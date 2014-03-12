Program Guide 03-12-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:28:25 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major Op 19

Vienna Philharmonic Rudolf Buchbinder Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Sony 374521

00:32:00 00:37:33 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dances Op 45

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457598

01:12:00 00:43:49 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Sonata No. 9 in A minor Op 47

Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 457619

01:58:00 00:34:51 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37

Vienna Philharmonic Rudolf Buchbinder Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Sony 374521

02:34:00 00:36:10 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 4 Op 29

Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony CBS 42093

03:12:00 00:22:03 Leo Brouwer Guitar Concerto No. 3 "Elegiaco"

RCA Victor Chamber Orchestra Leo Brouwer Julian Bream, guitar RCA 7718

03:36:00 00:33:54 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 31 in D major

Sir Charles Mackerras Orchestra of St Luke's Telarc 80156

04:13:00 00:34:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major Op 58

Vienna Philharmonic Rudolf Buchbinder Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Sony 374521

04:49:00 00:31:35 Vítezslav Novák Slovak Suite Op 32

Libor Pesek Royal Liverpool Philharmonic VirginClas 45251

05:22:00 00:17:30 Antonio Casimir Cartellieri Symphony No. 1 in C minor

Gernot Schmalfuss Evergreen Symphony Orchestra CPO 777667

05:41:00 00:06:10 Percy Grainger Colonial Song

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117

05:58:00 00:01:01 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the

The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1679

FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:00 00:05:47 Giovanni Paisiello Proserpine: Overture

Gennaro Cappabianca Collegium Philarmonicum Naxos 557031

06:15:00 00:08:56 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37

Vienna Philharmonic Rudolf Buchbinder Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Sony 374521

06:28:00 00:05:29 George Frideric Handel Saul: Chorus "Gird on Thy Sword"

Gabrieli Players Paul McCreesh Gabrieli Consort Archiv 474510

06:35:00 00:04:09 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Overture

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic CBS 44723

06:40:00 00:10:43 Ralph Vaughan Williams Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1

Barry Wordsworth New Queen's Hall Orchestra Argo 440116

06:51:00 00:02:09 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 1: I

Bought St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310

06:55:00 00:03:17 Josef Franz Wagner March "Under the Double Eagle"

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 46747

07:05:00 00:04:52 Guy Ropartz Croquis d'été: Danse sentimental

Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico 168

07:10:00 00:09:25 Thomas Arne Symphony No. 2 in F major

Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8403

07:20:00 00:03:52 Orlande de Lassus In Monte Oliveti

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807555

07:30:00 00:05:55 Enrique Granados Goyescas: The Lady and the Nightingale

Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732

07:40:00 00:07:03 Artur Lemba Scherzo from Symphony in C sharp minor

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8656

07:51:00 00:05:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet & Finale from Serenade No. 13

Chamber Players of Canada Atma 2532

08:08:00 00:05:05 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

08:15:00 00:07:30 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Serenade for Strings Op 48

East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784

08:23:00 00:03:20 Gregorian Chant Adoro te devote

Dominican Sisters of Mary Decca 18696

08:29:00 00:07:21 Jean Françaix L'Heure du berger

Pascal Rogé, piano; Catherine Cantin, flute; Maurice Bourgue, oboe; Michel Portal, clarinet; André Cazalet, horn Decca 425861

08:40:00 00:09:35 Franz Schubert Finale from String Quartet No. 14

Franz Welser-Möst Camerata Salzburg EMI 56813

08:50:00 00:01:30 George Gershwin Impromptu in Two Keys

Fazil Say, piano Teldec 26202

08:51:00 00:01:31 Adriano Banchieri Concerto No. 1 for Brass "La Battaglia"

Empire Brass Telarc 80204

08:55:00 00:04:49 Ernest Gold Exodus: Theme Cincinnati Pops Orchestra

Erich Kunzel William Tritt, piano Telarc 80168

09:05:00 00:16:49 Maurice Ravel Rapsodie espagnole

Lorin Maazel New York Philharmonic DeutGram 9772

09:26:00 00:05:12 James Newton Howard The Dark Knight: Suite

John Morris Russell Cincinnati Pops Orchestra FanfareCin 2

09:38:00 00:08:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from String Quartet No. 17

