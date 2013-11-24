Program Guide 11-24-2013
LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen: Charles Dutoit, conductor; Gautier Capuçon, cello; Carrie Dennis, viola
00:06:00 00:10:03 Felix Mendelssohn Hebrides Overture "Fingal's Cave" Op 26
00:22:00 00:29:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 29 in A major
01:01:00 00:43:53 Richard Strauss Don Quixote Op 35
LIVE AT THE CONCERTGEBOUW with Hans Haffmans: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra/Nikolaus Harnoncourt (recorded 10/25/2013)
02:04:00 00:11:31 Richard Wagner Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude
Bernard Haitink (Philips 468184-2)
02:18:00 00:11:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Sequenza from Requiem
Genia Kühmeier, soprano; Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano; Mark Padmore, tenor; Gerald Finley, bass; Netherlands Radio Choir
02:24:00 01:10:35 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 5 in B flat
03:38:00 00:17:00 Richard Wagner A Siegfried Idyll
Bernard Haitink (Philips 412465)
04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Bill Morelock
Felix Mendelssohn: Octet in E-flat, Op. 20 - III. Scherzo
Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Pinchas Zukerman, conductor Philips 412212 - Music: 4:33
Kevin Puts: Inspiring Beethoven (2001)
Winston-Salem Symphony; Robert Moody, conductor Stevens Center, University of North Carolina School of the Arts, Winston-Salem, North Carolina - Music: 12:58
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Scott Hollopeter from Grand Planc, Michigan
Puzzler Payoff: Frederic Chopin: Prelude No. 6 in b minor, Prelude No. 16 in b-flat minor, Prelude No. 18 in f minor, Prelude No. 24 in d minor
DeutGram 415836-2 - Music: 5:45
Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio in B-flat Op 11 "Gassenhauer"
Alexander Fiterstein, clarinet; Gilles Vonsattel, piano; Nicholas Canellakis, cello Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC - Music: 17:46
05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Jacques Ibert: Divertissement - 2. Cortege
Dallas Symphony Orchestra; Eduardo Mata, conductor Dorian 90181 - Music: 4:37
Pascual Piqueras: De Cai
Spanish Brass - Carlos Beneto Grau, trumpet; Juanjo Serna Salvador, trumpet; Manuel Perez Ortega, french horn; Indalecio Bonet Manrique, trombone; Sergio Finca Quiros, tuba Rockport Chamber Music Festival, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, Maryland - Music: 3:41
Felix Mendelssohn: Concert Piece in d Op 114
Michael Forte, clarinet; Michael Ellert, bassoon; Michael Yannette, piano Palm Beach Chamber Music Festival Crest Theatre, Delray Beach, Florida - Music: 8:31
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92 - 1. Poco sostenuto - Vivace, 2. Allegretto, 4. Allegro
Dallas Symphony Orchestra; Jaap van Zweden, conductor Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, Texas - Music: 29:54
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Music That Should Not Exist - Our recent look at English Renaissance Catholic church music left out a huge area of discovery--the Madrigalian Motet. Music by composers we may associate with secular works (Weelkes, Wilbye, Ravenscroft, etc.) have been reconstructed by tireless early music champion Ross Duffin, and with this new recording by Quire Cleveland, this music once again comes forth from the shadows.
