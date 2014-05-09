Program Guide 05-09-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:21:40 Louis Théodore Gouvy Fantaisie symphonique in G minor Op 59

Jacques Mercier German Radio Philharmonic CPO 777382

00:26:00 00:19:02 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 88 in G

Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 66253

00:47:00 00:46:56 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 1 in C minor

Sir Georg Solti Chicago Symphony Orchestra Decca 448898

01:36:00 00:12:20 Claude Debussy Pour le piano

Michel Beroff, piano Denon 18047

01:50:00 00:30:17 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 11

Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98275

02:22:00 00:20:13 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet No. 48 in C Op 64

Salomon String Quartet Hyperion 67011

02:44:00 00:59:31 Arnold Schoenberg Gurrelieder: Part 1

Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle Karita Mattila, soprano; Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Thomas Moser, tenor EMI 57303

03:46:00 00:50:14 Arnold Schoenberg Gurrelieder: Parts 2 & 3

Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle Thomas Moser, tenor; Thomas Quasthoff, baritone; Philip Langridge, tenor; Berlin Radio Choir; Ernst Senff Choir EMI 57303

04:38:00 00:29:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 26 in D

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Robert Casadesus, piano Sony 780837

05:09:00 00:31:11 Jean-Philippe Rameau Dardanus: Suite

Nicholas McGegan Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Conifer 51313

05:42:00 00:04:30 Heitor Villa-Lobos Chôros No. 5 "Alma Brasileira"

Joel Fan, piano Reference 119

BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:05:52 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

06:15:00 00:08:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from Symphony No. 41

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7574

06:25:00 00:05:56 Johann Jacob Froberger Tombeau de Monsieur Blancrocher

David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969

06:30:00 00:05:27 Sergei Prokofiev Gavotte & Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 25

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624

06:40:00 00:06:25 Claude Debussy Festivals from "Three Nocturnes"

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 439896

06:46:00 00:04:13 Johann Sebastian Bach Anna Magdalena Notebook: Aria in G

Myron Lutzke, cello; Arthur Haas, harpsichord Centaur 3068

06:52:00 00:01:12 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition: Ballet of the Unhatched Chicks

Nikolai Demidenko, piano Hyperion 67018

06:55:00 00:04:05 Pascual Marquina March "España Cañí"

Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7505

07:05:00 00:04:56 Giovanni Paisiello Sinfonia d'Opera

Gennaro Cappabianca Collegium Philarmonicum Naxos 557031

07:13:00 00:07:47 Richard Rodgers Carousel: Waltz

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 63835

07:20:00 00:04:25 James Horner Titanic: My Heart Will Go On

La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8733

07:28:00 00:02:26 François Couperin Suite No. 25: The Victorious Muse

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67480

07:30:00 00:05:13 Carl Orff Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World

Bavarian Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Tölz Boys Choir; Bavarian Radio Chorus DeutGram 4778778

07:43:00 00:07:33 Robert Schumann Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 61

Kenneth Woods Orchestra of the Swan Avie 2231

07:51:00 00:01:56 Reinhold Glière The Red Poppy: Chinese Dance

Zdenek Mácal New Jersey Symphony Delos 3178

07:55:00 00:03:03 Joseph Hellmesberger Jr Valse espagnole

Daniel Barenboim Vienna Philharmonic Decca 12569

08:07:00 00:05:03 Blonde Redhead Melody

Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2019

08:15:00 00:07:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 20

Orchestra Mozart Claudio Abbado Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4791033

08:25:00 00:07:16 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Septet Op 20

Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3177

08:35:00 00:03:38 Edward White Puffin' Billy

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66868

08:40:00 00:08:46 David Popper Hungarian Rhapsody Op 68

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Matthew Allen, cello Telarc 80745

08:51:00 00:02:41 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Hungarian Dance

Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104

08:55:00 00:03:55 Maurice Jarre Witness: Building the Barn

Paul Bateman Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Royal Phil 33

08:58:00 00:02:19 Ennio Morricone The Untouchables: Main Theme

Paul Bateman City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1057

09:05:00 00:16:16 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Suite

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

09:26:00 00:05:49 George Gershwin Funny Face: Overture

Michael Tilson Thomas Buffalo Philharmonic CBS 42240

09:35:00 00:04:07 Jean Sibelius Karelia Suite: Alla marcia Op 11

Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra Bis 918

09:55:00 00:02:32 Goff Richards Homage to the Noble Grape: Champagne

London Brass Teldec 46069

WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:01:46 Joseph Lanner Whirlwind Galop Op 142

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185

10:01:00 00:02:10 Dmitri Shostakovich The Gadfly: Galop Op 97

Riccardo Chailly Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 452597

10:05:00 00:09:10 Gabriel Pierné Ramuntcho: Rapsodie Basque

Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633

10:16:00 00:04:43 Alexander Borodin Scherzo from String Quartet No. 2

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80178

10:24:00 00:04:49 John Ireland A Downland Suite: Minuet

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

10:29:00 00:12:52 Sir Edward Elgar Introduction & Allegro for Strings Op 47

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463265

10:44:00 00:08:03 Gioacchino Rossini La Cenerentola: Overture

Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 431653

10:53:00 00:04:20 Hector Berlioz The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10603

LIVE FROM THE KEYBANK STUDIO: Cleveland Orchestra cellist Brian Thornton with WCLV’s Angela Schmidt

11:02:00 00:20:36 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 3 in C major

11:24:00 00:04:07 Nicolò Paganini Caprice No. 24 in A minor Op 1

WCLV MIDDAY

11:31:00 00:06:33 Francis Poulenc Mélancolie

Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921

11:39:00 00:06:41 Franz Schubert Overture in D

Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329

11:47:00 00:07:19 Jean Sibelius Finale from Violin Concerto Op 47

Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Joshua Bell, violin Sony 65949

BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

12:12:00 00:07:32 Daniel Auber Fra Diavolo: Overture

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra IMG 75962

12:22:00 00:04:30 Max Steiner Gone with the Wind: Tara Theme

José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Royal Phil 17

12:28:00 00:06:32 Percy Fletcher Bal masqué

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66968

12:38:00 00:10:30 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Wine, Women and Song" Op 333

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80314

12:49:00 00:09:31 Jacques Offenbach La Périchole: Medley

Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61429

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00 00:30:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 25 in C

Orchestra Mozart Claudio Abbado Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4791033

13:33:00 00:23:12 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 93 in D

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779

13:58:00 00:01:14 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 1: Arietta Op 12

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930

LIVE FROM THE KEYBANK STUDIO: the chamber choir Contrapunctus with WCLV’s Angela Schmidt

14:04:00 00:02:06 Thomas Tallis If Ye Love Me

14:06:00 00:01:37 Drop, Drop Slow Tears - Orlando Gibbons

14:08:00 00:03:25 Magnificat from Short Service - Gibbons

14:15:00 00:04:32 Giovanni Palestrina Motet "Super flumina Babylonis"

14:20:00 00:02:17 Thomas Tallis In manus tuas, Domine

14:25:00 00:03:39 Thomas Tallis O sacrum convivium

14:27:00 00:04:00 William Byrd Ave verum corpus

14:36:00 00:01:30 Beata Viscera Marie Virginis - Perotin

14:38:00 00:02:15 Ah Robin, Gentle Robin - William Cornish

14:45:00 00:02:15 Psalm 121 - Walford-Davies setting

14:47:00 00:02:11 Psalm 130 - Hylton Stewart setting

14:52:00 00:01:36 Wer hat dich so geschlagen - JS Bach

14:54:00 00:01:16 Erkenne mich, mein Huter - JS Bach

14:56:00 00:03:20 Lully, lulla, thou little tiny child - Kenneth Leighton

MAY CHOICE CDs

15:03:00 00:15:16 Maurice Ravel Rapsodie espagnole

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1002

15:22:00 00:06:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19

Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 370548

15:32:00 00:04:28 Dave Brubeck Fujiyama La Pietà Angèle Dubeau

Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8737

15:37:00 00:04:41 Ryuichi Sakamoto Bibo No Aozora

La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8737

15:44:00 00:12:03 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird Suite

Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30028

WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00 00:05:02 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 2: Scherzo burlesque Op 53

