Program Guide 05-09-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:21:40 Louis Théodore Gouvy Fantaisie symphonique in G minor Op 59
Jacques Mercier German Radio Philharmonic CPO 777382
00:26:00 00:19:02 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 88 in G
Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 66253
00:47:00 00:46:56 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 1 in C minor
Sir Georg Solti Chicago Symphony Orchestra Decca 448898
01:36:00 00:12:20 Claude Debussy Pour le piano
Michel Beroff, piano Denon 18047
01:50:00 00:30:17 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 11
Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98275
02:22:00 00:20:13 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet No. 48 in C Op 64
Salomon String Quartet Hyperion 67011
02:44:00 00:59:31 Arnold Schoenberg Gurrelieder: Part 1
Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle Karita Mattila, soprano; Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Thomas Moser, tenor EMI 57303
03:46:00 00:50:14 Arnold Schoenberg Gurrelieder: Parts 2 & 3
Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle Thomas Moser, tenor; Thomas Quasthoff, baritone; Philip Langridge, tenor; Berlin Radio Choir; Ernst Senff Choir EMI 57303
04:38:00 00:29:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 26 in D
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Robert Casadesus, piano Sony 780837
05:09:00 00:31:11 Jean-Philippe Rameau Dardanus: Suite
Nicholas McGegan Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Conifer 51313
05:42:00 00:04:30 Heitor Villa-Lobos Chôros No. 5 "Alma Brasileira"
Joel Fan, piano Reference 119
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:05:52 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121
06:15:00 00:08:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from Symphony No. 41
Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7574
06:25:00 00:05:56 Johann Jacob Froberger Tombeau de Monsieur Blancrocher
David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969
06:30:00 00:05:27 Sergei Prokofiev Gavotte & Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 25
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624
06:40:00 00:06:25 Claude Debussy Festivals from "Three Nocturnes"
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 439896
06:46:00 00:04:13 Johann Sebastian Bach Anna Magdalena Notebook: Aria in G
Myron Lutzke, cello; Arthur Haas, harpsichord Centaur 3068
06:52:00 00:01:12 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition: Ballet of the Unhatched Chicks
Nikolai Demidenko, piano Hyperion 67018
06:55:00 00:04:05 Pascual Marquina March "España Cañí"
Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7505
07:05:00 00:04:56 Giovanni Paisiello Sinfonia d'Opera
Gennaro Cappabianca Collegium Philarmonicum Naxos 557031
07:13:00 00:07:47 Richard Rodgers Carousel: Waltz
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 63835
07:20:00 00:04:25 James Horner Titanic: My Heart Will Go On
La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8733
07:28:00 00:02:26 François Couperin Suite No. 25: The Victorious Muse
Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67480
07:30:00 00:05:13 Carl Orff Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World
Bavarian Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Tölz Boys Choir; Bavarian Radio Chorus DeutGram 4778778
07:43:00 00:07:33 Robert Schumann Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 61
Kenneth Woods Orchestra of the Swan Avie 2231
07:51:00 00:01:56 Reinhold Glière The Red Poppy: Chinese Dance
Zdenek Mácal New Jersey Symphony Delos 3178
07:55:00 00:03:03 Joseph Hellmesberger Jr Valse espagnole
Daniel Barenboim Vienna Philharmonic Decca 12569
08:07:00 00:05:03 Blonde Redhead Melody
Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2019
08:15:00 00:07:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 20
Orchestra Mozart Claudio Abbado Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4791033
08:25:00 00:07:16 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Septet Op 20
Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3177
08:35:00 00:03:38 Edward White Puffin' Billy
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66868
08:40:00 00:08:46 David Popper Hungarian Rhapsody Op 68
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Matthew Allen, cello Telarc 80745
08:51:00 00:02:41 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Hungarian Dance
Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104
08:55:00 00:03:55 Maurice Jarre Witness: Building the Barn
