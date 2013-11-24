Program Guide 11-24-2013

LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen: Charles Dutoit, conductor; Gautier Capuçon, cello; Carrie Dennis, viola

00:06:00 00:10:03 Felix Mendelssohn Hebrides Overture "Fingal's Cave" Op 26

00:22:00 00:29:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 29 in A major

01:01:00 00:43:53 Richard Strauss Don Quixote Op 35

LIVE AT THE CONCERTGEBOUW with Hans Haffmans: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra/Nikolaus Harnoncourt (recorded 10/25/2013)

02:04:00 00:11:31 Richard Wagner Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude

Bernard Haitink (Philips 468184-2)

02:18:00 00:11:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Sequenza from Requiem

Genia Kühmeier, soprano; Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano; Mark Padmore, tenor; Gerald Finley, bass; Netherlands Radio Choir

02:24:00 01:10:35 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 5 in B flat

03:38:00 00:17:00 Richard Wagner A Siegfried Idyll

Bernard Haitink (Philips 412465)

04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Bill Morelock

Felix Mendelssohn: Octet in E-flat, Op. 20 - III. Scherzo

Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Pinchas Zukerman, conductor Philips 412212 - Music: 4:33

Kevin Puts: Inspiring Beethoven (2001)

Winston-Salem Symphony; Robert Moody, conductor Stevens Center, University of North Carolina School of the Arts, Winston-Salem, North Carolina - Music: 12:58

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Scott Hollopeter from Grand Planc, Michigan

Puzzler Payoff: Frederic Chopin: Prelude No. 6 in b minor, Prelude No. 16 in b-flat minor, Prelude No. 18 in f minor, Prelude No. 24 in d minor

DeutGram 415836-2 - Music: 5:45

Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio in B-flat Op 11 "Gassenhauer"

Alexander Fiterstein, clarinet; Gilles Vonsattel, piano; Nicholas Canellakis, cello Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC - Music: 17:46

05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Jacques Ibert: Divertissement - 2. Cortege

Dallas Symphony Orchestra; Eduardo Mata, conductor Dorian 90181 - Music: 4:37

Pascual Piqueras: De Cai

Spanish Brass - Carlos Beneto Grau, trumpet; Juanjo Serna Salvador, trumpet; Manuel Perez Ortega, french horn; Indalecio Bonet Manrique, trombone; Sergio Finca Quiros, tuba Rockport Chamber Music Festival, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, Maryland - Music: 3:41

Felix Mendelssohn: Concert Piece in d Op 114

Michael Forte, clarinet; Michael Ellert, bassoon; Michael Yannette, piano Palm Beach Chamber Music Festival Crest Theatre, Delray Beach, Florida - Music: 8:31

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92 - 1. Poco sostenuto - Vivace, 2. Allegretto, 4. Allegro

Dallas Symphony Orchestra; Jaap van Zweden, conductor Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, Texas - Music: 29:54

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Music That Should Not Exist - Our recent look at English Renaissance Catholic church music left out a huge area of discovery--the Madrigalian Motet. Music by composers we may associate with secular works (Weelkes, Wilbye, Ravenscroft, etc.) have been reconstructed by tireless early music champion Ross Duffin, and with this new recording by Quire Cleveland, this music once again comes forth from the shadows.

MUSICA SACRA

07:03:00 00:07:45 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on "The Old 100th" Psalm

City of London Sinfonia Matthew Best Corydon Singers; Roger Judd, organ Hyperion 66569

07:12:00 00:21:29 Howard Hanson Lumen in Cristo

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Chorale Naxos 559704

07:35:00 00:18:16 Francis Poulenc Mass in G

Marcus Creed RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304

07:57:00 00:02:51 William Byrd Laudate Dominum

Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 2013

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 6, 2013 in Boston, MA

Niu Niu, piano, age 16 from China

Etudes Op 10/3 in E Op 10/12 in c "Revolutionary" by Frédéric Chopin

Olivia Cosio, mezzo-soprano, age 17 from San Francisco, CA

Bucking Bronco from Cowboy Songs by Libby Larsen, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Lev Mamuya, cello, age 17 from Newton Highlands, MA

