Program Guide 10-20-2013

LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen: Marin Alsop; Joshua Roman, cello; Michael Ward-Bergeman, hyper-accordion; Jamey Haddad, percussion

00:04:00 00:10:49 Samuel Barber Essay No. 2 for Orchestra Op 17

00:25:00 00:27:00 Osvaldo Golijov Azul

01:00:00 00:48:04 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 74

02:00 LIVE AT THE CONCERTGEBOUW with Hans Haffmans: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Special: The Mahler Tradition

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5 in C sharp minor – II. Stürmisch bewegt

Mariss Jansons (RCO Live 08007) [15:05]

Gustav Mahler: Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen [16:35]

I. Wenn mein Schatz Hochzeit macht

Hermann Schey, baritone; Willem Mengelberg (Q Disc 97016) [3:54]

II. Ging heut' Morgen über's Feld

Nan Merriman, mezzo-soprano; Eduard van Beinum (Philips 462068) [3:51]

III. Ich hab' ein glühend Messer

IV. Die zwei blauen Augen

Hakan Hagegard, baritone; Riccardo Chailly (Mahler Festival 1995 – Concertgebouw Amsterdam) [8:50]

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4 in G major

Christine Schäfer, soprano; Bernard Haitink (RCO Live 07003) [55:14]

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 3 in D minor – VI. Ruhevoll. Empfunden

Mariss Jansons (RCO Live 10004) [18:34]

04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Enrique Granados: Goyescas-Intermezzo

Philharmonia Orchestra; Herbert von Karajan, conductor EMI 69467 - Music: 4:27

Ottorino Respighi: Trittico botticelliano (Botticelli Triptych) - Spring, The Adoration of the Magi & The Birth of Venus

Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Fredrik Burstedt, conductor Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, Sweden - Music: 19:15

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Cameron Carpenter from New York City

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A from Six Piano Pieces Op 118/2

Murray Perahia, piano Sony 79649 - Music: 5:09

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice

Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Marc Albrecht, conductor Concertgebouw, Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Music: 10:59

05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Peter Tchaikovsky: "Danse Russe" from Swan Lake op. 20 Act III

Joshua Bell, violin Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor Sony 94832 - Music: 4:25

Franz Liszt: Benediction de Dieu dans la Solitude

Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano Rockport Chamber Music Festival Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, Massachusetts - Music: 17:08

Peter Tchaikovsky: None but the lonely heart

Susan Graham, mezzo-soprano; Malcom Martineau, piano Spivey Hall, Morrow, Georgia - Music: 2:52

Henryk Pachulski: Suite in Memory of Peter Tchaikovsky Op 13

Polish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Lukasz Borowicz, conductor Witold Lutoslawski Polish Radio Concert Studio, Warsaw, Poland - Music: 16:51

Peteris Vasks: Gramata cellam (encore) 2. Dolcissimo

Sol Gabetta, cello and vocalist Theatre des Champs-Elysees, Paris, France - Music: 3:58

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Latin Music of Tudor England I - Four ensembles have recently released works from this fertile period: Cardinall's Musick, Stile Antico, Contrapunctus and Magnificat; this week we focus on Thomas Tallis.

MUSICA SACRA

07:02:00 00:12:47 John Taverner O splendor gloriae

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572

07:16:00 00:09:54 John Browne Jesu, Mercy, How May This Be?

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807544

07:27:00 00:25:56 Giovanni Palestrina Missa "Viri Galilaei"

Philippe Herreweghe La Chapelle Royale; Ensemble Organum Harm Mundi 2908304

07:56:00 00:02:19 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: Serenade of the Doll

Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; for more information, visit the FTT website - recorded: May 30, 2012 in Bogota, Colombia

Filarmónica Joven de Colombia ("FJC", the Colombian Youth Philharmonic), Luis Guillermo Vicaria, conductor

Batalla Imperial from Tiento del Primer Tono y Batalla Imperial (aka "Tiento") by Cristóbal Halffter (b.1930)

Filarmónica Joven de Colombia, Luis Guillermo Vicaria, conductor

Excerpt from Death and Transfiguration Op 24 by Richard Strauss

Christopher O'Riley, piano; Filarmónica Joven de Colombia, Luis Guillermo Vicaria, conductor

