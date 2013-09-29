Program Guide 09-29-2013
SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Alexander Barantschik, violin and leader; Tim Day, flute; Linda Lukas, flute; William Bennett, oboe; Robert Ward, horn; Jonathan Ring, horn; Robin Sutherland, harpsichord; Russ deLuna, oboe; Adrienne Malley, oboe
00:03:00 00:19:14 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F
00:25:00 00:15:40 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G
00:43:00 00:10:13 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 2 in D
00:56:00 00:20:13 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D
01:20:00 00:35:04 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 4 in B flat Op 60
LIVE AT THE CONCERTGEBOUW with Hans Haffmans: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra/Mariss Jansons - recorded 1/23/2013
02:03:00 00:06:57 Johan Wagenaar Overture "The Taming of the Shrew" Op 25
02:12:00 00:22:51 Richard Strauss Death and Transfiguration Op 24
02:35:00 00:45:11 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op 64
03:27:00 00:18:18 Peter Tchaikovsky Variations on a Rococo Theme Op 33
Mstislav Rostropovich, cello Kirill Kondrashin (RCO Live 06004) Encore
03:46:00 00:10:58 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty, Op. 66 (ending with Act 3 Pas de deux)
Antal Dorati (Philips 420792-2) Encore
04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Concerto for Oboe, Violin & Strings in c minor BWV 1060
Hilary Hahn, violin; Allan Vogel, oboe; Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor (DeutGram 986) Music: 4:26
Yefim Rosenfeld (arr Leonid Desyatnikov): My Happiness
The Astor Quartet: Gidon Kremer, violin; Per Arne Glorvigen, bandoneon; Vadim Sakharov, piano; Alois Posch, double bass (Live at the CBC's Glenn Gould Studio) (Nonesuch 531411) Music: 2:12
Juan Carlos Cobian: Los Mareados
Gidon Kremer, violin; Per Arne Glorvigen, bandoneon; Vadim Sakharov, piano; Alois Posch, double bass Astor Quartet (Nonesuch 531411) Music: 5:13
Piano Puzzler: Shawn Hampton from Round Rock, Texas
Puzzler Payoff: Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude No. 12 in f minor, from The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1
Andras Schiff, piano (Decca 414388) Music: 2:06
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Keyboard Concerto No. 6 in B-flat K. 238
Jeffrey Kahane, pianist and conductor New York Philharmonic (Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York City, New York) Music: 18:50
Kenneth Frazelle: Fiddler's Galaxy
Joseph Swensen, violin; Jeffrey Kahane, piano (Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, Saint Paul, Minnesota) Music: 4:20
05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Alexander Scriabin: Vers la Flamme
Ruth Laredo, piano (Nonesuch 79035) Music: 4:25
Richard Wagner: Overture to Rienzi
Academy Festival Orchestra; James Gaffigan, conductor (Music Academy of the West The Granada Theatre, Santa Barbara, California) Music: 11:39
Alexander Scriabin: Piano Concerto in F sharp minor Op 20
Severin von Eckardstein, piano Liege Royal Philharmonic Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor (Philharmonic Hall, Liege, Belgium) Music: 27:27
Benedetto Ferrari: Queste pungente spine (These prickly thorns)
Raquel Andueza, soprano Members of L'Arpeggiata: Christina Pluhar, theorbo; Eero Palviainen, Baroque guitar; Margit Ubellacker, psaltery; Ben Allison, bass Christina Pluhar, artistic director (Zankel Hall, New York City, New York) Music: 3:18
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Cipriano de Rore - Familiar as we are with the popular profane works by this Franco-Flemish composer, the fabulous Brabant Ensemble gives us a chance to hear his rarely-recorded sacred music.
