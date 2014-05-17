Program Guide 05-17-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:16:16 César Franck Symphonic Variations

Vienna Philharmonic Carlo Maria Giulini Paul Crossley, piano Sony 58958

00:20:00 00:45:45 Reinhold Glière Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 25

Zdenek Mácal New Jersey Symphony Delos 3178

01:08:00 00:20:16 Clóvis Pereira Concertino for Cello & Strings in G

Northern Sinfonia Antonio Meneses Antonio Meneses, cello Avie 2176

01:30:00 00:45:18 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Tudor Portraits

New Philharmonia Orchestra David Willcocks Elizabeth Bainbridge, alto; John Carol Case, baritone; Bach Choir EMI 64722

02:17:00 00:22:04 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Keyboard Concerto in D

Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Anastasia Injushina, piano Ondine 1224

02:41:00 00:46:04 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op 64

George Szell WDR Symphony Cologne IMG 75962

03:29:00 00:17:04 Johannes Brahms Song of Destiny Op 54

San Francisco Symphony Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Sym Chorus Decca 430281

03:48:00 00:49:35 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 13 in B flat major Op 130

Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

04:40:00 00:37:29 Dmitri Shostakovich Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor Op 77

Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra Marek Janowski Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89921

05:19:00 00:18:04 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Suite

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87

05:39:00 00:06:00 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Pastorale

José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305

05:49:00 00:10:06 Tomaso Albinoni Oboe Concerto in G minor Op 9

London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 550739

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Prelude, Fugue & Allegro in D BWV 998

Ernesto Tamayo, guitar La Bella 500012

06:14:57 Isaac Albéniz Estudio impromptu

Miguel Baselga, piano BIS 1973

06:19:49 Isaac Albéniz Champagne, vals de salon

Miguel Baselga, piano BIS 1973

06:27:11 Osvaldo Golijov Tenebrae

Kontras Quartet Recorded Live at WDAV

06:40:23 Luigi Boccherini Guitar Quintet No. 7 in e G 451

Pepe Romero, guitar; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble Philips 438769

07:00:50 Federico Mompou Canciones y Danzas Nos. 1, 3, 5, 7, 8

Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 66963

07:20:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Sonata in B-Flat K 378

Eduardo Martinez Caballer, oboe; Riccardo Cecchetti, piano Verso 2021

07:42:45 Ernesto Cordero Insula: Suite Concertante for Violin & String Orchestra

Guillermo Figueroa, violin; I Solisti di Zagreb Naxos 572707

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Luigi Boccherini: Quintet for 2 Violins, Viola, and 2 Cellos, Op. 28, No. 2, G. 308: 2. Minuetto

Pina Carmirelli and Michaela Paetsch, violins; Toby Hoffman, viola; Ramon Bolipata and Gary Hoffman, cellos Sony 47298 - Music: 4:22

Michel Blavet: Concerto a 4 Parties in a minor for Traverso, 2 violins, and Basso continuo

Matthias Maute, flute soloist; Rebel Ensemble; Jorg-Michael Schwarz and Karen Marie Marmer, artistic directors International Handel Festival, Auditorium of the Georg-August University, Gottingen, Germany - Music: 14:44

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Sherry M. from Austin, TX - Time: 7:02

Puzzler Payoff: Frederic Chopin: Grande valse brillante in E-flat Op 18

Stephen Kovacevich, piano EMI 46734 - Music: 5:00

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony in d Op 12/4 'La casa del diavolo'

WDR Symphony Orchestra; Howard Griffiths, conductor Broadcasting House, Cologne, Germany - Music: 16:33

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Johannes Brahms: Six Pieces for Piano, Op. 118: 1. Intermezzo in A minor: Allegro non assai, ma molto appassionato; 4. Intermezzo in F minor: Allegretto un poco agitato

Lang Lang, piano Telarc 80524 - Music: 4:39

Maurice Ravel: Gaspard de la Nuit: 1. Ondine (for piano)

