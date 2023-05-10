© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Wild Scandinavia

Heartlands

Season 1 Episode 2 | 54m 31s

Magical forests wrap around a labyrinth of waterways in Scandinavia’s heartlands. Elusive wolves and lynx stalk this secret world, while osprey and reindeer survive the ever-changing seasons through surprising and ancient alliances.

Aired: 05/16/23 | Expires: 06/14/23
Extras
Watch 54:33
Wild Scandinavia
Fire and Ice
Scandinavia’s northern extremes have been shaped by the elemental forces of fire and ice.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:33
Watch 3:36
Wild Scandinavia
Surging Glacier in Svalbard
Glaciologist Heidi Sevestre studies timelapse footage of a surging glacier.
Clip: S1 E3 | 3:36
Watch 0:30
Wild Scandinavia
Episode 3 Preview
Scandinavia’s northern extremes have been shaped by the elemental forces of fire and ice.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 3:37
Wild Scandinavia
Icelandic Spider Loves a Thermal Spa
Meet Laugakönguló, Iceland's tiny pool spider thriving in hot springs during winter.
Clip: S1 E3 | 3:37
Watch 2:56
Wild Scandinavia
Muskox Showdown
Two muskox clash in a brutal fight for dominance and the protection of their herd.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:56
Watch 2:56
Wild Scandinavia
Polar Bear Romance
A male polar bear's pursuit of love in the frozen Arctic wilderness.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:56
Watch 3:01
Wild Scandinavia
Learning the Bear Necessities of Life
A brown bear mother keeps an eye on her cubs as they learn how to climb away from danger.
Clip: S1 E2 | 3:01
Watch 2:36
Wild Scandinavia
Wolves Close In On a Bear's Lunch
A male brown bear is interrupted from feasting on a reindeer carcass by a pack of wolves.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:36
Watch 3:43
Wild Scandinavia
Black Grouse At Dawn
Male black grouse fight it out over mating rights at a lek in Norway.
Clip: S1 E2 | 3:43
Watch 3:02
Wild Scandinavia
Skating On Thin Ice
The sounds generated by skating over black ice are out of this world.
Clip: S1 E2 | 3:02
Watch 54:30
Wild Scandinavia
Life on the Edge
The Scandinavian coast is a place of haunting beauty and dangerous extremes.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:30