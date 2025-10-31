© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show October 31, 2025

Season 25 Episode 44 | 26m 45s

On the eve of a deadline for a new congressional map, majority Republicans strike a deal with Democrats. The state puts money toward food assistance as the federal shutdown drags on. And an exit interview with the departing state Medicaid director Maureen Corcoran.

Aired: 10/30/25
The State of Ohio
The State of Ohio Show October 24, 2025
Congressional maps, property tax bills, aging population
Episode: S25 E43 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show October 17, 2025
Unregulated THC products, high school NIL money, bus driver shortage
Episode: S25 E42 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show October 10, 2025
Redistricting process criticized, Young lawmakers
Episode: S25 E41 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State of Ohio Show October 3, 2025
GOP Override of DeWine, Food Banks, Electric Bills
Episode: S25 E40 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show September 26, 2025
School Superintendents And Property Tax Changes
Episode: S25 E39 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State of Ohio Show September 19, 2025
Campus Speech Safety, Farming And The Future
Episode: S25 E38 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show September 12, 2025
Redistricting Returns, Shocking Power Bills
Episode: S25 E37 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show September 5, 2025
State Stake In Intel, Affordable Housing Shortage
Episode: S25 E36 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 29, 2025
BMV Requirement, Mental Health Demand, Tressel Kid Fitness
Episode: S25 E35 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 22, 2025
Sherrod Brown, Bernie Moreno Interviewed
Episode: S25 E34 | 26:45
