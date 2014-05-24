Program Guide 05-23-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:45:38 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 6 in D major Op 60
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Warner 65775
00:50:00 00:25:50 Ignaz Moscheles Piano Concerto No. 4 in E major Op 64
Tasmanian Symphony Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano Hyperion 67430
01:18:00 00:34:18 Edmund Rubbra Symphony No. 2 Op 45
Vernon Handley New Philharmonia Orchestra Lyrita 235
01:54:00 00:28:38 Johannes Brahms Variations & Fugue on Theme by Handel Op 24
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436853
02:25:00 00:46:27 Josef Suk Symphony No. 1 in E major Op 14
Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 111964
03:13:00 00:46:50 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Ballet Music
English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Ursula Connors, soprano; Ambrosian Singers EMI 65732
04:02:00 00:31:43 Meredith Willson Symphony No. 2 in E minor
William Stromberg Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 559006
04:36:00 00:19:17 Jean Françaix Concerto for Harpsichord & Instrumental
West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146
04:57:00 00:24:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 11 for Winds in E flat
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 431683
05:23:00 00:17:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Sextet for 2 Horns & Strings Op 81
Cleveland Orchestra Richard King, horn; Jesse McCormick, horn; Mari Sato, violin; Members of Albany 1325
05:42:00 00:05:03 Sergei Rachmaninoff Slava Op 11
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano; Emanuela Friscioni, piano Centaur 3062
05:56:00 00:01:22 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 46 in C major Op 67
Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6730
05:58:00 00:01:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Les petits riens: Gavotte
Anton Steck Concerto Cologne Archiv 4775800
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:05:43 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 4 in C major Op 59
Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533
06:15:00 00:08:31 Luigi Cherubini Anacréon: Overture
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 54438
06:25:00 00:03:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Marriage of Figaro: Overture
Teodor Currentzis Musica Aeterna Sony 370926
06:30:00 00:08:09 Girolamo Frescobaldi Aria detto Balletto
Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMast 67130
06:43:00 00:07:17 William Alwyn Suite of Scottish Dances
David Lloyd-Jones Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 570704
06:52:00 00:02:21 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry An English Suite: Pastoral
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366
06:58:00 00:03:26 John Philip Sousa March "The Glory of the Yankee Navy"
Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601
07:05:00 00:05:44 Peter Tchaikovsky Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 Op 36
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 70901
07:10:00 00:09:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Shepherd's Song from Symphony No. 6 Op 68
Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Decca 16871
07:20:00 00:03:09 Alexandre Tansman Foxtrot from "Sonatine Transatlantique"
Daniel Blumenthal, piano Cybelia 849
07:30:00 00:05:06 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 in A minor Op 39
James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 557273
07:40:00 00:08:16 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Cinderella at the Palace
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 550968
07:54:00 00:02:10 Richard Farrant Lord, for Thy tender mercy's sake
King's Singers Naxos 572987
07:57:00 00:02:23 Henry Mancini Hatari: Baby Elephant Walk
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80183
08:07:00 00:02:46 Jean Sibelius Pelléas et Mélisande: Entr'acte
Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra Bis 918
08:11:00 00:02:57 Astor Piazzolla Libertango
European Film Philharmonic Christoph Israel Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000
08:15:00 00:07:57 Ferdinand Hérold Zampa: Overture
Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9765
08:26:00 00:09:29 Sergei Rachmaninoff Allegro from Symphony No. 2 Op 27
Charles Dutoit Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 440604
08:37:00 00:04:40 Michael Jackson Billy Jean
Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30006
08:40:00 00:09:16 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Violin Concerto Op 61
Tapiola Sinfonietta Olli Mustonen Olli Mustonen, piano Ondine 1123
08:44:00 00:08:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 24 in B flat major
Sir Charles Mackerras Prague Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80186
08:55:00 00:07:45 Elmer Bernstein The Ten Commandments: Suite
Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Orch Denon 75288
09:09:00 00:16:43 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in A major Op 6
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733
09:38:00 00:07:31 Ralph Vaughan Williams Scherzo: The Waves from "A Sea Symphony"
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80588
09:48:00 00:04:13 Andrea Luchesi Piano Sonata in C [No. 3]
Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069
09:55:00 00:04:12 Astor Piazzolla Oblivion
European Film Philharmonic Christoph Israel Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000
WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:03:51 Franz Liszt Transcendental Etude No. 5 in B flat major
Alice Sara Ott, piano DeutGram 4778362
10:03:00 00:31:43 Max Bruch Symphony No. 3 in E major Op 51
Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 420932
10:07:00 00:01:42 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Puck Op 71
Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano DeutGram 463483
10:10:00 00:07:21 Jean Françaix L'Heure du berger
Pascal Rogé, piano; Catherine Cantin, flute; Maurice Bourgue, oboe; Michel Portal, clarinet; André Cazalet, horn Decca 425861
10:19:00 00:06:09 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478
10:27:00 00:04:13 Leos Janácek Idyll for Strings: Andante Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572698
10:35:00 00:12:03 Karol Szymanowski Concert Overture Op 12 Edward Gardner BBC Symphony Orchestra Chandos 5115
11:25:00 00:03:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Marriage of Figaro: Overture
Teodor Currentzis Musica Aeterna Sony 370926
