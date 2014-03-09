Program Guide 03-09-2014
MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Dennis Moore: Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor; Augustin Hadelich, violin
00:04:00 00:14:07 Richard Strauss Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28
00:22:00 00:30:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 5 in A
00:57:00 00:04:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Idomeneo: Overture
01:01:00 00:12:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Idomeneo: Ballet Music
01:20:00 00:25:18 Richard Strauss Der Rosenkavalier: Suite Op 59
PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Manfred Honeck, conductor; Yefim Bronfman, piano; Gregg Baker, baritone
02:09:00 00:40:31 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat Op 73
02:55:00 00:07:34 Johann Strauss Jr A Night in Venice: Overture
03:11:00 00:10:08 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "On the Beautiful Blue Danube" Op 314
03:24:00 00:03:21 Franz Lehár The Land of Smiles: Dein ist mein ganzes Herz
03:30:00 00:04:35 Franz Lehár Der Zarewitsch: Volga Song
03:37:00 00:03:00 Johann Strauss Jr Durchs Telefon Polka Op 439
03:43:00 00:02:50 Henry Mancini Breakfast at Tiffany's: Moon River
03:50:00 00:02:58 Johann Strauss Jr Polka "Thunder and Lightning" Op 324
04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Ernst von Dohnanyi: Four Rhapsodies, Op. 11: No. 3 in C
Jeno Jando, piano Schwann 311812 - Music: 4:39
Dario Castello: Sonatas Nos. 15 and 16 from Sontate concertante in stil moderne, libro secondo
Australian Chamber Orchestra; Richard Egarr, guest director/harpsichord Adelaide Town Hall, Adelaide, Australia - Music: 10:55
Piano Puzzler: This week’s contestant is Ruth Eldredge from Provo, UT - Time: 10:39
Puzzler Payoff: George Frideric Handel: How Beautiful are the Feet, from Messiah, HWV 56
Susan Gritton, soprano; Gabrieli Consort and Players; Paul McCreesh, conductor Archiv 453464 - Music: 2:00
Ernst von Dohnanyi: Serenade for String Trio in C Op 10
James Ehnes, violin; Richard O’Neill, viola; Robert deMaine, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society Summer Festival, The Overlake School, Redmond, WA - Music: 19:50
05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach (arr Andres Segovia): Marcia; Siciliana
Eliot Fisk, guitar - Music: 4:36
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sonata in G Major
Michail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 459 614 - Music: 7:56
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Keyboard concerto in B minor, Wq 30
Robert Levin, harpsichord; Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra; Nicholas McGegan conductor First Congregational Church, Berkeley, CA - Music: 24:20
Georg Philipp Telemann: Quartet No. 3 in G TWV 43:G4: 2. Legerement; 5. Modere; 7. Lentement
Chatham Baroque: Stephen Schultz, baroque flute; Andrew Fouts, baroque violin; Patricia Halverson, viola da gamba; Andrew Appel, harpsichord; Scott Pauley, theorbo Synod Hall, St. Paul Cathedral, Pittsburgh, PA - Music: 9:25
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Spirit of Armenia and Spirit of the Balkans - Two more projects examining cultural currents and countercurrents (Volumes 15 & 18 for the “Place and Memory” series).
