Ohio report finds people of color with disabilities face more discrimination and inequity

People with disabilities have long been fighting for access and inclusion. Last month, 33 years after the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the National Institutes of Health finally designated people with disabilities as a health disparity population, promising to put more resources toward addressing equity gaps. But, the path for people with disabilities continues to be one filled with difficulties, particularly for people of color.

That's true for students of color with disabilities in Ohio, according to a new report from the Center for Community Solutions in conjunction with the Achievement Centers.

"Black students with disabilities in Ohio experience disparate treatment in the classroom, including facing more severe discipline," the report said.

The report also finds that people of color with disabilities in Ohio face more discrimination and inequity than their white counterparts. They report worse outcomes when it comes to health access, financial security and safety in the community.

We begin Wednesday’s program discussing the report, "The Intersection of Race and Disability: A View from Ohio," and its findings.

Later in the hour, we explore the issue of heart disease, the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is estimated that nationwide 47% of Black adults have been diagnosed with cardiovascular disease compared with 36% of white adults.

This week the Cleveland Clinic and the Association of Black Cardiologists will host a community roundtable discussion focused on the disparities in heart health targeted toward finding strategies to help underserved communities.

A Cleveland Clinic vascular surgeon will join the conversation to talk about the roundtable and the work to lessen racial health disparities and improve health outcomes.

A health fair providing free screenings will be held on Saturday at South Pointe Hospital. (See details below.)

Guests:

-John Corlett, CEO and Excecutive Director Center for Community Solutions

-Bernadette Kerrigan, CEO and President of Achievement Centers for Children

-Lisa Hunt, Family Engagement Specialist, Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District

-Lee Kirksey, M.D., Vice Chair, Vascular Surgery Department, Cleveland Clinic