Program Guide 08-09-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:39:32 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 3 in G Op 55

Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 5186061

00:44:00 00:30:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 25 in C

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano CBS 42445

01:16:00 00:42:15 Arnold Schoenberg Pelléas und Mélisande Op 5

Zubin Mehta Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Sony 45870

02:00:00 00:25:16 Felix Mendelssohn String Quartet in E flat

Pacifica Quartet Cedille 82

02:27:00 00:39:21 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A Op 92

Joshua Bell Academy St. Martin in Fields Sony 549176

03:08:00 00:40:50 Franz Schubert Sonata for Piano Four Hands in C

Evgeny Kissin, piano; James Levine, piano RCA 69282

03:51:00 01:01:13 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 2

Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9902

04:54:00 00:39:57 Artur Lemba Symphony in C sharp minor

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8656

05:36:00 00:33:11 Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op 58

Bamberg Symphony Gilbert Varga Isabelle van Keulen, violin Koch Intl 6522

06:11:00 00:14:30 Edvard Grieg Pictures of Country Life Op 19

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2726

06:28:00 00:14:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80145

06:51:00 00:08:09 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 32 in D

Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999179

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

07:00:50 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco El Romancero Gitano: 10 Traditional Songs

Carlos Trepat, guitar; Cor de Cambra del Palau de la Música Catalana Discmedi S.A.

07:24:59 Antonio Soler Sonata No. 94a en sol mayor

Iván Martín, piano Warner Music Spain 5249807622

07:31:07 Antonio Soler Sonata No. 48 c

Iván Martín, piano Warner Music Spain 5249807622

07:36:41 Julio Gómez Un miragre vos direi

Orquésta de Córdoba José Luís García Verso

08:00:50 Alberto Castilla Bunde Tolimense

Quintet of the Americas MSR 1077

08:05:14 Jorge Olaya-Muñoz A la costa (Porro)

Quintet of the Americas MSR 1077

08:07:40 Julio Flóres (Arr: Edmund Cionek) Provincianita

Quintet of the Americas MSR 1077

08:12:28 Robert Schumann Papillons, Op. 2

Judith Jáuregui, piano Columna Musica 0266

08:31:14 Salvador Bacarisse Concertino for Guitar & Orchestra in a

Narciso Yepes, guitar; Spanish Radio & TV Orchestra Odón Atenso DeutGram 000205202

08:54:05 Domenico Zipoli All'Elevazione

Sphera Antiqva Columna Musica 269

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 2, 2013 - From El Paso Texas this week's From the Top features an extremely expressive 13-year-old clarinetist from California performing the music of Weber, a hugely confident teen violinist from El Paso performing Wieniawski's Polonaise Brilliante … and a young organist who wins From the Top's Stereotype Smasher of the Year award.

Andrew Moses, clarinet, age 13 from Culver City, CA

Concertino Op 26 by Carl Maria von Weber (1786-1826), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

David von Behren, organ, age 19 from Falls City, NE

Toccata from Suite Gothique Op 25 by Léon Boëllmann (1862-1897), played on the "Mighty Wurlitzer Organ," a Wurlitzer Balaban III theater organ

Lucy Ann Sotak, harp, age 11 from Arvada, CO

Impromptu Op 35/9 by Reinhold Glière (1875-1956)

Wesley Yu, violin, age 16 from El Paso, TX

Polonaise Brillante No.1 in D Op 4 by Henryk Wieniawski (1835-1880), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

The Jin Twins: Julian Jenson, age 17 from Hemet, CA & Vuthithorn Chinthammit, age 17 from Bangkok, Thailand

Variations on a theme by Paganini for 2 pianos by Witold Lutoslawski (1913-1994)

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Horowitz Live at Carnegie Hall – Part I: the 1940s

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata in C Minor BWV 911: Toccata & Fugue

Vladimir Horowitz, piano (Sony 84172 CD) 5:43 & 6:27

Robert Schumann: Arabesque in C Op 18

Vladimir Horowitz, piano (Sony 84172 CD) 7:04

Domenico Scarlatti: Keyboard Sonata in A Kk 380

Vladimir Horowitz, piano (Sony 84172 CD) 3:12

Franz Liszt (arr Vladimir Horowitz): Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 “Rákóczy March”

Vladimir Horowitz, piano (Sony 84172 CD) 5:47

Frederic Chopin: Grand Valse brilliante in a Op 32//2

Vladimir Horowitz, piano (Sony 84172 CD) 5:22

Peter Tchaikovsky: Concerto No.1 in B-minor: movements II and III

Vladimir Horowitz, piano; NBC Symphony Orchestra/Arturo Toscanini (Sony 84172 CD) 12:10

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Satirical Scores - music from films that parody other films including Galaxy Quest, Airplane and Blazing Saddles

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Finale from Blazing Saddles, 1974 - La-La Land LLLCD 1072 - John Morris

- The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra/John Morris, cond.