MUSICA SACRA
07:04:00 00:10:53 Samuel Barber Agnus Dei
Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80406
07:13:00 00:15:20 Johannes Brahms Then All Flesh is as Grass
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw Blossom Festival Chorus MAA 40602
07:30:00 00:24:17 Francis Poulenc Gloria
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Sylvia McNair, soprano; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80105
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded October 25, 2012 in Davis, California
Alex Zhou, violin, age 11 from San Jose, CA
Zigeunerweisen Op 20 by Pablo de Sarasate, accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano
Annie Wu, flute, age 16 from Pleasanton, CA
Duo for Flute and Piano, III. Lively, With Bounce by Aaron Copland, accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano
3rd Beat from Three Beats for Beatbox Flute by Greg Pattillo
Alec Holcomb, guitar, age 17 from Franklin, TN
Prelude No. 15 in D-flat Op. 28 “Raindrop” by Frédéric Chopin (arr József Eötvös)
Phoebe Pan, piano, age 15 from Irvine, CA
Soirée de Vienne - Concert Paraphrase on Johann Strauss’s ‘Die Fledermaus’ Op 56 by Alfred Grünfeld
The Angeles Trio [Kristina Zlatareva, violin, age 19 from Culver City, CA; Ji Sun Jung, cello, age 18 from Irvine, CA; Jia Ying Dong, piano, age 18 from El Monte, CA; Mina Perry, coach]
Primavera Porteña from ‘Four Seasons of Buenos Aires’ by Astor Piazzolla
12:00pm BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
12:09:00 00:19:11 Samuel Barber Souvenirs Suite Op 28
Yoel Levi Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80441
12:30:00 00:13:05 Hugo Alfvén Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 Op 19
Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony Sony 46668
12:46:00 00:08:49 Richard Addinsell Suicide Squadron: Warsaw Concerto
BBC Symphony Orchestra Hugh Wolff Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460503
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week the life and music of Béla Bartók; for this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:03:00 00:23:03 Samuel Barber Violin Concerto Op 14
St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89029
15:29:00 00:03:50 Johann Sebastian Bach WTC-1: Prelude & Fugue No. 1 in C
Till Fellner, piano ECM 1853
15:32:00 00:03:36 Johann Sebastian Bach WTC-1: Prelude & Fugue No. 17 in A flat
Till Fellner, piano ECM 1853
15:36:00 00:02:44 Johann Sebastian Bach WTC-1: Prelude & Fugue No. 21 in B flat
Till Fellner, piano ECM 1853
15:43:00 00:11:35 Zoltán Kodály Dances of Marosszék
Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Gil Shaham, violin – recorded live in Knight Concert Hall, Miami
16:04:00 00:29:02 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 2 in B flat
16:37:00 00:23:51 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Violin Concerto in D major Op 35
17:04:00 00:12:45 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "From the Mountains" Op 292
17:16:00 00:04:15 Johann Strauss Jr Ritter Pázmán: Csárdás Op 441
17:23:00 00:04:42 Josef Strauss Polka-Mazurka "The Dragonfly" Op 204
17:27:00 00:05:50 Johann Strauss Jr Kiss Waltz Op 400
17:33:00 00:08:11 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Overture
17:45:00 00:14:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80145
DINNER CLASSICS
18:02:00 00:09:31 Josef Myslivecek Overture No. 2 in A
Werner Ehrhardt Concerto Cologne Archiv 4776418
18:14:00 00:13:01 Samuel Barber Medea's Dance of Vengeance Op 23
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony EMI 49463
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:20:38 Josef Myslivecek Cello Concerto in C
Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 142
19:25:00 00:49:36 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 47
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 70904
20:17:00 00:38:51 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A Op 92
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 4776409
21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild; tonight, music of H. Leslie Adams
H. Leslie Adams: The Wider View (1988)
Darryl Taylor, tenor; Robin Guy, piano (Albany 428) 23:00
H. Leslie Adams: Etudes for Piano: Nos. 10 in D-Flat, 11 in c-Sharp, 12 in e-Flat
Maria Corley, piano (Albany 639) 25:50
22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Sibling Rivals - though Wilhelm Friedemann Bach was reputed to be the finest organist of his era, he died penniless while his younger brother, Carl Philip Emmanuel Bach, prospered as harpsichordist to Frederick the Great and, later, Music Director for the city of Hamburg
Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Fantasie in d
Friedhelm Flamme (2008 Hillebrand/Münsterkirche St. Alexandri, Einbeck, Germany) cpo 777.527
C.P.E. Bach: Sonata No. 1 in A Wq 70/1
Roland Münch (1755 Marx/Evangelical Church ‘Zur frohen Botschaft’, Berlin-Karlshorst, Germany) Christophorus 0110-2
Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wir danken dir, Herr Jesu Christ'; Fugue in c; Chorale Prelude 'Christe, der du bist Tag und Licht'
Julia Brown (1999 Fritts/Pacific Lutheran University, Tacoma, WA) Naxos 570571
C.P.E. Bach: Organ Concerto in E-flat H 446
CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra/Hartmut Hänchen, conductor; Roland Münch (1755 Marx/Evangelical Church ‘Zur frohen Botschaft’, Berlin-Karlshorst, Germany) Capriccio 10135
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:09:12 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11
New Century Chamber Orch NSS Music 10
23:11:00 00:11:12 Sergei Taneyev Adagio from Symphony No. 4 Op 12
Stephen Gunzenhauser Silesian Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223196
23:24:00 00:13:25 Franz Schubert Adagio from Octet
Cleveland Octet Sony 62655
23:39:00 00:04:02 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in A minor Op 116
Evgeny Kissin, piano DeutGram 435028
23:43:00 00:09:04 Samuel Barber Andante from Violin Concerto Op 14
St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89029
23:54:00 00:03:56 Jean Sibelius Pelléas et Mélisande: Mélisande Op 46
James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 3