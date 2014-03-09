Program Guide 03-09-2014

MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Dennis Moore: Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor; Augustin Hadelich, violin

00:04:00 00:14:07 Richard Strauss Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28

00:22:00 00:30:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 5 in A

00:57:00 00:04:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Idomeneo: Overture

01:01:00 00:12:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Idomeneo: Ballet Music

01:20:00 00:25:18 Richard Strauss Der Rosenkavalier: Suite Op 59

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Manfred Honeck, conductor; Yefim Bronfman, piano; Gregg Baker, baritone

02:09:00 00:40:31 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat Op 73

02:55:00 00:07:34 Johann Strauss Jr A Night in Venice: Overture

03:11:00 00:10:08 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "On the Beautiful Blue Danube" Op 314

03:24:00 00:03:21 Franz Lehár The Land of Smiles: Dein ist mein ganzes Herz

03:30:00 00:04:35 Franz Lehár Der Zarewitsch: Volga Song

03:37:00 00:03:00 Johann Strauss Jr Durchs Telefon Polka Op 439

03:43:00 00:02:50 Henry Mancini Breakfast at Tiffany's: Moon River

03:50:00 00:02:58 Johann Strauss Jr Polka "Thunder and Lightning" Op 324

04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ernst von Dohnanyi: Four Rhapsodies, Op. 11: No. 3 in C

Jeno Jando, piano Schwann 311812 - Music: 4:39

Dario Castello: Sonatas Nos. 15 and 16 from Sontate concertante in stil moderne, libro secondo

Australian Chamber Orchestra; Richard Egarr, guest director/harpsichord Adelaide Town Hall, Adelaide, Australia - Music: 10:55

Piano Puzzler: This week’s contestant is Ruth Eldredge from Provo, UT - Time: 10:39

Puzzler Payoff: George Frideric Handel: How Beautiful are the Feet, from Messiah, HWV 56

Susan Gritton, soprano; Gabrieli Consort and Players; Paul McCreesh, conductor Archiv 453464 - Music: 2:00

Ernst von Dohnanyi: Serenade for String Trio in C Op 10

James Ehnes, violin; Richard O’Neill, viola; Robert deMaine, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society Summer Festival, The Overlake School, Redmond, WA - Music: 19:50

05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach (arr Andres Segovia): Marcia; Siciliana

Eliot Fisk, guitar - Music: 4:36

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sonata in G Major

Michail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 459 614 - Music: 7:56

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Keyboard concerto in B minor, Wq 30

Robert Levin, harpsichord; Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra; Nicholas McGegan conductor First Congregational Church, Berkeley, CA - Music: 24:20

Georg Philipp Telemann: Quartet No. 3 in G TWV 43:G4: 2. Legerement; 5. Modere; 7. Lentement

Chatham Baroque: Stephen Schultz, baroque flute; Andrew Fouts, baroque violin; Patricia Halverson, viola da gamba; Andrew Appel, harpsichord; Scott Pauley, theorbo Synod Hall, St. Paul Cathedral, Pittsburgh, PA - Music: 9:25

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Spirit of Armenia and Spirit of the Balkans - Two more projects examining cultural currents and countercurrents (Volumes 15 & 18 for the “Place and Memory” series).

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:10:53 Samuel Barber Agnus Dei

Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80406

07:13:00 00:15:20 Johannes Brahms Then All Flesh is as Grass

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw Blossom Festival Chorus MAA 40602

07:30:00 00:24:17 Francis Poulenc Gloria

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Sylvia McNair, soprano; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80105

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded October 25, 2012 in Davis, California

Alex Zhou, violin, age 11 from San Jose, CA

Zigeunerweisen Op 20 by Pablo de Sarasate, accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

Annie Wu, flute, age 16 from Pleasanton, CA

Duo for Flute and Piano, III. Lively, With Bounce by Aaron Copland, accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

3rd Beat from Three Beats for Beatbox Flute by Greg Pattillo

Alec Holcomb, guitar, age 17 from Franklin, TN

Prelude No. 15 in D-flat Op. 28 “Raindrop” by Frédéric Chopin (arr József Eötvös)

Phoebe Pan, piano, age 15 from Irvine, CA

Soirée de Vienne - Concert Paraphrase on Johann Strauss’s ‘Die Fledermaus’ Op 56 by Alfred Grünfeld

The Angeles Trio [Kristina Zlatareva, violin, age 19 from Culver City, CA; Ji Sun Jung, cello, age 18 from Irvine, CA; Jia Ying Dong, piano, age 18 from El Monte, CA; Mina Perry, coach]