Finale (Animé) from the Cello Sonata in d by Claude Debussy, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Yuki Beppu, violin, age 16 from Lexington, MA

Sonata in d Op 27/3 "Ballade" by Eugène Ysaÿe

Chad Lilley, saxophone, age 17 from Olney, MD

Chanson pour ma mie and Le cabridan from Tableaux de Provence by Paule Maurice, accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

Niu Niu, piano, age 16 from China

La Campanella from Grandes Études de Paganini S141/3 in g-Sharp by Franz Liszt

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

10:07:00 00:18:29 Peter Tchaikovsky Hamlet Fantasy Overture Op 67

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 15296

10:28:00 00:14:22 Dag Wirén Serenade for Strings Op 11

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

10:45:00 00:12:23 Hector Berlioz Roméo Alone & Festivities at the Capulets

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 1301

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:02:00 00:37:46 Franz Schubert Piano Quintet in A "Trout"

Emanuel Ax, piano; Pamela Frank, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Edgar Meyer, double bass; Rebecca Young, viola Sony 61964

11:43:00 00:05:47 Mark O'Connor Appalachia Waltz

Mark O'Connor, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Edgar Meyer, double bass Sony 752307

11:50:00 00:02:33 Edgar Meyer The Wassail Song/All Through the Night

Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Edgar Meyer, double bass; Chris Thile, mandolin Sony 24414

11:56:00 00:02:30 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Keyboard Concerto No. 3

Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67308

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

12:10:00 00:03:08 Scott Joplin The Easy Winners

Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948

12:13:00 00:07:05 Scott Joplin Solace

Gregory Brown, piano E1 Music 2041

12:20:00 00:03:07 Scott Joplin Maple Leaf Rag

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel William Tritt, piano Telarc 80112

12:28:00 00:18:28 Duke Ellington Black, Brown & Beige Suite

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559737

12:50:00 00:04:46 Scott Joplin Elite Syncopations

William Appling, piano Albany 1163

12:54:00 00:05:18 Scott Joplin Bethena

Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Manuel de Falla.

Nights in the gardens of Spain (1911-15)

Alicia De Larrocha,piano; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Rafael Fruhbeck de Burgos (Decca 466128 CD)

El sombrero de tres picos (1919)

Montreal Symphony Orchestra/Charles Dutoit (London 466128 CD)

Concerto for Harpsichord, Flute, Oboe, Clarinet, Violin and Cello (1923-26)

John Constable,harpsichord;London Sinfonietta/Sir Simon Rattle (Decca 466128 CD)

La vida breve Interlude and Dance (1904-05)

Suisse Romande Orchestra/Ernest Ansermet (Decca 466128 CD)

Danza Ritual del Fuego (1914-15)

Artur Rubinstein,piano (EMI TOCE-15036 CD)

4 Spanish pieces for piano (1908)

Ricardo Requejo,piano (Claves 9615 CD)

Mazurka in c (1899)

Ricardo Requejo,piano (Claves 9615 CD)

Nocturno (1896)

Ricardo Requejo,piano (Claves 9615 CD)

Allegro de concierto for piano (1903-04)

Ricardo Requejo,piano (Claves 9615 CD)

Pour le tombeau de Paul Dukas (1935)

Ricardo Requejo,piano (Claves 9615 CD)

Homenaje pour 'Le tombeau de Claude Debussy (1920)

Ricardo Requejo,piano (Claves 9615 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:06:00 00:19:27 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 2 in D

English Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz Shlomo Mintz, violin Avie 2058

15:27:00 00:14:45 David Diamond Rounds for String Orchestra

Mikhail Gurewitsch do.gma chamber orchestra MD+G 9121717

15:46:00 00:10:43 Ralph Vaughan Williams Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1

Barry Wordsworth New Queen's Hall Orchestra Argo 440116

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, James Feddeck, conductor; Robert Walters, oboe d’amore; Rebecca Nelsen, soprano; Nicholas Phan, tenor; Stephen Powell, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:14:27 Johann Sebastian Bach

