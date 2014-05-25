Program Guide 05-25-2014

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Alexander Barantschik, leader and violinist; Catherine Payne, piccolo; Jonathan D. Fischer, oboe

00:04:00 00:10:36 Antonio Vivaldi Piccolo Concerto in C

00:18:00 00:14:19 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor

00:36:00 00:17:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in D

01:02:00 00:13:32 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto for Oboe & Violin in C minor

01:22:00 00:13:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 6 in D

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Jeannette Sorrell, conductor

02:04:00 00:19:44 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F

02:26:00 00:11:44 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G

02:41:00 00:15:40 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G

02:59:00 00:21:14 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D

03:23:00 00:16:00 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 in B flat

03:42:00 00:12:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 in F

04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe, Violin, Strings and Continuo in c minor, BWV 1060: 1. Allegro

Hilary Hahn, violin; Allan Vogel, oboe; Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor DeutGram 986 - Music: 4:26

Yefim Rosenfeld (arr Leonid Desyatnikov): My Happiness

The Astor Quartet: Gidon Kremer, violin; Per Arne Glorvigen, bandoneon; Vadim Sakharov, piano; Alois Posch, double bass Nonesuch 531411 - Music: 2:13

Juan Carlos Cobian: Los Mareados

Astor Quartet: Gidon Kremer, violin; Per Arne Glorvigen, bandoneon; Vadim Sakharov, piano; Alois Posch, double bass Nonesuch 531411 - Music: 5:13

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Shawn H. from Round Rock, TX - Time: 9:03

Puzzler Payoff: Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude No. 12 in f minor, from The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1

Andras Schiff, piano Decca 414388 - Music: 2:06

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Keyboard Concerto No. 6 in B-flat K 238

Jeffrey Kahane, piano; New York Philharmonic; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY - Music: 18:50

Kenneth Frazelle: Fiddler's Galaxy

Joseph Swensen, violin; Jeffrey Kahane, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN American Air Label: MPR 01 - Music: 4:20

05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Johann Sebastian Bach: Three-part Inventions (Sinfonias), BWV 787-801: No. 1 in C, No. 2 in c; No. 3 in D

Janine Jansen, violin; Maxim Rysanov, viola; Torleif Thedeen, cello Decca 9905 - Music: 4:28

Jeff Peterson: Kahealani (Call from the Heavens)

Jeff Peterson, slack key guitar; ETHEL String Quartet: Cornelius Dufallo, violin; Jennifer Choi, violin; Ralph Farris, viola; Dorothy Lawson, cello Grand Canyon Music Festival, Shrine of the Ages on the South Rim of Grand Canyon, AZ - Music: 3:54

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D Op 35

Janine Jansen, violin; Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra; Paavo Jarvi, conductor Grand Hall, Old Opera, Frankfurt, Germany - Music: 35:07

Brad Richter: Waltz Me to Hell

Brad Richter, guitar Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, Post Falls, ID - Music: 3:30

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Voice of the Turtle Dove - The latest from The Sixteen takes the ensemble back to the beautiful English early Renaissance repertoire.

07:04:00 00:04:23 René Clausen Prayer

Charles Bruffy Kansas City Chorale Chandos 5105

07:10:00 00:14:12 Ralph Vaughan Williams Benedicite

London Symphony Orchestra David Willcocks Heather Harper, soprano; Bach Choir EMI 64722

07:26:00 00:29:51 Frank Martin Mass for Double Chorus

Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80406

07:58:00 00:01:45 Thomas Tallis Purge Me, O Lord

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807544

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 6, 2013 - From our broadcast home, Boston, Massachusetts, this week's From the Top features a pianist who, at the age of nine, was the youngest performer ever to sign with the recoding label, EMI … also a phenomenal

16-year-old violinist tackles one of the most difficult and dazzling pieces for unaccompanied violin … and we'll meet a 17-year-old who, having grown up in one of the toughest neighborhoods in San Francisco, has emerged to become a formidable young mezzo-soprano.