Louis Lortie, piano Sao Paulo Concert Hall, Sao Paulo, Brazil - Music: 6:22

Maurice Ravel: Gaspard de la Nuit: 2. Ondine (for orchestra)

Sao Paulo Symphony Orchestra; Yan Pascal Tortelier, conductor Sao Paulo Concert Hall, Sao Paulo, Brazil - Music: 6:33

Judd Greenstein: Clearing, Dawn, Dance

yMusic New Amsterdam NWAM032 - Music: 10:05

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Partita No. 1 in B-flat Major, BWV 825

Lang Lang, piano Carnegie Hall Live, Carnegie Hall, New York, NY - Music: 14:22

Fritz Kreisler: Schon Rosmarin (from 3 Old Viennese Dances)

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra; Gil Shaham, violin Carnegie Hall, New York, NY - Music: 1:59

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Passionate Personality – Avner Dorman

Franz Schubert: Mass No. 6: Credo: Et Resurrexit

Leipzig Chamber Orchestra; Immortal Bach Ensemble/Morten Schuldt-Jensen (Naxos 570381 CD) 5:55

Avner Dorman: Ellef Symphony: Second Movement “Slaughter”

Badisches Staatsorchester/Justin Braun (composer’s private recording) 7:02

Igor Stravinsky: Concerto in E-Flat for Chamber Orchestra “Dumbarton Oaks”: First Movement

Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Igor Stravinsky (Sony 710311 CD) 4:21

Avner Dorman: Violin Sonata No. 3 “Nigunim” – finale

Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano (Canary Classics 10 CD) 3:53

Avner Dorman: "Spices, Perfumes, Toxins!" Double Percussion Concerto: First Movement

Percadu, percussion ensemble; Israel Philharmonic Orchestra/Zubin Mehta(composer’s private recording) 10:00

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Jerry Goldsmith: Beyond SciFi and Horror - He was known for his work on films like Planet of the Apes and Poltergeist, but Jerry Goldsmith also wrote for dramas and thrillers including Chinatown, LA Confidential, Patton and more.

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main Title and The Parachute from Air Force One, 1997 – Telarc 80535 - Jerry Goldsmith

- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Fireworks – Telarc 80560 - Jerry Goldsmith

- London Symphony Orchestra/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Themes from The Man From Uncle, 1964 and Doctor Kildare, 1961 – Silva SILCD 1183 - Jerry Goldsmith

- The Philharmonia Orchestra/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Main Title and German Advance from Patton, 1970 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 059 2 - Jerry Goldsmith

- original soundtrack/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

The Final Message from Tora! Tora! Tora!, 1970 - La-La Land LLLCD 1197 - Jerry Goldsmith

- The Hollywood Symphony Orchestra/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Rio Lobo and End Title from Rio Lobo, 1970 - La-La Land LLLCD 1221 - Jerry Goldsmith

- original soundtrack/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Main Title from Stagecoach, 1966 - La-La Land LLLCD 1215 - Jerry Goldsmith

- original soundtrack/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Main Title from Magic, 1978 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 059 2 - Jerry Goldsmith

- original soundtrack/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

The Dogs and Finale from The Boys From Brazil, 1978 – Intrada 75 - Jerry Goldsmith

- National Philharmonic Orchestra/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Theme from The Wind and The Lion, 1975 – Silva SSD 1135 - Jerry Goldsmith

- The Philharmonia Orchestra/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

A New Love from Under Fire, 1983 – Silva SILCD 1183 - Jerry Goldsmith

- City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

Main Theme from Chinatown, 1974 – Silva SILCD 1270 - Jerry Goldsmith

- City of Prague Philharmonic/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Main Theme from Basic Instinct, 1992 – Silva SILCD 1183 - Jerry Goldsmith

- City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

I Remember (Love Theme) from The Wind and The Lion, 1975 – Intrada MAF 7101 - Jerry Goldsmith

- Graunke Symphony Orchestra/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Love Theme from The Russia House, 1990 - Silva SILCD 1183 - Jerry Goldsmith