Vvariations 19-24 from Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43 by Sergei Rachmaninoff

Allegro Ensemble, Martha Sofía Rivera, Director

El Abrazo by Gustavo Adolfo Renjifo (arr Martha Sofía Rivera) and Te Olvidé by Antonio María Peñaloza (arr Martha Sofía Rivera)

Filarmónica Joven de Colombia, Luis Guillermo Vicaria, conductor

Colombia Tierra Querida (Colombia Beloved Land)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

10:05:00 00:37:33 Johannes Brahms String Sextet No. 1 in B flat Op 18

Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 9151

10:45:00 00:05:51 Charles Ives The Unanswered Question

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Michael Sachs, trumpet Decca 443172

10:55:00 00:04:08 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in D minor

Ivo Pogorelich, piano DeutGram 435855

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:03:00 00:37:46 Charles Ives Symphony No. 2

Michael Tilson Thomas Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Sony 46440

11:43:00 00:03:24 Stephen Foster Old Folks at Home

Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948

11:48:00 00:03:08 Scott Joplin The Easy Winners

Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948

11:52:00 00:06:25 Randall Thompson Scherzo from Symphony No. 2

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

12:10:00 00:15:58 Morton Gould A Symphonic Portrait of "Carousel"

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404

12:29:00 00:07:08 Charles Ives Variations on "America"

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 559083

12:35:00 00:02:32 Charles Ives Memories

Thomas Hampson, baritone; Craig Rutenberg, piano THM 5432

12:43:00 00:15:41 Maurice Ravel Five Pieces for Children from "Mother Goose"

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80601

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music: Giacomo Puccini - Excerpts from the following recordings:

Le Villi "Prelude Act 1" (1884)

Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra/Riccardo Chailly (Decca 000837302 CD)

Capriccio Sinfonico (1883)

Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra/Riccardo Chailly (Decca 000837302 CD)

Tosca: Recondita Armonia (1900)

Placido Domingo,tenor; Philharmonia Orchestra/Giuseppe Sinopoli (DeutGram 000872002 CD)

La Boheme: O soave fanciulla (1896)

Luciano Pavarotti,tenor;Mirella Freni,soprano; Modena Teatro Comunale Orchestra/Leone Magiera (RCA 62541 CD)

La Boheme: Che Gelida Manina (1896)

Jussi Bjorling,tenor; RCA Victor Symphony Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (EMI 67753 CD)

La Boheme: Quando m'en vo' "Musetta's Waltz (1896)

Andre Kostelanetz Orchestra/Andre Kostelanetz (CBS 46285 CD)

Tosca: Recondita Armonia (1900)

Luciano Pavarotti,tenor; National Philharmonic Orchestra/Nicola Rescigno (Decca 421124 CD)

Tosca: Vissi d'arte, vissi d'amore (1900)

Andre Kostelanetz Orchestra/Andre Kostelanetz (CBS 46285 CD)

Tosca: Vissi d'arte, vissi d'amore (1900)

Birgit Nilsson,soprano; St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra/Tullio Serafin (Decca 460380 CD)

Madama Butterfly: Entrance of the Butterfly (1904)

Andre Kostelanetz Orchestra/Andre Kostelanetz (CBS 46285 CD)

Madama Butterfly: Pinkerton's Farewell and Death of Butterfly (1904)

Andre Kostelanetz Orchestra/Andre Kostelanetz (CBS 46285 CD)

Madama Butterfly: Love Duet (1904)

Andre Kostelanetz Orchestra/Andre Kostelanetz (CBS 46285 CD)

Madama Butterfly: Un Bel Di Vedremo (1904)

Mirella Freni,soprano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert Von Karajan (Decca 460380 CD)

Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro (1918)

Andre Kostelanetz Orchestra/Andre Kostelanetz (CBS 46285 CD)

Turandot: Nessun dorma! (1924)

Luciano Pavarotti,tenor; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Zubin Mehta (Decca 0289 458 2022 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:08:00 00:13:27 Richard Wagner Rienzi: Overture