Jerusalem Quartet Harm Mundi 902076

09:48:00 00:09:55 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Sea and Sinbad's Ship from

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Cecylia Arzewski, violin Telarc 80568

WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:01:38 Déodat de Séverac An Old Music Box

Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112

10:04:00 00:02:05 Anatoly Lyadov The Musical Snuff Box Op 32

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80657

10:07:00 00:06:39 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Poisoned Kiss: Overture

George Hurst Bournemouth Sinfonietta Chandos 2419

10:15:00 00:04:43 Alexander Borodin Scherzo from String Quartet No. 2

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80178

10:23:00 00:03:47 Emmanuel Chabrier Ronde champêtre

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

10:27:00 00:11:45 Édouard Lalo Le roi d'Ys: Overture

Armin Jordan Orchestre National de France Erato 45015

10:41:00 00:08:17 Antonio Vivaldi Chamber Concerto in G minor

Geminiani Ensemble Christoph 74590

10:50:00 00:27:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart String Quartet No. 23 in F major

Hagen Quartet DeutGram 3454

11:20:00 00:05:47 Ottorino Respighi Aria for Strings

Salvatore Di Vittorio Respighi Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572332

11:28:00 00:05:54 Gabriel Fauré Mazurka in B flat major Op 32

Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911

11:46:00 00:10:07 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 58

Vienna Philharmonic Rudolf Buchbinder Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Sony 374521

11:58:00 00:01:30 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 1: Galop

Constantine Orbelian Moscow Chamber Orchestra Delos 3257

MERIDIAN

12:10:00 00:07:13 Adolphe Adam If I Were King: Overture

Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9765

12:25:00 00:06:12 Paul Schoenfield Café Music: Allegro

Almeda Trio Albany 1386

12:31:00 00:08:31 Alexander Glazunov Concert Waltz No. 1 in D major Op 47

Lawrence Leighton Smith Moscow Philharmonic Sheffield 27

12:39:00 00:06:03 Frederick Loewe Gigi: Suite Keith Lockhart

Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4

12:47:00 00:09:56 Sir Malcolm Arnold Four Cornish Dances Op 91

Andrew Penny Queensland Symphony Naxos 553526

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00 00:42:14 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 13

Libor Pesek Czech Philharmonic Orchestra VirginClas 91144

13:42:00 00:14:07 Robert Schumann Konzertstück in G major Op 92 Berlin Philharmonic

Claudio Abbado Murray Perahia, piano Sony 64577

WCLV MIDDAY

14:00:00 00:01:34 Anthony Holborne Galliard "The Fairie Round"

Jordi Savall Hespèrion XXI AliaVox 9813

14:01:00 00:01:03 Thomas Morley Galliard "Can She Excuse"

Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 3132

14:05:00 00:06:57 Anatoly Lyadov The Enchanted Lake Op 62

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 447084

14:15:00 00:15:16 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 41 in F major

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9352

14:15:00 00:04:01 Friedrich Kuhlau The Robber's Castle: Overture

Michael Schonwandt Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9648

14:39:00 00:16:28 Leos Janácek The Cunning Little Vixen: Suite

José Serebrier Czech State Philharmonic Brno Reference 75

CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA SHOWCASE

15:00:00 00:11:32 Richard Wagner Rienzi: Overture

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4778773

15:11:00 00:29:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 17 in G major

Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Leif Ove Andsnes, piano MAA 10406

15:48:00 00:08:37 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Danube Maidens" Op 427

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003

WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00 00:04:13 Thomas Arne Rule Britannia!