- City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

Sand Volcano and Love Theme from The Mummy, 1999 - Silva SILCD 1183 - Jerry Goldsmith

- City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

Main Title and The Parachute from Air Force One, 1997 - Telarc 80535 - Jerry Goldsmith

- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Theme from L.A. Confidential, 1997 - Silva SILCD 1270 - Jerry Goldsmith

- City of Prague Philharmonic/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

The Mission from The Sum of All Fears, 2002 – Silva SILCD 1183 - Jerry Goldsmith

- Charlotte Kinder, soprano/City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra & Chorus/ James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Robert's Theme from Lionheart, 1987 – Silva SSD 1135 - Jerry Goldsmith

- The Philharmonia Orchestra/ Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov and Famous Music from Russian Operas

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:10:31 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Overture

Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80039

12:21:00 00:03:14 Erik Satie Sonatine bureaucratique

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290

12:24:00 00:03:34 Erik Satie Gymnopédie No. 1

Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, English horn Decca 4782564

12:27:00 00:04:33 Erik Satie Poudre d'or

Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 421713

12:35:00 00:02:42 Pietro Mascagni Cavalleria rusticana: Brindisi

St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Jonas Kaufmann, tenor; St Cecilia Academy Chorus Decca 15463

12:37:00 00:03:21 Pietro Mascagni Cavalleria Rusticana: Intermezzo

Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 56576

12:44:00 00:12:46 César Franck Prelude, Fugue & Variations Op 18

Paul Crossley, piano Sony 58914

13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: Lyric Opera of Chicago

Giuseppe Verdi: Otello (1886)

Montano… Anthony Clark Evans

Cassio… Antonio Poli

Iago… Falk Struckmann

Roderigo… John Irvin

Otello… Johan Botha

Desdemona… Ana María Martínez

Emilia… Julie Anne Miller

Conductor: Bertrand De Billy

15:45 CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA PREVIEW: The Cunning Little Vixen with WCLV’s Angela Schmidt – a look at the synopsis of Janacek’s opera coming to Severance Hall May 17-24

CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Child Prodigies

16:03:00 00:18:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Trio No. 4 in E major

Gloria Chien, piano; Sean Lee, violin; Mihai Marica, cello

16:24:00 00:33:00 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Piano Quintet in E major Op 15

Gloria Chien, piano; Kristin Lee, Sean Lee, violin; Richard O’Neill, viola; Mihai Marica, cello

17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded September 28, 2013 - From Bowling Green, Ohio, this week's show features one of the country's strongest teenage string quartets performing the music of Edvard Grieg … a young composer who's written an adventuresome piece with four movements inspired by the four ancient elements: earth, water, air and fire … and a 15-year-old pianist who, in his spare time, invented a new chemical solution for protecting the public monuments of his home city, Houston, Texas.

Patrick Pan, piano, age 15 from Houston, TX

Scherzo: Allegretto vivace from the Sonata No. 18 in E-flat Op 31/3 "Hunt" by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

Sein An, violin, age 15 from Maple Glen, PA

Havanaise Op 83 by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Quartet Lumière [Gallia Kastner, violin I, age 16 from Arlington Heights, IL; Rebecca Benjamin, violin II, age 18 from Warsaw, IN; Mira Williams, viola, age 15 from Chicago, IL; Josiah Yoo, cello, age 15 from Northbrook, IL]

Un poco andante - Allegro molto ed agitato from String Quartet No. 1 in g Op 26 by Edvard Grieg (1843-1907)

Christopher O'Riley, piano

Asleep by The Smiths, arranged by Christopher O'Riley

Chason Goldfinger, composer, age 17 from Malvern, PA

Quartet Lumière performs IV. Salamandrae (Fire) from his String Quartet No. 1 "Elemental" Op 15

Patrick Pan, piano, age 15 from Houston, TX

Concert Paraphrase on Rigoletto S 434 by Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 2003 on Stage and Screen - The film version of “Chicago” takes the lead, but there’s also the very smart “Avenue Q,” the first revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Flower Drum Song” and lots more.

