Program Guide 05-11-2014

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Lang Lang, piano

00:04:00 00:10:00 Henry Cowell Music 1957

00:20:00 00:28:57 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Op 26

00:53:00 01:02:18 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2 in E minor Op 27

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos, conductor; Shai Wosner, piano

02:04:00 00:13:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 6 in D

02:20:00 00:27:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 15 in B flat

02:50:00 00:03:23 Franz Schubert Hungarian Melody in B minor

02:57:00 00:39:46 Béla Bartók Concerto for Orchestra

Béla Bartók: Selections from Mikrokosmos—Béla Bartók, piano

Béla Bartók: Hungarian Sketch No. 4 “Slightly Tipsy” & No. 2 “Bear Dance”—Fritz Reiner, conductor

Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra – 4th Movement—Fritz Reiner, conductor

04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Jean-Fery Rebel: Sonata in d minor

Trio Settecento: Rachel Barton Pine, baroque violin; John Mark Rozendaal, viola da gamba; David Schrader, harpsichord Sheldon Friends of Chamber Music, Sheldon Museum of Art, University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE - Music: 6:54

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Susan Liebeskind from Atlanta, GA - Time: 5:49

Puzzler Payoff: Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in d Op 30: 1. Cadenza

Michael Chertock, piano - Music: 4:32

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g K 550

Artosphere Festival Orchestra; Corrado Rovaris, conductor Great Hall, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, AR - Music: 26:46

05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Jean Sibelius: Lemminkainen Suite Op 22: 4. Lemminkainen's Return

Nashville Symphony; Mario Venzago, conductor Laura Turner Concert Hall, Schermerhorn Symphony Center; Nashville, TN - Music: 6:20

Valentin Silvestrov: Two Pieces

Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano Greenwich House Music School, New York, NY - Music: 4:44

Jennifer Higdon: Echo Dash

Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano Greenwich House Music School, New York, NY - Music: 2:06

Somei Satoh: Bifu

Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano Greenwich House Music School, New York, NY - Music: 4:41

Jeff Myers: The Angry Birds of Kauai

Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano - DeutGram 4791725 - Music: 3:54

Henryk Pachulski: Suite in Memory of Peter Tchaikovsky Op 13

Polish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Lukasz Borowicz, conductor Witold Lutoslawski Polish Radio Concert Studio, Warsaw, Poland - Music: 16:51

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from Delphian - The excellent Edinburgh-based label features recent recordings of English music from the late middle ages and Jacobean era, and dances by “Red Rob” Macintosh.

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:05:24 Giuseppe Verdi Laudi alla Vergine Maria from "Four Sacred Pieces"

Robert Shaw Women of the; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80254

07:11:00 00:22:58 Felix Mendelssohn Psalm 42 "Wie der Hirsch schreit" Op 42

City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Dame Janet Baker, mezzo; London Symphony Chorus VirginClas 61469

07:36:00 00:21:15 Franz Schubert Mass No. 4 in C major

Orch of Age of Enlightenment Bruno Weil Soloists fr Vienna Choir Boys; Jörg Hering, tenor; Harry van der Kamp, bass; Vienna Boys' Choir; Chorus Viennensis Sony 68248

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded April 2, 2014 - From Corbett Auditorium in Cincinnati, Ohio, this week’s program features one of the strongest pre-collegiate music programs in the country: The Cincinnati Starling Project. Host Christopher O’Riley joins Starling’s flagship orchestra to play Mozart; we’ll hear a 12-year-old violinist and one of the program’s most talented young soloists perform the music of Edward Elgar; and three From the Top alumni return to share their stories of mega success on YouTube and to perform a wonderfully schmaltzy comedic violin trio.

The Starling Chamber Orchestra from Cincinnati, Ohio

Rondeau from Serenade No. 6 in D K 239 “Serenata notturna” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791), conducted by Kurt Sassmannshaus

17-year-old pianist Yilun Xu (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from New York, New York

Feux d’artifice (“Fireworks”) from Préludes Book 2 by Claude Debussy (1862–1918)

12-year-old violinist Skye Park from Lexington, Kentucky

Salut d’amour by Edward Elgar (1857–1934) with the Starling Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Kurt Sassmannshaus

The Starling/From the Top Alumni Trio [24-year-old violinist Tessa Lark from Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts; 21-year-old violinist Jonathan Miron from New York, New York; 25-year-old violinist Charles Yang from New York, New York]

Serenade (Siciliano) for 3 Violins & Piano by Joseph Hellmesberger Sr (1828–1893), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old horn player Avery Roth-Hawthorne (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Oakland, California

Adagio from Adagio and Allegro Op 70 by Robert Schumann (1810–1856), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Christopher O’Riley and the Starling Chamber Orchestra