MUSICA SACRA
07:03:00 00:07:45 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on "The Old 100th" Psalm
City of London Sinfonia Matthew Best Corydon Singers; Roger Judd, organ Hyperion 66569
07:12:00 00:21:29 Howard Hanson Lumen in Cristo
Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Chorale Naxos 559704
07:35:00 00:18:16 Francis Poulenc Mass in G
Marcus Creed RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304
07:57:00 00:02:51 William Byrd Laudate Dominum
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 2013
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 6, 2013 in Boston, MA
Niu Niu, piano, age 16 from China
Etudes Op 10/3 in E Op 10/12 in c "Revolutionary" by Frédéric Chopin
Olivia Cosio, mezzo-soprano, age 17 from San Francisco, CA
Bucking Bronco from Cowboy Songs by Libby Larsen, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Lev Mamuya, cello, age 17 from Newton Highlands, MA
Finale (Animé) from the Cello Sonata in d by Claude Debussy, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Yuki Beppu, violin, age 16 from Lexington, MA
Sonata in d Op 27/3 "Ballade" by Eugène Ysaÿe
Chad Lilley, saxophone, age 17 from Olney, MD
Chanson pour ma mie and Le cabridan from Tableaux de Provence by Paule Maurice, accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano
Niu Niu, piano, age 16 from China
La Campanella from Grandes Études de Paganini S141/3 in g-Sharp by Franz Liszt
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
10:07:00 00:18:29 Peter Tchaikovsky Hamlet Fantasy Overture Op 67
Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 15296
10:28:00 00:14:22 Dag Wirén Serenade for Strings Op 11
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020
10:45:00 00:12:23 Hector Berlioz Roméo Alone & Festivities at the Capulets
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 1301
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
11:02:00 00:37:46 Franz Schubert Piano Quintet in A "Trout"
Emanuel Ax, piano; Pamela Frank, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Edgar Meyer, double bass; Rebecca Young, viola Sony 61964
11:43:00 00:05:47 Mark O'Connor Appalachia Waltz
Mark O'Connor, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Edgar Meyer, double bass Sony 752307
11:50:00 00:02:33 Edgar Meyer The Wassail Song/All Through the Night
Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Edgar Meyer, double bass; Chris Thile, mandolin Sony 24414
11:56:00 00:02:30 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Keyboard Concerto No. 3
Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67308
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
12:10:00 00:03:08 Scott Joplin The Easy Winners
Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948
12:13:00 00:07:05 Scott Joplin Solace
Gregory Brown, piano E1 Music 2041
12:20:00 00:03:07 Scott Joplin Maple Leaf Rag
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel William Tritt, piano Telarc 80112
12:28:00 00:18:28 Duke Ellington Black, Brown & Beige Suite
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559737
12:50:00 00:04:46 Scott Joplin Elite Syncopations
William Appling, piano Albany 1163
12:54:00 00:05:18 Scott Joplin Bethena
Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Manuel de Falla.
Nights in the gardens of Spain (1911-15)
Alicia De Larrocha,piano; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Rafael Fruhbeck de Burgos (Decca 466128 CD)
El sombrero de tres picos (1919)
Montreal Symphony Orchestra/Charles Dutoit (London 466128 CD)
Concerto for Harpsichord, Flute, Oboe, Clarinet, Violin and Cello (1923-26)
John Constable,harpsichord;London Sinfonietta/Sir Simon Rattle (Decca 466128 CD)
La vida breve Interlude and Dance (1904-05)
Suisse Romande Orchestra/Ernest Ansermet (Decca 466128 CD)
Danza Ritual del Fuego (1914-15)
Artur Rubinstein,piano (EMI TOCE-15036 CD)
4 Spanish pieces for piano (1908)
Ricardo Requejo,piano (Claves 9615 CD)
Mazurka in c (1899)
Ricardo Requejo,piano (Claves 9615 CD)
Nocturno (1896)
Ricardo Requejo,piano (Claves 9615 CD)
Allegro de concierto for piano (1903-04)
Ricardo Requejo,piano (Claves 9615 CD)
Pour le tombeau de Paul Dukas (1935)
Ricardo Requejo,piano (Claves 9615 CD)
Homenaje pour 'Le tombeau de Claude Debussy (1920)
Ricardo Requejo,piano (Claves 9615 CD)
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:06:00 00:19:27 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 2 in D
English Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz Shlomo Mintz, violin Avie 2058
15:27:00 00:14:45 David Diamond Rounds for String Orchestra