MUSICA SACRA
07:02:00 00:13:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Motet "Exsultate, jubilate"
Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Danielle de Niese, soprano Decca 13277
07:17:00 00:15:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Gloria from "Missa Solemnis" Op 123
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Saramae Endich, soprano; Florence Kopleff, contralto; Ernst Haefliger, tenor; Ezio Flagello, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 97
07:34:00 00:17:42 Franz Joseph Haydn Mass No. 7 in B flat
Collegium Musicum 90 Richard Hickox Janice Watson, soprano; Collegium Musicum 90 Chorus Chandos 592
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; for more information, visit the FTT website - recorded February 19, 2013 in Mesa, AZ
Austen Yueh, clarinet, age 16 from Scottsdale, AZ
Molto Allegro from Clarinet Sonata in E-flat Op 167 by Camille Saint-Saëns, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Jangwoo "Peter" Eom, cello, age 17 from Gilbert, AZ
Allegro molto vivace from the Sonata for Solo Cello Op 8 by Zoltán Kodály
Adé Williams, violin, age 15 from Chicago, IL
Presto agitato from Violin Sonata No.3 in d Op 108 by Johannes Brahms, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Christopher Richardson, piano, age 14 from Danville, CA
Allegro con brio, ma non leggiere from Piano Sonata No.4 in c Op 29 by Sergei Prokofiev
Trey Pernell, composer, age 17 from Denver, CO, with the Phoenix Children's Chorus, Ron Carpenter, artistic director
O Captain! My Captain! by Trey Pernell set to the poetry of Walt Whitman
Phoenix Children’s Chorus, Ron Carpenter, artistic director
Angels Watchin' Over Me, tradional spiritual, with additional words and music by Greg Gilpin, accompanied by Lori Woods, piano
10:06:00 00:09:36 Gioacchino Rossini The Siege of Corinth: Overture
Thomas Schippers London Symphony Orchestra EMI 64335
10:18:00 00:24:10 Jacques Offenbach Le Papillon: Act 2
London Symphony Orchestra Richard Bonynge John Georgiadis, violin Decca 444827
10:44:00 00:07:53 Gustav Holst The Planets: Jupiter Op 32
Sir Adrian Boult London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 28379
10:54:00 00:04:38 Gustav Holst I Vow to Thee, My Country
BBC Concert Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Royal Choral Society; Della Jones, mezzo-soprano DeutGram 457196
11:03:00 00:44:58 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73
John Axelrod Verdi Symphony Milan Telarc 34658
11:50:00 00:02:19 Clara Schumann Liebeszauber Op 13
Nicole Cabell, soprano; John Axelrod, piano Telarc 34658
11:55:00 00:02:33 Clara Schumann Liebst du um Schönheit Op 12
Nicole Cabell, soprano; John Axelrod, piano Telarc 34658
12:09:00 00:07:11 Gustav Holst The Planets: Mars Op 32
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4763793
12:19:00 00:05:36 John Williams Star Wars: Main Theme
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4763793
12:22:00 00:04:23 John Williams Star Wars: Princess Leia's Theme
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4763793
12:30:00 00:09:56 Sir Malcolm Arnold Four Cornish Dances Op 91
Andrew Penny Queensland Symphony Naxos 553526
12:43:00 00:10:38 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 for Orchestra
Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525
12:54:00 00:05:30 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Allegretto from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 99
London Philharmonic Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar RCA 60355
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music. For this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.
15:05:00 00:29:23 Leos Janácek Idyll for String Orchestra
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572698
15:36:00 00:09:02 Frédéric Chopin Barcarolle in F sharp Op 60
Vanessa Perez, piano Telarc 33388
15:48:00 00:05:43 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 4 in C Op 59
Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO - The Cleveland Orchestra/Gianandrea Noseda; Massimo La Rosa, trombone – recorded live in Severance Hall
16:04:00 00:21:48 Sergei Rachmaninoff The Isle of the Dead Op 29
16:29:00 00:13:18 Nino Rota Trombone Concerto
16:45:00 00:42:12 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 6 in E flat minor Op 111
17:35:00 00:21:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Oboe Concerto in C
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi John Mack, oboe Decca 443176
18:02:00 00:15:22 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 3 Op 43
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930
18:19:00 00:09:33 Johan Halvorsen Dances from "Mascarade"
Neeme Järvi Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 10584
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:14:44 Antonín Dvorák Overture In Nature's Realm Op 91
Jun Märkl Indianapolis Symphony Telarc 32927
19:18:00 00:31:08 Johannes Brahms Serenade No. 2 in A Op 16
Sir Charles Mackerras Scottish Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80522
19:51:00 01:03:56 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 7 in E
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430841
21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild.
Jack Gallagher: Remembrance of Robin (2010)
Robert Sullivan, trumpet; Julie Spangler. piano (private CD) 14:42
Nicholas Underhill: Piano Sonata (1996)
Nicholas Underhill, piano (MMC 2077) 29:18
Loris Chobanian: Konitas: The Tortured Soul
Baldwin-Wallace String Orchestra/Dwight Oltman (Baldwin Wallace LOC-001) 10:06
22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A Juilliard Student Showcase - members of the Juilliard School organ studio of Paul Jacobs present a Pipedreams Live! concert at Alice Tully Hall
Bedrich Smetana (arr Hey): The Bartered Bride Overture –Michael Hey, organ
Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in a BWV 543
David Ball, organ
Rachel Laurin: Fantasia for Organ & Harp Op 52
Gwenllian Llyr, harp; Benjamin Sheen, organ
Tomaso Antonio Vitali (arr Charlier): Chaconne for Violin & Organ
Eric Silberger, violin; Janet Yeih, organ
Paul Hindemith: Organ Sonata No. 3
Raymond Nagem, organ
23:02:00 00:07:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Oboe Concerto
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi John Mack, oboe Decca 443176
23:09:00 00:06:03 Alexander Voormolen Arioso from Concerto for 2 Oboes
The Hague Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Pauline Oostenrijk, oboe; Hans Roerade, oboe Chandos 9815
23:16:00 00:07:59 Gustav Holst The Planets: Venus Op 32
Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 5086
23:23:00 00:10:06 Gerald Finzi Introit in F major Op 6
City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Tasmin Little, violin Chandos 9888
23:36:00 00:07:57 Ernö Dohnányi Adagio from Piano Quintet No. 1 Op 1
Takács Quartet András Schiff, piano Decca 421423
23:43:00 00:09:24 César Franck Psyché and Eros
Armin Jordan Basle Symphony Orchestra Erato 88167
23:55:00 00:02:09 Peter Tchaikovsky Valse sentimentale Op 51
Heinrich Schiff, cello; Samuel Sanders, piano Decca 2334