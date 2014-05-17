Program Guide 05-17-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:16:16 César Franck Symphonic Variations
Vienna Philharmonic Carlo Maria Giulini Paul Crossley, piano Sony 58958
00:20:00 00:45:45 Reinhold Glière Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 25
Zdenek Mácal New Jersey Symphony Delos 3178
01:08:00 00:20:16 Clóvis Pereira Concertino for Cello & Strings in G
Northern Sinfonia Antonio Meneses Antonio Meneses, cello Avie 2176
01:30:00 00:45:18 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Tudor Portraits
New Philharmonia Orchestra David Willcocks Elizabeth Bainbridge, alto; John Carol Case, baritone; Bach Choir EMI 64722
02:17:00 00:22:04 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Keyboard Concerto in D
Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Anastasia Injushina, piano Ondine 1224
02:41:00 00:46:04 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op 64
George Szell WDR Symphony Cologne IMG 75962
03:29:00 00:17:04 Johannes Brahms Song of Destiny Op 54
San Francisco Symphony Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Sym Chorus Decca 430281
03:48:00 00:49:35 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 13 in B flat major Op 130
Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012
04:40:00 00:37:29 Dmitri Shostakovich Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor Op 77
Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra Marek Janowski Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89921
05:19:00 00:18:04 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Suite
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87
05:39:00 00:06:00 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Pastorale
José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305
05:49:00 00:10:06 Tomaso Albinoni Oboe Concerto in G minor Op 9
London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 550739
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
06:00:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Prelude, Fugue & Allegro in D BWV 998
Ernesto Tamayo, guitar La Bella 500012
06:14:57 Isaac Albéniz Estudio impromptu
Miguel Baselga, piano BIS 1973
06:19:49 Isaac Albéniz Champagne, vals de salon
Miguel Baselga, piano BIS 1973
06:27:11 Osvaldo Golijov Tenebrae
Kontras Quartet Recorded Live at WDAV
06:40:23 Luigi Boccherini Guitar Quintet No. 7 in e G 451
Pepe Romero, guitar; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble Philips 438769
07:00:50 Federico Mompou Canciones y Danzas Nos. 1, 3, 5, 7, 8
Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 66963
07:20:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Sonata in B-Flat K 378
Eduardo Martinez Caballer, oboe; Riccardo Cecchetti, piano Verso 2021
07:42:45 Ernesto Cordero Insula: Suite Concertante for Violin & String Orchestra
Guillermo Figueroa, violin; I Solisti di Zagreb Naxos 572707
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Luigi Boccherini: Quintet for 2 Violins, Viola, and 2 Cellos, Op. 28, No. 2, G. 308: 2. Minuetto
Pina Carmirelli and Michaela Paetsch, violins; Toby Hoffman, viola; Ramon Bolipata and Gary Hoffman, cellos Sony 47298 - Music: 4:22
Michel Blavet: Concerto a 4 Parties in a minor for Traverso, 2 violins, and Basso continuo
Matthias Maute, flute soloist; Rebel Ensemble; Jorg-Michael Schwarz and Karen Marie Marmer, artistic directors International Handel Festival, Auditorium of the Georg-August University, Gottingen, Germany - Music: 14:44
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Sherry M. from Austin, TX - Time: 7:02
Puzzler Payoff: Frederic Chopin: Grande valse brillante in E-flat Op 18
Stephen Kovacevich, piano EMI 46734 - Music: 5:00
Luigi Boccherini: Symphony in d Op 12/4 'La casa del diavolo'
WDR Symphony Orchestra; Howard Griffiths, conductor Broadcasting House, Cologne, Germany - Music: 16:33
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Johannes Brahms: Six Pieces for Piano, Op. 118: 1. Intermezzo in A minor: Allegro non assai, ma molto appassionato; 4. Intermezzo in F minor: Allegretto un poco agitato
Lang Lang, piano Telarc 80524 - Music: 4:39
Maurice Ravel: Gaspard de la Nuit: 1. Ondine (for piano)