Mikhail Gurewitsch do.gma chamber orchestra MD+G 9121717
15:46:00 00:10:43 Ralph Vaughan Williams Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1
Barry Wordsworth New Queen's Hall Orchestra Argo 440116
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, James Feddeck, conductor; Robert Walters, oboe d’amore; Rebecca Nelsen, soprano; Nicholas Phan, tenor; Stephen Powell, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall
16:04:00 00:14:27 Johann Sebastian Bach
16:25:00 01:03:05 Carl Orff Carmina burana
17:40:00 00:19:00 Camille Saint-Saëns Cello Concerto No. 1 in A minor Op 33
Cleveland Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 410019
DINNER CLASSICS
18:02:00 00:08:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Lucio Silla: Overture `
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 47014
18:12:00 00:16:00 Carl Maria von Weber Konzertstück in F minor Op 79
Bavarian Radio Symphony Sir Colin Davis Gerhard Oppitz, piano RCA 68219
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
18:58:00 00:01:47 Jean-Philippe Rameau Dardanus: Tambourins
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:09:12 Gioacchino Rossini Eduardo e Cristina: Overture
Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934
19:13:00 00:09:37 Muzio Clementi Overture No. 1 in C
Francesco d'Avalos Philharmonia Orchestra ASV 803
19:24:00 01:31:08 Hector Berlioz Roméo et Juliette Op 17
Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Melanie Diener, soprano; Kenneth Tarver, tenor; Denis Sedov, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus DeutGram 1301
20:57:00 00:01:59 Vincenzo Galilei Saltarello
Kristo Käo, guitar Kitarrikoo 2008
21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Edwin London: Jove’s Nectar (1994)
Gregg Smith Singers; Alyssa Reit, harp; Sato Moughalian, flute & alto flute; Linda Kaplan, oboe & English horn; Edward Gilmore, clarinet & bass clarinet; Barry Centanni, percussion; Gregg Smith, conductor (New World 80564) 26:22
Margi Griebling-Haigh: Trocadillos (2003)
Sundance Trio (Centaur 2961) 21:09
Daniel McCarthy: Razdraz
Craig Whittaker, alto saxophone; Danny Frye, marimba (C. Alan Publications 850) 5:18
22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Britain's Great Britten - a select survey of some sacred music written by one of the 20th century’s most honored composers, Benjamin Britten, on the hundredth anniversary of his birth
Benjamin Britten: Prelude and Fugue on a Theme of Vittoria (1946)
Herrick Bunney (1940 Willis/St. Gile’s Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland) EMI 85416
Benjamin Britten: Festival Te Deum in E (1944)
Choir of St. John’s College, Cambridge/George Guest, director; Brian Runnett (St. John’s College Chapel, Cambridge, England) London 430097
Benjamin Britten: Missa Brevis in D Op 63 (1959)
Boys from the Choir of King’s College/David Willcocks, director; Ian Hare (1968 Harrison/King’s College Chapel, Cambridge, England) EMI 47709
Benjamin Britten: Rejoice in the Lamb Op 30 (1943) on a text by Christopher Smart
Rupert Johnston, treble; James Crookes, alto; Simon Williams, tenor; Daniel Sladden, bass; Choir of King’s College/Stephen Cleobury, director; Peter Barley (1968 Harrison/King’s College Chapel, Cambridge, England) Argo 433 215
Benjamin Britten: Hymn to Saint Peter (1955)
Choir of St. Paul’s Cathedral, London/John Scott, director; Huw Williams (1872 Willis/1992 Mander/St. Paul’s Cathedral, London) Hyperion 67087
LATE PROGRAM
23:00:00 00:05:11 Franz Liszt Transcendental Etude No. 3 in F
Alice Sara Ott, piano DeutGram 4778362
23:05:00 00:12:32 Wilhelm Stenhammar Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1
Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Mats Widlund, piano Chandos 9074
23:17:00 00:05:16 Herivelto Martins Ave Maria no Morro
Massimo La Rosa, trombone; Teddy Abrams, piano 5/4 Prods 2010
23:22:00 00:11:16 Henryk Górecki Totus tuus Op 60
Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80531
23:34:00 00:03:17 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio for Glass Harmonica in C
András Schiff, piano Decca 421369
23:37:00 00:10:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 5
English Concert Andrew Manze Andrew Manze, violin Harm Mundi 907385
23:47:00 00:02:52 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants: Duo Op 22
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131
23:57:00 00:02:41 Peter Tchaikovsky None But the Lonely Heart Op 6
Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe Sol Gabetta, cello RCA 735962