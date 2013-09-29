Program Guide 09-29-2013

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Alexander Barantschik, violin and leader; Tim Day, flute; Linda Lukas, flute; William Bennett, oboe; Robert Ward, horn; Jonathan Ring, horn; Robin Sutherland, harpsichord; Russ deLuna, oboe; Adrienne Malley, oboe

00:03:00 00:19:14 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F

00:25:00 00:15:40 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G

00:43:00 00:10:13 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 2 in D

00:56:00 00:20:13 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D

01:20:00 00:35:04 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 4 in B flat Op 60

LIVE AT THE CONCERTGEBOUW with Hans Haffmans: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra/Mariss Jansons - recorded 1/23/2013

02:03:00 00:06:57 Johan Wagenaar Overture "The Taming of the Shrew" Op 25

02:12:00 00:22:51 Richard Strauss Death and Transfiguration Op 24

02:35:00 00:45:11 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op 64

03:27:00 00:18:18 Peter Tchaikovsky Variations on a Rococo Theme Op 33

Mstislav Rostropovich, cello Kirill Kondrashin (RCO Live 06004) Encore

03:46:00 00:10:58 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty, Op. 66 (ending with Act 3 Pas de deux)

Antal Dorati (Philips 420792-2) Encore

04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Concerto for Oboe, Violin & Strings in c minor BWV 1060

Hilary Hahn, violin; Allan Vogel, oboe; Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor (DeutGram 986) Music: 4:26

Yefim Rosenfeld (arr Leonid Desyatnikov): My Happiness

The Astor Quartet: Gidon Kremer, violin; Per Arne Glorvigen, bandoneon; Vadim Sakharov, piano; Alois Posch, double bass (Live at the CBC's Glenn Gould Studio) (Nonesuch 531411) Music: 2:12

Juan Carlos Cobian: Los Mareados

Gidon Kremer, violin; Per Arne Glorvigen, bandoneon; Vadim Sakharov, piano; Alois Posch, double bass Astor Quartet (Nonesuch 531411) Music: 5:13

Piano Puzzler: Shawn Hampton from Round Rock, Texas

Puzzler Payoff: Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude No. 12 in f minor, from The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1

Andras Schiff, piano (Decca 414388) Music: 2:06

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Keyboard Concerto No. 6 in B-flat K. 238

Jeffrey Kahane, pianist and conductor New York Philharmonic (Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York City, New York) Music: 18:50

Kenneth Frazelle: Fiddler's Galaxy

Joseph Swensen, violin; Jeffrey Kahane, piano (Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, Saint Paul, Minnesota) Music: 4:20

05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Alexander Scriabin: Vers la Flamme

Ruth Laredo, piano (Nonesuch 79035) Music: 4:25

Richard Wagner: Overture to Rienzi

Academy Festival Orchestra; James Gaffigan, conductor (Music Academy of the West The Granada Theatre, Santa Barbara, California) Music: 11:39

Alexander Scriabin: Piano Concerto in F sharp minor Op 20

Severin von Eckardstein, piano Liege Royal Philharmonic Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor (Philharmonic Hall, Liege, Belgium) Music: 27:27

Benedetto Ferrari: Queste pungente spine (These prickly thorns)

Raquel Andueza, soprano Members of L'Arpeggiata: Christina Pluhar, theorbo; Eero Palviainen, Baroque guitar; Margit Ubellacker, psaltery; Ben Allison, bass Christina Pluhar, artistic director (Zankel Hall, New York City, New York) Music: 3:18

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Cipriano de Rore - Familiar as we are with the popular profane works by this Franco-Flemish composer, the fabulous Brabant Ensemble gives us a chance to hear his rarely-recorded sacred music.

MUSICA SACRA

07:02:00 00:13:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Motet "Exsultate, jubilate"

Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Danielle de Niese, soprano Decca 13277

07:17:00 00:15:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Gloria from "Missa Solemnis" Op 123

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Saramae Endich, soprano; Florence Kopleff, contralto; Ernst Haefliger, tenor; Ezio Flagello, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 97

07:34:00 00:17:42 Franz Joseph Haydn Mass No. 7 in B flat

Collegium Musicum 90 Richard Hickox Janice Watson, soprano; Collegium Musicum 90 Chorus Chandos 592

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; for more information, visit the FTT website - recorded February 19, 2013 in Mesa, AZ

Austen Yueh, clarinet, age 16 from Scottsdale, AZ

Molto Allegro from Clarinet Sonata in E-flat Op 167 by Camille Saint-Saëns, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Jangwoo "Peter" Eom, cello, age 17 from Gilbert, AZ

Allegro molto vivace from the Sonata for Solo Cello Op 8 by Zoltán Kodály

Adé Williams, violin, age 15 from Chicago, IL

Presto agitato from Violin Sonata No.3 in d Op 108 by Johannes Brahms, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Christopher Richardson, piano, age 14 from Danville, CA

Allegro con brio, ma non leggiere from Piano Sonata No.4 in c Op 29 by Sergei Prokofiev

Trey Pernell, composer, age 17 from Denver, CO, with the Phoenix Children's Chorus, Ron Carpenter, artistic director

