Program Guide 03-12-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:28:25 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major Op 19
Vienna Philharmonic Rudolf Buchbinder Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Sony 374521
00:32:00 00:37:33 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dances Op 45
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457598
01:12:00 00:43:49 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Sonata No. 9 in A minor Op 47
Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 457619
01:58:00 00:34:51 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37
Vienna Philharmonic Rudolf Buchbinder Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Sony 374521
02:34:00 00:36:10 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 4 Op 29
Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony CBS 42093
03:12:00 00:22:03 Leo Brouwer Guitar Concerto No. 3 "Elegiaco"
RCA Victor Chamber Orchestra Leo Brouwer Julian Bream, guitar RCA 7718
03:36:00 00:33:54 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 31 in D major
Sir Charles Mackerras Orchestra of St Luke's Telarc 80156
04:13:00 00:34:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major Op 58
Vienna Philharmonic Rudolf Buchbinder Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Sony 374521
04:49:00 00:31:35 Vítezslav Novák Slovak Suite Op 32
Libor Pesek Royal Liverpool Philharmonic VirginClas 45251
05:22:00 00:17:30 Antonio Casimir Cartellieri Symphony No. 1 in C minor
Gernot Schmalfuss Evergreen Symphony Orchestra CPO 777667
05:41:00 00:06:10 Percy Grainger Colonial Song
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117
05:58:00 00:01:01 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the
The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1679
FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:08:00 00:05:47 Giovanni Paisiello Proserpine: Overture
Gennaro Cappabianca Collegium Philarmonicum Naxos 557031
06:15:00 00:08:56 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37
Vienna Philharmonic Rudolf Buchbinder Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Sony 374521
06:28:00 00:05:29 George Frideric Handel Saul: Chorus "Gird on Thy Sword"
Gabrieli Players Paul McCreesh Gabrieli Consort Archiv 474510
06:35:00 00:04:09 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Overture
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic CBS 44723
06:40:00 00:10:43 Ralph Vaughan Williams Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1
Barry Wordsworth New Queen's Hall Orchestra Argo 440116
06:51:00 00:02:09 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 1: I
Bought St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310
06:55:00 00:03:17 Josef Franz Wagner March "Under the Double Eagle"
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 46747
07:05:00 00:04:52 Guy Ropartz Croquis d'été: Danse sentimental
Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico 168
07:10:00 00:09:25 Thomas Arne Symphony No. 2 in F major
Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8403
07:20:00 00:03:52 Orlande de Lassus In Monte Oliveti
Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807555
07:30:00 00:05:55 Enrique Granados Goyescas: The Lady and the Nightingale
Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732
07:40:00 00:07:03 Artur Lemba Scherzo from Symphony in C sharp minor
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8656
07:51:00 00:05:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet & Finale from Serenade No. 13
Chamber Players of Canada Atma 2532
08:08:00 00:05:05 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916
08:15:00 00:07:30 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Serenade for Strings Op 48
East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784
08:23:00 00:03:20 Gregorian Chant Adoro te devote
Dominican Sisters of Mary Decca 18696
08:29:00 00:07:21 Jean Françaix L'Heure du berger
Pascal Rogé, piano; Catherine Cantin, flute; Maurice Bourgue, oboe; Michel Portal, clarinet; André Cazalet, horn Decca 425861
08:40:00 00:09:35 Franz Schubert Finale from String Quartet No. 14
Franz Welser-Möst Camerata Salzburg EMI 56813
08:50:00 00:01:30 George Gershwin Impromptu in Two Keys
Fazil Say, piano Teldec 26202
08:51:00 00:01:31 Adriano Banchieri Concerto No. 1 for Brass "La Battaglia"
Empire Brass Telarc 80204