Paul Bateman Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Royal Phil 33
08:58:00 00:02:19 Ennio Morricone The Untouchables: Main Theme
Paul Bateman City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1057
09:05:00 00:16:16 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Suite
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542
09:26:00 00:05:49 George Gershwin Funny Face: Overture
Michael Tilson Thomas Buffalo Philharmonic CBS 42240
09:35:00 00:04:07 Jean Sibelius Karelia Suite: Alla marcia Op 11
Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra Bis 918
09:55:00 00:02:32 Goff Richards Homage to the Noble Grape: Champagne
London Brass Teldec 46069
WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:01:46 Joseph Lanner Whirlwind Galop Op 142
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185
10:01:00 00:02:10 Dmitri Shostakovich The Gadfly: Galop Op 97
Riccardo Chailly Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 452597
10:05:00 00:09:10 Gabriel Pierné Ramuntcho: Rapsodie Basque
Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633
10:16:00 00:04:43 Alexander Borodin Scherzo from String Quartet No. 2
Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80178
10:24:00 00:04:49 John Ireland A Downland Suite: Minuet
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020
10:29:00 00:12:52 Sir Edward Elgar Introduction & Allegro for Strings Op 47
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463265
10:44:00 00:08:03 Gioacchino Rossini La Cenerentola: Overture
Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 431653
10:53:00 00:04:20 Hector Berlioz The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10603
LIVE FROM THE KEYBANK STUDIO: Cleveland Orchestra cellist Brian Thornton with WCLV’s Angela Schmidt
11:02:00 00:20:36 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 3 in C major
11:24:00 00:04:07 Nicolò Paganini Caprice No. 24 in A minor Op 1
WCLV MIDDAY
11:31:00 00:06:33 Francis Poulenc Mélancolie
Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921
11:39:00 00:06:41 Franz Schubert Overture in D
Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329
11:47:00 00:07:19 Jean Sibelius Finale from Violin Concerto Op 47
Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Joshua Bell, violin Sony 65949
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:12:00 00:07:32 Daniel Auber Fra Diavolo: Overture
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra IMG 75962
12:22:00 00:04:30 Max Steiner Gone with the Wind: Tara Theme
José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Royal Phil 17
12:28:00 00:06:32 Percy Fletcher Bal masqué
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66968
12:38:00 00:10:30 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Wine, Women and Song" Op 333
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80314
12:49:00 00:09:31 Jacques Offenbach La Périchole: Medley
Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61429
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 00:30:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 25 in C
Orchestra Mozart Claudio Abbado Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4791033
13:33:00 00:23:12 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 93 in D
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779
13:58:00 00:01:14 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 1: Arietta Op 12
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930
LIVE FROM THE KEYBANK STUDIO: the chamber choir Contrapunctus with WCLV’s Angela Schmidt
14:04:00 00:02:06 Thomas Tallis If Ye Love Me
14:06:00 00:01:37 Drop, Drop Slow Tears - Orlando Gibbons
14:08:00 00:03:25 Magnificat from Short Service - Gibbons
14:15:00 00:04:32 Giovanni Palestrina Motet "Super flumina Babylonis"
14:20:00 00:02:17 Thomas Tallis In manus tuas, Domine
14:25:00 00:03:39 Thomas Tallis O sacrum convivium
14:27:00 00:04:00 William Byrd Ave verum corpus
14:36:00 00:01:30 Beata Viscera Marie Virginis - Perotin
14:38:00 00:02:15 Ah Robin, Gentle Robin - William Cornish
14:45:00 00:02:15 Psalm 121 - Walford-Davies setting
14:47:00 00:02:11 Psalm 130 - Hylton Stewart setting
14:52:00 00:01:36 Wer hat dich so geschlagen - JS Bach
14:54:00 00:01:16 Erkenne mich, mein Huter - JS Bach
14:56:00 00:03:20 Lully, lulla, thou little tiny child - Kenneth Leighton
MAY CHOICE CDs
15:03:00 00:15:16 Maurice Ravel Rapsodie espagnole
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1002
15:22:00 00:06:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19
Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 370548
15:32:00 00:04:28 Dave Brubeck Fujiyama La Pietà Angèle Dubeau
Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8737
15:37:00 00:04:41 Ryuichi Sakamoto Bibo No Aozora
La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8737
15:44:00 00:12:03 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird Suite
Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30028
WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
15:58:00 00:05:02 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 2: Scherzo burlesque Op 53
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9454
16:07:00 00:01:56 Adolph von Henselt If I Were a Bird Op 2
Michael Lewin, piano Dorian 92103
16:12:00 00:10:53 Frederick Loewe Paint Your Wagon: Suite
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80375
16:27:00 00:04:31 Max Steiner In This Our Life: Suite
Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81272
16:35:00 00:03:55 Johann Sebastian Bach Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1
Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 139230
16:41:00 00:08:07 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 1
Sir Georg Solti Chicago Symphony Orchestra Decca 448898
16:52:00 00:03:57 Franz Schubert Erlkönig Chamber Orchestra of Europe
Claudio Abbado Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo DeutGram 4770832
16:57:00 00:02:12 Mohammed Fairouz Piano Miniature No. 6 "Addio"
Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016
17:05:00 00:05:47 Giovanni Paisiello Proserpine: Overture
Gennaro Cappabianca Collegium Philarmonicum Naxos 557031
17:13:00 00:09:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 25
Orchestra Mozart Claudio Abbado Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4791033
17:24:00 00:11:14 Sir Malcolm Arnold Beethoven's Leonora Overture No. 4
Michael Massey Philharmonia Orchestra Decca 444921
17:41:00 00:04:46 Sergei Rachmaninoff Aleko: Men's Dance
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80670
17:47:00 00:03:23 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in G minor Op 23
Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091
17:53:00 00:02:23 Stephen Sondheim Sweeney Todd: Johanna
Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011
17:56:00 00:02:57 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Galop
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:30:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor
Orchestra Mozart Claudio Abbado Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4791033
18:43:00 00:02:22 Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Sacred Dance of the Priestesses
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572818
18:48:00 00:01:42 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Clown Dance Op 61
Philippe Herreweghe Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Harm Mundi 901502
18:53:00 00:03:09 Igor Stravinsky Pastorale
Yannick Nézet-Séguin Philadelphia Orchestra DeutGram 19032
18:55:00 00:03:06 Scott Joplin The Ragtime Dance
Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:20:12 Adalbert Gyrowetz Symphony in F major Op 6
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9791
19:24:00 00:29:13 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 1 in F sharp minor Op 1
Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy Alexander Ghindin, piano Ondine 977
LIVE FROM SEVERANCE HALL with Robert Conrad: The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra/Brett Mitchell; Ann Yu, violin
20:04:00 00:09:10 Michael Torke Bright Blue Music
20:17:00 00:28:17 Sergei Prokofiev Violin Concerto No. 2 in G minor Op 63
21:06:00 00:51:10 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Op 14
22:07 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Denise Spellberg, historian and author, “A Founding Father’s Guide to Religious Tolerance”
LATE PROGRAM
23:07:00 00:07:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Elegiac Song Op 118
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80248
23:15:00 00:08:48 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Larghetto from Piano Quartet No. 2
Fauré Quartet DeutGram 6609
23:25:00 00:06:16 Claude Debussy Ballade
Michel Beroff, piano Denon 18047
23:31:00 00:08:50 Maurice Ravel Très lent from String Quartet in F
Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus 1304
23:41:00 00:05:36 Sergei Prokofiev Andante from Cello Concertino Op 132
National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Alexander Rudin, cello Naxos 553624
23:47:00 00:10:50 William Alwyn Autumn Legend
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic David Lloyd-Jones Rachael Pankhurst, Eng. horn Naxos 570704