Rondeau – Allegretto from Piano Concerto No. 12 in A K 414 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791), conducted by Kurt Sassmannshaus

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:10:00 00:24:05 William Grant Still Symphony No. 1 "Afro-American"

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9154

12:37:00 00:02:04 Irving Berlin Cheek to Cheek

Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011

12:39:00 00:03:39 Irving Berlin Change Partners

Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano Delos 3445

12:42:00 00:01:19 Irving Berlin Blue Skies

Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011

12:47:00 00:03:07 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Pasquinade Op 59

Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145

12:50:00 00:02:55 Louis Moreau Gottschalk La jota aragonesa Op 14

Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145

12:54:00 00:04:05 Franz Schubert Scherzo from String Quartet No. 14

Franz Welser-Möst Camerata Salzburg EMI 56813

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Johannes Brahms; for this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00 00:20:19 William Grant Still Sahdji

Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Eastman School of Music Chorus Mercury 434324

15:26:00 00:12:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Variations on "Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman" in C

Janina Fialkowska, piano Atma 2532

15:41:00 00:07:04 Anatoly Liadov Kikimora Op 63

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 447084

15:48:00 00:05:49 Anatoly Liadov Ballade "From Bygone Days" Op 21

Enrique Bátiz Mexico City Philharmonic ASV 657

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

16:04:00 00:11:32 Richard Wagner Rienzi: Overture (recorded in Severance Hall 2/20/10)

16:18:00 00:15:29 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod (recorded in Severance Hall 10/30/10)

16:38:00 00:59:24 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 9 in D minor (recorded at Blossom Music Center 7/10/11)

17:43:00 00:16:00 Robert Schumann Konzertstück in G Op 92

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Rudolf Serkin, piano MAA 75

DINNER CLASSICS

18:03:00 00:13:23 Jan Václav Vorísek Introduction & Rondo Brilliant Op 22

Prague Chamber Orchestra Ivan Parík Boris Krajný, piano Supraphon 3868

18:18:00 00:10:12 William Grant Still The American Scene: The East

Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85596

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:15:31 Anatoly Liadov Eight Russian Folk Songs Op 58

Enrique Bátiz Mexico City Philharmonic ASV 657

19:20:00 00:42:18 Richard Strauss Don Quixote Op 35

Berlin Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Mischa Maisky, cello; Tabea Zimmermann, viola DeutGram 2054

20:04:00 00:52:13 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 47

Myung-Whun Chung Chicago Symphony Orchestra CSO Res 901803

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Daniel McCarthy: Comets in the Winter Sky

Indiana University of Pennsylvania Band (private CD) 3:58

Matthew Saunders: Twenty Views of the Trombone

Matthew Saunders, trombone (private CD) 16:29

Ryan Ramer: Accueil

Liz Huff, Emily Warren, sopranos; Jennifer Woda, mezzo; Cicely Schonberg, alto; Spencer Boyd, tenor; Shaun McGrath, baritone (private CD) 6:44

William Rayer: Fun at the Brass (Three Scenes from the Beach)

William Black, trumpet; Carol Stafinski, horn; John Simna, trombone (private CD) 11:15

Margaret Brouwer: Mandala (2001)

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Gerard Schwarz (Naxos 559250) 11:55

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A Dupré Collection - from the pen of one of the great 20th century virtuosos, Marcel Dupré, music to challenge the technique of performers and engage the imagination of listeners

Marcel Dupré: Scherzo Op 16

Jeremy Filsell (1979 Möller/St. Boniface Episcopal Church, Sarasota, FL) Guild 7180

Marcel Dupré: Suite Op 39 (Allegro agitato; Cantabile; Scherzando; Final)

Jeremy Filsell (2007 Casavant/Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, Saint Paul, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/26/08)

Marcel Dupré: Symphony in g Op 25

BBC Concert Orchestra/Barry Wordsworth, conductor; Jeremy Filsell (1993 Klais/St. John’s Church, Smith Square, London) Guild 7136

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:07:18 William Grant Still Mother and Child

Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85596

23:09:00 00:06:57 Anatoly Liadov The Enchanted Lake Op 62

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 447084

23:18:00 00:07:32 Louis Moreau Gottschalk The Dying Poet

Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145

23:25:00 00:04:02 William Grant Still Bayou Home

Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192

23:29:00 00:05:05 Henry Cowell Hymn for String Orchestra

David Amos City of London Sinfonia Harm Mundi 906011

23:37:00 00:09:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Serenade No. 7

Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Oldrich Vlcek, violin Telarc 80161

23:46:00 00:07:08 William Grant Still The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85596

23:55:00 00:03:33 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 4

Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275

23:55:00 00:03:58 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 10 in B flat minor Op 59

Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533