Program Guide 07-13-2014
SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Herbert Blomstedt, conductor
00:04:00 00:17:39 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod
00:23:00 00:21:00 Ingvar Lidholm Poesis
00:44:00 00:51:05 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 55
01:35:00 00:22:51 Bonus: Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 7 in C major Op 105
Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor
CLASSICAL WEEKEND
02:00:00 00:31:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 36 in C
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421
02:33:00 00:21:36 Franz Schubert Fantasy in C major "Wanderer"
Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67403
02:57:00 00:57:18 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2 in E minor Op 27
Charles Dutoit Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 440604
04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Dolores White: Three Movements for Two Violins, Viola and Cello
Cara Tweed, Alicia Koeli, violins; Jennifer Arnold, viola; Stephen Fang, cello (Capstone 8736) 12:25
Ty Alan Emerson: Dedications
Juliette Chang, violin; Thomas Kraines, cello; Kirsten Taylor, piano (private CD) 16:07
Fredric Lissauer: Violin Sonata No. 3 Op. 37 (2002)
Matama Takahashi, violin; Lawrence Picard, piano (private CD) 9:41
Andrew Rindfleisch: Opening Veins (2008)
Slee Sinfonietta/Andrew Rindsfleisch, cond. (Albany 1434) 13:59
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: John Dowland, Part 1
MUSICA SACRA
07:04:00 00:07:26 Guillaume Dufay Sanctus from Mass for St. Anthony of Padua
Alexander Blachly Pomerium Archiv 453477
07:13:00 00:21:38 William Byrd Mass for 4 Voices
Paul Hillier Pro Arte Singers Harm Mundi 2908304
07:37:00 00:17:42 Franz Joseph Haydn Mass No. 7 in B flat
Collegium Musicum 90 Richard Hickox Janice Watson, soprano; Collegium Musicum 90 Chorus Chandos 592
07:55:00 00:03:59 Carlo Gesualdo Tribulationem et dolorem
Philippe Herreweghe Ensemble Vocal Européen Harm Mundi 2908304
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 10, 2013 - From Stanford University, this week's From the Top features an all-California crew of performers including an extraordinary 12-year-old guitarist from the Bay Area performing the music of Villa-Lobos; the San Francisco Girls Chorus singing a beautiful arrangement of a song from Joni Mitchell's first album; and a funny story about a young pianist who found himself destroying his own piano by practicing too much.
Stanford Alumni Piano Trio [Youjin Lee, violin, age 18 from Los Angeles, CA; Anna Wittstruck, cello, age 26 from Asheville, NC; Hugo Kitano, piano, age 18 from San Francisco, CA]
Scherzo: Leggiero e vivace from Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor, Op. 49, by Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)
David Yu, piano, age 18 from Diamond Bar, CA
So rasch wie möglich from Sonata No. 2 in g Op 22, by Robert Schumann (1810-1856)
San Francisco Girls Chorus, Valérie Sainte-Agathe, Music Director and Principal Conductor
Slav'sya" (Be Glorious) from 6 Choruses Op 15, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943), accompanied by Susan Soehner; and,
The Pirate of Penance by Joni Mitchell, arranged and accompanied by Christopher O'Riley
Chase Onodera, guitar, age 12 from Sacramento, CA
Prelude No. 1 in e by Heitor Villa-Lobos (1887-1959)
Youjin Lee, violin, age 18 from Los Angeles, CA
Solo Sonata in E Op 27/6 by Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931)
Christopher O'Riley, piano, and the Stanford Symphony Orchestra, Jindong Cai, conductor
Presto from Piano Concerto in G Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)
MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Edo de Waart & Suzanne Nance: Asher Fisch, conductor; Todd Levy, clarinet
10:04:00 00:10:29 Richard Wagner The Flying Dutchman: Overture
10:17:00 00:29:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Clarinet Concerto in A
10:49:00 00:37:22 Béla Bartók Concerto for Orchestra
11:31:00 00:26:18 Bonus: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 25 in G minor
Nicholas McGegan, conductor
BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
12:10:00 00:23:57 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 8 in B minor
Sir Charles Mackerras Orch of Age of Enlightenment VirginClas 61305
12:36:00 00:10:46 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants: Suite Op 22
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131
12:50:00 00:04:47 Ernest Gold Exodus: Theme
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel William Tritt, piano Telarc 80168
12:56:00 00:04:01 Friedrich Kuhlau The Robber's Castle: Overture
Michael Schonwandt Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9648
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; for this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND "Lorin Maazel in Memoriam"
15:04:00 00:21:03 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 466993
15:28:00 00:18:29 Alexander Scriabin Symphony No. 4 Op 54
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Bernard Adelstein, trumpet Decca 417252
15:49:00 00:04:21 Ernest Chausson Sicilienne from Concerto Op 21
Cleveland Orch String Quartet Lorin Maazel, violin; Israela Margalit, piano Telarc 80046
15:55:00 00:03:35 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Five Couples
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 452970
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, James Feddeck, conductor; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Laiquita Mitchell, soprano; Rodrick Dixon, tenor; Eric Greene, baritone; Blossom Festival Chorus – Blossom Festival Concert
16:04:00 00:04:17 John Williams Liberty Fanfare
16:10:00 00:15:00 John Williams Lincoln: Suite
16:28:00 00:22:00 Oscar Navarro Clarinet Concerto No. 2
16:53:00 00:13:00 Moses Hogan Three Spirituals
17:08:00 00:36:00 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Highlights
17:48:00 00:10:31 Bonus: Maurice Ravel Introduction & Allegro
Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Alice Chalifoux, harp; Maurice Sharp, flute; Robert Marcellus, clarinet Sony 63056
DINNER CLASSICS
18:02:00 00:11:23 Sir Arthur Sullivan Overture di ballo
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916
18:15:00 00:12:43 Richard Strauss First Waltz Sequence from "Der Rosenkavalier"
Herbert Blomstedt Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4645
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: NY Phil Biennial, Part II
Michael Hersch: Of Sorrow Born: Seven Elegies, I & II
Yulia Ziskel, violin (recorded live at SubCulture) 5:33
Bruno Montovani: Spirit of Alberti
Musicians from the NY Phil/Matthias Pintscher (recorded live at MoMA) 11:04
Paola Prestini: Eight Takes
Sumire Kudo, cello (recorded live at SubCulture) 8:12
Christopher Rouse: Symphony No. 4
New York Philharmonic/Alan Gilbert (recorded live at Avery Fisher Hall) 22:19
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:08:16 Antonín Dvorák Andante from String Quintet No. 2 Op 77
Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3152
23:10:00 00:08:27 Max Bruch Romance for Viola & Orchestra Op 85
Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Janine Jansen, viola Decca 7260
23:21:00 00:08:56 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Flute Concerto in A
Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Sir James Galway, flute RCA 60244
23:29:00 00:08:29 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from String Quartet No. 27 Op 20
Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326
23:40:00 00:13:37 Anton Webern Langsamer Satz
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770
23:55:00 00:03:31 Robert Schumann Album for the Young: Lento Op 68
Stephen Hough, piano VirginClas 90770
23:56:00 00:02:17 Johannes Brahms Minnelied Op 71
Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano Telarc 32664