16:25:00 01:03:05 Carl Orff Carmina burana

17:40:00 00:19:00 Camille Saint-Saëns Cello Concerto No. 1 in A minor Op 33

Cleveland Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 410019

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:08:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Lucio Silla: Overture `

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 47014

18:12:00 00:16:00 Carl Maria von Weber Konzertstück in F minor Op 79

Bavarian Radio Symphony Sir Colin Davis Gerhard Oppitz, piano RCA 68219

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

18:58:00 00:01:47 Jean-Philippe Rameau Dardanus: Tambourins

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:09:12 Gioacchino Rossini Eduardo e Cristina: Overture

Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934

19:13:00 00:09:37 Muzio Clementi Overture No. 1 in C

Francesco d'Avalos Philharmonia Orchestra ASV 803

19:24:00 01:31:08 Hector Berlioz Roméo et Juliette Op 17

Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Melanie Diener, soprano; Kenneth Tarver, tenor; Denis Sedov, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus DeutGram 1301

20:57:00 00:01:59 Vincenzo Galilei Saltarello

Kristo Käo, guitar Kitarrikoo 2008

21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Edwin London: Jove’s Nectar (1994)

Gregg Smith Singers; Alyssa Reit, harp; Sato Moughalian, flute & alto flute; Linda Kaplan, oboe & English horn; Edward Gilmore, clarinet & bass clarinet; Barry Centanni, percussion; Gregg Smith, conductor (New World 80564) 26:22

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Trocadillos (2003)

Sundance Trio (Centaur 2961) 21:09

Daniel McCarthy: Razdraz

Craig Whittaker, alto saxophone; Danny Frye, marimba (C. Alan Publications 850) 5:18

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Britain's Great Britten - a select survey of some sacred music written by one of the 20th century’s most honored composers, Benjamin Britten, on the hundredth anniversary of his birth

Benjamin Britten: Prelude and Fugue on a Theme of Vittoria (1946)

Herrick Bunney (1940 Willis/St. Gile’s Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland) EMI 85416

Benjamin Britten: Festival Te Deum in E (1944)

Choir of St. John’s College, Cambridge/George Guest, director; Brian Runnett (St. John’s College Chapel, Cambridge, England) London 430097

Benjamin Britten: Missa Brevis in D Op 63 (1959)

Boys from the Choir of King’s College/David Willcocks, director; Ian Hare (1968 Harrison/King’s College Chapel, Cambridge, England) EMI 47709

Benjamin Britten: Rejoice in the Lamb Op 30 (1943) on a text by Christopher Smart

Rupert Johnston, treble; James Crookes, alto; Simon Williams, tenor; Daniel Sladden, bass; Choir of King’s College/Stephen Cleobury, director; Peter Barley (1968 Harrison/King’s College Chapel, Cambridge, England) Argo 433 215

Benjamin Britten: Hymn to Saint Peter (1955)

Choir of St. Paul’s Cathedral, London/John Scott, director; Huw Williams (1872 Willis/1992 Mander/St. Paul’s Cathedral, London) Hyperion 67087

LATE PROGRAM

23:00:00 00:05:11 Franz Liszt Transcendental Etude No. 3 in F

Alice Sara Ott, piano DeutGram 4778362

23:05:00 00:12:32 Wilhelm Stenhammar Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1

Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Mats Widlund, piano Chandos 9074

23:17:00 00:05:16 Herivelto Martins Ave Maria no Morro

Massimo La Rosa, trombone; Teddy Abrams, piano 5/4 Prods 2010

23:22:00 00:11:16 Henryk Górecki Totus tuus Op 60

Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80531

23:34:00 00:03:17 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio for Glass Harmonica in C

András Schiff, piano Decca 421369

23:37:00 00:10:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 5

English Concert Andrew Manze Andrew Manze, violin Harm Mundi 907385

23:47:00 00:02:52 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants: Duo Op 22

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

23:57:00 00:02:41 Peter Tchaikovsky None But the Lonely Heart Op 6

Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe Sol Gabetta, cello RCA 735962