O Captain! My Captain! by Trey Pernell set to the poetry of Walt Whitman

Phoenix Children’s Chorus, Ron Carpenter, artistic director

Angels Watchin' Over Me, tradional spiritual, with additional words and music by Greg Gilpin, accompanied by Lori Woods, piano

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

10:06:00 00:09:36 Gioacchino Rossini The Siege of Corinth: Overture

Thomas Schippers London Symphony Orchestra EMI 64335

10:18:00 00:24:10 Jacques Offenbach Le Papillon: Act 2

London Symphony Orchestra Richard Bonynge John Georgiadis, violin Decca 444827

10:44:00 00:07:53 Gustav Holst The Planets: Jupiter Op 32

Sir Adrian Boult London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 28379

10:54:00 00:04:38 Gustav Holst I Vow to Thee, My Country

BBC Concert Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Royal Choral Society; Della Jones, mezzo-soprano DeutGram 457196

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:03:00 00:44:58 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73

John Axelrod Verdi Symphony Milan Telarc 34658

11:50:00 00:02:19 Clara Schumann Liebeszauber Op 13

Nicole Cabell, soprano; John Axelrod, piano Telarc 34658

11:55:00 00:02:33 Clara Schumann Liebst du um Schönheit Op 12

Nicole Cabell, soprano; John Axelrod, piano Telarc 34658

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

12:09:00 00:07:11 Gustav Holst The Planets: Mars Op 32

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4763793

12:19:00 00:05:36 John Williams Star Wars: Main Theme

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4763793

12:22:00 00:04:23 John Williams Star Wars: Princess Leia's Theme

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4763793

12:30:00 00:09:56 Sir Malcolm Arnold Four Cornish Dances Op 91

Andrew Penny Queensland Symphony Naxos 553526

12:43:00 00:10:38 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 for Orchestra

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

12:54:00 00:05:30 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Allegretto from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 99

London Philharmonic Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar RCA 60355

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music. For this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:05:00 00:29:23 Leos Janácek Idyll for String Orchestra

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572698

15:36:00 00:09:02 Frédéric Chopin Barcarolle in F sharp Op 60

Vanessa Perez, piano Telarc 33388

15:48:00 00:05:43 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 4 in C Op 59

Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO - The Cleveland Orchestra/Gianandrea Noseda; Massimo La Rosa, trombone – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:21:48 Sergei Rachmaninoff The Isle of the Dead Op 29

16:29:00 00:13:18 Nino Rota Trombone Concerto

16:45:00 00:42:12 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 6 in E flat minor Op 111

17:35:00 00:21:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Oboe Concerto in C

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi John Mack, oboe Decca 443176

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:15:22 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 3 Op 43

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930

18:19:00 00:09:33 Johan Halvorsen Dances from "Mascarade"

Neeme Järvi Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 10584

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:14:44 Antonín Dvorák Overture In Nature's Realm Op 91

Jun Märkl Indianapolis Symphony Telarc 32927

19:18:00 00:31:08 Johannes Brahms Serenade No. 2 in A Op 16

Sir Charles Mackerras Scottish Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80522

19:51:00 01:03:56 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 7 in E

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430841

21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild.

Jack Gallagher: Remembrance of Robin (2010)

Robert Sullivan, trumpet; Julie Spangler. piano (private CD) 14:42

Nicholas Underhill: Piano Sonata (1996)

Nicholas Underhill, piano (MMC 2077) 29:18

Loris Chobanian: Konitas: The Tortured Soul

Baldwin-Wallace String Orchestra/Dwight Oltman (Baldwin Wallace LOC-001) 10:06

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A Juilliard Student Showcase - members of the Juilliard School organ studio of Paul Jacobs present a Pipedreams Live! concert at Alice Tully Hall

Bedrich Smetana (arr Hey): The Bartered Bride Overture –Michael Hey, organ

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in a BWV 543

David Ball, organ

Rachel Laurin: Fantasia for Organ & Harp Op 52

Gwenllian Llyr, harp; Benjamin Sheen, organ

Tomaso Antonio Vitali (arr Charlier): Chaconne for Violin & Organ

Eric Silberger, violin; Janet Yeih, organ

Paul Hindemith: Organ Sonata No. 3

Raymond Nagem, organ

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:07:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Oboe Concerto

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi John Mack, oboe Decca 443176

23:09:00 00:06:03 Alexander Voormolen Arioso from Concerto for 2 Oboes

The Hague Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Pauline Oostenrijk, oboe; Hans Roerade, oboe Chandos 9815

23:16:00 00:07:59 Gustav Holst The Planets: Venus Op 32

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 5086

23:23:00 00:10:06 Gerald Finzi Introit in F major Op 6

City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Tasmin Little, violin Chandos 9888

23:36:00 00:07:57 Ernö Dohnányi Adagio from Piano Quintet No. 1 Op 1

Takács Quartet András Schiff, piano Decca 421423

23:43:00 00:09:24 César Franck Psyché and Eros

Armin Jordan Basle Symphony Orchestra Erato 88167

23:55:00 00:02:09 Peter Tchaikovsky Valse sentimentale Op 51

Heinrich Schiff, cello; Samuel Sanders, piano Decca 2334