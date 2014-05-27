Program Guide 05-27-2014

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:29:01 Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Strings in E major Op 22

Conrad van Alphen Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80623

00:33:00 00:33:25 Karl Goldmark Violin Concerto in A minor Op 28

Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Joshua Bell, violin Sony 65949

01:08:00 00:40:20 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Suite

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

01:50:00 00:38:32 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata in A major

Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 16448

02:31:00 00:50:35 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 15 in A major Op 141

Kurt Sanderling Cleveland Orchestra Erato 45815

03:24:00 00:23:06 George Frideric Handel Il pastor fido: Suite

Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 68257

03:49:00 00:28:07 Leonard Bernstein Fancy Free Ballet

Steven Smith Cleveland Orch Youth Orch MAA 10706

04:19:00 00:32:13 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 97

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62349

04:53:00 00:16:00 Johan Helmich Roman Oboe d'amore Concerto in D major

Stockholm Sinfonietta Jan-Olav Wedin Alf Nilsson, oboe d'amore Bis 165

05:11:00 00:29:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concerto for Flute & Harp in C major

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Smith, flute; Lisa Wellbaum, harp Decca 443175

05:42:00 00:04:45 Frank Bridge Norse Legend

Richard Hickox BBC National Orch of Wales Chandos 10012

05:55:00 00:04:53 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 2 in E minor Op 46

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430171

05:57:00 00:00:53 Alexander Scriabin Etude in F sharp major Op 42

Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at

9:25

06:07:00 00:06:08 Gioacchino Rossini William Tell: Dance for Six

Frederick Fennell London Pops Orchestra Mercury 434356

06:15:00 00:10:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 58

Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 370548

06:28:00 00:07:08 Georg Philipp Telemann Wind Quartet No. 1 in D

European Baroque Soloists Denon 9613

06:35:00 00:04:03 Adolphe Adam Giselle: Grand Pas de Deux

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625

06:40:00 00:07:54 Richard Strauss Second Waltz Sequence from "Der Rosenkavalier"

Herbert Blomstedt Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4645

06:52:00 00:01:38 Claude Debussy Cakewalk "Le petit nègre"

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460247

06:55:00 00:03:18 John Philip Sousa March "The Diplomat"

Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559131

07:05:00 00:05:16 Franz Joseph Haydn Finale from Symphony No. 82

Esa-Pekka Salonen Stockholm Chamber Orchestra Sony 45972

07:10:00 00:06:35 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 42: Sinfonia

Thomas Hengelbrock Freiburg Baroque Orchestra DHM 77289

07:20:00 00:03:45 James Scott Ragtime Oriole

Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340

07:25:00 00:02:08 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Strimpellata from Suite Concertino Op 16

BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Karen Geoghegan, bassoon Chandos 10511

07:29:00 00:05:44 Frederick Delius Irmelin Prelude

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

07:40:00 00:07:25 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie 2207

07:51:00 00:02:26 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: New York, New York

Philharmonia Orchestra David Zinman Joshua Bell, violin Sony 89358

07:55:00 00:02:17 Tylman Susato The Danserye: Bergeret "Dont vient cela"

New London Consort Members of l'Oiseau 436131

08:07:00 00:06:50 Saverio Mercadante Russian Rondo from Flute Concerto in E minor

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Irena Grafenauer, flute Philips 426318

08:15:00 00:08:49 Michael Torke Javelin

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 62592

08:28:00 00:07:31 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Strings in A major

Thomas Hengelbrock Freiburg Baroque Orchestra DHM 77289

08:30:00 00:06:14 Padre Antonio Soler Sonata No. 3 in B flat major

Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515

08:44:00 00:06:32 Pietro Antonio Locatelli Introduttione Teatrale in D major Op 4

Elizabeth Wallfisch Raglan Baroque Players Hyperion 67041

08:51:00 00:02:06 Johann Strauss Jr A Night in Venice: Treu sein, das liegt

London Philharmonic Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Thomas Hampson, baritone EMI 56758