BBC Symphony Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Bryn Terfel, baritone; BBC Singers; BBC Symphony Chorus; Audience Teldec 97868

16:07:00 00:03:12 Aaron Copland Fanfare for the Common Man

Robert Moody Canadian Brass Ensemble OpeningDay 7347

16:14:00 00:09:02 Paul Hindemith Concert of Angels from "Mathis der

Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55230

16:23:00 00:01:59 Henry Mancini The Days of Wine and Roses: Theme

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Henry Mancini Chorus Telarc 80183

16:25:00 00:03:01 Henry Mancini The Molly Maguires: Theme

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80183

16:28:00 00:01:58 Henry Mancini The Pink Panther: It Had Better Be

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80183

16:36:00 00:02:34 Anonymous Allegro from Concerto in D for Trumpet &

Wind Ensemble Bob van Asperen Wolfgang Basch, trumpet DHM 7976

16:41:00 00:08:30 Thomas Arne Symphony No. 1 in C major

Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8403

16:52:00 00:02:30 Gilbert & Sullivan The Mikado: Tit Willow

Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Richard Suart, baritone Telarc 80284

16:56:00 00:03:09 Alexandre Tansman Foxtrot from "Sonatine Transatlantique"

Daniel Blumenthal, piano Cybelia 849

17:05:00 00:05:33 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 5

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord; Michael Lynn, flute; Cynthia Roberts, violin Avie 2207

17:24:00 00:11:06 Alessandro Marcello Oboe Concerto in D minor

American Classical Orchestra Thomas Crawford Marc Schachman, oboe Centaur 3108

17:40:00 00:06:05 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19 Vienna Philharmonic Rudolf Buchbinder Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Sony 374521

17:47:00 00:03:08 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Turkish Rondo from Piano Trio No. 2 Op 22

Trio Parnassus MD+G 3307

17:55:00 00:02:12 Anonymous Hark, I Hear the Harps Eternal

Karen P. Thomas Seattle Pro Musica SeattlePro 9806

17:58:00 00:00:54 Georg Philipp Telemann Water Music Suite: Gavotte

Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 413788

DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:26:59 Paul Hindemith Symphony "Mathis der Maler"

Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55230

18:38:00 00:02:19 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 15 in B flat major

Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285

18:43:00 00:02:53 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 17 in F sharp minor

Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285

18:49:00 00:06:26 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80587

18:56:00 00:02:35 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 20 in E minor

Marin Alsop London Philharmonic Orchestra Naxos 557429

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:23:31 Étienne Méhul Symphony No. 3 in C major

Michel Swierczewski Gulbenkian Orchestra Nimbus 5185

19:27:00 00:28:25 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major Op 19

Vienna Philharmonic Rudolf Buchbinder Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Sony 374521

19:57:00 00:01:29 Henry Purcell The Gordian Knot Untied: Aire

Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 570149

19:57:00 00:02:30 Edvard Grieg Ich liebe dich Op 5 Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 52567

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:12:09 Maurice Ravel La valse

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 44945

20:16:00 00:38:15 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat

BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Raquel Lojendio, soprano Chandos 10694

CONCERT HALL: Orpheus Chamber Orchestra

21:02:00 00:25:47 Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Winds in D minor Op 44

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415364

21:30:00 00:27:12 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 48 in C major

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 419607

21:56:00 00:03:15 Gabriel Fauré Barcarolle No. 8 in D flat Op 96

Charles Owen, piano Avie 2240

10:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by choral director Moses Hogan

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:07:05 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Prelude

Daniel Barenboim Chicago Symphony Orchestra Teldec 24224

23:09:00 00:10:25 Ludwig van Beethoven Largo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15

Vienna Philharmonic Rudolf Buchbinder Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Sony 374521

23:22:00 00:03:35 Thomas Arne The Glitt'ring Sun from "The Morning"

Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30006

23:25:00 00:09:55 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from String Quintet No. 3

Tokyo String Quartet Pinchas Zukerman, viola RCA 60940

23:37:00 00:06:45 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73

Vienna Philharmonic Rudolf Buchbinder Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Sony 374521

23:37:00 00:08:17 José Pablo Moncayo Huapango

Alondra de la Parra Philharmonic Orch of Americas Sony 75555

23:43:00 00:10:05 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 73

John Axelrod Verdi Symphony Milan Telarc 34658

23:55:00 00:03:09 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Adagietto

José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305

23:57:00 00:02:10 Gregorian Chant Ad sepulcrum beati Iacobi

Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546