Life on the Edge

Scandinavia’s northern extremes have been shaped by the elemental forces of fire and ice.
Glaciologist Heidi Sevestre studies timelapse footage of a surging glacier.
Meet Laugakönguló, Iceland's tiny pool spider thriving in hot springs during winter.
Two muskox clash in a brutal fight for dominance and the protection of their herd.
A male polar bear's pursuit of love in the frozen Arctic wilderness.
Lynx, wolf and reindeer survive through surprising alliances in the Scandinavian forest.
A male brown bear is interrupted from feasting on a reindeer carcass by a pack of wolves.
The sounds generated by skating over black ice are out of this world.
Margret Fjellström and her reindeer depend on dwindling lichen-rich forests for survival.
