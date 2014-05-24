Program Guide 05-23-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:45:38 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 6 in D major Op 60

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Warner 65775

00:50:00 00:25:50 Ignaz Moscheles Piano Concerto No. 4 in E major Op 64

Tasmanian Symphony Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano Hyperion 67430

01:18:00 00:34:18 Edmund Rubbra Symphony No. 2 Op 45

Vernon Handley New Philharmonia Orchestra Lyrita 235

01:54:00 00:28:38 Johannes Brahms Variations & Fugue on Theme by Handel Op 24

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436853

02:25:00 00:46:27 Josef Suk Symphony No. 1 in E major Op 14

Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 111964

03:13:00 00:46:50 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Ballet Music

English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Ursula Connors, soprano; Ambrosian Singers EMI 65732

04:02:00 00:31:43 Meredith Willson Symphony No. 2 in E minor

William Stromberg Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 559006

04:36:00 00:19:17 Jean Françaix Concerto for Harpsichord & Instrumental

West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146

04:57:00 00:24:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 11 for Winds in E flat

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 431683

05:23:00 00:17:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Sextet for 2 Horns & Strings Op 81

Cleveland Orchestra Richard King, horn; Jesse McCormick, horn; Mari Sato, violin; Members of Albany 1325

05:42:00 00:05:03 Sergei Rachmaninoff Slava Op 11

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano; Emanuela Friscioni, piano Centaur 3062

05:56:00 00:01:22 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 46 in C major Op 67

Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6730

05:58:00 00:01:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Les petits riens: Gavotte

Anton Steck Concerto Cologne Archiv 4775800

BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:05:43 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 4 in C major Op 59

Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533

06:15:00 00:08:31 Luigi Cherubini Anacréon: Overture

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 54438

06:25:00 00:03:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Marriage of Figaro: Overture

Teodor Currentzis Musica Aeterna Sony 370926

06:30:00 00:08:09 Girolamo Frescobaldi Aria detto Balletto

Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMast 67130

06:43:00 00:07:17 William Alwyn Suite of Scottish Dances

David Lloyd-Jones Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 570704

06:52:00 00:02:21 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry An English Suite: Pastoral

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

06:58:00 00:03:26 John Philip Sousa March "The Glory of the Yankee Navy"

Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601

07:05:00 00:05:44 Peter Tchaikovsky Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 Op 36

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 70901

07:10:00 00:09:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Shepherd's Song from Symphony No. 6 Op 68

Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Decca 16871

07:20:00 00:03:09 Alexandre Tansman Foxtrot from "Sonatine Transatlantique"

Daniel Blumenthal, piano Cybelia 849

07:30:00 00:05:06 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 in A minor Op 39

James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 557273

07:40:00 00:08:16 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Cinderella at the Palace

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 550968

07:54:00 00:02:10 Richard Farrant Lord, for Thy tender mercy's sake

King's Singers Naxos 572987

07:57:00 00:02:23 Henry Mancini Hatari: Baby Elephant Walk

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80183

08:07:00 00:02:46 Jean Sibelius Pelléas et Mélisande: Entr'acte

Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra Bis 918

08:11:00 00:02:57 Astor Piazzolla Libertango

European Film Philharmonic Christoph Israel Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000

08:15:00 00:07:57 Ferdinand Hérold Zampa: Overture

Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9765

08:26:00 00:09:29 Sergei Rachmaninoff Allegro from Symphony No. 2 Op 27

Charles Dutoit Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 440604

08:37:00 00:04:40 Michael Jackson Billy Jean

Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30006

08:40:00 00:09:16 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Violin Concerto Op 61

Tapiola Sinfonietta Olli Mustonen Olli Mustonen, piano Ondine 1123

08:44:00 00:08:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 24 in B flat major

Sir Charles Mackerras Prague Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80186

08:55:00 00:07:45 Elmer Bernstein The Ten Commandments: Suite

Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Orch Denon 75288

09:09:00 00:16:43 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in A major Op 6

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733

09:38:00 00:07:31 Ralph Vaughan Williams Scherzo: The Waves from "A Sea Symphony"

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80588

09:48:00 00:04:13 Andrea Luchesi Piano Sonata in C [No. 3]

Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069

09:55:00 00:04:12 Astor Piazzolla Oblivion

European Film Philharmonic Christoph Israel Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000

WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:03:51 Franz Liszt Transcendental Etude No. 5 in B flat major

Alice Sara Ott, piano DeutGram 4778362

10:03:00 00:31:43 Max Bruch Symphony No. 3 in E major Op 51

Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 420932

10:07:00 00:01:42 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Puck Op 71

Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano DeutGram 463483

10:10:00 00:07:21 Jean Françaix L'Heure du berger

Pascal Rogé, piano; Catherine Cantin, flute; Maurice Bourgue, oboe; Michel Portal, clarinet; André Cazalet, horn Decca 425861

10:19:00 00:06:09 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478

10:27:00 00:04:13 Leos Janácek Idyll for Strings: Andante Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572698

10:35:00 00:12:03 Karol Szymanowski Concert Overture Op 12 Edward Gardner BBC Symphony Orchestra Chandos 5115

11:25:00 00:03:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Marriage of Figaro: Overture

Teodor Currentzis Musica Aeterna Sony 370926

11:31:00 00:05:46 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 2 in A flat major Op 34

Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669

11:40:00 00:07:55 Georg Philipp Telemann Suite from "Tafelmusik" Part 3

Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Reference 2101

11:51:00 00:06:17 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Wasps: Ballet & Final Tableau

Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129

BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

12:10:00 00:09:24 Johann Strauss Jr Waldmeister: Overture

Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 431628

12:21:00 00:05:46 Richard Rodgers Selections from "Spring is Here"

Richard Rodgers, piano Harbinger 2501

12:29:00 00:05:56 John Philip Sousa La Reine de la Mer

Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130

12:37:00 00:09:10 Sir Malcolm Arnold English Dances Set 2 Op 33

Andrew Penny Queensland Symphony Naxos 553526

12:48:00 00:06:51 Joseph Lanner Styrian Dances Op 165

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:43:19 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 2 in F sharp minor Op 16

José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 68904

13:46:00 00:12:59 Jean Sibelius Pohjola's Daughter Op 49

Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60401

WCLV MIDDAY

14:00:00 00:03:52 Scott Joplin The Entertainer

Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340

14:05:00 00:02:42 Euday L. Bowman Twelfth Street Rag

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel William Tritt, piano Telarc 80112

14:11:00 00:09:03 Antonín Dvorák Carnival Overture Op 92

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433548

14:22:00 00:17:02 Jean Françaix The Flower Clock

Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca 4782564

14:42:00 00:07:32 Vincenzo Bellini Norma: Casta diva

London Philharmonic Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Renée Fleming, soprano; London Voices Decca 467049

14:51:00 00:07:39 Viktor Ullmann Variations & Fugue on an Hebraic Folk

Jeanne Golan, piano Steinway 30014

MAY CHOICE CDs

15:02:00 00:09:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 25

Orchestra Mozart Claudio Abbado Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4791033

15:13:00 00:15:16 Maurice Ravel Rapsodie espagnole

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1002

15:33:00 00:19:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Marriage of Figaro: Act 2 Finale

Musica Aeterna Teodor Currentzis Andrei Bondarenko, baritone; Simone Kermes, soprano; Fanie Antonelou, soprano; Christian Van Horn, bass; Maria Forsström, mezzo-soprano Sony

370926

15:54:00 00:01:58 Igor Stravinsky Valse

Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30028

15:58:00 00:03:21 Samuel Barber Commando March

Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099

WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell

16:06:00 00:03:48 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 6 in D major

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770

16:13:00 00:08:55 Jean Françaix Concertino for Piano & Orchestra

Montreal Symphony Orchestra Charles Dutoit Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 452448

16:26:00 00:06:43 Alfred Newman Beau Geste: Excerpts

William Stromberg Moscow Symphony Orchestra MarcoPolo 223750

16:35:00 00:05:31 Harold Arlen I Love a Parade

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 46747

16:44:00 00:02:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Marriage of Figaro: Se vuol ballare

Musica Aeterna Teodor Currentzis Christian Van Horn, bass Sony 370926

16:47:00 00:04:41 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Marriage of Figaro: Dove sono

Musica Aeterna Teodor Currentzis Simone Kermes, soprano Sony 370926

16:52:00 00:03:02 Richard Hayman Armed Forces Medley

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175

16:58:00 00:02:03 Karl King March "Voice of America"

Col. Lowell Graham USAF Heritage of America Band Klavier 11139

17:05:00 00:05:06 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: The Song of the High

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175

17:17:00 00:04:49 Johann Strauss Jr Ritter Pázmán: Csárdás Op 441

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

17:25:00 00:07:46 Ignaz Moscheles Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 64

Tasmanian Symphony Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano Hyperion 67430

17:40:00 00:04:33 Andrea Luchesi Piano Sonata in F [No. 2]

Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069

17:46:00 00:03:28 Andrea Luchesi Piano Sonata in B-Flat [No. 2]

Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069

17:52:00 00:03:18 Ulrich Rühl Imprisoned Waltz

NW German Chamber Soloists MD+G 6100914

17:56:00 00:02:36 Frank Panella March "On the Square"

Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:14:32 Ernö Dohnányi American Rhapsody Op 47

Alun Francis Frankfurt Radio Symphony CPO 999308

18:26:00 00:04:17 John Cacavas Star Spangled Spectacular: Songs of

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80144

18:33:00 00:03:08 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: Guadalcanal March

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175

18:39:00 00:15:25 David Diamond This Sacred Ground

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Erich Parce, baritone; Seattle Symphony Chorale; Seattle Girls' Choir; Northwest Boychoir Naxos 559156

18:55:00 00:03:02 Paul Anka The Longest Day: March

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:23:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 16 in D major

Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Daniel Barenboim, piano Teldec 16827

19:27:00 00:28:38 Johannes Brahms Variations & Fugue on Theme by Handel Op 24

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436853

SPRING FOR MUSIC 2014: Seattle Symphony/Ludovic Morlot – recorded May 6, 2014 in Carnegie Hall

20:12:00 00:42:00 John Luther Adams Become Ocean

Seattle Symphony WCLV 1

21:10:00 00:16:14 Edgard Varèse Déserts

Pierre Boulez Ensemble InterContemporain Sony 68334

21:30:00 00:24:04 Claude Debussy La mer

Claudio Abbado Lucerne Festival Orchestra DeutGram 3397

CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ARCHIVES: George Szell

22:32:00 00:08:34 Ludwig van Beethoven Egmont: Overture Op 84

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 46532

22:43:00 00:15:00 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 489

22:57:00 00:02:43 Sergei Prokofiev Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika Op 60

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 218

CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Ron Ratner, Executive VP & Director, Forest City Enterprises; part of the Business Leaders Series