Louis Lortie, piano Sao Paulo Concert Hall, Sao Paulo, Brazil - Music: 6:22
Maurice Ravel: Gaspard de la Nuit: 2. Ondine (for orchestra)
Sao Paulo Symphony Orchestra; Yan Pascal Tortelier, conductor Sao Paulo Concert Hall, Sao Paulo, Brazil - Music: 6:33
Judd Greenstein: Clearing, Dawn, Dance
yMusic New Amsterdam NWAM032 - Music: 10:05
Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Partita No. 1 in B-flat Major, BWV 825
Lang Lang, piano Carnegie Hall Live, Carnegie Hall, New York, NY - Music: 14:22
Fritz Kreisler: Schon Rosmarin (from 3 Old Viennese Dances)
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra; Gil Shaham, violin Carnegie Hall, New York, NY - Music: 1:59
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Passionate Personality – Avner Dorman
Franz Schubert: Mass No. 6: Credo: Et Resurrexit
Leipzig Chamber Orchestra; Immortal Bach Ensemble/Morten Schuldt-Jensen (Naxos 570381 CD) 5:55
Avner Dorman: Ellef Symphony: Second Movement “Slaughter”
Badisches Staatsorchester/Justin Braun (composer’s private recording) 7:02
Igor Stravinsky: Concerto in E-Flat for Chamber Orchestra “Dumbarton Oaks”: First Movement
Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Igor Stravinsky (Sony 710311 CD) 4:21
Avner Dorman: Violin Sonata No. 3 “Nigunim” – finale
Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano (Canary Classics 10 CD) 3:53
Avner Dorman: "Spices, Perfumes, Toxins!" Double Percussion Concerto: First Movement
Percadu, percussion ensemble; Israel Philharmonic Orchestra/Zubin Mehta(composer’s private recording) 10:00
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Jerry Goldsmith: Beyond SciFi and Horror - He was known for his work on films like Planet of the Apes and Poltergeist, but Jerry Goldsmith also wrote for dramas and thrillers including Chinatown, LA Confidential, Patton and more.
20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman
- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Main Title and The Parachute from Air Force One, 1997 – Telarc 80535 - Jerry Goldsmith
- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Fireworks – Telarc 80560 - Jerry Goldsmith
- London Symphony Orchestra/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.
Themes from The Man From Uncle, 1964 and Doctor Kildare, 1961 – Silva SILCD 1183 - Jerry Goldsmith
- The Philharmonia Orchestra/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.
Main Title and German Advance from Patton, 1970 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 059 2 - Jerry Goldsmith
- original soundtrack/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.
The Final Message from Tora! Tora! Tora!, 1970 - La-La Land LLLCD 1197 - Jerry Goldsmith
- The Hollywood Symphony Orchestra/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.
Rio Lobo and End Title from Rio Lobo, 1970 - La-La Land LLLCD 1221 - Jerry Goldsmith
- original soundtrack/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.
Main Title from Stagecoach, 1966 - La-La Land LLLCD 1215 - Jerry Goldsmith
- original soundtrack/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.
Main Title from Magic, 1978 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 059 2 - Jerry Goldsmith
- original soundtrack/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.
The Dogs and Finale from The Boys From Brazil, 1978 – Intrada 75 - Jerry Goldsmith
- National Philharmonic Orchestra/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.
Theme from The Wind and The Lion, 1975 – Silva SSD 1135 - Jerry Goldsmith
- The Philharmonia Orchestra/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.
A New Love from Under Fire, 1983 – Silva SILCD 1183 - Jerry Goldsmith
- City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.
Main Theme from Chinatown, 1974 – Silva SILCD 1270 - Jerry Goldsmith
- City of Prague Philharmonic/James Fitzpatrick, cond.
Main Theme from Basic Instinct, 1992 – Silva SILCD 1183 - Jerry Goldsmith
- City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.
I Remember (Love Theme) from The Wind and The Lion, 1975 – Intrada MAF 7101 - Jerry Goldsmith
- Graunke Symphony Orchestra/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.
Love Theme from The Russia House, 1990 - Silva SILCD 1183 - Jerry Goldsmith
- City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.