08:55:00 00:04:49 Ernest Gold Exodus: Theme Cincinnati Pops Orchestra
Erich Kunzel William Tritt, piano Telarc 80168
09:05:00 00:16:49 Maurice Ravel Rapsodie espagnole
Lorin Maazel New York Philharmonic DeutGram 9772
09:26:00 00:05:12 James Newton Howard The Dark Knight: Suite
John Morris Russell Cincinnati Pops Orchestra FanfareCin 2
09:38:00 00:08:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from String Quartet No. 17
Jerusalem Quartet Harm Mundi 902076
09:48:00 00:09:55 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Sea and Sinbad's Ship from
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Cecylia Arzewski, violin Telarc 80568
WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:01:38 Déodat de Séverac An Old Music Box
Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112
10:04:00 00:02:05 Anatoly Lyadov The Musical Snuff Box Op 32
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80657
10:07:00 00:06:39 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Poisoned Kiss: Overture
George Hurst Bournemouth Sinfonietta Chandos 2419
10:15:00 00:04:43 Alexander Borodin Scherzo from String Quartet No. 2
Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80178
10:23:00 00:03:47 Emmanuel Chabrier Ronde champêtre
Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515
10:27:00 00:11:45 Édouard Lalo Le roi d'Ys: Overture
Armin Jordan Orchestre National de France Erato 45015
10:41:00 00:08:17 Antonio Vivaldi Chamber Concerto in G minor
Geminiani Ensemble Christoph 74590
10:50:00 00:27:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart String Quartet No. 23 in F major
Hagen Quartet DeutGram 3454
11:20:00 00:05:47 Ottorino Respighi Aria for Strings
Salvatore Di Vittorio Respighi Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572332
11:28:00 00:05:54 Gabriel Fauré Mazurka in B flat major Op 32
Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911
11:46:00 00:10:07 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 58
Vienna Philharmonic Rudolf Buchbinder Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Sony 374521
11:58:00 00:01:30 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 1: Galop
Constantine Orbelian Moscow Chamber Orchestra Delos 3257
MERIDIAN
12:10:00 00:07:13 Adolphe Adam If I Were King: Overture
Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9765
12:25:00 00:06:12 Paul Schoenfield Café Music: Allegro
Almeda Trio Albany 1386
12:31:00 00:08:31 Alexander Glazunov Concert Waltz No. 1 in D major Op 47
Lawrence Leighton Smith Moscow Philharmonic Sheffield 27
12:39:00 00:06:03 Frederick Loewe Gigi: Suite Keith Lockhart
Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4
12:47:00 00:09:56 Sir Malcolm Arnold Four Cornish Dances Op 91
Andrew Penny Queensland Symphony Naxos 553526
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 00:42:14 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 13
Libor Pesek Czech Philharmonic Orchestra VirginClas 91144
13:42:00 00:14:07 Robert Schumann Konzertstück in G major Op 92 Berlin Philharmonic
Claudio Abbado Murray Perahia, piano Sony 64577
WCLV MIDDAY
14:00:00 00:01:34 Anthony Holborne Galliard "The Fairie Round"
Jordi Savall Hespèrion XXI AliaVox 9813
14:01:00 00:01:03 Thomas Morley Galliard "Can She Excuse"
Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 3132
14:05:00 00:06:57 Anatoly Lyadov The Enchanted Lake Op 62
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 447084
14:15:00 00:15:16 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 41 in F major
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9352
14:15:00 00:04:01 Friedrich Kuhlau The Robber's Castle: Overture
Michael Schonwandt Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9648
14:39:00 00:16:28 Leos Janácek The Cunning Little Vixen: Suite
José Serebrier Czech State Philharmonic Brno Reference 75
CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA SHOWCASE
15:00:00 00:11:32 Richard Wagner Rienzi: Overture
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4778773
15:11:00 00:29:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 17 in G major
Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Leif Ove Andsnes, piano MAA 10406
15:48:00 00:08:37 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Danube Maidens" Op 427
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003
WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
15:58:00 00:04:13 Thomas Arne Rule Britannia!
