! -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51431-2
18:38:34 00:00:59 Jerry Herman It Takes a Woman
Walter Matthau Hello, Dolly! -- Film Soundtrack 20th Century Fox DTCS-5103
18:39:33 00:00:58 Jerry Herman It Takes a Woman
Cab Calloway Hello, Dolly! -- 1967 Cast RCA LSO-1147
18:41:57 00:03:43 Jerry Herman Love, Look in My Window
Ethel Merman Mermania Volume 1 Harbinger HCD1711
18:46:33 00:05:43 Jerry Herman Hello, Dolly!
Carol Channing Hello, Dolly! -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51431-2
18:52:42 00:00:18 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:07 00:03:49 Jerry Herman Filler: Finale from "Hello, Dolly!"
Chorus Hello, Dolly! -- London Cast RCA LSOD-2007
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:11:57 Georges Bizet The Fair Maid of Perth: Suite
Daniel Barenboim Orchestra of Paris EMI 64869
19:16:00 00:38:51 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A Op 92
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 4776409
19:57:00 00:01:56 François Couperin Suite No. 26: Gavotte
Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67480
20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor - the Severance Hall concert of 11/3/2013
20:04:00 00:06:20 Dmitri Shostakovich Festive Overture Op 96
20:13:00 00:10:15 Igor Stravinsky Symphonies of Wind Instruments
20:26:00 00:10:00 Wojciech Kilar Orawa
20:39:00 00:32:48 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition
21:16:00 00:43:50 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Shall we dance? The light fantastic tripped by Flanders and Swann, Spike Jones and others...Ruth Draper presents “The Debutante at a Dance”...Richard Howland-Bolton on “Return of the Native”...This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:08:15 Max Reger The Violin-Playing Hermit Op 128
Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Neeme Järvi Jaap van Zweden, violin Chandos 8794
23:10:00 00:09:43 John Cage In a Landscape
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281
23:22:00 00:04:10 John Rutter Suite Antique: Prelude
West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon John McMurtery, flute; Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146
23:26:00 00:04:09 Reynaldo Hahn Three Preludes on Irish Folk Tunes
Hüseyin Sermet, piano; Kun Woo Paik, piano Valois 4658
23:30:00 00:08:59 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Act 3 Prelude
Daniel Barenboim Chicago Symphony Orchestra Teldec 24224
23:41:00 00:05:38 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 1: Sarabande
Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 798943
23:46:00 00:07:01 Leos Janácek Idyll for Strings: Adagio
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572698
23:56:00 00:03:05 Mikhail Antsev Berceuse
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139