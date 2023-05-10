Wild Scandinavia

Episodes
Scandinavia’s northern extremes have been shaped by the elemental forces of fire and ice.
Lynx, wolf and reindeer survive through surprising alliances in the Scandinavian forest.
The Scandinavian coast is a place of haunting beauty and dangerous extremes.
Extras
Hege Ringard embraces her viking spirit by base jumping in a wingsuit off fjords.
A male brown bear is interrupted from feasting on a reindeer carcass by a pack of wolves.
A male polar bear's pursuit of love in the frozen Arctic wilderness.
Meet Laugakönguló, Iceland's tiny pool spider thriving in hot springs during winter.
A brown bear mother keeps an eye on her cubs as they learn how to climb away from danger.
Male black grouse fight it out over mating rights at a lek in Norway.
The sounds generated by skating over black ice are out of this world.
Margret Fjellström and her reindeer depend on dwindling lichen-rich forests for survival.