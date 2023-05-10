Heartlands

Extras
Scandinavia’s northern extremes have been shaped by the elemental forces of fire and ice.
Glaciologist Heidi Sevestre studies timelapse footage of a surging glacier.
Meet Laugakönguló, Iceland's tiny pool spider thriving in hot springs during winter.
Two muskox clash in a brutal fight for dominance and the protection of their herd.
A male polar bear's pursuit of love in the frozen Arctic wilderness.
A brown bear mother keeps an eye on her cubs as they learn how to climb away from danger.
A male brown bear is interrupted from feasting on a reindeer carcass by a pack of wolves.
Male black grouse fight it out over mating rights at a lek in Norway.
The sounds generated by skating over black ice are out of this world.
The Scandinavian coast is a place of haunting beauty and dangerous extremes.