08:55:00 00:04:34 Francis Lai Love Story: Theme

Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111

09:05:00 00:17:28 Antonín Dvorák Violin Sonatina in G major Op 100

Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano DeutGram 449820

09:25:00 00:08:52 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Roses from the South" Op 388

Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Orchestra Seraphim 73295

09:35:00 00:08:05 Hans Gál Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 Op 105

Kenneth Woods Orchestra of the Swan Avie 2231

09:45:00 00:09:09 Joseph Bodin de Boismortier Ballet de Village No. 2

Les Délices Délices 2013

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:02:31 Johann Strauss Jr Polka "Tritsch-Tratsch" Op 214

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Berlin Philharmonic Teldec 24489

10:02:00 00:02:31 Josef Strauss Polka "The Soubrette" Op 109

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

10:08:00 00:06:50 Sergei Rachmaninoff Paraphrase on Kreisler's "Liebesfreud"

Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336

10:15:00 00:03:37 Fritz Kreisler Liebesleid

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 449923

10:22:00 00:03:38 Samuel Barber Souvenirs Suite: Hesitation Tango Op 28

Leon McCawley, piano VirginClas 45270

10:27:00 00:13:01 Samuel Barber Medea's Dance of Vengeance Op 23

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony EMI 49463

10:41:00 00:07:03 Robert Schumann Toccata in C Op 7

Howard Shelley, piano Chandos 8814

10:50:00 00:31:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Trio No. 1 in E flat major Op 1

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724

11:21:00 00:05:57 George Frideric Handel Coronation Anthem "Zadok the Priest"

London Philharmonic Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis London Chorus EMI 28379

11:31:00 00:06:01 Gioacchino Rossini Tancredi: Overture

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415363

11:38:00 00:06:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19

Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 370548

11:46:00 00:09:19 Emmanuel Chabrier Gwendoline: Overture

Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

11:56:00 00:02:27 John C. Heed March "In Storm and Sunshine"

Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7504

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

12:10:00 00:08:41 Jacques Offenbach Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4776403

12:18:00 00:05:59 Franz Lehár The Count of Luxemburg: Waltzes

Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68793

12:27:00 00:05:32 H. Balfour Gardiner Shepherd Fennel's Dance

Raymond Leppard Indianapolis Symphony Koss Class 3303

12:35:00 00:13:30 Hector Berlioz The Damnation of Faust: Suite

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

12:50:00 00:07:07 George Gershwin Oh, Kay!: Overture

Michael Tilson Thomas Buffalo Philharmonic CBS 42240

12:58:00 00:01:43 Dmitri Shostakovich Moscow Cheryomushki: Galop

André Kostelanetz André Kostelanetz Orchestra Sony 62642

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00 00:45:11 Joachim Raff Symphony No. 3 in F major Op 153

Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628

13:48:00 00:10:34 Franz Liszt Mephisto Waltz No. 1

Sir Georg Solti Orchestra of Paris DeutGram 4779525

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

14:00:00 00:02:31 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Summer Evening Op 71

Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207

14:02:00 00:02:00 Aaron Copland Midsummer Nocturne

Leo Smit, piano Sony 82849

14:07:00 00:09:56 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 9 for Strings

Kenneth Schermerhorn Nashville Symphony Naxos 557460

14:20:00 00:10:19 André Grétry Céphale et Procris: Ballet Suite

Stefan Sanderling Orchestre de Bretagne ASV 1095

14:45:00 00:16:28 Johann Christian Bach Piano Concerto in E flat major Op 7

Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Anastasia Injushina, piano Ondine 1224

15:00 WCLV ARTS PARTNERS

15:04:00 00:12:34 Johann Sebastian Bach Prelude, Fugue & Allegro in E flat major

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71250

15:21:00 00:14:33 Antonin Dvorak mvts 1 & 2 String Quintet #4 in E-flat Op 97

Raphael Ensemble Hyperion 66308

15:38:00 00:14:53 Gabriel Faure Requiem Op 48: Offertoire; Agnus Dei

Myung-Whun Chung Academy of St Cecilia Orchestra & Chorus DeutGram 459 365

15:55:00 00:02:56 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 15 in C major Op 72

