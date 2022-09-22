-
A new series of profiles highlights health barriers faced by African immigrants in the region.
The intersection of asthma and redlining was part of Ideastream's Connecting the Dots reporting series.
The community wellness event is open to everyone and is as a part of Ideastream Public Media’s Connecting the Dots.
On the "Sound of Ideas," we'll discuss how historic redlining and high asthma rates intersect in Northeast Ohio.
Having more physician diversity has been identified as one way to help build back trust with communities of color.
Updated: 4:15 p.m., Thursday, April 28, 2022The Greater Cleveland Association of Black Journalists (GCLEABJ) will host a town hall-style forum to bring…
For many years, Black babies have been 3 to 5 times more likely to die in their first year of life than white babies across Northeast Ohio. A Kent State…
Racism’s direct impact on health is well-documented. What we know less about is how to fix it.
During the pandemic, many people suffered from COVID-19 and other illnesses, but new research shows that the kind of neighborhood where they lived had a…
Ideastream Public Media’s health team is connecting the dots on how racism contributes to poor health outcomes in the Cleveland area. On a recent brisk…