Primavera Porteña from ‘Four Seasons of Buenos Aires’ by Astor Piazzolla

12:00pm BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:09:00 00:19:11 Samuel Barber Souvenirs Suite Op 28

Yoel Levi Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80441

12:30:00 00:13:05 Hugo Alfvén Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 Op 19

Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony Sony 46668

12:46:00 00:08:49 Richard Addinsell Suicide Squadron: Warsaw Concerto

BBC Symphony Orchestra Hugh Wolff Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460503

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week the life and music of Béla Bartók; for this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00 00:23:03 Samuel Barber Violin Concerto Op 14

St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89029

15:29:00 00:03:50 Johann Sebastian Bach WTC-1: Prelude & Fugue No. 1 in C

Till Fellner, piano ECM 1853

15:32:00 00:03:36 Johann Sebastian Bach WTC-1: Prelude & Fugue No. 17 in A flat

Till Fellner, piano ECM 1853

15:36:00 00:02:44 Johann Sebastian Bach WTC-1: Prelude & Fugue No. 21 in B flat

Till Fellner, piano ECM 1853

15:43:00 00:11:35 Zoltán Kodály Dances of Marosszék

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Gil Shaham, violin – recorded live in Knight Concert Hall, Miami

16:04:00 00:29:02 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 2 in B flat

16:37:00 00:23:51 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Violin Concerto in D major Op 35

17:04:00 00:12:45 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "From the Mountains" Op 292

17:16:00 00:04:15 Johann Strauss Jr Ritter Pázmán: Csárdás Op 441

17:23:00 00:04:42 Josef Strauss Polka-Mazurka "The Dragonfly" Op 204

17:27:00 00:05:50 Johann Strauss Jr Kiss Waltz Op 400

17:33:00 00:08:11 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Overture

17:45:00 00:14:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80145

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:09:31 Josef Myslivecek Overture No. 2 in A

Werner Ehrhardt Concerto Cologne Archiv 4776418

18:14:00 00:13:01 Samuel Barber Medea's Dance of Vengeance Op 23

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony EMI 49463

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:20:38 Josef Myslivecek Cello Concerto in C

Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 142

19:25:00 00:49:36 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 47

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 70904

20:17:00 00:38:51 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A Op 92

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 4776409

21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild; tonight, music of H. Leslie Adams

H. Leslie Adams: The Wider View (1988)

Darryl Taylor, tenor; Robin Guy, piano (Albany 428) 23:00

H. Leslie Adams: Etudes for Piano: Nos. 10 in D-Flat, 11 in c-Sharp, 12 in e-Flat

Maria Corley, piano (Albany 639) 25:50

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Sibling Rivals - though Wilhelm Friedemann Bach was reputed to be the finest organist of his era, he died penniless while his younger brother, Carl Philip Emmanuel Bach, prospered as harpsichordist to Frederick the Great and, later, Music Director for the city of Hamburg

Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Fantasie in d

Friedhelm Flamme (2008 Hillebrand/Münsterkirche St. Alexandri, Einbeck, Germany) cpo 777.527

C.P.E. Bach: Sonata No. 1 in A Wq 70/1

Roland Münch (1755 Marx/Evangelical Church ‘Zur frohen Botschaft’, Berlin-Karlshorst, Germany) Christophorus 0110-2

Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wir danken dir, Herr Jesu Christ'; Fugue in c; Chorale Prelude 'Christe, der du bist Tag und Licht'

Julia Brown (1999 Fritts/Pacific Lutheran University, Tacoma, WA) Naxos 570571

C.P.E. Bach: Organ Concerto in E-flat H 446

CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra/Hartmut Hänchen, conductor; Roland Münch (1755 Marx/Evangelical Church ‘Zur frohen Botschaft’, Berlin-Karlshorst, Germany) Capriccio 10135

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:09:12 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11

New Century Chamber Orch NSS Music 10

23:11:00 00:11:12 Sergei Taneyev Adagio from Symphony No. 4 Op 12

Stephen Gunzenhauser Silesian Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223196

23:24:00 00:13:25 Franz Schubert Adagio from Octet

Cleveland Octet Sony 62655

23:39:00 00:04:02 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in A minor Op 116

Evgeny Kissin, piano DeutGram 435028

23:43:00 00:09:04 Samuel Barber Andante from Violin Concerto Op 14

St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89029

23:54:00 00:03:56 Jean Sibelius Pelléas et Mélisande: Mélisande Op 46

James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 3