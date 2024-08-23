© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show October 11, 2024

Season 24 Episode 41 | 26m 45s

Tens of thousands cast ballots in the first week of early voting. And the first of two conversations about the redistricting overhaul known as Issue 1 with the author of the amendment, who has strong words about the campaign. Studio guest is former Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor.

Aired: 10/10/24