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:04:30 John Kander-Fred Ebb All That Jazz

Renee Zellweger, Catherine Zeta Jones Chicago -- Film Soundtrack Sony Music EK87018

18:05:29 00:03:40 John Kander-Fred Ebb I Move On

Renee Zellweger, Catherine Zeta Jones Chicago -- Film Soundtrack Sony Music EK87018

18:09:46 00:02:38 Bily Joel Movin' Out Michael Cavanaugh

Movin' Out -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK87877

18:12:44 00:03:54 Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion The Impossible Dream

Brian Stokes Mitchell Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-64007-2

18:16:52 00:02:56 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammeerstein I Am Going to Like It Here

Lea Salonga Flower Drum Song -- Original B'way Cast DRG DRG12996

18:19:43 00:04:17 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein You Are Beautiful

Jose Llana Flower Drum Song -- Original B'way Cast DRG DRG12996

18:24:01 00:00:55 Jule Styne Overture from "Gypsy"

Orchestra Gypsy -- 2003 Revival Angel 7243583859

18:24:56 00:03:38 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim Everything's Coming Up Roses

Bernadette Peters Gypsy -- 2003 Revival Angel 7243583859

18:28:58 00:01:03 Lopez-Marx-Whitty The Avenue Q Theme

Orchestra Avenue Q -- Original B'way Cast RCA Victor 55923

18:30:30 00:05:27 Lopez-Marx-Whitty Everyone's a Little Bit Racist

Company Avenue Q -- Original B'way Cast RCA Victor 55923

18:36:33 00:03:30 Maury Yeston Guido's Song

Antonio Banderas Nine -- Original B'way Cast PS Classics PS312

18:40:07 00:03:00 Hank Williams I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry

Jason Petty Hank Williams: Lost Highway -- Original Cast Fynsworth Alley 3020621902

18:43:27 00:02:31 Michel Legrand-Jeremy Sams Amour

Melissa Erico, Malcolm Gets Amour -- Original Cast Sh-K-Boom 4003-2

18:46:25 00:04:55 Michael Gore-Lynn Ahrens Here's Where I Stand

Tiffany Taylor Camp -- Original Soundtrack Decca B0000667-12

18:51:27 00:01:33 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:58:09 00:03:48 John Kander-Fred Ebb Filler: Nowadays

Renee Zellweger,Catherine Zeta Jones Chicago -- Film Soundtrack Sony Music EK87018

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:05:00 00:20:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 1 in B flat

English Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz Shlomo Mintz, violin Avie 2058

19:27:00 00:30:50 Charles Gounod Symphony No. 2 in E flat

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 462125

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jahja Ling, conductor; Yuja Wang, piano - Blossom Music Festival

20:04:00 00:34:27 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dances Op 45

20:42:00 00:28:57 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 3 in C major Op 26

21:14:00 00:16:13 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio espagnol Op 34

21:38:00 00:21:03 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 466993

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Cats are the topic with Stuart McClean telling about the cat in the car...Bob Newhart talks about the Siamese cat...Conrad Kitten Commercials and the Rossini (?) Cat Duet...the message from Richard Howland-Bolton discusses Panic.

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:09:03 Erik Satie Deux préludes posthumes et une gnossienne

Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico 168

23:11:00 00:09:15 George W. Chadwick Suite Symphonique: Romanza

José Serebrier Czech State Philharmonic Brno Reference 2104

23:22:00 00:04:06 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Oiseaux tristes

Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764

23:26:00 00:06:33 Francis Poulenc Mélancolie

Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921

23:32:00 00:05:25 Jean Sibelius Kuolema: Valse triste Op 44

Vladimir Ashkenazy Boston Symphony Orchestra Decca 436566

23:40:00 00:06:09 Erik Satie Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3

Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63056

23:46:00 00:07:24 Claude Debussy Clouds from "Three Nocturnes"

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80617

23:56:00 00:03:37 André Jolivet Allant from Petite Suite

Maarika Järvi, flute; Paul Cortese, viola; Marie-Pierre Langlamet, harp Chandos 9395