© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

'Connecting The Dots' series looks at how immigrants face health disparities

By Drew Maziasz
Published December 15, 2022 at 7:54 AM EST
A stethoscope, a mask, a passport, and a plane on a table.
Shutterstock
/
Halawi
Migrants to the United States face some unique barriers to health care access

When health experts and researchers seek to examine the most vulnerable populations in this country they often land on immigrant populations. Research from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation shows that immigrant families often forgo needed health care and social services because they fear interactions with public agencies.

There are also cultural, language barriers for immigrants trying to access health care, and other social services in this country. A new reporting series that is part Ideastream's “Connecting the Dots between Race and Health” project examines some of the barriers faced by local immigrant when trying to access healthcare.

With the help of the local agency The Refugee Response the videos and stories produced focus on African migrants who ended up in Northeast Ohio. Freshwater Cleveland also published these stories.

Today on the program, we dig into this latest series with the reporter telling the stories, the Executive Director of The Refugee Response, and several immigrants who were featured in the reporting series.

Later on the program, a wrap on 2022 with this year's final episode of Shuffle. Amanda Rabinowitz and Brittany Nader discuss their favorite local music of the past year.

Guests:

- Sydney Kornegay, Freelance Writer and Reporter

- Patrick Kearns, Executive Director, The Refugee Response

- Esther Ngemba, Immigrant, Student, Small business owner

- J. Ikenna Ogwuegbu, Immigrant, Pharmacist, Founder of IKON Health Foundation

- Amanda Rabinowitz, Host and Producer, “Shuffle” and “All Things Considered”

- Brittany Nader, Producer, “Shuffle”

Tags
The Sound of Ideas Health CareConnecting the DotsShuffleImmigrantsrace
Drew Maziasz
216.916.6294
See stories by Drew Maziasz
Related Content