11:31:00 00:05:46 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 2 in A flat major Op 34
Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669
11:40:00 00:07:55 Georg Philipp Telemann Suite from "Tafelmusik" Part 3
Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Reference 2101
11:51:00 00:06:17 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Wasps: Ballet & Final Tableau
Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:10:00 00:09:24 Johann Strauss Jr Waldmeister: Overture
Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 431628
12:21:00 00:05:46 Richard Rodgers Selections from "Spring is Here"
Richard Rodgers, piano Harbinger 2501
12:29:00 00:05:56 John Philip Sousa La Reine de la Mer
Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130
12:37:00 00:09:10 Sir Malcolm Arnold English Dances Set 2 Op 33
Andrew Penny Queensland Symphony Naxos 553526
12:48:00 00:06:51 Joseph Lanner Styrian Dances Op 165
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:01:00 00:43:19 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 2 in F sharp minor Op 16
José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 68904
13:46:00 00:12:59 Jean Sibelius Pohjola's Daughter Op 49
Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60401
WCLV MIDDAY
14:00:00 00:03:52 Scott Joplin The Entertainer
Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340
14:05:00 00:02:42 Euday L. Bowman Twelfth Street Rag
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel William Tritt, piano Telarc 80112
14:11:00 00:09:03 Antonín Dvorák Carnival Overture Op 92
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433548
14:22:00 00:17:02 Jean Françaix The Flower Clock
Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca 4782564
14:42:00 00:07:32 Vincenzo Bellini Norma: Casta diva
London Philharmonic Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Renée Fleming, soprano; London Voices Decca 467049
14:51:00 00:07:39 Viktor Ullmann Variations & Fugue on an Hebraic Folk
Jeanne Golan, piano Steinway 30014
MAY CHOICE CDs
15:02:00 00:09:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 25
Orchestra Mozart Claudio Abbado Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4791033
15:13:00 00:15:16 Maurice Ravel Rapsodie espagnole
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1002
15:33:00 00:19:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Marriage of Figaro: Act 2 Finale
Musica Aeterna Teodor Currentzis Andrei Bondarenko, baritone; Simone Kermes, soprano; Fanie Antonelou, soprano; Christian Van Horn, bass; Maria Forsström, mezzo-soprano Sony
370926
15:54:00 00:01:58 Igor Stravinsky Valse
Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30028
15:58:00 00:03:21 Samuel Barber Commando March
Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099
WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
16:06:00 00:03:48 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 6 in D major
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770
16:13:00 00:08:55 Jean Françaix Concertino for Piano & Orchestra
Montreal Symphony Orchestra Charles Dutoit Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 452448
16:26:00 00:06:43 Alfred Newman Beau Geste: Excerpts
William Stromberg Moscow Symphony Orchestra MarcoPolo 223750
16:35:00 00:05:31 Harold Arlen I Love a Parade
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 46747
16:44:00 00:02:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Marriage of Figaro: Se vuol ballare
Musica Aeterna Teodor Currentzis Christian Van Horn, bass Sony 370926
16:47:00 00:04:41 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Marriage of Figaro: Dove sono
Musica Aeterna Teodor Currentzis Simone Kermes, soprano Sony 370926
16:52:00 00:03:02 Richard Hayman Armed Forces Medley
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175
16:58:00 00:02:03 Karl King March "Voice of America"
Col. Lowell Graham USAF Heritage of America Band Klavier 11139
17:05:00 00:05:06 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: The Song of the High
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175
17:17:00 00:04:49 Johann Strauss Jr Ritter Pázmán: Csárdás Op 441
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601
17:25:00 00:07:46 Ignaz Moscheles Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 64
Tasmanian Symphony Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano Hyperion 67430
17:40:00 00:04:33 Andrea Luchesi Piano Sonata in F [No. 2]
Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069
17:46:00 00:03:28 Andrea Luchesi Piano Sonata in B-Flat [No. 2]
Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069
17:52:00 00:03:18 Ulrich Rühl Imprisoned Waltz
NW German Chamber Soloists MD+G 6100914
17:56:00 00:02:36 Frank Panella March "On the Square"
Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:14:32 Ernö Dohnányi American Rhapsody Op 47
Alun Francis Frankfurt Radio Symphony CPO 999308
18:26:00 00:04:17 John Cacavas Star Spangled Spectacular: Songs of
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80144
18:33:00 00:03:08 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: Guadalcanal March
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175
18:39:00 00:15:25 David Diamond This Sacred Ground
Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Erich Parce, baritone; Seattle Symphony Chorale; Seattle Girls' Choir; Northwest Boychoir Naxos 559156
18:55:00 00:03:02 Paul Anka The Longest Day: March
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:23:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 16 in D major
Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Daniel Barenboim, piano Teldec 16827
19:27:00 00:28:38 Johannes Brahms Variations & Fugue on Theme by Handel Op 24
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436853
SPRING FOR MUSIC 2014: Seattle Symphony/Ludovic Morlot – recorded May 6, 2014 in Carnegie Hall
20:12:00 00:42:00 John Luther Adams Become Ocean
Seattle Symphony WCLV 1
21:10:00 00:16:14 Edgard Varèse Déserts
Pierre Boulez Ensemble InterContemporain Sony 68334
21:30:00 00:24:04 Claude Debussy La mer
Claudio Abbado Lucerne Festival Orchestra DeutGram 3397
CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ARCHIVES: George Szell
22:32:00 00:08:34 Ludwig van Beethoven Egmont: Overture Op 84
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 46532
22:43:00 00:15:00 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 489
22:57:00 00:02:43 Sergei Prokofiev Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika Op 60
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 218
CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Ron Ratner, Executive VP & Director, Forest City Enterprises; part of the Business Leaders Series