Sand Volcano and Love Theme from The Mummy, 1999 - Silva SILCD 1183 - Jerry Goldsmith
- City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.
Main Title and The Parachute from Air Force One, 1997 - Telarc 80535 - Jerry Goldsmith
- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Theme from L.A. Confidential, 1997 - Silva SILCD 1270 - Jerry Goldsmith
- City of Prague Philharmonic/James Fitzpatrick, cond.
The Mission from The Sum of All Fears, 2002 – Silva SILCD 1183 - Jerry Goldsmith
- Charlotte Kinder, soprano/City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra & Chorus/ James Fitzpatrick, cond.
Robert's Theme from Lionheart, 1987 – Silva SSD 1135 - Jerry Goldsmith
- The Philharmonia Orchestra/ Jerry Goldsmith, cond.
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov and Famous Music from Russian Operas
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:10:31 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Overture
Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80039
12:21:00 00:03:14 Erik Satie Sonatine bureaucratique
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290
12:24:00 00:03:34 Erik Satie Gymnopédie No. 1
Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, English horn Decca 4782564
12:27:00 00:04:33 Erik Satie Poudre d'or
Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 421713
12:35:00 00:02:42 Pietro Mascagni Cavalleria rusticana: Brindisi
St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Jonas Kaufmann, tenor; St Cecilia Academy Chorus Decca 15463
12:37:00 00:03:21 Pietro Mascagni Cavalleria Rusticana: Intermezzo
Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 56576
12:44:00 00:12:46 César Franck Prelude, Fugue & Variations Op 18
Paul Crossley, piano Sony 58914
13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: Lyric Opera of Chicago
Giuseppe Verdi: Otello (1886)
Montano… Anthony Clark Evans
Cassio… Antonio Poli
Iago… Falk Struckmann
Roderigo… John Irvin
Otello… Johan Botha
Desdemona… Ana María Martínez
Emilia… Julie Anne Miller
Conductor: Bertrand De Billy
15:45 CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA PREVIEW: The Cunning Little Vixen with WCLV’s Angela Schmidt – a look at the synopsis of Janacek’s opera coming to Severance Hall May 17-24
CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Child Prodigies
16:03:00 00:18:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Trio No. 4 in E major
Gloria Chien, piano; Sean Lee, violin; Mihai Marica, cello
16:24:00 00:33:00 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Piano Quintet in E major Op 15
Gloria Chien, piano; Kristin Lee, Sean Lee, violin; Richard O’Neill, viola; Mihai Marica, cello
17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded September 28, 2013 - From Bowling Green, Ohio, this week's show features one of the country's strongest teenage string quartets performing the music of Edvard Grieg … a young composer who's written an adventuresome piece with four movements inspired by the four ancient elements: earth, water, air and fire … and a 15-year-old pianist who, in his spare time, invented a new chemical solution for protecting the public monuments of his home city, Houston, Texas.
Patrick Pan, piano, age 15 from Houston, TX
Scherzo: Allegretto vivace from the Sonata No. 18 in E-flat Op 31/3 "Hunt" by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)
Sein An, violin, age 15 from Maple Glen, PA
Havanaise Op 83 by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Quartet Lumière [Gallia Kastner, violin I, age 16 from Arlington Heights, IL; Rebecca Benjamin, violin II, age 18 from Warsaw, IN; Mira Williams, viola, age 15 from Chicago, IL; Josiah Yoo, cello, age 15 from Northbrook, IL]
Un poco andante - Allegro molto ed agitato from String Quartet No. 1 in g Op 26 by Edvard Grieg (1843-1907)
Christopher O'Riley, piano
Asleep by The Smiths, arranged by Christopher O'Riley
Chason Goldfinger, composer, age 17 from Malvern, PA
Quartet Lumière performs IV. Salamandrae (Fire) from his String Quartet No. 1 "Elemental" Op 15
Patrick Pan, piano, age 15 from Houston, TX
Concert Paraphrase on Rigoletto S 434 by Franz Liszt (1811-1886)
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 2003 on Stage and Screen - The film version of “Chicago” takes the lead, but there’s also the very smart “Avenue Q,” the first revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Flower Drum Song” and lots more.
