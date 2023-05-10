Extras
Glaciologist Heidi Sevestre studies timelapse footage of a surging glacier.
Scandinavia’s northern extremes have been shaped by the elemental forces of fire and ice.
Two muskox clash in a brutal fight for dominance and the protection of their herd.
Meet Laugakönguló, Iceland's tiny pool spider thriving in hot springs during winter.
A male polar bear's pursuit of love in the frozen Arctic wilderness.
Lynx, wolf and reindeer survive through surprising alliances in the Scandinavian forest.
A male brown bear is interrupted from feasting on a reindeer carcass by a pack of wolves.
A brown bear mother keeps an eye on her cubs as they learn how to climb away from danger.
Lynx, wolf and reindeer survive through surprising alliances in the Scandinavian forest.
The sounds generated by skating over black ice are out of this world.
Lynx, wolf and reindeer survive through surprising alliances in the Scandinavian forest.
The Scandinavian coast is a place of haunting beauty and dangerous extremes.