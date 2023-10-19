Cleveland Clinic looks for strategies to improve heart health for underserved communities

Thursday on the "Sound of Ideas," we explore the issue of heart disease, the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is estimated that nationwide 47% of Black adults have been diagnosed with cardiovascular disease compared with 36% of white adults.

This week the Cleveland Clinic and the Association of Black Cardiologists will host a community roundtable discussion focused on the disparities in heart health targeted toward finding strategies to help under-served communities.

A Cleveland Clinic vascular surgeon will join the conversation to talk about the roundtable and the work to lessen racial health disparities and improve health outcomes.

Later in the hour, we'll feature the biggest D-Day reenactment in the country, which also happens to be right here in Northeast Ohio.

More than 1,500 people take part in the D-Day Conneaut event each year, and it attracts more than 45,000 visitors.

We'll talk to one of the participants and hear about how that event connects him to his relatives who served in World War II.

Finally, we feature another episode of our music podcast "Shuffle." This week, host Amanda Rabinowitz speaks with singer Grace Sullivan about her band Wish Queen, who will be releasing an album this weekend.

We'll learn how the pandemic inspired Sullivan to craft a new collection of songs, and how she assembled a group of musicians to play on the new record.

GUESTS:

- Lee Kirksey, M.D., Vice Chair, Vascular Surgery Department, Cleveland Clinic

- Brian Jackson, D-Day Conneaut Participant

- Ygal Kaufman, Multiple Media Producer, Ideastream Public Media

- Grace Sullivan, Musician, Wish Queen

- Amanda Rabinowitz, Host and Producer, "Shuffle" and "All Things Considered"

