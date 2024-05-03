© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show June 21, 2024

Season 24 Episode 25 | 26m 45s

Billions more in investment from Google – but is there enough electricity for that? Sarah Donaldson reports. And high property tax bills have been coming in with the high temperatures. Two lawmakers talk about possible solutions, this week in “The State of Ohio”. Archive interview with Bill Blessing and Dan Troy explore the issue.

Aired: 06/20/24
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 14, 2024
Legal Pot, $700M Going Out, Voting Laws
Episode: S24 E24 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 7, 2024
Special Bill Challenge, Legal Pot, Former Speaker Cleared
Episode: S24 E23 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 31, 2024
Special Legislative Sessions
Episode: S24 E22 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 24, 2024
DeWine Orders Action On Biden Ballot, STRS Troubles
Episode: S24 E21 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 17, 2024
STRS Turmoil, Minimum Wage And Income Tax Debate
Episode: S24 E20 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 10. 2024
Campus Protests, Opposing Views On Israel/Palestine Conflict
Episode: S24 E19 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 3, 2024
House Speaker Removes Posts. Animal Protection Laws
Episode: S24 E18 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 26, 2024
Dark HB 6 Money, ODJFS Head In Studio
Episode: S24 E17 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 19, 2024
State Housing Crisis, Interview With Two Mayors
Episode: S24 E16 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 12, 2024
Randazzo Death, State Of The State Speech, Eclipse Mania
Episode: S24 E15 | 26:45