BBC Symphony Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Bryn Terfel, baritone; BBC Singers; BBC Symphony Chorus; Audience Teldec 97868
16:07:00 00:03:12 Aaron Copland Fanfare for the Common Man
Robert Moody Canadian Brass Ensemble OpeningDay 7347
16:14:00 00:09:02 Paul Hindemith Concert of Angels from "Mathis der
Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55230
16:23:00 00:01:59 Henry Mancini The Days of Wine and Roses: Theme
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Henry Mancini Chorus Telarc 80183
16:25:00 00:03:01 Henry Mancini The Molly Maguires: Theme
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80183
16:28:00 00:01:58 Henry Mancini The Pink Panther: It Had Better Be
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80183
16:36:00 00:02:34 Anonymous Allegro from Concerto in D for Trumpet &
Wind Ensemble Bob van Asperen Wolfgang Basch, trumpet DHM 7976
16:41:00 00:08:30 Thomas Arne Symphony No. 1 in C major
Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8403
16:52:00 00:02:30 Gilbert & Sullivan The Mikado: Tit Willow
Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Richard Suart, baritone Telarc 80284
16:56:00 00:03:09 Alexandre Tansman Foxtrot from "Sonatine Transatlantique"
Daniel Blumenthal, piano Cybelia 849
17:05:00 00:05:33 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 5
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord; Michael Lynn, flute; Cynthia Roberts, violin Avie 2207
17:24:00 00:11:06 Alessandro Marcello Oboe Concerto in D minor
American Classical Orchestra Thomas Crawford Marc Schachman, oboe Centaur 3108
17:40:00 00:06:05 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19 Vienna Philharmonic Rudolf Buchbinder Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Sony 374521
17:47:00 00:03:08 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Turkish Rondo from Piano Trio No. 2 Op 22
Trio Parnassus MD+G 3307
17:55:00 00:02:12 Anonymous Hark, I Hear the Harps Eternal
Karen P. Thomas Seattle Pro Musica SeattlePro 9806
17:58:00 00:00:54 Georg Philipp Telemann Water Music Suite: Gavotte
Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 413788
DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:26:59 Paul Hindemith Symphony "Mathis der Maler"
Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55230
18:38:00 00:02:19 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 15 in B flat major
Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285
18:43:00 00:02:53 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 17 in F sharp minor
Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285
18:49:00 00:06:26 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80587
18:56:00 00:02:35 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 20 in E minor
Marin Alsop London Philharmonic Orchestra Naxos 557429
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:23:31 Étienne Méhul Symphony No. 3 in C major
Michel Swierczewski Gulbenkian Orchestra Nimbus 5185
19:27:00 00:28:25 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major Op 19
Vienna Philharmonic Rudolf Buchbinder Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Sony 374521
19:57:00 00:01:29 Henry Purcell The Gordian Knot Untied: Aire
Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 570149
19:57:00 00:02:30 Edvard Grieg Ich liebe dich Op 5 Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 52567
WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:12:09 Maurice Ravel La valse
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 44945
20:16:00 00:38:15 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat
BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Raquel Lojendio, soprano Chandos 10694
CONCERT HALL: Orpheus Chamber Orchestra
21:02:00 00:25:47 Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Winds in D minor Op 44
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415364
21:30:00 00:27:12 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 48 in C major
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 419607
21:56:00 00:03:15 Gabriel Fauré Barcarolle No. 8 in D flat Op 96
Charles Owen, piano Avie 2240
10:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by choral director Moses Hogan
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:07:05 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Prelude
Daniel Barenboim Chicago Symphony Orchestra Teldec 24224
23:09:00 00:10:25 Ludwig van Beethoven Largo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15
Vienna Philharmonic Rudolf Buchbinder Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Sony 374521
23:22:00 00:03:35 Thomas Arne The Glitt'ring Sun from "The Morning"
Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30006
23:25:00 00:09:55 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from String Quintet No. 3
Tokyo String Quartet Pinchas Zukerman, viola RCA 60940
23:37:00 00:06:45 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73
Vienna Philharmonic Rudolf Buchbinder Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Sony 374521
23:37:00 00:08:17 José Pablo Moncayo Huapango
Alondra de la Parra Philharmonic Orch of Americas Sony 75555
23:43:00 00:10:05 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 73
John Axelrod Verdi Symphony Milan Telarc 34658
23:55:00 00:03:09 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Adagietto
José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305
23:57:00 00:02:10 Gregorian Chant Ad sepulcrum beati Iacobi
Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546