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 209

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

15:58:00 00:04:14 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 3: Scherzo Op 55

Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 5186061

16:06:00 00:03:22 Teodoro Matias da Rocha Vassourinhas

Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Sérgio & Odair Assad, guitars; Jamey Haddad, percussion; Nilson Matta, bass Sony 24414

16:12:00 00:12:17 Maurice Ravel Ouverture de féerie "Shéhérazade"

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 79

16:28:00 00:04:22 John Williams Return of the Jedi: Luke & Leia Theme

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178

16:37:00 00:01:51 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Pantomime from "Les Petits riens"

Anton Steck Concerto Cologne Archiv 4775800

16:41:00 00:08:35 Joachim Raff Allegro from Octet for Strings Op 176

Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790

16:52:00 00:03:03 Sir Edward Elgar Agnus Dei

Anton Armstrong St. Olaf Choir St.Olaf 3215

16:57:00 00:02:22 Jean-Philippe Rameau Musette en rondeau

Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112

17:05:00 00:04:56 Jacques Hálevy La Juive: Sérénade

Verdi Symphony Milan Carlo Rizzi Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Decca 3136

17:12:00 00:08:18 Gustav Holst A Fugal Concerto Op 40 English Sinfonia

Howard Griffiths Anna Pyne, flute; Philip Harmer, oboe Naxos 570339

17:23:00 00:12:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 22

Northern Sinfonia Imogen Cooper Imogen Cooper, piano Avie 2200

17:40:00 00:04:23 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Intermezzo

José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305

17:46:00 00:04:19 Vasily Kalinnikov Intermezzo No. 2 in G major

Neeme Järvi London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8614

17:52:00 00:03:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Les Petits riens: Overture

Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:29:28 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major Op 19

Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 370548

18:41:00 00:01:54 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: La Bourée

Philip Pickett New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101

18:43:00 00:02:38 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: Three Ballets à 4

Philip Pickett New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101

18:48:00 00:01:56 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: Bransle de la torche

Philip Pickett New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101

18:52:00 00:04:25 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Villagers

Geoffrey Simon London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8412

18:55:00 00:03:33 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: Passameze & Galliard

Philip Pickett New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:16:45 Robert Schumann Overture, Scherzo and Finale Op 52

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Orch Révolutiona et Romantique Archiv 457591

19:21:00 00:33:48 Joachim Raff Symphony No. 4 in G minor Op 167

Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628

19:57:00 00:02:58 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No.13 in D flat major Op 70

Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:19:05 Sergei Prokofiev Lieutenant Kijé Suite Op 60

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 218

20:23:00 00:33:55 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major Op 58

Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 370548

21:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Riccardo Muti, conductor; Eugene Izotov, oboe

21:04:00 00:23:36 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 48 in C major

21:30:00 00:18:00 Bohuslav Martinu Oboe Concerto

21:51:00 00:49:18 Alexander Scriabin Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 43

22:46:00 00:11:00 Richard Wagner The Flying Dutchman: Overture

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:07:00 Joachim Raff Andante from Octet for Strings Op 176

Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790

23:09:00 00:08:09 Ludwig Spohr Adagio from Nonet Op 31 Vienna-Berlin Ensemble

Gerhart Hetzel, violin; Wolfram Christ, viola; Georg Faust, cello; Alois Posch, double bass DeutGram 427640

23:19:00 00:09:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19

Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 370548

23:28:00 00:07:04 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from Violin Concerto Op 64

Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144

23:37:00 00:09:38 Joachim Raff In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153

Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628

23:46:00 00:06:04 Charles Koechlin Evening Peace from "The Persian Hours" Op 65

Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223504

23:55:00 00:03:25 Vladimir Odoyevsky Lullaby

Lera Auerbach, piano Bis 1502

23:56:00 00:03:24 Erik Satie Gymnopédie No. 2

Bruce Levingston, piano Sono Lumin 92148