Niu Niu, piano, age 16 from China

Etudes Op 10/3 in E major and Op 10/12 in c "Revolutionary" by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

Olivia Cosio, mezzo-soprano, age 17 from San Francisco, CA

Bucking Bronco from Cowboy Songs by Libby Larsen, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Lev Mamuya, cello, age 17 from Newton Highlands, MA

Finale (Animé) from the Cello Sonata in d by Claude Debussy (1862-1918), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Yuki Beppu, violin, age 16 from Lexington, MA

Solo Violin Sonata in d Op 27/3 "Ballade" by Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931)

Chad Lilley, saxophone, age 17 from Olney, MD

'Chanson pour ma mie' and 'Le cabridan' from Tableaux de Provence by Paule Maurice (1910-1967), accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

Niu Niu, piano, age 16 from China

La Campanella from Grandes Études de Paganini S 141/3 in g-Sharp by Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Jeannette Sorrell, conductor

10:04:00 00:19:44 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F

10:26:00 00:11:44 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G

10:41:00 00:15:40 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G

10:59:00 00:21:14 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D

11:23:00 00:16:00 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 in B flat

11:42:00 00:12:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 in F

12:07:00 00:24:56 Robert Russell Bennett A Symphonic Picture of Gershwin's "Porgy & Bess"

Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra Sony 62402

12:34:00 00:05:30 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Caprice on "The Battle Cry of Freedom" Op 55

Leonard Pennario, piano EMI 64667

12:39:00 00:06:45 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Caprice Americain "Columbia" Op 34

Leonard Pennario, piano EMI 64668

12:49:00 00:06:45 Roy Harris Overture "When Johnny Comes Marching Home"

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3140

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, The Evolution of the Piano, Part 1; for this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.

14:49:00 00:28:06 Hershy Kay Stars and Stripes Ballet

Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61501

15:27:00 00:09:05 Paul Turok Variations on an American Song Op 20

Leonard Slatkin Nashville Symphony Naxos 559373

15:38:00 00:07:27 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511

15:50:00 00:07:55 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: D-Day

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 63835

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall 11/03/13

16:04:00 00:06:28 Dmitri Shostakovich Festive Overture Op 96

16:13:00 00:10:15 Igor Stravinsky Symphonies of Wind Instruments

16:26:00 00:10:00 Wojciech Kilar Orawa

16:40:00 00:32:48 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition

Bonus:

17:16:00 00:42:16 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 6 in F major Op 68

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80145

18:02:00 00:12:08 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 1

St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310

18:16:00 00:12:45 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 2

St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

19:02:00 00:34:02 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Symphony No. 3 in C Op 32

André Anichanov St Petersburg State Symphony Naxos 550812

19:38:00 00:32:38 Léo Delibes Coppélia: Suite

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

20:13:00 00:41:27 César Franck Symphony in D minor

Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma 2647

20:57:00 00:02:07 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 5 in G minor

Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Sakari Oramo Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 15312

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild – to be announced

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: From Colleges, Castles and Cathedrals - the splendid sounds of organs in the British Isles resonate with pleasurable grandeur

Francis Jackson: Fanfare Op 18

Colin Walsh (1898Willis/Lincoln Cathedral) Priory DVD4

Malcolm Boyle: Anthem "Thou, o God, art praised in Sion"

Eton College Choir/Ralph Allwood, director; David Goode (1902 Hill/Eton College Chapel, Windsor) Signum 115

John Stanley: Voluntary in D Op 6/6

Margaret Phillips (1743 Griffin-1995 Goetze 7 Gwynn/St. Helen, Bishopsgate, London) Regent 190

Geoffrey Bush: Trumpet March

Huw Williams (1872 Willis-1992 Mander/St. Paul’s Cathedral, London) Priory 5037

Herbert Howells: Allegro scherzando from Six Short Pieces; Anthem "I love all beauteous things"; Allegro impetuoso from Six Short Pieces

Dublin’s Christ Church Cathedral Choir/Judy Martin, director; Tristan Russcher (1887 Gray & Davidson/St. Bartholomew’s Church, Dublin, Ireland) Signum 151

Harold Darke: Chorale Prelude on a Theme of Tallis Op 20/3

Peter Dyke (1892 Willis-2004 Harrison/Hereford Cathedral) Priory 1029

David Halls: Jubilate

Girls Choristers & Lay Clerks of Salisbury Cathedral/David Halls, director; Daniel Cook (1877 Willis/Salisbury Cathedral) Priory 1033

Garth Edmundson: Toccata on "Vom Himmel hoch"

Ian Tracey (1926 Willis/Liverpool Cathedral) Priory DVD 1

23:02:00 00:09:09 Johann Friedrich Fasch Air from Concerto in G

Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783

23:11:00 00:08:26 Andrea Luchesi Andante from Sonata in C [No. 1]

Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069

23:22:00 00:13:00 Antonín Dvorák Andante from Piano Quintet Op 81

Concertante Jeremy Denk, piano Meridian 84459

23:37:00 00:08:32 Jacques Offenbach Andante from Grand Concerto for Cello

Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Jérôme Pernoo, cello Archiv 4776403

23:45:00 00:09:13 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 4

Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154

23:56:00 00:02:46 Frank Bridge Entr'acte "Canzonetta"

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