Signature/Main Title from Blazing Saddles, 1974 - La-La Land LLLCD 1072 - John Morris

- The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra/John Morris, cond.

Silent Movie March from Silent Movie, 1976 – Asylum LP 5E-501 - John Morris

- original soundtrack/John Morris, cond.

Main Title from Spaceballs, 1987 – Atlantic LP 81170-1 - John Morris

- original soundtrack/John Morris, cond.

Main Title from Airplane, 1980 - La-La Land LLLCD 1093 - Elmer Bernstein

- The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra/City of Prague Philharmonic Chorus/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Happy Ending from Galaxy Quest, 1999 - La-La Land LLLCD 1208 - David Newman

- original soundtrack/David Newman, cond.

Theme from Casino Royale, 1967 – Silva 1235 - Burt Bacharach

- City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Burt Reynolds House and Silent Movie March from Silent Movie, 1976 – Asylum LP 5E-501 - John Morris

- original soundtrack/John Morris, cond.

Signature/Main Title from Blazing Saddles, 1974 - La-La Land LLLCD 1072 - John Morris

- Frankie Lane, vocals/The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra/John Morris, cond.

Puttin' On The Ritz and Main Title from Young Frankenstein, 1974 – Asylum LP 5E-501 - John Morris

- Gene Wilder and Peter Boyle, vocals/original soundtrack/John Morris, cond.

High Anxiety and End Title from High Anxiety, 1977 – Asylum LP 5E-501 - John Morris

- Mel Brooks, vocals/original soundtrack/John Morris, cond.

Resolution/Tag from Airplane, 1980 - La-La Land LLLCD 1093 - Elmer Bernstein

- The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Love Theme from Spaceballs, 1987 – Atlantic LP 81170-1 - John Morris

- original soundtrack/John Morris, cond.

Main Title and Dog Fight/Notre Dame Victory March/Master from Airplane, 1980 - La-La Land LLLCD 1093 - Elmer Bernstein

- The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Introduction and Main Titles from Mars Attacks, 1996 - La-La Land LLLCD 1096 - Danny Elfman

- original soundtrack/Artie Kane, cond.

The Shag-adelic Austin Powers Score Medley from Austin Powers, 1997 – Hollywood HR-52112-2 - George S. Clinton

- original soundtrack/George S. Clinton, cond.

A Lesson in Logic and Camelot from Monty Python and The Holy Grail, 1975 – Arista 07822-18958-2 - Neil Innes

- original soundtrack/Neil Innes, cond.

Once Upon A Time, Storybook Love and A Happy Ending from The Princess Bride, 1987 - Warner Bros 9 45457-2 - Mark Knopfler

- original soundtrack

Galaxy Quest: The Classic TV Theme, Transporting the Crew/Meet the Thermians, Crash Landing, and Happy Ending from Galaxy Quest, 1999 - La-La Land LLLCD 1208 - David Newman

- original soundtrack/ David Newman, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Operas

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:07:55 Hector Berlioz Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture

Vladimir Ashkenazy Helsinki Philharmonic Ondine 1188

12:19:00 00:11:39 Reynaldo Hahn Sonatina in C

Daniel Blumenthal, piano Cybelia 849

12:33:00 00:15:35 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 3 "Les Préludes"

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

12:51:00 00:05:34 Albert W. Ketèlbey In a Persian Market

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Eric Rogers Chorus Decca 444786

13:00:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: LA Opera

Benjamin Britten: Billy Budd (1951)

Billy Budd… Liam Bonner

Capatain Vere… Richard Croft

John Claggart… Greer Grimsley

Mr. Redburn… Anthony Michaels-Moore

Mr. Flint… Daniel Sumegi

Lieutenant Ratcliffe… Patrick Blackwell

Red Whiskers.. Greg Fedderly

Arthur Jones.. Museop Kim

Donald… Jonathan Michie

Dansker… James Creswell

Bosun… Craig Colclough

Conductor: James Conlon

16:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Bill McGlaughlin & Rich Kleinfeldt

Benjamin Britten: For I Will Consider my Cat from Rejoice in the Lamb Op 30 (1943)

Marcy Stonikas, vocal; Kim Pensinger Witman, piano

Off the Beaten Track: Carl Vine: Piano Sonata No. 1

Joyce Yang, piano

Benjamin Britten String Quartet No. 2 in C major Op 36

Parker String Quartet

CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Early-Middle Beethoven in the Key of D

17:03:00 00:24:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Serenade in D Op 25

Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Daniel Phillips, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola

17:32:00 00:25:37 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Trio No. 5 in D Op 70

Gilbert Kalish, piano; Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin; Jakob Koranyi, cello

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Hello, Dollies! - In celebration of the show’s 50th anniversary year, we hear from five musical theater titans — Carol Channing, Mary Martin, Pearl Bailey, Ethel Merman and Barbra Streisand — who put their stamp on Dolly Gallagher Levi.

