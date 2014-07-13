Program Guide 07-13-2014

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Herbert Blomstedt, conductor

00:04:00 00:17:39 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod

00:23:00 00:21:00 Ingvar Lidholm Poesis

00:44:00 00:51:05 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 55

01:35:00 00:22:51 Bonus: Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 7 in C major Op 105

Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:00:00 00:31:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 36 in C

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421

02:33:00 00:21:36 Franz Schubert Fantasy in C major "Wanderer"

Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67403

02:57:00 00:57:18 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2 in E minor Op 27

Charles Dutoit Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 440604

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Dolores White: Three Movements for Two Violins, Viola and Cello

Cara Tweed, Alicia Koeli, violins; Jennifer Arnold, viola; Stephen Fang, cello (Capstone 8736) 12:25

Ty Alan Emerson: Dedications

Juliette Chang, violin; Thomas Kraines, cello; Kirsten Taylor, piano (private CD) 16:07

Fredric Lissauer: Violin Sonata No. 3 Op. 37 (2002)

Matama Takahashi, violin; Lawrence Picard, piano (private CD) 9:41

Andrew Rindfleisch: Opening Veins (2008)

Slee Sinfonietta/Andrew Rindsfleisch, cond. (Albany 1434) 13:59

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: John Dowland, Part 1

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:07:26 Guillaume Dufay Sanctus from Mass for St. Anthony of Padua

Alexander Blachly Pomerium Archiv 453477

07:13:00 00:21:38 William Byrd Mass for 4 Voices

Paul Hillier Pro Arte Singers Harm Mundi 2908304

07:37:00 00:17:42 Franz Joseph Haydn Mass No. 7 in B flat

Collegium Musicum 90 Richard Hickox Janice Watson, soprano; Collegium Musicum 90 Chorus Chandos 592

07:55:00 00:03:59 Carlo Gesualdo Tribulationem et dolorem

Philippe Herreweghe Ensemble Vocal Européen Harm Mundi 2908304

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 10, 2013 - From Stanford University, this week's From the Top features an all-California crew of performers including an extraordinary 12-year-old guitarist from the Bay Area performing the music of Villa-Lobos; the San Francisco Girls Chorus singing a beautiful arrangement of a song from Joni Mitchell's first album; and a funny story about a young pianist who found himself destroying his own piano by practicing too much.

Stanford Alumni Piano Trio [Youjin Lee, violin, age 18 from Los Angeles, CA; Anna Wittstruck, cello, age 26 from Asheville, NC; Hugo Kitano, piano, age 18 from San Francisco, CA]

Scherzo: Leggiero e vivace from Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor, Op. 49, by Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)

David Yu, piano, age 18 from Diamond Bar, CA

So rasch wie möglich from Sonata No. 2 in g Op 22, by Robert Schumann (1810-1856)

San Francisco Girls Chorus, Valérie Sainte-Agathe, Music Director and Principal Conductor

Slav'sya" (Be Glorious) from 6 Choruses Op 15, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943), accompanied by Susan Soehner; and,

The Pirate of Penance by Joni Mitchell, arranged and accompanied by Christopher O'Riley

Chase Onodera, guitar, age 12 from Sacramento, CA

Prelude No. 1 in e by Heitor Villa-Lobos (1887-1959)

Youjin Lee, violin, age 18 from Los Angeles, CA

Solo Sonata in E Op 27/6 by Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931)

Christopher O'Riley, piano, and the Stanford Symphony Orchestra, Jindong Cai, conductor

Presto from Piano Concerto in G Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Edo de Waart & Suzanne Nance: Asher Fisch, conductor; Todd Levy, clarinet

10:04:00 00:10:29 Richard Wagner The Flying Dutchman: Overture

10:17:00 00:29:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Clarinet Concerto in A

10:49:00 00:37:22 Béla Bartók Concerto for Orchestra

11:31:00 00:26:18 Bonus: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 25 in G minor

Nicholas McGegan, conductor

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:10:00 00:23:57 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 8 in B minor

Sir Charles Mackerras Orch of Age of Enlightenment VirginClas 61305

12:36:00 00:10:46 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants: Suite Op 22

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

12:50:00 00:04:47 Ernest Gold Exodus: Theme

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel William Tritt, piano Telarc 80168

12:56:00 00:04:01 Friedrich Kuhlau The Robber's Castle: Overture

Michael Schonwandt Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9648

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; for this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND "Lorin Maazel in Memoriam"

15:04:00 00:21:03 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 466993

15:28:00 00:18:29 Alexander Scriabin Symphony No. 4 Op 54

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Bernard Adelstein, trumpet Decca 417252

15:49:00 00:04:21 Ernest Chausson Sicilienne from Concerto Op 21

Cleveland Orch String Quartet Lorin Maazel, violin; Israela Margalit, piano Telarc 80046

15:55:00 00:03:35 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Five Couples

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 452970

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, James Feddeck, conductor; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Laiquita Mitchell, soprano; Rodrick Dixon, tenor; Eric Greene, baritone; Blossom Festival Chorus – Blossom Festival Concert

16:04:00 00:04:17 John Williams Liberty Fanfare

16:10:00 00:15:00 John Williams Lincoln: Suite

16:28:00 00:22:00 Oscar Navarro Clarinet Concerto No. 2

16:53:00 00:13:00 Moses Hogan Three Spirituals

17:08:00 00:36:00 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Highlights

17:48:00 00:10:31 Bonus: Maurice Ravel Introduction & Allegro

Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Alice Chalifoux, harp; Maurice Sharp, flute; Robert Marcellus, clarinet Sony 63056

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:11:23 Sir Arthur Sullivan Overture di ballo

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

18:15:00 00:12:43 Richard Strauss First Waltz Sequence from "Der Rosenkavalier"

Herbert Blomstedt Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4645

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: NY Phil Biennial, Part II

Michael Hersch: Of Sorrow Born: Seven Elegies, I & II

Yulia Ziskel, violin (recorded live at SubCulture) 5:33

Bruno Montovani: Spirit of Alberti

Musicians from the NY Phil/Matthias Pintscher (recorded live at MoMA) 11:04

Paola Prestini: Eight Takes

Sumire Kudo, cello (recorded live at SubCulture) 8:12

Christopher Rouse: Symphony No. 4

New York Philharmonic/Alan Gilbert (recorded live at Avery Fisher Hall) 22:19

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:08:16 Antonín Dvorák Andante from String Quintet No. 2 Op 77

Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3152

23:10:00 00:08:27 Max Bruch Romance for Viola & Orchestra Op 85

Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Janine Jansen, viola Decca 7260

23:21:00 00:08:56 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Flute Concerto in A

Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Sir James Galway, flute RCA 60244

23:29:00 00:08:29 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from String Quartet No. 27 Op 20

Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326

23:40:00 00:13:37 Anton Webern Langsamer Satz

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770

23:55:00 00:03:31 Robert Schumann Album for the Young: Lento Op 68

Stephen Hough, piano VirginClas 90770

23:56:00 00:02:17 Johannes Brahms Minnelied Op 71

Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano Telarc 32664