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9454

16:07:00 00:01:56 Adolph von Henselt If I Were a Bird Op 2

Michael Lewin, piano Dorian 92103

16:12:00 00:10:53 Frederick Loewe Paint Your Wagon: Suite

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80375

16:27:00 00:04:31 Max Steiner In This Our Life: Suite

Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81272

16:35:00 00:03:55 Johann Sebastian Bach Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1

Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 139230

16:41:00 00:08:07 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 1

Sir Georg Solti Chicago Symphony Orchestra Decca 448898

16:52:00 00:03:57 Franz Schubert Erlkönig Chamber Orchestra of Europe

Claudio Abbado Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo DeutGram 4770832

16:57:00 00:02:12 Mohammed Fairouz Piano Miniature No. 6 "Addio"

Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

17:05:00 00:05:47 Giovanni Paisiello Proserpine: Overture

Gennaro Cappabianca Collegium Philarmonicum Naxos 557031

17:13:00 00:09:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 25

Orchestra Mozart Claudio Abbado Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4791033

17:24:00 00:11:14 Sir Malcolm Arnold Beethoven's Leonora Overture No. 4

Michael Massey Philharmonia Orchestra Decca 444921

17:41:00 00:04:46 Sergei Rachmaninoff Aleko: Men's Dance

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80670

17:47:00 00:03:23 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in G minor Op 23

Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091

17:53:00 00:02:23 Stephen Sondheim Sweeney Todd: Johanna

Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011

17:56:00 00:02:57 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Galop

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:30:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor

Orchestra Mozart Claudio Abbado Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4791033

18:43:00 00:02:22 Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Sacred Dance of the Priestesses

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572818

18:48:00 00:01:42 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Clown Dance Op 61

Philippe Herreweghe Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Harm Mundi 901502

18:53:00 00:03:09 Igor Stravinsky Pastorale

Yannick Nézet-Séguin Philadelphia Orchestra DeutGram 19032

18:55:00 00:03:06 Scott Joplin The Ragtime Dance

Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:20:12 Adalbert Gyrowetz Symphony in F major Op 6

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9791

19:24:00 00:29:13 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 1 in F sharp minor Op 1

Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy Alexander Ghindin, piano Ondine 977

LIVE FROM SEVERANCE HALL with Robert Conrad: The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra/Brett Mitchell; Ann Yu, violin

20:04:00 00:09:10 Michael Torke Bright Blue Music

20:17:00 00:28:17 Sergei Prokofiev Violin Concerto No. 2 in G minor Op 63

21:06:00 00:51:10 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Op 14

22:07 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Denise Spellberg, historian and author, “A Founding Father’s Guide to Religious Tolerance”

LATE PROGRAM

23:07:00 00:07:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Elegiac Song Op 118

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80248

23:15:00 00:08:48 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Larghetto from Piano Quartet No. 2

Fauré Quartet DeutGram 6609

23:25:00 00:06:16 Claude Debussy Ballade

Michel Beroff, piano Denon 18047

23:31:00 00:08:50 Maurice Ravel Très lent from String Quartet in F

Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus 1304

23:41:00 00:05:36 Sergei Prokofiev Andante from Cello Concertino Op 132

National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Alexander Rudin, cello Naxos 553624

23:47:00 00:10:50 William Alwyn Autumn Legend

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic David Lloyd-Jones Rachael Pankhurst, Eng. horn Naxos 570704