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:00:54 00:04:30 John Kander-Fred Ebb All That Jazz
Renee Zellweger, Catherine Zeta Jones Chicago -- Film Soundtrack Sony Music EK87018
18:05:29 00:03:40 John Kander-Fred Ebb I Move On
Renee Zellweger, Catherine Zeta Jones Chicago -- Film Soundtrack Sony Music EK87018
18:09:46 00:02:38 Bily Joel Movin' Out Michael Cavanaugh
Movin' Out -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK87877
18:12:44 00:03:54 Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion The Impossible Dream
Brian Stokes Mitchell Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-64007-2
18:16:52 00:02:56 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammeerstein I Am Going to Like It Here
Lea Salonga Flower Drum Song -- Original B'way Cast DRG DRG12996
18:19:43 00:04:17 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein You Are Beautiful
Jose Llana Flower Drum Song -- Original B'way Cast DRG DRG12996
18:24:01 00:00:55 Jule Styne Overture from "Gypsy"
Orchestra Gypsy -- 2003 Revival Angel 7243583859
18:24:56 00:03:38 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim Everything's Coming Up Roses
Bernadette Peters Gypsy -- 2003 Revival Angel 7243583859
18:28:58 00:01:03 Lopez-Marx-Whitty The Avenue Q Theme
Orchestra Avenue Q -- Original B'way Cast RCA Victor 55923
18:30:30 00:05:27 Lopez-Marx-Whitty Everyone's a Little Bit Racist
Company Avenue Q -- Original B'way Cast RCA Victor 55923
18:36:33 00:03:30 Maury Yeston Guido's Song
Antonio Banderas Nine -- Original B'way Cast PS Classics PS312
18:40:07 00:03:00 Hank Williams I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry
Jason Petty Hank Williams: Lost Highway -- Original Cast Fynsworth Alley 3020621902
18:43:27 00:02:31 Michel Legrand-Jeremy Sams Amour
Melissa Erico, Malcolm Gets Amour -- Original Cast Sh-K-Boom 4003-2
18:46:25 00:04:55 Michael Gore-Lynn Ahrens Here's Where I Stand
Tiffany Taylor Camp -- Original Soundtrack Decca B0000667-12
18:51:27 00:01:33 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:58:09 00:03:48 John Kander-Fred Ebb Filler: Nowadays
Renee Zellweger,Catherine Zeta Jones Chicago -- Film Soundtrack Sony Music EK87018
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:05:00 00:20:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 1 in B flat
English Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz Shlomo Mintz, violin Avie 2058
19:27:00 00:30:50 Charles Gounod Symphony No. 2 in E flat
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 462125
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jahja Ling, conductor; Yuja Wang, piano - Blossom Music Festival
20:04:00 00:34:27 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dances Op 45
20:42:00 00:28:57 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 3 in C major Op 26
21:14:00 00:16:13 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio espagnol Op 34
21:38:00 00:21:03 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 466993
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Cats are the topic with Stuart McClean telling about the cat in the car...Bob Newhart talks about the Siamese cat...Conrad Kitten Commercials and the Rossini (?) Cat Duet...the message from Richard Howland-Bolton discusses Panic.
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:09:03 Erik Satie Deux préludes posthumes et une gnossienne
Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico 168
23:11:00 00:09:15 George W. Chadwick Suite Symphonique: Romanza
José Serebrier Czech State Philharmonic Brno Reference 2104
23:22:00 00:04:06 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Oiseaux tristes
Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764
23:26:00 00:06:33 Francis Poulenc Mélancolie
Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921
23:32:00 00:05:25 Jean Sibelius Kuolema: Valse triste Op 44
Vladimir Ashkenazy Boston Symphony Orchestra Decca 436566
23:40:00 00:06:09 Erik Satie Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3
Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63056
23:46:00 00:07:24 Claude Debussy Clouds from "Three Nocturnes"
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80617
23:56:00 00:03:37 André Jolivet Allant from Petite Suite
Maarika Järvi, flute; Paul Cortese, viola; Marie-Pierre Langlamet, harp Chandos 9395