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:10 Jerry Herman Prologue from "Hello, Dolly!"

Orchestra Hello, Dolly! -- London Cast RCA LSOD-2007

18:02:03 00:03:51 Jerry Herman I Put My Hand In

Carol Channing Hello, Dolly! -- 1994 Revival Varese Sarabande VSD5557

18:06:09 00:01:03 Jerry Herman Overture from "Hello, Dolly!"

Orchestra Jerry Herman's Broadway RCA 09026-61404-4

18:07:12 00:04:19 Jerry Herman Put On Your Sunday Clothes

Carol Channing, Charles Nelson Reilly Hello, Dolly! -- Original Broadway Cast RCA 82876-51431-2

18:12:20 00:03:17 Jerry Herman Before the Parade Passes By

Carol Channing Hello, Dolly! -- 1994 Revival Varese Sarabande VSD5557

18:15:45 00:02:58 Jerry Herman It Only Takes a Moment

Florence Lacey, Michael DeVries Hello, Dolly! -- 1994 Revival Varese Sarabande VSD5557

18:19:04 00:01:17 Jerry Herman Overture from "Hello, Dolly!"

Orchestra Jerry Herman's Broadway RCA 09026-61404-4

18:20:21 00:04:36 Jerry Herman Dancing

Mary Martin Hello, Dolly! -- London Cast RCA LSOD-2007

18:26:54 00:03:02 Jerry Herman So Long, Dearie

Pearl Bailey Hello, Dolly! -- 1967 Cast RCA LSO-1147

18:31:14 00:03:13 Jerry Herman Just Leave Everything to Me

Barbra Streisand Hello, Dolly! -- Film Soundtrack 20th Century Fox DTCS-5103

18:34:23 00:03:09 Jerry Herman Love Is Only Love

Barbra Streisand Hello, Dolly! -- Film Soundtrack 20th Century Fox DTCS-5103

18:37:56 00:00:38 Jerry Herman It Takes a Woman

David Burns Hello, Dolly! -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51431-2

18:38:34 00:00:59 Jerry Herman It Takes a Woman

Walter Matthau Hello, Dolly! -- Film Soundtrack 20th Century Fox DTCS-5103

18:39:33 00:00:58 Jerry Herman It Takes a Woman

Cab Calloway Hello, Dolly! -- 1967 Cast RCA LSO-1147

18:41:57 00:03:43 Jerry Herman Love, Look in My Window

Ethel Merman Mermania Volume 1 Harbinger HCD1711

18:46:33 00:05:43 Jerry Herman Hello, Dolly!

Carol Channing Hello, Dolly! -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51431-2

18:52:42 00:00:18 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:07 00:03:49 Jerry Herman Filler: Finale from "Hello, Dolly!"

Chorus Hello, Dolly! -- London Cast RCA LSOD-2007

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:11:57 Georges Bizet The Fair Maid of Perth: Suite

Daniel Barenboim Orchestra of Paris EMI 64869

19:16:00 00:38:51 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A Op 92

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 4776409

19:57:00 00:01:56 François Couperin Suite No. 26: Gavotte

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67480

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor - the Severance Hall concert of 11/3/2013

20:04:00 00:06:20 Dmitri Shostakovich Festive Overture Op 96

20:13:00 00:10:15 Igor Stravinsky Symphonies of Wind Instruments

20:26:00 00:10:00 Wojciech Kilar Orawa

20:39:00 00:32:48 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition

21:16:00 00:43:50 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Shall we dance? The light fantastic tripped by Flanders and Swann, Spike Jones and others...Ruth Draper presents “The Debutante at a Dance”...Richard Howland-Bolton on “Return of the Native”...This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:08:15 Max Reger The Violin-Playing Hermit Op 128

Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Neeme Järvi Jaap van Zweden, violin Chandos 8794

23:10:00 00:09:43 John Cage In a Landscape

Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281

23:22:00 00:04:10 John Rutter Suite Antique: Prelude

West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon John McMurtery, flute; Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146

23:26:00 00:04:09 Reynaldo Hahn Three Preludes on Irish Folk Tunes

Hüseyin Sermet, piano; Kun Woo Paik, piano Valois 4658

23:30:00 00:08:59 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Act 3 Prelude

Daniel Barenboim Chicago Symphony Orchestra Teldec 24224

23:41:00 00:05:38 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 1: Sarabande

Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 798943

23:46:00 00:07:01 Leos Janácek Idyll for Strings: Adagio

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572698

23:56:00 00:03:05 Mikhail Antsev Berceuse

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139