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

15:24:00 00:22:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 15 in D Op 28

HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952

15:48:00 00:07:30 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Serenade for Strings Op 48

East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO: Archival Program - The Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell; Janet Baker, soprano; Richard Lewis, tenor

16:04:00 00:11:03 Robert Schumann Overture to Byron's "Manfred" Op 115 (recorded 1/26/67)

16:20:00 01:02:56 Gustav Mahler Das Lied von der Erde (recorded 12/05/70)

17:26:00 00:33:38 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano Sony 42445

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:13:08 Bernard Herrmann Currier and Ives Suite

James Sedares New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7224

18:17:00 00:11:18 Charles Ives Finale from Symphony No. 1

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9053

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:21:42 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 8 in G

Adam Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5240

19:25:00 00:39:22 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto in D Op 61

Tapiola Sinfonietta Olli Mustonen Olli Mustonen, piano Ondine 1123

20:06:00 00:48:26 Sir Edward Elgar Violin Concerto in B minor Op 61

Chicago Symphony Orchestra David Zinman Gil Shaham, violin Canary 6

20:58:00 00:01:23 Johann Sebastian Bach Lute Suite No. 1: Bourrée

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71250

21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild.

Frederick Koch: Sonata for Cello and Piano

Regina Mushabac, cello; Anne Epperson, piano (Dimension 1004) 10:14

Rudolph Bubalo: Concertino for Orchestra (1984)

Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London (New World 80446) 12:13

Walter Aschaffenburg: Concerto for Oboe and Orchestra (1986)

Elizaveta Zuyeva, oboe; Russian State Symphoni Capella/Edwin London (New World 80511) 20:51

Edwin London: Before the World Was Made: Crazy Jane on God (1994)

Christine Schadeberg, soprano; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London (Albany 208) 7:52

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: From the Opera Box - transcriptions and arrangements of select solos and scenes from the lyric stage seem perfectly at home in the organ loft, too!

Giuseppe Verdi: La Forza del Destino Overture

Peter Richard Conte (Wanamaker Grand Court Organ/Macy’s Department Store, Philadelphia, PA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/29/13)

Gioacchino Rossini: La Gazza Ladra Overture

Giuliana Maccaroni & Federica Iannella (1821 Serassi/Santa Maria Assunta, Caluso, Italy) Tactus 791805

Richard Wagner (arr Lemare): Entrance of the Gods into Valhalla from Das Rheingold

Anthony Newman (1954 Aeolian-Skinner/Cathedral of St. John the Divine, New York City) Columbia MQ-33268

Giuseppe Verdi (arr Fumagalli): Offertory after Stiffelio.

Giuseppe Verdi (arr Lebeau): Requiem aeternum from Requiem

Stefan Molardi (1797 Bossi/Church of St. Michael the Archangel, Roncole Verdi, Busetto) Tactus 812202

Giuseppe Verdi (arr Marshall): Un ballo in maschera Prelude

Wayne Marshall (1962 Harrison/Coventry Cathedral, England) EMI 63490

Giuseppe Verdi: Triumphal Scene from Aida

Wanamaker Festival Chorus & Brass; Peter Richard Conte (Wanamaker Organ, Macy’s of Philadelphia) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/17/12)

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:06:04 Anatoly Lyadov The Enchanted Lake Op 62

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 93019

23:08:00 00:05:49 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in G minor

Ivo Pogorelich, piano DeutGram 435855

23:13:00 00:06:06 Vilém Blodek In the Well: Intermezzo

Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Orfeo 180891

23:22:00 00:12:22 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 10 in E flat

Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram 457550

23:35:00 00:06:13 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from String Quartet No. 24 Op 20

Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326

23:41:00 00:05:16 Sergei Prokofiev Divertimento: Nocturne Op 43

Frederic Chiu, piano Harm Mundi 907195

23:46:00 00:06:50 Franz Strauss Nocturno Op 7

Peter Landgren, horn; Ann Schein, piano Elan 82260

23:55:00 00:02:34 Ole Bull Solitude on the Mountain

Andrew Penny Orchestra of the Mill Lydian 18132

